|5.6 : Strategic Break! Chennai are off to a flier and both the openers are looking confident to make their side reach to a mammoth total. Punjab are struggling to find their lengths right and will look to break this partnership soon.
|Sam Curran to Ruturaj Gaikwad, Just a single to end but 16 runs come off it and Chennai are 57/0 at the end of the Powerplay! Slower again around the hips, tucked away to mid-wicket for a run.
|5.5 : Sam Curran to Ruturaj Gaikwad, FOUR! Down the wrong line and Sam CurranÂ is being taken apart here. Slower one, banged in a bit but down leg, Ruturaj GaikwadÂ helps it on its way to fine leg for four more runs.
|Sam Curran to Ruturaj Gaikwad, WIDE! An attempted slower ball, spilled well down the leg side and Ruturaj GaikwadÂ is happy to leave it alone.
|5.4 : Sam Curran to Devon Conway, Banged into the deck this time and over middle, Devon ConwayÂ gets on top of the bounce and plays a controlled hook shot down to deep backward square leg for one.
|5.3 : Sam Curran to Devon Conway, FOUR! Just over! Length ball around off, Devon ConwayÂ looks for the big heave across the line but mistimes it badly. The ball just clears the man at mid on and once it hits the turf, the ball races away to the fence. 50 up now for Chennai.
|5.2 : Sam Curran to Devon Conway, FOUR! One bounce and over the ropes! A touch fuller and outside off, Devon ConwayÂ picks up the length early and whacks it over mid on for a boundary.
|5.1 : Sam Curran to Ruturaj Gaikwad, Full and on the legs, Ruturaj GaikwadÂ clips it away firmly toward deep mid-wicket and picks up a single.
|4.6 : Rahul Chahar to Ruturaj Gaikwad, Drags his length back a bit, Ruturaj GaikwadÂ punches it to covers for a quick single.
|4.5 : Rahul Chahar to Ruturaj Gaikwad, SIX! That's huge! Full and on off, slower too. Ruturaj GaikwadÂ shimmies down the wicket and lofts it over long on as the ball sails into the stands. 96 METRES!
|4.4 : Rahul Chahar to Devon Conway, Full and on middle, Devon ConwayÂ tucks it to mid-wicket for one.
|4.3 : Rahul Chahar to Devon Conway, Flatter one, on off, Devon ConwayÂ plays a reverse-sweep towards covers but finds the fielder. Dot.
|4.2 : Rahul Chahar to Ruturaj Gaikwad, Lands it on middle and leg, Ruturaj GaikwadÂ taps it to covers for a single.
|4.1 : Rahul Chahar to Ruturaj Gaikwad, Full and on off, Ruturaj GaikwadÂ digs it to covers.
|3.6 : Spin for the first time as Rahul ChaharÂ comes on to bowl.
|Sam Curran to Devon Conway, Too full and on off, Devon ConwayÂ digs it back towards the bowler who just manages to getÂ his hand on it as the ball slowly reaches towards the stumps at the bowler's end. Ruturaj GaikwadÂ fumbles a bit and makes a dive it he was well safe.
|3.5 : Sam Curran to Ruturaj Gaikwad, On a length and some extra bounce, pace off, Ruturaj GaikwadÂ pulls it towards deep mid-wicket for a single.
|3.4 : Sam Curran to Ruturaj Gaikwad, Full and on off, Ruturaj GaikwadÂ cuts it to the man ta point.
|3.3 : Sam Curran to Devon Conway, Good-length, outside off, Devon ConwayÂ steers it towards backward point for a single.
|3.2 : Sam Curran to Devon Conway, Too full and outside off, Devon ConwayÂ knocks it but finds the fielder at mid off.
|3.1 : Sam Curran to Ruturaj Gaikwad, Bowls it on leg, Ruturaj GaikwadÂ tucks it to square leg for a single.
|2.6 : Sam CurranÂ comes into the attack now.
|Arshdeep Singh to Devon Conway, FOUR! Slightly shorter and on middle and leg, Devon ConwayÂ reads it well and pulls it through backward square leg as the ball races away from the fence.
|2.5 : Arshdeep Singh to Devon Conway, Full and on middle, Devon ConwayÂ blocks it to the mid on fielder.
|2.4 : Arshdeep Singh to Ruturaj Gaikwad, Lands it outside off, Ruturaj GaikwadÂ cuts it to backward point. An overthrow and a misfield allows the batters to steal a single!
|2.3 : Arshdeep Singh to Ruturaj Gaikwad, FOUR! Excellent timing here. Full and on off, Ruturaj GaikwadÂ picks it well and caresses it through extra covers for a boundary. This is batting at its best!
|2.2 : Arshdeep Singh to Ruturaj Gaikwad, Too full and on off, Ruturaj GaikwadÂ digs it to the an at short covers.
|2.1 : Arshdeep Singh to Ruturaj Gaikwad, FOUR! These two have made a statement here. On a length and outside off, Ruturaj GaikwadÂ hangs back and cuts it through backward point as the ball finds the fence.
