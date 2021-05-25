|Batsmen
|Recent overs : w . . w . | 4nb 4 0wd 4 . 1 . .
|Last bat : Mehidy Hasanb Wanindu Hasaranga0(2b0x40x6) SR:0, FoW:184/7 (37.4 Ovs)
|39.6 : Powerplay 3 time!
|Lakshan Sandakan to Mohammad Saifuddin, Pushed back to the bowler to finish the over.Â
|39.5 : Lakshan Sandakan to Mohammad Saifuddin, Shortish and spinning away, MS punches to covers.Â
|39.4 : Lakshan Sandakan to Mushfiqur Rahim,Â Fuller, on leg, this is swept through short fine leg for a single.Â
|39.3 : Lakshan Sandakan to Mohammad Saifuddin,Â On middle, nudged to the leg side.Â
|39.2 : Lakshan Sandakan to Mushfiqur Rahim, Around off, worked towards mid on for a single.Â
|39.1 : Lakshan Sandakan to Mushfiqur Rahim, Fired on middle, dug out back to the bowler.Â
|38.6 : Isuru Udana to Mohammad Saifuddin, This is bowled on a length, outside off. The batter makes no attempt to play at this. Just a single from the over then!Â
|38.5 : Isuru Udana to Mohammad Saifuddin, Around off on a good length, Saifuddin works it to the cover fielder.Â
|38.4 : Isuru Udana to Mohammad Saifuddin, Shortish and outside off, Mohammad SaifuddinÂ just sways away from the line of the ball.Â
|38.3 : Isuru Udana to Mohammad Saifuddin, Around off again, length, kept out.Â
|38.2 : Isuru Udana to Mohammad Saifuddin, Around off, pushed to covers.Â
|38.1 : Isuru Udana to Mushfiqur Rahim, Good length on middle, tucked through mid-wicket for a single.Â
|37.6 : Wanindu Hasaranga to Mohammad Saifuddin, On middle, blocked.Â
|37.5 : Wanindu Hasaranga to Mohammad Saifuddin, On middle, Mohammad SaifuddinÂ pushes it back to the bowler.Â
|37.4 : Wanindu Hasaranga to Mehidy Hasan,Â OUT! TIMBER! Hasaranga has picked up Hasan and the seventh one falls down here. Two quick wickets and Sri Lanka are bouncing back very nicely here. Wanindu HasarangaÂ floats a googly around off, the ball spins back enough as Mehidy HasanÂ is on the front foot, looking to block. Evades the bat, evades the pad and finds a nice route in between them, to go on and disturb the stumps behind. Hasaranga is ecstatic and he will want to snare some more wickets he
|Mohammad Saifuddin is the new man out in the middle
|37.3 : Wanindu Hasaranga to Mehidy Hasan, Flighted on off, Hasan blocks it out.Â
|37.2 : Wanindu Hasaranga to Mushfiqur Rahim, Worked through mid-wicket for a single.Â
|37.1 : Wanindu Hasaranga to Mushfiqur Rahim, FOUR! Given flight, around off, Mushfiqur RahimÂ lofts this one over the mid on fielder and the ball takes a couple of bounces and goes past the ropes.Â
|36.6 : Isuru Udana to Mushfiqur Rahim, Back of a length ball around off, this is tapped through backward point for a single.Â
|36.5 : Isuru Udana to Mushfiqur Rahim, Around middle, kept out by Rahim.Â
|36.4 : Isuru Udana to Afif Hossain,Â OUT! TAKEN! A very good catch running back and Afif holes out now. The sixth wicket falls for the hosts and this is just what Sri Lanka would have wanted. This is on a length, just around the off pole, Afif HossainÂ just chips this one over the mid on region. No timing, no distance, only height on this. Pathum NissankaÂ runs back from mid on, keeps his eye on the ball and takes the skier.Â
|Mehidy HasanÂ comes out to bat.
|36.3 : Isuru Udana to Mushfiqur Rahim, Around off, worked through covers for one now.Â
|36.2 : Isuru Udana to Mushfiqur Rahim, Good length on off, Rahim plays this one nicely through the gap at covers and picks up a brace.Â
|36.1 : Isuru Udana to Mushfiqur Rahim, BEATEN! Length ball angling across the right-hander, Rahim looks to poke this one away, but misses and the ball goes to the keeper.Â
|35.6 : Wanindu Hasaranga to Mushfiqur Rahim, Shortish and spinning away, Rahim works this with the spin to deep covers for one.Â
|Isuru Udana is back into the attack.Â
|35.5 : Wanindu Hasaranga to Mushfiqur Rahim, Tosses this one up and lands it around off, it is driven back to the bowler.Â
|35.4 : Wanindu Hasaranga to Afif Hossain, Floated on the pads again, this is wristed towards square leg for one.Â
|35.3 : Wanindu Hasaranga to Mushfiqur Rahim, Again, fuller and on the pads, this is flicked through mid-wicket for one.Â
|35.2 : Wanindu Hasaranga to Mushfiqur Rahim, On the pads, dropped to the leg side.Â
|35.1 : Wanindu Hasaranga to Mushfiqur Rahim, On off and middle, MR pushes this to covers.Â
|34.6 : Dushmantha Chameera to Mushfiqur Rahim, A length ball on the pads, Rahim clips it to the square leg region and takes a single and keeps the strike.
