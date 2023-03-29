share
Bangladesh vs Ireland Live Cricket Score, 2nd T20, Ireland in Bangladesh, 3 T20I Series, 2023, March 29, 2023

Ireland won the toss and elected to field
0.0 : The rain seems to have returned as the covers are being rushed on. The wait continues...
Most of the covers are off now and the umpires are out having a look. Let us hope we get some positive news soon.
The rain seems to have stopped as the covers are seen coming off. It is still quite dark out there though and it seems like it can rain any moment.
The rain continues to come down, it is pelting down and the covers are firmly in place. It is quite dark out there too. It does not look great.
Well, the rain has arrived, it is quite heavy and the covers are on. We might be in for a delayed start.
Bangladesh (PLAYING XI) - Litton Das (WK), Rony Talukdar, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Shamim Hossain, Towhid Hridoy, Shakib Al Hasan (C), Mehidy Hasan, Nasum Ahmed, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Hasan Mahmud.
Ireland (PLAYING XI) - Paul Stirling (C), Ross Adair, Lorcan Tucker (WK), Harry Tector, George Dockrell, Gareth Delany, Curtis Campher, Mark Adair, Fionn Hand, Graham Hume, Benjamin White.
TOSS - Ireland have won the toss and ELECTED TO FIELD!