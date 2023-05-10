|Batsmen
|Recent overs : 0wd . 4 1 0wd . 4 4 | . . 1 1 1 0wd .
|Last bat : Ajinkya Rahanec & b Lalit Yadav21(20b2x40x6) SR:105.00, FoW:77/4 (11.1 Ovs)
|11.2 : Lalit Yadav to Ambati Rayudu, 2 runs.
|11.1 : Lalit Yadav to Ajinkya Rahane, OUT! CAUGHT AND BOWLED! Oh, Lalit Yadav, you beauty! He has pulled off a stunner here!
|Who walks in next?
|10.6 : Axar Patel to Ajinkya Rahane, Lovely loopy delivery on off. Rahane fends it off the front foot and takes a single.
|10.5 : Axar Patel to Shivam Dube, Angles it on leg and quicker. Dube tucks it to deep backward square leg for a single.
|10.4 : Axar Patel to Ajinkya Rahane, Quick and flatter on off. Rahane punches it to sweeper cover for a single.
|10.3 : Axar Patel to Shivam Dube, Shorter and on middle. Dube punches it to long on for a single.
|10.2 : Axar Patel to Shivam Dube, SIX! Oh, Shivam Dube! Hits the first six of the match! Tossed up on off and angling into the left-hander. Dube stays still and launches it deep into the stands over long on.
|10.1 : Axar Patel to Ajinkya Rahane, Shortish and on middle. Rahane nudges it to mid-wicket for a single.
|9.4 : Shivam DubeÂ is the next man in.
|9.6 : Kuldeep Yadav to Ajinkya Rahane, Touch shorter and on middle. Rahane tucks it to square leg for a single.
|9.5 : Kuldeep Yadav to Shivam Dube, Tossed up on middle and Dube drives it to long on for a single.
|9.4 : Kuldeep Yadav to Moeen Ali, OUT! CAUGHT! Kuldeep YadavÂ strikes now! Tossed up and outside off. Nice loopy delivery and Ali dances down the track to drive it away. However, he gets a thick outside edge and the ball loops up towards backward point where Mitchell MarshÂ takes an easy catch.
|9.3 : Kuldeep Yadav to Ajinkya Rahane, Tossed up on middle and Rahane skips down the track. He tucks it to short fine leg for a single.
|9.2 : Kuldeep Yadav to Moeen Ali, Turning into middle and Ali pulls it to square leg for a single.
|9.1 : Kuldeep Yadav to Ajinkya Rahane, Shortish and on off. Rahane punches it to coversÂ for a single.
|8.6 : Axar Patel to Moeen Ali, On the shorter side angling into leg. Ali tries to clip it but misses and the ball hits him high on the pads.
|8.5 : Axar Patel to Ajinkya Rahane, Angles it on the pads and Rahane just tucks it to short fine leg for a single.
|8.4 : Axar Patel to Moeen Ali, Bowls it full and on middle. Ali knocks it to long on for a single.
|8.3 : Axar Patel to Ajinkya Rahane, Touch shorter and on middle. Rahane works it to deep mid-wicket for a single.
|8.2 : Axar Patel to Moeen Ali, Angling into off and Ali drives it to long off for a single.
|8.1 : Axar Patel to Moeen Ali, Touch shorter and on middle. Ali works it towards the leg side but Warner's brilliant fielding makes it a dot ball.
|7.6 : Kuldeep Yadav to Moeen Ali, Shortish and quicker on middle. Ali tries to glance it but misses. The ball rolls towards the off side off his pads and a leg bye is taken.
|7.5 : Kuldeep Yadav to Ajinkya Rahane, Shortish and on middle. Rahane knocks it to long on for a single.
|7.4 : Kuldeep Yadav to Moeen Ali, Tosses it up on middle and leg. Ali tucks it to backward square leg for a single.
|7.3 : Kuldeep Yadav to Ajinkya Rahane, A fuller delivery on off. Rahane drives it left of the bowler and he fails to stop it as a single is taken.
|7.1 : Kuldeep Yadav to Moeen Ali, A fuller delivery on middle to start with. Ali tucks it to mid-wicket for a single.
|7.2 : Kuldeep Yadav to Ajinkya Rahane, Shortish and around off. Rahane punches it to the cover region.
|6.6 : Axar Patel to Ajinkya Rahane, A slider angling into leg. Rahane tries to clip it but misses. The ball hits his pads and there is an appeal but the umpire says no.
|6.5 : Axar Patel to Moeen Ali, A fuller delivery on middle. Ali flicks it to deep mid-wicket for a single.
|6.4 : Axar Patel to Ajinkya Rahane, Touch shorter and on off. The ball turns away and takes the leading edge of Rahane's blade as he looks to work it towards the leg side. A single is taken as the ball rolls towards the point region.
|0.0 : Moeen AliÂ walks out to the middle.
|6.3 : Axar Patel to Moeen Ali, Turning into middle and Ali tucks it through the mid-wicket region for a single.
