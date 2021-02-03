|Batsmen
Recent overs : . . 1 . . . | . . . . . 1 | . . . 4 . .
Last bat : Kyle Mayerslbw b Mehidy Hasan40(65b7x40x6) SR:61.54, FoW:154/5 (50 Ovs)
|61.6 : For Bangladesh, Taijul Islam, Nayeem Hasan and Mehidy Hasan were the wicket takers as they bowled relentlessly at the West Indies batsmen and frustrated them with tight lines and lengths. They got assisted from the surface tooÂ as it started playing its tricks offering vicious turn and bounce. Bangladesh would be encouraged to continue with it's spin triplets for another session and gets the remaining wickets quickly.
|Resuming on the overnight score of 75/2 West Indies lost Nkrumah Bonner on the very first ball when he edged one to the slips. Since then skipper, Kraigg Brathwaite and Kyle Mayers managed to get the Windies innings on track with a 55-run stand as Braithwaite got to his 20th Test fifty too in the process. Just when these two looked to settle out well in the middle. A horrible error of judgement from Brathwaite saw him lose his off pole. Soon Mayers too followed his skipper back to the hut. Since
|An intriguing session comes to an end. 33 overs were bowled as West Indies managed to score 114 runs but also lost three wickets including that of Bonner who was dismissed on the first ball of the day. All in all Bangladesh would be the happier of the two.
|Right then! West Indies are 5 down and still trail by 241 runs. Will they be able to bat out another session? How much can they reduce the lead? We will find out in the post lunch session which will begin at 1210 local (0610 GMT).
|Mehidy Hasan to Jermaine Blackwood, A huge shout for LBW! Nothing from the umpire. Bangladesh ponder for a review but then decide against it. Tossed up around off, Blackwood lunges forward to defend but theÂ ball goes past his inside edge and raps him on the pads. The players appeal but nothing from the umpire. Even the Bangaldesh captain does not go for the review. That is also LUNCH ON DAY 3!
|61.5 : Mehidy Hasan to Joshua Da Silva, Flatter around off, pushed through covers for a single.
|61.4 : Mehidy Hasan to Joshua Da Silva, On middle, Joshua blocks it from within the crease.
|61.3 : Mehidy Hasan to Joshua Da Silva, Another loopy ball on off, Joshua defends it away.
|61.2 : Mehidy Hasan to Joshua Da Silva, Flighted around off, Da Silva defends it off the front foot.
|61.1 : Mehidy Hasan to Jermaine Blackwood, On middle, pushed down to long on for a single.
|60.4 : Review Time! Bangladesh have taken the review for LBW! Lets see what the replays have to say. Replays roll in and there is not bat or pad involved. THe Ultra Edge confirms it too. So Joshua Da Silva survives.
|60.6 : Taijul Islam to Joshua Da Silva, SIX! Sent Soaring into the stands! Flatter and around middle, Joshua rocks on the back foot and then pulls it high and over deep mid-wicket for a biggie.
|60.5 : Taijul Islam to Joshua Da Silva, On middle, Da Silva defends it out.
|60.4 : Taijul Islam to Joshua Da Silva, Nicely bowled! Tossed up outside off, Joshua looks to play it off the back foot but ends up missing it altogether. The Bangla players go up in an appeal but the umpire shakes his head. Mominul Haque takes theÂ revieww and replays roll in. There is no bat or pad involved confirms the Ultra Edge. Joshua Da Silva survives to fight it out for his team.
|60.3 : Taijul Islam to Joshua Da Silva, Full on off, defended toÂ mid on.
|60.2 : Taijul Islam to Joshua Da Silva, Another one on off, pushed from within the crease.
|60.1 : Taijul Islam to Joshua Da Silva, On middle, Joshua defends it out.
|59.6 : Mehidy Hasan to Jermaine Blackwood, On off, kept out.
|59.5 : Mehidy Hasan to Jermaine Blackwood, Loopy on off, Blackwood stays on the back foot and then defends it.
|59.4 : Mehidy Hasan to Jermaine Blackwood,Â on middle, clipped towards mid-wicket.
|59.3 : Mehidy Hasan to Jermaine Blackwood, Flatter on the pads, turned towards the leg side .
|59.2 : Mehidy Hasan to Jermaine Blackwood, Slower and wide of off, Jermaine once again hits it to mid off.
|59.1 : Mehidy Hasan to Jermaine Blackwood, Full and wide of off, Blackwood drives it straight to mid off.
|58.6 : Taijul Islam to Joshua Da Silva, On off, Joshua defends it out.
|58.5 : Taijul Islam to Jermaine Blackwood, Overthows! No need for such errors from Bangladesh. Tossed up on leg, Blackwood looks to turn it to the mid-wicket region but the ball goes to mid off. Tamim there gets to the ball and has a shy at the bowler's end as the batsmen go for the single. He misses it and the fielder backing up cannot cut it off too as the ball goes to the fence to give four easy runs to Blackwood.
|58.4 : Taijul Islam to Jermaine Blackwood, On middle, pushed to mid on.
|58.3 : Taijul Islam to Jermaine Blackwood, FOUR! Nicely driven! Full and on middle, Blackwood drives it down the ground to get a boundary at long on.
|58.2 : Taijul Islam to Jermaine Blackwood, On off, Blackwood defends it back to the bowler.
|58.1 : Taijul Islam to Jermaine Blackwood,Â Fuller on middle, defended down to mid on.
|57.6 : Mehidy Hasan to Joshua Da Silva, On off, pushed back to the bowler.
|57.5 : Mehidy Hasan to Joshua Da Silva, Tossed up and drifting down leg, Da Silva turns it towards short fine leg,
|57.4 : Mehidy Hasan to Joshua Da Silva, Loopy on middle, Joshua defends it to the leg side.
|57.3 : Mehidy Hasan to Joshua Da Silva, Tossed up around off, Joshua defends it off the front foot.
|57.2 : Mehidy Hasan to Joshua Da Silva, On off, punched off the bakc foot towards mid off.
|57.1 : Mehidy Hasan to Joshua Da Silva, Tossed up on leg, Joshua looks to work it off the back foot but inside edges it onto his pads and the ball goes past the short leg fielder.
|56.6 : Taijul Islam to Jermaine Blackwood, On middle, pushed to mid-wicket this time.
|56.5 : Taijul Islam to Jermaine Blackwood, On off, defended off the front foot by Blackwood.
|56.4 : Taijul Islam to Jermaine Blackwood, Fuller on off, Blackwood drives it towards covers but cannot beat the man there.
|56.3 : Taijul Islam to Jermaine Blackwood, On off, defended solidly off the front foot by Jermaine.
|56.2 : Taijul Islam to Jermaine Blackwood, Tossed up around off, Blackwood keeps his bat close to his body and then makes a leave. The ball was very close to shaving the off pole.
|56.1 : Taijul Islam to Jermaine Blackwood, BEATEN! Tossed up outside off, Blackwood looks to drive through the off side but ends up missing it as the ball spins past the outside edge.
|55.6 : Taijul Isam is back on.
|Mehidy Hasan to Jermaine Blackwood, Flatter around off, punched down to long on for a single.
|55.5 : Mehidy Hasan to Jermaine Blackwood, Flatter and outside off, punched towards the off side.
|55.4 : Mehidy Hasan to Jermaine Blackwood, On middle, kept out.
|55.3 : Mehidy Hasan to Jermaine Blackwood, Another tossed up ball on middle, defended past short leg towards the leg side
|55.2 : Mehidy Hasan to Jermaine Blackwood, On middle, defended softly towards short leg by Blackwood.
