|5.5 : C Tshuma to L Das, Landed around off on a length, Das pushes it to mid off off his back foot.
|5.4 : C Tshuma to T Iqbal, Two boundaries and then a single. Sensible from Iqbal. A length ball around off, Iqbal pushes it towards the off side and calls for a quick single.
|5.3 : C Tshuma to T Iqbal, FOUR! This one is drilled through the covers. This is excellent batting. Tshuma overpitches this wide outside off, Iqbal leans into the shot and drills it through the covers.
|5.2 : C Tshuma to T Iqbal, FOUR! Top shot! Slightly fuller and around off, Iqbal comes forward and drives it through mid off for a boundary.
|5.1 : C Tshuma to T Iqbal, Good length ball around off, Iqbal comes forward and keeps it out.
|4.6 : C Mumba to L Das, Good length ball on middle, it is worked towards mid-wicket.
|4.5 : C Mumba to L Das, Good length ball on middle, Das looks to work it on the leg side but it takes the leading edge and goes towards point.
|4.4 : C Mumba to L Das, Length ball around off, Das keeps it out.
|4.3 : C Mumba to T Iqbal, Back of a length ball on middle, Iqbal tucks it towards mid-wicket for a run.
|4.2 : C Mumba to L Das, Shortish and on middle, Das works it behind square leg for a run.
|4.1 : C Mumba to L Das, Landed around off on a length, Das hangs away on his back foot and keeps it out.
|3.6 : C Tshuma to T Iqbal, Loose shot! Fuller length ball just outside off, Tamim is drawn for the drive but the ball shapes away and is beaten.
|3.5 : C Tshuma to T Iqbal, Good length ball outside off this time, Iqbal lets it go to the keeper.
|3.4 : C Tshuma to T Iqbal, Good length ball around off, pushed towards covers.
|3.3 : C Tshuma to T Iqbal, FOUR! This one is from the middle of the bat. Another fuller one on the pads, Iqbal this time middles his flick and sends it whistling to the fence at deep square leg.
|3.2 : C Tshuma to T Iqbal, FOUR! Very full ball on the pads, Iqbal looks to flick but it looked like it came off his pads and raced to the fence but the umpire signals it as a boundary which means he got some bat to it.
|3.1 : C Tshuma to T Iqbal, In the channel around off on a good length, Iqbal pokes at it to get beaten as the ball shapes a hint away.
|2.6 : C Mumba to L Das, Bouncer and it is just outside off, Das sways away from the line to get through the over.
|2.5 : C Mumba to L Das, Fuller and around off, Das pushes it towards mid on.
|2.4 : C Mumba to T Iqbal, Good length delivery on leg, Iqbal looks to flick but gets hit on the pads. It goes towards the leg side. The batsmen take a run. The umpire gives it as a leg bye.
|2.3 : C Mumba to T Iqbal, On a good length on off, Iqbal defends it towards the off side.
|2.2 : C Mumba to T Iqbal, FOUR! That is demolished! Short delivery on middle, Iqbal pulls it through mid-wicket for a boundary.
|2.1 : C Mumba to T Iqbal, Full delivery on off, Iqbal drives it to covers.
|1.6 : Liton Das has hurt his finger. The physio has come out in the middle.
|C Tshuma to L Das, Good length delivery on middle, Liton blocks it off the back foot. Just a run from Tshuma's first over.
|1.5 : C Tshuma to L Das, On a good length on off, Das keeps it out.
|1.4 : C Tshuma to T Iqbal, Full delivery on middle, Iqbal flicks it towards mid-wicket for a single.
|1.3 : C Tshuma to T Iqbal, Good length delivery on off, Tamim defends it off the front foot.
|1.2 : C Tshuma to T Iqbal, On a good length and outside off, Iqbal offers no shot to this one.
|1.1 : C Tshuma to T Iqbal, Tshuma starts with a length ball around off, Tamim keeps it out.
|0.6 : Charlton Tshuma to bowl from the other end.
|C Mumba to L Das, A single now as Mumba bowls this length ball just outside off, Das strokes it wide of the cover fielder for an easy run. 6 from the first over.
|0.5 : C Mumba to L Das, FOUR! First one of the innings and it is a brilliant flick but Liton. Very full ball on the pads, he whips it off his pads and the ball races away to the fence at deep mid-wicket.
|0.4 : C Mumba to L Das, Angled into the bat to the right-hander, Das looks to work it on the leg side but misses to get hit high on the pads.
|0.3 : C Mumba to T Iqbal, Tamim and Bangladesh are underway. A good length ball shaping away a hint. Iqbal guides it to third man for a run.
|0.2 : C Mumba to T Iqbal, Good length ball around off, Tamim once again comes forward and pushes it towards covers.
|0.1 : C Mumba to T Iqbal, Mumba starts with a length ball around off, Iqbal comes forward and works it towards mid on.
|0.0 : We are all set to begin. The Zimbabwe players are out in the middle. Liton Das and Tamim Iqbal will open the batting for Bangladesh. Carl Mumba will start the proceedings for Zimbabwe.
|Sean Williams, the Zimbabwe skipper, says that it is awesome to be back with the team. Adds that they didn't get the kind of start they wanted but they will look to do a lot better here. Tells he would've have loved to bat first but the toss is not in their control. Feels that a couple of hundreds from their players will be really well.
|Mashrafe Mortaza, the Bangladeshi skipper, says that the pitch is looking similar like the last game and there won't be too much dew and hence the decision of batting first. Tells that there are a couple of changes in the team. Shafiul Islam replaces Mohammad Saifuddin and Al-Amin Hossain replaces Mustafizur Rahman.
|Pitch report - Tino Mawoyo is down for the pitch report. Tells that there is a lot of grass on the wicket which was not the case in the last game. Adds that it is quite overcast right now and there is plenty of rain around the country but hopes that the rain will stay away from the ground. Tells that boundaries are short square of the wicket. Adds that the grass is a little longer and greener but there won't be a lot of movement. Feels that the captains will look to bat first. Tells that there w
|Zimbabwe (Playing XI) - Tinashe Kamunhukamwe, Regis Chakabva, Sean Williams (C) (In for Chamu Chibhabha), Brendan Taylor, Wesley Madhevere, Sikandar Raza, Richmond Mutumbami (WK), Tinotenda Mutombodzi, Donald Tiripano, Carl Mumba, Charlton Tshuma (In for Chris Mpofu).
|Bangladesh (Playing XI) - Liton Das (WK), Tamim Iqbal, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Mushfiqur Rahim, Mahmudullah, Mohammad Mithun, Mehidy Hasan, Mashrafe Mortaza (C), Taijul Islam, Shafiul Islam (In for Mohammad Saifuddin), Al-Amin Hossain (In for Mustafizur Rahman).
|TOSS - Bangladesh win the toss and elect to bat.
|Hello and welcome to the 2nd ODI between Bangladesh and Zimbabwe in Sylhet. After thumping the visitors by 169 runs in the opening game Bangladesh would look to seal the deal with one match still to go. It was a powerful batting performance which was led by Liton Das' top knock. After posting a massive target, the Bangladeshi bowlers bundled out the visitors for just 150. They will once again look to repeat their performance to seal the deal here only. Let's see how this encounter pans out. Team