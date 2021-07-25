Search icon
Belgium vs Austria Live Cricket Score, 3rd T20, Austria in Belgium, 3 T20I Series, 2021 2021-07-25 13:30:00

BEL 104/9 (20)
Austria beat Belgium by 6 wickets
AUT 103/4 (17.2)
Live
CRR:3.11
Recent Overs: 
Commentary:

    Sierra Leone innings

    BatsmenRB4s6sSR
    Abhik Patwa (C)b George Sesay261831144.44
    Ivan Selemaninot out703646194.44
    Jatinkumar Darjic Samuel Conteh b Edmond Ernest370042.86
    Kassim Nassoro Mussanot out140025.00
    Ally Mpeka Kimote00000.00
    Harsheed Chohan00000.00
    Jitin Singh00000.00
    Nasibu Mapunda (W)00000.00
    Riziki Kiseto00000.00
    Salum Jumbe Ally00000.00
    SanjayKumar Thakor00000.00
    Total99
    Extras(b 1, lb 14, nb 8) 23
    Fall Of Wickets:

    Bowlers OMRWEcon
    Solomon Williams1017017.00
    Sulaiman Tarawally1019019.00
    Zahid Khan201909.50
    Edmond Ernest402015.00
    George Sesay2.502819.88




    Tanzania innings

    BatsmenRB4s6sSR
    John Bangura (W)lbw b Harsheed Chohan01000.00
    Samuel Contehc Ivan Selemani b Riziki Kiseto17242070.83
    George Sesayc Ally Mpeka Kimote b SanjayKumar Thakor12240050.00
    Zahid Khanlbw b Riziki Kiseto02000.00
    Arvind Keraic Ally Mpeka Kimote b SanjayKumar Thakor8150053.33
    Lansana Lamin (C)c SanjayKumar Thakor b Ally Mpeka Kimote13180172.22
    Abass Gblac SanjayKumar Thakor b Ally Mpeka Kimote240050.00
    Edmond Ernestc Riziki Kiseto b Ally Mpeka Kimote01000.00
    Abu Kamaranot out10140071.43
    Solomon Williamsnot out221730129.41
    Sulaiman Tarawally00000.00
    Total104
    Extras(b 1, lb 14, nb 8) 23
    Fall Of Wickets:

    Bowlers OMRWEcon
    Harsheed Chohan402716.75
    Riziki Kiseto401423.50
    Salum Jumbe Ally20904.50
    Jatinkumar Darji20603.00
    SanjayKumar Thakor401423.50
    Ally Mpeka Kimote402536.25
    • 0.1 Harsheed Chohan to John Bangura, OUT! The batsman has missed the ball and is hit on the pads. The bowler appeals for LBW and it is given.
    • 0.2 Harsheed Chohan to George Sesay, 1 run, played towards point.
    • 0.3 Harsheed Chohan to Samuel Conteh, No run.
    • 0.4 Harsheed Chohan to Samuel Conteh, No run.
    • 0.5 Harsheed Chohan to Samuel Conteh, 1 run, played towards mid off.
    • 0.6 Harsheed Chohan to George Sesay, 1 run, played towards covers.
    • 1.1 Riziki Kiseto to George Sesay, No run, played towards mid off.
    • 1.2 Riziki Kiseto to George Sesay, No run, played towards mid on.
    • 1.3 Riziki Kiseto to George Sesay, No run.
    • 1.4 Riziki Kiseto to George Sesay, No run.
    • 1.5 Riziki Kiseto to George Sesay, Wide.
    • 1.5 Riziki Kiseto to George Sesay, No run, played towards point.
    • 1.6 Riziki Kiseto to George Sesay, No run.
    • 2.1 Harsheed Chohan to Samuel Conteh, Wide.
    • 2.1 Harsheed Chohan to Samuel Conteh, No run.
    • 2.2 Harsheed Chohan to Samuel Conteh, Wide.
    • 2.2 Harsheed Chohan to Samuel Conteh, Wide.
    • 2.2 Harsheed Chohan to Samuel Conteh, 3 runs, played towards mid off.
