|Batsmen
|R
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|Bowlers
|O
|M
|R
|W
|Econ
|Recent overs : 1 w .
|Last bat : Devon Conwaylbw b Daniel Sams0(1b0x40x6) SR:0, FoW:1/1 (0.2 Ovs)
|0.3 : Daniel Sams to Moeen Ali, No run.
|0.2 : Daniel Sams to Devon Conway, OUT! LBW! Mumbai strike in the very first over and Devon ConwayÂ cannot even think of reviewing it as the DRS is not available due to some power-cut issue (Simon Doull on-air informs).Â
|Robin UthappaÂ is the next man in.
|0.1 : Daniel Sams to Ruturaj Gaikwad, Sams start with a full ball, angling around middle. Gaikwad wrists it to mid on for a single. Chennai are underway.Â
|0.0 : We are all set to begin! Mumbai players are in huddle and they disperse now to take their respective positions. Devon ConwayÂ and Ruturaj GaikwadÂ are the openers for Chennai. Daniel SamsÂ will start with the ball for Mumbai. Here we go....
|So Mumbai have finally decided to drop Kieron PollardÂ and young Tristan Stubbs who impressed everyone in the CSA T20 Challenge 2022 is being given an opportunity. Chennai, on the other hand, are looking quite settled and would be hoping that their openers fire yet again today.
|MS Dhoni, the skipper of Chennai, saysÂ that batting first have worked well for them so far. Informs that they are playing the same team. Tells that Jadeja is kind of a player who allows them to try out different combinations with his all-round skills. Mentions that they give respect to each and every game and that is the best way to prepare and irrespective of the opposition they try to prepare in the same way.
|MumbaiÂ (Playing XI) - Rohit Sharma (C), Ishan Kishan (WK), Tilak Varma, Tristan Stubbs (On debut) (In place of Kieron Pollard), Ramandeep Singh, Tim David, Daniel Sams, Kumar Kartikeya, Jasprit Bumrah, Riley Meredith, Hrithik Shokeen (In place of Murugan Ashwin).
|ChennaiÂ (Unchanged Playing XI) - Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Shivam Dube, Ambati Rayudu, MS Dhoni (C) (WK), Moeen Ali, Robin Uthappa, Dwayne Bravo, Simarjeet Singh, Maheesh Theekshana, Mukesh Choudhary.Â
|Rohit Sharma, the skipper of Mumbai,Â says they will bowl first due to the nature of the ground. Informs they have made a couple of changes keeping an eye on the future. Informs Pollard is not playing as Stubbs replaces him. Hrithik ShokeenÂ comes in for Ashwin. Mentions that they had a conversation with Pollard, he came up and was ready for it. They want to try a few youngsters and see what they have to offer. On the pitch, he says it looks good and hopes it stays the same throughout. Tells tha
|TOSS - The coin goes up and lands in favour of Mumbai. They have elected to BOWL first.
|Tristan Stubbs, the South AfricanÂ is seen getting his cap in the Mumbai huddle. So expect at least one change in the Mumbai lineup.
|... MATCH DAY â¦
|It is Mumbai locking horns against Chennai. Arguably the biggest rivalry of this tournament. This time around though, one will be playing for pride and the other to keep its tournament alive. Mumbai who are already out will look to spoil Chennaiâs party whereas Chennai need to win all their games if they are to have a chance of going through. Despite not a lot being at stake for one, the intensity wonât drop and we expect a cracker. Welcome to the coverage.Â
|PITCH REPORT - Matthew Hayden is near the pitch. He says the heat is not there but the humidity is outrageous. Adds there is live grass and the pacers will enjoy it. Mentions that the spinners will not be amongst the wicket. Ends by saying that 170-run on this wicket could be quite achievable.Â
|Chennai seem to have rediscovered their mojo with Conway and Gaikwad firing at the top of the order. Their bowling too is now looking settled with Mukesh ChoudharyÂ and Simarjeet SinghÂ bowling well in the Powerplay. They will though miss the services of Ravindra JadejaÂ due to an injury for the rest of the season.Â Mumbai, on the other hand, would like their batting group to fire and especially their skipper, Rohit Sharma who is due for a big score.
|A win for Chennai will also confirm that Mumbai will be finishing last this season. They would surely want to avoid the wooden spoon. Also, they would not want Chennai to do the double over them. Stay tuned for the tossâ¦