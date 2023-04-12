|Batsmen
|R
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|Bowlers
|O
|M
|R
|W
|Econ
|Recent overs : . 1 2 w . 1 | . . 4 4 . .
|Last bat : Ravichandran Ashwinc Sisanda Magala b Akash Singh30(22b1x42x6) SR:136.36, FoW:135/4 (15 Ovs)
|15.5 : Maheesh Theekshana to Shimron Hetmyer, Flatter, full and on off, Shimron HetmyerÂ looks to block, but gets an inside edge onto his pads as the ball rolls down the pitch.
|15.4 : Maheesh Theekshana to Jos Buttler, Darts this one full and on middle, Jos ButtlerÂ flicks it towards deep square leg for one.
|15.3 : Maheesh Theekshana to Shimron Hetmyer, Short again and on middle, Shimron HetmyerÂ clips it towards deep mid-wicket for a run.
|15.2 : Maheesh Theekshana to Jos Buttler, Short and around leg, Jos ButtlerÂ moves back and works it through square leg for a single.
|15.1 : Maheesh Theekshana to Jos Buttler, FIFTY FOR BUTTLER! Another fine knock from him but he will look make this big now. This is floated, full and on middel, Jos ButtlerÂ tucks it towards deep mid-wicket for a brace.
|14.6 : Shimron HetmyerÂ is the next man in.
|Akash Singh to Ravichandran Ashwin, OUT! CAUGHT! Akash SinghÂ has the last laugh! Persists with the full length and near the tramline on the off side, Ravichandran AshwinÂ shuffles across and looks to go down the ground. Ends up slicing this one high in the air towards cover. Sisanda MagalaÂ there settles himself under the ball and keeps his eyes on it till the last moment. Completes the catch with ease and hands Akash SinghÂ his first wicket in Chennai colours.Â
|Akash Singh to Ravichandran Ashwin, WIDE! Keeps it full but sprays this one beyond the tramline on the off side. Ravichandran AshwinÂ lets it go through to the keeper.Â
|14.5 : Akash Singh to Jos Buttler, Full and wide outside off, Jos ButtlerÂ reaches out and pushes it to deep point for another single.
|14.4 : Akash Singh to Ravichandran Ashwin, Goes full and outside off, Ravichandran AshwinÂ slices this one to deep point and takes a single.
|14.3 : Akash Singh to Ravichandran Ashwin, SIX! Consecutive sixes for Ravichandran Ashwin! Bowls this one in the slot and on leg, Ravichandran AshwinÂ stays in the crease and clears his front leg. Whips it over deep mid-wicket for yet another maximum.Â
|14.2 : Akash Singh to Ravichandran Ashwin, SIX! This should help Ashwin break the shackles! Slower and into the wicket by Akash Singh, Ravichandran AshwinÂ waits for the ball to arrive and pulls it over deep mid-wicket for a maximum.Â
|14.1 : Akash Singh to Jos Buttler, Slower this time and on a length, on off, Jos ButtlerÂ works it to cover and gets to the other end.
|13.6 : Akash Singh (2-0-14-0)Â comes back into the attack now.
|Maheesh Theekshana to Ravichandran Ashwin, Floated, full and outside off, Ravichandran AshwinÂ dances down the track and drives it wide of long off for a couple of runs.
|13.5 : Maheesh Theekshana to Jos Buttler, Short again and on off, Jos ButtlerÂ pushes it to cover and takes a single. .
|13.4 : Maheesh Theekshana to Ravichandran Ashwin, Short and on off and middle, Ravichandran AshwinÂ cuts this one late and just wide of backward point for one.Â
|13.3 : Maheesh Theekshana to Ravichandran Ashwin, FOUR! Fuller and on middle, Ravichandran AshwinÂ backs away to go through the off side but gets it from the outer part of the bat. The ball travels wide of short third man for a boundary.Â
|13.2 : Maheesh Theekshana to Ravichandran Ashwin, Another missed opportunity! Short and around off, Ravichandran AshwinÂ shimmies down the track and looks to drive it on the up. Can only get it as far as Moeen AliÂ at extra cover. Moeen AliÂ there moves to his left and fumbles. He does recover well and throws at the striker's end. However, his throw is a bit wayward and MS DhoniÂ does not manage to get on the end of it. Ravichandran AshwinÂ is halfway down the track but still manages to get back
|13.1 : Maheesh Theekshana to Jos Buttler, Short and on middle and leg, Jos ButtlerÂ goes back and nudges it to deep mid-wicket for another single.
