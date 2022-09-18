share
Botswana vs Ghana Live Cricket Score, Match 7, Africa Cricket Association T20I Cup, 2022, September 18, 2022

Commentary :
19.3 : Rexford Bakum to Mmoloki Mooketsi, 2 runs, played towards mid wicket.
19.2 : Rexford Bakum to Mmoloki Mooketsi, No run.
19.1 : Rexford Bakum to Leano Maphane, OUT! The batter has missed the ball and is hit on the pads. The bowler appeals for LBW and it is given.
18.6 : Daniel Anefie to Thatayaone Tshose, OUT! That is a sharp catch taken by the wicketkeeper.
18.5 : Daniel Anefie to Thatayaone Tshose, No run, played towards third man.
18.4 : Daniel Anefie to Thatayaone Tshose, 2 runs, played towards mid on.
18.3 : Daniel Anefie to Thatayaone Tshose, 2 runs, played towards mid wicket.
18.2 : Daniel Anefie to Thatayaone Tshose, 2 runs, played towards mid on.
18.1 : Daniel Anefie to Thatayaone Tshose, Four! Played towards square leg.
17.6 : Rexford Bakum to Thatayaone Tshose, Leg bye.
17.5 : Rexford Bakum to Thatayaone Tshose, No run, played towards mid wicket.
17.4 : Rexford Bakum to Sooraj Kollery, 1 run, played towards covers.
17.3 : Rexford Bakum to Thatayaone Tshose, 1 run, played towards covers.
17.2 : Rexford Bakum to Phemelo Silas, OUT! That is a sharp catch taken by the wicketkeeper.
17.1 : Rexford Bakum to Phemelo Silas, No run.
16.6 : Daniel Anefie to Thatayaone Tshose, No run.
16.5 : Daniel Anefie to Thatayaone Tshose, Four! Played towards mid off.
16.4 : Daniel Anefie to Phemelo Silas, 1 run, played towards fine leg.
16.3 : Daniel Anefie to Phemelo Silas, No run, played towards fine leg.
16.2 : Daniel Anefie to Phemelo Silas, No run.
16.1 : Daniel Anefie to Phemelo Silas, Four! Played towards point.
Daniel Anefie to Phemelo Silas, Wide.
15.6 : Obed Harvey to Phemelo Silas, 1 run, played towards mid wicket.
15.5 : Obed Harvey to Phemelo Silas, 2 runs, played towards covers.
15.4 : Obed Harvey to Phemelo Silas, Six! Played towards mid off.
15.3 : Obed Harvey to Inzimamul Master, OUT! That's caught by the fielder.
15.2 : Obed Harvey to Phemelo Silas, 1 run, played towards point.
15.1 : Obed Harvey to Phemelo Silas, No run.
14.6 : Aziz Sualley to Inzimamul Master, 2 runs, played towards square leg.
14.5 : Aziz Sualley to Inzimamul Master, 2 runs, played towards mid on.
14.4 : Aziz Sualley to Inzimamul Master, No run.
14.3 : Aziz Sualley to Inzimamul Master, 2 runs, played towards mid wicket.
14.2 : Aziz Sualley to Phemelo Silas, 3 runs, played towards fine leg.
14.1 : Aziz Sualley to Phemelo Silas, 2 runs, played towards mid off.
13.6 : Rexford Bakum to Phemelo Silas, 1 run, played towards point.
13.5 : Rexford Bakum to Phemelo Silas, 2 runs, played towards mid wicket.
13.4 : Rexford Bakum to Inzimamul Master, 1 run, played towards point.
13.3 : Rexford Bakum to Inzimamul Master, No run.
13.2 : Rexford Bakum to Inzimamul Master, 2 runs, played towards point.
13.1 : Rexford Bakum to Inzimamul Master, No run.
Rexford Bakum to Inzimamul Master, Wide.
12.6 : Aziz Sualley to Phemelo Silas, No run, played towards point.
12.5 : Aziz Sualley to Inzimamul Master, 1 run, played towards third man.
12.4 : Aziz Sualley to Inzimamul Master, 2 runs, played towards mid on.
12.3 : Aziz Sualley to Inzimamul Master, 2 runs, played towards fine leg.
12.2 : Aziz Sualley to Inzimamul Master, 2 runs, played towards mid wicket.
12.1 : Aziz Sualley to Phemelo Silas, 1 run, played towards covers.
11.6 : Obed Harvey to Inzimamul Master, No run, played towards mid on.
11.5 : Obed Harvey to Inzimamul Master, No run, played towards covers.
11.4 : Obed Harvey to Inzimamul Master, Four! Played towards fine leg.
11.3 : Obed Harvey to Phemelo Silas, 1 run, played towards mid wicket.
11.2 : Obed Harvey to Phemelo Silas, Four! Played towards point.
11.1 : Obed Harvey to Inzimamul Master, 1 run, played towards point.
10.6 : Aziz Sualley to Inzimamul Master, 1 run, played towards covers.
10.5 : Aziz Sualley to Inzimamul Master, Four! Played towards third man.
10.4 : Aziz Sualley to Inzimamul Master, 2 runs, played towards covers.
10.3 : Aziz Sualley to Inzimamul Master, 2 runs, played towards mid wicket.
10.2 : Aziz Sualley to Inzimamul Master, No run.
10.1 : Aziz Sualley to Inzimamul Master, No run, played towards mid off.
9.6 : Obed Harvey to Phemelo Silas, No run.
9.5 : Obed Harvey to Inzimamul Master, 1 run, played towards covers.