    • 2.3 Harsheed Chohan to George Sesay, 1 run, played towards covers.
    • 2.4 Harsheed Chohan to Samuel Conteh, No run, played towards mid off.
    • 2.5 Harsheed Chohan to Samuel Conteh, No run, played towards covers.
    • 2.6 Harsheed Chohan to Samuel Conteh, No run, played towards mid off.
    • 3.1 Riziki Kiseto to George Sesay, 1 run, played towards mid off.
    • 3.2 Riziki Kiseto to Samuel Conteh, No run.
    • 3.3 Riziki Kiseto to Samuel Conteh, No run.
    • 3.4 Riziki Kiseto to Samuel Conteh, Four! Played towards covers.
    • 3.5 Riziki Kiseto to Samuel Conteh, Wide.
    • 3.5 Riziki Kiseto to Samuel Conteh, 1 run.
    • 3.6 Riziki Kiseto to George Sesay, No run.
    • 4.1 Salum Jumbe Ally to Samuel Conteh, No run.
    • 4.2 Salum Jumbe Ally to Samuel Conteh, No run, played towards point.
    • 4.3 Salum Jumbe Ally to Samuel Conteh, 1 run, played towards covers.
    • 4.4 Salum Jumbe Ally to George Sesay, 1 run.
    • 4.5 Salum Jumbe Ally to Samuel Conteh, No run, played towards covers.
    • 4.6 Salum Jumbe Ally to Samuel Conteh, No run.
    • 5.1 Riziki Kiseto to George Sesay, No run.
    • 5.2 Riziki Kiseto to George Sesay, No run, played towards mid on.
    • 5.3 Riziki Kiseto to George Sesay, No run, played towards mid on.
    • 5.4 Riziki Kiseto to George Sesay, 1 run, played towards mid wicket.
    • 5.5 Riziki Kiseto to Samuel Conteh, Four! Played towards mid off.
    • 5.6 Riziki Kiseto to Samuel Conteh, No run.
    • 6.1 Salum Jumbe Ally to George Sesay, 4 Leg byes, played towards fine leg.
    • 6.2 Salum Jumbe Ally to George Sesay, 2 runs, played towards covers.
    • 6.3 Salum Jumbe Ally to George Sesay, 1 run, played towards covers.
    • 6.4 Salum Jumbe Ally to Samuel Conteh, 2 runs, played towards mid wicket.
    • 6.5 Salum Jumbe Ally to Samuel Conteh, 1 run, played towards mid wicket.
    • 6.6 Salum Jumbe Ally to George Sesay, 1 run, played towards covers.
    • 7.1 Riziki Kiseto to George Sesay, 1 run, played towards covers.
    • 7.2 Riziki Kiseto to Samuel Conteh, No run.
    • 7.3 Riziki Kiseto to Samuel Conteh, OUT! That is a simple catch to the fielder.
    • 7.4 Riziki Kiseto to Zahid Khan, No run.
    • 7.5 Riziki Kiseto to Zahid Khan, OUT! The batter has missed a straight ball and is struck on the pads, right in front. No problems for the umpire to adjudge him LBW.
    • 7.6 Riziki Kiseto to Arvind Kerai, No run.
    • 8.1 Jatinkumar Darji to George Sesay, No run.
    • 8.2 Jatinkumar Darji to George Sesay, No run.
    • 8.3 Jatinkumar Darji to George Sesay, 1 run, played towards mid wicket.
    • 8.4 Jatinkumar Darji to Arvind Kerai, No run.
    • 8.5 Jatinkumar Darji to Arvind Kerai, No run, played towards covers.
    • 8.6 Jatinkumar Darji to Arvind Kerai, No run, played towards mid wicket.
    • 9.1 SanjayKumar Thakor to George Sesay, OUT! That is a simple catch to the fielder.
    • 9.2 SanjayKumar Thakor to Arvind Kerai, No run.
    • 9.3 SanjayKumar Thakor to Arvind Kerai, No run.
    • 9.4 SanjayKumar Thakor to Arvind Kerai, 1 run, played towards covers.