|12.6 : Strategic-Break! Chennai have done really well to pull things back in the last five overs or so and they have kept the scoring rate down as well. The positive for Rajasthan is that Jos ButtlerÂ is still out there, but Ravichandran AshwinÂ is struggling and he needs to get a move on as players like Shimron HetmyerÂ ââââJason HolderÂ are still to come out for them. A crucial phase in this game awaits us. Maheesh TheekshanaÂ to bowl after the break.
|Ravindra Jadeja to Jos Buttler, Fraction short and on off by Ravindra Jadeja, Jos ButtlerÂ steers this one towards backward point and rotates the strike. JadejaÂ finishes with figures of 2 for 21 from his four overs.Â
|12.5 : Ravindra Jadeja to Ravichandran Ashwin, Full and at the pads, Ravichandran AshwinÂ works this one to deep mid-wicket and gets to the other end.
|12.4 : Ravindra Jadeja to Jos Buttler, Keeps it short and around off, Jos ButtlerÂ goes back and pushes it to cover for a single.
|12.2 : Is that a stumping? MS DhoniÂ shows quick hands behind the stumps to take the bails off with Ravichandran AshwinÂ leaning forward. The replays shows that his foot is inside the crease.
|12.3 : Ravindra Jadeja to Ravichandran Ashwin, Short and at the pads, Ravichandran AshwinÂ flicks it through mid-wicket for a single.Â
|12.2 : Ravindra Jadeja to Ravichandran Ashwin, Sharp work by MS Dhoni!Â Bowls the quicker again and on a short length, Ravichandran AshwinÂ plants his foot forward and plays this one against the turn. The ball spins past his outside edge and beats him. MS DhoniÂ behind the sticks whips the bails off in a flash. However, the replays show that Ravichandran AshwinÂ had his back leg grounded inside the crease.Â Â
|Ravindra Jadeja to Ravichandran Ashwin, WIDE! Fired in fast but down the leg side, Ravichandran AshwinÂ lets it go and the umpire signals a wide.Â
|12.1 : Ravindra Jadeja to Jos Buttler, Short and on leg, Jos ButtlerÂ goes back and drops it in front of deep square leg for one.Â
|11.6 : Sisanda Magala to Jos Buttler, Fullish delivery at the pads, Jos ButtlerÂ clips this one off his toes to deep backward square leg and keeps the strike with a single. Another quiet over by Sisanda Magala.Â
|11.5 : Sisanda Magala to Ravichandran Ashwin, Tries to go full but ends up bowling a low full toss on middle, Ravichandran AshwinÂ drills it down to long on for one.
|11.4 : Sisanda Magala to Ravichandran Ashwin, Banged in short and directed at the batter, Ravichandran AshwinÂ gets on his toes and pulls it wide of deep square leg for two runs more.Â
|11.3 : Sisanda Magala to Ravichandran Ashwin, Back of a length and on leg, Ravichandran AshwinÂ stays back and nudges it through backward square leg for a couple of runs. 100 comes up for Rajasthan.Â
|11.2 : Sisanda Magala to Jos Buttler, Fuller and outside off, Jos ButtlerÂ walks across and knocks it down to long on for one.
|11.1 : Sisanda Magala to Jos Buttler, On a good length on off, Jos ButtlerÂ stays still and drives it on the up but straight to extra cover.
|10.6 : Ravindra Jadeja to Ravichandran Ashwin, Pushed through on leg, Ravichandran AshwinÂ plants his foot forward to flick but misses. The ball raps him on the front pad but the ball was sliding down leg.Â
|10.5 : Ravindra Jadeja to Jos Buttler, Angled into the pads on a full length, Jos ButtlerÂ clips it to deep backward square leg and gets to the other end.
|10.4 : Ravindra Jadeja to Jos Buttler, Bowls fuller on off, Jos ButtlerÂ pulls out the reverse sweep but cannot get it away and wears it on his gloves.
|10.3 : Ravindra Jadeja to Ravichandran Ashwin, Flatter this time and on off and middle, Ravichandran AshwinÂ gets forward and pushes it down to long off for one.
|10.2 : Ravindra Jadeja to Ravichandran Ashwin, Fired in on middle on a short length, Ravichandran AshwinÂ taps it to cover for a dot.
