|0.0 : ChennaiÂ (Playing XI) - Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Robin Uthappa, Ambati Rayudu, Shivam Dube (In for Ravindra Jadeja), MS Dhoni (C/WK), Moeen Ali, Dwayne Bravo (In for Dwaine Pretorius), Mukesh Choudhary, Maheesh Theekshana, Simarjeet Singh.Â Â
|Also, on a side note, Dwayne BravoÂ returns to side which MS DhoniÂ forgot to mention at the toss and he replaces Dwaine Pretorius.
|MS DhoniÂ the skipper of Chennai says that they would have bowled first looking at their combination. But toss is not in theirÂ control and they are happy to bowl second. Adds that they had a bad season earlier but they had made the most of it and it helped them. Further adds that there have been a few changes after the auction and sometimes they need to find the best combination.Â Informs that Ravindra JadejaÂ is not fit and Shivam DubeÂ comes in.
|Rishabh PantÂ the skipper of Delhi says that they will have a bowl first because the wicket looks like a good one and 170 looks like a good score to chase. Adds that the season has been a bit of up and down and hopes to continue the momentum from the last game and keep the winning run going. On being asked about MS Dhoni, he says that he has learned a lot from him and hopefully they can get a win over his side. Informs that they have a couple of changes with Axar PatelÂ and Srikar BharatÂ coming
|DelhiÂ (Playing XI) - Srikar Bharat (In for Mandeep Singh), David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Rishabh Pant (C/WK), Rovman Powell, Ripal Patel, Axar Patel (In for Lalit Yadav), Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Anrich Nortje, Khaleel Ahmed.Â
|TOSS - Up goes the coin and it lands in favour of Delhi. They have elected to BOWLÂ first.
|... MATCH DAY ...
|Delhi have been blown hot and cold this season. They have been winning alternative games for the past few matches. They have been knocking on the doors forÂ a spot in the playoffs and a victory today will surely help their cause. Prithvi ShawÂ is likely to miss the game once again due to illness and this could be a concern for them.Â
|Right now, there's action going on in the first match of Super Sunday, where Bangalore and Hyderabad are battling it out in order to bolster their chances of making it through to the playoffs. You can switch tabs and follow both games as the build for the match between Chennai and Delhi continues.
|Chennai on the flip side have not been at their best and are virtually knocked out of the tournament. Dwayne Bravo'sÂ absence has cost the team and they will be hoping he returns to the side. However, Devon Conway'sÂ return has solved their top-order woes. Their chance to seal a spot in the top four might be slim, but they can get over the line and disturb the qualification chances for the other teams.Â So folks who are you backing today? Stay tuned as we bring to you the toss and other updates.
|Hello and a warm welcome to match number 55 between Chennai and Delhi. This game was in doubt due to a couple ofÂ Covid cases in Delhiâs camp. But thankfully, all the others tested negative and we are ready to witness some action. So, buckle up folks! Get ready for an enticing contest.