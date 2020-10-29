|0.0 : No such pressures for their opposition, Chennai. It is curtains for them this season, as far as the playoffs opportunity is concerned. That means they can play pressure-free and also allow the younger talent more chances, to gauge themselves ahead of the next edition. Last match, Gaikwad paid handsome dividends for them. Who will it be this time? Let's find out as we bring you the toss and team updates in a while...
|... And it is Kolkata that we were referring to. Their performance has been very volatile this season. While they pulled off a spectacular win against Delhi earlier, courtesy Chakravarthy's 5-fer, they ended up on the losing side against Punjab. They are in a touch-and-go situation and need to win here, badly.
|Hello and welcome to Match 49 between Chennai and Kolkata. 2 teams whose fortunes are not much different, only that one side is already out of the tournament while the other is hanging by a thread. Today's match is a decisive one for the latter...
|Pitch Report - Murali Kartik is out in the middle. Kumar Sangakkara is there as well. Kartik states that one side is barren while the other side has grass. Sangakkara states that nothing too much should be read about the pitch. Adds that those who bat first should forget about how the pitch will play out. Focus more on intent, he says. He further adds that earlier bowlers used to bowl short and off late, they are going full and wide.
|Toss - It is toss time in Dubai for Match 49 then. The two captains are out in the middle. The match referee gives the coin some air. It comes down in Chennai's favour. THEY WILL BOWL FIRST!
|MS Dhoni, Chennai's captain, says that he wants to bowl first. The reason being the dew factor coming into play later on, especially for the spinners. States that in a tournament like this, one needs to be at their best for most of the time. Honestly admits that his side have not been so this time. Dhoni states that there have been quite a few changes in the side. Adds that Du Plessis, Tahir and Monu Kumar miss out and they are replaced by Watson, Ngidi and Karn Sharma.
|Chennai (Playing XI) - Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shane Watson (IN PLACE OF FAF DU PLESSIS), Ambati Rayudu, N Jagadeesan, MS Dhoni (WK/C), Sam Curran, Ravindra Jadeja, Mitchell Santner, Deepak Chahar, Lungi Ngidi (IN PLACE OF IMRAN TAHIR), Karn Sharma (IN PLACE OF MONU KUMAR).
|Kolkata (Playing XI) - Shubman Gill, Nitish Rana, Rahul Tripathi, Dinesh Karthik (WK), Eoin Morgan (C), Rinku Singh (IN PLACE OF PRASIDH KRISHNA), Sunil Narine, Pat Cummins, Lockie Ferguson, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Varun Chakravarthy.
|Kolkata skipper, Eoin Morgan, tells that they have a changeÃ‚Â as well as Rinku Singh, comes in place of Prasidh Krishna. Tells that Russell is still not fully fit so he misses out. Says that they can only control the things which are in their hands. Feels they have had an up and down kind of a tournament.
|0.1 : Deepak Chahar to Shubman Gill, FOUR! Shubman and Kolkata are underway with a bang! A bit of width on offer from Chahar, Gill crunches it through covers. Top way to begin the innings.
|0.0 : We are all set to get underway at the 'Ring of Fire' then. The 2 umpires make their way out to the middle. The Chennai players are in a huddle, with skipper, MS Dhoni sharing the final words of wisdom. Kolkata's openers, Nitish Rana and Shubman Gill, also make their way out to the middle. It is going to be Deepak Chahar with the ball for Chennai. Shubman Gill on strike and we are all set to go as Chahar comes in...
|0.2 : Deepak Chahar to Shubman Gill, EDGY FOUR! Lucky runs! Another short ball, not too wide. Gill looks to punch it on the up again but this time he gets a thick inside edge that goes past the stumps and races away to the fine leg fence.
|0.3 : Deepak Chahar to Shubman Gill, Fullish and outside off, pushed through point for a single.
|0.4 : Deepak Chahar to Nitish Rana, FOUR! Not sure if Rana wanted to play it exactly where it went. Outside off on a good length, Rana looks to punch but the ball takes the outer half and goes past the short third man fielder who dives to his right to stop but fails.
