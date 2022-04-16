Photos
Video
Search...
Home
India
World
Business
Technology
Sports
IPL
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Education & Careers
share
search
Home
India
World
Business
Technology
Sports
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Education & Careers
Photos
Offers
arrow_drop_down
Videos
Topics
4766
4
L
Home
»
Live Cricket Score
»
Bahamas in Cayman Islands, 5 T20I Series, 2022
» Summary
Cayman Islands vs Bahamas Live Cricket Score, 4th T20, Bahamas in Cayman Islands, 5 T20I Series, 2022, April 17, 2022
Summary
Full Scorecard
Commentary
Highlights
BAH
101/10
(17.1)
Cayman Islands beat Bahamas by 65 runs
CAY
166/4
(20)
Live
CRR:
8.3
share
share
Google +
Facebook
Twitter
Whatsapp
Batsmen
R
B
4s
6s
SR
Bowlers
O
M
R
W
Econ
Recent overs :
Last bat :
Keith Burrowslbw b Alistair Ifill4(8b0x40x6) SR:50.00, FoW:101/10 (0 Ovs)