|34.5 : Dushmantha Chameera to Afif Hossain, Fullish delivery on off, Hossain nudges it to the leg side for a single.
|34.4 : Dushmantha Chameera to Afif Hossain,Â FOUR! Clever hit! Back of a length ball on off, Hossain uses the pace and the height of the ball to guide it over the keeper's head for a boundary at fine leg region.
|34.3 : Dushmantha Chameera to Afif Hossain,Â Back of a length ball down the leg side, Hossain looks to pulls this one but miscues his shot and the ball goes through to the keeper.
|34.2 : Dushmantha Chameera to Afif Hossain, A short delivery over the batsman's head, Hossain ducks under this one.
|34.1 : Dushmantha Chameera to Mushfiqur Rahim, A length ball on off, Rahim puches it off his back foot t cover for a single.
|33.6 : Lakshan Sandakan to Afif Hossain, FOUR! Loopy ball on middle, Hossain lofts it over the infield over the mid on region and the ball runs towards the boundary line.
|33.5 : Lakshan Sandakan to Afif Hossain, Loopy ball on off, Hossain pushes it to mid on.
|33.4 : Lakshan Sandakan to Afif Hossain, Tossed up on off, Hossain defends it to the off side.
|33.3 : Afif Hossain comes out to bat.Â
|Lakshan Sandakan to Mahmudullah,Â OUT! CAUGHT BEHIND! Loopy ball on off, Mahmudullah looks to paddle it again over the keeper's head, but this time, Perera anticipated really well and moved across to gobble up the ball, with his extended left hand. Sandakan strikes one more time and this dangerous stand has been broken.Â
|33.2 : Lakshan Sandakan to Mahmudullah, Tossed up on off, MahmudullahÂ shuffles across and paddles it to fine leg region for a couple.
|33.1 : Lakshan Sandakan to Mushfiqur Rahim,Â Tossed up on off, Rahim strides down and plays it back to the bowler, which bursts throughÂ his fingers and rolls to mid off for a single.
|32.6 : Dushmantha Chameera to Mahmudullah, Back of a length delivery on middle, MahmudullahÂ ducks under this one easily.
|32.5 : Dushmantha Chameera to Mushfiqur Rahim,Â A low full toss on the pads, Rahim nudges it to deep square leg for a single.
|32.4 : Dushmantha Chameera to Mushfiqur Rahim, A touch fuller on off, Rahim blocks it to the off side.
|32.3 : Dushmantha Chameera to Mahmudullah, On middle, good length, MahmudullahÂ sways away from the line and guides it to the third man and gets a run.
|32.2 : Dushmantha Chameera to Mahmudullah, A length ball on off, MahmudullahÂ blocks it to cover.
|32.1 : Dushmantha Chameera to Mushfiqur Rahim, A length ball outside off, Rahim cuts it to point for a single.
|31.6 : Lakshan Sandakan to Mahmudullah, BYES! Tossed up delivery on the pads, MahmudullahÂ looks to flick but misses and the ball runs to the fine leg region by clipping the pads and the batsmen take a couple.
|31.5 : Lakshan Sandakan to Mushfiqur Rahim, Loopy ball on off, Rahim sweeps it to the sqaure leg region and gets a sinlge.
|31.4 : Lakshan Sandakan to Mahmudullah, Tossed up on off, MahmudullahÂ pushes it to mid on and take a single.
|31.3 : Lakshan Sandakan to Mushfiqur Rahim, Loopy ball on off, swept nicely to the deep sqaure leg region for a single.
|31.2 : Lakshan Sandakan to Mushfiqur Rahim, Tossed up on off, Rahim flicks it to mid-wicket.
|31.1 : Lakshan Sandakan to Mahmudullah,Â Tossed up outside off, MahmudullahÂ pushes it to cover for a quick single.
|30.6 : Drinks! Bangladesh have recovered very nicely here! Rahim has scored another fifty while Mahmudullah has played well once again and will look to continue the good work till the end of the innings. Sri Lanka, on the other hand, need to break this partnership and quickly before they take the game away from them.Â
|Dhananjaya de Silva to Mushfiqur Rahim, Tossed up, on off, Rahim drives it to cover. A dot to end the over.
|30.5 : Dhananjaya de Silva to Mahmudullah, Tossed up on off, MahmudullahÂ pushes it to cover for a single.
|30.4 : Dhananjaya de Silva to Mahmudullah, Loopy ball on off, MahmudullahÂ blocks it solidly.
|30.3 : Dhananjaya de Silva to Mahmudullah, SIX! Another one for Mahmudullah.Â Loopy ball on off, Mahmudullah dances down the track and smashes the ball over the long on region for a biggie.
|30.2 : Dhananjaya de Silva to Mahmudullah, Tossed up on off, MahmudullahÂ defends it from inside the crease.
|30.1 : Dhananjaya de Silva to Mushfiqur Rahim,Â Loopy ball on middle, Rahim punches it to long on for a single.