|55.1 : Mehidy Hasan to Jermaine Blackwood, Tossed up outside off, driven down to mid off by Jermaine.
|54.6 : Nayeem Hasan to Joshua Da Silva, Flighted around off, Joshua defends it by coming right behind the line of the ball.
|54.5 : Nayeem Hasan to Jermaine Blackwood, Tossed up on middle, Jermaine works it through the mid-wicket regin and gets a single now.
|54.4 : Nayeem Hasan to Joshua Da Silva, On middle, clipped towards deep mid-wicket for a singleÂ this time.
|54.3 : Nayeem Hasan to Joshua Da Silva, Quicker and fuller on middle, Joshua goes deep in his crease and then defends it to short leg.
|54.2 : Nayeem Hasan to Joshua Da Silva, On middle and leg, clipped to short mid-wicket.
|54.1 : Nayeem Hasan to Jermaine Blackwood,Â Full on middle, driven down to long on for a single.
|53.6 : Mehidy Hasan to Joshua Da Silva,Â Flighted on middle, pushed to mid-wicket.
|53.5 : Mehidy Hasan to Joshua Da Silva, Tosed up on middle, turned back to the bowler.
|53.4 : Mehidy Hasan to Joshua Da Silva, On middle, pushed to the bowler.
|53.3 : Mehidy Hasan to Joshua Da Silva, FOUR! Swept away! Tossed up on middle, Joshua sweeps it through square leg and gets a boundary this time.
|53.2 : Mehidy Hasan to Joshua Da Silva, Floated on leg, tucked to short leg.
|53.1 : Mehidy Hasan to Joshua Da Silva, Tossed up on middle, Joshua turns it to the leg side.
|52.6 : Nayeem Hasan to Jermaine Blackwood, FOUR! Attacking insticts! Tossed up outside off, Blackwood lofts his over mid-wicket as the ball on a couple of bounce over the ropes for a boundary.
|52.5 : Nayeem Hasan to Jermaine Blackwood, On middle and leg once again, Jermaine plays it to square leg now.
|52.4 : Nayeem Hasan to Jermaine Blackwood, On middle and leg, tucked towards mid-wicket.
|52.3 : Nayeem Hasan to Jermaine Blackwood, A appeal by Nayeem but nothing from the umpire. Flatter and outside off, Blackwood goes for the cut but is beaten. Hasan appeals for a caught behind but the umpire shakes his head.
|52.2 : Nayeem Hasan to Jermaine Blackwood, Floated on off, pushed to the leg isde once again.
|52.1 : Nayeem Hasan to Jermaine Blackwood, On middle, turned to short leg.
|51.6 : Mehidy Hasan to Joshua Da Silva, Flighted on middle and leg, Joshua turns it past short leg once again as the ball goes to square leg.
|51.5 : Mehidy Hasan to Joshua Da Silva,Â Flatter around off, Joshua plays it to mid on again.
|51.4 : Mehidy Hasan to Joshua Da Silva, Fuller on off, Joshua drives it down to mid on now.
|51.3 : Mehidy Hasan to Joshua Da Silva, Full and outside off, Joshua gets to the pitch of the ball and bunts it to point.
|51.2 : Mehidy Hasan to Joshua Da Silva, On middle, Joshua turns it past short leg and towards square leg.
|51.1 : Mehidy Hasan to Joshua Da Silva, Tossed up on leg, pushed to short fine leg.
|50.6 : Nayeem Hasan to Jermaine Blackwood, On middle and leg, tucked to the leg side.
|50.5 : Nayeem Hasan to Jermaine Blackwood, FOUR! Lofted away! Full and in the slot for Blackwood there. Jermaine lofts it over mid on and gets a boundary at long on now.
|50.4 : Nayeem Hasan to Jermaine Blackwood,Â Flattter on middle, Jermaine pulls it towards deep mid-wicket fora couple of runs.
|50.3 : Nayeem Hasan to Jermaine Blackwood, Floated around off, Blackwood defends it off the back foot.
|50.2 : Nayeem Hasan to Jermaine Blackwood, On middle, clipped to the leg side.
|50.1 : Nayeem Hasan to Jermaine Blackwood, On off, kept out to the off side.
|49.6 : Mehidy Hasan to Kyle Mayers, OUT! LBW! Mehidy Hasan strikes! Kyle Mayers' stay in the middle is cut short! Nicely set up wicket. Hasan floats one around middle, Mayers is in two minds whether to play it off the front foot or the back foot. In the end he tries to push at it tentatively but is beaten to get rapped on the pads. Up goes and appeal and the finger is raised from the umpire. Mayers ponders over a review but then walks back.
|Joshua Da Silva is the new man in.
|49.5 : Mehidy Hasan to Kyle Mayers, Tossed up outside off,Mayers plays it back to the bowler.
|49.4 : Mehidy Hasan to Kyle Mayers, On off, pushed back to the bowler.
|49.3 : Mehidy Hasan to Kyle Mayers, Slightly shorter outside off, Mayers punches it off the back foot towards the off side.
|49.2 : Mehidy Hasan to Kyle Mayers, Fuller outside off, driven straight to covers.
|49.1 : Mehidy Hasan to Kyle Mayers, Fuller on middle, pushed from within the crease by Mayers.
|48.6 : Nayeem Hasan to Jermaine Blackwood, Flatter on middle, Blackwood pushes it to mid on now.
|Mehidy Hasan comes onto bowl now.
|48.5 : Nayeem Hasan to Jermaine Blackwood, On middle,Â punched back to the bowler.
|48.4 : Nayeem Hasan to Jermaine Blackwood,Â Floated around middle and leg, tucked towards short mid-wicket.
|48.3 : Nayeem Hasan to Jermaine Blackwood, Flatter on middle, pushed to short leg off the back foot.
|48.2 : Nayeem Hasan to Jermaine Blackwood, Flatter on middle, turned towards mid-wicket.
|48.1 : Nayeem Hasan to Jermaine Blackwood, Tossed up on middle, tucked to short leg.
|47.6 : Taijul Islam to Kyle Mayers, Another tossed up ball on middle and leg, Mayers clips it to the man at mid-wicket.
|47.5 : Taijul Islam to Kyle Mayers, On middle and off, Mayers defends it off the front foot.
|47.4 : Taijul Islam to Kyle Mayers, FOUR! Lovely hit! Flighted outside off, Mayers goes inside out through covers this time and fetches a boundary.
|47.3 : Taijul Islam to Kyle Mayers, Fuller on middle, pushed to mid on once again.
|47.2 : Taijul Islam to Kyle Mayers, Fuller on off, driven to mid on this time.
|47.1 : Taijul Islam to Kyle Mayers, On off, kept out off the front foot.
|46.6 : Nayeem Hasan to Jermaine Blackwood, FOUR! Driven away! Full and straight outside off, Blackwood drives it straight down to long off for a boundary.
|46.5 : Nayeem Hasan to Jermaine Blackwood, On of, pushed to point.
|46.4 : Nayeem Hasan to Jermaine Blackwood, Tossed up on off, Blackwood looks to defend it but the ball spins into him and gets rapped on the thigh pads
|46.3 : Nayeem Hasan to Jermaine Blackwood, FOUR! Edged! Tossed up around off, Blackwood looks to defend it but gets a thick edge what runs down to third man past the slip fielder for a boundary.