|1.6 : Kagiso Rabada to Devon Conway, Lands it outside off again, Devon ConwayÂ looks to play at it but gets an inside edge onto his pads. Ends with a dot ball.
|1.5 : Kagiso Rabada to Devon Conway, FOUR MORE! Touch fuller one, outside off, Devon ConwayÂ shimmies down the wicket and slaps it through covers for four more.
|1.4 : Kagiso Rabada to Devon Conway, FOUR! Perfect timing. Full and outside off, Devon ConwayÂ picks it well and lofts it over extra covers for a boundary.
|1.3 : Kagiso Rabada to Devon Conway, Bowls a slower one, on off, Devon ConwayÂ looks to drive it but miscues it to short mid-wicket. Dot again.
|1.2 : Kagiso Rabada to Devon Conway, Full and outside off, it keeps a tad low, Devon ConwayÂ drives it but finds the man at covers.
|1.1 : Kagiso Rabada to Ruturaj Gaikwad, Bowls it down leg, Ruturaj GaikwadÂ looks to flick it but misses as the ball brushes his pads and rolls towards short fine leg. They cross for a leg bye.
|0.6 : Kagiso RabadaÂ to steam in from the opposite end.
|Arshdeep Singh to Ruturaj Gaikwad, Touch fuller and on off, Ruturaj GaikwadÂ knocks it to mid off and scampers through for a quick single.
|0.5 : Arshdeep Singh to Ruturaj Gaikwad, Bowls it on a length and on off, pace off as well. Ruturaj GaikwadÂ taps it to the point fielder.
|Arshdeep Singh to Ruturaj Gaikwad, Wide! A wayward bouncer, just outside off, Ruturaj GaikwadÂ let's it go.
|0.4 : Arshdeep Singh to Ruturaj Gaikwad, Lands it on a length, keeps it well outside off, Ruturaj GaikwadÂ leaves it alone. Ruturaj GaikwadÂ goes upstairs to have a wide ball check. The replay convinces the third umpire that it was a fair delivery and the onfield decision stands.
|0.3 : Arshdeep Singh to Ruturaj Gaikwad, Bowls it on off, Ruturaj GaikwadÂ guides it to the man at short third man. Dot.
|0.2 : Arshdeep Singh to Ruturaj Gaikwad, FOUR! Ruturaj GaikwadÂ is away. Absolute perfection. Touch fuller and on off, Ruturaj GaikwadÂ gets low and caresses it through covers as the ball finds the fence.
|0.1 : Arshdeep Singh to Ruturaj Gaikwad, Good-length, shaping in, Ruturaj GaikwadÂ looks to block it but gets an inside edge onto his pads as the ball bounces off the deck.
|Arshdeep Singh to Ruturaj Gaikwad, Wide! Starts with a length ball wide outside off, Ruturaj GaikwadÂ offers no stroke. Arshdeep SinghÂ starts with a wide.
|0.0 : We are ready for the start of the play! The two umpires make their way out to the middle as the players of Punjab take their positions on the field. As usual, it will be the pair of Devon ConwayÂ and Ruturaj GaikwadÂ to open the innings for Chennai. Arshdeep SinghÂ has the new ball in hand and is raring to go. Let's play...
|MS DhoniÂ the skipper of Chennai says that they will bat first and adds that it looks like a decent wicket and in a day game, it is crucial to give the pacers a bit of a rest in the afternoon. Mentions that it's important to be intelligent and it isn't sensible to get exposed to the sun too long. Adds that it is a long tournament and some games won't go your way but it is important to take learnings from those games. Lastly informs that they have the same team as the last game.
|PITCH REPORT - Â Aaron Finch is pitchside. He says it is a dry wicket and there is very little grass. The ball will start to turn later on so the batters at the start will have to get as many runs in the Powerplay.Â The new ball is going to skid through and there will be a little bounce as well. He says that 180 will be a good total for the team batting first.
|PunjabÂ (Playing XI) - Shikhar Dhawan (C), Atharva Taide, Liam Livingstone, Sikandar Raza, Sam Curran, Jitesh Sharma (WK), Shahrukh Khan, Harpreet Brar (In for Gurnoor Brar), Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar, Arshdeep Singh.
|ChennaiÂ (Unchanged Playing XI) - Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Ajinkya Rahane, Moeen Ali, Ambati Rayudu, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni (C)(WK), Matheesha Pathirana, Tushar Deshpande, Maheesh Theekshana.Â
|Shikhar Dhawan the skipper of PunjabÂ says that would have loved to bat as well. Adds that it is a dry wicket and that is the reason they would have batted. He says that they will look to give their best and ends by mentioning the change of Harpreet BrarÂ coming in.
|Impact players for Punjab -Â Prabhsimran Singh, Matthew Short, Rishi Dhawan, Mohit Rathee, Shivam Singh.
|Impact players for Chennai -Â Akash Singh, Dwaine Pretorius, Subhranshu Senapati, Shaik Rasheed, Rajvardhan Hangargekar.
|TOSS - Chennai have won the toss and will BAT first.