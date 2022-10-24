|Batsmen
|Recent overs : . 1 1 1 . 1 | 1 . 0wd 0wd 4 . 4 1
|Last bat : Najmul Hossain Shantoc Logan van Beek b Tim Pringle25(20b4x40x6) SR:125.00, FoW:47/2 (6.1 Ovs)
|8.2 : Logan van Beek to Litton Das, On a length and on off. Das mistimes his heave and it goes over the mid-wicket region for a single.Â
|8.3 : Logan van Beek to Shakib Al Hasan, 1 run.
|8.1 : Logan van Beek to Shakib Al Hasan, On the hips, this is pulled to deep square leg for one.
|7.6 : Shariz Ahmad to Shakib Al Hasan, A single to end the over as this is hit to long off.
|7.5 : Shariz Ahmad to Litton Das, Tossed up on middle. Das nudges it to square leg for a single.
|7.4 : Shariz Ahmad to Shakib Al Hasan, Too full, flighted and on off.Â Shakib eases it to long off for one.
|7.3 : Shariz Ahmad to Litton Das, Ahmad slows it up and serves it on middle, the ball stays low of the deck, this is pulled to deep mid-wicket for one.
|7.2 : Shariz Ahmad to Litton Das, Full and outside off. Das pushes it straight to cover.
|7.1 : Shariz Ahmad to Litton Das, A googly to start with, this is full and on off. Das punches it through covers. The batters take two runs. Good running.
|6.6 : Tim Pringle to Litton Das, Leg bye! This one is straying on the pads. Das helps it off the pads and to short fine leg for a quick single.Â
|6.5 : Tim Pringle to Shakib Al Hasan, Another single as this is hit to square leg.
|6.4 : Tim Pringle to Litton Das, On middle, worked to deep square leg for one.
|6.3 : Tim Pringle to Shakib Al Hasan, This is full and on middle.Â Shakib drills it to long on for a single.
|6.2 : Tim Pringle to Shakib Al Hasan, Shorter and outside off,Â Shakib misses his cut.Â
|6.1 : Tim Pringle to Najmul Hossain Shanto, OUT! CAUGHT! Shanto goes and both the openers are gone in space of 6 balls. Was this shot needed though? BangladeshÂ were motoring along nicely but Shanto goes for a slog-sweep to this full ball. He gets a top edge and Logan van BeekÂ at deep mid-wicket holds onto it.Â
|5.6 : Paul van Meekeren to Litton Das, Short of a length and outside off. Das pulls it over mid-wicket and collects two runs. Powerplay done, BangladeshÂ are 47/1.
|5.5 : Paul van Meekeren to Litton Das, This is full and on off, Das pushes it to mid off.
|5.4 : Paul van Meekeren to Najmul Hossain Shanto, On middle, helped to square leg for one.
|5.3 : Paul van Meekeren to Najmul Hossain Shanto, On a length and on middle. Shanto bunts it to mid-wicket.Â
|0.0 : Litton DasÂ comes in.
|5.2 : Paul van Meekeren to Litton Das, Almost another one! Short ball again, outside off. Das mistimes his pull shot and the ball lobs over the mid-wicket fielder for a single.
|5.1 : Paul van Meekeren to Soumya Sarkar, OUT! TAKEN! The opening stand is broken and Paul van MeekerenÂ is pumped up. NetherlandsÂ needed this wicket so badly as BangladeshÂ were running away with a good start. Sharp bowling this. A short ball, well-directed on middle.Â Sarkar is cramped for room but he still goes through his pull shot. He hits from the higher partÂ of the bat and to mid-wicket where Bas de LeedeÂ runs forward, slides and takes the catch.
|4.6 : Fred Klaassen to Soumya Sarkar, Length and on middle.Â Sarkar clips it to deep square leg for one more. 10 runs off the over as well. BangladeshÂ would have dreamed for a start like this.Â
|4.5 : Fred Klaassen to Najmul Hossain Shanto, A length ball on middle. Shanto pulls it to deep square leg for a single.
|4.4 : Fred Klaassen to Najmul Hossain Shanto, On middle. Najmul Hossain ShantoÂ keeps it out.
|4.3 : Fred Klaassen to Najmul Hossain Shanto, Length and around off. Shanto checks his shot as he pushes it to cover.
|4.2 : Fred Klaassen to Najmul Hossain Shanto, FOUR! It is either too full or going down. NetherlandsÂ need to fix things quickly. Pitched up on middle. Shanto smacks it past mid on for four.
|4.1 : Fred Klaassen to Najmul Hossain Shanto, FOUR! This is just poor from Netherlands! Full ball, down the leg side. Shanto flicks and hits it past short fine leg to find the fence.
|3.6 : Bas de Leede to Najmul Hossain Shanto, This is full and on leg. Shanto nudges it to mid-wicket for one. 14 runs off the over.
|Bas de Leede to Najmul Hossain Shanto, Wide! Third one of the over! Short and down leg. Left alone.
|3.5 : Bas de Leede to Najmul Hossain Shanto, On the pads. Shanto tickles it but finds short fine leg.
|Bas de Leede to Najmul Hossain Shanto, Wide! Too many wides already from Netherlands. This is down the leg side again. Shanto misses his clip.
|3.4 : Bas de Leede to Najmul Hossain Shanto, Bas de LeedeÂ comes from around the wicket and angles it in on the fuller side. Shanto looks to flick but gets an inside edge onto the pads.
