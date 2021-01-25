|Batsmen
|Recent overs : 1 . . 0nb . . 4 | 1 . . . w .
|Last bat : Najmul Hossain Shantolbw b Kyle Mayers20(30b3x40x6) SR:66.67, FoW:38/2 (8.4 Ovs)
|15.2 : Raymon Reifer to Tamim Iqbal, No run.
|15.1 : Bowling change.Ã‚Â Raymon Reifer is into the attack.
|Raymon Reifer to Shakib Al Hasan, 1 run.
|14.6 : Kyle Mayers to Shakib Al Hasan, Short delivery on middle, Al Hasan pulls it through square leg for a single.
|14.5 : Kyle Mayers to Tamim Iqbal, Full delivery on middle, Tamim flicks it towards fine leg for a single.
|14.4 : Kyle Mayers to Shakib Al Hasan, Full delivery on leg, Al Hasan looks to flick but gets it off the pads. It goes towards square leg. The batsmen take a leg bye.
|14.3 : Kyle Mayers to Shakib Al Hasan, Back of a length on middle, Al Hasan pushes it to mid on.
|14.2 : Kyle Mayers to Shakib Al Hasan, Full delivery on middle, Al Hasan looks to flick but gets hit on the pads.
|0.0 : DRINKS!Ã‚Â A good session of play for both the teams. Bangladesh have scored 69 runs at a very good rate with Tamim and Shakib stillÃ‚Â at the crease. The West Indies would be happy that they have managed to take 2 wickets and would like to get one of these batters out quicklyÃ‚Â to get into the middle order.
|14.1 : Kyle Mayers to Shakib Al Hasan, Good length delivery on off, Shakib defends it off the back foot.
|13.6 : Alzarri Joseph to Tamim Iqbal, Back of a length on off, Iqbal defends it off the back foot.
|13.4 : Alzarri Joseph to Shakib Al Hasan, Short delivery on middle, Al Hasan pulls it through square leg for a single.
|13.5 : Alzarri Joseph to Tamim Iqbal, Full ball on off, Tamim defends it to covers.
|13.3 : Alzarri Joseph to Shakib Al Hasan, Good length ball outside off, Al Hasan looks to guide but misses it. It goes towards the keeper where Hamilton appeals for caught behind but the umpire denies it.
|13.2 : Alzarri Joseph to Shakib Al Hasan, Back of a length on middle, Shakib plays it back towards the bowler.
|13.1 : Alzarri Joseph to Shakib Al Hasan, Good length delivery on middle, Al Hasan looks to flick but gets hit on the thigh pad.
|12.6 : Kyle Mayers to Shakib Al Hasan, Back of a length on off, Al Hasan guides it towards third man for a single.
|12.5 : Kyle Mayers to Tamim Iqbal, Length delivery on middle, Iqbal flicks it through square leg for a single.
|12.3 : Kyle Mayers to Shakib Al Hasan, Full delivery on off, Al Hasan drives it to mid off.
|12.4 : Kyle Mayers to Shakib Al Hasan, Full ball on off, Shakib drives it through mid off for a single.
|12.2 : Kyle Mayers to Shakib Al Hasan, Back of a length on middle, Al Hasan flicks it to mid-wicket.
|12.1 : Kyle Mayers to Shakib Al Hasan, Good length delivery on off, Al Hasan blocks it off the front foot.
|11.6 : Alzarri Joseph to Tamim Iqbal, Full delivery on off, Iqbal pushes it to covers.
|Alzarri Joseph to Tamim Iqbal, WIDE! Down the leg side, Tamim looks to flick but misses it.
|11.5 : Alzarri Joseph to Tamim Iqbal, Good length delivery on off, Iqbal keeps it out.
|11.4 : Alzarri Joseph to Shakib Al Hasan, Length delivery on off, Al Hasan punches it through point for a single.
|Alzarri Joseph to Shakib Al Hasan, WIDE! Bouncer on leg, Shakib ducks under it.
|11.3 : Alzarri Joseph to Shakib Al Hasan, Length delivery on off, Al Hasan defends it off the back foot.
|Alzarri Joseph to Shakib Al Hasan, WIDE! Bouncer on off, Al Hasan ducks under it.
|11.2 : Alzarri Joseph to Shakib Al Hasan, Bouncer on middle, Al Hasan does well to duck under it.
|11.1 : Alzarri Joseph back on. 3-0-10-1 from him so far.
|Alzarri Joseph to Tamim Iqbal,Ã‚Â Full delivery on off, Tamim drives it through mid off. The fielder chases it and does well to stop it before the ropes. The batsmen get three runs.
|10.6 : Kyle Mayers to Tamim Iqbal, Full delivery on middle, Tamim flicks it through mid-wicket for a run.