|0.5 : Deepak Chahar to Nitish Rana, Nicely bowled. A length ball around middle and leg, it comes back in as Rana fails to flick and is hit on the pad.
|0.6 : Deepak Chahar to Nitish Rana, Good solid block from Rana to end the over. Around off on a good length, Rana blocks it towards mid off. Very good first over for Kolkata.
|1.1 : Sam Curran to Shubman Gill, Leading edge now! A fullish ball around off, Gill looks to work it on the leg side but he gets a leading edge that goes to deep point for one.
|0.6 : Who will bowl from the other end? Sam Curran it is.
|1.2 : Sam Curran to Nitish Rana, Fullish and just outside off, guided towards short third man.
|1.3 : Sam Curran to Nitish Rana, Very full and on middle, Rana blocks.
|1.4 : Sam Curran to Nitish Rana, Good length ball angled in, Rana is solid behind the ball to block. Three dots in a row.
|1.5 : Sam Curran to Nitish Rana, This time he pushes it gently towards mid on and takes a run.
|1.6 : Sam Curran to Shubman Gill, Single to end the over. Good start from Sam Curran, just 3 off his opening over. The last ball is tucked around the corner for one.
|2.1 : Deepak Chahar to Shubman Gill, FOUR! WHIPPAGE! Brilliant shot. Short and around off and middle, not too pacy. It sits up nicely for Gill. He pulls it powerfully to the wide long on fence.
|2.2 : Deepak Chahar to Shubman Gill, Smart batting. Pushes this shortish ball towards point and gets to the other end after getting a boundary on the last ball.
|2.3 : Deepak Chahar to Nitish Rana, Little full and just outside off, Rana lets it be. He is taking his time here.
|2.4 : Deepak Chahar to Nitish Rana, A single now. Shortish and outside off, pushed through backward point for one.
|2.5 : Deepak Chahar to Shubman Gill, One more single. Length ball around off, pushed towards mid on for a single.
|2.6 : Deepak Chahar to Nitish Rana, Dot to end the over! The first delivery was thumped for a boundary. Just 7 off the over in the end. Chahar dishes a full ball outside off, asking Rana to go for the drive but he says no and shoulders arms.
|3.1 : Sam Curran to Shubman Gill, FOUR! SHOT! Excellent batting. Good length and on middle, Gill makes room and punches it through cover-point. It goes right in the gap and races away to the fence.
|3.2 : Sam Curran to Shubman Gill, Once again pushes the next ball towards mid on for a single. Got the boundary first ball, no need to play any risky shot.
|3.3 : Sam Curran to Nitish Rana, Good length and around off, Rana finds mid-wicket to his flick.
|3.4 : Sam Curran to Nitish Rana, Play and a miss! Curran runs in and delivers a full ball outside off, this time Rana goes after it but fails to connect. He is batting at aÃ‚Â strike rate of 50 at the moment.
|3.5 : Sam Curran to Nitish Rana, One more dot! Curran bangs a well-directed short ball this time. Rana looks to pull but makes no connection.
|3.6 : Sam Curran to Nitish Rana, DOT! Good bowling. Good length and outside off, it is pushed towards the man at backward point for nothing.
|4.1 : Lungi Ngidi to Shubman Gill, Good length ball around middle, it is tucked towards mid-wicket.
|0.0 : Lungi Ngidi into the attack now. Here he comes steaming in...
|4.2 : Lungi Ngidi to Shubman Gill, Drilled but straight to mid on. Full and on middle, Gill drives it hard but finds Curran at mid on.
|4.3 : Lungi Ngidi to Shubman Gill, Shortish and just outside off, punched wide of the backward point fielder for a single.
|4.4 : Lungi Ngidi to Nitish Rana, Rana's struggle continues. 6 off 15 at the moment. A length ball just outside off, Rana looks to punch but mistimes it towards the off side.