|10.1 : Ravindra Jadeja to Ravichandran Ashwin, Short and quicker at the stumps, a hint of away turn, Ravichandran AshwinÂ keeps this one out on the off side.Â
|9.6 : Sisanda Magala to Ravichandran Ashwin, A single to end the over as this full delivery is worked towards long on by Ashwin.
|9.5 : Sisanda Magala to Ravichandran Ashwin, This is on a hard length and on off, Ravichandran AshwinÂ dabs it towards point.
|Sisanda Magala to Ravichandran Ashwin, Sisanda MagalaÂ tries the slower bouncer, but serves this down the leg side, Ravichandran AshwinÂ looks to pull, but misses. Wided.
|9.4 : Sisanda Magala to Jos Buttler, Fullish and on middle, Jos ButtlerÂ drives it towards long on for one more.
|8.6 : Ravindra Jadeja to Ravichandran Ashwin, DROPPED! Almost the third wicket of the over, but this chance goes down and it is Moeen AliÂ once again the culprit. Jadeja bowls this quicker again, short and on off, Ravichandran AshwinÂ looks to flick it away, but gets an outside edge towards first slip where Moeen AliÂ is a bit late to react and spills it out. This could have been a disaster for the away side.
|9.3 : Sisanda Magala to Ravichandran Ashwin, On a length and on off, Ravichandran AshwinÂ steers it towards third man for a run.
|9.2 : Sisanda Magala to Jos Buttler, Goes a bit fuller and on middle, Jos ButtlerÂ knocks it towards long on for a single.
|9.1 : Sisanda Magala to Jos Buttler, Sisanda MagalaÂ starts with a short-of-a-length delivery around leg, Jos ButtlerÂ nudges it through square leg for a brace.
Maheesh Theekshana to Devdutt Padikkal, Was that a chance? Darted in at the stumps on a short length, Devdutt Padikkal plays this one late and looks to guide it past first slip. Ends up steering it low to first slip but Moeen Ali there does not manage to react quickly and the ball catches him on the left leg.
|8.5 : Ravichandran AshwinÂ comes in at number 5.Â
|Ravindra Jadeja to Sanju Samson, OUT! CASTLED! A dream delivery from Ravindra Jadeja! Sanju SamsonÂ goes back to the hut for a duck. Jadeja bowls this flatter and quicker, on middle, grips and turns away sharply with pace, Sanju SamsonÂ is stuck on his crease and tries to keep it out on the back foot, but plays all around it as the ball crashes onto the stumps. This is turning out to be a huge over for Chennai.
|8.3 : Strategic break! Just when Devdutt PadikkalÂ was starting to get into top gear, he perished. Nonetheless, this has been a fine start by Rajasthan and the onus will now be on the set Jos ButtlerÂ to build a solid base for the rest of the batters. On the other hand, Chennai did manage to dismiss Yashasvi JaiswalÂ early but were unable to capitalise on that scalp. Ravindra JadejaÂ has providedÂ them withÂ a timely breakthrough and they now need to tighten the screws. Skipper of Rajasthan, Sanju Sam
|8.4 : Ravindra Jadeja to Sanju Samson, Short and outside off, Sanju SamsonÂ cuts it towards backward point.
|8.3 : Ravindra Jadeja to Devdutt Padikkal, OUT! TAKEN! Ravindra JadejaÂ strikes! Chennai finally breaks the partnership and Devdutt PadikkalÂ goes after a decent knock. Jadeja flights this one up, on middle, Devdutt PadikkalÂ goes down and tries to slog-sweep it again, but the extra bounce takes the top edge of his bat and ball flies towards deep square leg where Devon ConwayÂ settles under it and pouches it safely. Rajasthan lose their second wicket!
|8.2 : Ravindra Jadeja to Devdutt Padikkal, Short and outside off, Devdutt PadikkalÂ cuts it straight to point.
|8.1 : Ravindra Jadeja to Devdutt Padikkal, Tossed up, full and on middle, Devdutt PadikkalÂ slog-sweeps it wide of deep sqaure leg where Devon ConwayÂ almost overruns it to his right, but manages to stop it as the batters run two.
|7.3 : Moeen Ali to Jos Buttler, Shorter in length and outside off, Jos ButtlerÂ cuts it towards deep point for a run.
