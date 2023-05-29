|Batsmen
|R
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|Bowlers
|O
|M
|R
|W
|Econ
|Recent overs : . 1 1 . 1 1 | . . 1 1 1 1
|Last bat : Shubman Gillst MS Dhoni b Ravindra Jadeja39(20b7x40x6) SR:195.00, FoW:67/1 (7 Ovs)
|13.4 : Deepak Chahar to Wriddhiman Saha, 1 run.
|13.3 : Deepak Chahar to Sai Sudharsan, 1 run.
|13.2 : Deepak Chahar to Sai Sudharsan, Back of a length this time and outside the off pole. Sai SudharsanÂ cuts this to deep point for yet another brace.Â
|13.1 : Deepak Chahar to Sai Sudharsan, Bowls a slower delivery full and at the stumps. Sai SudharsanÂ dabs this towards deep square leg for a couple of runs.Â
|12.6 : Ravindra Jadeja to Sai Sudharsan, Fores this one really full and at the stumps. Sai SudharsanÂ digs this out to long on for a single and will keep strike.Â
|12.5 : Ravindra Jadeja to Sai Sudharsan, SIX! Sai SudharsanÂ is looking good here as he sends this beyond the ropes! Ravindra JadejaÂ goes full this time and outside off. Sai SudharsanÂ gets down on one knee and slog sweeps this over deep square leg for six runs. He just about manages to clear the fielder and the boundary.Â
|12.4 : Ravindra Jadeja to Wriddhiman Saha, Bowls this full and at the stumps. Wriddhiman SahaÂ clips this towards deep square leg for one.Â
|12.3 : Ravindra Jadeja to Wriddhiman Saha, FOUR! That is FIFTY for Wriddhiman SahaÂ and he sure knows how to bat in finals! This is bowled short and outside the off pole. Wriddhiman SahaÂ slices this towards deep backward point for four runs to reach his landmark.Â
|12.2 : Ravindra Jadeja to Sai Sudharsan, Short once again and on a leg-stump line. Sai SudharsanÂ tucks this through mid-wicket for a single.Â
|12.1 : Ravindra Jadeja to Sai Sudharsan, Ravindra JadejaÂ bowls this short and outside off. Sai SudharsanÂ goes deep in the crease and punches this to deep cover fo a couple of runs.Â
|11.6 : Matheesha Pathirana to Sai Sudharsan, Bowls this on a good length and at the stumps. Sai SudharsanÂ eases this down to long on for a single.
|11.5 : Matheesha Pathirana to Sai Sudharsan, Bangs this in short and in line with the stumps. Sai SudharsanÂ sways out of the way and looks to upper cut this late but misses.Â
|11.4 : Matheesha Pathirana to Wriddhiman Saha, Goes back to bowling full and outside off. Wriddhiman SahaÂ looks to hit through the line and gets an outside edge towards third man for one.Â
|Matheesha Pathirana to Wriddhiman Saha, WIDE! Matheesha PathiranaÂ delivers this well outside the off stump and beyond the tram line. Wriddhiman SahaÂ leaves this alone and the umpire indicates wide again.Â
|11.3 : Matheesha Pathirana to Sai Sudharsan, Outside the off stump once again on a good length. Sai SudharsanÂ dabs this towards third man and collects a single.
|11.2 : Matheesha Pathirana to Sai Sudharsan, FOUR! Sai SudharsanÂ finds the gap to perfection! Matheesha PathiranaÂ bowls this full as well and outside the off pole. Sai SudharsanÂ opens the face of his bat and guides this to deep backward point for four runs.Â
|Matheesha Pathirana to Sai Sudharsan, WIDE!Â A low full toss bowled well outside the off pole. Sai SudharsanÂ looks to reach for this but misses and the umpire calls this wide.