|4.5 : Lungi Ngidi to Nitish Rana, Beaten! Tries to run the good length ball outside off towards third man but makes no connection. Lucky not to get an edge.
|4.6 : Lungi Ngidi to Nitish Rana, FOUR! Finds the gap this time. A much-needed boundary off Rana's willow. This will do world of good for him. Full and outside off, he squeezes it between point and short third man and finds the fence. 5 off the first over of the returning Ngidi.
|Mitchell Santner in to bowl now.
|5.1 : Mitchell Santner to Shubman Gill, Flatter and around off to begin from Santner, Gill punches it down to long off for a single.
|5.2 : Mitchell Santner to Nitish Rana, Floated full on middle, pushed back to the bowler.
|5.3 : Mitchell Santner to Nitish Rana, FOUR! Swept and swept well! Full ball on the pads, Rana gets down and nails the sweep through square leg. Gets the boundary.
|5.4 : Mitchell Santner to Nitish Rana, FOUR! Consecutive boundaries. Another full ball on the pads, Rana goes for the sweep again. Fails to connect it well this time but a faint under edge and it races away to the fine leg fence.
|5.5 : Mitchell Santner to Nitish Rana, SIX! Hammered! Rana has suddenly found his mojo back. This is fullish and around off, Rana slogs it over deep mid-wicket and gets the first maximum of the game.
|5.6 : Mitchell Santner to Nitish Rana, Dot to end the over. Flatter and around off, it is blocked. 15 off the final over of the Powerplay. Good end for Kolkata. 48/0.
|6.1 : Ravindra Jadeja to Shubman Gill, Fullish and just outside off, pushed through mid off for a single.
|0.0 : Just the one over for Ngidi as Ravindra Jadeja is introduced into the attack.
|6.2 : Ravindra Jadeja to Nitish Rana, One more single and that brings 50-run stand between the two. The first 50-run stand by the Kolkata openers in this edition of the Indian T20 League. Fullish and around off, Rana flicks it through mid-wicket for a single.
|6.3 : Ravindra Jadeja to Shubman Gill, One more single. Flatter and around off, knocked towards point for a quick run.
|6.4 : Ravindra Jadeja to Nitish Rana, Tossed up and outside off, Rana looks to drive but misses.
|6.5 : Ravindra Jadeja to Nitish Rana, Flatter and just outside off, pushed towards short third man for nothing.
|6.6 : Ravindra Jadeja to Nitish Rana, A single to end. Flat and around off, Rana punches it through cover-point and keeps the strike for the next over. Good first over from Jadeja.
|DRINKS! 52/0 are Kolkata at the end of 7 overs. Both sides have some thinking to do now. And we say that for Kolkata as well because, this is their best opening stand this season but they need to get a move on with their scoring rate. They have plenty of quality batters to follow and the need now is to rocket on for these two. For Chennai, it is about breaking this stand. Hopefully, they would be looking for the break to do its part in stemming the momentum.
|Karn Sharma into the attack now.
|7.1 : Karn Sharma to Nitish Rana, On the pads, tucked towards fine leg for a single.
|7.2 : Karn Sharma to Shubman Gill, OUT! BOWLED! How often we have seen after the break that a batsmen has been dismissed. Karn Sharma gets the first wicket for Chennai. Flatter ball on middle and leg, Shubman thinks it will spin away and plays for the turn. But it does not. Goes straight in the gap between the bat and pad and crashes into the stumps.Ã‚Â
|Sunil Narine is in at no. 3.
|7.3 : Karn Sharma to Sunil Narine, Almost a return catch! Around off and middle, Narine looks to play that on the leg side but ends up getting a uppish leading edge to the right of the bowler. Sharma goes there and tries to catch it but it was well wide of him. Again, Narine too plays for the turn but there was none there.
|7.4 : Karn Sharma to Sunil Narine, On the pads, Narine looks to tuck it on the leg side but misses to get hit on the pads.