|6.2 : Axar Patel to Moeen Ali, A flatter and quicker one on off. Ali fends it from his crease.
|6.1 : Axar Patel to Ruturaj Gaikwad, OUT! CAUGHT! Axar PatelÂ delivers another blow here! Gets rid of Gaikwad now and Chennai have been rocked early! This one is tossed up on off. Gaikwd goes for a lofted drive and tries to hit it towards the extra cover region. However, he gets the inside half of his blade and the ball goes straight to long off where Aman KhanÂ takes a good catch.
|5.6 : Strategic break! That's the end of the Powerplay and it has been even-stevens so far. The pitch is not easy to bat on and Conway struggled to get going with Warner bringing his spinners into play in the Powerplay itself. Axar eventually got Conway but two Indian right-handers, Gaikwad and Rahane are looking good in the middle. Their role is key on this pitch and let's see how they tackle Kuldeep Yadav in these middle overs.
|Ishant Sharma to Ruturaj Gaikwad, Back of a length and around off. Gaikwad fends it to backward point for a single.
|5.5 : Ishant Sharma to Ruturaj Gaikwad, Gaikwad makes room and Ishant Sharma follows him. Gaikwad clips it to deep mid-wicket with soft hands and takes two.
|5.4 : Ishant Sharma to Ruturaj Gaikwad, Goes fuller and on off at 131.5 kph. Gaikwad drives it to the mid off fielder.
|5.3 : Ishant Sharma to Ruturaj Gaikwad, FOUR! Good shot this! Ishant bowls it short and on middle. Gaikwad waits for it and pulls it in front of square for a boundary.
|5.2 : Ishant Sharma to Ruturaj Gaikwad, On a length, on off. Gaikwad fends it onto the turf.
|5.1 : Ishant Sharma to Ajinkya Rahane, A fullish delivery on middle. Rahane works it to short fine leg for a single.
|4.6 : Axar Patel to Ajinkya Rahane, Shortish and quicker on middle. Rahane tucks it to mid-wicket for a single.
|4.5 : Axar Patel to Ajinkya Rahane, FOUR! Lovely shot! Tossed up on off. Rahane gets slightly inside the line of the ball and lofts it over extra cover for a boundary.
|4.4 : Axar Patel to Ajinkya Rahane, Quicker and flatter on off. Rahane blocks it.
|4.3 : Axar Patel to Ajinkya Rahane, FOUR! Rahane is underway with a boundary! A fuller delivery on off. Rahane frees his arms and smashes it over mid on for a boundary.
|4.2 : Axar Patel to Ajinkya Rahane, Tossed up on middle. Rahane fends it off the front foot.
|4.1 : Axar Patel to Devon Conway, OUT! LBW! Axar PatelÂ strikes in his first delivery and this is a big wicket for Delhi! Patel fires it on middle straightaway and Conway goes for another sweep shot. He misses it and gets hit on the pads directly this time. There is a big appeal from Axar PatelÂ and finally the umpire raises his finger. Delhi have started well here!
|Ajinkya RahaneÂ walks out at number 3!
|3.6 : Lalit Yadav to Devon Conway, A tossed up delivery on off. Conway fends it off the outside half of his blade towards backward point for a single.
|3.5 : Lalit Yadav to Devon Conway, Tossed up and around off. Conway tries to sweep it but misses this time. The leg umpire though checks for the stumping as Salt whips the bails off. However, the replays show that Conway's foot is grounded and inside the crease.
|3.4 : Lalit Yadav to Devon Conway, FOUR! Nicely played! Tossed up on off. Conway skips down the track and hits it hard down the ground for a boundary. Good use of the feet!
|3.3 : Lalit Yadav to Ruturaj Gaikwad, A fuller delivery on middle. Gaikwad turns it to mid-wicket for a single.
|3.2 : Lalit Yadav to Devon Conway, Slides this one from 'round the wicket on middle. Conway tries to sweep it but gets a tiny inside edge onto his pads. The ball goes towards the leg side and a single is taken. However, in the meanwhile, Yadav makes a loud appeal but the umpires says no. Delhi take the DRS this time but replays confirm that there is bat involved and it will be a single in the end.
|3.1 : Lalit Yadav to Devon Conway, Starts off with a quicker full delivery on off. Conway drives it to covers.
|2.6 : Khaleel Ahmed to Ruturaj Gaikwad, Dot to end the over and it is another good one from Khaleel! Serves this full and on off. Gaikwad drives it straight to the mid off fielder.
|2.5 : Khaleel Ahmed to Devon Conway, Goes fuller and on leg. Conway flicks it to fine leg for a single.
|2.4 : Khaleel Ahmed to Ruturaj Gaikwad, On a length and around off. Gaikwad carefully steers it to third man for a single.
|2.3 : Khaleel Ahmed to Devon Conway, Goes fuller and on middle. Conway fends it to the leg side for a single.
|2.2 : Khaleel Ahmed to Devon Conway, Back of a length, on leg. Conway pulls it to deep backward square leg for a couple.
