|Batsmen
|R
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|Bowlers
|O
|M
|R
|W
|Econ
|Recent overs : 3 . . 1 . 0wd 1 | 0wd . . . . . .
|Last bat : Najmul Hossain Shantoc Mohammad Rizwan b Mohammad Wasim12(15b2x40x6) SR:80.00, FoW:41/2 (5.4 Ovs)
|9.6 : Iftikhar Ahmed to Shakib Al Hasan, Another run to finish! Outside off, this is slapped through covers for one.
|9.5 : Iftikhar Ahmed to Litton Das, Another single! On middle, this is clipped through mid-wicket.
|9.4 : Iftikhar Ahmed to Shakib Al Hasan, Shorter and outside off, Shakib slaps it through covers for one.
|9.3 : Iftikhar Ahmed to Litton Das, Flatter and on off, Das pushes it through covers for one.
|9.2 : Iftikhar Ahmed to Litton Das, Easy two! On middle, Das sweeps it through square leg for two.
|9.1 : Iftikhar Ahmed to Shakib Al Hasan, Fired on the pads, this is worked through square leg for one.
|8.6 : Shadab Khan to Litton Das, SIX! That is a massive hit! A lovely shot! On middle, Das goes down on one knee and slog sweeps it over the mid-wicket fence. Bangladesh are in a really strong position here.
|8.5 : Shadab Khan to Litton Das, Flatter and on off, defended.
|8.4 : Shadab Khan to Litton Das, Two more! On middle, Das works it through mid-wicket and takes two. Das is in some pain again.
|8.3 : Shadab Khan to Shakib Al Hasan, On the pads, Hasan clips it through square leg for one.
|8.2 : Shadab Khan to Shakib Al Hasan, Good placement again! Fuller and on off, this is hit wide of long off for two.
|8.1 : Shadab Khan to Litton Das, Flatter and on off, this is guided through point for one.
|7.6 : Mohammad Nawaz to Shakib Al Hasan, SIX! That is a massive shot! 17 from Nawaz's first over and that is just the kind of over Bangladesh needed! Shakib steps out and gets to the pitch of it. He heaves it over the mid-wicket fence for a biggie.
|7.5 : Mohammad Nawaz to Shakib Al Hasan, FOUR! Cut away! Really nicely played! Shorter and outside off, Shakib plays it late and past point for a boundary. This should get him going.
|7.4 : Mohammad Nawaz to Litton Das, Now takes one as this is pushed down to long on.
|7.3 : Mohammad Nawaz to Litton Das, FOUR! Wonderful placement! Shorter and on middle, Das rocks back and pulls it through mid-wicket. The fielder in the deep, runs to his left and dives but to no avail. Wonderful timing, just placed it brilliantly.
|7.2 : Mohammad Nawaz to Shakib Al Hasan, Flatter and on off, Shakib pushes it to covers for one.
|7.1 : Mohammad Nawaz to Litton Das, Shorter and on middle, this is pulled down to long on for one.
|6.6 : Shadab Khan to Shakib Al Hasan, Has that been taken? Shadab is not sure and he wants it to be checked. The umpires have taken it upstairs. NOT OUT! It is just short! On middle, Shakib pushes it back to the bowler. Shadab dives forward and looks to take it but it lands just short. Confirmed by the replays. Tidy first over by Shadab.
|6.5 : Shadab Khan to Shakib Al Hasan, Shakib makes room, this is fuller and on off, it is played to covers.
|6.4 : Shadab Khan to Litton Das, Floats it up on off, this is eased down to long off for one more.
|6.3 : Shadab Khan to Shakib Al Hasan, On middle, this is pushed down to long on for one.
|6.2 : Shadab Khan to Shakib Al Hasan, Too high! On middle, this one turns back in. Shakib looks to flick but misses to get hit high on the pads.
|6.1 : Shadab Khan to Litton Das, On off, this is pushed down to long off for one.
|5.5 : Mohammad Wasim to Shakib Al Hasan, Another chance goes abegging! Das survives yet again. On the pads, Shakib looks to flick but misses. It hits the pad and rolls on the off side. Shakib wants a run but is sent back. Wasim underarms it towards the keeper's end but it is a wayward throw. Das wants a run now and has run almost till the other end but is sent back. Shadab from short fine leg picks the ball up and throws it to the bowler who fails to collect it.