|29.6 : Lakshan Sandakan to Mahmudullah, Flatter on off, Mahmudullah defends it to cover.
|29.5 : Lakshan Sandakan to Mushfiqur Rahim, Flighted on off, Rahim drives it to mid off and takes a run.
|29.4 : Lakshan Sandakan to Mushfiqur Rahim, Floated on middle, Rahim defends it back to the bowler.
|29.3 : Lakshan Sandakan to Mushfiqur Rahim, This is nicely played! Floated outside off, Rahim shuffles across and then paddles it to the fine leg region for a couple.
|29.2 : Lakshan Sandakan to Mushfiqur Rahim, Floated ball outside off, Rahim uses his feet and then drives it through the extra cover region for another two runs.
|29.1 : Lakshan Sandakan to Mushfiqur Rahim, FIFTY! Rahim continues his form and has played really well once again! Tossed up on middle, Rahim sweeps it to deep mid-wicket region for a couple.
|28.6 : Dhananjaya de Silva to Mushfiqur Rahim, Floated on the pads, Rahim flicks it to deep square leg for a single.
|28.5 : Dhananjaya de Silva to Mahmudullah, Tossed up on middle, driven to long on for a single.
|28.4 : Dhananjaya de Silva to Mushfiqur Rahim, Full on middle and leg, whipped to deep mid-wicket for a single.
|28.3 : Dhananjaya de Silva to Mahmudullah, On off, pushed to the off side for a single.
|28.2 : Dhananjaya de Silva to Mahmudullah, Full on the pads, Mahmudullah looks to flick but it goes off his pads to the fine leg region for a couple of leg byes.
|28.1 : Dhananjaya de Silva to Mahmudullah, SIX! Good shot from Mahmudullah! Loopy ball on middle, Mahmudullah clears his front leg and then smacks it over the deep mid-wicket region for a maximum. 50-run partnership comes up.
|27.6 : Lakshan Sandakan to Mahmudullah, Full and outside off, driven to deep cover for a single.
|27.5 : Lakshan Sandakan to Mahmudullah, Shortish and outside off, punched to cover.
|27.4 : Lakshan Sandakan to Mushfiqur Rahim, Floated on off, Rahim sweeps it to deep square leg for a single.
|27.3 : Lakshan Sandakan to Mahmudullah, Low full toss on the pads, Mahmudullah flicks it to deep square leg for a single.
|27.2 : Lakshan SandakanÂ gets called back into the attack, his figures so far 4-0-22-2.
|Lakshan Sandakan to Mahmudullah, Looped up on off, solidly defended.
|27.1 : Lakshan Sandakan to Mahmudullah, Tossed up on off, Mahmudullah defends it back to the bowler.
|26.6 : Dhananjaya de Silva to Mahmudullah, Loopy ball on the pads, Mahmudullah works it to square leg and takes a run.
|26.5 : Dhananjaya de Silva to Mushfiqur Rahim, Tossed up outside off, Rahim pushes it to the off side for a single.
|26.4 : Dhananjaya de Silva to Mushfiqur Rahim, Flatter on off, guided to shirt third man.Â
|26.3 : Dhananjaya de Silva to Mahmudullah, On the pads, nudged to the leg side for a single.
|26.2 : Dhananjaya de Silva to Mushfiqur Rahim, Flighted ball on the pads, Rahim works it to the leg side for a single.
|26.1 : Dhananjaya de Silva to Mahmudullah, Full on the pads, Mahmudullah works it to deep mid-wicket for a single.
|Wanindu Hasaranga to Mahmudullah, On middle, worked to the leg side for another run.Â
|25.5 : Wanindu Hasaranga to Mushfiqur Rahim, Quicker ball outside off, punched to deep cover for a single.
|25.4 : Wanindu Hasaranga to Mahmudullah, Flatter ball on middle, Mahmudullah works it to the leg side for a single.
|25.3 : Wanindu Hasaranga to Mahmudullah, Slower through the air on middle, Mahmudullah pushes it to mid on for nothing.
|25.2 : Wanindu Hasaranga to Mahmudullah, Tossed up on off, Mahmudullah defends it to cover.
|25.1 : Wanindu Hasaranga to Mahmudullah, On middle, played back to the bowler.
|24.6 : Isuru Udana to Mahmudullah, On off, pushed to the off side for a single.
|24.5 : Isuru Udana to Mahmudullah, FOUR! Over the keeper! Short ball downÂ the leg side, MahmudullahÂ looks to pullÂ butgets an edge and the ball flies past the diving keeper to the fine leg region for a boundary.
|24.4 : Isuru Udana to Mushfiqur Rahim, A touch fuller on off, Mushfiqur RahimÂ guides it down to the third man and gets a single.
|24.3 : Isuru Udana to Mahmudullah, A length ball outside off, MahmudullahÂ drives it through the gap between cover and mid off for a single.
|24.2 : Isuru Udana to Mushfiqur Rahim,Â Good length on middle and leg, Rahim nudges it to wide ofÂ mid on for a quick single.
|24.1 : Isuru Udana to Mushfiqur Rahim, A length ball outside off, Rahim guides it to cover.