|7.5 : Karn Sharma to Sunil Narine, SIX! This is why Narine has been set up the order. Floated around off, Narine lofts this over the stretched hands of Sam Curran at long on for a six. CurranÃ‚Â had no chance at grabbing that though!
|7.6 : Karn Sharma to Sunil Narine, Full and around off, swept to deep square leg for a single.
|8.1 : Mitchell Santner to Sunil Narine, BEATEN! Flatter ball outside off, Sunil looks to cut but misses.
|8.2 : Mitchell Santner to Sunil Narine, This is pushed back to the bowler for a dot.
|8.3 : Mitchell Santner to Sunil Narine, OUT! TAKEN! Tossed up nicely for the invitation, Narine gleefully latches onto it, but it proves to be his undoing. Ravindra Jadeja is never going to miss those. Santner tosses this nicely around off, full as well. Narine looks to slog it over deep mid-wicket. To the naked eye it looked a maximum but then itÃ‚Â lands straight into the hands of the deep mid-wicket fielder.
|8.4 : Mitchell Santner to Nitish Rana, Floated on the stumps, swept to deep square leg for one.
|8.3 : Who will walk out next? Rinku Singh is the man, playing his first game of the season.
|8.5 : Mitchell Santner to Rinku Singh, Rinku Singh is off the mark. Shortish on off, tapped to the off side for a run.
|8.6 : Mitchell Santner to Nitish Rana, A single to finish. On middle, clipped to the on side for a single.
|9.1 : Lungi Ngidi to Nitish Rana, Short and wide outside off, it is slapped over backward point for one.
|9.2 : Lungi Ngidi to Rinku Singh, Short and outside off, Rinky cuts it through cover-point for a single.
|9.3 : Lungi Ngidi to Nitish Rana, Play and a miss! Short and wide outside off, Rana looks to pull but misses.
|9.4 : Lungi Ngidi to Nitish Rana, FOUR! That one races away for a boundary. Outside off on a good length, Rana cuts it finely through backward point.
|9.5 : Lungi Ngidi to Nitish Rana, Rana gives room on the off side, Ngidi bowls a short ball. Rana flashes hard at that but misses to connect.
|9.6 : Lungi Ngidi to Nitish Rana, A single to finish. Outside off, this is steered behind square on the off side for a run.
|10.1 : Mitchell Santner to Nitish Rana,Ã‚Â Tossed up around off, bunted down to long on for a single.Ã‚Â
|10.2 : Mitchell Santner to Rinku Singh, Santner bowls a wayward full toss outside off, luckily it does not cost him much. Rinku strokes it to long off for one. Perhaps he was a little surprised by that as well.
|10.3 : Mitchell Santner to Nitish Rana, Good effort from Ngidi at point there. Quicker through the air around off, Rana gives room and strokes it to the left of point. Ngidi dives there but fails to stop it. A single.
|10.4 : Mitchell Santner to Rinku Singh, Some turn there! Lands on off and spins into the batsman, Singh looks to play that on the leg side but it comes off the outer half. It goes behind the keeper and Kolkata take a single.
|10.5 : Mitchell Santner to Nitish Rana, FOUR! Good use of the feet. Floated around off, Rana puts the dancing shoes on and powers this over short mid-wicket for a boundary.
|10.6 : Mitchell Santner to Nitish Rana, FOUR! Swept hard and swept for a boundary. On middle and off, fullish, Rana did not connect as he wanted but manages to dispatch it wide of Rayudu at deep backward square leg for a boundary.
|11.1 : Karn Sharma to Rinku Singh, Singh pushes the flatter ball to long on for a single.
|11.2 : Karn Sharma to Nitish Rana, Flighted on the stumps, swept to the leg side for one.
|11.3 : Karn Sharma to Rinku Singh, Floated around off, driven to the off side for a dot.
|0.0 : Bowling change! Karn Sharma is back on. 1-0-8-1 from him so far.
|11.4 : Karn Sharma to Rinku Singh, Catch is the call but it lands on a bounce there. Tossed up around off, Rinku looks to go big over long on but does not get the distance and height much. Luckily for him, it lands on a bounce to Curran there. A single taken.
