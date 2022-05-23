|Batsmen
|R
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|Bowlers
|O
|M
|R
|W
|Econ
|Recent overs : . . . w 4 . | . w . 2 4 .
|Last bat : Shakib Al Hasanlbw b Kasun Rajitha0(1b0x40x6) SR:0, FoW:24/5 (6.5 Ovs)
|9.6 : DRINKS! Well, what an opening hour from the Sri Lankan pacers! Both Kasun RajithaÂ and Asitha FernandoÂ have made use of the little bit of help that the live grass is offering and their lengths have been immaculate. As for Bangladesh, once their openers fell without scoring, no one really took on the responsibility and the skipper will be highly disappointed as he once again went for a low score. It is now up to the experience of Mushfiqur RahimÂ to guide his side to a decent first-innings score
|Asitha Fernando to Mushfiqur Rahim, On middle, this is flicked towards deep square leg for one.
|9.5 : Asitha Fernando to Mushfiqur Rahim, Fuller and outside off, Mushfiqur RahimÂ with a weird drive shot but the timing was good. It races past point. Good commitment from the fielder chasing it and saving a couple for his team.
|9.4 : Asitha Fernando to Mushfiqur Rahim,Â On off, this is blocked out.
|9.3 : Asitha Fernando to Mushfiqur Rahim, On a length and on leg, Mushfiqur RahimÂ flicks it towards fine leg for one.
|9.2 : Asitha Fernando to Mushfiqur Rahim, Back of the length angling it in on off stump, Mushfiqur RahimÂ tries to block it but misses. This is tremendous bowling from Asitha Fernando.
|9.1 : Asitha Fernando to Mushfiqur Rahim, Outside off, Mushfiqur RahimÂ leaves it towards the keeper.
|8.6 : Kasun Rajitha to Litton Das, Fuller and on middle, Litton Das fumbles a bit butÂ blocks it out. There was a slight appeal from Kasun RajithaÂ but there was bat involved.
|8.5 : Kasun Rajitha to Litton Das, On a length and outside off, this is left towards the keeper.
|8.4 : Kasun Rajitha to Litton Das, On middle, this is eased towards covers.
|8.3 : Kasun Rajitha to Litton Das, A touch fuller and on middle and there's a bit of late swing away from the batter as well.Â Litton DasÂ tries to defend it but gets an outside edge. It just fell short of the fielder at second slip. Litton DasÂ gets a lucky breakthrough.
|8.2 : Kasun Rajitha to Litton Das, Fuller one outside off, Litton DasÂ leaves it alone.
|8.1 : Kasun Rajitha to Litton Das, Fuller and outside off, Litton DasÂ plays it towards backward point.
|7.6 : Asitha Fernando to Mushfiqur Rahim, Similar to the last delivery, Mushfiqur RahimÂ leaves it towards the keeper.
|7.5 : Asitha Fernando to Mushfiqur Rahim, Fuller and outside off, this is left alone.
|7.4 : Asitha Fernando to Mushfiqur Rahim, FOUR! Fuller and on off,Â Mushfiqur RahimÂ drives it through extra covers. The fielder gives it aÂ chase but can only escort the ball towards the fence.
|7.3 : Asitha Fernando to Mushfiqur Rahim, On off, this is defended towards backward point.
|7.2 : Asitha Fernando to Mushfiqur Rahim, On a length and outside off, this is left alone.
|7.1 : Asitha Fernando to Mushfiqur Rahim, On a length and outside off, Mushfiqur RahimÂ gets in two minds and tries to defend it but gets his bat out at the very last moment. The ball goes towards the keeper. BangladeshÂ is feeling a lot of pressure now.
|6.6 : Kasun Rajitha to Litton Das, On off, this is blocked out.
