|Batsmen
|R
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|Bowlers
|O
|M
|R
|W
|Econ
|Recent overs : w . . . 1 4 | 4 . 1 4 . .
|Last bat : Rony Talukdarc Mark Adair b Curtis Campher14(10b3x40x6) SR:140.00, FoW:24/3 (3.5 Ovs)
|3.5 : Curtis Campher to Rony Talukdar, OUT! c Mark Adair b Curtis Campher.
|3.4 : Curtis Campher to Rony Talukdar, Bouncer, well-directed, Rony TalukdarÂ looks to pull but gets beaten by the pace on this.
|3.3 : Curtis Campher to Rony Talukdar, FOUR! Short-pitched delivery around the waist, Rony TalukdarÂ pulls this over mid-wicket for a boundary. Easy pickings for Rony Talukdar.
|3.2 : Curtis Campher to Shakib Al Hasan, Good length delivery around off, Shakib Al HasanÂ slices this to deep backward point for a single.
|3.1 : Curtis Campher to Rony Talukdar, On a length around off, Rony TalukdarÂ pushes this to mid off for a single.
|2.6 : The skipper Shakib Al HasanÂ strides out to the middle. Also, Curtis CampherÂ has been brought into the attack.
|Harry Tector to Najmul Hossain Shanto, OUT! TAKEN IN THE DEEP! Fuller one around middle, Najmul Hossain ShantoÂ looked to slog this over Curtis CampherÂ at deep mid-wicket but landed itÂ straight in his hands. Curtis CampherÂ juggled a bit but ended up collecting this cleanly. BangladeshÂ loses their second.
|2.5 : Harry Tector to Najmul Hossain Shanto, Short in length outside off, Najmul Hossain ShantoÂ punches this straight to cover point.
|2.4 : Harry Tector to Rony Talukdar, Tossed up drifting in towards the batter, Rony TalukdarÂ lofts this just in front of George DockrellÂ at long on for a single.
|2.3 : Harry Tector to Rony Talukdar, Fuller and quicker through the air outside off, Rony TalukdarÂ looks to cut but gets beaten.
|0.0 : Ireland (Playing XI) - Paul Stirling (C), Ross Adair, Lorcan Tucker (WK), Harry Tector, Curtis Campher, George Dockrell, Gareth Delany, Mark Adair, Fionn Hand, Matthew Humphreys (Replaces Graham Hume), Benjamin White.
|Bangladesh (Playing XI) - Rony Talukdar, Litton Das (WK), Najmul Hossain Shanto, Shakib Al Hasan (C), Towhid Hridoy, Shamim Hossain, Taskin Ahmed, Nasum Ahmed, Hasan Mahmud, Rishad Hossain (Replaces Mustafizur Rahman), Shoriful Islam (Replaces Mehidy Hasan).
|2.2 : Harry Tector to Najmul Hossain Shanto, Fuller one on off, Najmul Hossain ShantoÂ reverse sweeps this wide of short third man for a single.
|2.1 : Harry Tector to Najmul Hossain Shanto, Tossed up on off, Najmul Hossain ShantoÂ lofts this over the bowler's head towards long off for a couple.
|1.6 : Mark Adair to Rony Talukdar, FOUR! Width on offer and punished by Rony Talukdar. Short pitched delivery wide of off, Rony TalukdarÂ extends his arms and punches this solidly off the front foot piercing the gap at cover for a boundary.
|1.5 : Mark Adair to Najmul Hossain Shanto, Length dragged back a bit outside off, Najmul Hossain ShantoÂ slices this towards gully and collects a quick single.
|1.4 : Mark Adair to Najmul Hossain Shanto, Fuller one on off, Najmul Hossain ShantoÂ pushes this to short cover for no run.
|1.3 : Mark Adair to Najmul Hossain Shanto, On a length on top of off, Najmul Hossain ShantoÂ defends this to the off side.
|1.2 : Mark Adair to Najmul Hossain Shanto, On a length angling away from Najmul Hossain Shanto, he leaves this for the keeper to collect.
|1.1 : Mark Adair to Litton Das, OUT! CAUGHT! The tactic to put the point fielder in the deep has worked for the visitors! They have got the big wicket of the in-form Litton DasÂ early! Mark AdairÂ bowls this short and wide outside off, Litton DasÂ cuts this hard aerially andÂ finds George DockrellÂ on the fence at backward point. The Irish players are ecstatic as they have drawn first blood and this is just the start they would have been hoping for. BangladeshÂ will need to consolidate a bit here
|0.6 : Fionn Hand to Rony Talukdar, Good length delivery just outside the off-stump line, Rony TalukdarÂ under edges this on a bounce back to the keeper.
|0.5 : Fionn Hand to Rony Talukdar, On a length wide of off, Rony TalukdarÂ looks to cut but misses out.
|0.4 : Fionn Hand to Rony Talukdar, FOUR! Rony TalukdarÂ starts the same as his companion on the other end. Short and wide of off, Rony TalukdarÂ edges this over the head of gully for a boundary towards the third man region.
|0.3 : Fionn Hand to Litton Das, Back of a length outside off, Litton DasÂ pushes this to backward point for a single.
|0.2 : Fionn Hand to Litton Das, Full and just wide of off, Litton DasÂ drives this to extra cover.
|0.1 : Fionn Hand to Litton Das, FOUR! That's the confidence Litton DasÂ is filled with right now. On a length outside off, Litton DasÂ shuffles to his off and ramps this away from short fine leg for a boundary. Perfect start for the hosts.
|Najmul Hossain ShantoÂ makes his way out at number 3.
|0.6 : Mark AdairÂ will share the new ball and bowl from the other end.Â
|0.0 : We are all set for the game to begin. The umpires and the Irish players make their way out onto the field. Litton DasÂ and Rony TalukdarÂ will open the innings for BangladeshÂ and will want to get off to a good start. Fionn HandÂ has the new ball in his hand and will begin proceedings. Let's play...Â
|Paul StirlingÂ the captain of IrelandÂ informsÂ that they have one change. Says that it is a used deck and they will sees what happens early on. Adds that runs are there to be had and theyÂ as batters need to see what has to be done.
|Shakib Al HasanÂ the skipper of BangladeshÂ says they would like to bat first as in the last two games they have done the same and it has worked well so the team would like to continue that. He adds that the side has a couple of changes with the leggy Rishad HossainÂ getting his maiden T20I cap for the national side. He closes by saying that the crowd has been supportive of the team and he expects exactly the same today.
|Pitch Report - There is a bit of grass around but looks like a batting paradise. Batters should look to consolidate and not lose wickets early while pickingÂ the right balls to hit and have a solid defense. They will find the opportunity to score runs and pick up boundaries.Â
|TOSS - The captains are out in the middle. The coin is flipped into the air and lands in favor of Bangladesh. They have elected to BAT first.