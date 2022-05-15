|Batsmen
|Recent overs : 0nb 1 1 . . . 1 | . . . 1 . 3
|Last bat : Moeen Alic Rashid Khan b Sai Kishore21(17b0x42x6) SR:123.53, FoW:65/2 (8.4 Ovs)
|9.4 : Yash Dayal to Ruturaj Gaikwad, No run.
|9.3 : Yash Dayal to Narayan Jagadeesan, 1 run.
|9.2 : Yash Dayal to Narayan Jagadeesan, Lands on a length and outside off. It is angled across the batter and Narayan JagadeesanÂ leaves it alone.
|9.1 : Yash Dayal to Ruturaj Gaikwad, Direct hit andÂ Narayan JagadeesanÂ was struggling there! A length ball, on off. Ruturaj GaikwadÂ defends it towards covers and sets off for a single. Rashid KhanÂ runs across and fires the throw at the batter's end. He misses the direct hit and the batters complete the single.
|8.6 : Sai Kishore to Narayan Jagadeesan, Slower in the air, on middle. Narayan JagadeesanÂ looks to defend it towards the leg side but gets the leading edge towards the off side. End of good over from Sai Kishore and a successful one!
|8.5 : Sai Kishore to Narayan Jagadeesan, FOUR! Nicely done! He is off the mark straightaway with a boundary! Drifting on the pads, on leg. Narayan JagadeesanÂ just tucks it fine and the ball beats the short fine leg fielder for a boundary.
|8.4 : Narayan JagadeesanÂ is the new man in.
|Sai Kishore to Moeen Ali, OUT! CAUGHT! Sai KishoreÂ strikes in his first over and gets rid of dangerous, Moeen Ali! He serves this fuller and outside off again. It is a bit slower and close to the batter this time. In the arc for Moeen AliÂ and he goes for a big slog across the line. He connects it but fails to get enough distance and finds Rashid KhanÂ at deep square leg. He first misjudges the ball a bit but takes a fine catch in the end. Big wicket for Gujarat!
|Sai Kishore to Moeen Ali, WIDE! Pushed quicker outside off. Ali leaves it alone as it is too wide.
|8.3 : Sai Kishore to Ruturaj Gaikwad, Darted on middle and leg. Ruturaj GaikwadÂ sweeps and sweeps it well to deep square leg. The fielder though runs across to his right and keeps it to just a single.
|8.2 : Sai Kishore to Moeen Ali, A fuller delivery on off. Ali heaves it towards deep square leg for a single.
|8.1 : Sai Kishore to Ruturaj Gaikwad, Drifts on the pads. Ruturaj GaikwadÂ looks to work it towards the leg side. He misses and the batters take a leg bye as the ball deflects off his pads towards the leg side.
|7.6 : Sai KishoreÂ to bowl now.
|Rashid Khan to Ruturaj Gaikwad, Goes quicker and flatter on middle. Ruturaj GaikwadÂ pulls it to deep square leg for a single. 7 runs from this over and the partnership between these two is now 53.
|7.5 : Rashid Khan to Moeen Ali, In the air... but well short of the long off fielder! It is dragged down by Khan. Ali goes back and looks to pull it. The ball goes in the air and short of the long off fielder for a single.
|7.4 : Rashid Khan to Ruturaj Gaikwad, Tossed up delivery on middle. Ruturaj GaikwadÂ makes a bit of room and drives it to long off for a single.
|7.3 : Rashid Khan to Moeen Ali, On the shorter side and around off. Ali cuts it towards deep backward point for a single.
|7.2 : Rashid Khan to Ruturaj Gaikwad, Goes fuller and quicker at 97 kph, on off. Ruturaj GaikwadÂ defends it towards the off side for a single.
|7.1 : Rashid Khan to Ruturaj Gaikwad, Short and wide outside off. Ruturaj GaikwadÂ cuts it to deep point. The fielder in the deep runs to his left and dives to stop it. Two runs taken.
