|Batsmen
|R
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|Bowlers
|O
|M
|R
|W
|Econ
|Recent overs : 1 . . 4 1 1 | . 6 . . 1 1 | . 4 1 4 . .
|11.6 : Dwayne Bravo to Shikhar Dhawan, What happened here? That came back like a rocket! Full ball on middle, Dhawan smacks it straight back to the bowler. It hits Bravo on the shin and goes towards long off for a single.
|11.5 : Dwayne Bravo to Prithvi Shaw, Slower ball on middle, Shaw nudges it to long on and calls for two but the fielder is quick to the ball and they will have to settle for the single.
|11.4 : Dwayne Bravo to Prithvi Shaw, Cracked but straight to the fielder! Low full toss outside off, Shaw drives it to cover.
|11.3 : Dwayne Bravo to Shikhar Dhawan, Full ball on middle, Dhawan works it down to long on for a single.
|11.2 : Dwayne Bravo to Shikhar Dhawan, FOUR! Both Dhawan and Shaw are just toying with the bowling here! Short ball around off, Dhawan shuffles across and then plays it over the square leg fielder for a boundary.
|11.1 : Dwayne Bravo is on now.Â
|Dwayne Bravo to Prithvi Shaw, Slower ball around off, Shaw pushes it to the cover region for a single.
|10.6 : Shardul Thakur to Shikhar Dhawan, FOUR! No one can stop this from going to the ropes! Overpitched ball on the sumps, Dhawan backs away and creams it past mid off and to the ropes. Sweetly timed. Delhi are running away with the game here.
|10.5 : Shardul Thakur to Shikhar Dhawan, Back of a length ball, outside off. Dhawan cuts it past the diving fielder at point. Moeen AliÂ runs in from sweeper and cuts it off. A couple taken.
|10.4 : Shardul Thakur to Prithvi Shaw, Serves a length ball, on the pads. Shaw clips it to the leg side for one.
|10.3 : Shardul Thakur to Prithvi Shaw, FOUR! Well, Prithvi ShawÂ seems to be in a hurry to finish the game! Sensational batting! Length delivery outside off, Shaw hammers it past covers and to the ropes.
|10.2 : Shardul Thakur to Shikhar Dhawan, Now, Dhawan gets his FIFTY! Length ball, on off. Dhawan pulls it to deep square leg for one.
|10.1 : Shardul Thakur to Shikhar Dhawan, Back of a length ball, on off. Dhawan swipes it to deep square. Deepak ChaharÂ runs in, collects the ball and passes it to the other fielder. A couple of runs and 100 up for Delhi.
|9.6 : Moeen Ali to Prithvi Shaw, FOUR! Fifty for Prithvi Shaw! It is so good to watch him bat like this! Short ball on middle, Shaw pulls it to the deep square leg region for a boundary.Â
|9.5 : Moeen Ali to Shikhar Dhawan, On middle, worked down to long on for a single.
|9.4 : Moeen Ali to Shikhar Dhawan, Flatter ball down the leg side, Dhawan looks to flick but it brushes his pads and goes to the keeper.Â
|9.3 : Moeen Ali to Prithvi Shaw, DROPPED! Shaw put down again and it is Ruturaj Gaikwad! Short ball on middle, Shaw pulls it to deep mid-wicket. Gaikwad runs ahead, gets to it and puts in a dive but fails to hold on. A single taken.
|9.2 : Moeen Ali to Shikhar Dhawan, Full on the pads, Dhawan sweeps it to deep square leg for a single.
|9.1 : Moeen Ali to Shikhar Dhawan, SIX! Dhawan wants a piece of the cake as well and he gets one! Tossed up on middle and leg, Dhawan uses the feet and then launches it over deep mid-wicket for a biggie.
|8.6 : Ravindra Jadeja to Prithvi Shaw, Short and wide outside off. Shaw lets it go as he thinks that it's a wide but the umpires deems it to be a fair delivery.
|8.5 : Ravindra Jadeja to Prithvi Shaw, SIX! Smashed away into the Sachin Tendulkar stands! Jadeja darts this on the leg stump. Shaw dances down and smokes it over the wide long on fence.
|8.4 : Ravindra Jadeja to Shikhar Dhawan, Full ball, on middle and off. Dhawan looks to go through the off side but gets an inside edge to the leg side for one.
|8.3 : Ravindra Jadeja to Shikhar Dhawan, Tossed up, outside off. Dhawan ends up slicing it over extra cover for a couple.
|8.2 : Ravindra Jadeja to Prithvi Shaw, Flatter one, on middle and leg. Shaw pushes it to long on for one.