|7.6 : Moeen Ali to Jos Buttler, SIX! BANG! This one is even bigger! Moeen AliÂ once again bowls this short and on middle, Jos ButtlerÂ picks up the length early and pulls it way over the deep mid-wicket fence for another maximum.
|7.5 : Moeen Ali to Jos Buttler, SIX! Short and punished! Moeen AliÂ lands this short and on middle, Jos ButtlerÂ quickly moves on his back foot and plants it over the deep mid-wicket fence for a biggie.
|7.2 : Moeen Ali to Devdutt Padikkal, In the air....safe! This is tossed up, on off, Devdutt PadikkalÂ dances down the track to slog it away, but gets a thick outside edge as the ball lands just over short third man. Sisanda MagalaÂ does well to chase it down keeps it inside. Three runs taken!
|7.4 : Moeen Ali to Devdutt Padikkal, Floated, full and on leg, Devdutt PadikkalÂ sweeps it with the inner half towards deep square leg for another run.
|7.1 : Moeen Ali to Jos Buttler, Moeen AliÂ begins with a short delivery, on off, Jos ButtlerÂ moves back and taps it towards cover-point for a single.
|6.6 : Spin from both ends as Moeen AliÂ comes into the attack now.Â
|Ravindra Jadeja to Jos Buttler, Darts this one full and around leg. Jos ButtlerÂ tucks it through mid-wicket for one more.
|6.5 : Ravindra Jadeja to Devdutt Padikkal, Another short delivery around off, Devdutt PadikkalÂ steers it towards short third man for one.
|6.4 : Ravindra Jadeja to Devdutt Padikkal, Floated, short and outside off, skids through, Devdutt PadikkalÂ tries to cut it, but misses.
|6.3 : Ravindra Jadeja to Jos Buttler, Quicker, full and on leg, Jos ButtlerÂ mistimes his drive towards deep mid-wicket for another run.
|Ravindra Jadeja to Jos Buttler, Flatter, full, but down the leg side again, Jos ButtlerÂ leaves it alone. Wided.
|6.2 : Ravindra Jadeja to Devdutt Padikkal, Short again and outside off, Devdutt PadikkalÂ cuts it towards sweeper covers for a run.
|6.1 : Ravindra Jadeja to Jos Buttler, Short and on off, Jos ButtlerÂ moves back and pushes it towards long off for a single.
|Ravindra Jadeja to Jos Buttler, FIVE WIDES! Not a good start from Ravindra Jadeja! He fires this short and down the leg side, Jos ButtlerÂ tries to pull it, but misses and MS DhoniÂ behind the stumps fails to stop it as well and the ball races to the fine leg fence for a boundary.
|5.6 : Ravindra JadejaÂ is introduced into the attack.Â
|Tushar Deshpande to Jos Buttler, A slower one now, full and on middle, Jos ButtlerÂ works it towards long on for one. With this single, Buttler completes 3000 runs in the Indian T20 League. Rajasthan are at 57/1 at the end of the Powerplay!
|5.5 : Tushar Deshpande to Devdutt Padikkal, Back of a length and on off, Devdutt PadikkalÂ guides it towards short third man for another run.
|5.4 : Tushar Deshpande to Jos Buttler, Fuller one and on middle, Jos ButtlerÂ moves across and helps it towards fine leg for a run.
|5.3 : Tushar Deshpande to Devdutt Padikkal, Touch fuller and on middle, Devdutt PadikkalÂ clips it towards deep square leg for a single.
|5.2 : Tushar Deshpande to Devdutt Padikkal, FOUR! Two in a row! This is poor delivery, length and around leg, Devdutt PadikkalÂ stays there and glances it past short fine leg for another boundary.
|5.1 : Tushar Deshpande to Devdutt Padikkal, MISTIMED BUT FOUR! Tushar DeshpandeÂ lands this on a hard length and around off, Devdutt PadikkalÂ uses feet, but gets hurried due to the bounce and ends up punching from the top half of the bat. However, the ball flies past mid off for a boundary.
|4.6 : Maheesh Theekshana to Jos Buttler, FOUR! Shortens his length and bowls it around off, Jos ButtlerÂ rocks back in his crease and slices it over cover-point for yet another boundary. Most expensive over of the innings so far, 17 runs came off it.Â
|4.5 : Maheesh Theekshana to Devdutt Padikkal, Fuller and on off, Devdutt PadikkalÂ drives it down to long off and gets to the other end.
