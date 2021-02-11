|0.0 : Hello and welcome to the last game of West Indies' tour of Bangladesh. It is time for the 2nd Test match between the two teams. The visitors put on an unbelievable fight to pull off a brilliant 4th innings run chase to take a lead in the first Test. They will be on cloud 9 after their terrific win and will be inspired to get better here and seal the deal. The hosts, on the other hand, must have pondered a lot after they failed to bundle out West Indies on the 5th-day pitch. Shakib's injury is ba
|TOSS - Time for the toss. Both the skippers are out in the middle for the same. Up goes the coin and it lands in favor of Kraigg Brathwaite. WEST INDIES ELECT TO BAT!
|West Indies (Playing XI) - Kraigg Brathwaite (C), John Campbell, Jermaine Blackwood, Shayne Moseley, Nkrumah Bonner, Joshua Da Silva (WK), Kyle Mayers, Rahkeem Cornwall, Jomel Warrican, Alzarri Joseph (IN FOR KEMAR ROACH), Shannon Gabriel.
|Kraigg Brathwaite, West Indies skipper, tells that the wicket is a bit dry. Says that they had a team gathering after their win for a small celebration. Feels this game is a very important one. Informs that Joseph is playing in this game for Roach. Tells that their bowlers did a terrific job and they want to improve their first innings score.
|Mominul Haque, Bangladesh captain, starts by saying that they too wanted to bat first. Feels they had a couple of positives for them in the last game. Adds that it doesn't matter if they have lost the toss, they will now look to stop West Indies to a low total. Informs they have three changes in the team.
|Pitch report - Anjum Chopra is in with the pitch report. She tells that the wicket is lush green. Says it is the same wicket where the ODI series was played. Says it is evenly-rolled surface. Feels the top layer of the grass will reduce as we move forward. Says there are cracks visible but they are not completely open. Tells that teams winning the toss will like to bat first.
|Bangladesh (Playing XI) - Tamim Iqbal, Soumya Sarkar (IN FOR SHADMAN ISLAM), Najmul Hossain Shanto, Mominul Haque (C), Mushfiqur Rahim, Mohammad Mithun (IN FOR SHAKIB AL HASAN), Liton Das (WK), Mehidy Hasan, Nayeem Hasan, Taijul Islam, Abu Jayed (IN FOR MUSTAFIZUR RAHMAN).
|Right! We are done with all the pre-game formalities. It is time for the action. The two umpires stride out to the middle and the Bangladesh players follow them. West Indies' skipper Kraigg Brathwaite will open the innings alongside John Campbell. Abu Jayed will take the ball first up. Two slips and a gully in place. Before the first ball, the players take the knee to support the BLM movement. We are ready to go now...
|0.1 : Abu Jayed to Kraigg Brathwaite, West Indies are up and running! Jayed starts his spell with a shortish ball outside off, Brathwaite punches it through cover-point and gets brace.
|0.2 : Abu Jayed to Kraigg Brathwaite, Fullish and just outside off, a hint of away shape from the right-hander. Brathwaite this time makes a leave.
|0.3 : Abu Jayed to Kraigg Brathwaite, Outside off again. This time it is on a good length. Brathwaite moves across and defends it towards mid on.
|0.4 : Abu Jayed to Kraigg Brathwaite, FOUR! First boundary of the game. Poor from Jayed. A short ball, wide outside off, Brathwaite plays a fine cut short past the diving backward point fielder. Waited for the ball to get close and then opened the bat face nicely.
|0.5 : Abu Jayed to Kraigg Brathwaite, Better from Jayed this time. Just ahead of the fuller length and just outside off, Brathwaite defends.
|0.6 : Abu Jayed to Kraigg Brathwaite, Short and around off, Brathwaite tucks it towards mid-wicket. 6 off the opening over.
|Who will partner Abu Jayed from the other end? Mehidy Hasan it will be. He got 8 wickets in the first Test and also scored a ton. What can he do here?
|1.1 : Mehidy Hasan to John Campbell, Shortish and just outside off, turning away. Campbell lets it go to the keeper.
|1.2 : Mehidy Hasan to John Campbell, Tosses it up and just around off, Campbell pokes it towards the cover region.
|1.3 : Mehidy Hasan to John Campbell, Loopy and around off, played back to the bowler this time.
|1.4 : Mehidy Hasan to John Campbell, Floated on off and middle, pushed to mid on for nothing this time.
|1.5 : Mehidy Hasan to John Campbell, Darted outside off, John lets it go behind.
|1.6 : Mehidy Hasan to John Campbell, A maiden from Mehidy to begin. The last ball is full and wide outside off, Campbell drives it towards the cover fielder.
|2.1 : Abu Jayed to Kraigg Brathwaite, Fullish and outside off, pushed towards the off side for nothing.
|2.2 : Abu Jayed to Kraigg Brathwaite, Good length and on middle and leg, this one is worked towards the square leg fielder.
|2.3 : Abu Jayed to Kraigg Brathwaite, Goes further down the leg side. Brathwaite this time allows it to go to the keeper.
|2.4 : Abu Jayed to Kraigg Brathwaite, Big appeal for LBW but turned down. No review from Bangladesh. Looked to be high. A good length ball, angled in. Brathwaite looks to defend but misses to get hit on the pad. A loud, loud appeal but not out says the umpire. They think of the review but opt against it. Replays later on roll in and they show it would've gone over the stumps. So, a good call not to review.
|2.5 : Abu Jayed to Kraigg Brathwaite, FOUR! Trickled fine! Jayed once again angles the ball in. This time he pitches it around middle, Brathwaite manages to tickle it fine down the leg side to fetch his second boundary of the game past the diving keeper.
|2.6 : Abu Jayed to Kraigg Brathwaite, This one goes away after being pitched outside off. Brathwaite lets it go to the keeper.
|3.1 : Mehidy Hasan to John Campbell, Floated around off, played back to the bowler.
|3.2 : Mehidy Hasan to John Campbell, FOUR! Campbell is away now! A poor ball from Mehidy. Drops it short and offers width as well. Campbell rocks back and flays it through the covers to get off the mark with a boundary.
|3.3 : Mehidy Hasan to John Campbell, Darted outside off, poked towards point.
|3.4 : Mehidy Hasan to John Campbell, On middle, John pushes it towards mid on this time.
|3.5 : Mehidy Hasan to John Campbell, Close leave! Flat and just outside off, Campbell decides to let it go. Wasn't too far away from the timber there.
|3.6 : Mehidy Hasan to John Campbell, Floated outside off, Campbell gets on his front foot and pokes it towards point. Wanted a run but skipper from the other end says no.
|4.1 : Abu Jayed to Kraigg Brathwaite, Good length and outside off, Brathwaite lets it go to the keeper.
|4.2 : Abu Jayed to Kraigg Brathwaite, Back of a length and just outside off, Brathwaite blocks off his back foot.
|4.3 : Abu Jayed to Kraigg Brathwaite, Short and around off, punched towards the cover region this time.
|4.4 : Abu Jayed to Kraigg Brathwaite, Full and outside off, pushed towards point now.
|4.5 : Abu Jayed to Kraigg Brathwaite, Good length and just outside off, punched towards the man at backward point by Brathwaite.
|4.6 : Abu Jayed to Kraigg Brathwaite, Good length and around off, kept out easily.
|5.1 : Mehidy Hasan to John Campbell, Flat and around off, Campbell pokes it towards point for nothing.
|5.2 : Mehidy Hasan to John Campbell, On off, pushed back to the bowler.
|5.3 : Mehidy Hasan to John Campbell, FOUR! TAKE THAT! Mehidy drags the length and bowls it just outside off, Campbell rocks on his back foot and hammers it over mid-wicket for a boundary.
|5.4 : Mehidy Hasan to John Campbell, On middle, a solid front foot defense this time.
|5.5 : Mehidy Hasan to John Campbell, Flat and just outside off, Campbell goes back and guides it past the diving slip fielder down to third man. A single.
|5.6 : Mehidy Hasan to Kraigg Brathwaite, Mild appeal for LBW but turned down! Tossed up wide outside off, Brathwaite looks to drill it through the covers but he fails to connect. The keeper collects and they appeal but nothing from the umpire.
|6.1 : Abu Jayed to John Campbell, Good stop at gully. Short ball outside off, Campbell guides it off his back foot. The gully fielder dives to his right and makes a fine save.
|6.2 : Abu Jayed to John Campbell, Fuller and wider outside off, left alone.
|6.3 : Abu Jayed to John Campbell, Full again. This is on the pads. Campbell clips it to the man at short mid-wicket.
|6.4 : Abu Jayed to John Campbell, Lovely delivery this time. Pitches it wide outside off and makes it to jag back in. Campbell is beaten for the inside edge.
|6.5 : Abu Jayed to John Campbell, Wide outside off on a length. Left alone.
|6.6 : Abu Jayed to John Campbell, Angled in from outside off, Campbell blocks solidly.
|7.1 : Mehidy Hasan to Kraigg Brathwaite, Shortish and around off, Brathwaite pulls but finds square leg.
|7.2 : Mehidy Hasan to Kraigg Brathwaite, Full and around off, blocked back to the bowler.
|7.4 : Mehidy Hasan to Kraigg Brathwaite, Three this time! Same ball and same shot. This one goes through the covers and the man from third man has to cover a lot of ground. Jayed is the man. He does that, dives to his right and pushes the ball to the man who was running from the covers. Three more for West Indies.
|7.3 : Mehidy Hasan to Kraigg Brathwaite, Short and just outside off, Brathwaite rocks back and punches it through backward point. Third man runs to his right to make a stop. They get two.
|7.5 : Mehidy Hasan to John Campbell, Looped up outside off, pushed towards point.
|7.6 : Mehidy Hasan to John Campbell, Floated around off, solidly defended
|8.1 : Abu Jayed to Kraigg Brathwaite, Full and around off, kept out off the back foot.
|8.2 : Abu Jayed to Kraigg Brathwaite, Short and on middle, clipped towards fine leg for one by Brathwaite.
|8.3 : Abu Jayed to John Campbell, Beaten! Fullish and outside off, Capbell looks to drive but misses to connect.
|8.4 : Abu Jayed to John Campbell, Full ball on middle, Campbell flicks it nicely but Taijul at mid-wicket makes a diving stop to his left.
|8.5 : Abu Jayed to John Campbell, FOUR! Slammed away! Short ball, not too pacy from Jayed and it sits up nicely. Campbell pulls it over sqaure leg to find another boundary.
|8.6 : Abu Jayed to John Campbell, NOT OUT! Missing the stumps. John Campbell is safe. An excellent use of the DRS from Campbell. A lovely ball from Jayed nonetheless. He pitches it outside off form wide of the crease. It comes back in sharply. Campbell looks to flick but misses to get rapped on the pad. A loud, loud appeal follows. The umpire takes his time before raising the finger. Campbell has a word with the skipper and then signals the 'T'. Ultra Edge detects no bat. Ball Tracker rolls in an
|9.1 : Nayeem Hasan to Kraigg Brathwaite, Tossed up delivery on middle, Brathwaite defends it off the back foot.
|9.2 : Nayeem Hasan to Kraigg Brathwaite, Full delivery on off, Kraigg pushes it towards covers for a single.
|9.3 : Nayeem Hasan to John Campbell, FOUR! Nicely played! On middle, Campbell sweeps it through square leg for a boundary.
|9.4 : Nayeem Hasan to John Campbell, Tossed up outside off, Campbell looks to sweep but misses it and gets hit on the pads. The bowler appeals for lbw but the umpire shakes his head.
|9.5 : Nayeem Hasan to John Campbell, Loopy delivery on middle, Campbell flicks it through square leg for a single.
|9.6 : Nayeem Hasan to Kraigg Brathwaite, On off, Brathwaite blocks it off the back foot.
|10.1 : Abu Jayed to John Campbell, Length delivery on off, Campbell punches it through covers. The batsmen get three runs.
|10.2 : Abu Jayed to Kraigg Brathwaite, Length delivery on off, Brathwaite defends it off the back foot.
|10.3 : Abu Jayed to Kraigg Brathwaite, Good length ball outside off, Brathwaite leaves it alone.
|10.4 : Abu Jayed to Kraigg Brathwaite, Full delivery on off, Brathwaite plays it to covers.
|10.5 : Abu Jayed to Kraigg Brathwaite, Good length delivery on off, Kraigg defends it off the back foot.
|10.6 : Abu Jayed to Kraigg Brathwaite, Back of a length delivery on off, Brathwaite keeps it out.
|11.1 : Nayeem Hasan to John Campbell, Tossed up delivery on off, Campbell pushes it to mid off.
|11.2 : Nayeem Hasan to John Campbell, Full on middle, John pushes it to mid on.
|11.3 : Nayeem Hasan to John Campbell, Tossed up ball on off, Campbell pushes it to mid off.
|11.4 : Nayeem Hasan to John Campbell, On middle, Campbell flicks it towards the leg side.
|11.5 : Nayeem Hasan to John Campbell, Full delivery on off, Campbell drives it to mid off.
|11.6 : Nayeem Hasan to John Campbell, SIX! BANG GOES CAMPBELL! This is excellent batting from him. Nayeem tosses it up and just outside off, Campbell gets down and powers it over long on for a biggie.
|12.1 : Taijul Islam to Kraigg Brathwaite, Floated around off, Brathwaite defends solidly.
|12.2 : Taijul Islam to Kraigg Brathwaite, Tossed up and on middle and leg, Brathwaite looks to defend but the ball takes the inner half and goes uppishly past the man at short leg.
|12.3 : Taijul Islam to Kraigg Brathwaite, Tossed up and outside off, driven to mid off. Called no ball.
|Taijul Islam to Kraigg Brathwaite, Flat and around off, kept out.
|12.4 : Taijul Islam to Kraigg Brathwaite, On middle, solidly defened.
|12.5 : Taijul Islam to Kraigg Brathwaite, Looped up and on middle, Brathwaite defends it again.
|12.6 : Taijul Islam to Kraigg Brathwaite, Short and just outside off, punched towards point for nothing.
|13.1 : Nayeem Hasan to John Campbell, Flat and on middle, kept out.
|13.2 : Nayeem Hasan to John Campbell, FOUR! Campbell goes big again. He is targetting Nayeem here. Nayeem tosses it up, Campbell gets down and powers it over mid on. Goes to the fence on one bounce.
|13.3 : Nayeem Hasan to John Campbell, Full and on middle, flicked to mid on this time.
|13.4 : Nayeem Hasan to John Campbell, Short and just outside off, pushed on the on side.
|13.5 : Nayeem Hasan to John Campbell, Shortish and around middle, clipped towards square leg.
|13.6 : Nayeem Hasan to John Campbell, Short and just outside off, this one is punched towards cover by Campbell.
|14.1 : Taijul Islam to Kraigg Brathwaite, FOUR! Shot! Lovely shot from the Windies' skipper. 50 up for the team. Loopy ball around off from Taijul. Brathwaite comes down the track and hits it over the bowler's head. A couple of bounces and into the fence. Fine start by the openers.
|14.2 : Taijul Islam to Kraigg Brathwaite, Pitched up and spins in, Kraigg tucks it towards the man at short leg.
|14.3 : Taijul Islam to Kraigg Brathwaite, Very full, flicked to mid on for nothing.
|14.4 : Taijul Islam to John Campbell, Floated on middle, blocked.
|14.5 : Taijul Islam to John Campbell, Full and around off, drilled past the bowler. Long on stops to his right with a dive. Only a single.
|14.6 : Taijul Islam to Kraigg Brathwaite, Flat and around off, kept out.
|15.1 : Nayeem Hasan to John Campbell, Short delivery on off, Campbell pushes it to covers.
