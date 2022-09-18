|Batsmen
|R
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|Bowlers
|O
|M
|R
|W
|Econ
|Recent overs : 0wd 1 . 1 1 1 1 | . 1 . 1 . 4
|Last bat : Leano Maphanelbw b Rexford Bakum0(1b0x40x6) SR:0, FoW:138/8 (19.1 Ovs)
|19.3 : Rexford Bakum to Mmoloki Mooketsi, 2 runs, played towards mid wicket.
|19.2 : Rexford Bakum to Mmoloki Mooketsi, No run.
|19.1 : Rexford Bakum to Leano Maphane, OUT! The batter has missed the ball and is hit on the pads. The bowler appeals for LBW and it is given.
|18.6 : Daniel Anefie to Thatayaone Tshose, OUT! That is a sharp catch taken by the wicketkeeper.
|18.5 : Daniel Anefie to Thatayaone Tshose, No run, played towards third man.
|18.4 : Daniel Anefie to Thatayaone Tshose, 2 runs, played towards mid on.
|18.3 : Daniel Anefie to Thatayaone Tshose, 2 runs, played towards mid wicket.
|18.2 : Daniel Anefie to Thatayaone Tshose, 2 runs, played towards mid on.
|18.1 : Daniel Anefie to Thatayaone Tshose, Four! Played towards square leg.
|17.6 : Rexford Bakum to Thatayaone Tshose, Leg bye.
|17.5 : Rexford Bakum to Thatayaone Tshose, No run, played towards mid wicket.
|17.4 : Rexford Bakum to Sooraj Kollery, 1 run, played towards covers.
|17.3 : Rexford Bakum to Thatayaone Tshose, 1 run, played towards covers.
|17.2 : Rexford Bakum to Phemelo Silas, OUT! That is a sharp catch taken by the wicketkeeper.
|17.1 : Rexford Bakum to Phemelo Silas, No run.
|16.6 : Daniel Anefie to Thatayaone Tshose, No run.
|16.5 : Daniel Anefie to Thatayaone Tshose, Four! Played towards mid off.
|16.4 : Daniel Anefie to Phemelo Silas, 1 run, played towards fine leg.
|16.3 : Daniel Anefie to Phemelo Silas, No run, played towards fine leg.
|16.2 : Daniel Anefie to Phemelo Silas, No run.
|16.1 : Daniel Anefie to Phemelo Silas, Four! Played towards point.
|Daniel Anefie to Phemelo Silas, Wide.
|15.6 : Obed Harvey to Phemelo Silas, 1 run, played towards mid wicket.
|15.5 : Obed Harvey to Phemelo Silas, 2 runs, played towards covers.
|15.4 : Obed Harvey to Phemelo Silas, Six! Played towards mid off.
|15.3 : Obed Harvey to Inzimamul Master, OUT! That's caught by the fielder.
|15.2 : Obed Harvey to Phemelo Silas, 1 run, played towards point.
|15.1 : Obed Harvey to Phemelo Silas, No run.
|14.6 : Aziz Sualley to Inzimamul Master, 2 runs, played towards square leg.
|14.5 : Aziz Sualley to Inzimamul Master, 2 runs, played towards mid on.
|14.4 : Aziz Sualley to Inzimamul Master, No run.
|14.3 : Aziz Sualley to Inzimamul Master, 2 runs, played towards mid wicket.
|14.2 : Aziz Sualley to Phemelo Silas, 3 runs, played towards fine leg.
|14.1 : Aziz Sualley to Phemelo Silas, 2 runs, played towards mid off.
|13.6 : Rexford Bakum to Phemelo Silas, 1 run, played towards point.
|13.5 : Rexford Bakum to Phemelo Silas, 2 runs, played towards mid wicket.
|13.4 : Rexford Bakum to Inzimamul Master, 1 run, played towards point.
|13.3 : Rexford Bakum to Inzimamul Master, No run.
|13.2 : Rexford Bakum to Inzimamul Master, 2 runs, played towards point.
|13.1 : Rexford Bakum to Inzimamul Master, No run.
|Rexford Bakum to Inzimamul Master, Wide.
|12.6 : Aziz Sualley to Phemelo Silas, No run, played towards point.
|12.5 : Aziz Sualley to Inzimamul Master, 1 run, played towards third man.
|12.4 : Aziz Sualley to Inzimamul Master, 2 runs, played towards mid on.
|12.3 : Aziz Sualley to Inzimamul Master, 2 runs, played towards fine leg.
|12.2 : Aziz Sualley to Inzimamul Master, 2 runs, played towards mid wicket.
|12.1 : Aziz Sualley to Phemelo Silas, 1 run, played towards covers.
|11.6 : Obed Harvey to Inzimamul Master, No run, played towards mid on.
|11.5 : Obed Harvey to Inzimamul Master, No run, played towards covers.
|11.4 : Obed Harvey to Inzimamul Master, Four! Played towards fine leg.
|11.3 : Obed Harvey to Phemelo Silas, 1 run, played towards mid wicket.
|11.2 : Obed Harvey to Phemelo Silas, Four! Played towards point.
|11.1 : Obed Harvey to Inzimamul Master, 1 run, played towards point.
|10.6 : Aziz Sualley to Inzimamul Master, 1 run, played towards covers.
|10.5 : Aziz Sualley to Inzimamul Master, Four! Played towards third man.
|10.4 : Aziz Sualley to Inzimamul Master, 2 runs, played towards covers.
|10.3 : Aziz Sualley to Inzimamul Master, 2 runs, played towards mid wicket.
|10.2 : Aziz Sualley to Inzimamul Master, No run.
|10.1 : Aziz Sualley to Inzimamul Master, No run, played towards mid off.
|9.6 : Obed Harvey to Phemelo Silas, No run.