|6.5 : Kasun Rajitha to Shakib Al Hasan, OUT! LBW! On a length and on middle, Shakib tries to block it but misses as the ball hits his pads. A loud appeal and the finger goes up. Shakib Al HasanÂ goes for a quick review. Ultra edge shows that no bat is involved. Ball tracking shows that it was pitching outside and hitting the stumps. Umpires call and Shakib has to walk away. Goes for a golden duck and pressure piling up for BangladeshÂ as it is just the seventh over and 24/5 now! Kasun RajithaÂ on
|Litton DasÂ walks in to face the hat-trick delivery!
|6.4 : Review! Shakib Al HasanÂ has been adjudged LBW but has gone upstairs. The umpire checks the replay and is satisfied with Ultra Edge that there's no bat involved, just the bat clipping the pad. Ball Tracking shows that the impact is in line and the wickets are umpire's calls. BangladeshÂ do not lose the review but they do lose their fifth wicket inside the first ten overs.
|Shakib Al HasanÂ walks out to bat now.
|Kasun Rajitha to Najmul Hossain Shanto, OUT! BOWLED! Big big trouble forÂ Bangladesh. Fuller and on around off, swinging it inside, Najmul Hossain ShantoÂ tries to drive it but misses as the ball hits the off pole that goes flying. Poor shot from Najmul Hossain Shanto, looking to drive at a ball that wasn't a half-volley and alsoÂ keeping a gap between bat and the stumps.
|6.3 : Kasun Rajitha to Najmul Hossain Shanto, Goes fuller and outside off, this is left alone towards the keeper.
|6.2 : Kasun Rajitha to Najmul Hossain Shanto, Fuller and on off, Najmul Hossain ShantoÂ tries to drive it but hits the lower part of the bat.Â
|0.0 : Has Praveen JayawickramaÂ pulled off the spectacular? Tamim IqbalÂ seems to be a goner but the umpires have asked him to wait and they have a discussion. They decide not to go upstairs and Iqbal has to walk back.
|6.1 : Kasun Rajitha to Najmul Hossain Shanto, On off, this is blocked out.
|5.6 : Asitha Fernando to Najmul Hossain Shanto, Sticks to his length, this is flicked towards square leg for one.
|5.5 : Asitha Fernando to Mushfiqur Rahim, On a length and on middle, this is driven towards covers. A good chase from the fielder saving a run for his team. Three runs taken.
|5.4 : Asitha Fernando to Mushfiqur Rahim, FOUR! Fuller and wide outside off, Mushfiqur RahimÂ waits for the ball and uses his feet. The ball races past backward point for a boundary.
|5.3 : Asitha Fernando to Mushfiqur Rahim, A good length delivery on middle, slightly quicker, this is blocked out. This is good bowling from Asitha Fernando.
|5.2 : Asitha Fernando to Mushfiqur Rahim, On a length outside off, Mushfiqur RahimÂ leaves it alone.
|5.1 : Asitha Fernando to Mominul Haque, OUT!Â CAUGHT! On a length and on off, Mominul HaqueÂ tries to defend it but gets in two minds. Puts his bat in the end and gets a bottom edge. The ball goes in the gloves ofÂ Niroshan Dickwella who makes no mistake. Third blow for BangladeshÂ and they need some good partnership to get the game going.
|Mushfiqur RahimÂ is in at number 5.
|4.6 : Kasun Rajitha to Najmul Hossain Shanto, On a good length, this is defended towards covers.
|4.5 : Kasun Rajitha to Najmul Hossain Shanto,Â On a good length and on middle, this is pushed back towards the bowler.
|4.4 : Kasun Rajitha to Najmul Hossain Shanto, Goes fuller this time and on middle, this is blocked out.
|4.3 : Kasun Rajitha to Najmul Hossain Shanto, Sticks to his length and on off, this is pushed towards covers.
|4.2 : Kasun Rajitha to Najmul Hossain Shanto, Goes fuller this time and on middle, this is blocked out.
|4.1 : Kasun Rajitha to Mominul Haque, On a length and on middle, this is defended towards silly point. A quick single taken.