|5.6 : Mohammad Wasim to Shakib Al Hasan, Shakib is disappointed he did not get that away! On the pads. He looks to flick but misses to get hit on the pads. Bangladesh are 41 for 2. Pakistan will be the happier of the two after the first 6.
|5.4 : Mohammad Wasim to Najmul Hossain Shanto, OUT! TAKNED! Najmul Hossain Shanto walks back and Wasim gets the breakthrough his side needed. Timely one, the two were really getting a move one. Shanto though will be disappointed. That was not the best of deliveries. It was short and down the leg side. Shanto looks to help it on its way but it takes the glove and goes to Rizwan who makes no mistake. He probably tried to hit it way too hard.
|4.6 : Mohammad Hasnain to Litton Das, DROPPED! That was a dolly! Shan Masood has put down a sitter! On off, Das just guides it straight into the hands of point. Masood spills it. A life for Das. This can prove costly. Pakistan and Mohammad Hasnain would have loved that wicket.
|5.3 : Mohammad Wasim to Najmul Hossain Shanto, FOUR! That is a superb shot! Fuller and on the pads, Shanto almost plays a scoop, he hits it well and over fine leg for a boundary.
|5.2 : Mohammad Wasim to Litton Das, On the pads, this is worked through square leg for one more.
|5.1 : Mohammad Wasim to Najmul Hossain Shanto, Shorter and on middle, Shanto pulls it towards deep square leg for one.
|4.5 : Mohammad Hasnain to Litton Das, Two more! Shorter and on middle, Das looks to pull, it goes off the top edge fine on the leg side for two.
|4.4 : Mohammad Hasnain to Litton Das, FOUR! That is glorious! Shot of the day already! Das steps out, he makes room. This is on a length. Das just shows the full face of the bat and lofts it over mid off. It bounces just inside the ropes. Another boundary. Third in the over.
|4.3 : Mohammad Hasnain to Litton Das, FOUR! Raining boundaries now! This is short and on middle, it is thumped down the ground and to the long on fence.
|4.2 : Mohammad Hasnain to Najmul Hossain Shanto, Sensible stuff! Works it around the corner and takes one to follow the boundary.
|4.1 : Mohammad Hasnain to Najmul Hossain Shanto, FOUR! Hammered! That made a cracking sound of the bat! Shorter and angling away from off. Shanto pulls it over the mid-wicket fielder and into the fence. Three boundaries in the last 7 balls. Good start to the over.
|3.6 : Mohammad Wasim to Litton Das, Two to end and that is a really good and a welcome big over for Bangladesh! Shorter and on middle, this is pulled wide of the fielder at deep square leg for two.
|3.5 : Mohammad Wasim to Litton Das, Length and on off, this is pushed back to the bowler.
|3.4 : Mohammad Wasim to Litton Das, That would have been close! Length and on off, Das guides it towards point and takes off. He is sent back. The fielder at point is quick to the ball, he picks it up and has a shy at the keeper's end but misses.
|3.3 : Mohammad Wasim to Litton Das, Good length and on off, defended.
|3.2 : Mohammad Wasim to Litton Das, FOUR! Two boundaries in a row! This is a poor ball! Down the leg side. Short. Das pulls it fine on the leg side and it races away to the fence. 8 from the first two balls. Wasim under pressure.
|0.0 : Das looks in serious pain! Not sure what has happened to him but he seems in a lot of pain. The physio is out. He has done his job and Das is set to continue.
|3.1 : Mohammad Wasim to Litton Das, FOUR! Welcome into the attack, Wasim! On the pads, Das just clips it over square leg and bags the first boundary of the game. Really well timed, did not look to hit it hard at all.
|2.6 : Naseem Shah to Litton Das, A single to end another good over for Pakistan! On middle, this is pushed to mid on for one.
|2.5 : Naseem Shah to Litton Das, On off, defended.
|2.4 : Naseem Shah to Najmul Hossain Shanto, Good footwork by Shah! On middle, this is timed beautifully back towards the bowler. Shah gets his foot down and stops it. Just the one.