|23.6 : Wanindu Hasaranga to Mahmudullah, Loopy ball on off, MahmudullahÂ plays it back to the bowler.
|23.5 : Wanindu Hasaranga to Mahmudullah, Tossed up on off, MahmudullahÂ defends it to the off side.
|23.4 : Wanindu Hasaranga to Mahmudullah, Loopy ball on off, MahmudullahÂ blocks it solidly.
|23.3 : Wanindu Hasaranga to Mahmudullah, Loopy ball on middle, MahmudullahÂ blocks it off his front foot.
|23.2 : Wanindu Hasaranga to Mahmudullah, Tossed up on off, MahmudullahÂ defends it to the off side.
|23.1 : Wanindu Hasaranga to Mahmudullah,Â Loopy ball outside off, Mahmudullah pushes it to point.
|22.6 : Isuru Udana to Mahmudullah, A length ball on off, MahmudullahÂ nudges it to mid-wicket and keeps the strike.
|22.5 : Isuru Udana to Mushfiqur Rahim, Good length, on off, Rahim drives it throughÂ covers for a run.
|22.4 : Isuru Udana to Mushfiqur Rahim, A length ball on off, Rahim steers it cover.
|22.3 : Isuru Udana to Mahmudullah, A touch fuller on middle, MahmudullahÂ flicks it to square leg for a single.
|22.2 : Isuru Udana to Mushfiqur Rahim, A length ball outside off, RahimÂ cuts it to the off side for a singl
|22.1 : Isuru Udana to Mahmudullah, A length ball outside off, MahmudullahÂ drives it through cover for a run,
|21.6 : Wanindu Hasaranga to Mushfiqur Rahim, Tossed up on off, Rahim defends it off his front foot.
|21.5 : Wanindu Hasaranga to Mushfiqur Rahim, Loopy ball on off, Rahim flicks it to mid-wicket.
|21.4 : Wanindu Hasaranga to Mahmudullah, Floated on off, Mahmudullah pushes it to cover and gets a single.
|21.3 : Wanindu Hasaranga to Mushfiqur Rahim, Loppy ball on off, cuts it to off for a single.
|21.2 : Wanindu Hasaranga to Mushfiqur Rahim, Floated on off, Rahim paddles it over the keeper's head to fine leg region and gets a couple.
|21.1 : Wanindu Hasaranga to Mahmudullah,Â Quick run! A loopy ball on off, Mahmudullah pushes it to cover and the fielder picks it up qucikly and throws it at the strikers end but the batsman is safe in the crease while the keeper is flicking the bails.
|20.6 : An appeal for run out taken upstairs. It looks close. Let's see what happens.Â
|Isuru Udana to Mushfiqur Rahim, BEATEN! A length ball outside off, Rahim swings his blade but mistimes it.
|20.5 : Isuru Udana to Mushfiqur Rahim, A length ball outside off, Rahim looks to guide it to theÂ off side but misses.
|20.4 : Isuru Udana to Mahmudullah, BYE! A slower delivery, good length outside off, MahmudullahÂ looks to digs it out but misses and the low bounces fumbles the keeper and the batsmen cross.
|20.3 : Isuru Udana to Mahmudullah, A length ball on off, MahmudullahÂ pushes it to cover.
|20.2 : Isuru Udana to Mushfiqur Rahim,Â Back of a length ball outside off, Rahim looks to carve it thorugh covers but get a top edge and the ball rolls to the third man region for a single.
|20.1 : Isuru Udana to Mushfiqur Rahim,Â A length ball on off, Rahim pushes it to cover.
|19.6 : Wanindu Hasaranga to Mahmudullah, Given flight and landed around off, MahmudullahÂ blocks this one out.Â
|19.5 : Wanindu Hasaranga to Mushfiqur Rahim, On off, driven to sweeper cover for a single.Â
|19.4 : Wanindu Hasaranga to Mahmudullah, Full toss around off, this is pushed through point now. One more run.Â
|19.3 : Wanindu Hasaranga to Mushfiqur Rahim, Outside off, slashed through point for one.Â
|19.2 : Wanindu Hasaranga to Mushfiqur Rahim, Full again and floated on leg, this is nudged to mid-wicket.Â
|19.1 : Wanindu Hasaranga to Mushfiqur Rahim, Floated on off, driven to covers for one.Â
|Dasun Shanaka to Mushfiqur Rahim, Good length outside off, Mushfiqur RahimÂ chops this one to the fielder at third man and retains the strike for the next over.Â
|18.5 : Dasun Shanaka to Mahmudullah, Length but outside off, driven nicely through covers for one run.Â
|18.4 : Dasun Shanaka to Mushfiqur Rahim, Outside off, this is dabbed to third man for one.Â
|18.3 : Dasun Shanaka to Mushfiqur Rahim, The batsman has just blocked that from his crease.