|3.6 : Asitha Fernando to Najmul Hossain Shanto, On a good length and on middle, this is pushed back towards Asitha Fernando. First maiden over of the match.
|3.5 : Asitha Fernando to Najmul Hossain Shanto, On a length and outside off, Najmul Hossain ShantoÂ tries to defend but gets an inside edge. The ball rolls towards the keeper.
|3.4 : Asitha Fernando to Najmul Hossain Shanto, Back of the length and on off, Najmul Hossain ShantoÂ blocks it solidly.
|3.3 : Asitha Fernando to Najmul Hossain Shanto, On a length and on middle, this is blocked out.
|3.2 : Asitha Fernando to Najmul Hossain Shanto, Sticks to his length bowling it outside off, this is left towards the keeper.
|3.1 : Asitha Fernando to Najmul Hossain Shanto, On a length and outside off, this is left alone.
|2.6 : Kasun Rajitha to Mominul Haque, Goes fuller and angles it across off, this is left towards the keeper.
|2.5 : Kasun Rajitha to Mominul Haque, FOUR! A touch fuller one on off, Mominul HaqueÂ drives it off the front foot through covers for a boundary. This was a brilliant and a well-timed shot.
|2.4 : Kasun Rajitha to Mominul Haque, Sticks to his length bowling it outside off, Mominul HaqueÂ leaves it alone.
|2.3 : Kasun Rajitha to Mominul Haque, Similar to the last delivery, this is left alone towards the keeper.
|2.2 : Kasun Rajitha to Mominul Haque, On a length and outside off, Mominul HaqueÂ leaves it alone.
|2.1 : Kasun Rajitha to Najmul Hossain Shanto, Fuller and outside off, this is defended towards silly point. A quick single taken.
|1.6 : Asitha Fernando to Mominul Haque, On a length and outside off, Mominul HaqueÂ leaves it alone.
|1.5 : Asitha Fernando to Mominul Haque, FOUR! Fuller and on middle, Mominul HaqueÂ flicks it towards deep square leg. The ball races past the fence for a boundary.
|1.4 : Asitha Fernando to Tamim Iqbal, OUT! CAUGHT!Â Ohh, this is misery for Bangladesh. Goes fuller and on middle, Tamim tries to flick it towards square legÂ but gets a leading edge. The ball goes towardsÂ backward point where Praveen Jayawickrama takes a brilliant catch diving to his right and taking it with bothÂ hands. BangladeshÂ loseÂ both of their openers in the starting two overs and Fernando is elated.
|The skipper, Mominul HaqueÂ walks out with his side in a spot of bother here.
|1.3 : Asitha Fernando to Tamim Iqbal, A good-length delivery outside off, Taijul IslamÂ tries to defend it but misses. The ball goes towards the keeper.
|1.2 : Asitha Fernando to Tamim Iqbal, On off, this is blocked out.
|1.1 : Asitha Fernando to Tamim Iqbal, Fuller one swinging it outside leg, Tamim IqbalÂ tries to flick it but misses.
|0.6 : Asitha FernandoÂ to share the new ball with Kasun Rajitha.
|Kasun Rajitha to Najmul Hossain Shanto, On a length and outside off, this is left alone.
|0.5 : Kasun Rajitha to Najmul Hossain Shanto, FOUR! This is a brilliant shot. Goes fuller this time, Najmul Hossain ShantoÂ drives it right back past the bowlerÂ for a boundary. A much-needed one for Bangladesh.
|0.4 : Kasun Rajitha to Najmul Hossain Shanto, Sticks to his length and outside off, Najmul Hossain ShantoÂ tries to defend it but gets a thick outside edge. The ball races towards the third man region. A couple of runs taken and the hosts are up and running in the match.
|0.3 : Kasun Rajitha to Najmul Hossain Shanto, On a length and outside off, Najmul Hossain ShantoÂ leaves it alone.