|2.1 : Khaleel Ahmed to Devon Conway, Beaten! A fullish delivery and outside off. Conway goes for a big drive but misses it. Actually the bowler signals that he heard something but his skipper is not convinced.
|1.6 : Ishant Sharma to Ruturaj Gaikwad, FOUR! This time a more confident shot! Short and outside off. Gaikwad cuts it through the point region for a boundary.
|1.5 : Ishant Sharma to Ruturaj Gaikwad, FOUR! Oh, another edge and another boundary for Gaikwad! Just short of good length, on off. Gaikwad tries to tuck it towards the leg side but gets an outside edge. The ball this time runs away through the gully region for a boundary.
|1.4 : Ishant Sharma to Devon Conway, Back of a length and slower in pace too. Angling on leg and Conway misses his pull shot. The ball goes off his body to the right of the keeper and a single is taken.
|Ishant Sharma to Devon Conway, WIDE! A fullish delivery and angling down the leg side from 'round the wicket. Conway tries to flick it but misses.
|1.3 : Ishant Sharma to Ruturaj Gaikwad, Back of a length, on middle. Gaikwad clips it to deep square leg for a single.
|1.2 : Ishant Sharma to Ruturaj Gaikwad, FOUR! Oh, just short of Salt and it runs away towards the fence! On a good length and outside off. Gaikwad tries to defend it but gets an outside edge. The ball goes right of the keeper and he gets a glove on it as the ball falls short and runs away towards the fence.
|1.1 : Ishant Sharma to Ruturaj Gaikwad, Goes fuller and around off. Gaikwad drives it to the cover fielder.
|0.6 : Ishant SharmaÂ will start from the other end.
|1.1 : Ishant Sharma to Ruturaj Gaikwad, WIDE! Back of a length and down the leg side. Gaikwad tries to clip it but misses.
|0.6 : Khaleel Ahmed to Devon Conway, Goes fuller and outside off. Conway skips down the track and pushes it to the point fielder. Good tidy start from Khaleel Ahmed!
|Khaleel Ahmed to Devon Conway, WIDE! On a length and angles it down the leg side. Conway tries to clip it but misses.
|0.5 : Khaleel Ahmed to Ruturaj Gaikwad, Excellent fielding by Warner at mid off! Full delivery on off. Gaikwad drives it right of the mid-off fielder but Warner dives and keeps it to just a single.
|0.4 : Khaleel Ahmed to Devon Conway, On a length and around off. Conway punches it to cover-point and gets off the mark straightaway with a single.
|0.3 : Khaleel Ahmed to Ruturaj Gaikwad, Gaikwad and Chennai are underway! Fullish delivery on off. Gaikwad drives it to mid off and takes a single.
|0.2 : Khaleel Ahmed to Ruturaj Gaikwad, On a length and outside off. Gaikwad drives it to the cover fielder.
|0.1 : Khaleel Ahmed to Ruturaj Gaikwad, Khaleel AhmedÂ starts off with a shortish delivery angling away from the right-hander. It is around off and Gaikwad dabs it onto the pitch.
|0.0 : We are all set for an exciting clash! The Delhi players are in the middle and they disperse now to take their respective positions. Devon ConwayÂ and Ruturaj GaikwadÂ are the openers for Chennai. Khaleel AhmedÂ to start the proceedings with the ball. Here we go...
|Delhi (Playing XI) - David Warner (C), Philip Salt (WK), Mitchell Marsh, Rilee Rossouw, Aman Khan, Ripal Patel (In place of Mukesh Kumar), Axar Patel, Lalit Yadav (In for Manish Pandey), Kuldeep Yadav, Ishant Sharma, Khaleel Ahmed.
|David Warner, the skipper of Delhi says thatÂ the wicket looks drier but they want to play the same way and they are coming in this game with the right attitude. Mentions that they had to work on their Powerplay batting and bowling and they did that well in the last game. Adds that they need to adjust to the conditions and play well. Informs that Lalit Yadav comes in for Manish Pandey.
|Chennai (Playing XI) - Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Ajinkya Rahane, Moeen Ali, Ambati Rayudu (In for Matheesha Pathirana), Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni (C) (WK), Deepak Chahar, Tushar Deshpande, Maheesh Theekshana.Â
|MS Dhoni, the skipper of ChennaiÂ says that they will bat first. Tells that they have played some games on the same pitch and it might slow down in this game. Mentions that the wicket has been 1000 per cent better in this season and they canât really complain about the wicket. Tells that they just try to keep simple and try to do the same things again and again. States that important is to take one game at aÂ time and execute the skills properly and follow the process. Informs that they have
|Impact Players for Delhi -Â Â Mukesh Kumar, Manish Pandey, Pravin Dubey, Chetan Sakariya, Abishek Porel.
|Impact Players for Chennai -Â Matheesha Pathirana, Mitchell Santner, Subhranshu Senapati, Shaik Rasheed, Akash Singh.
|TOSS - The coin goes up in the air and lands in favour of Chennai. They have elected to BAT first.