|18.2 : Dasun Shanaka to Mushfiqur Rahim, FOUR! Well played by Rahim. Important runs for Bangladesh. A short ball, outside off, Mushfiqur RahimÂ goes back and cuts this one to the third man region, and the ball evades the man and goes past the ropes.Â
|18.1 : Dasun Shanaka to Mushfiqur Rahim, Good length ball around off, this is pushed through covers.Â
|17.6 : Lakshan Sandakan to Mahmudullah, Flighted and fuller on off, this is jammed out to the mid off fielder. Nothing off the Free Hit!Â
|Lakshan Sandakan to Mahmudullah, NO BALL! On middle, clipped to the short mid-wicket fielder. A no ball called as the bowler had overstepped.Â
|17.5 : Lakshan Sandakan to Mushfiqur Rahim, Flatter around off, this is punched to long off. One more run.Â
|17.4 : Lakshan Sandakan to Mushfiqur Rahim, On middle, clipped to the right of the short mid-wicket fielder.Â
|17.3 : Lakshan Sandakan to Mushfiqur Rahim, Swept nicely to the left of the deep square leg fielder for a couple of runs.Â
|17.2 : Lakshan Sandakan to Mahmudullah, Flighted around off, this is driven through covers again, for one.Â
|17.1 : Lakshan Sandakan to Mushfiqur Rahim, Full toss on middle, bunted to the long on region for one.Â
|16.6 : Dasun Shanaka to Mahmudullah, Length, but outside off. Left alone by the batter.Â
|16.5 : Dasun Shanaka to Mahmudullah, Good length ball around off, MahmudullahÂ drives this to the covers.Â
|16.4 : Dasun Shanaka to Mahmudullah, Outside off, left alone.Â
|16.3 : Dasun Shanaka to Mahmudullah, On a good length, closer to the off pole, MahmudullahÂ raises his blade, and allows the ball through to the keeper.Â
|16.2 : Dasun Shanaka to Mushfiqur Rahim, Outside off, steered behind point and the strike is rotated.Â
|16.1 : Dasun Shanaka to Mushfiqur Rahim, Around off, pushed to the off side.Â
|15.6 : Lakshan Sandakan to Mahmudullah, Around off, flatter, dabbed to the off side. A good over for the Islanders!Â
|15.5 : Lakshan Sandakan to Mahmudullah, On middle, flicked to the right of the short mid-wicket fielder, who dives that way and stops it well.Â
|Lakshan Sandakan to Mosaddek Hossain,Â OUT! TAKEN! Another wicket falls and Hossain does not do much with the bat here. Not a wicket taking delivery, but Sri Lanka will not care one bit as they take another wicket, when the partnership was building. This is bowled down the leg side, slightly fuller, Mosaddek HossainÂ looks to clip this one to the leg side, but only manages a faint edge, which Kusal PereraÂ gobbles up, behind the sticks. A loud appeal, and the umpire obliges and raises his
|15.1 : Lakshan Sandakan to Mushfiqur Rahim, A full toss on middle, this is swept hard to the right of the deep mid-wicket fielder, as he moves that side and dives and stops the ball. A couple.Â
|15.3 : Lakshan Sandakan to Mushfiqur Rahim, Shortish outside off, Rahim goes back and punches this one through covers for one run.Â
|15.2 : Lakshan Sandakan to Mushfiqur Rahim, Outside off, slapped through covers for a couple again.Â
|14.6 : Dasun Shanaka to Mushfiqur Rahim,Â A touch fuller on leg, Rahim removes his front leg and works it to square leg for a run.
|14.5 : Dasun Shanaka to Mushfiqur Rahim,Â A slow short ball on off, Rahim looks to pull this one but gets an inside edge and gets hit on the pads.
|14.4 : Dasun Shanaka to Mosaddek Hossain,Â A touch fuller on middle, Hossain flicks it to mid-wicket for a run.
|14.3 : Dasun Shanaka to Mushfiqur Rahim, on middle, good length, Rahim pushes it to mid-wicket region and gets a run.
|14.2 : Dasun Shanaka to Mushfiqur Rahim,Â A length ball on off, Rahim defends it from inside the crease.
|14.1 : Dasun Shanaka to Mushfiqur Rahim,Â A length ball on off, Rahim nudges it to the leg side.
|13.6 : DRINKS! This has been a good phase of play for Sri Lanka, as they have snaffled two wickets early on, and then, when Das and Rahim were motoring along, they removed Liton Das too. They will be looking for more of the same, whereas, the hosts will be hoping that the batters out there are able to forge a good stand and keep the scoreboard ticking.Â
|Lakshan Sandakan to Mosaddek Hossain, FOUR! Whipped! Loopy ball on off, a bit fuller, Hossain picks it on the half volley and guides it over the mid off region for a boundary.
|Lakshan Sandakan to Mosaddek Hossain, NO BALL! Overstepped! Loopy ball on off, Hossain defends it off his front foot. No ball given, a free hit to follow.
|13.5 : Lakshan Sandakan to Mosaddek Hossain, A bit full outside off, Hossain swings his blade but misses.
|13.4 : Lakshan Sandakan to Mosaddek Hossain, Tossed up outside off, Hossain looks to cut it but misses.
|13.3 : Lakshan Sandakan to Mushfiqur Rahim,Â Quick run! Loopy ball on off, Rahim punches it to mid off for a single.
