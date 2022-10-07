|0.0 : Pakistan need their middle order to step up and this series is their last chance before the World Cup to get some runs under their belt. They do have a fiery bowling attack and with Naseem Shah and their best bowler, Shaheen AfridiÂ back in the mix, it will be a big challenge for theÂ opposition. Only if they are included in the XI.Â Bangladesh, on the other hand, are coming after a series win over UAE and this will give them the perfect platform to test their ideas and tactics before the big ev
|Pakistan (Playing XI) - Babar Azam (C), Mohammad Rizwan (WK), Shan Masood, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Haider Ali, Asif Ali, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Wasim, Haris Rauf, Shahnawaz Dahani.
|Bangladesh (Playing XI) - Mehidy Hasan, Sabbir Rahman, Afif Hossain, Mosaddek Hossain, Litton Das, Yasir Ali, Nurul Hasan (C/WK), Taskin Ahmed, Hasan Mahmud, Mustafizur Rahman, Nasum Ahmed.
|TOSS - BangladeshÂ have won the toss and they have elected to BOWL first!