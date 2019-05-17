|0.0 : A warm welcome to the tri-series final between West Indies and Bangladesh in Malahide. Both the teams would look to give their best. At present form, Bangladesh is the confident team going into the final as they are unbeaten till now. Windies on the other hand, will be eager for a win as it will be a massive boost heading into the World Cup. They have failed to beat the Bangla Tigers in this tournament so far, can they do it here? Stay tuned for the toss.
|TOSS - Bangladesh have won the toss and have elected to field.
|Mashrafe Mortaza, says, the wicket is good and chasing is what they prefer. Reckons the weather could also play a part. Mentions they are looking forward to the final. Informs there are quite a few changes, Shakib Al Hasan, Liton Das, Rubel Hossain and Abu Jayed are not playing and are replaced by Soumya Sarkar, Mohammad Mithun and Mustafizur Rahman.
|Jason Holder says it is a good wicket and they would be hopeful of putting some runs on the board. Mentions they have practiced fielding in the last couple of days and he is hopeful it comes off. States the boys are up for the game and it is an important one for them, especially for the guys who are not in the World Cup squad as it is a chance for them to prove their mettle. Informs Gabriel comes in for Cottrell.
|Bangladesh (Playing XI) - Tamim Iqbal, Soumya Sarkar, Mohammad Mithun, Mushfiqur Rahim (WK), Mahmudullah, Mosaddek Hossain, Sabbir Rahman, Mohammad Saifuddin, Mehidy Hasan, Mashrafe Mortaza (C), Mustafizur Rahman.
|West Indies (Playing XI) - Shai Hope (WK), Sunil Ambris, Darren Bravo, Roston Chase, Jonathan Carter, Jason Holder (C), Fabian Allen, Ashley Nurse, Raymon Reifer, Kemar Roach, Shannon Gabriel.
|The players make their way out for their respective National Anthems. We ain't far away from the first ball now.
|Done and dusted with the National Anthems and out walk the players. The two West Indian openers are Shai Hope and Sunil Ambris. Hope will be on strike and he will be facing Mashrafe Mortaza. Here we go...
|0.1 : M Mortaza to S Hope, Right on the money to begin with by Mash! On a length and around off, it stays a touch low. Hope gets his bat down in time and keeps it out.
|0.2 : M Mortaza to S Hope, Good timing! This is angled into the batsman, Hope plants his front foot right across and works it off the middle to mid on.
|0.3 : M Mortaza to S Hope, Brilliantly bowled again! A little bit of shape for Mash this time. It comes in from outside off and that too late. Hope tries to defend but it goes off the inner half to mid-wicket.
|0.4 : M Mortaza to S Hope, A hint of inward movement again from outside off, Hope looks to play the original trajectory but ends up getting an inside edge to the leg side.
|0.5 : M Mortaza to S Hope, Hope and West Indies are underway! On the pads, this is worked through square leg for a single.
|0.6 : M Mortaza to S Ambris, Ambris is off the mark now as he works this with the angle through square leg.
|Mohammad Saifuddin to bowl from the other end.
|1.1 : M Saifuddin to S Ambris, Some away movement for Saifuddin. He starts though outside off, it swings away. The batsman lets it be.
|1.2 : M Saifuddin to S Ambris, Slightly short and outside off, Ambris throws his bat at it, connects well but finds point.
|1.3 : M Saifuddin to S Ambris, Lovely bowling! Not a lot of carry but the line and the length was perfect. It starts on off and then moves away. Due to the former, the batsman has to play at it but gets beaten due to the latter.
|1.4 : M Saifuddin to S Ambris, This one goes straight on and it is on off, Ambris defends it off the front foot.
|1.5 : M Saifuddin to S Ambris, Back of a length on off, Ambris goes back and guides it down to third man for a single.
|1.6 : M Saifuddin to S Hope, A little too straight, it is worked to the man at mid-wicket. A testing over by MS comes to an end.
|2.1 : M Mortaza to S Ambris, Lands it on a length and around off, kept out. Bangladesh have started off really well here.
|2.2 : M Mortaza to S Ambris, Stump-to-stump line again, it is worked to mid-wicket.