|6.5 : Alzarri Joseph to Ruturaj Gaikwad, FOUR! Confident shot from Ruturaj Gaikwad! Short delivery on middle. Ruturaj GaikwadÂ goes deep in his crease and pulls it towards deep backward square leg for a boundary.
|6.6 : Alzarri Joseph to Ruturaj Gaikwad, On a length, on off. Ruturaj GaikwadÂ dabs it towards third man for a single.
|6.4 : Alzarri Joseph to Moeen Ali, Back of a length, around leg. Ali looks to clip it away but misses. The ball hits his thigh pad and goes towards short fine leg. A leg bye taken.
|6.3 : Alzarri Joseph to Ruturaj Gaikwad, On a length, around off at 146.9 kph. Ruturaj GaikwadÂ dabs it left of point and sets off for a single. Rashid KhanÂ there runs to his left and fails to collect it cleanly and the batters complete the single.
|6.2 : Alzarri Joseph to Ruturaj Gaikwad, Lands on a length, around off at 144.3 kph. Ruturaj GaikwadÂ gets well forward and blocks it.
|0.0 : DRINKS! 32 runs off the last two overs and Chennai have broken the shackles. It's been a watchful start but the impetus is with them now to control the middle phase. Gujarat were off to a superb start but have ended the Powerplay on the back foot. They will look for wickets now and keep Chennai under control. Alzarri JosephÂ is into the attack now.
|6.1 : Alzarri Joseph to Ruturaj Gaikwad, Alzarri JosephÂ starts with a back-of-a-length delivery, on off. Ruturaj GaikwadÂ dabs it towards point.
|1.6 : Hardik Pandya to Devon Conway, A single to end the over! Brilliant start by Gujarat! Outside off, dabbed to third man for a run.
|1.5 : Hardik Pandya to Devon Conway, Nicely driven but for no run! Overpitched, around off. Conway drives it firmly but straight to mid off. Three dots then! Chennai are watchful with the start!
|1.4 : Hardik Pandya to Devon Conway, On the pads, tucked to mid-wicket.
|1.3 : Hardik Pandya to Devon Conway, Touch short and around off, the ball just holds onto the surface. Conway looks to defend but plays so off the higher part of the bat.Â
|1.2 : Hardik Pandya to Ruturaj Gaikwad, Fuller ball on off. GaikwadÂ tucks it off the inner edge to square leg. A single again.
|1.1 : Hardik Pandya to Devon Conway, On middle, on a length. Conway flicks it to deep mid-wicket and will only get a single.
|Hardik Pandya to Devon Conway, NO BALL! Pandya serves a short ball, angling outside off. Conway shoulders arms to it. Not a good start as Pandya has overstepped. Free Hit coming up...
|0.6 : Mohammad Shami to Devon Conway, Tight over from Shami! Short of a length, on the hips, Conway nudges it past square leg for three runs.Â
|0.5 : Mohammad Shami to Devon Conway, Superb delivery! A length ball, angling outside off and makes it to move away off the deck. Conway leans and looks to defend but gets beaten on the outside edge.
|0.4 : Mohammad Shami to Ruturaj Gaikwad, Chennai are off the mark! Length ball, angling on the pads. Gaikwad flicks it to deep square leg for a single.
|0.3 : Mohammad Shami to Ruturaj Gaikwad, Another solid defense! A length ball, outside off, nips back in a bit. Gaikwad prods and keeps it out.
|0.2 : Mohammad Shami to Ruturaj Gaikwad, A length ball, on middle. Gaikwad stays back and blocks this out.
|0.1 : Mohammad Shami to Ruturaj Gaikwad, A length ball, angling on middle. Gaikwad blocks it out to cover.
|4.4 : Yash Dayal to Ruturaj Gaikwad, FOUR! This is not a good start by Dayal! Another one on the pads.Â Gaikwad just helps it through to fine leg for a boundary. 14 runs off the first four.