|4.4 : Maheesh Theekshana to Devdutt Padikkal, FOUR! Keeps it full and on off and middle, Devdutt PadikkalÂ gets into a good position and leans into the drive. Gets it through covers for four more runs.Â
|4.3 : Maheesh Theekshana to Jos Buttler, Fraction short and on middle, Jos ButtlerÂ works it to square leg and rotates the strike.Â
|4.2 : Maheesh Theekshana to Jos Buttler, SIX! BANG! Floated, full around off, Jos ButtlerÂ picks the length early and holds his shape. Thumps it well over the long off fence for a maximum.Â
|3.6 : Akash Singh to Devdutt Padikkal, Drifting onto the pads on a length, Devdutt PadikkalÂ places it to mid-wicket and keeps the strike with a single. A tidy over by Akash Singh, 6 runs came off it.Â
|3.5 : Akash Singh to Devdutt Padikkal, Takes the pace off again and bowls it full at the stumps, Devdutt PadikkalÂ shapes to drive but gets deceived by the pace of the delivery. Mishits it to cover for a dot.Â
|3.4 : Akash Singh to Jos Buttler, Goes with the cutter and bowls on a yorker length on middle, Jos ButtlerÂ reads it well and drives it to mid off for a single.
|3.3 : Akash Singh to Devdutt Padikkal, On a good length and on off, Devdutt PadikkalÂ steers this one to third man and takes a run.
|3.2 : Akash Singh to Devdutt Padikkal, In the air but safe! Angles it on a length on middle, Devdutt PadikkalÂ clears his front leg to go down the ground but miscues it in the air. The ball drops well behind Tushar DeshpandeÂ at mid on and collects a couple of runs.Â
|3.1 : Akash Singh to Jos Buttler, Bowls on a length, on off, from over the wicket, Jos ButtlerÂ guides this one to deep cover and gets to the other end.Â
|2.6 : Maheesh Theekshana to Devdutt Padikkal, Bowls it quicker and shorter at the stumps, Devdutt PadikkalÂ gets his bat down in time and taps it to the right of the bowler.
|2.5 : Maheesh Theekshana to Devdutt Padikkal, Shortens his length and bowls it on middle and leg, Devdutt PadikkalÂ stays back and keeps it out on the leg side.
|2.4 : Maheesh Theekshana to Devdutt Padikkal, FOUR! Not convincing but Devdutt PadikkalÂ will take it! Tossed up, full and outside off, Devdutt PadikkalÂ gets on the front foot and reaches out to the delivery away from his body. Gets an outside edge that rolls wide of third man. Akash SinghÂ does put in a dive but in vain.Â
|2.3 : Maheesh Theekshana to Devdutt Padikkal, FOUR! Nicely played! Floated, full on off and middle, Devdutt PadikkalÂ creates room and drives it wide of long off for a boundary.Â
|2.2 : Maheesh Theekshana to Jos Buttler, Darted in short and on leg, Jos ButtlerÂ nudges it in front of square leg. Calls his partner for a quick single and Devdutt PadikkalÂ obliges.Â
|2.1 : Maheesh Theekshana to Devdutt Padikkal, Starts with a full delivery on middle, Devdutt PadikkalÂ gets forward and knocks it down to long off for one.
|1.6 : We will see some spin as Maheesh TheekshanaÂ is ready to bowl now.
|Tushar Deshpande to Devdutt Padikkal, Length delivery, in the channel outside off, Devdutt PadikkalÂ opens the bat face and runs it down to third man. Gets off the mark with a single. End of aÂ successful over by Tushar Deshpande.Â
|1.5 : Tushar Deshpande to Devdutt Padikkal, Goes full this time and on off, Devdutt PadikkalÂ drives it along the ground to mid off for a dot.
|1.4 : Tushar Deshpande to Yashasvi Jaiswal, OUT! IN THE AIR AND GONE! Tushar DeshpandeÂ strikes early once again! Bends his back and bangs it in short, on off, Yashasvi JaiswalÂ hangs back to pull but is unable to transfer the weight on the shot. Slices this one in the air towards mid off. Shivam DubeÂ stationed there runs forward, settles himself under the high ball and completes an easy catch.Â This is a huge blow for Rajasthan as the in-form Jaiswal departs for a low score.
|Devdutt PadikkalÂ walks out to bat at number 3.