|2.3 : M Mortaza to S Ambris, FOUR! Cracking shot for the first boundary of the game! Mashrafe is guilty of over pitching over here. It is on off, too easy for the batsman as he leans into it and strokes it through covers. No need to run for those.
|2.4 : M Mortaza to S Ambris, Drags his length back and also bowls it on the stumps. Ambris gently works it to mid-wicket.
|2.5 : M Mortaza to S Ambris, Off the inner half but runs! Fuller in length on off, Ambris is guilty of going way too hard at it. The ball flies off the inner half through mid-wicket and some good running sees the batsmen take three.
|2.6 : M Mortaza to S Hope, Angles this on middle, Hope goes back and keeps it out.
|3.1 : M Saifuddin to S Ambris, Back of a length on off, SA guides it to point.
|3.2 : M Saifuddin to S Ambris, On the off pole, it is defended.
|3.3 : M Saifuddin to S Ambris, Back of a length on off, Ambris goes back and blocks it out.
|3.4 : M Saifuddin to S Ambris, Continues landing it on a length and on off, it is blocked out.
|3.5 : M Saifuddin to S Ambris, Another length ball on off, Ambris plays it late and hits it down to third man for a single.
|3.6 : M Saifuddin to S Hope, This is bowled on middle, it is worked to mid-wicket. Another very good over by Saifuddin.
|4.1 : M Mortaza to S Ambris, Slightly short and just outside off, Ambris guides it to point.
|4.2 : M Mortaza to S Ambris, BEATEN! Extra bounce there! A short one outside off, once again not a lot of room on offer. Ambris looks to cut but is beaten.
|4.3 : M Mortaza to S Ambris, That has been cracked but just for a single. Short and on middle, Ambris goes back and pulls it hard to deep square leg for one.
|4.4 : M Mortaza to S Hope, This is angled into the batsman, it is flicked through square leg for one.
|4.5 : M Mortaza to S Ambris, Shortish and outside off, this is cut through point for one.
|4.6 : M Mortaza to S Hope, A single to end an over with 4 singles in it. Hope works the last ball around the corner and gets to the other end.
|5.1 : M Saifuddin to S Hope, FOUR! That has been creamed! Slightly fuller and on off, Hope leans into it and strokes it through mid off for a boundary.
|5.2 : M Saifuddin to S Hope, Drags his length back and lands it on off, it is blocked.
|5.3 : M Saifuddin to S Hope, FOUR! Almost an action replay of the first ball! Second boundary in the over. However, this time the length is not that fuller, Hope still manages to push it past mid off. Once you beat the in-field you need not run.
|5.4 : M Saifuddin to S Hope, Another confident looking drive but finds the man at cover-point.
|5.5 : M Saifuddin to S Hope, WIDE! Down the leg side and it has been wided!
|M Saifuddin to S Hope, Hope would feel he misses out there! This is fuller on off, Hope looks to drive but goes too hard at it. The ball goes off the inner half to mid off. Had he just eased into the stroke as he has been doing till now, he could have had another boundary.
|5.6 : M Saifuddin to S Hope, FOUR! Poor effort in the field by Rahman. He should have stopped that. This is on the pads, Hope flicks it through mid-wicket. Mustafizur runs to his left and then slides but fails to push the ball back in. Third boundary in the over, a much-needed one for the Windies.
|6.1 : M Mortaza to S Ambris, A single now! This is guided down to third man for a single.
|6.2 : M Mortaza to S Hope, Back of a length on off, it is kept out.
|6.3 : M Mortaza to S Hope, A muted appeal but nothing from the umpire! Shorter in length and on off, Hope looks to pull it across the line but the ball does not bounce as much as he expected it to. It hits him on the thigh pad.
|6.4 : M Mortaza to S Hope, Back of a length on off, Hope punches it to covers.
|6.5 : M Mortaza to S Ambris, The batsman has flicked the ball off his pads. The batsmen have run through for a single.
|6.6 : M Mortaza to S Hope, A dot to end! Back of a length on off, it is pushed back to the bowler.