|46.2 : Nayeem Hasan to Jermaine Blackwood, On middle and leg, Blackwood looks to tuck it to the leg side but he misses it to get rapped on the pads.
|46.1 : Nayeem Hasan to Jermaine Blackwood, On middle and leg, tucked to the leg side.
|45.6 : Taijul Islam to Kyle Mayers, Tossed up on off, Mayers looks to tuck it to the leg side but is beaten to get and inside edge on the pads.
|45.5 : Taijul Islam to Kyle Mayers, Tossed up on off, pushed to short cover.
|45.4 : Taijul Islam to Kyle Mayers, Darted on off, pushed to mid on once again.
|45.3 : Taijul Islam to Kyle Mayers, On off, pushed to mid on.
|45.2 : Taijul Islam to Kyle Mayers, FOUR! He is dealing in boundaries! Flatter and outside off, Mayers punches it through covers and gets a boundary as the ball meets the ropes there.
|45.1 : Taijul Islam to Kyle Mayers, Tossed up on off, Mayers prods forward and defend it.
|44.6 : DRINKS! A brilliant hour for Bangladesh as they have managed to send both overnight batsmen to the hut. Taijul Islam and Nayeem Hasan bowling in tandem has put West Indies on the back foot. With two new batsmen for the visitors they need to rebuild once again and ensure that they do not lose a wicket till lunch. Bangladesh after being boosted by the first ball wicket would look to run through the West Indies batting quickly to tighten the noose. Lets find out what happen after this short break.
|Nayeem Hasan to Jermaine Blackwood, On middle and leg, tucked off the pads towards the leg side.
|44.5 : Nayeem Hasan to Jermaine Blackwood, Slightly short and on leg, tucked towards the leg side.
|44.4 : Nayeem Hasan to Jermaine Blackwood, Tossed up on leg, Blackwood tries to clip it to the leg side but the ball goes off his pads towards short leg.
|44.3 : Nayeem Hasan to Jermaine Blackwood,Â Fuller on middle, Blackwood drives it to mid on now.
|44.2 : Nayeem Hasan to Jermaine Blackwood, On middle, turned towards short leg.
|44.1 : Nayeem Hasan to Kyle Mayers, Flatter outside off, punched towards deep cover for a single.
|43.6 : Taijul Islam to Jermaine Blackwood, Tossed up on middle, turned towards mid-wicket.
|43.5 : Taijul Islam to Jermaine Blackwood, On middle, clipped towards mid-wicket.
|43.4 : Taijul Islam to Jermaine Blackwood, Floated outside off, left alone this time.
|43.3 : Taijul Islam to Jermaine Blackwood, On off, watchfully defended by Jermaine.
|43.2 : Taijul Islam to Jermaine Blackwood, Sharp turn and bounce! Tossed up outside off, Blackwood tries to play at it but ends up leaving it in the end.
|43.1 : Taijul Islam to Jermaine Blackwood, Tossed up on off, punched uppishly towards short cover who tries to take the catch but the ball evades him to go to mid off.
|42.6 : Nayeem Hasan to Kyle Mayers, Full and on leg, Mayers clips it towardfs square leg this time. A dot to end the over.
|42.5 : Nayeem Hasan to Kyle Mayers, Flatter and outside off, Mayers watches it and then makes a leave.
|42.4 : Nayeem Hasan to Jermaine Blackwood, Full on middle and leg, clipped towards mid-wicket for a single.
|42.3 : Nayeem Hasan to Jermaine Blackwood, Tossed up on middle,Â pushed to covers.,
|42.2 : Nayeem Hasan to Jermaine Blackwood, Fuller around off, Blackwood defends it off the front foot.
|42.1 : Nayeem Hasan to Jermaine Blackwood, On middle, tucked towards short leg.
|41.6 : Taijul Islam to Kyle Mayers, FOUR! Cut away! Flatter and outside off, Mayers flays at it and gets it past the diving point fielder as he ball crosses the fence at deep point for a boundary.
|41.5 : Taijul Islam to Kyle Mayers, On middle, Mayers dead bats it onto the pitch.
|41.4 : Taijul Islam to Kyle Mayers, Flatter and outside off once again, Mayers punches it to covers.
|41.3 : Taijul Islam to Kyle Mayers, Full on off, pushed to covers by Mayers.
|41.2 : Taijul Islam to Kyle Mayers, Flatter outside off, pushed to point.
|41.1 : Taijul Islam to Kyle Mayers, Floated down leg, Mayers looks to tuck it to the leg side but misses it.
|40.6 : Nayeem Hasan to Jermaine Blackwood, On middle, clipped to the leg side.
|40.5 : Nayeem Hasan to Jermaine Blackwood, Quicker and outside off, Blackwood tries to play late as the ball spins into him. The ball takes the inside edge and goes past the off pole and the keeper. It goes towards fine leg as the batsmen get a couple of runs.
|40.4 : Nayeem Hasan to Jermaine Blackwood, Tossed up on off, pushed to the off side.
|40.3 : Nayeem Hasan to Jermaine Blackwood,Â On off, pushed to the leg side. Hasan beginning to get turn and bounce there.
|40.2 : Who comes out to bat now? Jermaine Blackwood comes out to bat now.
|Nayeem Hasan to Kraigg Brathwaite, OUT! BOWLED! That is a misjudgement. Brilliant bowling from Hasan. He tosses it up around off, Braithwaite decides to leave it but the ball spins into him to his surprise. It clips the top of off and dislodges the bails. Nayeem Hasan is elated and so are his team mates. Braithwaite was playing so well but an error from him costs him his wicket.
|40.1 : Nayeem Hasan to Kyle Mayers, On middle, tucked to the leg side for a single.
|39.6 : Taijul Islam to Kraigg Brathwaite, On middle, flicked through mid-wicket for a couple this time.
|39.5 : Taijul Islam to Kraigg Brathwaite, FOUR! 50-run stand is up between these two. Perfect way to play a spinner. Pitched up on middle, Braithwaite comes down the track and bit and gets to the pitch of the ball. He then drives it down the ground as the ball hurries into the long on fence for a boundary.
|39.4 : Taijul Islam to Kyle Mayers, Full and on middle, driven down to long on for a single.
|39.3 : Taijul Islam to Kyle Mayers, Turning in on to middle, Mayers helps it towards square leg.
|39.2 : Taijul Islam to Kyle Mayers, Flatter outside off, Mayers cuts it off the back foot but finds point there.
|39.1 : Taijul Islam to Kyle Mayers, Tossed up on middle, punched down to mid on.
|38.6 : Nayeem Hasan to Kraigg Brathwaite, Flatter and outside off, Kraigg slaps it straight to the man at covers this time to see off the over.
|38.5 : Nayeem Hasan to Kraigg Brathwaite,Â On middle, kept out from within the crease this time.
|38.4 : Nayeem Hasan to Kraigg Brathwaite, FOUR! Hasan goes on theÂ shorter side and gets punished. Flatter on middle, Brauthwaite swivels and pulls it flat and to the deep mid-wicket fence for a boundary.
|38.2 : Nayeem Hasan to Kyle Mayers, Full on off, Mayers keeps his bat and pad close as he defends it.
|38.3 : Nayeem Hasan to Kyle Mayers, Flatter from Hasan and Mayers punches it towards deep covers to get a single.
|38.1 : Nayeem Hasan to Kyle Mayers, Flatter on off, punched to covers off the back foot.
|37.6 : Taijul Islam to Kraigg Brathwaite,Â On middle and leg, pushed down to the bowler.