|15.2 : Nayeem Hasan to John Campbell, Full delivery on off, John drives it to point.
|15.3 : Nayeem Hasan to John Campbell, Floated delivery on middle, Campbell flicks it to mid-wicket.
|15.4 : Nayeem Hasan to John Campbell, On off, John defends it off the back foot.
|15.5 : Nayeem Hasan to John Campbell, Flighted ball on off, Campbell defends it off the front foot.
|15.6 : Nayeem Hasan to John Campbell, Short delivery on off, Campbell cuts it to point.
|16.1 : Taijul Islam to Kraigg Brathwaite, Tossed up ball on off, Brathwaite pushes it to mid off.
|16.2 : Taijul Islam to Kraigg Brathwaite, Flighted delivery on off, Brathwaite pushes it to mid off.
|16.3 : Taijul Islam to Kraigg Brathwaite, Full delivery on off, Brathwaite drives it through covers for a single.
|16.4 : Taijul Islam to John Campbell, Full delivery on middle, Campbell flicks it to mid-wicket.
|16.5 : Taijul Islam to John Campbell, Tossed up delivery on off, Campbell defends it to mid off.
|16.6 : Taijul Islam to John Campbell, On off, Campbell defends it off the back foot.
|17.1 : Nayeem Hasan to Kraigg Brathwaite, Tossed up delivery on middle, Brathwaite pushes it to mid-wicket.
|17.2 : Nayeem Hasan to Kraigg Brathwaite, Floated delivery on off, Brathwaite punches it through point for a single.
|17.3 : Nayeem Hasan to John Campbell, Loopy delivery on off, Campbell flicks it towards the leg side.
|17.4 : Nayeem Hasan to John Campbell, Tossed up ball on off, Campbell defends it off the back foot.
|17.5 : Nayeem Hasan to John Campbell, On middle, Campbell sweeps it towards fine leg. The fielder chases it and does well to stop it. The batsmen get two runs.
|17.6 : Nayeem Hasan to John Campbell, Loopy delivery on off, Campbell defends it off the back foot.
|18.1 : Taijul Islam to Kraigg Brathwaite, Tossed up delivery on off, Brathwaite drives it through mid off for a single.
|18.2 : Taijul Islam to John Campbell, Flighted delivery on middle, Campbell flicks it to short leg.
|18.3 : Taijul Islam to John Campbell, Loopy delivery on middle, Campbell pushes it through mid on for a single.
|18.4 : Taijul Islam to Kraigg Brathwaite, Floated ball on off, Brathwaite offers a solid defense on this one.
|18.5 : Taijul Islam to Kraigg Brathwaite, On middle, Brathwaite drives it through mid on for a single.
|18.6 : Taijul Islam to John Campbell, Tossed up delivery on middle and leg, Campbell looks to flick but gets it off his pads. It goes towards fine leg. The batsmen get two runs.
|19.1 : Nayeem Hasan to Kraigg Brathwaite, Full delivery on off, Brathwaite pushes it back towards the bowler.
|19.2 : Nayeem Hasan to Kraigg Brathwaite, Floated ball on middle, Brathwaite flicks it to square leg.
|19.3 : Nayeem Hasan to Kraigg Brathwaite, Short delivery on off, Brathwaite cuts it through point for a single.
|19.4 : Nayeem Hasan to John Campbell, Loopy delivery on middle, Campbell drives it through mid on for a single.
|19.5 : Nayeem Hasan to Kraigg Brathwaite, On off, John defends it off the back foot.
|19.6 : Nayeem Hasan to Kraigg Brathwaite, Floated delivery on middle, Brathwaite flicks it towards the leg side.
|20.1 : Taijul Islam to John Campbell, Tossed up delivery on middle, Campbell defends it to mid-wicket.
|20.2 : Taijul Islam to John Campbell, Floated ball on off, Campbell blocks it off the front foot.
|20.3 : Taijul Islam to John Campbell, Loopy delivery on middle, Campbell flicks it to mid-wicket.
|Taijul Islam to John Campbell, OUT! LBW! Three reds this time and Campbell has to go. Taijul provides the much-needed breakthrough. Floated outside off, Campbell gets down and looks to play the sweep. He fails to connect and it rapped on the pad. A loud appeal from Bangladesh. Taijul is running in celebration as he appeals. And the umpire agrees and raises the finger. Campbell is quick to signal the 'T'. Here comes the replays. Nothing on Ultra Edge says the third umpire. Even though there
|20.5 : Taijul Islam to Shayne Moseley, Tossed up delivery on off, Moseley blocks it off the front foot.
|20.6 : Taijul Islam to Shayne Moseley, FOUR! Driven firmly through the covers. Tossed up and outside off, Moseley leans forward and creams the drive crisply through the covers to get off the mark.
|21.1 : Nayeem Hasan to Kraigg Brathwaite, Tossed up delivery on off, Brathwaite defends it off the back foot.
|21.2 : Nayeem Hasan to Kraigg Brathwaite, Full ball on off, Brathwaite drives it back towards the bowler.
|21.3 : Nayeem Hasan to Kraigg Brathwaite, Loopy delivery on middle, Brathwaite flicks it to mid-wicket.
|21.4 : Nayeem Hasan to Kraigg Brathwaite, Floated delivery on off, Kraigg pushes it through point for a single.
|21.5 : Nayeem Hasan to Shayne Moseley, On middle, Moseley keeps it out.
|21.6 : Nayeem Hasan to Shayne Moseley, Tossed up delivery on off, Moseley drives it back towards the bowler.
|22.1 : Taijul Islam to Kraigg Brathwaite, Flighted ball on off, Brathwaite defends it to covers.
|22.2 : Taijul Islam to Kraigg Brathwaite, Floated delivery on middle, Brathwaite defends it off the front foot.
|22.3 : Taijul Islam to Kraigg Brathwaite, Loopy delivery on off, Kraigg blocks it off the back foot.
|22.4 : Taijul Islam to Kraigg Brathwaite, Full delivery on off, Brathwaite pushes it through mid off for a single.
|22.5 : Taijul Islam to Shayne Moseley, On off, Moseley defends it off the back foot.
|22.6 : Taijul Islam to Shayne Moseley, Full delivery on middle, Moseley pushes it to mid on.
|23.1 : Nayeem Hasan to Kraigg Brathwaite, Tossed up delivery on off, Brathwaite pushes it through covers for a single.
|23.2 : Nayeem Hasan to Shayne Moseley, Full and on middle, pushed to mid on.
|23.3 : Nayeem Hasan to Shayne Moseley, Floated around off, defended off the front foot.
|23.4 : Nayeem Hasan to Shayne Moseley, Full and around off, punched back to the bowler.
|23.5 : Nayeem Hasan to Shayne Moseley, Tossed up and outside off, Moseley defends it towards the cover region.
|23.6 : Nayeem Hasan to Shayne Moseley, On off, driven back to the bowler for nothing.
|24.1 : Taijul Islam to Kraigg Brathwaite, Flat and just around off, it is punched wide of the cover fielder. The Bangladeshi skipper fumbles and allows a single.
|24.2 : Taijul Islam to Shayne Moseley, Flat and around off and middle, clipped through square leg for a run. That wasn't too far from the man at short leg.
|24.3 : Taijul Islam to Kraigg Brathwaite, On middle and leg, kept out.
|24.4 : Taijul Islam to Kraigg Brathwaite, Floated full and wide outside off, Brathwaite looks to defend but the ball spins a touch away. Takes the outside edge and goes through gully. Two taken.
|24.5 : Taijul Islam to Kraigg Brathwaite, Short and wide outside off, punched towards deep cover for one.
|24.6 : Taijul Islam to Shayne Moseley, Flat and around middle, spinning in. Moseley stays back to work it on the leg side.
|25.1 : Nayeem Hasan to Kraigg Brathwaite, Flat and just outside off, tucked towards square leg for nothing.
|25.2 : Nayeem Hasan to Kraigg Brathwaite, FOUR! Quicker one on the pads, it spins in sharply. Brathwaite allows the ball to come close and then manages to tickle it fine. The man from square leg gives it a chase and pulls back just before the ropes. Or maybe not. The umpire wants to check with the TV umpire. Replays show it to be a boundary.
|25.3 : Nayeem Hasan to Kraigg Brathwaite, Short and wide outside off, slapped to deep cover for one.
|25.4 : Nayeem Hasan to Shayne Moseley, Floated just around off, Moseley is solid in defense.
|25.5 : Nayeem Hasan to Shayne Moseley, Full this time, it is kept out nicely.
|25.6 : Nayeem Hasan to Shayne Moseley, Full and around off, another solid front foot block from Shayne.
|26.1 : Taijul Islam to Kraigg Brathwaite, Floated outside off, pushed towards the off side off the front foot.
|26.2 : Taijul Islam to Kraigg Brathwaite, Tossed up and outside off, spins away a touch as Brathwaite allows it to go to the keeper.
|26.3 : Taijul Islam to Kraigg Brathwaite, Looped up and outside off, kept out.
|26.4 : Taijul Islam to Kraigg Brathwaite, Shortish and just outside off, punched towards the cover region.
|26.5 : Taijul Islam to Kraigg Brathwaite, On middle, pushed back to the bowler.
|26.6 : Taijul Islam to Kraigg Brathwaite, No turn this time! This one is darted outside off, Brathwaite lets it go to the keeper. A maiden from Taijul. His first in the game.
|27.1 : Abu Jayed to Shayne Moseley, Good length and around off, solidly defended.
|27.2 : Abu Jayed to Shayne Moseley, Good length and around off, kept out nicely again.
|27.3 : Abu Jayed to Shayne Moseley, Slipped on the pads, Moseley clips it to fine leg for an easy single.
|27.4 : Abu Jayed to Kraigg Brathwaite, Shortish and just around off, Brathwaite punches it to mid off.
|27.5 : Abu Jayed to Kraigg Brathwaite, Good length and just outside off, moves away further. Left alone.
|27.6 : Abu Jayed to Kraigg Brathwaite, Length and around off, kept out.
|28.1 : Taijul Islam to Shayne Moseley, Flat and around off, Moseley blocks it calmly.
|28.2 : Taijul Islam to Shayne Moseley, Flat and around middle, clipped past the man at short leg.
|28.3 : Taijul Islam to Shayne Moseley, On middle, worked on the leg side.
|28.4 : Taijul Islam to Shayne Moseley, Floated full and around middle, kept out.
|28.5 : Taijul Islam to Shayne Moseley, Fullish and around middle and leg, Moseley blocks nicely.
|28.6 : Taijul Islam to Shayne Moseley, Floated just around off, Moseley comes on the front foot to defend. The ball takes a bit of inner half and goes to short leg. And with that it is LUNCH ON DAY 1.
|A fine start for West Indies to the Test match. They would've loved to have both the openers walking off together for the Lunch break but that's not the case with Taijul getting Bangladesh the much-needed scalp. However, West Indies are going at a decent click and will be the happier side heading to the break.
|After winning the toss, West Indies opted to bat first. The decision was a no-brainer as the wicket at this ground is always helpful on the first two days. And skipper Brathwaite along with Campbell gave a bright start. The duo punished the poor balls and tucked the balls here and there for easy singles at the same time. The duo added 66 and were looking solid. However, Campbell fell LBW trying to sweep. Skipper Brathwaite then, along with Moseley made sure there wasn't another wicket. Skipper i
|Right! Very good first session for West Indies but they will know that they need a massive first innings total here. Bangladesh will look to strike early when they return for the second session. Join us for the same in a short while.
|Talking about the Bangladesh's bowling, they didn't create enough chances. Apart from a couple of LBW calls, one of which went their way but Campbell used DRS to reverse the call, the bowlers have failed to put any sort of pressure on the two Windies openers. In the 21st over, Taijul got the breakthrough as he dismissed Campbell to make sure they didn't go to Lunch empty-handed.
|29.2 : Abu Jayed to Kraigg Brathwaite, No run.
|29.1 : Abu Jayed to Kraigg Brathwaite, No run.
|32.1 : Mehidy Hasan to Kraigg Brathwaite, Tossed up delivery on middle, Brathwaite flicks it to mid-wicket.
|32.2 : Mehidy Hasan to Kraigg Brathwaite, Floated ball on middle, Brathwaite defends it off the front foot.
|32.3 : Mehidy Hasan to Kraigg Brathwaite, Loopy delivery on off, Brathwaite blocks it off the front foot.
|32.4 : Mehidy Hasan to Kraigg Brathwaite, Tossed up ball on middle, Brathwaite flicks it to square leg.
|32.5 : Mehidy Hasan to Kraigg Brathwaite, BEATEN! Short delivery outside off, Brathwaite looks to cut but misses it.
|32.6 : Mehidy Hasan to Kraigg Brathwaite, On off, Brathwaite defends it off the back foot.
|33.1 : Abu Jayed to Shayne Moseley, Good length delivery on off, Moseley looks to defend but gets hit on the pads. The bowler appeals for lbw but the umpire denies it.
|33.2 : Abu Jayed to Shayne Moseley, OUT! DRAGGED ON! Jayed strikes! A fullish ball outside off, Moseley goes for the drive away from his body. He ends up dragging the ball onto the stumps. He was looking very solid in the middle and will be absolutely disappointed with the way he has been dismissed here.
|33.3 : Abu Jayed to Nkrumah Bonner, BEATEN! Good length delivery outside off, Bonner looks to defend but misses it due to the seam movement on this one.
|33.4 : Abu Jayed to Nkrumah Bonner, On the pads, clipped to mid-wicket.
|33.5 : Abu Jayed to Nkrumah Bonner, Very full and outside off, kept out.
|33.6 : Abu Jayed to Nkrumah Bonner, Edgy again! Length ball outside off, Bonner goes for the punch on the off side. Thick outside edge but the ball falls short and to the right side of the gully fielder who dives to stop. End of a successful over from Jayed.
|33.2 : Nkrumah Bonner is the new batsman in. Half ton in the run chase not long ago. It was him who partnered Mayers in that historic run chase.
|34.1 : Taijul Islam to Kraigg Brathwaite, Tossed up delivery on off, Brathwaite pushes it to covers.Â
|34.2 : Taijul Islam to Kraigg Brathwaite, Floated delivery on off, Brathwaite punches it to covers.
|34.3 : Taijul Islam to Kraigg Brathwaite, Flighted delivery on middle, Brathwaite pushes it through mid on for a single.
|34.4 : Taijul Islam to Nkrumah Bonner, Tossed up outside off, Bonner shoulders arms to it.
|34.5 : Taijul Islam to Nkrumah Bonner, BEATEN! Floated outside off, Bonner looks to drive but misses it due to the turn and bounce on this one.
|34.6 : Taijul Islam to Nkrumah Bonner, Full on off, Bonner keeps it out.
|35.1 : Abu Jayed to Kraigg Brathwaite, Full on middle, Brathwaite flicks it to square leg.
|35.2 : Abu Jayed to Kraigg Brathwaite, Back of a length on middle, Kraigg pushes it to mid on.
|35.3 : Abu Jayed to Kraigg Brathwaite, Full delivery on off, Brathwaite drives it to mid off.
|35.4 : Abu Jayed to Kraigg Brathwaite, Full again on middle, Brathwaite flicks it through square leg for a single.
|35.5 : Abu Jayed to Nkrumah Bonner, Length delivery on off, Bonner pushes it to covers.
|35.6 : Abu Jayed to Nkrumah Bonner, Back of a length on off, Bonner punches it through point. The batsmen get two runs.
|36.1 : Taijul Islam to Kraigg Brathwaite, Tossed up delivery on off, Brathwaite defends it off the front foot.