|4.3 : Yash Dayal to Ruturaj Gaikwad, SIX! BANG! Dayal servesÂ a short one, down leg andÂ Gaikwad hooks it all the way over backward square leg for a biggie.Â
|4.2 : Yash Dayal to Ruturaj Gaikwad, FOUR! CHENNAI HAVE HIT A BOUNDARY!Â A length ball, on middle. Ruturaj GaikwadÂ comes down the track and hammers it past the bowler for a boundary.Â
|4.1 : Yash Dayal to Ruturaj Gaikwad, A huge shout for LBW but might be pitching outside leg. Yes, it was pitching out! A length ball, angling on middle. GaikwadÂ looks to flick it but misses and gets hit on the pads.Â
|3.6 : Hardik Pandya to Ruturaj Gaikwad, Another over goes by without conceding a boundary! Top, top stuff from Gujarat! On middle, it is hit through mid-wicket for a single.Â
|3.5 : Hardik Pandya to Moeen Ali, Full and tailing on the pads. Ali flicks it to deep mid-wicket for a single.Â
|3.4 : Hardik Pandya to Moeen Ali, Stumps-to-stumps bowling from Pandya! This is around off. Ali works it to cover.Â
|3.3 : Hardik Pandya to Ruturaj Gaikwad, A length ball, around off, nipping back in.Â Gaikwad strokes it through point for a single. Chennai are happy to knock it away. Not a single shot of aggression from them till now.Â
|3.2 : Hardik Pandya to Ruturaj Gaikwad, On a length and just outside off.Â Gaikwad defends it on the deck.
|3.1 : Hardik Pandya to Moeen Ali, DROP AND RUN! A length ball, around off. Ali knocks it through covers, wide of mid off for a single.
|2.6 : Mohammad Shami to Moeen Ali, Edged away! A length ball, outside off, it again holds its line. Ali looks to push but gets an outside edge to third man. A single.Â
|2.5 : Mohammad Shami to Moeen Ali, Fuller ball, on middle. Ali plays it across but straight to the mid-wicket fielder.
|2.4 : Mohammad Shami to Ruturaj Gaikwad, A length ball, outside off.Â Gaikwad taps it to third man for a single. Chennai are yet to hit a boundary.
|2.3 : Mohammad Shami to Moeen Ali, Strays it on the pads, Ali tickles it to fine leg for a single.
|2.2 : Mohammad Shami to Moeen Ali, Full and on middle. Blocked out.
|2.1 : Mohammad Shami to Devon Conway, OUT! CAUGHT BEHIND! What a beauty of a delivery from Mohammad Shami! Devon ConwayÂ is squared up here! Shami hurls and angles a length ball, around off, the ball straightens off the deck. Conway steps across and tries to flick it on the leg side but gets an outside edge to the keeper, Saha who pouches it. Gujarat are on top here.
|5.6 : Rashid Khan to Moeen Ali, On the shorter side, on off. Moeen AliÂ punches it off the back foot through covers for a couple. 17 from the over and Chennai are 47/1 after the Powerplay!
|5.5 : Rashid Khan to Moeen Ali, SIX! Another biggie and Rashid KhanÂ is under the pump in his first over! Goes fuller on middle. Ali gets low and slog-sweeps it over deep mid-wicket for a biggie.
|5.4 : Rashid Khan to Moeen Ali, SIX! Moeen AliÂ gets into the act now! A shorter-length delivery on middle. Ali picks the length and pulls it over deep square leg for a maximum.
|5.1 : Rashid Khan to Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ruturaj GaikwadÂ comes down the track straightaway! He dances down the track and looks to drive it awayÂ as it is fuller on middle. The ball goes off the inside half of his blade to deep square leg for a couple.
|5.3 : Rashid Khan to Moeen Ali, Flatter and quicker on off. Ali works it left of the bowler.
|5.2 : Rashid Khan to Ruturaj Gaikwad, A slightly shorter delivery on middle. Gaikwad works it to deep mid-wicket for a single.