|37.5 : Taijul Islam to Kyle Mayers, Flatter outside off, Mayers punches it to deep covers and gets a single. Mustafizur there misfields to allow the run to be taken.
|37.4 : Taijul Islam to Kyle Mayers, Tossed up and spinning into Mayers, Kyle tucks it to the leg side.
|37.3 : Taijul Islam to Kyle Mayers, Full on off, Mayers goes for the drive but ends up hitting it off the inner half to theÂ mid on.
|37.2 : Taijul Islam to Kyle Mayers,Â Floated on off, Mayers defends it off the back foot to the off side this time.
|37.1 : Taijul Islam to Kraigg Brathwaite, Flatter and outside off, Braithwaite cuts it through cover-point and takes a single on offer.
|36.6 : Nayeem Hasan to Kraigg Brathwaite, Flatter and outside off, Kraigg punches it through covers and scampers for a single.
|36.5 : Nayeem Hasan to Kraigg Brathwaite, On middle, blocked off the front foot.
|36.4 : Nayeem Hasan to Kraigg Brathwaite,Â Flighted on off, Braithwaite drives it towards mid off now.
|36.3 : Nayeem Hasan to Kraigg Brathwaite, Tossed up on middle. tucked towards mid-wicket.
|36.2 : Nayeem Hasan to Kraigg Brathwaite, Fuller outside off, pushed to covers by Kraigg.
|36.1 : Nayeem Hasan to Kraigg Brathwaite, Flatter and around middle, tucked towards sqaure leg.
|35.6 : Taijul Islam to Kyle Mayers,Â Floated on off, Mayers looks to tuck it to the leg side but is beaten to get rapped on the pads. There is a mild appeal but nothing from the umpire.
|35.5 : Taijul Islam to Kyle Mayers, Flatter on off, punched to point.
|35.4 : Taijul Islam to Kyle Mayers, On middle, tucked to the leg side.
|35.3 : Taijul Islam to Kraigg Brathwaite, Fuller outside off, pushed through off side. This time there is protection out there so just a single.
|35.2 : Taijul Islam to Kraigg Brathwaite, FOUR! Same direction, same result! Flatter once again and around middle, Braithwate rocks on the back foot and punches it through covers. This time it is hit a bit quicker as he runs to the fence once again.
|35.1 : Taijul Islam to Kraigg Brathwaite, FOUR! Thank you so much says Braithwaite. Flatter and outside off, Kraigg slaps it through covers and the ball races to the fence there.
|34.6 : Nayeem Hasan to Kyle Mayers, Fuller and around off, Mayers defends it off the front foot towards the off side.
|34.5 : Nayeem Hasan to Kyle Mayers, Tossed up outside off, Mayers does not fiddle with it.
|34.4 : Nayeem Hasan to Kyle Mayers, FOUR! Nicely done! Full and outside off, Mayers drives it through covers and finds the fence on this occassion.
|34.3 : Nayeem Hasan to Kyle Mayers, Flatter and outside off, Mayers pushes it to point.
|34.2 : Nayeem Hasan to Kyle Mayers, Floated outside off, pushed to point.
|34.1 : Nayeem Hasan to Kyle Mayers, Tossed up outside off, Mayers taps it through gully and gets a couple of runs this time.
|33.6 : Nayeem Hasan comes onto bowl now.
|Taijul Islam to Kraigg Brathwaite, Turn and bounce for Taijul. Tossed up outside off, Brathwaite watches the ball and then makes a leave this time.
|33.5 : Taijul Islam to Kraigg Brathwaite, Flatter and around off, slapped to covers.
|Taijul Islam to Kraigg Brathwaite, On off, Kraigg watchfully defends it. Taijul has overstepped there. No Ball called.
|33.4 : Taijul Islam to Kraigg Brathwaite, Floated on off and middle, tucked towards short mid-wicket by Kraigg.
|33.3 : Taijul Islam to Kyle Mayers, Fuller on middle, Kyle drives it to long on and takes a single.
|33.2 : Taijul Islam to Kyle Mayers, Floated on off, Mayers defends it right near his boot.
|33.1 : Taijul Islam to Kyle Mayers, On middle and leg, tucked to mid-wicket.
|32.6 : Mustafizur Rahman to Kraigg Brathwaite, FOUR! Slightly uppish but no damage done. Full and outside off, Brathwaite chips it uppishly towards Rahman who tries to catch it by putting his left hand out but the ball goes past him and into the fence at long off for a boundary.
|32.5 : Mustafizur Rahman to Kraigg Brathwaite, BEATEN! Full and outside off, Brathwaite looks to push this one to the off side but the slightest of movement on the ball means the ball goes past the outside edge.
|32.4 : Mustafizur Rahman to Kyle Mayers, Full on off, Mayers drives it through cover-point for a single now.
|32.3 : Mustafizur Rahman to Kyle Mayers, FOUR! Punched! Rahman bowls one in the slot and outside off, Mayers punches it through covers. The fielder at short cover tries to stop the ball but the ball evades him and goes to the fence.
|32.2 : Mustafizur Rahman to Kraigg Brathwaite, Slightly back of length and wide outside off, Kraigg throws the bat at it and places it in the gap between cover and point. A single taken.
|32.1 : Mustafizur Rahman to Kraigg Brathwaite, Length and angled on off, Brathwaite pushes it from within the crease to the on side.
|31.6 : Taijul Islam to Kyle Mayers, Flatter and outside off, pushed off the back foot towads covers this time by Mayers.
|31.5 : Taijul Islam to Kraigg Brathwaite, Brathwaite just tucks this tossed up ball on leg towards square leg and take a single. Gets to his 20th half ton. What a knock he has played and he knows that the work is not done yet. He would hope to get support from other batsmen there to take West Indies closer to the Bangladesh total.
|31.4 : Taijul Islam to Kraigg Brathwaite, Fuller and around middle, driven down to mid on once again.
|31.3 : Taijul Islam to Kraigg Brathwaite, On middle, turned towards mid on.
|31.2 : Taijul Islam to Kraigg Brathwaite, Tossed up on off, Kraigg dead bats it onto the pitch.
|31.1 : Taijul Islam to Kraigg Brathwaite, Flatter and outside off, Brathwaite slaps it to covers.
|30.6 : Mustafizur Rahman to Kyle Mayers, FOUR! Lovely timing! Slightly short and outside off, Mayers plays it on the up through cover-point and the ball races to the fence there for a boundary.
|30.5 : Mustafizur Rahman to Kyle Mayers, Length and outside off, Mayers lets the ball go through to the keeper.
|30.4 : Mustafizur Rahman to Kyle Mayers, FOUR! Top shot! Just stand and admire. Full and around off, Mayers drives it straight down the ground and drills the drive down to long on for a boundary.
|30.3 : Mustafizur Rahman to Kyle Mayers, Fuller and around middle, Mayers looks to play at it from within the crease as he somehow manages to get his bat down in time and ekes out an inside edge to the leg side.
|30.2 : Mustafizur Rahman to Kyle Mayers, Length delivery angled on off, Mayers stands on the back foot and then punches it to mid off.
|30.1 : Mustafizur Rahman to Kyle Mayers, Fuller and outside off, Mayers has no issues in leaving this one to the keeper there.
|29.6 : Mustafizur Rahman to bowl from the other end now.
|Taijul Islam to Kyle Mayers, Flatter around middle, Mayers taps it down to long on and scampers for a single. A good first over from Bangladesh on Day 3.