|11.1 : Matheesha Pathirana to Sai Sudharsan, FOUR! Matheesha PathiranaÂ is welcomed to the bowling crease with a boundary! This is bowled full and outside the off pole. Sai SudharsanÂ strokes this into the gap and finds the deep cover boundary for four runs.Â
|10.6 : Ravindra Jadeja to Sai Sudharsan, Bowls this in line with the stumps on a shortish length. Sai SudharsanÂ dabs this towards short third man and sets off for a run.Â
|10.4 : Ravindra Jadeja to Sai Sudharsan, Goes back to bowling short and outside off. Sai SudharsanÂ pulls this to deep mid-wicket for a single.Â
|10.5 : Ravindra Jadeja to Wriddhiman Saha, Continues to bowl short and outside the off stump. Wriddhiman SahaÂ hits this aerially towards deep cover for one more.Â
|10.3 : Ravindra Jadeja to Sai Sudharsan, Tosses this one full and outside the off stump. Sai SudharsanÂ sweeps this towards deep square leg for a couple of runs. Maheesh TheekshanaÂ does weel at the boundary line.Â
|10.2 : Ravindra Jadeja to Wriddhiman Saha, Short once again and outside the off pole. Wriddhiman SahaÂ punches this to deep cover for a single.Â
|10.1 : Ravindra Jadeja to Wriddhiman Saha, FOUR! Streaky boundary but they all count! Ravindra JadejaÂ bowls this slightly short and outside the off stump. Wriddhiman SahaÂ makes room and goes hard at the ball. He slices it to deep backward point for four runs.
|9.6 : Maheesh Theekshana to Wriddhiman Saha, Full toss on off, this is just knocked down to long off for a single.
|9.5 : Maheesh Theekshana to Wriddhiman Saha, Quicker and a bit shorter around the pads, Wriddhiman SahaÂ picks it up and pulls it without much timing. The ball goes toward deep square leg where Tushar DeshpandeÂ runs around to his left and keeps it down to a brace.
|9.4 : Maheesh Theekshana to Sai Sudharsan, Around middle, Sai SudharsanÂ looks for the slog-sweep but mistimes it to the left of mid-wicket and gets across for a single.
|9.3 : Maheesh Theekshana to Sai Sudharsan, Full and angled into leg stump, Sai SudharsanÂ makes a bit of room and punches it crisply to the man at extra cover.
|9.2 : Maheesh Theekshana to Wriddhiman Saha, Flatter delivery around off, this is pushed away gently toward mid off for a run.
|0.0 : Strategic break! Gujarat are motoring along nicely but the tempo has slowed down a fraction since the dismissal of Shubman Gill. Chennai will want to pull things back through the middle overs and will depend on their spinners to get them the breakthrough.Â
|9.1 : Maheesh Theekshana to Sai Sudharsan, This is angled into the legs from around the wicket, Sai SudharsanÂ works it away in front of square leg and picks up a single.
|8.6 : Ravindra Jadeja to Sai Sudharsan, Shorter one around off, Sai SudharsanÂ punches it off the back foot and gets it square on the off side for a single.
|8.5 : Ravindra Jadeja to Sai Sudharsan, Flatter delivery on middle, pushed back to the bowler.
|8.4 : Ravindra Jadeja to Wriddhiman Saha, Drifted onto the pads, Wriddhiman SahaÂ gets down on one knee and sweeps it flat toward the left of deep backward square leg. Ajinkya RahaneÂ there runs around and grabs it on the bounce, keeping it down to a single.
|8.3 : Ravindra Jadeja to Sai Sudharsan, Quicker one, over 100 clicks, this is worked away through wide mid on for one. Sai SudharsanÂ looks for two but has to settle for one.
|8.2 : Ravindra Jadeja to Wriddhiman Saha, A tad shorter and angled into the batter, Wriddhiman SahaÂ backs away and punches it through cover for a single.
|8.1 : Ravindra Jadeja to Wriddhiman Saha, FOUR! Nicely played! Quicker and flatter around off, Wriddhiman SahaÂ rocks back and cuts it firmly past backward point for a boundary.
|6.6 : Ravindra Jadeja to Shubman Gill, OUT! STUMPED! A moment of magic from MS DhoniÂ and the big fish, Shubman GillÂ is out! Ravindra JadejaÂ drifts this one in a bit from outside off and gets the ball to grip and turn away. Shubman GillÂ is drawn forward and as he looks to block the ball but it beats him past the outside edge. Dhoni whips off the bails in an instant and the replays show that Gill failed to get his back leg inside the crease in time. Chennai have their first breakthrough!
|Maheesh Theekshana to Wriddhiman Saha, Full and around off, Wriddhiman SahaÂ gets in position and drags the sweep shot in front of mid-wicket for a run.