|2.3 : Naseem Shah to Litton Das, Tip and run! Length and on off, this is pushed towards cover for one.
|2.2 : Naseem Shah to Litton Das, Beauty! Length and on off, this lands and moves away. Das has a poke at it and is beaten.
|2.1 : Naseem Shah to Soumya Sarkar, OUT! TAKEN! Pakistan draw first blood! Sarkar is looking at the toe-end of his bat as he walks back. Sarkar steps out. Shah drags his length back. It is on middle. Sarkar looks to go over mid on but this goes off the bottom and it is an easy catch for Shadab Khan there.
|1.6 : Mohammad Hasnain to Soumya Sarkar, A single to end! Length and on off, Sarkar looks to push it on the off side. He gets an inside edge onto the pads. It rolls on the leg side for one.
|Mohammad Hasnain to Soumya Sarkar, WIDE! Short but down the leg side. Sarkar looks to pull but misses.
|1.5 : Mohammad Hasnain to Soumya Sarkar, On off, defended.
|1.4 : Mohammad Hasnain to Najmul Hossain Shanto, A wild hack across the line to this length ball on off, Shanto gets an inside edge onto the pads. It goes towards point for one. He is off the mark too.
|1.3 : Mohammad Hasnain to Najmul Hossain Shanto, On a length again, this is guided to point.
|1.2 : Mohammad Hasnain to Najmul Hossain Shanto, Over the off pole! Length and on middle, this lands and moves away. Not sure why Shanto was looking to play that on the leg side. He misses and it goes over the off pole.
|1.1 : Mohammad Hasnain to Soumya Sarkar, Three taken! Length and on off, Sarkar lofts it over cover, just uses the pace, three taken. First runs of the bat and Soumya Sarkar is off the mark.
|0.6 : Naseem Shah to Najmul Hossain Shanto, That is a beauty! End of a brilliant first over by Shah! On middle, this one jags back in after landing. Shanto is cut into half as he looks to put bat on ball. This goes just over the middle pole.
|0.5 : Naseem Shah to Najmul Hossain Shanto, Shorter and outside off, Shanto slashes but misses.
|0.4 : Naseem Shah to Najmul Hossain Shanto, Just short! Fuller and on middle, Shanto plays it uppishly but it lands short of mid on.
|0.3 : Naseem Shah to Najmul Hossain Shanto, Length again and on off, Shanto plays it to cover-point.
|0.2 : Naseem Shah to Najmul Hossain Shanto, Good length again, Najmul Hossain Shanto plays it to covers.
|0.1 : Naseem Shah to Najmul Hossain Shanto, Right on the money this time! On a length and around off, defended.
|Naseem Shah to Najmul Hossain Shanto, WIDE! Bangladesh are underway courtesy an extra! Well outside off, left alone. No carry to the keeper.
|0.0 : We are all set for the action to begin! The Pakistan players make their way out to the middle. They are followed by the Bangladesh openers, Soumya Sarkar and Najmul Hossain Shanto. Naseem Shah to begin. Here we go...
|PAKISTAN (PLAYING XI) - Mohammad Rizwan (WK), Babar Azam (C), Shan Masood, Shadab Khan, Iftikhar Ahmed, Haider Ali, Asif Ali, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Naseem Shah, Mohammad Hasnain.
|BANGLADESH (PLAYING XI) - Litton Das, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Soumya Sarkar, Shakib Al Hasan (C), Afif Hossain, Yasir Ali, Nurul Hasan (WK), Mohammad Saifuddin, Shoriful Islam, Taskin Ahmed, Hasan Mahmud.
|TOSS - BANGLADESH HAVE WON THE TOSS AND OPTED TO BAT!
|It is time for the final game of the group stage and it is between Pakistan and Bangladesh. This is the last chance for Bangladesh to bag a win in this tournament. They have been beaten quite easily so far but they will be wanting to end their tournament on a high. They are up against Pakistan who have blow hot and cold so far. Pakistan have been brilliant in a couple of games but have been equally poor in the other. Which side of theirs will turn up here? Will Bangladesh remain win-less or will