|Recent overs : . . . 4 . 1 | 4 1 . w 4 .
|Last bat : Litton Dasc Tendai Chatara b Blessing Muzarabani14(12b3x40x6) SR:116.67, FoW:32/2 (5.3 Ovs)
|11.1 : Tendai Chatara to Najmul Hossain Shanto, Four!
|10.6 : Wesley Madhevere to Shakib Al Hasan, Two more! Outside off, this is lofted to the left of long off for a couple. A really good over for Bangladesh. The intentions are clear after the break.
|10.5 : Wesley Madhevere to Najmul Hossain Shanto, On middle, this is worked through mid-wicket for one.
|10.4 : Wesley Madhevere to Najmul Hossain Shanto, FOUR! Misfield and it is yet another boundary! Zimbabwe have not been that great in the field! On off, this is tossed up. The reverse sweep comes out, it is played towards short third man. The fielder lets it through and the ball races away to the fence.
|10.3 : Wesley Madhevere to Shakib Al Hasan, Shakib moves across, he looks to play it over short fine leg but it goes off the glove, lands short there and a run is taken.
|10.2 : Wesley Madhevere to Shakib Al Hasan, Two more! Slightly shorter and on middle, this is pulled wide of deep mid-wicket for two.
|10.1 : Wesley Madhevere to Najmul Hossain Shanto, On middle, shortens the length, it is pushed down to long on for one.
|9.6 : DRINKS! Zimbabwe will be happy with how things have gone so far in this game. They have kept Bangladesh in-tact and also managed to take a couple of wickets. However, the two in middle have begun well and are starting to score freely. Bangladesh will hope for a couple of big overs after the break. Zimbabwe on the other hand, will try and break this stand to stay on top of the game. An interesting passage awaits.
|Brad Evans to Najmul Hossain Shanto, He does! A good slower one, fuller and on off, it is hit towards mid off for a single.
|9.5 : Brad Evans to Shakib Al Hasan, Outside off, Shakib plays it late and down to third man for one. Can Evans end the over well this time?
|9.4 : Brad Evans to Najmul Hossain Shanto, A slower one now around off, Najmul Hossain Shanto mistimes it towards cover for one.
|9.3 : Brad Evans to Najmul Hossain Shanto, That is really well bowled! Goes wide of the crease and angles it into the off pole. This one lands and takes off. Shanto is beaten as he tries to guide it down to third man.
|9.2 : Brad Evans to Najmul Hossain Shanto, Just outside off and on a length, Shanto looks to play it past the point fielder but does not find the gap.
|9.1 : Brad Evans to Shakib Al Hasan, Outside off, Shakib guides it down to third man for one.
|8.6 : Wesley Madhevere to Shakib Al Hasan, The last ball accounts for just the one this time! On the pads, this is worked towards square leg for one.
|8.5 : Wesley Madhevere to Najmul Hossain Shanto, Another single as this is nudged around the corner.
|8.4 : Wesley Madhevere to Shakib Al Hasan, Slightly shorter again, this is hit through square leg for one more.
|8.3 : Wesley Madhevere to Najmul Hossain Shanto, On middle, this is worked through mid-wicket for one.
|8.2 : Wesley Madhevere to Shakib Al Hasan, Shorter and on middle, this is pulled through mid-wicket for one.
|8.1 : Wesley Madhevere to Shakib Al Hasan, Just over! Shakib makes room, this is fuller and on off, Shakib lifts it just over cover and takes two. Runs now coming for Bangladesh.
|7.6 : Brad Evans to Najmul Hossain Shanto, FOUR! Pulled away and yet again the last ball spoils the over. Two good overs in a row for Bangladesh and the fifty is up for them! Shorter and on the body, this is pulled past fine leg and into the fence.
|7.5 : Brad Evans to Shakib Al Hasan, Bangs it short and bowls it into the body. Shakib Al Hasan pulls it down to fine leg and takes one.
|Brad Evans to Shakib Al Hasan, WIDE! Down the leg side now. Shakib looks to flick but misses. Wided.
|7.4 : Brad Evans to Najmul Hossain Shanto, Outside off, Shanto opens the face of the bat and guides it down to third man for one.
|7.3 : Brad Evans to Shakib Al Hasan, On the pads, Shakib works it through square leg and takes one.
|7.2 : Brad Evans to Shakib Al Hasan, Outside off, this is guided nice and fine on the off side for two.
|7.1 : Brad Evans to Najmul Hossain Shanto, Shorter and on the body, Shanto pulls it towards deep square leg and takes one.
|6.6 : Sikandar Raza to Shakib Al Hasan, FOUR! Finds the gap and this one races away. A collision between two fielders but no harm done. Outside off, Shakib squeezes it past point. The short third man fielder runs after it. The man at deep point runs to his right. The latter dives or the ball and as he does so, clashes into the short third man fielder. They fail to stop the ball but no harm done to any of them. The last ball spoils the over and it is a good one and a welcome one for Bangladesh.