|29.5 : Taijul Islam to Kyle Mayers, On middle, pushed to the leg side by Mayers.
|29.4 : Taijul Islam to Kyle Mayers, Almost another wicket there. Mayers was in two minds as to how to play at it. He pokes at this tossed up and ends up getting a thick outside edge. The ball though goes past the slip this time and towards third man for couple of runs.
|29.3 : Taijul Islam to Kyle Mayers, Flaoted on middle, pushed back to the bowler.
|0.0 : Who comes out to bat now? Kyle Mayers walks in to bat now.
|29.2 : Taijul Islam to Kyle Mayers, Tossed up on middle, clipped to short leg.
|29.1 : Taijul Islam to Nkrumah Bonner, OUT! CAUGHT! What a start for Bangladesh! What a beauty from Islam. Tossed up ball around off, a slight spin there. Bonner tries to poke at it tentatively but ends up getting a thick outside edge which flies towards first slip. Najmul Hossain Shanto accepts the catch there.
|28.6 : We are all set to begin Day 3 as the two West Indies' batsmen, Kraigg Brathwaite and Nkrumah Bonner walk out to the middle. The Bangladesh players too are on the field as they take their respective positions. Taijul Islam to start Day 3 with the ball.Â
|Pitch Report - Athar Ali Khan says that Chattogram is a good hunting ground for the batsmen. He says that it is a good surface for batting. The key to scoring runs is spend time in the middle. He ends by saying that if the West Indies batsmen spend time in the middle, runs will start to come.
|After Bangladesh managed to post a score above 400 in the first innings, West Indies were in a lot of pressure as they lost a couple of wickets during the fag end of Day 2. The good thing for them is their skipper, Kraigg Brathwaite is still out there and he is going strong. Still trailing by 355 runs with 8 wickets in hand. It will take a herculean effort for the West Indies batsmen to scale this score and then take the lead. Hello and welcome to the Day 3 of this Test match. Also known as the
|... DAY 3, Session 1 ...
|Right then! That's the end of Day 2! Bangladesh are on top and they would want to continue the momentum. West Indies, on the other hand, would want to bat and bat long on Day 3. Join us at 0930 local (0330 GMT) for the start of Day 3. Till then, cheers and take care.Â
|Bangladesh's bowling was superb as Mustafizur starred with the ball with two wickets. The spinners had their say as they troubled Brathwaite and Bonner throughout but they were not rewwarded. They would want to take early wickets on Day 3. They are well ahead in the game and would not want to give the visitors a chance.Â
|With the bat, West Indies started poorly as they lost 2 wickets in quick succession but Kraigg Brathwaite and Nkrumah Bonner stuck in and they faced the Bangla bowlers well and these two are looking very solid in the middle. They need to continue though and build a strong partnership on Day 3.Â
|West Indies did not bowl all that well. They started well picking up the wicket of Liton Das but then they faltered and they gave away too many runs for their liking. The Bangladesh batsmen milked them for runs for fun and they were given a severe punishment.Â
|Earlier, in the day, Bangladesh started well with the bat! They were 242 for 5 at the end of Day 1 and they batted superbly with Shakib going so strong. He fell but Mehidy Hasan scored a magnificent century to take Bangladesh to 430. He was well supported by the lower order and they ended up with a huge total.Â
|An excellent day comes to an end for Bangladesh! They will be a very happy side and they are well on top in this game! Brathwaite and Bonner did well to survive the final few overs before Stumps but they would know that they are well behind the game and they need to put up a strong show on Day 3.Â
|Mustafizur Rahman to Kraigg Brathwaite, EDGED AND FOUR! An edgy way to end the day! It also brings up the 50-run stand! Good length ball around off, Brathwaite looks to defend but it takes the outside edge and goes through gully for a boundary. That will be STUMPS ON DAY 2!
|28.5 : Mustafizur Rahman to Kraigg Brathwaite, Good length ball on middle, Brathwaite solidly blocks it out.
|28.4 : Mustafizur Rahman to Kraigg Brathwaite, Fullish ball on off, Brathwaite plays it to mid off.
|28.3 : Mustafizur Rahman to Kraigg Brathwaite, Full ball on off, Brathwaite blocks it to mid off.
|28.2 : Mustafizur Rahman to Kraigg Brathwaite, Good length ball on off, Kraigg defends it to cover.
|28.1 : Mustafizur Rahman to Kraigg Brathwaite, Good length ball on the pads, Brathwaite works it to the deep square leg region for a couple.Â
|27.6 : Mustafizur Rahman is back on. 7-2-12-2 are his figures so far.Â
|Nayeem Hasan to Nkrumah Bonner, Short ball on middle, Bonner pulls it straight to square leg.
|27.5 : Nayeem Hasan to Nkrumah Bonner, Flighted ball on off, Bonner looks to defend but gets hit on the pads.Â
|27.4 : Nayeem Hasan to Nkrumah Bonner, Shorter and on middle, Bonner defends it out.
|27.3 : Nayeem Hasan to Kraigg Brathwaite, Loopy ball on middle, Kraigg works it to the leg side for a single.
|27.2 : Nayeem Hasan to Kraigg Brathwaite, Floated on middle, tucked to short leg.Â
|27.1 : Nayeem Hasan to Kraigg Brathwaite, Flighted on middle, Brathwaite prods forward and defends it out.
|26.6 : Taijul Islam to Nkrumah Bonner, Tossed up on off, Bonner pushes it to mid off.
|26.5 : Taijul Islam to Nkrumah Bonner, Flighted ball outside off, Bonner drives it to mid off.
|26.4 : Taijul Islam to Nkrumah Bonner, Floated on off, Bonner defends it to mid off.
|Taijul Islam to Nkrumah Bonner, Flighted ball on off, Nkrumah defends it out. No Ball signalled.Â
|26.3 : Taijul Islam to Kraigg Brathwaite, Full and on middle, Brathwaite works it down to mid on and takes a quick single.
|26.2 : Taijul Islam to Nkrumah Bonner, Tossed up outside off, Nkrumah drives it to cover and takes a run.
|26.1 : Taijul Islam to Nkrumah Bonner, Full ball on off, Bonner drives it to cover.
|25.6 : Nayeem Hasan to Nkrumah Bonner, Floated on middle, Bonner goes back in his crease and then works it to square leg for a single.
|25.5 : Nayeem Hasan to Kraigg Brathwaite, Shorter and outside off, Brathwaite cuts it to the off side for a single.
|25.4 : Nayeem Hasan to Kraigg Brathwaite, On middle, worked down to mid on.Â
|25.3 : Nayeem Hasan to Kraigg Brathwaite, An appeal but nothing from the umpire. Loopy ball on off, Brathwaite looks to defend but gets hit on the pads, Nayeem appeals for LBW but the umpire shows no interest.Â
|25.2 : Nayeem Hasan to Kraigg Brathwaite, Loopy ball on off, Kraigg pushes it to mid off.
|25.1 : Nayeem Hasan to Kraigg Brathwaite, Flatter on middle, Brathwaite works it to square leg.
|24.6 : Taijul Islam to Nkrumah Bonner, On off, Bonner prods forward and blocks it to point.
|24.5 : Taijul Islam to Nkrumah Bonner, Full and outside off, Bonner drives it to cover.
|24.4 : Taijul Islam to Kraigg Brathwaite, Flatter ball outside off, Kraigg punches it to deep cover for a single.