|36.2 : Taijul Islam to Kraigg Brathwaite, Flighted ball outside off, Brathwaite leaves it alone.
|36.3 : Taijul Islam to Kraigg Brathwaite, Loopy delivery on off, Brathwaite pushes it to covers.
|36.4 : Taijul Islam to Kraigg Brathwaite, Floated delivery on off, Brathwaite defends it off the back foot.
|36.5 : Taijul Islam to Kraigg Brathwaite, On off, Brathwaite keeps it out.
|36.6 : Taijul Islam to Kraigg Brathwaite, Tossed up delivery on middle, Brathwaite defends it off the back foot.
|37.1 : Soumya Sarkar to Nkrumah Bonner, Length delivery on off, Bonner defends it off the back foot.
|37.2 : Soumya Sarkar to Nkrumah Bonner, Back of a length on off, Bonner punches it through point for a single.
|37.3 : Soumya Sarkar to Kraigg Brathwaite, Full delivery on off, Brathwaite defends it off the back foot.
|37.4 : Soumya Sarkar to Kraigg Brathwaite, Length ball on off, Kraigg pushes it through covers for a single.
|37.5 : Soumya Sarkar to Nkrumah Bonner, Good length delivery on off, Bonner flicks it to mid-wicket.
|37.6 : Soumya Sarkar to Nkrumah Bonner, Full delivery on middle, Bonner offers a solid defense on this one.
|38.1 : Taijul Islam to Kraigg Brathwaite, Tossed up delivery on middle, Brathwaite defends it off the back foot.
|38.2 : Taijul Islam to Kraigg Brathwaite, Full ball on off, Brathwaite pushes it through covers for a single.
|38.3 : Taijul Islam to Nkrumah Bonner, FOUR! Nicely swept! Loopy delivery on middle, Bonner sweeps it through square leg for a boundary.
|38.4 : Taijul Islam to Nkrumah Bonner, Full delivery on off, Bonner drives it to point.
|38.5 : Taijul Islam to Nkrumah Bonner, FOUR! Punched nicely! Short and wide outside off, Bonner gets on his back foot and nails the punch through the covers to find another boundary. 100 up for the visitors.
|38.6 : Taijul Islam to Nkrumah Bonner, Short again and Bonner punches it off the back foot again but this time finds the cover fielder.
|39.1 : Soumya Sarkar to Kraigg Brathwaite, Short and wide outside off, punched to the man at cover-point.
|39.2 : Soumya Sarkar to Kraigg Brathwaite, Around off and shortish again. Kept out.
|39.3 : Soumya Sarkar to Kraigg Brathwaite, Gets slightly fuller this time. Brathwaite blocks it from the crease.
|39.4 : Soumya Sarkar to Kraigg Brathwaite, Full again, a solid front foot defense from Kraigg.
|39.5 : Soumya Sarkar to Kraigg Brathwaite, Tucks the length ball on middle towards deep mid-wicket and gets to the other end.
|39.6 : Soumya Sarkar to Nkrumah Bonner, In the channel. This isn't too wide but it shapes further away. Bonner lets it be
|40.1 : Taijul Islam to Kraigg Brathwaite, Shortish and just outside off, punched towards the cover region.
|40.2 : Taijul Islam to Kraigg Brathwaite, Darted on the pad, clipped to square leg.
|40.3 : Taijul Islam to Kraigg Brathwaite, Floated around off, solidly defended.
|40.4 : Taijul Islam to Kraigg Brathwaite, Short and wide outside off, punched to deep cover for one.
|40.5 : Taijul Islam to Nkrumah Bonner, Full and around off, kept out.
|40.6 : Taijul Islam to Nkrumah Bonner, Full and on the pads, Bonner flicks but finds mid-wicket.
|41.1 : Soumya Sarkar to Kraigg Brathwaite, OUT! TAKEN! Sarkar gets the big wicket. Brathwaite is the man who departs. A loose ball, a nothing delivery from Sarkar. Brathwaite sees the opportunity to slash it through the point region. He throws the bat at it but ends up getting a thick outside edge. The keeper dives to his right to catch but fails. The slip fielder, Najmul Hossain Shanto is blinded by the keeper but keeps his eyes on the ball and takes a very sharp catch. A fine knock from the ski
|41.2 : Soumya Sarkar to Kyle Mayers, Outside off, left alone.
|41.3 : Soumya Sarkar to Kyle Mayers, Good length and around off, solidly blocked to mid off.
|41.4 : Soumya Sarkar to Kyle Mayers, FOUR! Mayers is off the mark in style! A shortish ball outside off, Mayers goes on the back foot and crunches the punch through the covers to find the fence.
|41.5 : Soumya Sarkar to Kyle Mayers, Fullish and just outside off, punched towards the cover region this time.
|41.6 : Soumya Sarkar to Kyle Mayers, Beaten! Lovely from Sarkar. Nearly second one in the over. It is again just behind good length and around off. Mayers is on his heel to punch again but this time the ball shapes away to beat the outside edge. Successful over from Sarkar ends.
|42.1 : Taijul Islam to Nkrumah Bonner, Floated full and around off, kept out.
|42.2 : Taijul Islam to Nkrumah Bonner, Flat and around off, Bonner defends.
|42.3 : Taijul Islam to Nkrumah Bonner, Darted on middle, pushed to mid on for nothing.
|42.4 : Taijul Islam to Nkrumah Bonner, Floated around off, solidly defended.
|42.5 : Taijul Islam to Nkrumah Bonner, On off, Bonner is solid in defense.
|42.6 : Taijul Islam to Nkrumah Bonner, Full and around off and middle, Bonner keeps it out. A maiden from Taijul.
|43.1 : Soumya Sarkar to Kyle Mayers, Good length and around off, solidly defended.
|43.2 : Soumya Sarkar to Kyle Mayers, In the channel outside off, left alone.
|43.3 : Soumya Sarkar to Kyle Mayers, Fullish and going a touch away. Left alone.
|43.4 : Soumya Sarkar to Kyle Mayers, Wide outside off, left alone by Mayers again.
|43.5 : Soumya Sarkar to Kyle Mayers, Full again, asking the batter to go for the drive. Mayers is not keen as he shoulders arms.
|43.6 : Soumya Sarkar to Kyle Mayers, Beaten now! Lovely from Sarkar. Bowls this one closer to around off on a good length. Mayers looks to defend off the back foot but misses to connect. Lucky not to edge it behind.
|DRINKS! A very good phase for Bangladesh, post the Lunch break! They have kept things tight in this hour. Jayed bowled really well in this spell and got rewarded the wicket of Moseley. Sarkar, the part-timer got the big wicket of set Brathwaite to push them further on the back foot. West Indies, on the other hand, have got two of their heroes from the first game in the middle. The duo will have to repeat their heroics of 2nd innings in the last game here in the first innings. A very important ph
|44.1 : Taijul Islam to Nkrumah Bonner, Tossed up delivery on off, Bonner defends it off the front foot.
|44.2 : Taijul Islam to Nkrumah Bonner, Floated delivery on middle, Bonner pushes it to mid on.
|44.3 : Taijul Islam to Nkrumah Bonner, FOUR! Nicely played! Full delivery on off, Bonner lofts it over mid off for a boundary.
|44.4 : Taijul Islam to Nkrumah Bonner, Flighted delivery on middle, Bonner defends it off the front foot.
|44.5 : Taijul Islam to Nkrumah Bonner, Full delivery on off, Nkrumah drives it to covers.
|44.6 : Taijul Islam to Nkrumah Bonner, Tossed up ball on off, Bonner keeps it out.
|45.1 : Soumya Sarkar to Kyle Mayers, Full delivery on off, Mayers drives it to covers.
|45.2 : Soumya Sarkar to Kyle Mayers, Length ball on off, Mayers pushes it towards covers for a single.
|45.3 : Soumya Sarkar to Nkrumah Bonner, Good length delivery on off, Bonner defends it off the back foot.
|45.4 : Soumya Sarkar to Nkrumah Bonner, Length delivery outside off, Bonner offers no shot to this one.
|45.5 : Soumya Sarkar to Nkrumah Bonner, Full on middle, Bonner flicks it through square leg for a single.
|45.6 : Soumya Sarkar to Kyle Mayers, Outside off, Mayers shoulders arms to this one.
|46.1 : Taijul Islam to Nkrumah Bonner, Tossed up delivery on middle, Bonner pushes it to mid on.
|46.2 : Taijul Islam to Nkrumah Bonner, Floated ball on off, Bonner pushes it to point.
|46.3 : Taijul Islam to Nkrumah Bonner, Loopy delivery on middle, Bonner defends it off the front foot.
|46.4 : Taijul Islam to Nkrumah Bonner, On off, Bonner offers a solid defense on this one.
|46.5 : Taijul Islam to Nkrumah Bonner, Full delivery on off, Bonner drives it through mid off for a single.
|46.6 : Taijul Islam to Kyle Mayers, Floated ball on off, Mayers looks to drive but gets it off the inner half of the bat. It goes to mid-wicket.
|47.1 : Abu Jayed to Nkrumah Bonner, Full delivery on off, Bonner drives it to point.
|47.3 : Abu Jayed to Kyle Mayers, Length delivery on middle, Mayers flicks it to mid-wicket.
|47.2 : Abu Jayed to Nkrumah Bonner, Short delivery on off, Bonner cuts it through point for a single.
|47.4 : Abu Jayed to Kyle Mayers, Full and just outside off, driven firmly but straight to the man at mid off.
|47.5 : Abu Jayed to Kyle Mayers, OUT! TAKEN! Jayed gets another one. The plan to get him back for another spell works for Bangladesh. It is the debutant who falls now. The session keeps getting better for the hosts. A lovely fuller ball outside off, Mayers sees the scoring opportunity as he looks to go for the big booming drive through the off side. He ends up getting a thick outside edge. The ball goes quickly to the slip fielder but Sarkar is waiting like a hawk. He gobbles the chance. West Ind
|47.6 : Abu Jayed to Jermaine Blackwood, Outside off, left alone.
|48.1 : Taijul Islam to Nkrumah Bonner, Tossed up delivery on off, Bonner pushes it through mid off for a quick single.
|48.2 : Taijul Islam to Jermaine Blackwood, Flighted ball on middle, Blackwood flicks it through mid-wicket for a single.
|48.3 : Taijul Islam to Nkrumah Bonner, Loopy delivery on off, Bonner defends it off the front foot.
|48.4 : Taijul Islam to Nkrumah Bonner, On off, Bonner pushes it to mid off.
|48.5 : Taijul Islam to Nkrumah Bonner, Tossed up delivery on off, Bonner punches it to point.
|48.6 : Taijul Islam to Nkrumah Bonner, Floated delivery on off, Bonner defends it off the back foot.
|49.1 : Abu Jayed to Jermaine Blackwood, Full and wide outside off, Blackwood drives it hard but finds short cover.
|49.2 : Abu Jayed to Jermaine Blackwood, Good length and around off, kept out.
|49.3 : Abu Jayed to Jermaine Blackwood, Good length and around off, Blackwood is right behind the line of the ball to block.
|49.4 : Abu Jayed to Jermaine Blackwood, Very full and around off, Jermaine connects the drive well but finds mid off.
|49.5 : Abu Jayed to Jermaine Blackwood, Wide outside off, this is left alone.
|49.6 : Abu Jayed to Jermaine Blackwood, Another one little too wide outside off. It is left alone again. Another maiden over.
|50.1 : Taijul Islam to Nkrumah Bonner, Tossed up and outside of, driven to deep cover for one.
|50.2 : Taijul Islam to Jermaine Blackwood, Flat and on middle, pushed towards the cover region.
|50.3 : Taijul Islam to Jermaine Blackwood, Loopy and around off, solidly kept out.
|50.4 : Taijul Islam to Jermaine Blackwood, On middle, blocked nicely.
|50.5 : Taijul Islam to Jermaine Blackwood, Floated around off, tucked to square leg for nothing.
|50.6 : Taijul Islam to Jermaine Blackwood, On off, played back to the bowler.
|51.1 : Abu Jayed to Nkrumah Bonner, Fuller and around off, pushed to mid off this time.
|51.2 : Abu Jayed to Nkrumah Bonner, Short and wide outside off, Bonner looks to punch but mistimes it towards the cover region.
|51.3 : Abu Jayed to Nkrumah Bonner, FOUR! HAMMERED! A short ball just outside off, Bonner rocks back and powers the pull over mid-wicket for a boundary.
|51.4 : Abu Jayed to Nkrumah Bonner, Wide outside off, this time it is left alone.
|51.5 : Abu Jayed to Nkrumah Bonner, Fuller and around off, driven firmly but straight to mid off.
|51.6 : Abu Jayed to Nkrumah Bonner, Very full, punched to mid off for nothing.
|52.1 : Taijul Islam to Jermaine Blackwood, Tossed up delivery on middle, Blackwood defends it off the back foot.
|52.2 : Taijul Islam to Jermaine Blackwood, Full delivery on off, Blackwood drives it through mid off for a single.
|52.3 : Taijul Islam to Nkrumah Bonner, Floated ball on off, Bonner pushes it to mid off.
|52.4 : Taijul Islam to Nkrumah Bonner, Tossed up delivery on off, Bonner defends it uppishly towards silly point where it falls short of the fielder.
|52.5 : Taijul Islam to Nkrumah Bonner, On off, Bonner defends it off the front foot.
|52.6 : Taijul Islam to Nkrumah Bonner, Loopy ball on off, Bonner defends it off the back foot.
|53.1 : Abu Jayed to Jermaine Blackwood, Good length and around off, Blackwood defends.
|53.2 : Abu Jayed to Jermaine Blackwood, Good length ball outside off, Blackwood leaves it alone.
|53.3 : Abu Jayed to Jermaine Blackwood, Back of a length on off, Jermaine punches it to covers.
|53.4 : Abu Jayed to Jermaine Blackwood, Full delivery on middle, Blackwood flicks it to mid-wicket.
|53.5 : Abu Jayed to Jermaine Blackwood, Length delivery on off, Blackwood pushes it back towards the bowler.
|53.6 : Abu Jayed to Jermaine Blackwood, FOUR! Nice shot! Full delivery on middle, Blackwood flicks it towards fine leg for a boundary.
|54.1 : Mehidy Hasan to Nkrumah Bonner, Tossed up delivery on off, Bonner defends it to covers.
|54.2 : Mehidy Hasan to Nkrumah Bonner, Full delivery on off, Bonner drives it to mid off.
|54.3 : Mehidy Hasan to Nkrumah Bonner, Full again on off, Bonner drives it through covers. Rahim chases it and does well to stop it just before the ropes. The batsmen get three runs.
|54.4 : Mehidy Hasan to Jermaine Blackwood, On off, Blackwood defends it off the back foot.
|54.5 : Mehidy Hasan to Jermaine Blackwood, Tossed up delivery on off, Blackwood keeps it out.
|54.6 : Mehidy Hasan to Jermaine Blackwood, On middle, Blackwood pushes it to mid on.
|55.1 : Soumya Sarkar to Nkrumah Bonner, Full delivery on off, Bonner pushes it to covers.
|55.2 : Soumya Sarkar to Nkrumah Bonner, Length delivery on off, Bonner guides it towards gully for a single.
|55.3 : Soumya Sarkar to Jermaine Blackwood, Length delivery on off, Blackwood punches it to covers.
|55.4 : Soumya Sarkar to Jermaine Blackwood, Full ball on middle, Jermaine looks to flick but misses it and gets hit on the pads. The bowler appeals for lbw but the umpire denies it.
|55.5 : Soumya Sarkar to Jermaine Blackwood, FOUR! Lovely shot! Full again on off, Blackwood drives it through mid off for a boundary.