|7.5 : Maheesh Theekshana to Sai Sudharsan, Comes from around the wicket now and angles in a flatter delivery toward middle and leg, Sai SudharsanÂ forces it out through extra cover and collects a run.
|7.4 : Maheesh Theekshana to Sai Sudharsan, Pushed through quicker and on middle, Sai SudharsanÂ punches it back to the bowler.
|7.3 : Maheesh Theekshana to Wriddhiman Saha, Fuller and around off, Wriddhiman SahaÂ backs away and eases it through the cover region for another single.
|7.2 : Maheesh Theekshana to Sai Sudharsan, On the pads, nudged away just behind square leg for one more.
|6.6 : Sai SudharsanÂ walks out to the middle at number 3.
|7.1 : Maheesh Theekshana to Wriddhiman Saha, On a shorter length and on off, Wriddhiman SahaÂ works it away toward mid-wicket for a single.
|6.5 : Ravindra Jadeja to Wriddhiman Saha, On middle, this is worked away toward wide mid on for one. Ravindra JadejaÂ chases the ball and fires in a throw at the bowler's end. Had that hit, Saha was a goner.
|6.4 : Ravindra Jadeja to Wriddhiman Saha, Quicker one outside off, Wriddhiman SahaÂ looks to go over cover but gets a thickish outside edge toward short third man.
|6.3 : Ravindra Jadeja to Shubman Gill, A tad shorter around middle, pushed away in front of mid-wicket for a single.
|6.2 : Ravindra Jadeja to Shubman Gill, Close call but Ravindra JadejaÂ has faltered here! Drifted into middle and leg, Shubman GillÂ works it away through mid-wicket and looks for two right away. The push hard and the fielder fires in a throw at the bowler's end. Jadeja takes off the bails and the replays show that Saha was just short as well. But, Jadeja doesn't have the ball in hand when the bails come off and Saha survives.
|6.1 : Ravindra Jadeja to Wriddhiman Saha, Ravindra JadejaÂ starts off with a bit of a drag down on the pads, Wriddhiman SahaÂ just tucks it 'round the corner for a single.
|5.6 : Maheesh Theekshana to Shubman Gill, Floated up full and around off, Gill advances again and hits it on the full but finds the man at extra cover. At the end of the Powerplay, Gujarat are 62/0!
|5.5 : Maheesh Theekshana to Shubman Gill, FOUR! Hat-trick of boundaries and that was such a stylish shot from Shubman Gill. Quicker one on middle and leg, Gill gets down on one knee and sweeps it flat and toward deep square leg. The ball bounces just inside the ropes and goes over the fence for a boundary.
|5.4 : Maheesh Theekshana to Shubman Gill, FOUR! Brilliant use of the feet from Shubman Gill. This is full and on off, Gill skips down the track and lofts it over the cover region for another boundary.
|5.3 : Maheesh Theekshana to Shubman Gill, MISFIELD AND FOUR! Slightly short and wide, Shubman GillÂ cuts it hard but to the left of Devon ConwayÂ at cover-point. Conway though lets it through his hands and the ball rolls away into the fence.
|5.2 : Maheesh Theekshana to Wriddhiman Saha, Flatter one on middle, Wriddhiman SahaÂ backs away trying to open up the off side but miscues the shot toward mid-wicket for a single. The 50 is now up for Gujarat.
|0.0 : Maheesh TheekshanaÂ comes on to bowl now.
|5.1 : Maheesh Theekshana to Wriddhiman Saha, Floated, full and on middle and leg. Wriddhiman SahaÂ leans on and pushes it to the right of the bowler.
|4.6 : Deepak Chahar to Wriddhiman Saha, Bowls this short and in line with the stumps. Wriddhiman SahaÂ mistimes his pull shot to deep square leg and collects one.Â
|4.5 : Deepak Chahar to Wriddhiman Saha, On a good length and outside the off pole. Wriddhiman SahaÂ gets across the line of the ball and paddles this towards fine leg for two runs.Â
|4.4 : Deepak Chahar to Shubman Gill, Goes back to bowling back of a length and just outside the off pole. Shubman GillÂ pulls this firmly but straight to the fielder at deep mid-wicket for a single.Â
|4.3 : Deepak Chahar to Shubman Gill, FOUR! Shubman GillÂ has been finding the boundary for fun! Deepak ChaharÂ bowls this on a good length and outside the off pole. Shubman GillÂ opens the face of the bat to find the gap and punches this towards deep backward point for four runs.Â
|4.2 : Deepak Chahar to Shubman Gill, Bowls this back of a length and at the batter. Shubman GillÂ swats this towards deep squareÂ leg and takes a couple of runs.Â
|4.1 : Deepak Chahar to Wriddhiman Saha, Another one put down! Deepak ChaharÂ bowls this on a good lengthÂ and in line with the stumps. Wriddhiman SahaÂ makes room and looks to go back past the bowler. Does not get the timing on this one and hits it into the air to the bowler's left. Deepak ChaharÂ gets his fingertips to this and they take a run as the ball goes towards mid off.Â
|3.6 : Deepak ChaharÂ (2-0-20-0) to continue...
