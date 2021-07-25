share
4382255F
Home » Live Cricket Score » Austria in Belgium, 3 T20I Series, 2021 » Summary

Belgium vs Austria Live Cricket Score, 3rd T20, Austria in Belgium, 3 T20I Series, 2021, July 25, 2021

AUT 104/4 (17.2)
Austria beat Belgium by 6 wickets
BEL 103/9 (20)
Live
CRR: 5.15
Batsmen R B 4s 6s SR
Bowlers O M R W Econ
Recent overs :
Last bat : Razmal Shigiwal (C)lbw b Saber Zakhil21(26b1x40x6) SR:80.77, FoW:65/4 (12 Ovs)