|55.6 : Soumya Sarkar to Jermaine Blackwood, Back of a length on off, Blackwood pushes it to covers.
|56.1 : Mehidy Hasan to Nkrumah Bonner, Tossed up delivery on middle, Bonner flicks it to mid-wicket.
|56.2 : Mehidy Hasan to Nkrumah Bonner, Around off, kept out.
|56.3 : Mehidy Hasan to Nkrumah Bonner, Very full and around off, hit down to long on for an easy single.
|56.4 : Mehidy Hasan to Jermaine Blackwood, Loopy and around off, Blackwood defends.
|56.5 : Mehidy Hasan to Jermaine Blackwood, Full and around off and middle, Blackwood is solid again.
|56.6 : Mehidy Hasan to Jermaine Blackwood, Flat this time. It is punched towards mid off for nothing.
|57.1 : Soumya Sarkar to Nkrumah Bonner, Good length and around off, Bonner is right behind the line to block.
|57.2 : Soumya Sarkar to Nkrumah Bonner, Short and wide outside off, cut to deep cover for an easy run.
|57.3 : Soumya Sarkar to Jermaine Blackwood, Full and around middle, driven down to mid on for nothing.
|57.4 : Soumya Sarkar to Jermaine Blackwood, Good length and on middle, clipped to mid-wicket. Two more balls left before the Tea break!
|57.5 : Soumya Sarkar to Jermaine Blackwood, FOUR! Whipped! Too full and down the leg side, Blackwood whips it over square leg and finds the fence in the deep.
|57.6 : Soumya Sarkar to Jermaine Blackwood, FOUR! Consecutive boundaries! Too full again, this time Blackwood uses his wrists and flicks it through mid-wicket to find another boundary. He enters into the 30s. And it is TEA ON DAY 1.
|A brilliant session for Bangladesh. They absolutely have dried the runs and managed to bag 3 wickets as well. They have pushed the visitors on the back foot after having lost the honors in the first session. 62 runs in the session with 9 off them coming in the last over before Tea for West Indies in 29 overs. A slow-going for them.
|It was Moseley who fell for Windies at the start of the session. With runs not coming, Brathwaite fell for a wide ball outside off and ended up losing his wicket. Bonner came with good intent but his partner, the double centurion Mayers, couldn't continue long and fell cheaply. Bonner though along with Blackwood have dug in. They have batted for over 10 overs together. When they return for the final session of the day, they will look to continue doing the good work.
|For Bangladesh, the pacers have done the perfect job. It was Abu Jayed who struck at the start of the session to remove Moseley. Soumya Sarkar, the part-timer got the big wicket of well-set Brathwaite. Jayed then sent the double centurion of the last game, Kyle Mayers, packing to peg the Windies further. When they return for the last session, they will hope for a similar performance from the bowlers as they look to make further inroads with the ball. The last session of Day 1 will begin shortly.
|58.1 : Mehidy Hasan to Nkrumah Bonner, Flat and around middle, it is clipped towards square leg by Bonner.
|58.2 : Mehidy Hasan to Nkrumah Bonner, Full and on middle, pushed to short mid on this time.
|58.3 : Mehidy Hasan to Nkrumah Bonner, Very full and on middle, Bonner eases it through mid on for one.
|58.4 : Mehidy Hasan to Jermaine Blackwood, Loopy ball outside off, it is slower through the air. Blackwood drives it well but straight to mid on.
|58.5 : Mehidy Hasan to Jermaine Blackwood, Flat and around off, kept out.
|58.6 : Mehidy Hasan to Jermaine Blackwood, Shortish and around off, tucked to mid on again.
|59.1 : Soumya Sarkar to Nkrumah Bonner, FOUR! SHOT! Poor ball from Sarkar first up. Short and wide outside off, Bonner slams it through the covers and finds the fence.
|59.2 : Soumya Sarkar to Nkrumah Bonner, Goes fuller this time. Bonner punches it to mid off.
|59.3 : Soumya Sarkar to Nkrumah Bonner, Full delivery on middle, Bonner drives it to mid on.
|59.4 : Soumya Sarkar to Nkrumah Bonner, Back of a length on off, Bonner punches it towards point for a single.
|59.5 : Soumya Sarkar to Jermaine Blackwood, Good length delivery on off, Blackwood defends it off the front foot.
|59.6 : Soumya Sarkar to Jermaine Blackwood, Full delivery on middle, Jermaine flicks it through square leg for a couple.
|60.1 : Mehidy Hasan to Nkrumah Bonner, Tossed up delivery on middle, Bonner defends it off the back foot.
|60.2 : Mehidy Hasan to Nkrumah Bonner, Floated ball on off, Bonner drives it back towards the bowler.
|60.3 : Mehidy Hasan to Nkrumah Bonner, Full on off, Bonner drives it to mid off.
|60.4 : Mehidy Hasan to Nkrumah Bonner, On off, Bonner defends it off the back foot.
|60.5 : Mehidy Hasan to Nkrumah Bonner, Full and around middle, pushed through mid on for one.
|60.6 : Mehidy Hasan to Jermaine Blackwood, Tossed up delivery on middle, Blackwood pushes it to mid on.
|61.1 : Nayeem Hasan to Nkrumah Bonner, FOUR! A poor ball to begin and Bonner makes him pay. Full and wide outside off, Bonner drills it through the covers and finds the fence.
|61.2 : Nayeem Hasan to Nkrumah Bonner, Short and wide outside off, guided wide of sweeper cover for two more.
|61.3 : Nayeem Hasan to Nkrumah Bonner, Floated outside off, poked towards the cover region.
|61.4 : Nayeem Hasan to Nkrumah Bonner, Quicker one again and on a shortish length. Bonner stays back and taps it late past the slip fielder. Two more for him.
|61.5 : Nayeem Hasan to Nkrumah Bonner, On off, played back to the bowler.
|61.6 : Nayeem Hasan to Nkrumah Bonner, Short and just outside off, kept out off the back foot.
|62.1 : Mehidy Hasan to Jermaine Blackwood, Fuller and on middle, clipped towards square leg.
|62.2 : Mehidy Hasan to Jermaine Blackwood, Fuller and outside off, pushed towards the mid on region.
|62.3 : Mehidy Hasan to Jermaine Blackwood, On middle, kept out.
|62.4 : Mehidy Hasan to Jermaine Blackwood, Flat and around off, solidly defended.
|62.5 : Mehidy Hasan to Jermaine Blackwood, Looped up and on middle, Blackwood defends it solidly.
|62.6 : Mehidy Hasan to Jermaine Blackwood, Loopy ball around middle, it is tucked towards square leg for nothing.
|63.1 : Nayeem Hasan to Nkrumah Bonner, Floated just outside off, Bonner is right behind the line of the ball to defend.
|63.2 : Nayeem Hasan to Nkrumah Bonner, On middle, flicked to mid-wicket.
|63.3 : Nayeem Hasan to Nkrumah Bonner, Flat and around off, tucked through square leg for a quick single.
|63.4 : Nayeem Hasan to Jermaine Blackwood, Dropped short again. It is nudged on the leg side for one more.
|63.5 : Nayeem Hasan to Nkrumah Bonner, Quicker one on middle, flicked on the leg side for nothing.
|63.6 : Nayeem Hasan to Nkrumah Bonner, Tossed up and outside off, driven uppishly to mid off for nothing.
|64.1 : Mehidy Hasan to Jermaine Blackwood, Flat and just around off, punched to mid on.
|64.2 : Mehidy Hasan to Jermaine Blackwood, Shortish and on middle, clipped to the man at square leg for nothing.
|64.3 : Mehidy Hasan to Jermaine Blackwood, Flat and around off, kept out.
|64.4 : Mehidy Hasan to Jermaine Blackwood, Tossed up and around off, played back to the bowler.
|64.5 : Mehidy Hasan to Jermaine Blackwood, A single now! Short and around middle, Blackwood goes back and punches it through mid-wicket for one. 50-run stand is up between the two. A fine recovery.
|64.6 : Mehidy Hasan to Nkrumah Bonner, Two more! Flat and on middle and leg, it is tucked through square leg for easy two. He moves to 48.
|65.1 : Nayeem Hasan to Jermaine Blackwood, Around off, solidly defended.
|65.2 : Nayeem Hasan to Jermaine Blackwood, Very full ball, kept out.
|65.3 : Nayeem Hasan to Jermaine Blackwood, Loopy and on off, Blackwood is on the front foot to block.
|65.4 : Nayeem Hasan to Jermaine Blackwood, Another solid front foot defense from Blackwood.
|65.5 : Nayeem Hasan to Jermaine Blackwood, EDGY FOUR! Luck going Windies' way. A very full ball outside off, Blackwood looks to drive but ends up getting a thick outside edge. The ball races away to the third man fence.
|65.6 : Nayeem Hasan to Jermaine Blackwood, Darted on the pads on a fuller length. Tucked towards mid-wicket for nothing.
|66.1 : Mehidy Hasan to Nkrumah Bonner, On the pads, tucked towards square leg.
|66.2 : Mehidy Hasan to Nkrumah Bonner, Floated around off, flicked to mid-wicket this time.
|66.3 : Mehidy Hasan to Nkrumah Bonner, Full and on middle again, this one is worked towards mid-wicket for a quick run.
|66.4 : Mehidy Hasan to Jermaine Blackwood, On off, kept out towards the cover region
|66.5 : Mehidy Hasan to Jermaine Blackwood, Full and on middle and leg, Blackwood works it towards short mid-wicket.
|66.6 : Mehidy Hasan to Jermaine Blackwood, Full and around off, pushed to short mid-wicket again.
|67.1 : Taijul Islam to Nkrumah Bonner, Tossed up delivery on off, Bonner defends it off the back foot.
|67.2 : Taijul Islam to Nkrumah Bonner, Flighted ball on off, Bonner keeps it out.
|67.3 : Taijul Islam to Nkrumah Bonner, FIFTY FOR BONNER! In back-to-back innings from him. It has once again come at the time when his team needed it the most. A quality knock from him so far. He will now look to convert this into this maiden Test ton. Can he do it? He surely can if he continues to play the way he has so far. He gets to his 2nd Test half ton by driving this fuller ball down to long off for one.
|67.4 : Taijul Islam to Jermaine Blackwood, Floated delivery on off, Blackwood pushes it to mid off.
|67.5 : Taijul Islam to Jermaine Blackwood, On off, Blackwood defends it off the back foot.
|67.6 : Taijul Islam to Jermaine Blackwood, Tossed up delivery on off, Jermaine keeps it out.
|68.1 : Mehidy Hasan to Nkrumah Bonner, Tossed up delivery on middle, Bonner flicks it towards fine leg. The batsmen pick up a couple.
|68.2 : Mehidy Hasan to Nkrumah Bonner, Floated delivery on middle, Bonner flicks it to mid-wicket.
|68.3 : Mehidy Hasan to Nkrumah Bonner, Loopy delivery on off, Bonner defends it off the back foot.
|68.4 : Mehidy Hasan to Nkrumah Bonner, On middle, Bonner flicks it to mid-wicket.
|68.5 : Mehidy Hasan to Nkrumah Bonner, Tossed up delivery on off, Bonner defends it out.
|68.6 : Mehidy Hasan to Nkrumah Bonner, Floated ball on off, Bonner offers a solid defense on this one.
|69.1 : Taijul Islam to Jermaine Blackwood, Tossed up delivery on off, Blackwood defends it off the front foot.
|69.2 : Taijul Islam to Jermaine Blackwood, Flighted ball on off, Blackwood keeps it out.
|69.3 : Taijul Islam to Jermaine Blackwood, Floated delivery on off, Jermaine defends it off the front foot.
|69.4 : Taijul Islam to Jermaine Blackwood, On middle, Blackwood flicks it towards fine leg. The batsmen get two runs.
|69.5 : Taijul Islam to Jermaine Blackwood, Tossed up delivery on off, Blackwood pushes it back towards the bowler.
|69.6 : Taijul Islam to Jermaine Blackwood, Floated delivery on middle, Blackwood defends it off the back foot.
|70.1 : Mehidy Hasan to Nkrumah Bonner, Flighted delivery on off, Bonner defends it out.
|70.2 : Mehidy Hasan to Nkrumah Bonner, Loopy delivery on off, Bonner defends it to covers.
|70.3 : Mehidy Hasan to Nkrumah Bonner, Tossed up ball on middle, Bonner flicks it to mid-wicket.
|70.4 : Mehidy Hasan to Nkrumah Bonner, Floated delivery on middle, Bonner keeps it out.
|70.5 : Mehidy Hasan to Nkrumah Bonner, On middle, Bonner tucks it to mid-wicket.
|70.6 : Mehidy Hasan to Nkrumah Bonner, Tossed up delivery on off, Nkrumah offers a solid defense on this one. Maiden over from Mehidy Hasan!
|71.1 : Taijul Islam to Jermaine Blackwood, Full delivery on off, Blackwood drives it to mid off.
|71.2 : Taijul Islam to Jermaine Blackwood, Floated delivery on off, Blackwood defends it off the front foot.
|71.3 : Taijul Islam to Jermaine Blackwood, Loopy delivery on off, Blackwood keeps it out.
|71.4 : Taijul Islam to Jermaine Blackwood, Full ball on off, Blackwood drives it to covers.
|71.5 : Taijul Islam to Jermaine Blackwood, On off, Jermaine defends it off the back foot.
|71.6 : Taijul Islam to Jermaine Blackwood, Taijul strikes and gets the big wicket of Blackwood to break the stand. Lovely tossed up ball, Blackwood comes on the front foot and looks to drive through the off side but does so a bit early. He ends up ballooning a simple chance to the right side of the bowler and Taijul dives to gobble it up. Chance for Bangladesh to take control of the game again. End of a good, little innings from Blackwood. But like Campbell and Brathwaite, he too fails to go big.
|72.1 : Mehidy Hasan to Nkrumah Bonner, Tossed up delivery on off, Bonner defends it off the back foot.
|72.2 : Mehidy Hasan to Nkrumah Bonner, Floated ball on off, Bonner punches it to covers.
|72.3 : Mehidy Hasan to Nkrumah Bonner, Full delivery on middle, Bonner drives it to mid on.
|72.4 : Mehidy Hasan to Nkrumah Bonner, Tossed up delivery on middle, Bonner looks to flick but gets an inside edge onto his pads. It goes towards square leg.
|72.5 : Mehidy Hasan to Nkrumah Bonner, On middle, Bonner flicks it through mid-wicket for a single.
|72.6 : Mehidy Hasan to Joshua Da Silva, Loopy delivery on off, Da Silva keeps it out.
|73.1 : Taijul Islam to Nkrumah Bonner, Flighted delivery on off, Bonner defends it to covers.
|73.2 : Taijul Islam to Nkrumah Bonner, Floated ball on off, Bonner pushes it to covers.
|73.3 : Taijul Islam to Nkrumah Bonner, Loopy delivery on off, Bonner defends it off the back foot.
|73.4 : Taijul Islam to Nkrumah Bonner, Tossed up ball on middle, Bonner keeps it out.
|73.5 : Taijul Islam to Nkrumah Bonner, Full on middle, Bonner flicks it through square leg for a single.
|73.6 : Taijul Islam to Joshua Da Silva, On off, Da Silva guides it towards third man for a single.
|DRINKS! A decent hour for the visitors. Their two set batters in the 2nd session continued doing the good work. Bonner reached his 2nd half ton while Blackwood was going along nicely. However, Taijul struck to send him packing to make sure the hosts too have a say in this hour. Now, the most important phase coming up. West Indies would want these two to remain unbeaten. Bangladesh, on the other hand, would love a couple of quick wickets.