|3.2 : Tushar Deshpande to Shubman Gill, FOUR! Up and over! Pace on this time but its overpitched on the legs, Shubman GillÂ just nonchalantly flicks it well over the mid-wicket region and picks up another boundary. Gujarat starting to take control here.
|3.5 : Tushar Deshpande to Wriddhiman Saha, On a good length this time and on an off-stump line. Wriddhiman SahaÂ dabs this towards backward point and is called through for a single. Ravindra JadejaÂ gets a direct hit at the striker's end but replays show that Shubman GillÂ is comfortably home.Â
|3.6 : Tushar Deshpande to Shubman Gill, Goes full and onto the pads. Shubman GillÂ clips this straight to the man at backward square leg.Â
|3.4 : Tushar Deshpande to Shubman Gill, Bowls this one back of a length and outside the off pole. Shubman GillÂ knocks this towards deep point for a single.Â
|3.3 : Tushar Deshpande to Shubman Gill, FOUR! Make that three in a row and this is the best of the lot! Tushar DeshpandeÂ bowls this on a good length and outside off. Shubman GillÂ stands his ground and punches this with immaculate timing towards deep cover for four runs.Â
|3.1 : Tushar Deshpande to Shubman Gill, FOUR! The classic short-arm jab from Shubman Gill! Back of a length and it is a slower ball, Gill stands tall and plays it cross-batted through wide mid on for a boundary.
|2.6 : Deepak Chahar to Wriddhiman Saha, Hits the length hard and bowls it over middle, Wriddhiman SahaÂ looks to pull it away but it's not that short. Saha takes a blow on the body.
|2.5 : Deepak Chahar to Wriddhiman Saha, On a length and at the stumps, Wriddhiman SahaÂ shuffles across a bit and tucks it away past square leg for a couple of runs.
|2.4 : Deepak Chahar to Wriddhiman Saha, FOUR! Wriddhiman SahaÂ is playing with the field here! He sees the fielders on the leg side and makes room for himself. Deepak ChaharÂ bowls this on a good length and in line with the stumps. Wriddhiman SahaÂ lofts this towards deep cover for four more runs.
|2.3 : Deepak Chahar to Wriddhiman Saha, FOUR! Wriddhiman SahaÂ is hitting the ball nicely here! Deepak ChaharÂ bowls this on a good length as well and in line with the stumps. Wriddhiman SahaÂ swats this towards deep mid-wicket for four runs.Â
|2.2 : Deepak Chahar to Wriddhiman Saha, On a good length this time and outside the off pole. Wriddhiman SahaÂ dabs this towards the point fielder.Â
|2.1 : Deepak Chahar to Wriddhiman Saha, SIX! Deepak ChaharÂ seems to be thinking about the dropped catch as he bowls this full and in line with the stumps. Wriddhiman SahaÂ walks down the pitch and lofts this over deep mid-wicket for six runs. That is a first boundary for Gujarat and they are now up and running.
|1.6 : Tushar Deshpande to Wriddhiman Saha, A tad bit fuller this time and outside the off pole. Wriddhiman SahaÂ eases this to the right of mid off and takes a run.Â
|1.4 : Tushar Deshpande to Shubman Gill, DROPPED! A massive moment in the game and how expensive is this going to be for Chennai? Tushar DeshpandeÂ bowls this full and angled into the pads. Shubman GillÂ clips this straight to the man placed at backward square leg but Deepak ChaharÂ spills this and a massive chance goes begging. They take one. We all remember what Gill did against Mumbai after getting dropped!