|11.5 : Karn Sharma to Nitish Rana, Around off, flat, Rana gives room and cuts it to deep point for a single.
|11.6 : Karn Sharma to Rinku Singh, A dot to finish. Singh taps the fuller ball to the off side for a dot.
|12.1 : Ravindra Jadeja to Nitish Rana, Flighted around off, tapped towards point for one.
|0.0 : Ravindra Jadeja returns now. He went for 4 in his first over.
|12.2 : Ravindra Jadeja to Rinku Singh, Floated around off, Rinku lofts it over short mid-wicket but just the single there.
|12.3 : Ravindra Jadeja to Nitish Rana, On off, swept to deep backward square leg for a run.
|12.4 : Ravindra Jadeja to Rinku Singh, FOUR! That is better, that is better. Flatter ball outside off, little bit of width on offer. Rinku Singh smashes the bones out of that, over covers.
|12.5 : Ravindra Jadeja to Rinku Singh, OUT! CAUGHT! It has been a good passage of play for Chennai. They have limited the damage that Kolkata can cause here. Flatter ball on middle, Rinku Singh swivels and looked to power that over fine leg for a maximum. However he does not get the required distance. It goes straight into the hands of Rayudu at fine leg, who takes it nicely and easily.
|12.6 : Ravindra Jadeja to Nitish Rana, A dot to end. Flatter ball around off, Rana rocks on the back foot to cut but finds backward point.
|12.5 : Will skipper Eoin Morgan be in now? Yes, he is.
|13.1 : Karn Sharma to Eoin Morgan, Full and on the pads, Morgan flicks it to deep mid-wicket and gets a single.
|0.0 : DRINKS! Chennai have done well to bounce back here. If the Powerplay belonged to Kolkata, the Men in Yellow have come back strongly in the passage of play we had afterwards. With 7 overs remaining, Kolkata would be looking at atleast 10 runs an over from here on. But it is not that easy as it seems as Chennai are slowly crawling back here. Let's see how Kolkata go about after the break.
|13.2 : Karn Sharma to Nitish Rana, FIFTY FOR RANA! A fine, fine knock from the left-hander. Full and on middle, he flicks it to wide long on and takes a run to reach his milestone. He has taken his time to get here and will be eager to go bonkers now.
|13.3 : Karn Sharma to Eoin Morgan, Flatter and around off, pushed back to the bowler.
|13.4 : Karn Sharma to Eoin Morgan, On middle, played back to the bowler again.
|13.5 : Karn Sharma to Eoin Morgan, Shortish and just outside off, punched through mid on for a single.
|13.6 : Karn Sharma to Nitish Rana, In the air... safe. Tossed up and outside off, Rana looks to launch it but gets a top edge. The ball balloons towards mid on. The bowler backtracks. The long on fielder runs forward but both fail to reach. A single in the end.
|14.1 : Ravindra Jadeja to Nitish Rana, Good running! Flicks the full ball towards long on gently and scampers back for the second.
|14.2 : Ravindra Jadeja to Nitish Rana, FOUR! Nicely done! Full and just outside off, Rana sits down and slog sweeps it over square leg and finds the fence.
|14.3 : Ravindra Jadeja to Nitish Rana, Tries for the reverse sweep but finds the man at short fine leg.
|14.4 : Ravindra Jadeja to Nitish Rana, Flatter and just outside off, Rana lets it be.
|14.5 : Ravindra Jadeja to Nitish Rana, Full and on the pads, flicked down to long on for a run.
|14.6 : Ravindra Jadeja to Eoin Morgan, Two to end the 15th over. Slower through the air and around middle, Morgan clips it through square leg and gets two. 9 off the over.
|15.1 : Karn Sharma to Nitish Rana, SIX! Massive! Tossed up and on middle, Rana slogs it deep into the stands over deep mid-wicket for a massive six.
|15.2 : Karn Sharma to Nitish Rana, SIX! Another one. Flat and around middle and leg, Rana launches it way over deep square leg for another maximum.