|24.3 : Taijul Islam to Kraigg Brathwaite, Full ball on middle, KB plays it back to the bowler.Â
|24.2 : Taijul Islam to Kraigg Brathwaite, Flighted ball on off, Brathwaite defends it to cover.
|24.1 : Taijul Islam to Kraigg Brathwaite, On middle, KB defends it back to Taijul.
|23.6 : Nayeem Hasan to Nkrumah Bonner, Loopy ball on off, Bonner defends it to the off side.
|23.5 : Nayeem Hasan to Nkrumah Bonner, Quicker on middle, blocked out.
|23.4 : Nayeem Hasan to Kraigg Brathwaite, Shortish and outside off, Kraigg punches it to deep cover for a single.
|23.3 : Nayeem Hasan to Kraigg Brathwaite, Flatter on middle, worked to short leg.
|23.2 : Nayeem Hasan to Nkrumah Bonner, Short and wide outside off, Bonner plays it to deep point for a single.
|23.1 : Nayeem Hasan to Nkrumah Bonner, Flatter ball outside off, spinning in. Bonner waits for it and then guides it through third man for a couple.
|22.6 : Nayeem Hasan is into the attack.
|Taijul Islam to Kraigg Brathwaite, Flighted on middle, Kraigg defends it back to the bowler.
|22.5 : Taijul Islam to Kraigg Brathwaite, Ohh! Almost! Quicker on middle, Brathwaite who wan on his back foot, manages to get his bat down in time and then pushes it to cover.
|22.4 : Taijul Islam to Kraigg Brathwaite, Outside off, punched to point.
|22.3 : Taijul Islam to Kraigg Brathwaite, Quicker on middle, Brathwaite goes back in his crease and then cuts it to point.
|22.2 : Taijul Islam to Kraigg Brathwaite, Full on middle, Brathwaite plays it back to the bowler.
|22.1 : Taijul Islam to Kraigg Brathwaite, Shorter on off, Brathwaite defends it to mid off.Â
|21.6 : Mehidy Hasan to Nkrumah Bonner, Shortish on middle, Bonner nudges it to the leg side.
|21.5 : Mehidy Hasan to Nkrumah Bonner, Flatter ball on middle, Bonner tucks it to mid-wicket.
|21.4 : Mehidy Hasan to Nkrumah Bonner, Bonner defends this floated ball on middle to short leg.
|21.3 : Mehidy Hasan to Nkrumah Bonner, Loopy ball on off, Bonner uses his feet and then looks to flick but misses and gets hit on the pads.Â
|21.1 : Mehidy Hasan to Nkrumah Bonner, Tossed up on middle, Bonner uses his feet and then pushes it back to the bowler.
|21.2 : Mehidy Hasan to Nkrumah Bonner, Flighted on off, Bonner blocks it to cover.Â
|20.6 : Taijul Islam to Nkrumah Bonner, Flatter on the pads, Bonner looks to work it on the leg side but it brushes his pads and goes to square leg. A single taken.
|20.5 : Taijul Islam to Nkrumah Bonner, On middle, Bonner defends it back to Taijul.Â Â
|20.4 : Taijul Islam to Nkrumah Bonner, Shorter and around off, Bonner cuts it to point.Â
|20.2 : Taijul Islam to Nkrumah Bonner, Another appeal for LBW but it is turned down again! Quicker ball on the pads, Bonner looks to defend but gets hit on the back leg. Bangladesh put up a huge appeal but the umpire is unmoved. The hosts do not take the review.
|20.3 : Taijul Islam to Nkrumah Bonner, Tossed up on off, Bonner defends it to the off side.Â
|20.1 : Taijul Islam to Nkrumah Bonner, Loopy ball on off, Bonner plays it to cover.
|19.6 : Mehidy Hasan to Kraigg Brathwaite, On off, punched to mid off.Â
|19.5 : Mehidy Hasan to Kraigg Brathwaite, An appeal for LBW turned down! Loopy ball around off, Brathwaite lunges forward to defend but gets hit on the pads. An appeal is made but the umpire is not interested.Â
|19.4 : Mehidy Hasan to Kraigg Brathwaite, Confusion but safe! Flatter ball on middle, Brathwaite pulls, it hits the short leg fielder and rolls to short fine leg. Brathwaite looks to take a run but is sent back. The fielder throws it to the stumps at the keeper's end and hits bit Brathwaite was in.
|19.3 : Mehidy Hasan to Kraigg Brathwaite, Flatter ball outside off, Kraigg leaves it alone.Â
|19.2 : Mehidy Hasan to Kraigg Brathwaite, Floated on middle, Brathwaite pushes it back to the bowler.Â
|19.1 : Mehidy Hasan to Kraigg Brathwaite, Got back in time! Flatter ball on middle, Brathwaite works it to short leg and takes off. It hits Yasir Ali, the substitute fielder. Before he can throw, Brathwaite comes back to the crease.
|18.6 : Taijul Islam to Nkrumah Bonner, Full on the pads, Bonner gets his bat down in time and then blocks it to the off side.
|18.5 : Taijul Islam to Nkrumah Bonner, Quicker ball on off, Bonner taps it to point.
|18.4 : Taijul Islam to Kraigg Brathwaite, Full and on middle, Brathwaite works it down to long on for a single.
|18.3 : Taijul Islam to Kraigg Brathwaite, FOUR! Poor bowling! It has been put away! Low full toss on middle, Brathwaite flicks it to the deep mid-wicket region for a boundary. Rahim gives it a chase but fails to stop it.
|18.2 : Taijul Islam to Kraigg Brathwaite, Flighted on off, Brathwaite prods forward and blocks it to cover.
|18.1 : Taijul Islam to Kraigg Brathwaite, Loopy ball on off, Brathwaite defends it back to the bowler.
|17.6 : Taijul Islam is into the attack.Â
|Mehidy Hasan to Nkrumah Bonner, Quicker on middle, Bonner plays it back to the bowler.Â
|17.5 : Mehidy Hasan to Nkrumah Bonner, On middle, defended back to the bowler.Â
|17.4 : Mehidy Hasan to Nkrumah Bonner, FOUR! Excellent use of the feet from Bonner! Low full toss outside off, Bonner uses his feet and then drives it through extra cover for a boundary.
|17.3 : Mehidy Hasan to Nkrumah Bonner, Shorter and outside off, Bonner punches it to cover-point.
|17.2 : Mehidy Hasan to Nkrumah Bonner, Loopy ball outside off, Bonner prods forward and pads it away.Â
|17.1 : Mehidy Hasan to Kraigg Brathwaite, Flatter ball outside off, Kraigg punches it wide of mid off for a single.
|16.6 : The physio comes out to have a look at Shadman Islam. Not good signs as he is going off. Bangladesh would hope that he is fine and comes back on as soon as possible.Â
|Shakib Al Hasan to Nkrumah Bonner, That must have hurt! Loopy ball outside off, Bonner drives it hard and hits Shadman Islam who is standing at silly point. Painful.
|16.5 : Shakib Al Hasan to Nkrumah Bonner, On off, blocked solidly.
|16.4 : Shakib Al Hasan to Nkrumah Bonner, Flighted ball outside off, Nkrumah drives it to cover.Â
|16.3 : Shakib Al Hasan to Nkrumah Bonner, On off, pushed to cover.Â
|16.2 : Shakib Al Hasan to Nkrumah Bonner, Loopy ball outside off, Bonner blocks it to the off side.