|74.1 : Mehidy Hasan to Nkrumah Bonner, Tossed up delivery on middle, Bonner defends it off the back foot.Â
|74.2 : Mehidy Hasan to Nkrumah Bonner, Flighted delivery on middle and leg, Bonner keeps it out.Â
|74.3 : Mehidy Hasan to Nkrumah Bonner, On middle, Bonner blocks it off the back foot.
|74.4 : Mehidy Hasan to Nkrumah Bonner, Full delivery on middle, Bonner pushes it to mid on.
|74.5 : Mehidy Hasan to Nkrumah Bonner, Tossed up on off, Bonner pushes it to covers.
|74.6 : Mehidy Hasan to Nkrumah Bonner, Floated on middle, kept out.
|75.1 : Taijul Islam to Joshua Da Silva, NO BALL! Full delivery on off, Da Silva drives it to mid off.
|Taijul Islam to Joshua Da Silva, Tossed up ball on middle, Da Silva flicks it to mid-wicket.
|75.2 : Taijul Islam to Joshua Da Silva, Floated delivery on middle, Da Silva punches it to mid on.
|75.3 : Taijul Islam to Joshua Da Silva, On off, Joshua defends it off the front foot.
|75.4 : Taijul Islam to Joshua Da Silva, Loopy delivery on off, Da Silva defends it off the back foot.
|75.5 : Taijul Islam to Joshua Da Silva, FOUR! Nicely played! Short ball on off, Da Silva punches it through covers for a boundary.
|75.6 : Taijul Islam to Joshua Da Silva, On off, Joshua punches it to covers.
|76.1 : Mehidy Hasan to Nkrumah Bonner, Full delivery on middle, Bonner flicks it to mid-wicket.
|76.2 : Mehidy Hasan to Nkrumah Bonner, Tossed up ball on middle, Bonner pushes it to mid on.
|76.3 : Mehidy Hasan to Nkrumah Bonner, Full delivery on off, Bonner drives it to mid off.
|76.4 : Mehidy Hasan to Nkrumah Bonner, Full again on middle, Bonner flicks it to mid-wicket.
|76.5 : Mehidy Hasan to Nkrumah Bonner, Tossed up delivery on middle, Bonner pushes it to mid on.
|76.6 : Mehidy Hasan to Nkrumah Bonner, Floated delivery on off, Bonner punches it towards the off side for a single.
|77.1 : Abu Jayed to Nkrumah Bonner, Length delivery on off, Bonner punches it through point for a single.
|77.2 : Abu Jayed to Joshua Da Silva, Full delivery on off, Da Silva drives it through covers for a single.
|77.3 : Abu Jayed to Nkrumah Bonner, Back of a length on off, Bonner pushes it towards point for a run.
|77.4 : Abu Jayed to Joshua Da Silva, BEATEN! Good length ball outside off, Da Silva looks to defend but misses it due to the seam movement on this one.
|77.5 : Abu Jayed to Joshua Da Silva, Length delivery on off, Da Silva pushes it through point for a couple.
|77.6 : Abu Jayed to Joshua Da Silva, Good length ball on off, Da Silva keeps it out.
|78.1 : Mehidy Hasan to Nkrumah Bonner, Tossed up delivery on middle, Bonner defends it off the back foot.
|78.2 : Bonner has been given out LBW! That was a very late call from the umpire but Bonner was quick to review. The doubt is if it has hit the pad first or the bat. The third umpire feels it is bat first. So, the onfield call will be changed.
|Mehidy Hasan to Nkrumah Bonner, NOT OUT! The ball has missed the pad and has hit the bat first. The onfield call is changed. But that was really close. Floated around outside off, it spins in sharply. Bonner goes on his back foot and looks to cut but it gets too close. He manages to fend it off on the off side. Bangladesh put in an appeal thinking it has come off the pad first and then the bat. And the umpire after thinking for a while raises his finger. Bonner quickly reviews and replays
|78.3 : Mehidy Hasan to Nkrumah Bonner, Floated delivery on middle, Bonner flicks it to mid-wicket.
|78.4 : Mehidy Hasan to Nkrumah Bonner, Full on middle, Bonner drives it to mid on.
|78.5 : Mehidy Hasan to Nkrumah Bonner, Tossed up delivery on off, Bonner pushes it through point for a single.
|78.6 : Mehidy Hasan to Joshua Da Silva, On off, Da Silva defends it off the back foot.
|79.1 : Taijul Islam to Nkrumah Bonner, Tossed up delivery on middle, Bonner defends it off the back foot.
|79.2 : Taijul Islam to Nkrumah Bonner, Flighted delivery on off, Bonner defends it off the front foot.
|79.3 : Taijul Islam to Nkrumah Bonner, Floated delivery on off, Bonner keeps it out.
|79.4 : Taijul Islam to Nkrumah Bonner, Loopy delivery on off, Bonner punches it through covers for a single.
|79.5 : Taijul Islam to Joshua Da Silva, On off, Da Silva defends it off the back foot.
|79.6 : Taijul Islam to Joshua Da Silva, Floated ball on off, Da Silva blocks it off the front foot.
|80.1 : Abu Jayed to Nkrumah Bonner, Full delivery on off, Bonner defends it off the front foot.Â
|80.2 : Abu Jayed to Nkrumah Bonner, Full again on off, Bonner drives it to covers.
|80.3 : Abu Jayed to Nkrumah Bonner, Back of a length on off, Bonner punches it through point for a single.
|80.4 : Abu Jayed to Joshua Da Silva, Full delivery on off, Da Silva drives it through covers for a run.
|80.5 : Abu Jayed to Nkrumah Bonner, Full again on off, Bonner drives it through covers for a couple.
|80.6 : Abu Jayed to Nkrumah Bonner, Full on middle, Bonner flicks it through mid-wicket. The batsmen get three runs.
|81.1 : Taijul Islam to Nkrumah Bonner, Floated around off, pushed towards the cover region.
|81.2 : Taijul Islam to Nkrumah Bonner, Tossed up and just outside off, spins away as Bonner looks to drive. Fails to connect. A mild appeal but it dies down quickly.
|81.3 : Taijul Islam to Nkrumah Bonner, Loopy and around off, Bonner keeps it out.
|81.4 : Taijul Islam to Nkrumah Bonner, Short and wide outside off, punched to deep point for an easy single.
|81.5 : Taijul Islam to Joshua Da Silva, Full and around off, driven to the cover fielder for nothing.
|81.6 : Taijul Islam to Joshua Da Silva, Appeal for LBW now but that was mising leg. This is good from Taijul though. Darts this one on middle. It skids off the surface. Da Silva is on the back foot and he looks to flick but misses to get struck on the pad. An appeal but turned down quickly.
|82.1 : Abu Jayed to Nkrumah Bonner, Short and wide outside off, Bonner punches it through point and adds two more to the total.
|82.2 : Abu Jayed to Nkrumah Bonner, Full and on middle, clipped towards mid-wicket for nothing.
|82.3 : Abu Jayed to Nkrumah Bonner, Nicely bowled! Goes for the yorker. Nails it but Bonner is upto the task as well. He digs it out nicely.
|82.4 : Abu Jayed to Nkrumah Bonner, Wide outside off, left alone this time.
|82.5 : Abu Jayed to Nkrumah Bonner, Fuller and around off, Bonner is right behind the line to push it to mid off.
|82.6 : Abu Jayed to Nkrumah Bonner, Full and around off again, Bonner once again drives it well but finds the fielder.
|83.1 : Taijul Islam to Joshua Da Silva, Full and wide outside off, driven towards the cover fiedler.
|83.2 : Taijul Islam to Joshua Da Silva, Flat and around the pad, Da Silva looks to work it on the leg side but misses to get hit on the pad.
|83.3 : Taijul Islam to Joshua Da Silva, Tossed up delivery on off, Da Silva looks to defend but gets an inside edge. It goes towards square leg. The batsmen get a couple.
|83.4 : Taijul Islam to Joshua Da Silva, Full on off, Da Silva drives it to covers.
|83.5 : Taijul Islam to Joshua Da Silva, On off, Da Silva blocks it off the front foot.
|83.6 : Taijul Islam to Joshua Da Silva, Floated delivery on middle, Da Silva defends it off the back foot.
|84.1 : Mehidy Hasan to Nkrumah Bonner, Full delivery on middle, Bonner pushes it through mid on for a single.
|84.2 : Mehidy Hasan to Joshua Da Silva, Tossed up ball on middle, Da Silva defends it off the back foot.
|84.3 : Mehidy Hasan to Joshua Da Silva, Floated delivery on middle, Da Silva keeps it out.
|84.4 : Mehidy Hasan to Joshua Da Silva, On middle, Da Silva flicks it to short leg.
|84.5 : Mehidy Hasan to Joshua Da Silva, Tossed up ball on off, Da Silva defends it off the back foot.
|84.6 : Mehidy Hasan to Joshua Da Silva, Very full and on middle, flicked wide of the man at mid on for one.
|85.1 : Taijul Islam to Joshua Da Silva, Tossed up delivery on off, Da Silva pushes it to point.
|85.2 : Taijul Islam to Joshua Da Silva, Short delivery on off, Da Silva punches it through covers. The fielder chases it and does well to stop it just before the ropes. The batsmen get three runs.
|85.3 : Taijul Islam to Nkrumah Bonner, Floated ball on middle, Bonner defends it off the back foot.
|85.4 : Taijul Islam to Nkrumah Bonner, Loopy delivery on off, Bonner offers a solid defense on this one.
|85.5 : Taijul Islam to Nkrumah Bonner, On middle, Bonner drives it to mid on.
|85.6 : Taijul Islam to Nkrumah Bonner, Flat and just outside off, guided towards the gully fielder.
|86.1 : Mehidy Hasan to Joshua Da Silva, Flighted delivery on middle, Da Silva keeps it out.
|86.2 : Mehidy Hasan to Joshua Da Silva, Tossed up ball on middle, Da Silva pushes it through mid on for a single.
|86.3 : Mehidy Hasan to Nkrumah Bonner, Loopy delivery on middle, Bonner pushes it through mid on for a single.
|86.4 : Mehidy Hasan to Joshua Da Silva, On middle, Da Silva flicks it to mid-wicket.
|86.5 : Mehidy Hasan to Joshua Da Silva, Full delivery on off, Da Silva drives it through mid off for a single.
|86.6 : Mehidy Hasan to Nkrumah Bonner, On middle, Bonner pushes it to mid on.
|87.1 : Taijul Islam to Joshua Da Silva, Lovely bowling from Taijul. Tossed up and just outside off. Da Silva comes on the front foot and looks to defend. The ball though spins in. It takes the inside edge and hits the pad. It lobs towards the empty short leg region. A fielder there and it would've been end of Da Silva.
|87.2 : Taijul Islam to Joshua Da Silva, Full delivery on middle, Da Silva flicks it through mid-wicket for a single.
|87.3 : Taijul Islam to Nkrumah Bonner, Full again on off, Bonner drives it through covers. The batsmen get two runs.
|87.4 : Taijul Islam to Nkrumah Bonner, Loopy delivery on off, Bonner defends it out.
|87.5 : Taijul Islam to Nkrumah Bonner, Full ball on off, Bonner pushes it to mid off.
|87.6 : Taijul Islam to Nkrumah Bonner, Tossed up delivery on off, Bonner blocks it off the back foot.
|88.1 : Mehidy Hasan to Joshua Da Silva, Full delivery on off, Joshua defends it to mid off.
|88.2 : Mehidy Hasan to Joshua Da Silva, Tossed up delivery on middle, Da Silva pushes it through mid on for a single.
|88.3 : Mehidy Hasan to Nkrumah Bonner, Floated delivery on off, Bonner defends it off the front foot.
|88.4 : Mehidy Hasan to Nkrumah Bonner, Short and wide outside off this time and Bonner is quickly on the back foot. He punches it through the covers and gets two more.
|88.5 : Mehidy Hasan to Nkrumah Bonner, On off, Bonner pushes it to mid off.
|88.6 : Mehidy Hasan to Nkrumah Bonner, Floated delivery on middle, Bonner flicks it to mid-wicket.
|Last over before Stumps coming up. Can Bangladesh manage a wicket somehow? Taijul to bowl. Da Silva to face. Slip, foward short leg and a man at silly point.
|89.1 : Taijul Islam to Joshua Da Silva, Loopy delivery on off, Da Silva keeps it out. Â
|89.2 : Taijul Islam to Joshua Da Silva, Flat and around off, punched to mid on for nothing.
|89.3 : Taijul Islam to Joshua Da Silva, EDGY! Lovely tossed up ball on middle, Da Silva looks to defend but the ball spins in. He misses and gets hit on the pad. The ball goes wide of the man at first slip. Some excitement but don't think there was any bat.
|89.4 : Taijul Islam to Joshua Da Silva, Floated around off, pushed towards the cover region.
|89.5 : Taijul Islam to Joshua Da Silva, Flat and just around off, Da Silva goes back and keeps it out.
|89.6 : Taijul Islam to Joshua Da Silva, A fuller ball on the pads, Da Silva tucks it to fine leg. The man from the ring chases it down and keeps it down to two. With that, IT IS STUMPS ON DAY 1.
|A fine day's play and one can say that Bonner is the hero of the day for the West Indies. For the hosts, it has been a hard toil with the ball but Jayed and Taijul with twin strikes have made sure the visitors have not run away with the game!
|The session saw Bonner and Blackwood continue their good work from the second session. They added 50-plus and were looking set for a big one before Taijul removed Blackwood with a soft dismissal. Bonner though has continued his fine form from the first Test and is looking set for a big one on Day 2. Da Silva gave him company nicely in this last hour and against the second new ball. The two have managed to add 45 runs and will return to take things forward on Day 2.
|Bangladesh have done well in this session. West Indies were scoring at a decent click. The hosts managed to slow things down and with Taijul getting the wicket of Blackwood, they took further control of the session. They kept Bonner silent in this session and didn't allow him easy runs. Overall, it is a decent effort from the Bangladeshi bowlers in this session. However, they would've loved a couple of more wickets in this closing hour.
|Earlier in the day, West Indies opted to bat first after winning the toss. Their openers almost kept the hosts at bay with Brathwaite and Campbell adding 66. Campbell fell but that was the only success for Bangladesh. However, they returned with more energy in the 2nd session to pull things back in their control. The medium-pacers did the job for them in that second session with Taijul making sure easy runs were not given from his end. Jayed got 2 while Sarkar managed the big wicket of Brathwait
|Right! With just 5 wickets lost and Bonner well-set batting on 74, you can say that West Indies will take the honors of day's play. That's all from Day 1. The action for Day 2 will begin at 0930 local (0330 GMT). Do join us for all the action. For now, it is goodbye from our side. Take care and cheers.
|Time for Day 2! As West Indies would look to score briskly with the 5 wickets that they have and look to end the first innings on a good score. With Nkrumah Bonner well set and Joshua Da Silva for his company the duo would look to bat maximum overs and score maximum runs as this is the last recognized batting pair for them. Bangladesh on the other hand would want that they take the remaining 5 wickets of the West Indies innings cheaply and then go onto bat deep and long to post a huge lead. Who
Pitch report - Anjum Chopra says that it is a bit nipping as the weather suggests. Further says that the top surface might be crumbling as she says that one ball from Mehidy Hasan brought out a puff off dust. Further she mentions that the batsmen either need to bat on the front foot or the back foot. She ends by saying that there will be a lot of spin on offer.
|We are all set to begin the second day. The two West Indies batsmen Nkrumah Bonner and Joshua Da Silva walk out to the middle. The Bangladesh players are out in the middle too. Abu Jayed to start the proceedings with the ball on Day 2. Here we go...
