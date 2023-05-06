|Batsmen
|Recent overs : 1 . 4 . 1 4 | . 1 1 1 w .
|Last bat : Cameron Greenb Tushar Deshpande6(4b1x40x6) SR:150.00, FoW:13/1 (1.5 Ovs)
|1.6 : Tushar Deshpande to Rohit Sharma, No run.
|1.5 : Rohit SharmaÂ walks in at number 3.
|Tushar Deshpande to Cameron Green, OUT! TIMBER! Tushar DeshpandeÂ draws first blood! The plan to send Green to open has not worked for Mumbai at all.
|1.4 : Tushar Deshpande to Ishan Kishan, Back of a length and on off, Ishan KishanÂ guides it towards third man for a run.
|1.3 : Tushar Deshpande to Cameron Green, Length again and on middle, Cameron GreenÂ knocks it towards mid on for a single.
|1.2 : Tushar Deshpande to Ishan Kishan, On a length and on middle, Ishan KishanÂ blocks it off the inner half onto his boots as ball rolls in front of short covers. They cross.
|1.1 : Tushar Deshpande to Ishan Kishan, Tushar DeshpandeÂ begins with a full delivery as well, well outside off, Ishan KishanÂ tries to reach for it but fails to do so.
|0.6 : Tushar DeshpandeÂ to bowl from the other end.
|Deepak Chahar to Cameron Green, FOUR! Up and over! Deepak ChaharÂ once again goes a touch fuller and on off, Cameron GreenÂ stays there and drives it on the up well over mid off for a boundary. 10 runs from the first over then!
|0.5 : Deepak Chahar to Ishan Kishan, This is pitched up, on off, Ishan KishanÂ drives it through covers for a run.
|0.4 : Deepak Chahar to Ishan Kishan, Good comeback from Chahar! He pulls his length back and on the fifth stump line, Ishan KishanÂ tries to poke at it but misses.
|0.3 : Deepak Chahar to Ishan Kishan, FOUR! Ishan KishanÂ gets off the mark in style! This is full again and around middle, shaping in, Ishan KishanÂ wristily flicks it away towards the deep square leg fence for a boundary.
|0.2 : Deepak Chahar to Ishan Kishan, BEAUTY! Deepak ChaharÂ lands this on a good length and around off, nips back in a bit, Ishan KishanÂ looks to push it away but gets beaten on the outside edge.
|0.1 : Deepak Chahar to Cameron Green, Cameron GreenÂ and Mumbai are underway straightaway! Deepak ChaharÂ starts with a full delivery, shaping in, Cameron GreenÂ tucks it towards mid-wicket for a single.
|0.0 : We are all set for the game to begin! The two umpires are out in the middle and so are the players of Chennai. Surprisingly, it will be Cameron GreenÂ to open the innings alongside Ishan KishanÂ for Mumbai.Â Deepak ChaharÂ has the new ball in hand and is raring to go. Let's play...
|ChennaiÂ (Unchanged Playing XI) - Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Ajinkya Rahane, Moeen Ali, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni (C/WK), Deepak Chahar, Matheesha Pathirana, Tushar Deshpande, Maheesh Theekshana.
|MumbaiÂ (Playing XI) - Rohit Sharma (C), Ishan Kishan (WK), Cameron Green, Suryakumar Yadav (In for Kumar Kartikeya), Nehal Wadhera, Tim David, Tristan Stubbs (In for Tilak Varma), Arshad Khan, Jofra Archer, Piyush Chawla, Akash Madhwal.
|Rohit Sharma, the captain of Mumbai says that they have had a couple of good games and it is about continuing the momentum. Adds that they have played well but there are a few areas of concern which they have addressed. Mentions that there are new players coming in at the start of the tournament but having played 9 games, they know their strengths and they have picked the side on the basis of that. Informs that they have made a couple of changes with Raghav GoyalÂ coming in to make his debut and
|Chennai's skipper, MS DhoniÂ says that they will bowl first. Adds that a bit of rain is scheduled so that is a reason and the wicket also looks good and they want Mumbai to set a target. Tells that they have done well except for a few slip-ups here and there. Mentions that they have improved every game and now as we are in the second half of the season they need to finish games professionally. Informs they are unchanged.
|Impact Players nominated by Mumbai -Â Â Kumar Kartikeya, Ramandeep Singh, Dewald Brevis, Raghav Goyal, Vishnu Vinod.
|Impact Players nominated by Chennai -Â Â Ambati Rayudu, Mitchell Santner, Subhranshu Senapati, Shaik Rasheed, Akash Singh.
|TOSS - The two captains are out in the middle and the flip of the coin lands in favor of Chennai. They will BOWL first.