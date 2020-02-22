share
35681F
Home » Live Cricket Score » Zimbabwe in Bangladesh, One-off Test Match, 2020 » Summary

Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe Live Cricket Score, One-off Test, Zimbabwe in Bangladesh, One-off Test Match, 2020, February 22, 2020

ZIM 265/10 (106.3) , 189/10 (57.3)
Bangladesh beat Zimbabwe by an innings and 106 runs
BAN 560/6 (154)
Match over