|10.5 : Kyle Mayers to Shakib Al Hasan, Length ball outside off, Shakib guides it towards third man for a run.
|10.4 : Kyle Mayers to Shakib Al Hasan, Good length delivery on off, Al Hasan defends it off the back foot.
|10.3 : Kyle Mayers to Tamim Iqbal, Full ball on middle, Tamim flicks it through mid-wicket for a single.
|10.2 : Kyle Mayers to Shakib Al Hasan, Back of a length on leg, Al Hasan flicks it towards fine leg for a run.
|9.6 : Keon Harding to Shakib Al Hasan, Short ball on middle and leg, Shakib ducks and lets it go.
|10.1 : Kyle Mayers to Tamim Iqbal, Full delivery on middle, Iqbal flicks it through square leg for a single.
|9.6 : Powerplay 2 is signalled. Maximum of 4 fielders will be outside the 30-yard circle till the 40th over.
|9.5 : Keon Harding to Shakib Al Hasan, FOUR! Nicely done. A length ball on the pads, Hasan tickles it towards the fine leg region and gets an easy boundary.Ã‚Â Harding leaking runs here. 50 up for Bangladesh.
|9.4 : Keon Harding to Tamim Iqbal, Good length on middle, tucked on the leg side for a single.
|9.3 : Keon Harding to Tamim Iqbal, Good length outside off, Tamim cuts it through the cover point region and gets a couple as the fielder chases and keeps the ball in play with his feet.
|9.2 : Keon Harding to Tamim Iqbal, FOUR! SHOT! A fuller length ball outside leg, Tamim drives this one through the covers for a boundary.
|9.1 : Keon Harding to Tamim Iqbal,Ã‚Â NOT OUT! Pitching outside leg. Another good ball around middle and leg, Tamim looks to flick but misses and gets hit on the pads. Loud appeal there by the bowler but nothing from the umpire. They take the review. Replays roll in. Ultra Edge shows no bat involved. Ball Tracker shows that the ball was pitching outside leg. West Indies lose their review as the original decision stands.
|8.6 : Review time! An appeal for lbw! Tamim Iqbal is the man in question. Ultra Edge shows there is a flat line when the ball passes the bat. Ball Tracker shows that it is pitched outside leg.
|Kyle Mayers to Shakib Al Hasan, FOUR! EDGY! A length ball around off, Shakib looks to defend but gets an outside edge which runs away to the third man fence. A successful over from Mayers.
|8.5 : Kyle Mayers to Shakib Al Hasan,Ã‚Â DROPPED! A length ball on middle, Shakib looks to play on the leg side but ends up getting a leading edge to the right of the bowler. Mayers goes to his right and tries to take the catch but fails to hold onto it. Shakib survives first ball.
|8.4 : Shakib Al Hasan is the next batsman in.
|8.3 : Review time! An appeal for lbw! Najmul Hossain Shanto is the man in question. Ultra Edge shows there is a flat line when the ball passes the bat. Ball Tracker shows that it is umpire's call.
|8.4 : Kyle Mayers to Najmul Hossain Shanto,Ã‚Â OUT! LBW! Mayers strikes A length ball on middle, Shanto looks to flick but misses and gets hit on the pads. Appeal from the West Indies players and the umpire raises his finger. He takes the review. Replays are in and Ultra Edge shows nothing as the ball passes the bat. Ball Tracker shows umpire's call on wickets and Shanto has to go. The review is retained though by Bangladesh.
|8.3 : Kyle Mayers to Tamim Iqbal, Too straight again by Mayers on middle, Iqbal flicks it towards the deep square leg area and gets a single.
|8.2 : Kyle Mayers to Tamim Iqbal, Similar ball around middle, Tamim shuffles and places the ball in the gap at the deep square leg area and comes back for a brace.Ã‚Â
|8.1 : Kyle Mayers to Najmul Hossain Shanto, Good length angling into the batter, Shanto tucks it through the square leg area and gets a single.
|7.6 : Keon Harding to Najmul Hossain Shanto,Ã‚Â Fuller around off, Shanto drives to the left of mid off and takes a quick single to keep strike.
|7.5 : Keon Harding to Najmul Hossain Shanto, A good length ball outside off, Shanto leaves it alone.
|7.4 : Keon Harding to Tamim Iqbal, Length on middle, Tamim flicks this one towards deep mid-wicket and takes a run.
|7.3 : Keon Harding to Najmul Hossain Shanto, Good length outside off, Shanto cuts it past the point fielder and takes a run as the third man fielder runs to his left andÃ‚Â cuts it off.
|7.2 : Keon Harding to Najmul Hossain Shanto, Fuller around off, Shanto drives it straight to mid off.
|7.1 : Keon Harding to Tamim Iqbal, Good length on off, Iqbal guides it towards third man and takes a single.