|90.1 : Abu Jayed to Nkrumah Bonner, Runs of the bat straightaway! Full and around leg, Bonner just tucks it towards deep mid-wicket for a comfortable three runs.
|90.2 : Abu Jayed to Joshua Da Silva, Short of good length and around off, Da Silva cuts it straight to point.
|Abu Jayed to Joshua Da Silva, NOT OUT! WICKETS MISSING! Length and angled around leg, Da Sliva goes for the flick but is beaten to get rapped on the pads. There is an appeal and the umpire shakes his head. Mominul Takes the review and the Ultra Edges shows that there is no bat invlolved and the Ball Tracker shows that the ball is missing the stiumps.
|90.4 : Abu Jayed to Joshua Da Silva, FOUR! Top Shot! Short of good length and around off, Da Silva gets on top of the bounce and punches it through covers for a boundary.
|90.5 : Abu Jayed to Joshua Da Silva, Length and around off, Joshua defends it out.
|90.6 : Abu Jayed to Joshua Da Silva, On off, kept out.
|91.1 : Taijul Islam to Nkrumah Bonner, Tossed up around off, Bonner pushes it to cover-point and takes a single.
|91.2 : Taijul Islam to Joshua Da Silva, Floated on the pads, Joshua nudges it round the corner for a run.
|91.3 : Taijul Islam to Nkrumah Bonner, Flighted ball around off, Bonner gets aÂ bit squared up as he blocks it off the back foot. Turn and bounce for Taijul.
|91.4 : Taijul Islam to Nkrumah Bonner, Full and on middle, Bonner defends it off the front foot.
|91.5 : Taijul Islam to Nkrumah Bonner, Drifitng down leg this time and Bonner shoulders arms to it.
|91.6 : Taijul Islam to Nkrumah Bonner, Flighted around middle and leg, Bonner comes on the front foot and then blocks it out onto the pitch.
|92.1 : Abu Jayed to Joshua Da Silva, FOUR! Crashed away! A gentle loosner. Full and outside off, Joshua Da Silva goes on the back foot and then cuts it through backward point as the ball runs away to the fence in no time.
|92.2 : Abu Jayed to Joshua Da Silva, Length and around off, Joshua defends it out to covers this time.
|92.3 : Abu Jayed to Joshua Da Silva, Full and outside off, Joshua steers it to deep point and gets a single now. He looks for a second but it is not there.
|92.4 : Abu Jayed to Nkrumah Bonner, Jayed strays one on the pads, Bonner tucks it behind square on the leg side for a single.
|92.5 : Abu Jayed to Joshua Da Silva, Full and around off, Da Silva pushes it back to the bowler.
|92.6 : Abu Jayed to Joshua Da Silva, Full and around middle, Joshua pushes it off the back foot towards mid on.
|93.1 : Taijul Islam to Nkrumah Bonner, Full and around off, pushed down to mid on.
|93.2 : Taijul Islam to Nkrumah Bonner, Tossed up on middle, blocked out off the front foot.
|93.3 : Taijul Islam to Nkrumah Bonner, Full and on the pads, clipped towards mid-wicket for a single.
|93.4 : Taijul Islam to Joshua Da Silva, Flighted and turning into the pads of Joshua, Da Silva clips it to mid-wicket for a dot.
|93.5 : Taijul Islam to Joshua Da Silva, Tossed up on the pads, Da Silva tucks it round the corner for a couple of runs now.
|93.6 : Taijul Islam to Joshua Da Silva, Flatter and around off, Joshua punches it off the back foot towards covers.
|94.1 : Abu Jayed to Nkrumah Bonner, Length and around off, Bonner defends it out off the back foot.
|94.2 : Abu Jayed to Nkrumah Bonner, Short of good length and around middle, Bonner defends it from within the crease by getting on top of the bounce there.
|94.3 : Abu Jayed to Nkrumah Bonner, Length and around off, Bonner is half forward on the front foot as he blocks it out.
|94.4 : Abu Jayed to Nkrumah Bonner, Good shot but for no runs. Full and around middle, Bonner drives but cannot beat the man at mid on.
|94.5 : Abu Jayed to Nkrumah Bonner, Length and on the pads, Bonner tucks it to deep mid-wicket for a single.
|94.6 : Abu Jayed to Joshua Da Silva, Full and on off, driven straight down to mid off by Joshua to see off the over.
|95.1 : Taijul Islam to Nkrumah Bonner, Tossed up and on off, driven down to sweeper cover for a single.
|95.2 : Taijul Islam to Joshua Da Silva. Tossed up on off, Joshua taps it to point.
|95.3 : Taijul Islam to Joshua Da Silva, FOUR! Nicely done! Flatter and around off, Joshua punches it in front for point and the ball races away to the fence as Abu Jayed gives the chase and also puts in a dive but the ball wins the race there.
|95.4 : Taijul Islam to Joshua Da Silva, Loopy on off, Joshua blocks it out.
|95.5 : Taijul Islam to Joshua Da Silva, Floated around middle and leg, Da Silva clips it towards mid-wicket for a single.
|95.6 : Taijul Islam to Nkrumah Bonner, Tossed up on middle, Bonner keeps it out off the front foot and towards point.
|96.1 : Abu Jayed to Joshua Da Silva, Another delivery which is bowled on leg, Joshua clips it to mid-wicket for a single.
|96.2 : Abu Jayed to Nkrumah Bonner, Length and on the pads, Bonner whips it to fine leg for a single. 250 comes up for West Indies.
|96.3 : Abu Jayed to Joshua Da Silva, Length and around off, Da Silva taps it to gully. The man there goes to his right and saves a certain few runs.
|96.4 : Abu Jayed to Joshua Da Silva, Length and on middle, Joshua prods tentatively but the ball takes the inner half of the bat and goes to the leg side. Da Silva scampers through for a single.
|96.5 : Abu Jayed to Nkrumah Bonner, FOUR! Pure timing! Full and straying on the pads, Bonner flicks it through square leg and fetches a boundary this time.
|96.6 : Abu Jayed to Nkrumah Bonner, Full and around off, Bonner comes right behind the line of the ball and then blocks it out.
|97.1 : Mehidy Hasan to Joshua Da Silva, BEATEN! Flighted outside off, Joshua prods forward to block it out but the ball spins away from him and beats the outside edge too.
|97.2 : Mehidy Hasan to Joshua Da Silva, On off, clipped towards square leg.
|97.3 : Mehidy Hasan to Joshua Da Silva, Flighted around middle, Joshua looks to defend but the ball takes the inner half and goes behind square on the leg side for a couple of runs.
|97.4 : Mehidy Hasan to Joshua Da Silva, Full and around middle, Da Silva clips it to square leg once again.
|97.5 : Mehidy Hasan to Joshua Da Silva, Nicely bowled! Tossed up around off, spinning into Da Silva, Joshua looks to play it off the back foot but the ball takes the inside edge and lobs to the vacant short leg area.
|97.6 : Mehidy Hasan to Joshua Da Silva, Flatter and around middle, kept out safely off the back foot by Joshua there.
|98.1 : Nayeem Hasan to Nkrumah Bonner, Short and drifting down leg, Bonner goes for the pull but hits it straight to square leg. Was there to be put away and Bonner would he unhappy with himself for not doing so.
|98.2 : Nayeem Hasan to Nkrumah Bonner, Tossed up on off, blocked off the back foot by Bonner.
|98.3 : Nayeem Hasan to Nkrumah Bonner, Flighted on off, once again Bonner keeps it out from within the crease.
|98.4 : Nayeem Hasan to Nkrumah Bonner,Â On middle, tucked away towards mid-wicket.
|98.5 : Nayeem Hasan to Nkrumah Bonner, FOUR BYES! Tossed up and spinning down leg, Bonner looks to defend it but the ball goes past him and the keeper and into the fine leg fence. Byes signalled.
|98.6 : Nayeem Hasan to Nkrumah Bonner, Tossed up on off, pushed to the bowler.
|99.1 : Mehidy Hasan to Joshua Da Silva, Flighted on off, driven down to mid off.
|99.2 : Mehidy Hasan to Joshua Da Silva, Flatter and around off, punched down to long on for a single.
|99.3 : Mehidy Hasan to Nkrumah Bonner, Fuller and on middle, Bonner clips it to mid-wicket.
|99.4 : Mehidy Hasan to Nkrumah Bonner, Fuller and on middle and leg, Bonner goes for the flick and the fielder at mid-wicket misfields to allow a single.
|99.5 : Mehidy Hasan to Joshua Da Silva, Flighted on leg, Da Silva turns it to short fine leg.
|99.6 : Mehidy Hasan to Joshua Da Silva, Joshua comes well on the front foot to defend this tossed up ball on the off side.
|100.1 : Nayeem Hasan to Nkrumah Bonner, Flatter and around middle, turned towards mid-wicket for a single.
|100.2 : Nayeem Hasan to Joshua Da Silva, Flighted around middle, Joshua looks to go over the cow corner but the ball goes off his inner half towards mid-wicket for a single.
|100.3 : Nayeem Hasan to Nkrumah Bonner, Flatter on middle, Bonner rocks on the back foot and then pulls but hits Najmul Hossain Shanto on the right shoulder.
|100.4 : Nayeem Hasan to Nkrumah Bonner, Full on off, pushed down to the bowler now.
|100.5 : Nayeem Hasan to Nkrumah Bonner, On middle and leg, turned away towards square leg this time.
|100.6 : Nayeem Hasan to Nkrumah Bonner, Full and on middle and off, Bonner drives it down to long on for a single. He will keep the strike for the next over. He now moves into the 90s.
|101.1 : Mehidy Hasan to Nkrumah Bonner, Pushed through flatter and on off, pushed to the leg side for a dot.
|101.2 : Mehidy Hasan to Nkrumah Bonner, Floated around middle, clipped towards the vacant short leg area.
|101.4 : Mehidy Hasan to Alzarri Joseph, Floated on off, pushed to covers.
|Mehidy Hasan to Nkrumah Bonner, OUT! CAUGHT! Bonner departs in the nervous nineties. That's wicket number 99 for Mehidy Hasan. Nicely looped up ball around middle and leg, Bonner leans on and looks to turn it into the leg side the ball though catches the edge off the inner half of the bat and goes low towards leg slip. Mohammad Mithun there takes a good catch by going low there.
|101.5 : Mehidy Hasan to Alzarri Joseph, Another tossed up ball on off, Joseph plays it to the off side.
|101.6 : Mehidy Hasan to Alzarri Joseph, A wicket maiden to end from Mehidy Hasan. Flighted on off, kept out now by Joseph.
|102.1 : Nayeem Hasan to Joshua Da Silva, On middle and leg, Joshua flicks it to short fine leg now. Bangladesh opting for the leg side plot now.
|102.2 : Nayeem Hasan to Joshua Da Silva, Flatter and on leg, turned past short leg.
|102.3 : Nayeem Hasan to Joshua Da Silva, Flatter and around leg, Joshua looks to play it off the back foot but the ball takes the inside edge and goes between the legs and falls close to the leg pole. Lucky for him the ball does not disturb the castle behind.
|102.4 : Nayeem Hasan to Joshua Da Silva, On middle, clipped towards the leg side.
|102.5 : Nayeem Hasan to Joshua Da Silva, Full and on middle, Joshua gets down and sweeps it through square leg for a couple of runs.
|102.6 : Nayeem Hasan to Joshua Da Silva, Flatter around off, Joshua looks to defend it out but ekes out an inside edge on the pads as the ball now rolls to the off side.
|103.1 : Mehidy Hasan to Alzarri Joseph, Floated around off, Joseph looks to defend but the ball goes off the inside edge and drops short of short leg fielder.
|103.2 : Mehidy Hasan to Alzarri Joseph, On off, pushed to the off side.
|103.3 : Mehidy Hasan to Alzarri Joseph, Fuller and around middle, Jospeh gets it off the inner half towards mid on now.
|103.4 : Mehidy Hasan to Alzarri Joseph, Flighted around off, Joseph chips it in the air over mid on and gets a single.
|103.5 : Mehidy Hasan to Joshua Da Silva, FOUR! Reverse swept! Full and outside off, Joshua gets in the postiion early as the reverse sweeps it through gully for a boundary. He also gets to his Test fifty there.
|103.6 : Mehidy Hasan to Joshua Da Silva, On off, pushed through mid on for a single.
|DRINKS! A good passage of play for West Indies though they lost Nkrumah Bonner but they have managed to score at a decent rate in the first hour. Bangladesh would be a bit disappointed with their bowling as they could not remove the batsmen early. Joshua Da Silva has just gone past his fifty and looks set for a big knock. What will happen in the hour before Lunch? Let's find out.
|104.1 : Nayeem Hasan to Joshua Da Silva, Tossed up on off, pushed down to mid off.
|104.2 : Nayeem Hasan to Joshua Da Silva, Floated on leg, turned out towards the leg side.
|104.3 : Nayeem Hasan to Joshua Da Silva, Full on the pads, turned towards leg slip.
|104.4 : Nayeem Hasan to Joshua Da Silva, Flighted on middle, driven down to mid on.
|104.5 : Nayeem Hasan to Joshua Da Silva, Floated around leg, turned away towards square leg.
|104.6 : Nayeem Hasan to Joshua Da Silva, Loopy on leg, pushed back to the bowler off the front foot.
|105.1 : Mehidy Hasan to Alzarri Joseph, Tossed up on leg, turned away towards the leg side .
|105.2 : Mehidy Hasan to Alzarri Joseph, Tossed up on middle, Joseph blocks it off the back foot.
|105.3 : Mehidy Hasan to Alzarri Joseph, Full on off, pushed to the off side.
|105.4 : Mehidy Hasan to Alzarri Joseph, FOUR! Nicely hit! Tossed up on middle, Joseph slogs it off the inner half of a bat. The ball has enough to cross the fence at deep mid-wicket.
|105.5 : Mehidy Hasan to Alzarri Joseph, EDGED AND FOUR! Tossed up around off, Joseph looks to drive but ends up gettinga thick outside edge. The ball rolls past the slip fielder and into the fence at third man for a boundary.
|105.6 : Mehidy Hasan to Alzarri Joseph,Â Tossed up around leg, Joseph misses his clip to get hit on the pads. There is an appeal but nothing from the umpire.
|106.1 : Nayeem Hasan to Joshua Da Silva, Tossed up on leg, turned to mid-wicket.
|106.2 : Nayeem Hasan to Joshua Da Silva, On middle, driven down to long on for a single.
|106.3 : Nayeem Hasan to Alzarri Joseph, FOUR! Joseph continues his merry ways! Tossed up around off, Alzarri swing it over mid off and gets a boundary. He uses his long levers to good effect.
|106.4 : Nayeem Hasan to Alzarri Joseph, On off, pushed to covers now.
|106.5 : Nayeem Hasan to Alzarri Joseph, Tossed up around middle, clipped towards mid-wicket.
|106.6 : Nayeem Hasan to Alzarri Joseph, On off, Joseph defends it out to the off side off the front foot.
|107.1 : Mehidy Hasan to Joshua Da Silva, Tossed up on middle and leg, turned towards square leg for a single.
|107.2 : Mehidy Hasan to Alzarri Joseph, Full and on off, pushed back down to the bowler off the front foot.
|107.3 : Mehidy Hasan to Alzarri Joseph, Flighted around middle, Joseph defends it off the back foot once again.
|107.4 : Mehidy Hasan to Alzarri Joseph, Loopy on off, pushed down to covers.
