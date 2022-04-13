Photos
Video
Search...
Home
India
World
Business
Technology
Sports
IPL
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Education & Careers
share
search
Home
India
World
Business
Technology
Sports
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Education & Careers
Photos
Offers
arrow_drop_down
Videos
Topics
4766
1
F
Home
»
Live Cricket Score
»
Bahamas in Cayman Islands, 5 T20I Series, 2022
» Summary
Cayman Islands vs Bahamas Live Cricket Score, 1st T20, Bahamas in Cayman Islands, 5 T20I Series, 2022, April 14, 2022
Summary
Full Scorecard
Commentary
Highlights
CAY
88/2
(11.2)
Cayman Islands beat Bahamas by 8 wickets
BAH
85/6
(20)
Live
CRR:
4.25
share
share
Google +
Facebook
Twitter
Whatsapp
Batsmen
R
B
4s
6s
SR
Bowlers
O
M
R
W
Econ
Recent overs :
Last bat :
Ramon Sealy (C) (W)b Bhumeshswar Jagroo14(11b0x41x6) SR:127.27, FoW:82/2 (11 Ovs)