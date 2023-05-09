share
54606L
Home » Live Cricket Score » SEA Games Men's Twenty20 Cricket Competition, 2023 » Summary

vs Live Cricket Score, Match 6, SEA Games Men's Twenty20 Cricket Competition, 2023, May 10, 2023

CAB 68/2 (10.1)
Cambodia elected to bat
Live
CRR: 6.69
Batsmen R B 4s 6s SR
Bowlers O M R W Econ
Recent overs :
Last bat : Ram Sharanb Henry Tyler29(29b2x42x6) SR:100.00, FoW:62/2 (9.3 Ovs)