|7.1 : M Saifuddin to S Ambris, On a good length and just outside off, Ambris leaves it alone.
|7.2 : M Saifuddin to S Ambris, BEATEN! Again on a good length and just outside off, Ambris looks to slog but misses it due to the away swing on this one.
|7.3 : M Saifuddin to S Ambris, Length delivery outside off, Ambris plays it towards third man. The batsmen cross ends.
|7.4 : M Saifuddin to S Hope, On a length on middle, Hope nudges it towards square leg for a run.
|7.5 : M Saifuddin to S Ambris, On a good length on leg, Ambris looks to tuck but gets hit on the thigh pad.
|7.6 : M Saifuddin to S Ambris, Length delivery on off, Ambris dabs it towards third man for a run. This is good bowling from Saifuddin.
|8.1 : M Mortaza to S Ambris, Slightly outside off, Ambris waits for the ball and then guides it down to third man for one.
|8.2 : M Mortaza to S Hope, Solid punch! Back of a length on off, Hope guides it to point.
|8.3 : M Mortaza to S Hope, Full on off, it is driven nicely to mid off for a single.
|8.4 : M Mortaza to S Ambris, The batsman flicks it away with a wristy shot. The batsmen have run through for a single.
|8.5 : M Mortaza to S Hope, Another single as Hope works this wide of mid on.
|8.6 : M Mortaza to S Ambris, The batsman has pushed it to the cover region. One run added to the total.
|9.1 : M Saifuddin to S Ambris, On a good length on middle, Ambris punches it to mid on.
|9.2 : M Saifuddin to S Ambris, Length delivery on off, Ambris plays it towards point for a run.
|It has started to drizzle here, however, it is not that heavy and we are fine to continue for now.
|9.3 : M Saifuddin to S Hope, SIX! All the way! What a shot that is! This is angled on the pads, Hope whips it nonchalantly over the square leg fence. First of the game.
|9.4 : M Saifuddin to S Hope, Sensible batting! Now works this towards short fine leg for a single.
|9.5 : M Saifuddin to S Ambris, Hesitation but no harm done! MS bowls it around off, this one comes back in. Ambris first looks to cut but due to the movement in, it goes off the inside edge towards mid off. He wants a run but is sent back just at the right time.
|9.6 : M Saifuddin to S Ambris, Chipped for three! Full and on middle, this is lofted over mid-wicket and the batters take three. 11 runs from the over, a good end to Powerplay 1 for West Indies. Also, the 50 is up, ideal start by their openers.
|Powerplay 2 has been signaled. Four fielders will be outside the circle till the 40th over.
|10.1 : M Mortaza to S Ambris, On the middle pole, it is defended towards mid on for one.
|10.2 : M Mortaza to S Hope, Confusion again! This is pushed towards mid on. Hope initially sets off for a single but then turns back. Ambris too goes for it but then has to turn back. Luckily for him, the fielder does not collect the ball cleanly.
|10.3 : M Mortaza to S Hope, FOUR! Uppish but in the gap! Length and around off, Hope goes hard at it, hits it in the air through covers for a boundary.
|10.4 : M Mortaza to S Hope, A couple now! Excellent running! This is pushed through covers, it is away from the sweeper and two is taken.
|10.5 : M Mortaza to S Hope, Good length on off, it is pushed to covers.
|10.6 : M Mortaza to S Hope, A yes, no situation again! Length and around off, this is guided to point. Hope wants a run but it sent back.
|Mustafizur Rahman is into the attack.
|11.1 : M Rahman to S Ambris, On a good length and outside off, Ambris plays it towards short third man.
|11.2 : M Rahman to S Ambris, FOUR! Excellent shot from Sunil. Short delivery on middle, Ambris pulls it through mid-wicket for a boundary.
|11.3 : M Rahman to S Ambris, Bowls a bouncer, Ambris lets it sail through to the keeper.
|11.4 : M Rahman to S Ambris, FOUR! Second boundary of the over. Nice shot. Full and outside off, Ambris smashes it over mid off for a boundary.
