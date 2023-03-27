|Batsmen
|R
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|Bowlers
|O
|M
|R
|W
|Econ
|Recent overs : 1 1 . 6 . 0wd 2
|Last bat : (bx4x6) SR:, FoW: ( Ovs)
|0.6 : Harry Tector to Litton Das, 2 runs.
|Harry Tector to Litton Das, WIDE! Down the leg side. Left alone.
|0.5 : Harry Tector to Litton Das, Das misses out! Shorter and on middle, Das pulls but to square leg.
|0.4 : Harry Tector to Litton Das, SIX! Over the fence! Das dances down the track, he does not get to the pitch of the ball but goes ahead with the shot. He drags it but ends up hitting it over the long on fence.
|0.3 : Harry Tector to Litton Das, Looks to cut but misses! Shorter and outside off, this one skids through. Das looks to cut but is beaten.
|0.1 : Harry Tector to Litton Das, A single to get things underway! On off, this is pushed down to long off for one.
|0.2 : Harry Tector to Rony Talukdar, Shorter and on middle, this is pushed down to long on for one.
|0.0 : Time for the action to begin! The players make their way out to the middle. Litton Das and Rony Talukdar are the openers. Harry Tector to begin. Here we go...
|Bangladesh (PLAYING XI) - Litton Das (WK), Rony Talukdar, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Shakib Al HasanÂ (C), Towhid Hridoy, Shamim Hossain, Mehidy Hasan, Nasum Ahmed, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Hasan Mahmud.
|Ireland (PLAYING XI) - Paul Stirling (C), Ross Adair, Lorcan Tucker (WK), Harry Tector, Curtis Campher, George Dockrell, Gareth Delany, Mark Adair, Craig Young, Graham Hume, Benjamin White.
|TOSS - Ireland have won the toss and ELECTED TO FIELD!