|13.2 : Lakshan Sandakan to Mosaddek Hossain,Â Tossed up on leg, Hossain flicks it to deep mid-wicket for a run.
|13.1 : Lakshan Sandakan to Mushfiqur Rahim,Â Floated outside off, Rahim pushes it down the ground for a single.
|12.6 : Dasun Shanaka to Mushfiqur Rahim, A length ball on off, Rahim flicks it off the back foot for a run.
|12.5 : Dasun Shanaka to Mushfiqur Rahim,Â A short delivery outside off, RahimÂ waits and cuts this through point region uppishly but flies past the fielder and gets a couple, a good effort by fielder in the deep.
|12.4 : Dasun Shanaka to Mushfiqur Rahim, A length ball on off, Rahim pushes it point.
|12.3 : Dasun Shanaka to Mosaddek Hossain, A back of a length ball outside off, Hossain cuts it to third man and takes a run.
|12.2 : Dasun Shanaka to Mushfiqur Rahim, A length ball outside off, Rahim drives it to cover for a single.
|12.1 : Dasun Shanaka to Mosaddek Hossain,Â Fuller delivery outside off, Hossain guides it to deep cover and gets a single.
|11.6 : Lakshan Sandakan to Mosaddek Hossain, Flatter outside off, Hossain guides to point for a single.
|11.5 : Lakshan Sandakan to Mushfiqur Rahim, Floated delivery on off, Rahim flicks it to long on for a single.
|11.4 : Lakshan Sandakan to Mushfiqur Rahim, Floated on off, Rahim pushes it back to the bowler.
|11.3 : Lakshan Sandakan to Mosaddek Hossain, Loopy ball on off, Hossain pushes it to off for a single.
|11.2 : Lakshan Sandakan to Mosaddek Hossain, Floated on off, Hossain flicks it to mid-wicket.
|11.1 : Lakshan Sandakan to Liton Das,Â OUT! CAUGHT! Sandakan gets the breakthrough off his first delivery. A flatter ball outside off, some width was offered and Das'Â eyes lit up while he tried to cut it over the infield but finds the fielder instead. A good catch by Wanindu Hasaranga at point. Bangladesh are further pushed on the back foot now.
|10.5 : Change. Another spinner thrown into the mix as Lakshan SandakanÂ has the ball in hand.Â
|10.6 : Dasun Shanaka to Liton Das, Fuller ball on middle, Das flicks it to mid-wicket for a single.
|10.5 : Dasun Shanaka to Liton Das, A touch fuller outside off, Das cuts it to the point region where the fielder makes an excellent stop and saves a couple of runs.Â
|10.4 : Dasun Shanaka to Mushfiqur Rahim, A length ball on off, Rahim flicks it to mid-wicket and gets a single.
|10.3 : Dasun Shanaka to Liton Das, A length ball on off, Das guides it to the third man for a single.
|10.2 : Dasun Shanaka to Mushfiqur Rahim, A length ball outside off, RahimÂ drives it to deep cover region for a single.
|10.1 : Dasun Shanaka to Liton Das,Â Fuller delivery outside off, Das looks to pushÂ it but gets a bottom edge and the ball rolls to the fine leg regionÂ and gets a run.
|Time for Powerplay 2 now! A maximum of 4 fielders will be allowed outside the 30-yard circle, until the 40th over.Â
|Dushmantha Chameera to Liton Das, End of the first Powerplay! Good length ball on off, Das guides it to third man for a single. Bangladesh are 44 for 2.
|9.5 : Dushmantha Chameera to Liton Das, Low full toss on the pads, Liton flicks it through square leg and picks up a couple.
|9.4 : Dushmantha Chameera to Liton Das, Full on off, Das pushes it to mid off.Â
|9.3 : Dushmantha Chameera to Liton Das, Fullish ball on off, Das defends it to the point region.
|9.2 : Dushmantha Chameera to Liton Das, Full on middle, Das flick it to mid-wicket where the fielder misfields and allows the batters to take two. Excellent cricket from Bangladesh.
|9.1 : Dushmantha Chameera to Mushfiqur Rahim, Good length ball on off, Rahim defends it to cover where the fielder fumbles and that allows the batters to take a single.
|8.6 : Wanindu Hasaranga to Mushfiqur Rahim, Floated ball on off, Rahim drives it to long off for a single.
|4.5 : Isuru Udana to Liton Das, A touch fuller on leg, Das nudges it to squareÂ leg for a single.
|4.4 : Isuru Udana to Liton Das,Â A length ball on off, Das defends it from inside the crease.
|4.3 : Isuru Udana to Liton Das,Â A length ball on off, Das flicks it wide off mid on for a couple.
|4.2 : Isuru Udana to Mushfiqur Rahim,Â A touch fuller outside off, Rahim pokes it to off for a single.
|8.5 : Wanindu Hasaranga to Mushfiqur Rahim, Loopy ball on off, Rahim plays it back to the bowler.
|8.4 : Wanindu Hasaranga to Mushfiqur Rahim, Flatter ball on off, Rahim punches it to cover.Â
|5.6 : Dushmantha Chameera to Liton Das, Good length ball on off, Liton guides it to third man for a single.