    • 9.5 SanjayKumar Thakor to Lansana Lamin, Wide.
    • 9.5 SanjayKumar Thakor to Lansana Lamin, No run.
    • 9.6 SanjayKumar Thakor to Lansana Lamin, No run.
    • 10.1 Jatinkumar Darji to Arvind Kerai, 1 run, played towards covers.
    • 10.2 Jatinkumar Darji to Lansana Lamin, Wide.
    • 10.2 Jatinkumar Darji to Lansana Lamin, No run.
    • 10.3 Jatinkumar Darji to Lansana Lamin, No run.
    • 10.4 Jatinkumar Darji to Lansana Lamin, 1 run, played towards mid wicket.
    • 10.5 Jatinkumar Darji to Arvind Kerai, No run, played towards covers.
    • 10.6 Jatinkumar Darji to Arvind Kerai, 2 runs, played towards mid wicket.
    • 11.1 SanjayKumar Thakor to Lansana Lamin, Wide.
    • 11.1 SanjayKumar Thakor to Lansana Lamin, No run.
    • 11.2 SanjayKumar Thakor to Lansana Lamin, No run.
    • 11.3 SanjayKumar Thakor to Lansana Lamin, 1 run, played towards mid off.
    • 11.4 SanjayKumar Thakor to Arvind Kerai, No run.
    • 11.5 SanjayKumar Thakor to Arvind Kerai, 1 run, played towards third man.
    • 11.6 SanjayKumar Thakor to Lansana Lamin, No run.
    • 12.1 Ally Mpeka Kimote to Arvind Kerai, 1 run.
    • 12.2 Ally Mpeka Kimote to Lansana Lamin, 1 run.
    • 12.3 Ally Mpeka Kimote to Arvind Kerai, 1 run, played towards covers.
    • 12.4 Ally Mpeka Kimote to Lansana Lamin, Six! Played towards mid off.
    • 12.5 Ally Mpeka Kimote to Lansana Lamin, 2 runs, played towards covers.
    • 12.6 Ally Mpeka Kimote to Lansana Lamin, No run.
    • 13.1 SanjayKumar Thakor to Arvind Kerai, 1 run, played towards mid wicket.
    • 13.2 SanjayKumar Thakor to Lansana Lamin, Wide.
    • 13.2 SanjayKumar Thakor to Lansana Lamin, No run, played towards third man.
    • 13.3 SanjayKumar Thakor to Lansana Lamin, 1 run, played towards covers.
    • 13.4 SanjayKumar Thakor to Arvind Kerai, OUT! That is a simple catch to the fielder.
    • 13.5 SanjayKumar Thakor to Lansana Lamin, Wide.
    • 13.5 SanjayKumar Thakor to Lansana Lamin, 1 run, played towards mid wicket.
    • 13.6 SanjayKumar Thakor to Abass Gbla, No run.
    • 14.1 Ally Mpeka Kimote to Lansana Lamin, OUT! That is a simple catch to the fielder.
    • 14.2 Ally Mpeka Kimote to Abass Gbla, 1 run, played towards fine leg.
    • 14.3 Ally Mpeka Kimote to Edmond Ernest, OUT! That is a simple catch to the fielder.
    • 14.4 Ally Mpeka Kimote to Abass Gbla, 1 run, played towards square leg.
    • 14.5 Ally Mpeka Kimote to Abu Kamara, 1 run, played towards mid wicket.
    • 14.6 Ally Mpeka Kimote to Abass Gbla, OUT! That is a simple catch to the fielder.
    • 15.1 SanjayKumar Thakor to Abu Kamara, 1 run, played towards mid off.
    • 15.2 SanjayKumar Thakor to Solomon Williams, 1 run, played towards mid off.
    • 15.3 SanjayKumar Thakor to Abu Kamara, No run, played towards mid off.
    • 15.4 SanjayKumar Thakor to Abu Kamara, No run.
    • 15.5 SanjayKumar Thakor to Abu Kamara, No run.
    • 15.6 SanjayKumar Thakor to Abu Kamara, 1 run, played towards point.