|6.6 : Kyle Mayers to Najmul Hossain Shanto, Fuller on off, Shanto drives it nicely towards mid off and shouts a loud 'no'.
|6.5 : Kyle Mayers to Najmul Hossain Shanto, Good length on middle and off, Shanto looks to tuck but misses and gets hit on the pads. The ball rolls over towards point.
|6.4 : Kyle Mayers to Najmul Hossain Shanto, Fuller on middle, Shanto defends it towards mid-wicket.
|6.3 : Kyle Mayers to Najmul Hossain Shanto, Good running. A back of a length on middle, Shanto plays it behind square on the on side and takes a quick couple of runs.
|6.2 : Kyle Mayers to Najmul Hossain Shanto, Fullish on middle, played towards mid-wicket for nothing.
|6.1 : Kyle Mayers to Tamim Iqbal, Good length on middle, Tamim tucks it towardsÃ‚Â the fine leg region for a single.
|0.0 : Kyle Mayers is into the attack.
|6.1 : Kyle Mayers to Tamim Iqbal, WIDE! A length ball down the leg side, Tamim looks to flick but misses. Wided by the umpire.
|5.6 : Keon Harding to Tamim Iqbal, Length on middle, Iqbal plays it towards mid-wicket and a slight misfield there allows them to take a single.
|0.0 : Some halt in play as the sightscreen is causing some problem to the batsmen.
|5.6 : Keon Harding to Tamim Iqbal, WIDE! A length ball but way too outside leg. Wide signalled by the umpire.
|5.5 : Keon Harding to Najmul Hossain Shanto, Back of length ball on middle, tucked away on the leg side for a single.
|5.4 : Keon Harding to Najmul Hossain Shanto, DROPPED! A wide ball outside off, Shanto drives this one uppishly over wide of mid off. Jason Mohammed there jumps and tries to catch it with his right hand but fails. A couple taken.
|5.3 : Keon Harding to Najmul Hossain Shanto, Good length on middle, Shanto defends it back to the bowler.
|5.2 : Keon Harding to Najmul Hossain Shanto, Fuller on middle, played back to the bowler.
|5.1 : Keon Harding to Najmul Hossain Shanto, A length ball down the leg side, Shanto looks to flick but misses and the ball goes to the keeper. Appeal there but nothing from the umpire. There was a noise but not from the bat reckons the umpire.
|4.6 : Alzarri Joseph to Tamim Iqbal, Back of a length on off, Iqbal guides it to point.
|4.5 : Alzarri Joseph to Tamim Iqbal, Short delivery outside off, Tamim sways away from it.
|4.4 : Alzarri Joseph to Tamim Iqbal, Back of a length on off, Iqbal pushes it to mid off.
|4.3 : Alzarri Joseph to Tamim Iqbal,Ã‚Â FOUR! Excellent shot! Full delivery on off, Iqbal drives it towards mid off where the fielder tries to stop it but it goes past him for a boundary.
|4.2 : Alzarri Joseph to Tamim Iqbal, Full ball on off, Iqbal drives it to mid off.
|4.1 : Alzarri Joseph to Tamim Iqbal, Length delivery outside off, Tamim shoulders arms to this one.
|3.6 : Keon Harding to Najmul Hossain Shanto, FOUR! That is dispatched! Short delivery on middle, Najmul pulls it through square leg for a boundary.
|3.5 : Keon Harding to Najmul Hossain Shanto, BEATEN! Good length delivery outside off, Hossain Shanto looks to defend but misses it due to the seam movement on this one.
|3.4 : Keon Harding to Najmul Hossain Shanto, Back of a length on middle, Shanto defends it to mid-wicket.
|3.3 : Keon Harding to Najmul Hossain Shanto, Length delivery on off, Najmul keeps it out.
|3.2 : Keon Harding to Najmul Hossain Shanto, Back of a length on off, Hossain Shanto defends it off the back foot.
|3.1 : Keon Harding to Tamim Iqbal, Full delivery on off, Tamim looks to flick but gets a leading edge. It lands safely towards covers. The batsmen take a single.
|2.6 : Alzarri Joseph to Najmul Hossain Shanto, FOUR! Excellent shot! Full delivery outside off, Hossain Shanto drives it through covers for a boundary.
|2.5 : Alzarri Joseph to Najmul Hossain Shanto, Short delivery on middle, Hossain Shanto pulls it to mid-wicket.
|2.4 : Alzarri Joseph to Tamim Iqbal, Full delivery on middle, Iqbal pushes it through mid on for a single.
|2.3 : Alzarri Joseph to Tamim Iqbal, Length delivery outside off, Tamim shoulders arms to this one.
|2.2 : Alzarri Joseph to Tamim Iqbal, Full ball on middle, Iqbal drives it back towards the bowler.