9.4 : Obed Harvey to Phemelo Silas, 1 run, played towards covers.
9.3 : Obed Harvey to Phemelo Silas, No run, played towards covers.
9.2 : Obed Harvey to Phemelo Silas, 2 runs, played towards point.
9.1 : Obed Harvey to Inzimamul Master, 1 run, played towards covers.
8.6 : Kofi Bagabena to Phemelo Silas, No run.
8.5 : Kofi Bagabena to Karabo Motlhanka, OUT! The fielder has taken the catch.
Kofi Bagabena to Karabo Motlhanka, Wide.
8.4 : Kofi Bagabena to Inzimamul Master, 1 run, played towards third man.
8.3 : Kofi Bagabena to Inzimamul Master, 2 runs, played towards fine leg.
8.2 : Kofi Bagabena to Karabo Motlhanka, 1 run, played towards mid wicket.
8.1 : Kofi Bagabena to Karabo Motlhanka, No run, played towards mid wicket.
Kofi Bagabena to Vinoo Balakrishnan, OUT! The fielder whips the bails off and appeals. The umpire raises the finger and the batteris run out.
7.6 : Obed Harvey to Inzimamul Master, No run.
7.5 : Obed Harvey to Karabo Motlhanka, 1 run, played towards square leg.
7.4 : Obed Harvey to Inzimamul Master, 3 runs, played towards covers.
7.3 : Obed Harvey to Karabo Motlhanka, 1 run, played towards covers.
7.2 : Obed Harvey to Karabo Motlhanka, No run, played towards mid wicket.
7.1 : Obed Harvey to Karabo Motlhanka, 2 runs, played towards third man.
6.6 : Kofi Bagabena to Inzimamul Master, No run, played towards point.
6.5 : Kofi Bagabena to Inzimamul Master, No run, played towards covers.
6.4 : Kofi Bagabena to Inzimamul Master, No run, played towards covers.
6.3 : Kofi Bagabena to Inzimamul Master, No run.
6.2 : Kofi Bagabena to Inzimamul Master, 2 runs, played towards mid wicket.
5.6 : Daniel Anefie to Vinoo Balakrishnan, 1 run, played towards covers.
5.5 : Daniel Anefie to Karabo Motlhanka, 1 run, played towards fine leg.
5.4 : Daniel Anefie to Vinoo Balakrishnan, 1 run, played towards point.
5.3 : Daniel Anefie to Valentine Mbazo, OUT! That is a good catch in his followthrough! Never easy to take those.
5.2 : Daniel Anefie to Karabo Motlhanka, 1 run, played towards square leg.
5.1 : Daniel Anefie to Karabo Motlhanka, Four! Played towards point.
4.6 : Kofi Bagabena to Reginald Nehonde, OUT! That is a sharp catch taken by the wicketkeeper.
4.5 : Kofi Bagabena to Karabo Motlhanka, 1 run, played towards covers.
4.4 : Kofi Bagabena to Reginald Nehonde, 1 run, played towards third man.
4.3 : Kofi Bagabena to Karabo Motlhanka, 1 run, played towards third man.
4.2 : Kofi Bagabena to Karabo Motlhanka, No run, played towards third man.
4.1 : Kofi Bagabena to Reginald Nehonde, 1 run, played towards point.
3.6 : Daniel Anefie to Karabo Motlhanka, No run.
3.5 : Daniel Anefie to Reginald Nehonde, 1 run, played towards third man.
3.4 : Daniel Anefie to Karabo Motlhanka, 1 run, played towards covers.
3.3 : Daniel Anefie to Karabo Motlhanka, No run.
3.2 : Daniel Anefie to Karabo Motlhanka, Four! Played towards covers.
3.1 : Daniel Anefie to Karabo Motlhanka, 2 runs, played towards mid wicket.
2.6 : Amoluk Singh to Karabo Motlhanka, 1 run, played towards covers.
Amoluk Singh to Karabo Motlhanka, Wide.
2.5 : Amoluk Singh to Reginald Nehonde, 1 run, played towards point.
2.4 : Amoluk Singh to Reginald Nehonde, No run, played towards covers.
2.3 : Amoluk Singh to Reginald Nehonde, Four! Played towards third man.
2.2 : Amoluk Singh to Karabo Motlhanka, 1 run, played towards covers.
2.1 : Amoluk Singh to Reginald Nehonde, 1 run, played towards covers.
1.6 : Kofi Bagabena to Karabo Motlhanka, Four! Played towards point.
1.5 : Kofi Bagabena to Karabo Motlhanka, No run.
1.4 : Kofi Bagabena to Reginald Nehonde, 1 run, played towards covers.
1.3 : Kofi Bagabena to Reginald Nehonde, No run, played towards fine leg.
1.2 : Kofi Bagabena to Karabo Motlhanka, 1 run, played towards fine leg.
1.1 : Kofi Bagabena to Karabo Motlhanka, No run, played towards mid wicket.
0.6 : Amoluk Singh to Karabo Motlhanka, 1 run, played towards mid off.
0.5 : Amoluk Singh to Reginald Nehonde, 1 run, played towards third man.
0.4 : Amoluk Singh to Karabo Motlhanka, 1 run, played towards mid wicket.
0.3 : Amoluk Singh to Reginald Nehonde, 1 run, played towards point.
0.2 : Amoluk Singh to Reginald Nehonde, No run.
0.1 : Amoluk Singh to Karabo Motlhanka, 1 run, played towards covers.
Amoluk Singh to Karabo Motlhanka, Wide.