    • 16.1 Ally Mpeka Kimote to Abu Kamara, 1 run, played towards mid off.
    • 16.2 Ally Mpeka Kimote to Solomon Williams, 1 run, played towards point.
    • 16.3 Ally Mpeka Kimote to Abu Kamara, No run.
    • 16.4 Ally Mpeka Kimote to Abu Kamara, 1 run, played towards mid wicket.
    • 16.5 Ally Mpeka Kimote to Solomon Williams, 1 run, played towards mid wicket.
    • 16.6 Ally Mpeka Kimote to Abu Kamara, No run.
    • 17.1 Harsheed Chohan to Solomon Williams, No run, played towards covers.
    • 17.2 Harsheed Chohan to Solomon Williams, No run.
    • 17.3 Harsheed Chohan to Solomon Williams, 1 run, played towards mid wicket.
    • 17.4 Harsheed Chohan to Abu Kamara, 1 run, played towards mid off.
    • 17.5 Harsheed Chohan to Solomon Williams, Four! Played towards fine leg.
    • 17.6 Harsheed Chohan to Solomon Williams, 1 run, played towards mid on.
    • 18.1 Ally Mpeka Kimote to Solomon Williams, Four! Played towards mid on.
    • 18.2 Ally Mpeka Kimote to Solomon Williams, No run.
    • 18.3 Ally Mpeka Kimote to Solomon Williams, No run.
    • 18.4 Ally Mpeka Kimote to Solomon Williams, 1 run, played towards mid on.
    • 18.5 Ally Mpeka Kimote to Abu Kamara, 1 run, played towards point.
    • 18.6 Ally Mpeka Kimote to Solomon Williams, 1 run, played towards square leg.
    • 19.1 Harsheed Chohan to Solomon Williams, 1 run, played towards mid off.
    • 19.2 Harsheed Chohan to Abu Kamara, 2 runs, played towards mid on.
    • 19.3 Harsheed Chohan to Abu Kamara, 1 run, played towards mid wicket.
    • 19.4 Harsheed Chohan to Solomon Williams, 2 runs, played towards mid wicket.
    • 19.5 Harsheed Chohan to Solomon Williams, No run.
    • 19.6 Harsheed Chohan to Solomon Williams, Four! Played towards mid off.
    • 0.1 Solomon Williams to Abhik Patwa, 1 run, played towards mid wicket.
    • 0.2 Solomon Williams to Ivan Selemani, Four! Played towards mid off.
    • 0.3 Solomon Williams to Ivan Selemani, No run, played towards covers.
    • 0.4 Solomon Williams to Ivan Selemani, Six! Played towards mid wicket.
    • 0.5 Solomon Williams to Ivan Selemani, No run.
    • 0.6 Solomon Williams to Ivan Selemani, Six! Played towards mid wicket.
    • 1.1 Sulaiman Tarawally to Abhik Patwa, Six! Played towards mid wicket.
    • 1.2 Sulaiman Tarawally to Abhik Patwa, 1 run, played towards covers.
    • 1.3 Sulaiman Tarawally to Ivan Selemani, Six! Played towards mid on.
    • 1.4 Sulaiman Tarawally to Ivan Selemani, 1 run, played towards point.
    • 1.5 Sulaiman Tarawally to Abhik Patwa, 1 run, played towards point.
    • 1.6 Sulaiman Tarawally to Ivan Selemani, Four! Played towards covers.
    • 2.1 Zahid Khan to Abhik Patwa, 1 run, played towards mid on.
    • 2.2 Zahid Khan to Ivan Selemani, Six! Played towards mid off.
    • 2.3 Zahid Khan to Ivan Selemani, No run.
    • 2.4 Zahid Khan to Ivan Selemani, 1 run, played towards point.
    • 2.5 Zahid Khan to Abhik Patwa, No run.
    • 2.6 Zahid Khan to Abhik Patwa, Four! Played towards covers.
    • 3.1 Edmond Ernest to Ivan Selemani, No run, played towards covers.
    • 3.2 Edmond Ernest to Ivan Selemani, 1 run, played towards mid off.
    • 3.3 Edmond Ernest to Abhik Patwa, No run.