|8.1 : Ravindra Jadeja to Shikhar Dhawan, Shorter ball, outside off. Dhawan cuts it to sweeper cover. Just one run.
|7.6 : Moeen Ali to Shikhar Dhawan, Loopy ball on middle, Dhawan nudges it to deep square leg for a single.
|7.1 : Moeen Ali to Shikhar Dhawan, Floated ball on the pads, Dhawan looks to play the reverse sweep but misses and gets hit on the pads. There is an appeal for LBW but nothing from the umpire. A leg bye taken.
|7.5 : Moeen Ali to Prithvi Shaw, Tossed up outside off, Shaw drives it to long off for a single.
|7.4 : Moeen Ali to Shikhar Dhawan, On the pads, Dhawan plays it to deep square leg for a single.
|7.3 : Moeen Ali to Shikhar Dhawan, Loopy ball on the pads, Dhawan looks to flick but misses and gets hit on the pads.Â
|7.2 : Moeen Ali to Prithvi Shaw, DROPPED! Santner drops it! Will this prove costly? He was probably blinded by Dwayne Bravo running back. Floated ball outside off, Shaw uses his feet and looks to go over the off side but it takes the top edge and goes towards long off. Mitchell Santner, the substitute fielder, comes charging ahead from long off while Dwayne Bravo runs backwards. It is finally, Santner who goes for it but makes a mess of it.Â
|0.0 : Strategic Time-Out! Delhi are off to a wonderful start to the run chase! Shaw is off to a flier while Shikhar Dhawan has looked good. They have made merry of the bowling and are looking really good in the middle. They need 124 runs to win in 84 balls and with the way these two are going, it looks like Delhi are on top. Chennai need a wicket soon otherwise these two will take the game away. Ravindra Jadeja is into the attack.
|6.6 : Ravindra Jadeja to Shikhar Dhawan, Drops his length this time, Dhawan rocks back and pulls it to deep mid-wicket. Just 5 singles from the over.
|6.5 : Ravindra Jadeja to Prithvi Shaw, Flatter ball by Jadeja, on the pads. Shaw works it to square leg for one.
|6.4 : Ravindra Jadeja to Shikhar Dhawan, Full ball on the pads, Dhawan sweeps it to deep square leg for a run.
|6.3 : Ravindra Jadeja to Shikhar Dhawan, Shorter and wide outside off, this is played to point.
|6.2 : Ravindra Jadeja to Prithvi Shaw, No control on that shot but he's safe! Flatter ball and Shaw looks to go over the off side, ends up getting the leading edge in the air. The ball drops well short of long off. A run is taken.
|6.1 : Ravindra Jadeja to Shikhar Dhawan, Starts off with a short one, Dhawan pulls it away towards deep square leg. The fielder cuts it off and keeps it down to one.
|5.6 : Deepak Chahar to Shikhar Dhawan, Good stop at mid-wicket by Moeen Ali. Short of a length ball, outside off. Dhawan swipes it across the line. The ball is traveling but Moeen Ali puts in a dive at mid-wicket to save three runs. 124 needed from 14 overs.
|5.5 : Deepak Chahar to Shikhar Dhawan, Comes around the stumps and hits the deck on a length. The ball lands outside off, and angles back in. Dhawan looks to drive but gets an inside edge on the pads. No run taken.
|5.4 : Deepak Chahar to Prithvi Shaw, Quick running! Short and just wide outside off. Shaw taps it down to short third man and takes a quick run.
|5.3 : Deepak Chahar to Prithvi Shaw, Length ball, around off. Shaw defends, and it is a rare dot ball.
|5.2 : Deepak Chahar to Prithvi Shaw, FOUR! Stunning! I am running out of superlatives to describe it now! Length ball, outside off. Shaw opens the face of the bat and guides it past point and to the ropes.
|5.1 : Deepak Chahar to Shikhar Dhawan, He has missed out on that one. It's a full toss outside off, Dhawan hits it to sweeper cover for one. That brings Prithvi ShawÂ on strike.
|4.6 : Shardul Thakur to Prithvi Shaw, FOUR! How many shots does he have in his bag?Â Length ball again, just around off. This time Shaw lofts it over mid off. Expensive first over for Shardul Thakur, 17 from it.
|4.5 : Shardul Thakur to Prithvi Shaw, FOUR! Another one! This is elegant! Length ball, outside off. Shaw runs it between short third man and backward point. Great batting.
|4.4 : Shardul Thakur to Prithvi Shaw, FOUR! What a shot! He is looking in great touch here! Length ball, around off. Shaw just punches it through covers. The ball races to the fence.