|107.5 : Mehidy Hasan to Alzarri Joseph, An appeal from Mehidy but the umpire is unmoved! Tossed up on off, Joseph looks to defend it but the ball beats him to hit him on the pads. There might be an inside edge there hence the umpire shook his head.
|107.6 : Mehidy Hasan to Alzarri Joseph, SIX! Slogged away! Floated aand into the arc of Joseph, Alzarri slogs it up and over deep mid-wicket for a biggie.
|108.2 : Taijul Islam to Joshua Da Silva, On off, pushed to covers.
|108.1 : Taijul Islam to Joshua Da Silva, FOUR! Poor start from Taijul in his new spell. Tossed up down leg, Joshua sweeps it fine and down to fine leg for a boundary.
|108.3 : Taijul Islam to Joshua Da Silva, Flatter and outside off, Da Silva goes for the cut but finds point.
|108.4 : Taijul Islam to Joshua Da Silva, Fuller and on off, driven off the front foot and towards the bowler.
|108.5 : Taijul Islam to Joshua Da Silva, Tossed up on off, Joshua defends it to the off side off the front foot.
|108.6 : Taijul Islam to Joshua Da Silva, Full toss on leg, Joshua goes for the sweep but does not get it correctly as the ball goes off his pads to the leg side . An appeal follows but nothing from the umpire.
|109.1 : Mehidy Hasan to Alzarri Joseph, Tossed up and going down leg, blocked out.
|109.2 : Mehidy Hasan to Alzarri Joseph, Tossed up and spinning down leg once again, Joseph lets the ball thud into his thigh pad now.
|109.3 : Mehidy Hasan to Alzarri Joseph, Tosed up on off, Joseph keeps his bat and pad together to defend this one out. An appeal comes but the umpire shakes his head.
|109.4 : Mehidy Hasan to Alzarri Joseph, Tosed up around off, Joseph once again allows the ball to thud into his thigh pad.
|109.5 : Mehidy Hasan to Alzarri Joseph, On middle and leg, kept out from within the crease.
|109.6 : Mehidy Hasan to Alzarri Joseph, On off, Joseph defends it out.
|110.1 : Taijul Islam to Joshua Da Silva, Shorter and outside off, slapped away towards point.
|110.2 : Taijul Islam to Joshua Da Silva, Once again it is flatter and around off, Da Silva cvuts but cannot beat point.
|110.3 : Taijul Islam to Joshua Da Silva, Flighted around middle, pushed to the off side.
|110.4 : Taijul Islam to Joshua Da Silva, Short and outside off, Joshua steers it through gully and gets a brace. 300 comes up for West Indies.
|110.5 : Taijul Islam to Joshua Da Silva, On off, pushed to mid off.
|110.6 : Taijul Islam to Joshua Da Silva, Flighted around off, driven through covers for a single.
|111.1 : Mehidy Hasan to Joshua Da Silva, Flatter and outside off, Joshua pushes it off the back foot towards the bowler.
|111.2 : Mehidy Hasan to Joshua Da Silva, On middle, clipped towards square leg.
|111.3 : Mehidy Hasan to Joshua Da Silva, Flatter around off, punched off the back foot towards covers.
|111.4 : Mehidy Hasan to Joshua Da Silva, Loopy on leg, turned away towards mid on.
|111.5 : Mehidy Hasan to Joshua Da Silva, Flighted and on middle, Joshua is deep inside his crease as he keeps it out.
|111.6 : Mehidy Hasan to Joshua Da Silva, On middle and leg, Da Silva plays it to mid on. A maiden over from Mehidy Hasan.
|112.1 : Taijul Islam to Alzarri Joseph, Full on middle, whipped away towards wide mid on for a single.
|112.2 : Taijul Islam to Joshua Da Silva, Floated around middle, defended off the front foot.
|112.3 : Taijul Islam to Joshua Da Silva,Â Fuller and around middle, driven down to mid on now.
|112.4 : Taijul Islam to Joshua Da Silva, Darted in on off, pushed down to the bowler this time.
|112.5 : Taijul Islam to Joshua Da Silva. Looped up ball around off, pushed through cover-point for a single.
|112.6 : Taijul Islam to Alzarri Joseph, SIX! Joseph has picked the bones out of here! Nicely tossed up ball, Joseph uses his long levers to good use as he whacks it over wide long on for half a dozen.
|113.1 : Mehidy Hasan to Joshua Da Silva, On middle and leg, turned towards mid-wicket.
|113.2 : Mehidy Hasan to Joshua Da Silva, On off, Da Silva defends it off the front foot.
|113.3 : Mehidy Hasan to Joshua Da Silva, Full and on leg, whipped straight to mid on.
|113.4 : Mehidy Hasan to Joshua Da Silva, Slightly flatter on leg, turned away towards mid-wicket.
|113.5 : Mehidy Hasan to Joshua Da Silva, Another ball which is on leg, Hoshua does well to stroke it to straightish mid on.
|113.6 : Mehidy Hasan to Joshua Da Silva, Full and on leg, turned away towards the leg side by Joshua to see off the over.
|114.1 : Abu Jayed to Alzarri Joseph, BEATEN! Length and around off, Joseph looks to defend it from the back foot bu the ball nips away to beat the outside edge.
|114.2 : Abu Jayed to Alzarri Joseph, Length and around off, kept out from within the crease.
|114.3 : Abu Jayed to Alzarri Joseph, Length and outside off, left alone by Alzarri.
|114.4 : Abu Jayed to Alzarri Joseph, Good length and in line with the off stump, Joseph defends it out.
|114.5 : Abu Jayed to Alzarri Joseph, Short of good length and around off, Joseph punches it off the back foot towards covers.
|114.6 : Abu Jayed to Alzarri Joseph, FOUR! Delightful! Admirable! And what not you can say about this stroke. Full and around off, Joseph punches it down through mid off and the ball races to the fence at long off in quick time.
|115.1 : Mehidy Hasan to Joshua Da Silva,Â Tossed up on leg, turned towards mid-wicket.
|115.2 : Mehidy Hasan to Joshua Da Silva, Tossed up on middle, clipped towards square leg.
|115.3 : Mehidy Hasan to Joshua Da Silva, Flatter and outside off, slapped towards point.
|115.4 : Mehidy Hasan to Joshua Da Silva, On middle, kept out off the from within the crease.
|115.5 : Mehidy Hasan to Joshua Da Silva, Another tossed up ball on off, Joshua keeps it out off the back foot once again.
|115.6 : Mehidy Hasan to Joshua Da Silva,Â FOUR! Swept away! Not the conventional sweep but the reverse. Full and around off, Joshua Da Silva goes for the reverse sweep and hits it all along the ground through backward point for a boundary. 50-stand comes up now.
|116.1 : Abu Jayed to Alzarri Joseph, Length and around off, kept out off the back foot by Joseph.
|116.2 : Abu Jayed to Alzarri Joseph, Full and around off, driven down to mid off by Jospeh now.
|116.3 : Abu Jayed to Alzarri Joseph, Full and around off, Joseph lines up for a big hit downtown but gets it off the inside half of his blade. The ball rolls to mid on now.
|116.4 : Abu Jayed to Alzarri Joseph, Length and outside off, Joseph makes a leave after watching it carefully.
|116.5 : Abu Jayed to Alzarri Joseph, FOUR RUNS! MORE RUNS! Drifting down leg, Alzarri gets inside the line and then whips it to fine leg as the ball crosses the fence there for a boundary.
|116.6 : Abu Jayed to Alzarri Joseph, Good length and outside off, Joseph watchfully makes a leave.
|117.1 : Nayeem Hasan to Joshua Da Silva, Tossed up outside off, Da Silva blocks it out to the off side.
|117.2 : Nayeem Hasan to Joshua Da Silva, Tossed up and turining into leg, turned away towards the leg side.
|117.3 : Nayeem Hasan to Joshua Da Silva, On leg, tucked towards square leg.
|117.4 : Nayeem Hasan to Joshua Da Silva, FOUR! Flatter and around off, Joshua pulls it off the back foot and nails the pulls to deep mid-wicket fence for a boundary.
|117.5 : Nayeem Hasan to Joshua Da Silva, Fuller on leg, turned away towards the leg side.
|117.6 : Nayeem Hasan to Joshua Da Silva, Tossed up and turning into Da Silva, Joshua defends it off the back foot.
|118.1 : Abu Jayed to Alzarri Joseph, Fuller and outside off, left alone by Joseph. Nice way to arrest your killer instincts.
|118.2 : Abu Jayed to Alzarri Joseph, Another one which is outside off, Joseph watchfully makes a leave.
|118.3 : Abu Jayed to Alzarri Joseph, Three leaves from Joseph! Outside off, left alone.
|118.4 : Abu Jayed to Alzarri Joseph, Make the four in a row! The leaves! Another fuller and outside off ball and Joseph does not paly at it.
|118.5 : Abu Jayed to Alzarri Joseph, Now he finally lays bat onto the ball. Length and around off, Joseph pushes it to mid on now.
|118.6 : Abu Jayed to Alzarri Joseph, Another length ball but it is outside off, Joseph resists himself as he calmly lets the ball go through to Liton Das. THAT WILL BE LUNCH ON DAY 2!
|What a brilliant session for West Indies. They will be mighty pleased with their effort and the partnership between Joshua Da Silva and Alzarri Joseph has put the tourists in command of this Test.
|It's been a tough toil for the Bangladesh bowlers. They haven't been at their best today and have paid the price for their casual approach. They have looked jaded and out of ideas. Skipper Mominul Haque will hope that his bowlers can pick themselves up and wrap up West Indies as quickly as possible. The bowlers have spent long hours on the field andÂ will not like to spend another session in the scorching heat.
|So a session that clearly belonged to the Maroon of West Indies. They will be looking to get as close to 400 as possible and continue their impressive showing. Can the Bangla Tigers roar back in the second session after a timid display in the first? Join us at 1210 local (0610 GMT) for the Post-Lunch session to find out.
|102 runs for the loss of just 1 wicket. That's how West Indies have fared in the first session. Bonner departed before the first hour of the session and it looked like West Indies would be bowled out early but Alzarri had other ideas. He has showed his ability with the bat and along with Joshua Da Silva has stitched a solid 59-run stand. Alzarri would look to continue the same way after the break and reach his half ton while Joshua will be desperate to get his maiden Test hundred. He has batted
|119.1 : Taijul Islam to Joshua Da Silva, Fired on the middle pole, blocked.
|119.2 : Taijul Islam to Joshua Da Silva, Quicker again and on the stumps, Joshua lunges and keeps it out.
|119.3 : Taijul Islam to Joshua Da Silva, Bowls it quicker again and on middle, defended.
|119.4 : Taijul Islam to Joshua Da Silva, Slightly shorter and on middle, Joshua stays back and pushes it to mid on.
|119.5 : Taijul Islam to Joshua Da Silva, Another dot! On the stumps, continues to make the batter play, Joshua has no problem to play it to covers.
|119.6 : Taijul Islam to Joshua Da Silva, A maiden to begin with! On off, it is guided to point.
|120.1 : Nayeem Hasan to Alzarri Joseph, Floats it up, it is a little too full, Joseph strokes it through covers for one.
|120.2 : Nayeem Hasan to Joshua Da Silva, Flatter and on off, Joshua defends it by going onto the back foot.
|120.3 : Nayeem Hasan to Joshua Da Silva, Nicely floated up on off, blocked.
|120.4 : Nayeem Hasan to Joshua Da Silva, Fuller and on off, it is pushed back to the bowler.
|120.5 : Nayeem Hasan to Joshua Da Silva, FOUR! That is played nice and fine! Shorter and outside off, Joshua lets the ball come to him and then guides it fine on the off side for another boundary.
|120.6 : Nayeem Hasan to Joshua Da Silva, Goes back to bowling on the stumos, defended.
|121.1 : Taijul Islam to Alzarri Joseph, Outside off, left alone.
|121.2 : Taijul Islam to Alzarri Joseph, Shorter and outside off, this is slapped through covers for one.
|121.3 : Taijul Islam to Joshua Da Silva, On middle, Joshua lunges and keeps it out.
|121.4 : Taijul Islam to Joshua Da Silva, Once again on middle, Joshua pushes it back to the bowler.
|121.5 : Taijul Islam to Joshua Da Silva, Shorter and around off, it is guided to point.
|121.6 : Taijul Islam to Joshua Da Silva, BEATEN! Little bit of turn for Joshua! This is floated up and on off, it lands and then spins away. Joshua looks to go over mid on but is beaten.
|122.1 : Nayeem Hasan to Alzarri Joseph, On the pads, Joseph looks to flick but misses to get hit on the pads.
|122.2 : Nayeem Hasan to Alzarri Joseph, Fuller and on off, this is hit down to long off for one.
|122.3 : Nayeem Hasan to Joshua Da Silva, A single now! On the pads, this is worked through square leg for one.
|122.4 : Nayeem Hasan to Alzarri Joseph, Fired on off, Alzarri stays back and defends it onto the ground.
|122.5 : Nayeem Hasan to Alzarri Joseph, On off, Joseph pushes it to covers.
|122.6 : Nayeem Hasan to Alzarri Joseph, Floats it up on off, Joseph pushes it to covers.
|123.1 : Taijul Islam to Joshua Da Silva, A single now as this is eased down to long off for one.
|123.2 : Taijul Islam to Alzarri Joseph, Darts it on middle, Alzarri stays back and defends it.
|123.3 : Taijul Islam to Alzarri Joseph, A little bit of turn! Shorter and around off, spins away, there is extra bounce. Joseph does well to block it with soft hands.
|123.4 : Taijul Islam to Alzarri Joseph, Gets off strike now as he punches this down to long on.
|123.5 : Taijul Islam to Joshua Da Silva, OHHH! The arm ball, comes in with the angle from outside off. Joshua looks to defend but gets an inside edge onto the pads.
|123.6 : Taijul Islam to Joshua Da Silva, On middle, Joshua defends it.
|124.1 : Nayeem Hasan to Alzarri Joseph, On off, this is pushed to mid off.
|124.2 : Nayeem Hasan to Alzarri Joseph, Floats it up on middle, Joseph goes hard at it. It goes off the inner half through mid-wicket for one.
|124.3 : Nayeem Hasan to Joshua Da Silva, A single now as this is tucked around the corner.
|125.1 : Taijul Islam to Joshua Da Silva, On middle, this is flicked with the angle to mid-wicket.
|125.2 : Taijul Islam to Joshua Da Silva, On middle again, looking for some turn which is not there. Blocked.
|125.3 : Taijul Islam to Joshua Da Silva, Well bowled! Slows it up a little. It lands and then holds its line. Goes off the outer half towards point as Silva tries to defend.
|125.4 : Taijul Islam to Joshua Da Silva, On middle, fires it in. Kept out.
|125.5 : Taijul Islam to Joshua Da Silva, Loopy ball on off, Joshua pushes it to covers.
|125.6 : Taijul Islam to Joshua Da Silva, Shorter and around off, Joshua goes back and pushes it to covers.
|126.1 : Nayeem Hasan to Alzarri Joseph, Down the leg side, left alone.
|126.2 : Nayeem Hasan to Alzarri Joseph, Loopy ball on middle, this is eased down to long on for one.
|126.3 : Nayeem Hasan to Joshua Da Silva, A single as this is worked through mid-wicket.
|126.4 : Nayeem Hasan to Alzarri Joseph, On the stumps, it is pushed back to the bowler.
|126.5 : Nayeem Hasan to Alzarri Joseph, An appeal but turned down! This lands on middle and then straightens. Hits the pad of Joseph as he tries to block. Too high.
|126.6 : Nayeem Hasan to Alzarri Joseph, Quicker and on off, Alzarri stays back and blocks it onto the ground.
