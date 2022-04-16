share
47664L
Home » Live Cricket Score » Bahamas in Cayman Islands, 5 T20I Series, 2022 » Summary

Cayman Islands vs Bahamas Live Cricket Score, 4th T20, Bahamas in Cayman Islands, 5 T20I Series, 2022, April 17, 2022

BAH 101/10 (17.1)
Cayman Islands beat Bahamas by 65 runs
CAY 166/4 (20)
Live
CRR: 8.3
Batsmen R B 4s 6s SR
Bowlers O M R W Econ
Recent overs :
Last bat : Keith Burrowslbw b Alistair Ifill4(8b0x40x6) SR:50.00, FoW:101/10 (0 Ovs)