|0.2 : Kasun Rajitha to Mahmudul Hasan Joy, OUT! BOWLED! A change of length. On a good length and on middle swinging it in, Mahmudul Hasan JoyÂ tries to block it but misses as the ball hits the stumps. Joy's feet went nowhere and he ended up paying the ultimate price. What a start for Kasun RajithaÂ andÂ Sri Lanka!Â The first blow for BangladeshÂ asÂ Mahmudul Hasan JoyÂ walks out in disappointment.
|Najmul Hossain ShantoÂ is in early at number 3.
|0.0 : We are ready for play! The two umpires make their way out to the middle, followed by the players of Sri Lanka.Â Bangladesh'sÂ opening pair of Tamim IqbalÂ and Mahmudul Hasan JoyÂ take guard. Kasun RajithaÂ has been handed the new ball and is raring to go. Let's play...
|0.1 : Kasun Rajitha to Mahmudul Hasan Joy,Â Starts off with a fuller one on leg, Mahmudul Hasan JoyÂ blocks it out.
|0.0 : Sri Lanka (Playing XI) - Dimuth Karunaratne (C), Oshada Fernando, Kusal Mendis, Angelo Mathews, Dhananjaya de Silva, Dinesh Chandimal, Niroshan Dickwella (WK), Ramesh Mendis, Praveen Jayawickrama (In for Lasith Embuldeniya), Asitha Fernando, Kasun Rajitha (In for Vishwa Fernando).
|Dimuth KarunaratneÂ says that he wanted to bat first as well but looks like a good wicket and batting first will be crucial. Adds that if you lose the toss, you have to be prepared to do anything and the pacers were good last time around and hoepfully they give them a good start. Mentions that in the sub-continent spinners always play a big role. Informs that they have a couple of changes as well.
|Mominul HaqueÂ says that they will have a bat first. Adds that the wicket looks good and later on it will get difficult so want to put a good total on board. Mentions that the batters have been good and hopefully they can continue the same. Informs that Mosaddek in for Nayeem and Ebadot comes in for Shoriful.
|PITCH REPORT -Â Roshan Abeysinghe is pitchside. He says it looks like an excellent pitch and there is a bit of grass on it. Mentions that it is a bat-first pitch but having a close look at it shows that it is drier and as the game goes on, spinners will play a huge role and they will get some bounce as well.
|Bangladesh (Playing XI) - Mominul Haque (C), Tamim Iqbal, Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Mushfiqur Rahim, Litton Das (WK), Shakib Al Hasan, Mosaddek Hossain (In for Nayeem Hasan), Taijul Islam, Khaled Ahmed, Ebadot Hossain (In for Shoriful Islam).
|TOSS - BangladeshÂ have won the toss and they will have a BAT first.
|... MATCH DAY ...
|Sri LankaÂ surprised a lot of people with their display in the first Test. Angelo MathewsÂ agonizingly got out for a brilliant 199 before their pacers bowled their heart out on a dead track. Kasun RajithaÂ and Asitha FernandoÂ did get wickets too but had to bowl long spells in the heat. Surprisingly their spinners did underwhelm a bit and Dimuth KarunaratneÂ will be hoping that they come to the party in Mirpur and make good use of the slightly more spin-friendly conditions.
|The hosts batted pretty well in the first game with experienced players like Tamim IqbalÂ and Mushfiqur RahimÂ both scoring centuries but what's worrying for them is the form of their skipper Mominul Haque. The pitch at Chattogram didn't offer anything to the bowlers and the Bangladeshi bowlers toiled hard but it was Nayeem HasanÂ who took a six-wicket haul in the first innings. Nayeem along with Shoriful IslamÂ has been ruled out of the second Test which could be a big blow to the hosts' chance
|Hello and a warm welcome to the second and final Test match between BangladeshÂ and Sri LankaÂ at the Shere Bangla National Stadium in Mirpur.Â A draw in the first Test means it is all to play for in the second. The team which wins this takes the series. Let us hope the wicket here in Dhaka has a lot more on offer for the bowlers and we get an even contest between bat and ball. Toss and teams in a bitâ¦