|2.1 : Alzarri Joseph to Tamim Iqbal, Full delivery on off, Iqbal pushes it to mid off.
|1.6 : Keon Harding to Najmul Hossain Shanto, FOUR! Nice shot! Full delivery on off, Hossain Shanto drives it uppishly over the cover-point region and gets his first boundary.Ã‚Â
|1.5 : Keon Harding to Najmul Hossain Shanto, Length ball on off, Najmul defends it off the back foot.
|1.4 : Keon Harding to Najmul Hossain Shanto, Short delivery on middle, Hossain Shanto pulls itÃ‚Â straight to mid-wicket. It was a free hit, but Shanto fails to make use of it.
|Keon Harding to Najmul Hossain Shanto, NO BALL! Good length delivery on off, Hossain Shanto keeps it out. The third umpire calls it a no ball as Harding overstepped.
|0.0 : Bangladesh skipper, Tamim Iqbal says they are looking to grab the 10 points from this match are are hungry to win this match. They will look to put a decent total on the board and then defend it. Taskin and Saifuddin replace Rubel and HasanÃ‚Â Mahmud.
|1.3 : Keon Harding to Najmul Hossain Shanto, Back of a length on middle, Najmul pushes it to mid on.
|1.2 : Keon Harding to Najmul Hossain Shanto, Good length ball on off, Hossain Shanto defends it off the back foot.
|1.1 : Keon Harding to Tamim Iqbal, Length delivery on middle, Tamim flicks it towards short fine leg for a single.
|0.6 : Who will bowl from the other end? Keon Harding, the debutant will bowl his first over.
|0.5 : Ã‚Â Najmul Hossain Shanto is in at number 3.
|0.6 : Alzarri Joseph to Najmul Hossain Shanto, Back of a length on off, Hossain Shanto blocks it well.
|0.5 : Alzarri Joseph to Liton Das, OUT! LBW! Joseph gets his first wicket! Good length delivery on middle, Das looks to defend but gets hit on the pads. The bowler appeals for lbw and the umpire raises his finger. Liton Das consults with his partner for review but then decides against it. Replays show that it was umpire's call on wickets, so Das would have been still out had he taken the review there.
|0.4 : Alzarri Joseph to Liton Das, Length ball outside off, Das leaves it alone.
|0.0 : Russell Domingo is down for an interview. He says they are happy with the series win but wants the points for this match, without making any wholesaleÃ‚Â changes. They are happy to play cricket after a long time. Adds they have been professional in both the matches. Adds that they will look to get a big score at Chattogram.
|0.3 : Alzarri Joseph to Liton Das, Good length ball on off, Das defends it off the back foot.
|0.0 : Jason Mohammed, West Indies skipper, says they will bowl first. Adds that they will look to chase the score put up by Bangladesh. Mentions that they have made a couple of changes asÃ‚Â Keon Harding and JahmarÃ‚Â Hamilton come in.
|We are all set to begin. West Indies players have taken their positions in the field. Tamim Iqbal and Liton Das are the two Bangladesh openers. Alzarri Joseph to start with the ball. Players from both the teams first take a knee in support of 'Black Lives Matter' movement. Here we go....
|0.2 : Alzarri Joseph to Liton Das, Length delivery on off, Das defends it to covers.
|0.1 : Alzarri Joseph to Tamim Iqbal, Joseph starts with a length delivery on middle, Iqbal flicks it towards square leg for a single.
|0.0 : Pitch Report - Anjum Chopra says runs will be on offer in this pitch. She adds that it looks like a good batting track.
|Bangladesh (Playing XI) - Liton Das, Tamim Iqbal (C), Najmul Hossain Shanto, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim (WK), Soumya Sarkar, Mahmudullah, Mohammad Saifuddin (IN FOR HASAN MAHMUD), Mehidy Hasan, Taskin Ahmed (IN FOR RUBEL HOSSAIN), Mustafizur Rahman.
|West Indies (Playing XI) - Sunil Ambris, Kjorn Ottley, Jahmar Hamilton (WK) (IN FOR JOSHUA DA SILVA), Jason Mohammed (C), Kyle Mayers, Nkrumah Bonner, Rovman Powell, Raymon Reifer, Keon Harding (IN FOR ANDRE MCCARTHY), Alzarri Joseph, Akeal Hosein.
|TOSS - It is time for the spin of the coin. West Indies win the toss and elect to field first.Ã‚Â Ã‚Â
|Welcome to the third and final ODI between Bangladesh and West Indies at Chattogram. The series has already been sealed By Bangladesh with absolute no contest from the Caribbean team. Although, many big names are missing from the Windies line up, they would still rule the fact that they have failed to compete in both the previous matches. Can a change in venue, bring change of fortunes for the West Indies? Or will the Bangla Tigers complete a 3-0 whitewash? Toss and team updates coming to you sh