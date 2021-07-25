Sierra Leone innings
|Batsmen
|R
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|Abhik Patwa (C)b George Sesay
|26
|18
|3
|1
|144.44
|Ivan Selemaninot out
|70
|36
|4
|6
|194.44
|Jatinkumar Darjic Samuel Conteh b Edmond Ernest
|3
|7
|0
|0
|42.86
|Kassim Nassoro Mussanot out
|1
|4
|0
|0
|25.00
|Ally Mpeka Kimote
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Harsheed Chohan
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Jitin Singh
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Nasibu Mapunda (W)
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Riziki Kiseto
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Salum Jumbe Ally
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|SanjayKumar Thakor
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Total
|99
|Extras
|(b 1, lb 14, nb 8) 23
|Fall Of Wickets:
|Bowlers
|O
|M
|R
|W
|Econ
|Solomon Williams
|1
|0
|17
|0
|17.00
|Sulaiman Tarawally
|1
|0
|19
|0
|19.00
|Zahid Khan
|2
|0
|19
|0
|9.50
|Edmond Ernest
|4
|0
|20
|1
|5.00
|George Sesay
|2.5
|0
|28
|1
|9.88
Tanzania innings
|Batsmen
|R
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|John Bangura (W)lbw b Harsheed Chohan
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0.00
|Samuel Contehc Ivan Selemani b Riziki Kiseto
|17
|24
|2
|0
|70.83
|George Sesayc Ally Mpeka Kimote b SanjayKumar Thakor
|12
|24
|0
|0
|50.00
|Zahid Khanlbw b Riziki Kiseto
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0.00
|Arvind Keraic Ally Mpeka Kimote b SanjayKumar Thakor
|8
|15
|0
|0
|53.33
|Lansana Lamin (C)c SanjayKumar Thakor b Ally Mpeka Kimote
|13
|18
|0
|1
|72.22
|Abass Gblac SanjayKumar Thakor b Ally Mpeka Kimote
|2
|4
|0
|0
|50.00
|Edmond Ernestc Riziki Kiseto b Ally Mpeka Kimote
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0.00
|Abu Kamaranot out
|10
|14
|0
|0
|71.43
|Solomon Williamsnot out
|22
|17
|3
|0
|129.41
|Sulaiman Tarawally
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Total
|104
|Extras
|(b 1, lb 14, nb 8) 23
|Fall Of Wickets:
|Bowlers
|O
|M
|R
|W
|Econ
|Harsheed Chohan
|4
|0
|27
|1
|6.75
|Riziki Kiseto
|4
|0
|14
|2
|3.50
|Salum Jumbe Ally
|2
|0
|9
|0
|4.50
|Jatinkumar Darji
|2
|0
|6
|0
|3.00
|SanjayKumar Thakor
|4
|0
|14
|2
|3.50
|Ally Mpeka Kimote
|4
|0
|25
|3
|6.25