|3.3 : Bas de Leede to Najmul Hossain Shanto, FOUR! This shot is much better! Pitched up on off. Shanto on drives it past mid on for a boundary. BangladeshÂ are off to a flier.
|3.2 : Bas de Leede to Najmul Hossain Shanto, FOUR! Shanto finds the boundary! This is full and on middle. Shanto launches it over mid on, it goes more off the inner half but gets enough distance for four runs.Â
|3.1 : Bas de Leede to Najmul Hossain Shanto, Short in length and on the hips. Shanto is hurried as he pulls it to deep square leg for a brace.
|Bas de Leede to Najmul Hossain Shanto, Wide! Down the leg side. Wide.
|2.6 : Paul van Meekeren to Soumya Sarkar, A good short ball to end the over, this is outside off.Â Sarkar slashes and misses. Good start by Paul van Meekeren.
|2.5 : Paul van Meekeren to Soumya Sarkar, On off, pushed to mid off.Â
|2.4 : Paul van Meekeren to Soumya Sarkar, On a length and around off.Â Sarkar whacks it over mid on, not off the middle and takes two. The outfield is slow and the ball stops in the surface. Just two.
|2.3 : Paul van Meekeren to Najmul Hossain Shanto, On the pads, it's flicked to deep square leg for one.
|2.2 : Paul van Meekeren to Najmul Hossain Shanto, Touch short and around off. Shanto has a feel for it but the ball jags away and goes past his outside edge.
|2.1 : Paul van Meekeren to Najmul Hossain Shanto, On a length and on middle, blocked out.
|1.6 : Paul van MeekerenÂ to bowl now.
|1.5 : Colin Ackermann to Najmul Hossain Shanto, Another single as Shanto hits it to sweeper cover.
|1.6 : Colin Ackermann to Soumya Sarkar, Full and on off, pushed straight to cover. Not much for the bowlers on this pitch. The ball is coming nicely onto the bat. BangladeshÂ will look for a good start.
|1.4 : Colin Ackermann to Soumya Sarkar, On the pads this time,Â Sarkar pushes it to mid on for easy single.
|1.3 : Colin Ackermann to Najmul Hossain Shanto, On middle, Shanto rocks back and nudges it to square leg for one.
|1.2 : Colin Ackermann to Soumya Sarkar, Flatter, around off.Â Sarkar bunts it to deep mid-wicket for one.
|0.6 : Who will bowl from the other end? It is Colin Ackermann.
|1.1 : Colin Ackermann to Soumya Sarkar, Shorter and on middle, tucked to mid-wicket.
|0.6 : Fred Klaassen to Soumya Sarkar, Length ball, outside off.Â Sarkar cuts it to deep point for a single.Â
|0.5 : Fred Klaassen to Soumya Sarkar, FOUR! Not a good start by Fred! He is erring in his line and lengths. This is full and angling down.Â Sarkar helps it away past fine leg for a boundary.
|0.4 : Fred Klaassen to Soumya Sarkar, Short in length and on the pads.Â Sarkar misses his flick this time.Â
|0.3 : Fred Klaassen to Soumya Sarkar, FOUR!Â Sarkar is off the mark! Short of a length and outside off, again bit of away movement.Â Sarkar has a poke at it, splices his shot past first leg for a boundary.
|Fred Klaassen to Soumya Sarkar, Wide! This is down the leg side again. Wided.
|Fred Klaassen to Soumya Sarkar, Wide! Overcompensates this time! Tries to find the swing again but strays it down the leg side.Â Sarkar misses his flick.
|0.2 : Fred Klaassen to Soumya Sarkar, This is full and outside off, swings away.Â Sarkar leans to drive but misses.Â
|0.1 : Fred Klaassen to Najmul Hossain Shanto, Starts with a full ball, straight on the pads. Shanto flicks it to deep square leg for a single. BangladeshÂ are underway.
|0.0 : Done with the proceedings. It's time for action. Najmul Hossain ShantoÂ and Soumya SarkarÂ to open for Bangladesh. Fred KlaassenÂ to start with the ball. Let's play...
|The players are out in the middle for the national anthems. It will be theÂ NetherlandsÂ first followed byÂ Â Bangladesh's.
|PITCH REPORT - Dale Steyn says it will be a good genuine wicket. Evenly paced and not much spin. Adds the overhead conditions can help the seam bowlers. Shares the batsmen may seem to have an upper hand.Â
|Bangladesh (Playing XI) - Soumya Sarkar, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Litton Das, Shakib Al Hasan (C), Afif Hossain, Yasir Ali, Nurul Hasan (WK), Mosaddek Hossain, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Hasan Mahmud.
|Netherlands (Playing XI) - Max O'Dowd, Vikramjit Singh, Bas de Leede, Tom Cooper, Colin Ackermann, Scott Edwards (C/WK), Tim Pringle, Logan van Beek, Shariz Ahmad, Fred Klaassen, Paul van Meekeren.
|Shakib Al Hasan, the captain of BangladeshÂ says they came late in Hobart but they got good preparation in New Zealand. Adds the seam bowlers have improved and hopes to do well now. Reckons it is important to guide the young players and also to perform well. Informs his team.Â
|Scott Edwards, the skipper of NetherlandsÂ says they saw in the first round that teams love to chase and also due to overhead conditions, they will bowl first. Adds they have done well to get to the next stage. Informs that Roelof van der MerweÂ is not fit enough to play.