|4.3 : Shardul Thakur to Shikhar Dhawan, Full ball, around off. Driven to mid off for a run.
|4.2 : Shardul Thakur to Shikhar Dhawan, FOUR! Inventive by Dhawan! Full one, wide outside off. Dhawan shuffles across and then guides it past short third man.Â The fielder put in a dive but he had no chance.
|4.1 : Shardul Thakur to Shikhar Dhawan, Starts with a length ball, no width on offer. Dhawan defends it off the back foot.
|3.6 : Sam Curran to Prithvi Shaw, FOUR! Here's another one! Brilliant over for Delhi! Full ball outside off, Shaw hammers it through cover for a boundary.
|4.1 : Shardul Thakur is into the attack.Â
|3.5 : Sam Curran to Shikhar Dhawan, Slower ball on middle, Dhawan flicks it to the leg side for a single.
|3.4 : Sam Curran to Shikhar Dhawan, SIX! Ohh, yeah! One of the best shots of the night! Sam bowls a full one on middle, Dhawan nonchalantly lifts this over the bowler's head for a maximum.Â
|3.3 : Sam Curran to Shikhar Dhawan, FOUR! That is just helped on its way! Good length ball on the pads, Dhawan flicks it just wide of the short fine leg fielder for a boundary.
|3.2 : Sam Curran to Prithvi Shaw, Full ball on the pads, Shaw flicks it to deep square leg for a single.
|3.1 : Sam Curran to Shikhar Dhawan, Good length ball around off, Dhawan pushes it to mid off and takes a run.
|2.6 : Deepak Chahar to Shikhar Dhawan, Full ball outside off, Dhawan pushes it to deep cover for a single.
|2.5 : Deepak Chahar to Prithvi Shaw, Short ball around middle, Shaw pulls it to deep mid-wicket. Jadeja comes across and makes a good stop. Keeps it down to just a single.
|2.4 : Deepak Chahar to Prithvi Shaw, Fullish ball on off, Shaw plays it to mid off.
|2.3 : Deepak Chahar to Prithvi Shaw, BEATEN! Slower delivery outside off, Shaw looks to defend but misses as the ball goes on the bounce to the keeper.
|2.2 : Deepak Chahar to Prithvi Shaw, SIX! Shaw trusts the bounce of the pitch and that is a great shot! Short ball around off, Shaw launches it over long on for a maximum.
|2.1 : Deepak Chahar to Prithvi Shaw, Full ball on off, Shaw pushes it to cover.
|1.6 : Sam Curran to Prithvi Shaw, Full ball outside off, Shaw pushes it to deep cover for a single.
|1.5 : There is a slight halt in play as there is a sightscreen problem. All set to resume.Â
|Sam Curran to Shikhar Dhawan, Good length ball outside off, Shikhar plays it to the off side and takes a run.
|1.4 : Sam Curran to Shikhar Dhawan, FOUR! CREAMED! There is no stopping that on this outfield! Full ball on off, Dhawan drives it past the bowler and past the mid off fielder for a boundary.
|1.3 : Sam Curran to Shikhar Dhawan, Full ball on off, Dhawan drives it but the fielder at cover does well to stop it.
|1.2 : Sam Curran to Shikhar Dhawan, Good length ball on off, Dhawan defends it to cover.
|1.1 : Sam Curran to Prithvi Shaw, Good shot!Â Full ball outside off, Shaw drives it through extra cover and picks up a run.
|0.6 : Who will bowl from the other end? Sam Curran it is.Â
|Deepak Chahar to Shikhar Dhawan, 9 runs from the first over! Fullish ball on the pads, Dhawan flicks it to mid-wicket. Dot ball.
|0.5 : Deepak Chahar to Shikhar Dhawan, Good length ball outside off, Dhawan taps it to point.
|0.4 : Deepak Chahar to Shikhar Dhawan, FOUR! Smoked! Like Shaw, Dhawan too is off the mark in superb style! Good length ball outside off, Dhawan slashes it through point for a boundary.
|0.3 : Deepak Chahar to Prithvi Shaw, Edged but safe! Good length ball outside off, Shaw looks to drive but it goes off the outside edge and it flies to third man for a single.
|0.2 : Deepak Chahar to Prithvi Shaw, FOUR! Shaw is off the mark in fine fashion! Brilliant shot! Good length ball on the pads, Shaw flicks it to the deep square leg region for a boundary.
|0.1 : Deepak Chahar to Prithvi Shaw, Chahar starts with a full ball on middle and leg, Shaw gets ontoÂ the front foot and then pushes it to mid on.Â