|1.3 : Tushar Deshpande to Yashasvi Jaiswal, Angling across on a length, outside off, Yashasvi JaiswalÂ shuffles in the crease and carves this one over extra cover. Shivam DubeÂ performs the chase and pulls it back. The batters run two in the process.Â
|1.2 : Tushar Deshpande to Jos Buttler, Jos ButtlerÂ is underway now! Fuller in length this time and swinging away, outside off, Jos ButtlerÂ presses forward and times the drive to deep cover. Opens his account with a single.
|1.1 : Tushar Deshpande to Jos Buttler, Begins his spell on a good length, shaping away outside off, Jos ButtlerÂ shoulders arms and lets the ball go through to the keeper.
|0.6 : Tushar DeshpandeÂ to share the attack.
|Akash Singh to Yashasvi Jaiswal, On a hard length and a hint of away movement, on off, Yashasvi JaiswalÂ punches it crisply but straight to cover-point.
|0.5 : Akash Singh to Yashasvi Jaiswal, Back of a length around off, Yashasvi JaiswalÂ stays back and punches it straight to cover.
|0.4 : Akash Singh to Yashasvi Jaiswal, FOUR MORE! Another on a shortish length, at the batter, Yashasvi JaiswalÂ hangs back and whips it off the back foot. Gets it through square leg for yet another boundary.Â
|0.3 : Akash Singh to Yashasvi Jaiswal, FOUR! Yashasvi JaiswalÂ and Rajasthan are underway! Back of a length around off, Yashasvi JaiswalÂ gets on his toes and punches it wide of backward point. Gets it to the left of third man where Maheesh TheekshanaÂ slides but lets the ball slip through his hands.Â
|0.0 : We are all set to start! The two umpires make their way out in the middle and pick up the new ball. Chennai players are already inÂ their respective field positions. The usual opening pair for Rajasthan,Â Yashasvi JaiswalÂ and Jos ButtlerÂ are at the crease. Akash SinghÂ has the new ball in his hand and is raring to go. Let's play...
|0.2 : Akash Singh to Yashasvi Jaiswal, Pitched up and swinging away outside off, Yashasvi JaiswalÂ throws his hands at the ball and gets beaten on the outside edge.
|0.1 : Akash Singh to Yashasvi Jaiswal, A loudÂ appeal for LBW but turned down! Akash SinghÂ starts on a good length and angling in on middle and leg, Yashasvi JaiswalÂ uses his feet but misses the flick. The ball raps him on the front pad but the ball was sliding down leg.Â
|0.0 : Rajasthan Royals (Playing XI) - Jos Buttler, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson (C/WK), Devdutt Padikkal, Shimron Hetmyer, Dhruv Jurel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Jason Holder, Kuldeep Sen (In for Trent Boult), Sandeep Sharma, Yuzvendra Chahal.
|Chennai Super Kings (Playing XI) - Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Ajinkya Rahane, Moeen Ali, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni (C/WK), Sisanda Magala, Tushar Deshpande, Maheesh Theekshana (In for Dwaine Pretorius), Akash Singh (In for Deepak Chahar).Â
|Sanju Samson, the captainÂ of Rajasthan, says that they would have bowled first as well. Adds that they have started the tournament well but it is important to keepÂ the momentum. Feels that they need to do what different venues require and need to adapt to different situations. Shares that it has always been a pleasure to be at this venue and play against MS Dhoni and Chennai. Informs that Trent BoultÂ misses out due to a niggle and they have made a few more changes to their side.
|MS Dhoni, the skipper of Chennai,Â says that they will bowl first. Adds that the wicket may be on the slower side and dew could come in the second innings which makes batting a bit easier. Mentions that it feels good to captain Chennai for the 200th time and the way T20 is played has changed over the years. Tells that the old stadium was really hot and jokingly says it feels like Switzerland if you play here in the new stadium. Says that they have done well to win games even with the unavailabil
|Impact Players nominated by Rajasthan - Riyan Parag, KM Asif, Donovan Ferreira, Adam Zampa andÂ Joe Root.
|Impact Players nominated by Chennai - Ambati Rayudu, Mitchell Santner, Subhranshu Senapati, Shaik Rasheed andÂ Rajvardhan Hangargekar.
|TOSS - The two captains are out in the middle. The coin toss lands in the favour of MS DhoniÂ and Chennai have opted to BOWL first.