|16.1 : Shakib Al Hasan to Nkrumah Bonner, Flighted ball on off, Bonner defends it out.Â
|15.6 : Mehidy Hasan to Nkrumah Bonner, Flatter ball outside off, punched to cover-point for a single.
|15.5 : Mehidy Hasan to Nkrumah Bonner, Loopy ball on off, Bonner defends it out.
|15.4 : Mehidy Hasan to Nkrumah Bonner, On middle, defended back to the bowler.
|15.3 : Mehidy Hasan to Nkrumah Bonner, Quicker on middle, Bonner defends it back to the bowler.
|15.2 : Mehidy Hasan to Kraigg Brathwaite, Three now! Flatter ball on the pads, Brathwaite works it to the fine leg region for three.
|15.1 : Mehidy Hasan to Kraigg Brathwaite, FOUR! Brathwaite is looking to play positively.Â Loopy ball on middle, Brathwaite dances down the track and then heaves it to the deep mid-wicket region for a boundary.Â
|14.6 : Shakib Al Hasan to Nkrumah Bonner, Tossed up on off, Bonner defends it to the off side.
|14.5 : Shakib Al Hasan to Nkrumah Bonner, Very good shot by Bonner! Full ball outside off, Bonner drives it through extra cover and picks up two before the fielder cuts it off.
|14.4 : Shakib Al Hasan to Kraigg Brathwaite, On middle, worked down to mid on for a single.
|14.3 : Shakib Al Hasan to Kraigg Brathwaite, Flighted ball outside off, Brathwaite blocks it to cover.
|14.2 : Shakib Al Hasan to Kraigg Brathwaite, Tossed up on middle, Kraigg defends it back to the bowler.Â
|14.1 : Shakib Al Hasan to Kraigg Brathwaite, Full on off, Brathwaite pushes it back to the bowler.
|13.6 : Shakib Al Hasan is back on. 4-0-13-0 are his figures so far.Â
|Mehidy Hasan to Nkrumah Bonner, Loopy ball on middle, Nkrumah works it to mid-wicket.
|13.5 : Mehidy Hasan to Nkrumah Bonner, On middle, pushed to mid on.
|13.4 : Mehidy Hasan to Kraigg Brathwaite, Flatter on middle, Brathwaite works it to the deep square leg region for a single.
|13.3 : Mehidy Hasan to Nkrumah Bonner, Loopy ball on middle, Bonner plays it to mid on for a single.
|13.2 : Mehidy Hasan to Nkrumah Bonner, On off, defended out.Â
|Mehidy Hasan to Nkrumah Bonner, Very full ball outside off, Bonner digs it out to cover. No Bll signalled.Â
|13.1 : Mehidy Hasan to Kraigg Brathwaite, Flatter ball on middle, Brathwaite pulls it to deep mid-wicket for a single,
|12.6 : Drinks! Bangladesh are right on top! After posting 430, they have managed to pick up two wickets with nothing much on the board. They would hope to prize out a few more before the end of day's play. West Indies, on the other hand, will hope that this pair can build a solid partnership and rescue the visitors. Their first mission will be to go to Stumps without any further damage. An exciting hour of play left.Â Â
|Mustafizur Rahman to Nkrumah Bonner, FOUR! Very well played by Bonner! First runs in Tests for Bonner! Short ball on middle, Bonner pulls it to the deep square leg region for a boundary.
|12.5 : Mustafizur Rahman to Nkrumah Bonner, On middle, defended back to the bowler.
|12.4 : Mustafizur Rahman to Nkrumah Bonner, Full ball outside off, Bonner drives it to cover.Â
|12.3 : Mustafizur Rahman to Nkrumah Bonner, Good length ball outside the off stump line, Bonner has no problems in leaving it alone.
|12.2 : Mustafizur Rahman to Nkrumah Bonner, Full ball on off, Bonner defends it to the off side.Â
|12.1 : Mustafizur Rahman to Nkrumah Bonner, Good length ball on middle, Bonner defends it back to the bowler.
|11.6 : Mehidy Hasan to Kraigg Brathwaite, Was there bat on it? No, as per the umpire. Floated ball on middle, Brathwaite looks to flick but gets hit on the pads and lobs to short leg. An appeal is made for LBW but the umpire is not interested.
|11.5 : Mehidy Hasan to Kraigg Brathwaite, Quicker ball on middle, Kraigg goes on his back foot and defends it to the bowler.
|11.4 : Mehidy Hasan to Kraigg Brathwaite, On off, defended out.Â
|11.3 : Mehidy Hasan to Kraigg Brathwaite, FOUR! Nicely swept away! Loopy ball on middle, Brathwaite goes on his knees and then sweeps it to the deep square leg region for a boundary.Â
|11.2 : Mehidy Hasan to Kraigg Brathwaite, An appeal for LBW turned down! Tossed up on off, spinning in. Brathwaite looks to defend but gets hit on the pads. Mehidy Hasan appeals for LBW but the umpire is not interested.
|11.1 : Mehidy Hasan to Kraigg Brathwaite, Flighted ball on middle, Brathwaite works it to short leg.
|10.6 : Nkrumah BonnerÂ is the new batsman in.
|Mustafizur Rahman to Shayne Moseley, OUT! LBW! It is three reds and Moseley departs! Yorker delivery on off, Moseley looks to flick but gets hit on the pads. The bowler appeals for lbw and the umpire raises his finger. Moseley reviews it. Ball Tracker shows that it is three reds.
|10.5 : Mustafizur Rahman to Shayne Moseley, NOT OUT! There is an inside edge there! Full delivery on middle, Moseley looks to flick but gets hit on the pads. The bowler appeals for lbw but the umpire shakes his head. Ultra Edge shows there is a clear spike on that one. Moseley survives.
|Review time! An appeal for lbw again! Moseley is the man in question. Ball Tracker shows that it is three reds.
|10.4 : Review time! An appeal for lbw! Shayne Moseley is the man in question. They are checking for the Ultra Edge and it shows a spike on that one.
|Mustafizur Rahman to Shayne Moseley, Good length ball on off, Moseley keeps it out.
|10.3 : Mustafizur Rahman to Shayne Moseley, Length delivery on off, Moseley blocks it off the front foot.
|10.2 : Mustafizur Rahman to Shayne Moseley, Back of a length outside off, Moseley shoulders arms to this one.
|10.1 : Mustafizur Rahman to Kraigg Brathwaite, Length delivery on off, Brathwaite pushes it towards covers for a single.
|9.6 : Mehidy Hasan to Shayne Moseley, Full again on off, Moseley drives it to covers.
|9.5 : Mehidy Hasan to Shayne Moseley, Full delivery on off, Moseley keeps it out.
|9.4 : Mehidy Hasan to Shayne Moseley, Loopy ball on off, Shayne defends it off the back foot.
|9.3 : Mehidy Hasan to Shayne Moseley, On middle, Moseley pushes it to mid on.
|9.2 : Mehidy Hasan to Shayne Moseley, Flighted delivery on middle, Moseley flicks it towards fine leg. The batsmen get two runs.
|9.1 : Mehidy Hasan to Kraigg Brathwaite, Full on middle, Brathwaite drives it through mid on for a single.
|8.6 : Mustafizur Rahman to Shayne Moseley, Full on middle, Moseley pushes it to mid on.
|8.5 : Mustafizur Rahman to Shayne Moseley, Bouncer on middle, Moseley does well to duck under it.
|8.4 : Mustafizur Rahman to Shayne Moseley, Length delivery on off, Moseley keeps it out.