|4.6 : Yash Dayal to Moeen Ali, On a length and on off. Ali blocks it. Dot to end but 15 comes off it. Finally, Chennai have changed the gears.Â
|4.5 : Yash Dayal to Ruturaj Gaikwad, On middle.Â Gaikwad pushes it to mid on where Hardik PandyaÂ misfields and a single is taken.Â
|3.6 : Yash DayalÂ is into the attack now.
|Hardik PandyaÂ will continue.
|2.1 : Moeen AliÂ walks out at number 3.
|0.6 : The Gujarat skipper, Hardik PandyaÂ will start from the other end. Both the teams are wearing black arm bands in the memory of the Aussie legend, Andrew Symonds who passed away late night on 14th May due to a carÂ accident.
|0.0 : We are all set to begin! The two on-field umpires make their way out to the middle. Gujarat players are in the huddle and they now disperse to take their respective positions. Devon ConwayÂ and Ruturaj GaikwadÂ are the openers for Chennai. Mohammad ShamiÂ to start with the ball for Gujarat. Here we go...
|So, two new debutants for Chennai, the young leggie from Mumbai, Prashant SolankiÂ and Matheesha PathiranaÂ from Sri Lanka, will give Lasith Malinga vibes.
|Stephen Fleming, the head coach of Chennai is up for a quick chat. He says they will not take these games lightly knowing they are out but will try and mold the future. Adds that it is hard for players who sit out and they need an opportunity as well. Mentions that Narayan JagadeesanÂ has the experience and has been around with the team for a while.Â
|Hardik Pandya, the skipper of GujaratÂ says they would've batted first as well but it's okay. Adds that they would have changed things up and let things drift away and the second thing is to play as a number one team. They just want to show the character no matter what the pitch or the heat is like. Informs they are going with the same team.
|A huge roar as Dhoni wins the toss, he says that they will bat first because it is very hot, and playing in this heat will be a big factor. Tells that the pitch is quite slow and it might get slower. Mentions that two young fast bowlers bowling well has been positive along with Maheesh TheekshanaÂ and Conway, contributing as well. Otherwise, alsoÂ says that people have contributed but not been much consistent. Tells that they have made quite a few changes.
|Gujarat (Unchanged playing XI) - Wriddhiman Saha (WK), Shubman Gill, Matthew Wade, Hardik Pandya (C), David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Sai Kishore, Alzarri Joseph, Yash Dayal, Mohammad Shami.
|Chennai (Playing XI) - Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Narayan Jagadeesan (In for Robin Uthappa), Mitchell Santner, (In for Dwayne Bravo),Â Moeen Ali, Shivam Dube, MS Dhoni (C/WK), Simarjeet Singh, Mukesh Choudhary, Prashant Solanki (In for Ambati Rayudu), Matheesha Pathirana (In for Maheesh Theekshana).
|TOSS - Chennai have won the toss and they have elected to BAT first!
|... MATCH DAY...
|Hello everyone! Itâs been a rather sad start to the day as we had some despairing news for the cricketing world. We lost another superstar of this game, Andrew Symonds has passed away in a car accident. One of the greatest all-rounders this game has ever seen is no more with us. We have lost two great icons of Australia in space of two months now. Rest in Peace Roy.
|Pitch Report - Danny Morrison is down near the pitch. He says there is a 60m boundary onÂ one side. Tells that pacers do get bounce here and spinners will also get help because of the famous red soil and it is a bit dry. Adds that because of it being a day game theÂ spinners will have a say in this game.
|Gujarat have already qualified and Hardik PandyaÂ has a chance to test his bench or rest some key players ahead of the next phase. Chennai too can be expected to make some tweaks and test their squad, keeping the future in mind.Â Stay tuned for toss and other news.
|Match Number 62Â - Itâs Chennai vs Gujarat. It's Master vs Apprentice. This contest doesn't have much at stake as both teams know where the future lies. Gujarat have already qualified and they are sitting on top right now. Theyâll hope to win here and keep the winning momentum intact and finish in the top two while Chennai are playing for pride right now and they too will look to end the competition on a positive note.