|15.3 : Karn Sharma to Nitish Rana, SIX! BOOM! This is the best out of the three. Karn once again lands it full and just outside off, Rana launches it over long off and bags half a dozen more. 18 off the first 3 balls of the over.
|15.4 : Karn Sharma to Nitish Rana, Backs away and tries to go inside out but misses.
|15.5 : Karn Sharma to Nitish Rana, Full and just outside off, Rana pokes it towards backward point and gets to the other end.
|15.6 : Karn Sharma to Eoin Morgan, Full and around off, Morgan pushes it back to the bowler. 19 off the over, a massive one for Kolkata.
|Bowling Change.Ã‚Â Deepak Chahar is back on. 2-0-20-0 from him so far.
|16.1 : Deepak Chahar to Nitish Rana, FOUR! RanaÃ‚Â getting into full steamÃ‚Â now. Fullish ball on middle and leg, Morgan powers this through the carpet to the left of deep backward square leg. Rayudu dives and looks to contain but he ends up touching the ball when his leg was touching the ropes.
|16.2 : Deepak Chahar to Nitish Rana, Rana gives room and looks to go big over covers. Chahar bowls a slower one on top of off, Rana misses to connect there.
|16.3 : Deepak Chahar to Nitish Rana, FOUR! That was a lovely strike. Full and angled into off from around the wicket, Rana lifts it over covers for a boundary.
|16.4 : Deepak Chahar to Nitish Rana, Rana taps the length ball outside off to backward point for a single.
|16.5 : Deepak Chahar to Eoin Morgan, Good length ball on off, tucked towards fine leg for one.
|16.6 : Deepak Chahar to Nitish Rana, A single to end then. Shortish ball, Rana slams this through the carpet to mid-wicket. Will keep strike in the next over.
|17.1 : Lungi Ngidi to Nitish Rana, WIDE! Tries for a slower wide yorker but it goes little too wide outside off. Wided.
|Lungi Ngidi to Nitish Rana, OUT! TAKEN! A fine catch from Sam. That went miles in the air. A slower fuller ball from Ngidi, Rana looks to launch it deep into the stand but it goes high in the air off the toe end of the willow. Curran at long on comes forward, settles under it and manags to hold onto it. A superb knock from Rana comes to an end. He struggled at the start but managed to get going eventually.
|17.2 : Lungi Ngidi to Eoin Morgan, Full and wide outside off, it is carved through backward point for one.
|17.1 : Dinesh Karthik comes to the middle now. He needs to start firing rightaway though.
|17.3 : Lungi Ngidi to Dinesh Karthik, Karthik is up and running with a couple! Excellent running. A length ball around middle, Karthik nudges it towards square leg. The fielder from deep takes his own sweetÃ‚Â time to get to the ball and that allows Karthik to run the second easily.
|17.4 : Lungi Ngidi to Dinesh Karthik, FOUR! Innovation at its best. Full ball around middle, Karthik sits down and scoops it over the keeper for a boundary. 6 runs off his first 2 balls. He has often proved his worth as a finisher and its time he does that here again, that's what Kolkata would want.
|17.5 : Lungi Ngidi to Dinesh Karthik, A couple now! Excellent running again. A length ball around off, clipped towards mid-wicket for two.
|17.6 : Lungi Ngidi to Dinesh Karthik, FOUR! A superb over for Kolkata, 14 off it. They did lose Rana in the over though.Ã‚Â Short ball on middle, Karthik goes for the pull. It goes towards deep square leg. The fielder there tries to go for the catch but it lands just short and then manages to evade him to the fence. 150 up for Kolkata with that.
|18.1 : Sam Curran to Eoin Morgan, FOUR! Pumped! Fine way to begin the penultimate over. Short and just outside off, Morgan makes room, advances down the track and thumps it over cover for a boundary.
|0.0 : Sam Curran is back to bowl his third over. 2-0-8-0 for him so far.