|6.5 : Sikandar Raza to Najmul Hossain Shanto, Outside off, this is pushed through covers for one.
|6.4 : Sikandar Raza to Shakib Al Hasan, Make that 4 in 4. On off, this is eased down to long off for one more.
|6.3 : Sikandar Raza to Najmul Hossain Shanto, Three singles on the first three balls! On off, this is pushed down to long off for one.
|6.2 : Sikandar Raza to Shakib Al Hasan, Shakib is off the mark! Fuller and on off, this is pushed down to long off for one.
|6.1 : Sikandar Raza to Najmul Hossain Shanto, A little too full and on middle, this is pushed down to long on for one.
|5.6 : Blessing Muzarabani to Shakib Al Hasan, Goes past the outside edge again! That is a tremendous over from Blessing Muzarabani! This is full and outside off, Shakib looks to go over covers but the length is not quite there. He is beaten. That is an excellent Powerplay for Zimbabwe. Bangladesh are 32 for 2 after it.
|5.5 : Blessing Muzarabani to Shakib Al Hasan, Back of a length and on off, Shakib pushes it towards cover. Can Blessing Muzarabani end the over well now?
|5.4 : Blessing Muzarabani to Shakib Al Hasan, BEATEN! That is a loose stroke! Shakib's foot were glued to the crease there! Fuller and outside off, Shakib looks to drive but is beaten.
|5.3 : Blessing Muzarabani to Litton Das, OUT! TAKEN! Blessing Muzarabani strikes again and this time it is the big fish, Litton Das walks back and Zimbabwe well and truly on top at the moment! Das looks to innovate, he tries to play the paddle scoop. Blessing Muzarabani takes all the pace off the ball and bowls it outside off. Das is through the shot, it goes off the top edge towards short third man. Tendai Chatara moves to his left and takes it.
|5.2 : Blessing Muzarabani to Litton Das, Just short! Goes fuller and around off, Das drives uppishly but this lands just short of the cover fielder.
|5.1 : Blessing Muzarabani to Litton Das, FOUR! That is poor fielding! It really should have been stopped and it releases the pressure that was being built. Also, a boundary to begin the last over of the Powerplay and pressure on Blessing Muzarabani now! Das makes room! This is bowled short and outside off, it is cut towards point. The fielder lets it through and the ball races away to the fence.
|4.6 : Tendai Chatara to Najmul Hossain Shanto, Najmul Hossain Shanto does look for it but that is really good bowling. He steps out but Tendai Chatara shortens his length and bowls it outside off. Najmul Hossain Shanto looks to cut but misses. Another really good over from Tendai Chatara!
|4.5 : Tendai Chatara to Najmul Hossain Shanto, Another dot! On off, this is defended. Something has to give now, Najmul Hossain Shanto will probably look to get a move on. Sense a big shot coming.
|4.4 : Tendai Chatara to Najmul Hossain Shanto, Good length and on off, this is played towards cover.
|4.3 : Tendai Chatara to Najmul Hossain Shanto, A slight misfield and an extra run! On off, this is pushed towards mid off. The fielder runs to his right but does not stop it cleanly. Two taken.
|4.2 : Tendai Chatara to Litton Das, Just another one! Length and on off, Das guides it past point for one more.
|4.1 : Tendai Chatara to Najmul Hossain Shanto, On middle, this is worked through square leg for one.
|3.6 : Some treatment for Shanto! He has been struggling with his leg and now the physio is out to have a look.
|Richard Ngarava to Litton Das, FOUR! Timed beautifully! That is yet another lovely shot from Das! Length and on off, not a lot of width on offer. Das just opens the face of the bat and guides it past point for a boundary. The last ball spoils the over somewhat.
|3.5 : Richard Ngarava to Najmul Hossain Shanto, No problem this time in taking that single for Shanto! Fuller and on off, this is pushed to mid off for one. Can Richard Ngarava get out of the over now?
|3.4 : Richard Ngarava to Litton Das, In the air... safe! Outside off, Das slashes at it, this flies off the outside edge down towards third man. It goes on the bounce to the fielder there. A single taken.
|3.3 : Richard Ngarava to Litton Das, Really good from Richard Ngarava! Another back of a length ball on off, Das guides it towards point for no runs.
|3.2 : Richard Ngarava to Litton Das, Yet again, giving nothing away. Length and on off, Das defends.
|3.1 : Richard Ngarava to Najmul Hossain Shanto, Lands safe! Najmul Hossain Shanto seems to be struggling though. He is limping towards the other end! Shorter and on middle, Shanto looks to work it on the leg side, but it goes off the splice but lands safe on the leg side. A run taken.
|2.6 : Tendai Chatara to Litton Das, A dot to end! A really good start by Tendai Chatara! Length and on off, Das plays it towards point.