|8.3 : Wanindu Hasaranga to Liton Das, Floated ball on off, Das looks to drive but gets an inside edge and it goes to the leg side for a single.
|5.5 : Dushmantha Chameera to Liton Das, FOUR! Nicely played! Short ball on middle, Das pulls it to the deep square leg region for a boundary.
|5.4 : Dushmantha Chameera to Liton Das, On off, pushed to point.
|8.2 : Wanindu Hasaranga to Liton Das, Flatter ball on off, Liton looks to pull but gets theÂ bottom half of the bat and goes to the off side.
|5.3 : Dushmantha Chameera to Liton Das,Â Good length ball outside off, Das pushes it to cover.
|5.2 : Dushmantha Chameera to Liton Das, Short ball around middle, Das ducks under it.
|5.1 : Dushmantha Chameera to Liton Das, On middle, pushed to mid on.Â
|Wanindu Hasaranga to Mushfiqur Rahim, Tossed up on off, Rahim pushes it down to long off for a single.
|7.6 : Dushmantha Chameera to Mushfiqur Rahim, Back of a length ball outside off, Rahim guides it to third man for a single.
|7.5 : Dushmantha Chameera to Mushfiqur Rahim, Full on middle, Rahim works it to mid on.
|7.4 : Dushmantha Chameera to Mushfiqur Rahim, Good length ball outside off, Rahim leaves it alone.
|7.3 : Dushmantha Chameera to Liton Das, On a fuller length and on middle, this is whipped through mid-wicket for a single.Â
|7.2 : Dushmantha Chameera to Liton Das,Â Length outside off, left alone.Â
|7.1 : Dushmantha Chameera to Liton Das,Â FOUR! What a good looking shot. Outside off on a length, Liton Das plays this one gently, uses the pace of the bowler, and the ball goes through covers for a boundary.Â
|6.6 : Wanindu Hasaranga to Liton Das, Loopy ball on middle, Das sweeps it to deep square leg for a single.
|6.5 : Wanindu Hasaranga to Mushfiqur Rahim, Full on middle, Rahim flicks it to mid-wicket for a single.
|6.4 : Wanindu Hasaranga to Liton Das, Full on middle and leg, Liton flicks it to deep square leg for a single.
|6.3 : Wanindu Hasaranga to Liton Das, Shorter and outside off, cut to point.
|6.2 : Wanindu Hasaranga to Liton Das, Flatter ball on off, Liton blocks it out.
|6.1 : Wanindu Hasaranga to Liton Das, Tossed up on off, Das defends it off the front foot.
|5.2 : Dushmantha Chameera to Liton Das, Short ball around middle, Das ducks under it.
|5.1 : Dushmantha Chameera to Liton Das, Full ball on off, Liton pushes it to mid on.
|4.2 : Isuru Udana to Mushfiqur Rahim,Â WIDE! Length ball down the leg side, Rahim looks to flick but misses.Wided.
|4.1 : Isuru Udana to Mushfiqur Rahim,Â A length ball outside off, Rahim lets it go for the keeper.
|3.6 : Dushmantha Chameera to Liton Das,Â A length ball on off, Das pushes it to mid off. Another maiden!Â
|3.5 : Dushmantha Chameera to Liton Das,Â Yorker on middle and leg, Das digs it out to the leg side.
|3.4 : Dushmantha Chameera to Liton Das, Fuller on middle, Das pushes it back to the bowler.
|3.3 : Dushmantha Chameera to Liton Das, On middle, length ball, Das pushes it to the leg side.
|3.2 : Dushmantha Chameera to Liton Das,Â A length delivery at 140kph just outside the off stump, Das shoulders arms to it.
|3.1 : Dushmantha Chameera to Liton Das,Â A fullish delivery on off, Das pushes it to the off side.
|2.6 : Isuru Udana to Mushfiqur Rahim, A length ball in line, Rahim nudges it to the leg side.
|2.5 : Isuru Udana to Liton Das,Â A length ball outside off, Das looks to push it to the off side but gets a bottom edge and the ball rolls to fine leg without disturbing the stumpsÂ and gets a run.
|2.4 : Isuru Udana to Liton Das, A touch fuller outside off, Das works it to cover.
|2.3 : Isuru Udana to Liton Das,Â A length ball pitching on off,Â sways away from the batsman, Das happy to leave this one.
|2.2 : Isuru Udana to Liton Das,Â Outside off, length delivery, Das pushes it to point.
|2.1 : Isuru Udana to Liton Das,Â A length ball on off, Das defends it back to the bowler.
|1.6 : Dushmantha Chameera to Mushfiqur Rahim, A double-wicket maiden! Around off, this is pushed to the covers.Â
|1.5 : Dushmantha Chameera to Mushfiqur Rahim, Good length outside off, Rahim looks to push it away but misses.Â
|1.4 : Mushfiqur Rahim is the new man in.
|Dushmantha Chameera to Shakib Al Hasan,Â OUT! LBW! The second wicket falls for the hosts and they have started off in a very poor manner, after a very good first over. Shakib walks back now and this over by Chameera is pure gold for the visitors! A good length ball around off, Shakib Al Hasan looks to block the ball out, but the ball nips back in enough to evade the bat and go onto hit the pads. A loud appeal and up goes the finger. Shakib Al Hasan has a quick chat with his partner, but dec
|1.3 : Dushmantha Chameera to Shakib Al Hasan, A length ball on off, Shakib defends it well.