|127.1 : Taijul Islam to Joshua Da Silva, Outside off, this is played late towards point for one.
|127.2 : Taijul Islam to Alzarri Joseph, Really close! This one is quicker! Joseph is almost done in by the length as he goes back to a ball he should be playing ahead to. He gets his bat down in time and keeps it out.
|127.3 : Taijul Islam to Alzarri Joseph, On middle, Joseph is solid in defense.
|127.4 : Taijul Islam to Alzarri Joseph, A single now as this is eased down to long off for one.
|127.5 : Taijul Islam to Joshua Da Silva, On middle, Joshua keeps it out with ease.
|127.6 : Taijul Islam to Joshua Da Silva, Slightly shorter in length. Joshua hangs back and defends it onto the ground.
|128.1 : Nayeem Hasan to Alzarri Joseph, On middle, Joseph works it to mid-wicket.
|128.2 : Nayeem Hasan to Alzarri Joseph, Shorter again, Joseph flicks it to mid-wicket but does not find the gap.
|128.3 : Nayeem Hasan to Alzarri Joseph, Quicker and on middle, this is defended onto the ground.
|128.4 : Nayeem Hasan to Alzarri Joseph, On the stumps, Alzarri hangs back and keeps it out.
|128.5 : Nayeem Hasan to Alzarri Joseph, Sharp turn! This lands outside off and then spins in very sharply. Joseph looks to flick but misses to get hit on the pads.
|128.6 : Nayeem Hasan to Alzarri Joseph, Floats it up on middle, Josep plays it uppishly and down towards long on for one.
|129.1 : Taijul Islam to Alzarri Joseph, Slower through the air and on middle,Joseph looks to whip it on the leg side but it goes off the leading edge, through point for one.
|129.2 : Taijul Islam to Joshua Da Silva, On middle, it is pushed to mid off.
|129.3 : Taijul Islam to Joshua Da Silva, Angles this into the pads, Joshua looks to defend but it goes off the inner half through square leg. They take one, Joshua wants another and in the end, they take it with ease.
|129.4 : Taijul Islam to Joshua Da Silva, Shorter and on off, Joshua pushes it through covers for one.
|129.5 : Taijul Islam to Alzarri Joseph, Quicker and on off, AJ stays back and pushes it to covers again.
|129.6 : Taijul Islam to Alzarri Joseph, A single to end the over as this is eased down to long off.
|130.1 : Nayeem Hasan to Alzarri Joseph, Down the leg side, Joseph lets it be.
|130.2 : Nayeem Hasan to Alzarri Joseph, On the pads, AJ pads it away.
|130.3 : Nayeem Hasan to Alzarri Joseph, SIX! Fifty up in style! Solid knock from him so far. He is adding to the frustration of the hosts and he has got his milestone up in good time too. He gets there by whipping this tossed up ball on middle over the mid-wicket fence for a biggie.
|130.4 : Nayeem Hasan to Alzarri Joseph, On middle, this is worked to mid-wicket.
|130.5 : Nayeem Hasan to Alzarri Joseph, On off, this is pushed to mid off.
|130.6 : Nayeem Hasan to Alzarri Joseph. Another one tossed up on off, Joseph pushes it to mid off.
|131.1 : Soumya Sarkar to Joshua Da Silva, A loosener to begin with! Outside off, left alone.
|131.2 : Soumya Sarkar to Joshua Da Silva, BEATEN! It is actually a harmless delivery. Well wide outside off. Joshua looks to poke at it but gets beaten.
|131.3 : Soumya Sarkar to Joshua Da Silva, Shortish and outside off, it is guided through point for one more.
|131.4 : Soumya Sarkar to Alzarri Joseph, On the fuller side, this is pushed to mid off.
|131.5 : Soumya Sarkar to Alzarri Joseph, Uppish but safe! Angled into the pads, Joseph hits it wide of the mid on fielder for one.
|131.6 : Soumya Sarkar to Joshua Da Silva, Length and on off, Joshua defends it onto the ground.
|132.1 : Mehidy Hasan to Alzarri Joseph, On the pads, it is worked to square leg.
|132.2 : Mehidy Hasan to Alzarri Joseph, SIX! A little too full and Alzarri makes Hasan pay! He whips him with the turn and over the mid-wicket fence for another biggie. Partnership into the 90s now.
|132.3 : Mehidy Hasan to Alzarri Joseph, Fulle and on off, it is pushed to mid off.
|132.4 : Mehidy Hasan to Alzarri Joseph, Well fielded! This is tossed up nicely outside off, Joseph drives it hard but the fielder at covers dives to his right and stops it.
|132.5 : Mehidy Hasan to Alzarri Joseph, A single now as this is played down to long on.
|132.6 : Mehidy Hasan to Joshua Da Silva, On the off pole, Joshua shows the full face of the bat and pushes it to mid off.
|133.1 : Soumya Sarkar to Alzarri Joseph, FOUR! Up and over! Lovely from Alzarri! This is right in his slot once again. Full and on off, Joseph lofts it over the mid off fielder for a boundary. 100-run stand up. Outstanding from the two. They are taking the game away from Bangladesh.
|133.2 : Soumya Sarkar to Alzarri Joseph, On off, blocked.
|133.3 : Soumya Sarkar to Alzarri Joseph, A good shot for one! On middle, this is hit on the up back to the bowler. Sarkar fails to stop it cleanly. It rolls towards mid on for one.
|133.4 : Soumya Sarkar to Joshua Da Silva, Outside off, this is pushed towards cover for one.
|133.5 : Soumya Sarkar to Alzarri Joseph, A single now as this is hit through mid on. Going along nicely is Joseph.
|133.6 : Soumya Sarkar to Joshua Da Silva, Another single as this is guided through point. Runs coming nicely now for West Indies.
|134.1 : Taijul Islam to Joshua Da Silva, EDGY FOUR! Everything going the Windies' way! Islam gives this a lot of air and lands it outside off. Joshua looks to drive but the ball spins away. It goes off the outside edge past first slip and down to the third man fence.
|134.2 : Taijul Islam to Joshua Da Silva, Quicker and on off, it is pushed to the man at covers.
|134.3 : Taijul Islam to Joshua Da Silva, Tosses it up on off, blocked.
|134.4 : Taijul Islam to Joshua Da Silva, Another one nicely floated up on off, Joshua is solid in defense.
|134.5 : Taijul Islam to Joshua Da Silva, Off the back foot now! This is fired shorter and on middle, it is pushed to md on.
|134.6 : Taijul Islam to Joshua Da Silva, Now goes back to tossing it up on off, Joshua lunges and blocks it out.
|DRINKS! The Windies continue to streghten their grip on this game! Joseph and Joshua have added a century and they are now looking to bat the hosts out of the game. Bangladesh did well intiaily in this session by keeping it tight but are leaking runs now. They need to stop the run flow and find a wicket somehow. Can they do so?
|135.1 : Soumya Sarkar to Alzarri Joseph, On middle, this is pushed back to the bowler.
|135.2 : Soumya Sarkar to Alzarri Joseph, FOUR! Top edge and a boundary! Alzarri takes on the challenge of pulling it. It goes off the top edge and fine on the leg side for a boundary.
|135.3 : Soumya Sarkar to Alzarri Joseph, On middle, this is pushed down to long on for one.
|135.4 : Soumya Sarkar to Joshua Da Silva, This one is angled into the pads, Joshua works it through mid-wicket for one.
|135.5 : Soumya Sarkar to Alzarri Joseph, A slower one, it is eased down to long on for one.
|135.6 : Soumya Sarkar to Joshua Da Silva, A single to end a good over for the Windies! Shorter and on middle, it is pulled through square leg for one.
|136.1 : Taijul Islam to Joshua Da Silva, Tossed up on off, this is driven through covers for one.
|136.2 : Taijul Islam to Alzarri Joseph, Just short! Floats it up on middle. Joseph whips it uppishly but it lands well short of long on. One taken.
|136.3 : Taijul Islam to Joshua Da Silva, On middle, this is kept out towards mid on.
|136.4 : Taijul Islam to Joshua Da Silva, OUT! TIMBER! Joshua hits his bat in disgust! Heartbreak for him as he falls 8 short of a Test ton! A disappointed walk back to the pavillion as he really battled hard out there. Taijul gets his 100th wicket in Bangladesh! The arm ball does the trick. Lands on off and then comes in with the angle. Joshua ends up playing outside the line. It sneaks between bat and pad and hits the stumps. Can Bangladesh keep them under 425Â now?
|136.5 : Taijul Islam to Rahkeem Cornwall, On middle, this is blocked.
|136.6 : Taijul Islam to Rahkeem Cornwall, Loopy ball on middle, Cornwall defends it onto the ground.
|137.1 : Abu Jayed to Alzarri Joseph, Jayed starts his new spell with a fuller ball on off, Alzarri defends it with a straight bat.
|137.2 : Abu Jayed to Alzarri Joseph, Full ball on off and middle, Joseph pushes it to long on for a single.Â
|137.3 : Abu Jayed to Rahkeem Cornwall.Â Full ball around off, Cornwell nudges it towards cover and gets off the mark with a single.Â
|137.4 : Abu Jayed to Alzarri Joseph,Â SIX! This is a shot of the highest class! Slightly shorter in length. Jayed's lack of pace sees the ball set up nicely for Alzarri. He pulls it through mid-wicket over the rope for a biggie.Â
|137.5 : Abu Jayed to Alzarri Joseph, FOUR! A well-directed bouncer this time. It is around the body, Alzarri looks to pull but gets an edge which sees the ball go fine down the leg side for a boundary.
|Abu Jayed to Alzarri Joseph, OUT! CAUGHT! End of a tremendous knock from Alzarri! Jayed's persistence to continue with the short ball reaps the rewards! Short ball wide outside off. Alzarri looks to pull and continue his aggressive approach. This time he is unable to get it off the middle and neither the rub of the green goes his way. Alzarri gets a thick edge and it goes straight to Mushfiqur RahimÂ behind the stumps. Regulation catch for the experienced wicket keeper.
|138.1 : Taijul Islam to Rahkeem Cornwall, Floated on off, Cornwall pushes it to mid off.Â
|138.2 : Taijul Islam to Rahkeem Cornwall,Â Short on middle, Cornwall punches it to mid off.Â
|138.3 : Taijul Islam to Rahkeem Cornwall, Flat around off, Cornwell defends this to point.Â
|138.4 : Taijul Islam to Rahkeem Cornwall, Tossed up around off, Cornwall defends it to cover.
|138.5 : Taijul Islam to Rahkeem Cornwall, Tossed up on middle and leg, Cornwall flicks it onto the ground and on the bounce to short leg.
|138.6 : Taijul Islam to Rahkeem Cornwall, NOT OUT! Rakheem Cornwall has hos back foot glued to the ground. Flighted delivery around off, Cornwall looks to defend but the ball turns away and beats the outside edge of Rahkeem Cornwall's willow. Liton DasÂ behind the stumps whips the bails off quickly.Â The square leg umpire takes it upstairs and replays find nothing against Cornwall.
|139.1 : Abu Jayed to Jomel Warrican, EDGY TWO! Fuller and around off, Warrican looks to drive but it goes off the outer half through point for two.
|Abu Jayed to Jomel Warrican, OUT! EDGED AND TAKEN! Number 4 for Jayed! In the 5th stump channel! The perfect line and length. Warrican ends up defending inside the line. It goes off the outside edge and the keeper holds on. 2 runs more for 400 with one wicket in hand. Jayed has 4 balls to take a fifer in this over.
|139.3 : Abu Jayed to Shannon Gabriel, Good length ball on off, Gabriel defends it with a straight bat. Confident start from the number 11.
|139.4 : Abu Jayed to Shannon Gabriel,Â IN THE AIR AND FOUR! Brings up the 400 for West Indies! Full on off, Gabriel drives it uppishly but Jayed cannot get his hands on it and the ball races away to the long off fence.Â
|139.5 : Abu Jayed to Shannon Gabriel, FOUR! More runs and in fact it is another boundary. Good length ball outside off, Gabriel cuts it through point and the fielder cannot chase it down.Â
|139.6 : Abu Jayed to Shannon Gabriel, Short ball around off, Gabriel sways away from it.
|140.1 : Taijul Islam to Rahkeem Cornwall, Tossed up on off, Corwall pushes it to cover.Â
|140.2 : Taijul Islam to Rahkeem Cornwall, Darted on middle and leg, Cornwall flicks it to the on side.
|140.3 : Taijul Islam to Rahkeem Cornwall, Flighted on off, Rahkeem CornwallÂ pushes it to cover.
|140.4 : Taijul Islam to Rahkeem Cornwall, Short on middle and off, Rahkeem CornwallÂ milks it to long on for a single.
|140.5 : Taijul Islam to Shannon Gabriel, Flighted on off and middle, Gabriel defends it.Â
|140.6 : Taijul Islam to Shannon Gabriel, Shorter on off, Gabriel defends it.Â
|141.1 : Abu Jayed to Rahkeem Cornwall, Length ball around off, Cornwall pushes it off his back foot to mid off.Â
|141.2 : Abu Jayed to Rahkeem Cornwall,Â Fuller on off, Cornwall flicks it mid-wicket and shows confidence on Gabriel as he takes a single.Â
|141.3 : Abu Jayed to Shannon Gabriel, Swing and a miss! Full outside off, Gabriel looks to drive but misses.Â
|141.4 : Abu Jayed to Shannon Gabriel, How has that missed the stumps? A slower, dipping delivery. It is also a yorker outside off. Gabriel looks to defend but misses and luckily for the West Indies pacer, it misses the stumps.
|141.5 : Abu Jayed to Shannon Gabriel, Outside off, Shannon GabrielÂ leaves it alone.
|141.6 : Abu Jayed to Shannon Gabriel, On off, kept out.
|142.1 : Taijul Islam to Rahkeem Cornwall,Â Shorter on off, Cornwall punches it to long on for a run.
|142.2 : Taijul Islam to Shannon Gabriel, OUT! CAUGHT! The final wicket has fallen and Bangladesh have finally managed to wrap up this innings. Taijul gets his 4th of the innings. Â Shorter on middle and off, Gabriel punches it off the back foot. It is in the air and straight to Mushfiqur RahimÂ at long on. He takes a simple catch. West indies bowled out for 409!
|End of a superb batting performance from the Windies!They will be pretty happy with where they stand in the game. However, at several points in the game, it seemed like they would not cross the 300-run mark as they kept losing wickets at regular intervals initially. They were 116-4 at one stage. They were five down before 200.
|Then though came the fightback. First it was a brilliant stand between Bonner and Joshua with the former falling 10 short of a ton. A 100-run stand then followed between Joseph and Joshua which took the Windies closer to the 400-run mark. Both missed out on tons however, they did do their job. The lower-order did not contribute too much but did ensure they get over 400.
|Bangladesh will not be pleased with how they went about things on Day 2! They would have surely felt they should have done a lot better! However, they were quite erratic today. They conceded too many runs in the first session and also failed to bowl quite a few wicket taking deliveries.
|They did comeback nicely in the second session but have to say, they are on the back foot in the game at the moment. For them, Abu Jayed was the pick. Taijul too did a good job but Nayeem and Hasan were not quite upto the mark.
|Bangladesh now will have to bat well! They need their experienced campaigners to step up and delivery the goods! Windies on the other hand, would love any sort of a lead. However, all of that for later, the first aim for Bangladesh will be to get past this tricky period where they will have to face a couple of overs before Tea! Windies on the other hand, will hope for a wicket before the break. ACTUALLY, TEA HAS BEEN TAKEN! So, Bangladesh do not have to come out for a couple of overs so join us
|... Day 2, Session 3 ...