Bermuda vs Panama Live Cricket Score, Match 6, ICC Men's T20 World Cup Sub Regional Americas Qualifier, 2023, February 28, 2023

BRM 87/0 (9)
CRR: 9.67
Batsmen R B 4s 6s SR
Bowlers O M R W Econ
Recent overs : 0wd . . 0wd . 4 0wd . 4 | . . 0wd 1 4 1 .
8.6 : Irfan Hafejee to Tre Manders, 1 run, played towards covers.
8.5 : Irfan Hafejee to Tre Manders, Four! Played towards mid wicket.
8.4 : Irfan Hafejee to Kamau Leverock, 1 run, played towards point.
8.3 : Irfan Hafejee to Tre Manders, 1 run, played towards mid off.
8.2 : Irfan Hafejee to Tre Manders, No run, played towards covers.
8.1 : Irfan Hafejee to Tre Manders, No run.
7.6 : Sohel Patel to Kamau Leverock, No run.
7.5 : Sohel Patel to Kamau Leverock, Six! Played towards mid wicket.
7.4 : Sohel Patel to Kamau Leverock, Six! Played towards square leg.
7.3 : Sohel Patel to Tre Manders, 1 run, played towards point.
7.2 : Sohel Patel to Kamau Leverock, 1 run, played towards mid wicket.
7.1 : Sohel Patel to Kamau Leverock, No run, played towards mid wicket.
6.6 : Irfan Hafejee to Kamau Leverock, 1 run, played towards point.
6.5 : Irfan Hafejee to Tre Manders, 1 run, played towards mid on.
6.4 : Irfan Hafejee to Tre Manders, No run.
6.3 : Irfan Hafejee to Tre Manders, No run, played towards mid off.
6.2 : Irfan Hafejee to Kamau Leverock, 1 run, played towards square leg.
6.1 : Irfan Hafejee to Kamau Leverock, No run, played towards covers.
5.6 : Sohel Patel to Tre Manders, No run, played towards point.
5.5 : Sohel Patel to Tre Manders, No run, played towards mid off.
5.4 : Sohel Patel to Tre Manders, No run, played towards covers.
5.3 : Sohel Patel to Tre Manders, No run, played towards covers.
5.2 : Sohel Patel to Kamau Leverock, 1 run, played towards square leg.
5.1 : Sohel Patel to Tre Manders, 1 run, played towards mid off.
4.6 : Rahul Ahir to Kamau Leverock, No run, played towards mid off.
4.5 : Rahul Ahir to Kamau Leverock, Four! Played towards mid off.
4.4 : Rahul Ahir to Kamau Leverock, Four! Played towards mid wicket.
4.3 : Rahul Ahir to Tre Manders, 1 run, played towards point.
4.2 : Rahul Ahir to Tre Manders, Four! Played towards covers.
4.1 : Rahul Ahir to Tre Manders, Six! Played towards mid wicket.
3.6 : Khengarbhai Ahir to Tre Manders, 1 run, played towards mid wicket.
Khengarbhai Ahir to Tre Manders, Wide.
3.5 : Khengarbhai Ahir to Kamau Leverock, 1 run, played towards mid wicket.
3.4 : Khengarbhai Ahir to Kamau Leverock, No run, played towards point.
3.3 : Khengarbhai Ahir to Kamau Leverock, No run, played towards point.
3.2 : Khengarbhai Ahir to Kamau Leverock, Four! Played towards square leg.
3.1 : Khengarbhai Ahir to Kamau Leverock, Four! Played towards mid wicket.
2.6 : Nikunj Ahir to Kamau Leverock, 1 run, played towards point.
2.5 : Nikunj Ahir to Tre Manders, 1 run, played towards third man.
2.4 : Nikunj Ahir to Tre Manders, Four! Played towards point.
2.3 : Nikunj Ahir to Tre Manders, Six! Played towards square leg.
2.2 : Nikunj Ahir to Kamau Leverock, 1 run, played towards fine leg.
2.1 : Nikunj Ahir to Kamau Leverock, No run, played towards covers.
1.6 : Khengarbhai Ahir to Tre Manders, No run, played towards third man.
1.5 : Khengarbhai Ahir to Kamau Leverock, 1 run, played towards mid wicket.
1.4 : Khengarbhai Ahir to Kamau Leverock, Four! Played towards third man.
1.3 : Khengarbhai Ahir to Tre Manders, 1 run, played towards mid off.
Khengarbhai Ahir to Tre Manders, Wide.
1.2 : Khengarbhai Ahir to Tre Manders, No run, played towards fine leg.
1.1 : Khengarbhai Ahir to Tre Manders, No run, played towards square leg.
0.6 : Ahmed Patel to Kamau Leverock, Four! Played towards covers.
0.5 : Ahmed Patel to Kamau Leverock, No run, played towards covers.
Ahmed Patel to Kamau Leverock, Wide.
0.4 : Ahmed Patel to Kamau Leverock, Four! Played towards mid wicket.
0.3 : Ahmed Patel to Kamau Leverock, No run.
Ahmed Patel to Kamau Leverock, Wide.
0.2 : Ahmed Patel to Kamau Leverock, No run, played towards point.
0.1 : Ahmed Patel to Kamau Leverock, No run, played towards covers.
Ahmed Patel to Kamau Leverock, Wide.