|18.2 : Sam Curran to Eoin Morgan, Once again Morgan makes room and pushes it down to sweeper cover for one.
|18.3 : Sam Curran to Dinesh Karthik, FOUR! This is terrific batting from Karthik. He knows where the fielders are. There isn't anyone at deep square leg. So, DK shuffles towards the off side and drags the length ball via a pull towards the deep square leg fence.
|18.4 : Sam Curran to Dinesh Karthik, A couple now! Full and outside off, Karthik drives it over cover and gets two. 11 off the first 4 balls.
|18.5 : Sam Curran to Dinesh Karthik, Nicely bowled! Sees Karthik making room, Sam bowls this full and wide. DK fails to reach out and connect.
|18.6 : Sam Curran to Dinesh Karthik, Excellent running again! Full and outside off, Karthik looks to slam it through the covers but gets it off the inner half towards mid on. Before the long on fielder can come to collect the ball, two taken.
|19.1 : Lungi Ngidi to Eoin Morgan, EDGY FOUR! A fine delivery from Ngidi and you got to feel for him. Morgan makes room by backing away, Ngidi dishes it full and wide, Morgan reaches out. He gets a thick outside edge which flies over the leaping short third man fielder for a boundary.
|19.2 : Lungi Ngidi to Eoin Morgan, OUT! TAKEN! Ngidi gets his man. Another very full ball outside off, Morgan this time looks to hammer it over long off but fails to get the timing right. It goes towards long off where Gaikwad takes the catch easily.
|Rahul Tripathi comes out to the middle now.
|19.3 : Lungi Ngidi to Dinesh Karthik, Full and on middle, flicked to deep square leg for a single.
|19.4 : Lungi Ngidi to Rahul Tripathi, Excellent yorker again. It is right on middle, Tripathi does well to jam it out towards backward point for one.
|19.5 : Lungi Ngidi to Dinesh Karthik, Just a single, in the form of a leg bye. Karthik moves to the leg side, Lungi follows him. Karthik looks to slog but is beaten due to the change of pace. It hits the pad and rolls towards the leg side. They change ends.
|19.6 : Lungi Ngidi to Rahul Tripathi, Two to end innings! Full and on middle, Tripathi looks to slog it over deep mid-wicket but fails to time it. It goes high in the air but lands well short of Jadeja who runs in from deep mid-wicket. Before he can send the ball to the keeper, the batters scamper back for a couple. Kolkata end with 172/5.
|A competitive total has been put on the board by Kolkata. They would have fancied 10-15 runs more the way Nitish Rana was going, but this still is very much a total their bowlers would back themselves to defend.
|Kolkata started off well, their opening partnership was the best this season, 53. Then, they lost their touch a little in the middle overs as wickets fell and the scoring rate was contained too. But Rana was there and he went bonkers before perishing for 87. Morgan could not manage much and Karthik's handy unbeaten cameo of 21 from 10 balls steered Kolkata to a shade over 170.
|Chennai's bowlers had a difficult phase inÃ‚Â the Powerplay as they could not get a wicket, in the middle overs they put the brakes but Kolkata got a touch better of them towards the end. Ngidi managed 2 wickets on the comeback while Santner, Jadeja and Sharma managed a wicket each. Surprisingly, Curran and Chennai's frontline bowler, Deepak Chahar, had nothing today. In fact, Chahar was the most expensive of the lot.
|Dinesh Karthik is caught for a quick chat. Says that he has gone well at the back end of the game and he is happy doing it for the team. Tells that they have put on a decent score and if they bowl in the right areas, they will be able to defend. Praises Rana and says that he is really happy seeing him do well.
|So, 173 is the target for Chennai. For Kolkata, it is a must-win game and their bowlers would give it their all, as Karthik also reinforced earlier. But can Chennai pull a rabbit out of the hat and steal back-to-back wins this season, which if they do, would be their first consecutive series of wins this season. With nothing to lose, they should be able to play with all the freedom they can muster. Will make an interesting watch. Stay tuned as the chase is on the other way...