|1.5 : Tushar Deshpande to Wriddhiman Saha, Short this time and wide outside off. Wriddhiman SahaÂ looks to get on his toes and slap it away but gets beaten.Â
|1.3 : Tushar Deshpande to Wriddhiman Saha, Back to bowling on a good length and outside the off stump. Wriddhiman SahaÂ dabs this towards cover with soft hands and rushes for a quick single.Â
|1.2 : Tushar Deshpande to Shubman Gill, Goes full and onto the pads. Shubman GillÂ flicks this towards deep mid-wicket and takes a run.Â
|1.1 : Tushar Deshpande to Shubman Gill, Tushar DeshpandeÂ begins with a good-length delivery bowled on an off-stump line. Shubman GillÂ blocks this back towards the bowler.Â
|0.6 : Tushar DeshpandeÂ to steam in from the other end.
|Deepak Chahar to Shubman Gill, Another good-length delivery to end the over bowled outside the off pole. Shubman GillÂ pushes this towards mid on and sets off for a quick single to retain strike. 4 runs for the first over.Â
|0.5 : Deepak Chahar to Wriddhiman Saha, Gets this one to nip back in sharply into the stumps on a fuller length. Wriddhiman SahaÂ taps this towards mid on and takes one.Â
|0.4 : Deepak Chahar to Shubman Gill, Shubman GillÂ opens his account straight away. This is served at the stumps as well and on a good length. Shubman GillÂ tucks this through mid-wicket for a run.Â
|0.3 : Deepak Chahar to Wriddhiman Saha, Delivers this in line with the stumps on a good length. Wriddhiman SahaÂ flicks this to the right of mid-wicket and takes a single to get off the mark.
|0.0 : Done with the pre-game formalities and almost after an eternity, it is now timeÂ to get the Final underway. The umpires are out in the middle and so are the players of Chennai. Wriddhiman SahaÂ and Shubman GillÂ are the openers for Gujarat as usual. Deepak ChaharÂ has the new ball in hand and is raring to go. Let's play...
|0.2 : Deepak Chahar to Wriddhiman Saha, Bowls this one back of a length and offers width outside off. Wriddhiman SahaÂ cuts this straight to the point fielder.Â
|0.1 : Deepak Chahar to Wriddhiman Saha, Deepak ChaharÂ begins with a gentle out-swinger bowled just outside the off pole on a fullish length. Wriddhiman SahaÂ blocks this towards the cover fielder.Â
|0.0 : The Final is about to get underway in a few minutes' time but first, the players and umpires walk out to the middle and line-up for the Indian national anthem.
|Hardik Pandya, the skipper of GujaratÂ says that they would have bowled first as well but his heart wanted to bat so he is glad he lost the toss. Mentions that the rain isÂ out of their control so theyÂ donât want to focus on the rain and instead look at their performance. Claims that if the players are relaxed andÂ keeping theirÂ cool, they respond to that well and it can be seen in their performance. Reckons that it is a flat track and informs that they are going with theÂ same team as the l
|MS Dhoni, the captain of Chennai says that they will bowl first because there are chances of rain. Adds that they were in the dressing room yesterday, but it was more difficult for the spectators inside the ground. Mentions that even with the rain, the wicket here should remain good for batting as it has throughout the tournament. ClaimsÂ that they were hoping for a five-over game but he is happy that a tournament like this can should end with a full game. Lastly informs that they have an unchan
|Impact Players for Chennai - Shivam Dube, Mitchell Santner, Subhranshu Senapati, Shaik Rasheed, Akash Singh.
|ChennaiÂ (Playing XI) - Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Ajinkya Rahane, Moeen Ali, Ambati Rayudu, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni (C/WK), Deepak Chahar, Matheesha Pathirana, Tushar Deshpande, Maheesh Theekshana.Â
|Impact Players for Gujarat -Â Joshua Little, KS Bharat, Odean Smith, Sai Kishore, Shivam Mavi.
|GujaratÂ (Playing XI) - Wriddhiman Saha (WK), Shubman Gill, Sai Sudharsan, Vijay Shankar, Hardik Pandya (C), David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Mohit Sharma, Rashid Khan, Noor Ahmad, Mohammad Shami.Â
|TOSS - The captains are out in the middle. The coin is flipped into the air and lands in favor of Chennai. They have elected to BOWL first.