|11.5 : M Rahman to S Ambris, FOUR! Third boundary of the over. This is good batting from Sunil Ambris. Mustafizur bowls short on leg, Ambris pulls it through square leg for a boundary.
|11.6 : M Rahman to S Ambris, Bowls a bouncer outside off, Ambris lets it go. Expensive start from Mustafizur Rahman. 12 runs from the over.
|Mosaddek Hossain is on now!
|12.1 : M Hossain to S Hope, This is eased through mid on for a single.
|12.2 : M Hossain to S Ambris, Flatter and on off, it is slapped to covers.
|12.3 : M Hossain to S Ambris, Down the leg side, the batter looks to paddle but misses. Wided.
|M Hossain to S Ambris, A short delivery which has been pulled away. The batsmen have run through for a single.
|12.4 : M Hossain to S Hope, Shorter in length and on middle, it is pulled through mid-wicket for one.
|12.5 : M Hossain to S Ambris, Once again it is fired in, the batter pulls it through mid-wicket for one.
|12.6 : M Hossain to S Hope, The batsman has punched the ball off the backfoot. Spirited effort by the fielder to save runs for his team.
|Mehidy Hasan is into the attack.
|13.1 : M Hasan to S Ambris, Short on off, Ambris makes room and slaps it through covers. The fielder in the deep does well to stop it. The batsmen take two runs.
|13.2 : M Hasan to S Ambris, Tossed up on middle, Ambris drives it through mid on for a run.
|13.3 : M Hasan to S Hope, Flighted delivery on off, Hope slaps it through covers. The batsmen pick up a couple.
|13.4 : M Hasan to S Hope, Tossed up on off, Hope looks to flick but gets a leading edge. It goes towards the off side for a run.
|13.5 : M Hasan to S Ambris, Flighted delivery on off, Ambris defends it out.
|13.6 : M Hasan to S Ambris, Tossed up on middle, Sunil drives it back towards the bowler. Just 5 runs from the over.
|14.1 : M Hossain to S Hope, Floated on middle, Hope flicks it towards square leg for a run.
|14.2 : M Hossain to S Ambris, Tossed up on middle, Ambris flicks it towards mid-wicket for a single.
|14.3 : M Hossain to S Hope, Floated on middle, Hope drives it towards mid on. The batsmen cross ends.
|14.4 : M Hossain to S Ambris, Tossed up on off, Sunil looks to defend but gets a leading edge towards off side.
|14.5 : M Hossain to S Ambris, Tossed up on off, Ambris plays it towards mid on for a run.
|14.6 : M Hossain to S Hope, Flighted delivery on off, Hope defends it off the back foot.
|15.1 : M Hasan to S Ambris, The batsman works it down the leg side. The batsmen have run through for a single.
|15.2 : M Hasan to S Hope, It's been driven superbly through the covers. The batsmen have run through for a single.
|15.3 : M Hasan to S Ambris, The batsman flicks it away with a wristy shot. They pick up a single.
|15.4 : M Hasan to S Hope, The batsman has attempted to put bat on ball - but fails.
|15.5 : M Hasan to S Hope, The batsman has played that off the front foot and into the ground.
|15.6 : M Hasan to S Hope, The batsman has played it towards mid-wicket. They pick up a single.
|16.1 : S Rahman to S Hope, Floated delivery on off, Hope defends it out.
|16.2 : S Rahman to S Hope, Tossed up on middle, Hope flicks it through square leg. The batsmen get two runs.
|16.3 : S Rahman to S Hope, Flighted delivery on off, Hope drives it through covers for a run.
|16.4 : S Rahman to S Ambris, BEATEN! Floated just outside off, Ambris looks to cut but misses it due to the spin on this one.
|16.5 : S Rahman to S Ambris, Tossed up on middle, Ambris defends it off the front foot.
|16.6 : S Rahman to S Ambris, Flighted delivery on middle, Ambris nudges it towards square leg for a single.
|17.1 : M Rahman to S Ambris, Fuller in length, it is driven through covers for a run.
|17.2 : M Rahman to S Hope, Back of a length on off, Hope defends it onto the ground.