|8.3 : Mustafizur Rahman to Shayne Moseley, Good length delivery outside off, Moseley lets it go.
|8.2 : Mustafizur Rahman to Shayne Moseley, Back of a length outside off, Moseley leaves it alone.
|8.1 : Mustafizur Rahman to Shayne Moseley, Back of a length on off, Moseley defends it off the back foot.
|7.6 : Shakib Al Hasan to Kraigg Brathwaite, FOUR! That is put away! Short ball on middle, Brathwaite pulls it through mid-wicket for a boundary.
|7.5 : Shakib Al Hasan to Kraigg Brathwaite, Length ball on off, Kraigg pushes it to covers.
|7.4 : Shakib Al Hasan to Kraigg Brathwaite, Full again on off, Brathwaite drives it to mid off.
|7.3 : Shakib Al Hasan to Kraigg Brathwaite, Full ball on off, Kraigg drives it through covers for a couple.
|7.2 : Shakib Al Hasan to Kraigg Brathwaite, Flighted delivery on off, Brathwaite pushes it to point.
|7.1 : Shakib Al Hasan to Kraigg Brathwaite, Tossed up delivery on off, Brathwaite pushes it to covers.
|6.6 : Mustafizur Rahman to Shayne Moseley, NOT OUT! It is umpire's call! Good length delivery on off, Moseley looks to defend but gets hit on the pads. The bowler appeals for lbw but the umpire shakes his head. Ultra Edge shows there is no bat involved. Ball Tracker shows that it is umpire's call.
|6.5 : Review time! Shayne Moseley is the man in question. Ultra Edge shows there is no bat involved. Ball Tracker shows it is umpire's call.
|Mustafizur Rahman to Kraigg Brathwaite, Length delivery on off, Brathwaite pushes it towards mid-wicket for a single.
|Mustafizur Rahman to Kraigg Brathwaite, NO BALL! Rahman oversteps! Down the leg side, Brathwaite leaves it alone.
|6.4 : Mustafizur Rahman to Kraigg Brathwaite, Length delivery on off, Brathwaite keeps it out.
|6.3 : Mustafizur Rahman to Kraigg Brathwaite, Good length ball outside off, Kraigg shoulders arms to this one.
|6.2 : Mustafizur Rahman to Kraigg Brathwaite, Outside off, Brathwaite leaves it alone.
|6.1 : Mustafizur Rahman to Kraigg Brathwaite, Length delivery outside off, Brathwaite looks to guide but misses it.
|5.6 : Shakib Al Hasan to Shayne Moseley, Back of a length on off, Shayne keeps it out.
|5.5 : Shakib Al Hasan to Shayne Moseley, On off, Moseley defends it off the back foot.
|5.4 : Shakib Al Hasan to Shayne Moseley, Full delivery on off, Moseley drives it to mid off.
|5.3 : Shakib Al Hasan to Shayne Moseley, Floated ball on middle, Mosely defends it off the back foot.
|5.2 : Shakib Al Hasan to Kraigg Brathwaite, Flighted delivery on off, Brathwaite drives it through mid off for a single.
|5.1 : Shakib Al Hasan to Kraigg Brathwaite, Tossed up delivery on off, Brathwaite defends it off the back foot.
|4.6 : Mustafizur Rahman to Shayne Moseley, Good length delivery outside off, Moseley leaves it alone.
|4.5 : Mustafizur Rahman to Shayne Moseley, NOT OUT! There is an inside edge! Good length delivery on off, Moseley looks to defend but gets hit on the pads. The bowler appeals for lbw and the umpire raises his finger. Moseley reviews it. Ultra Edge shows there is a spike on this one and it detects an inside edge.
|4.4 : Mustafizur Rahman to John Campbell, OUT! LBW! Three reds and Campbell departs! Length delivery on off, Campbell looks to flick but gets hit on the pads. The bowler appeals for lbw but the umpire shakes his head. Bangladesh review it. Ultra Edge shows there is no bat involved. Ball Tracker shows there is three reds.
|4.3 : Review time! An appeal for lbw! John Campbell is the man in question. Ultra Edge shows there is no bat. Ball Tracker shows it is three reds.
|Mustafizur Rahman to John Campbell, Full delivery on off, Campbell drives it to covers.
|4.2 : Mustafizur Rahman to John Campbell, Good length delivery on off, John keeps it out.
|4.1 : Mustafizur Rahman to John Campbell, Back of a length on middle, Campbell defends it off the back foot.
|3.6 : Shakib Al Hasan to Kraigg Brathwaite, FOUR! Lovely use of the feet! Flighted delivery on middle, Brathwaite comes down the track and lofts it over mid on for a boundary.
|3.5 : Shakib Al Hasan to Kraigg Brathwaite, On off, Kraigg pushes it to mid off.
|3.4 : Shakib Al Hasan to Kraigg Brathwaite, Floated ball on off, Kraigg pushes it to covers.
|3.3 : Shakib Al Hasan to Kraigg Brathwaite, Short delivery on off, Brathwaite cuts it to point.
|3.2 : Shakib Al Hasan to John Campbell, Flighted ball on middle, John flicks it through square leg for a single.
|3.1 : Shakib Al Hasan to John Campbell, Tossed up delivery on middle, Campbell defends it off the back foot.
|2.6 : Mustafizur Rahman to John Campbell, Length ball on middle, Campbell flicks it through square leg for a single.
|2.5 : Mustafizur Rahman to John Campbell, Full again on off, Campbell defends it off the front foot.
|2.4 : Mustafizur Rahman to John Campbell, Full delivery on off, Campbell drives it to covers.
|2.3 : Mustafizur Rahman to John Campbell, Length ball outside off, John shoulders arms to this one.
|2.2 : Mustafizur Rahman to John Campbell, Back of a length on off, Campbell pushes it to point.
|2.1 : Mustafizur Rahman to John Campbell, Good length delivery on off, Campbell defends it off the front foot.
|1.6 : Shakib Al Hasan to Kraigg Brathwaite, Floated delivery on off, Brathwaite offers a solid defense on this one.
|1.5 : Shakib Al Hasan to Kraigg Brathwaite, On off, Kraigg defends it off the back foot.
|1.4 : Shakib Al Hasan to Kraigg Brathwaite, Short delivery on off, Brathwaite punches it to point.
|1.3 : Shakib Al Hasan to John Campbell, Floated ball on middle, Campbell pushes it through mid on for a single.
|1.2 : Shakib Al Hasan to John Campbell, Flighted delivery on off, John defends it off the back foot.
|1.1 : Shakib Al Hasan to John Campbell, Full delivery on middle, Campbell flicks it to square leg.
|0.6 : Shakib Al Hasan to bowl from the other end.
|Mustafizur Rahman to Kraigg Brathwaite, Outside off, Kraigg shoulders arms to this one.
|0.5 : Mustafizur Rahman to Kraigg Brathwaite, Good length delivery on off, Brathwaite keeps it out.
|0.1 : Mustafizur Rahman to Kraigg Brathwaite, FOUR! Rahman starts with a length delivery on leg, Brathwaite flicks it through square leg for a boundary.
|0.4 : Mustafizur Rahman to Kraigg Brathwaite, Outside off, Brathwaite leaves it alone.
|0.3 : Mustafizur Rahman to Kraigg Brathwaite, Length ball outside off, Brathwaite shoulders arms to this one.
|0.2 : Mustafizur Rahman to Kraigg Brathwaite, Back of a length on off, Brathwaite blocks it off the front foot.