    • 3.4 Edmond Ernest to Abhik Patwa, No run.
    • 3.5 Edmond Ernest to Abhik Patwa, Four! Played towards covers.
    • 3.6 Edmond Ernest to Abhik Patwa, 1 run, played towards mid off.
    • 4.1 Zahid Khan to Abhik Patwa, Four! Played towards covers.
    • 4.2 Zahid Khan to Abhik Patwa, No run, played towards covers.
    • 4.3 Zahid Khan to Abhik Patwa, 1 run.
    • 4.4 Zahid Khan to Ivan Selemani, No run.
    • 4.5 Zahid Khan to Ivan Selemani, 1 run, played towards covers.
    • 4.6 Zahid Khan to Abhik Patwa, 1 run, played towards point.
    • 5.1 Edmond Ernest to Abhik Patwa, No run, played towards covers.
    • 5.2 Edmond Ernest to Abhik Patwa, 1 run, played towards mid off.
    • 5.3 Edmond Ernest to Ivan Selemani, No run.
    • 5.4 Edmond Ernest to Ivan Selemani, 2 runs, played towards covers.
    • 5.5 Edmond Ernest to Ivan Selemani, 2 runs, played towards mid on.
    • 5.6 Edmond Ernest to Ivan Selemani, 1 run, played towards covers.
    • 6.1 George Sesay to Ivan Selemani, 1 run, played towards covers.
    • 6.2 George Sesay to Abhik Patwa, Wide.
    • 6.2 George Sesay to Abhik Patwa, OUT! Cleaned up! The batsman had no answer to that one.
    • 6.3 George Sesay to Jatinkumar Darji, 1 run, played towards covers.
    • 6.4 George Sesay to Ivan Selemani, Four! Played towards point.
    • 6.5 George Sesay to Ivan Selemani, No run.
    • 6.6 George Sesay to Ivan Selemani, 1 run, played towards mid on.
    • 7.1 Edmond Ernest to Ivan Selemani, No run, played towards mid off.
    • 7.2 Edmond Ernest to Ivan Selemani, 1 run, played towards covers.
    • 7.3 Edmond Ernest to Jatinkumar Darji, No run, played towards mid off.
    • 7.4 Edmond Ernest to Jatinkumar Darji, 1 run, played towards point.
    • 7.5 Edmond Ernest to Ivan Selemani, No run.
    • 7.6 Edmond Ernest to Ivan Selemani, 1 run, played towards covers.
    • 8.1 George Sesay to Ivan Selemani, No run.
    • 8.2 George Sesay to Ivan Selemani, No run.
    • 8.3 George Sesay to Ivan Selemani, Wide.
    • 8.3 George Sesay to Ivan Selemani, 1 run, played towards covers.
    • 8.4 George Sesay to Jatinkumar Darji, Wide.
    • 8.4 George Sesay to Jatinkumar Darji, No run, played towards square leg.
    • 8.5 George Sesay to Jatinkumar Darji, 1 run, played towards point.
    • 8.6 George Sesay to Ivan Selemani, 2 runs, played towards covers.
    • 9.1 Edmond Ernest to Jatinkumar Darji, Bye.
    • 9.2 Edmond Ernest to Ivan Selemani, Four! Played towards mid off.
    • 9.3 Edmond Ernest to Ivan Selemani, 1 run, played towards mid off.
    • 9.4 Edmond Ernest to Jatinkumar Darji, OUT! That is a simple catch to the fielder.
    • 9.5 Edmond Ernest to Kassim Nassoro Mussa, No run, played towards covers.
    • 9.6 Edmond Ernest to Kassim Nassoro Mussa, No run.
    • 10.1 George Sesay to Ivan Selemani, 1 run, played towards covers.
    • 10.2 George Sesay to Kassim Nassoro Mussa, No run.
    • 10.3 George Sesay to Kassim Nassoro Mussa, 1 run.
    • 10.4 George Sesay to Ivan Selemani, Six! Played towards mid wicket.
    • 10.5 George Sesay to Ivan Selemani, Six! Played towards mid on.
