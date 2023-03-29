|0.0 : The rain seems to have returned as the covers are being rushed on. The wait continues...
|Most of the covers are off now and the umpires are out having a look. Let us hope we get some positive news soon.
|The rain seems to have stopped as the covers are seen coming off. It is still quite dark out there though and it seems like it can rain any moment.
|The rain continues to come down, it is pelting down and the covers are firmly in place. It is quite dark out there too. It does not look great.
|Well, the rain has arrived, it is quite heavy and the covers are on. We might be in for a delayed start.
|Bangladesh (PLAYING XI) - Litton Das (WK), Rony Talukdar, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Shamim Hossain, Towhid Hridoy, Shakib Al Hasan (C), Mehidy Hasan, Nasum Ahmed, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Hasan Mahmud.
|Ireland (PLAYING XI) - Paul Stirling (C), Ross Adair, Lorcan Tucker (WK), Harry Tector, George Dockrell, Gareth Delany, Curtis Campher, Mark Adair, Fionn Hand, Graham Hume, Benjamin White.
|TOSS - Ireland have won the toss and ELECTED TO FIELD!