|17.3 : M Rahman to S Hope, FOUR! Top shot! Not a very bad delivery this, it is on a length and around off, Hope gets on top of the bounce and manages to hit it in the gap through the cover region for a boundary.
|17.4 : M Rahman to S Hope, Another drive on the up but to mid off.
|17.5 : M Rahman to S Hope, SIX! Take that, says Hope. Takes a few steps down the track and converts it into a full one. Hope lofts it with ease over the long off fence. Brings up his fifty in style, his purple patch continues. The 100 is also up for West Indies.
|17.6 : M Rahman to S Hope, Now waits for the ball and then guides it through backward point for a couple.
|18.1 : S Rahman to S Ambris, Tossed up on leg, Ambris looks to paddle but then flicks and eventually misses it. He gets hit low on the pads.
|18.2 : S Rahman to S Ambris, Flighted delivery on middle, Ambris plays it towards mid on for a single.
|18.3 : S Rahman to S Hope, Floated on middle, Hope plays a slog sweep towards mid-wicket for a run.
|18.4 : S Rahman to S Ambris, 50 for Sunil Ambris. Tossed up on off, Ambris drives it through covers. The fielder chases it and does well to stop it with a dive. The batsmen pick up a couple.
|18.5 : S Rahman to S Ambris, FOUR! Tossed up just outside off, Ambris looks to drive but gets an outside edge. It goes past short third man for a boundary.
|18.6 : S Rahman to S Ambris, Flighted delivery on leg, Ambris looks to flick but gets hit on the thigh pad. Rahman appeals for lbw but the umpire shakes his head. It goes towards the leg side for a run. The umpire gives it as a leg bye. 9 runs have come from the over. 22 runs have come from the last two.
|19.1 : M Rahman to S Ambris, A back of a length delivery on off, Ambris guides it to third man for a single.
|19.2 : M Rahman to S Hope, FOUR! That is smashed. Fuller length by Rahman, Hope plants his front foot and bangs it straight past the bowler for a brilliant boundary.
|19.3 : M Rahman to S Hope, Good comeback by Rahman. Pulls his length a bit, Hope tries to go big towards the mid on region but fails to make any connection.
|19.4 : M Rahman to S Hope, A back of a length delivery on leg, Hope pushes it to mid-wicket and runs for a single.
|19.5 : M Rahman to S Ambris, FOUR! An elegant push. Rahman strays down the leg side. Ambris just tucks it towards the vacant fine leg region for a boundary.
|19.6 : M Rahman to S Ambris, Wide! Rahman puts extra effort on that and bowls an overhead wide.
|M Rahman to S Ambris, BEATEN! A good length outside off, Ambris looks to pull but fails to make any connection as the ball stays low.
|20.1 : M Hasan to S Hope, SIX! Welcome back into the attack, Hasan. Stand and deliver stuff from Hope. This is tossed up on off, Hope clears his front leg and tonks it into the long on stand for a biggie.
|0.0 : 1214 Local - So the umpires have had enough, it was continuously drizzling and now it has got heavier. On come the covers and out go the players. Let us hope it is not a long delay.
|1308 Local - The update is the same for now, still raining, however, it is not that heavy. Let us keep our fingers crossed and hope it stops.
|1312 Local - We have started to lose overs now. Rain has started to slow down and the skies are clearing out. However, we cannot start until the rain has stopped completely. If there is no further game possible, Bangladesh will lift the trophy because they had topped the league's points table.
|1419 Local - It is still pouring down. The chances of the match getting underway looks bleak.
|1439 Local - We are hearing that there will be an inspection at 1500 Local.
|1500 Local - We were supposed to have an inspection but the rains have arrived again. The wait continues...
|1542 Local - We are hearing there will be another inspection at 1610 local. Let us keep our fingers crossed.
|1619 Local - The inspection has been pushed ahead. There will be further inspection at 1640 local. The wait continues...
|1634 Local - The inspection which was pushed ahead has been pushed even further as the outfield is still wet. Now it will take place at 1715 local.
|1645 Local - Hurray! The wait has paid off. We have good news for you. Play will resume at 1730 local and we will have 24-overs-a-side match.