|1.2 : Dushmantha Chameera to Shakib Al Hasan, A length ball on off, Shakib pushes it to cover but couldÂ not find the gap.
|1.1 : Dushmantha Chameera to Tamim Iqbal, OUT! LBW! All reds it is and Chameera starts with a wicket on the first ball. What a beginning!Â A length ball on off, the ball nips in and Iqbal looks to flick and gets rapped on the pads, a loud appeal from the fielding side but the umpire is unmoved. They go for the DRS review, where we can see 3 reds in the Ball Tracker and the decision is overturned.
|0.6 : Shakib Al HasanÂ comes out, probably, earlier than he would have wanted too.Â
|0.6 : Isuru Udana to Liton Das, Fullish delivery on off, Das nudges it to the leg side. An expensive over to start with for the Sri Lankans.
|0.5 : Isuru Udana to Liton Das, A touch fuller on off, Das defends it well.
|0.4 : Isuru Udana to Tamim Iqbal, A length ball onÂ off, Tamim cuts it to point and the fielder dives to his right to make a half stop and the batsman cross.
|0.3 : Isuru Udana to Tamim Iqbal, BEATEN! Good line and length by Udana just outside the off stump, Tamim looks to digÂ it out but misses.
|0.2 : Isuru Udana to Tamim Iqbal, FOUR! Iqbal is not letting the bowler to settle. A good length ball outside off, Iqbal drives it through the mid off region and the ball runs towards the boundary line. Third boundary of the over.
|Isuru Udana to Tamim Iqbal, WIDE! A length ball outside off, Tamim leaves it for the keeper. Wided.
|0.1 : Isuru Udana to Tamim Iqbal, FOUR! SMASHED! A length ball on off, Iqbal pulls it wide off mid on and the ball runs towards the ropes for a boundary. Iqbal makes full use of the Free Hit.
|Isuru Udana to Tamim Iqbal, FOUR! NO BALL!Â Â The second ODI begins! Tamim gets off the mark with a boundary, Good length ball outside off, Tamim leans into the drive and creams it through the cover for a boundary. The umpire signals a No Ball for overstepping. A free hit to follow. A great start for Bangladesh.
|0.0 : Right then. We are done with all the pre-match formalities as the action is all set to begin. The openers for Bangladesh, Tamim IqbalÂ and Liton DasÂ stride out into the middle now. The Sri Lankan players spread out on the field now. It will be Isuru Udana, who will open the bowling for the visitors. Here we go...
|Kusal Perera, the Sri Lankan skipper, says that it is a must-win game, but they are not putting too much pressure and the bowlers did well in the last game. On the top-order batting, he says that they have to pull their socks up and play well and believes that they are also trying to back their skills and do well. States that they are unchanged.Â
|Tamim Iqbal, the Bangladesh skipper, says that will like to bat first. Adds that it looks a similar wicket and there might be turn in the evening. States that they played okay last game and they were not getting a big score and people need to take responsibility when they are set. Says that it is difficult playing in these changes. Informs that they have two changes as Shoriful comes in place of Taskin Ahmed and Mosaddek Hossain comes in for Mohammad Mithun.
|Mehidy Hasan is there for a chat. HeÂ says that it was a good performance from him in the last game and he is happy. Adds that it was an excellent spin wicket. States that the important thing is fielding and he is thinking that every ball is coming to him and is ready. States that Hasaranga looked to slog and the bowlers tried to execute their plans and he needs to focus on one particular area.Â
|Pitch report - Tino Mawoyo says that it is hot and steamy. Adds that there was cloud cover earlier. States that it looks like a carbon copy of what they got two days ago and there is a tinge of grass on it. States that it is dry underneath and we might see some turn. Tells that the good idea is to bat first on this wicket.
|Sri LankaÂ (Playing XI) -Â Danushka Gunathilaka, Kusal Perera (WK/C), Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis, Dhananjaya de Silva, Ashen Bandara, Dasun Shanaka, Wanindu Hasaranga, Isuru Udana, Lakshan Sandakan, Dushmantha Chameera.
|BangladeshÂ (Playing XI) -Â Â Tamim Iqbal (C), Liton Das, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim (WK), Mosaddek Hossain (IN PLACE OF MOHAMMAD MITHUN), Mahmudullah, Afif Hossain, Mohammad Saifuddin, Mehidy Hasan, Mustafizur Rahman, Shoriful Islam (IN PLACE OF TASKIN AHMED).
|TOSS - BangladeshÂ have won the toss and they will bat first.Â
|Hello and a warm welcome to the second game of the ODI series between Bangladesh and Sri Lanka. The hosts are off to a wonderful start in the series and they would be looking to wrap things up here itself. Sri Lanka, on the other hand, would hope to make a comeback and level the series here. There are chances of rain throughout this game but let's keep our fingers crossed that we have a full game without interruptions. Stay tuned for the toss and the team updates.