|2.5 : Tendai Chatara to Litton Das, Nicely bowled! Sees Das take a few steps down and drags his length back on off, defended.
|2.4 : Tendai Chatara to Najmul Hossain Shanto, Edged but no slip in place! Length and on off, angling away. Najmul Hossain Shanto pushes at it, it goes off the outside edge down to third man for one.
|2.3 : Tendai Chatara to Najmul Hossain Shanto, That is good running! On the pads, this is nudged towards square leg with soft hands. Two taken.
|2.2 : Tendai Chatara to Najmul Hossain Shanto, Good length and on off, Najmul Hossain Shanto defends it towards cover.
|2.1 : Tendai Chatara to Najmul Hossain Shanto, Some excitment but nothing! Slightly shorter and outside off, Najmul Hossain Shanto slashes at it but misses.
|1.6 : Blessing Muzarabani to Litton Das, A leave to end an action-packed over. Outside off, not played at. 9 runs but a wicket from it.
|1.5 : Blessing Muzarabani to Litton Das, FOUR! What a shot to get off the mark! Beautiful. Shorter ad around off, Litton Das hangs back, gets on top of the bounce and guides it past point for a boundary. That shot just shows the form he is in and also how true this surface is.
|1.4 : Blessing Muzarabani to Soumya Sarkar, OUT! EDGED AND TAKEN! Blessing Muzarabani gets the early breakthrough and it is Soumya Sarkar who walks back for a duck. It was a slow start for Blessing Muzarabani, first a poor effort in the field, then two poor deliveries to begin with but as soon as he gets it right, he strikes. This is on a length and around off, it lands and angles away, also there is some nice bounce. Soumya Sarkar looks to defend but it goes off the outside edge and it is taken
|1.3 : Blessing Muzarabani to Soumya Sarkar, Gets the line and the length right this time! Length and on off, Soumya Sarkar guides it to point.
|1.2 : Blessing Muzarabani to Najmul Hossain Shanto, On the pads, Najmul Hossain Shanto works it down to fine leg and gets to the other end. Najmul Hossain Shanto has started well in this game.
|1.1 : Blessing Muzarabani to Najmul Hossain Shanto, FOUR! That is a top shot! This is right in the slot. A loosener from Blessing Muzarabani! Fuller and on middle, this is lofted over the bowler's head and down to the long on fence. Good start to the over.
|0.6 : Richard Ngarava to Najmul Hossain Shanto, A sharp single to finish the first over! On middle, this is worked towards mid-wicket for one. A decent start from Bangladesh then.
|0.5 : Richard Ngarava to Najmul Hossain Shanto, Goes back to bowling it on a length and on off, Najmul Hossain Shanto drops it towards cover and wants one but is sent back.
|0.4 : Richard Ngarava to Najmul Hossain Shanto, FOUR! Blessing Muzarabani should have done better there. Najmul Hossain Shanto and Bangladesh are underway in style! On the pads, this is worked fine on the leg side. Blessing Muzarabani runs to his left but dives over the ball. Boundary.
|0.3 : Richard Ngarava to Najmul Hossain Shanto, Corrects his line this time and lands it on off and on a length. Defended. Good start by Richard Ngarava sp far.
|0.2 : Richard Ngarava to Najmul Hossain Shanto, A little bit of away swing but the line is a little too wide outside off, Najmul Hossain Shanto wants another sighter as he lets it be.
|0.1 : Richard Ngarava to Najmul Hossain Shanto, Really good start from Richard Ngarava! He starts off with a length ball, it lands and moves away. Najmul Hossain Shanto looks to push at it but then lets it go.
|0.0 : Done and dusted with the anthems and it is now time for the game to begin! Out walk the Zimbabwe players and they are followed by the Bangladesh openers, Soumya Sarkar and Najmul Hossain Shanto! Richard Ngarava to begin! Here we go...
|ZIMBABWE (PLAYING XI) - Wesley Madhevere, Craig Ervine (C), Sean Williams, Sikandar Raza, Regis Chakabva (WK), Milton Shumba, Ryan Burl, Tendai Chatara (IN FOR Luke Jongwe), Richard Ngarava, Brad Evans, Blessing Muzarabani.
|BANGLADESH (PLAYING XI) - Najmul Hossain Shanto, Soumya Sarkar, Litton Das, Shakib Al Hasan (C), Afif Hossain, Yasir Ali (IN FOR Mehidy Hasan), Nurul Hasan (WK), Mosaddek Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman, Hasan Mahmud, Taskin Ahmed.
|Craig Ervine says they do not mind bowling first but they wanted to bat too. Adds they have not had time to celebrate their last win and want to take one game at a time. Informs they have one change.
|TOSS - Bangladesh have won the toss and ELECTED TO BAT FIRST!
|Shakib Al Hasan says batting first is what suits them and they want to put runs on the board now. Adds they have to put the last game behind, they are up against a good side who will be high in confidence and need to be at their best. Informs they have one change.