|9.5 : Obed Harvey to Inzimamul Master, 1 run, played towards covers.
|9.4 : Obed Harvey to Phemelo Silas, 1 run, played towards covers.
|9.3 : Obed Harvey to Phemelo Silas, No run, played towards covers.
|9.2 : Obed Harvey to Phemelo Silas, 2 runs, played towards point.
|9.1 : Obed Harvey to Inzimamul Master, 1 run, played towards covers.
|8.6 : Kofi Bagabena to Phemelo Silas, No run.
|8.5 : Kofi Bagabena to Karabo Motlhanka, OUT! The fielder has taken the catch.
|Kofi Bagabena to Karabo Motlhanka, Wide.
|8.4 : Kofi Bagabena to Inzimamul Master, 1 run, played towards third man.
|8.3 : Kofi Bagabena to Inzimamul Master, 2 runs, played towards fine leg.
|8.2 : Kofi Bagabena to Karabo Motlhanka, 1 run, played towards mid wicket.
|8.1 : Kofi Bagabena to Karabo Motlhanka, No run, played towards mid wicket.
|Kofi Bagabena to Vinoo Balakrishnan, OUT! The fielder whips the bails off and appeals. The umpire raises the finger and the batteris run out.
|7.6 : Obed Harvey to Inzimamul Master, No run.
|7.5 : Obed Harvey to Karabo Motlhanka, 1 run, played towards square leg.
|7.4 : Obed Harvey to Inzimamul Master, 3 runs, played towards covers.
|7.3 : Obed Harvey to Karabo Motlhanka, 1 run, played towards covers.
|7.2 : Obed Harvey to Karabo Motlhanka, No run, played towards mid wicket.
|7.1 : Obed Harvey to Karabo Motlhanka, 2 runs, played towards third man.
|6.6 : Kofi Bagabena to Inzimamul Master, No run, played towards point.
|6.5 : Kofi Bagabena to Inzimamul Master, No run, played towards covers.
|6.4 : Kofi Bagabena to Inzimamul Master, No run, played towards covers.
|6.3 : Kofi Bagabena to Inzimamul Master, No run.
|6.2 : Kofi Bagabena to Inzimamul Master, 2 runs, played towards mid wicket.
|5.6 : Daniel Anefie to Vinoo Balakrishnan, 1 run, played towards covers.
|5.5 : Daniel Anefie to Karabo Motlhanka, 1 run, played towards fine leg.
|5.4 : Daniel Anefie to Vinoo Balakrishnan, 1 run, played towards point.
|5.3 : Daniel Anefie to Valentine Mbazo, OUT! That is a good catch in his followthrough! Never easy to take those.
|5.2 : Daniel Anefie to Karabo Motlhanka, 1 run, played towards square leg.
|5.1 : Daniel Anefie to Karabo Motlhanka, Four! Played towards point.
|4.6 : Kofi Bagabena to Reginald Nehonde, OUT! That is a sharp catch taken by the wicketkeeper.
|4.5 : Kofi Bagabena to Karabo Motlhanka, 1 run, played towards covers.
|4.4 : Kofi Bagabena to Reginald Nehonde, 1 run, played towards third man.
|4.3 : Kofi Bagabena to Karabo Motlhanka, 1 run, played towards third man.
|4.2 : Kofi Bagabena to Karabo Motlhanka, No run, played towards third man.
|4.1 : Kofi Bagabena to Reginald Nehonde, 1 run, played towards point.
|3.6 : Daniel Anefie to Karabo Motlhanka, No run.
|3.5 : Daniel Anefie to Reginald Nehonde, 1 run, played towards third man.
|3.4 : Daniel Anefie to Karabo Motlhanka, 1 run, played towards covers.
|3.3 : Daniel Anefie to Karabo Motlhanka, No run.
|3.2 : Daniel Anefie to Karabo Motlhanka, Four! Played towards covers.
|3.1 : Daniel Anefie to Karabo Motlhanka, 2 runs, played towards mid wicket.
|2.6 : Amoluk Singh to Karabo Motlhanka, 1 run, played towards covers.
|Amoluk Singh to Karabo Motlhanka, Wide.
|2.5 : Amoluk Singh to Reginald Nehonde, 1 run, played towards point.
|2.4 : Amoluk Singh to Reginald Nehonde, No run, played towards covers.
|2.3 : Amoluk Singh to Reginald Nehonde, Four! Played towards third man.
|2.2 : Amoluk Singh to Karabo Motlhanka, 1 run, played towards covers.
|2.1 : Amoluk Singh to Reginald Nehonde, 1 run, played towards covers.
|1.6 : Kofi Bagabena to Karabo Motlhanka, Four! Played towards point.
|1.5 : Kofi Bagabena to Karabo Motlhanka, No run.
|1.4 : Kofi Bagabena to Reginald Nehonde, 1 run, played towards covers.
|1.3 : Kofi Bagabena to Reginald Nehonde, No run, played towards fine leg.
|1.2 : Kofi Bagabena to Karabo Motlhanka, 1 run, played towards fine leg.
|1.1 : Kofi Bagabena to Karabo Motlhanka, No run, played towards mid wicket.
|0.6 : Amoluk Singh to Karabo Motlhanka, 1 run, played towards mid off.
|0.5 : Amoluk Singh to Reginald Nehonde, 1 run, played towards third man.
|0.4 : Amoluk Singh to Karabo Motlhanka, 1 run, played towards mid wicket.
|0.3 : Amoluk Singh to Reginald Nehonde, 1 run, played towards point.
|0.2 : Amoluk Singh to Reginald Nehonde, No run.
|0.1 : Amoluk Singh to Karabo Motlhanka, 1 run, played towards covers.
|Amoluk Singh to Karabo Motlhanka, Wide.