|We are all set to resume! The West Indies openers, Shai Hope and Sunil Ambris will continue. Mehidy Hasan will complete his over.
|20.2 : M Hasan to S Hope, He fires it outside off, it is eased down to long off for a single.
|20.3 : M Hasan to S Ambris, Another single down to long off.
|20.4 : M Hasan to S Hope, Works it with the turn through mid-wicket for a single.
|20.5 : M Hasan to S Ambris, Another wristy flick for a single towards mid-wicket.
|20.6 : M Hasan to S Hope, On the pads, Hope looks to flick but misses. The ball hits the pads and rolls towards the leg side. A leg bye taken.
|Mustafizur Rahman to bowl from the other end.
|21.1 : M Rahman to S Hope, A full toss on off, Hope does not take full toll of it as he strokes it to mid off for a single.
|21.2 : M Rahman to S Ambris, NO BALL! The Fizz has overstepped! He bowls it very full on middle, it is hit down to long on for a single. Free Hit coming up. Mustafizur is not having a good day here.
|M Rahman to S Hope, Just a single from the Free Hit though. A yorker on off, all Hope could do is jam it down to long off and get to the other end.
|21.3 : M Rahman to S Ambris, Well fielded! Saves a certain boundary does Mahmudullah. A full toss outside off, Ambris looks to guide it past short third man but the fielder there dives to his right and makes a top stop.
|21.4 : M Rahman to S Hope, Another yorker on middle, this is jammed out to long on for a single.
|21.5 : M Rahman to S Ambris, A dot! Gold dust at this stage! A slower one outside off, Ambris looks to drive but is beaten.
|21.6 : M Rahman to S Ambris, Another dot! Superb bowling. This pitches around off and then angles away. Ambris looks to cut but misses. So despite a no ball, only 6 from it.
|22.1 : M Hasan to S Hope, A very full ball outside off, Hope smashes it to long off for just a single. Singles won't harm Bangladesh at the moment.
|22.2 : M Hasan to S Ambris, Good fielding! A low full toss on middle, Ambris drives it back to Mehidy.
|22.3 : M Hasan to S Ambris, Another single as this is worked to mid-wicket.
|22.4 : M Hasan to S Hope, OUT! In the air... and a very, very good catch by Mosaddek Hossain! Hope had to go for it. He looks to clear long on but the length wasn't the one which he could get under. He ends up hitting it high up in the air towards long on. The fielder there runs to his right and then takes it. Realizes he is going to cross the ropes so throws it up, comes back in and takes it. The umpires take it upstairs to check and replays show it is fine. Bangladesh doing really well after th
|Darren Bravo is the next man in.
|22.5 : M Hasan to S Ambris, A yorker on middle, Ambris looks to jam it out but gets an inside edge onto his pads.
|22.6 : M Hasan to S Ambris, Another dot as this is worked towards mid-wicket. Another top over, just the 2 runs and a wicket from it.
|23.1 : M Rahman to D Bravo, Rahman starts the last over of the inning with short delivery on off, Bravo pulls that away towards the mid-wicket region for a double.
|23.2 : M Rahman to D Bravo, Another short delivery by Rahman outside off, Bravo lets it go.
|23.3 : M Rahman to D Bravo, A back of a length delivery on off DB pulls that again to mid-wicket. Single taken. Just 3 runs from last over so far.
|23.4 : M Rahman to S Ambris, FOUR! Ambris cuts is fine sqaure on the off side. Brilliant short that.
|23.5 : M Rahman to S Ambris, A great comeback by Mustafizur. Yorker on the off. Ambis just keeps it away.
|23.6 : M Rahman to S Ambris, Another try for a yorker by delivers a full toss on off, Ambris just drives it towards the covers region for a single. WEST INDIES ENDS THE INNINGS WITH 152/1.
|So not quite the end West Indies would have wanted! It seemed like the break took all the momentum away from them. However, the brilliant start by their openers, which saw both of them scoring half tons, means, Bangladesh will need 210 to win, courtesy DLS. It will need a very good effort from their batsmen to do so. Who will win the finals?