|Recent overs : . . . . . 3 | . . . . . 1
|Last bat : Andy Balbirnie (C)c Najmul Hossain Shanto b Taskin Ahmed6(18b1x40x6) SR:33.33, FoW:26/4 (9.2 Ovs)
|9.1 : Taskin Ahmed to Lorcan Tucker, Fuller one on middle, Lorcan TuckerÂ pushes this through the mid-wicket region for three runs.
|8.6 : Hasan Mahmud to Andy Balbirnie, Full and wide of off, Andy BalbirnieÂ pushes this to extra cover.
|8.5 : Hasan Mahmud to Lorcan Tucker, Full and wide outside off, Lorcan TuckerÂ chases this and gets an outside edge to the second slip. Litton DasÂ drops this as the batters take a single.
|8.4 : Hasan Mahmud to Harry Tector, Back of a length around the waist, Harry TectorÂ looks to block but gets hit on the pads. Loud appeal by the keeper but the bowler looked uninterested. Skipper Tamim IqbalÂ has asked for a review here. The ball tracker shows all three reds and a brilliant review gets rid of Harry Tector. The umpire has been asked to overturn his decision to OUT.
|Lorcan TuckerÂ is the new man in.
|8.3 : Hasan Mahmud to Harry Tector, Good length delivery around middle, Harry TectorÂ tucks this to short mid-wicket.
|8.2 : Hasan Mahmud to Harry Tector, On a length wide of off, Harry TectorÂ leaves this as the keeper collects.
|8.1 : Hasan Mahmud to Paul Stirling, OUT! L.B.W.! A beauty to dismiss Paul Stirling. Inswinging delivery fuller in length, Paul Sterling gets late to block this as the ball has hit his front pad. Loud appeal and the umpire raises his finger. Paul StirlingÂ doesn't opt for a review and walks back.
|Who comes in next?
|7.6 : Taskin Ahmed to Andy Balbirnie, Fuller around middle, Andy BalbirnieÂ drives this to mid off.
|7.5 : Taskin Ahmed to Andy Balbirnie, Back of a length wide of off, Andy BalbirnieÂ ignores the option to chase this and leaves this.
|7.4 : Taskin Ahmed to Andy Balbirnie, On a length around middle, Andy BalbirnieÂ pushes this to mid off.
|Taskin Ahmed to Andy Balbirnie, Wide! On a length outside off, Andy BalbirnieÂ leaves this for the keeper to collect but this was way too wide.
|7.3 : Taskin Ahmed to Andy Balbirnie, Good length delivery around off, Andy BalbirnieÂ pushes this to point.
|7.2 : Taskin Ahmed to Andy Balbirnie, Back of a length outside off, Andy BalbirnieÂ leaves this for the keeper to collect.
|7.1 : Taskin Ahmed to Andy Balbirnie, On a length outside off, Andy BalbirnieÂ pushes this to short cover for no run.
|6.6 : Hasan Mahmud to Paul Stirling, Full and wide of off, Paul StirlingÂ looks to slog but gets beaten by the away swing on offer.
|6.5 : Hasan Mahmud to Andy Balbirnie, Fuller around middle, Andy BalbirnieÂ flicks this to deep square leg for a single.
|6.4 : Hasan Mahmud to Andy Balbirnie, Back of a length around middle, Andy BalbirnieÂ edges this back onto his pads for no run.
|6.3 : Hasan Mahmud to Andy Balbirnie, FOUR! Well-directed bouncer near the badge on the helmet. Andy BalbirnieÂ looks to pull but gets a thickish edge that flies over the keeper for a boundary.
|6.2 : Hasan Mahmud to Andy Balbirnie, Full and wide of off, Andy BalbirnieÂ looks to push but gets beaten.
|6.1 : Hasan Mahmud to Paul Stirling, On a length around off, Paul StirlingÂ guides this to third man for a single.
|5.6 : Taskin Ahmed to Andy Balbirnie, Good length delivery on off, Andy BalbirnieÂ presents full face of his bat and blocks this in front.
|5.5 : Taskin Ahmed to Andy Balbirnie, On a length around off, Andy BalbirnieÂ slices this to point.
|5.4 : Taskin Ahmed to Andy Balbirnie, Good length delivery outside off, Andy BalbirnieÂ shuts this towards short cover.
|5.3 : Taskin Ahmed to Andy Balbirnie, On a length around off, Andy BalbirnieÂ gets hit on his pads. Taskin AhmedÂ is bowling brilliantly here.
|5.2 : Taskin Ahmed to Paul Stirling, On a length around off, Paul StirlingÂ edges this just wide of Mehidy HasanÂ at gully and they take a single. Good effort by Mehidy Hasan.
|5.1 : Taskin Ahmed to Paul Stirling, Short pitched delivery outside off, Paul StirlingÂ looks to pull but misses out.
|4.6 : Hasan Mahmud to Paul Stirling, On a length around off, Paul StirlingÂ pushes this to extra cover. The fielder has a sigh at stumps on the striker's end and hits them but the deflection earns the visitors a single here.
|4.5 : Hasan Mahmud to Andy Balbirnie, Back of a length outside off, Andy BalbirnieÂ guides this to third man for a single.
|4.4 : Hasan Mahmud to Andy Balbirnie, Jaffer first up. On a length around off, Andy BalbirnieÂ looks to defend but gets beaten on his outside edge.
|4.3 : Hasan Mahmud to Stephen Doheny, OUT! EDGED AND TAKEN! This was coming as the youngster struggled throughout his innings. On a length around off, Stephen DohenyÂ gets stuck in his crease and looks to block but gets an outside edge straight in the hands of Mushfiqur RahimÂ behind the wickets.Â
|Andy BalbirnieÂ walks in at number 3.
|4.2 : Hasan Mahmud to Stephen Doheny, Back of a length on top of off, Stephen DohenyÂ defends this on the off side.
|4.1 : Hasan Mahmud to Stephen Doheny, FOUR! Controlled stroke for four. Fuller one around middle, Stephen DohenyÂ flicks this towards deep square leg for four.
|3.6 : Taskin Ahmed to Paul Stirling, Back of a length around the waist, Paul StirlingÂ looks to tuck this on on side but gets hit on his thigh pad for no run.
|3.5 : Taskin Ahmed to Paul Stirling, On a length around off, Paul StirlingÂ defends this off the front foot.
|3.4 : Taskin Ahmed to Paul Stirling, Full and wide outside off, Paul StirlingÂ lets this go.
|3.3 : Taskin Ahmed to Paul Stirling, Full and wide outside off, Paul StirlingÂ leaves this for the keeper to collect.
|3.2 : Taskin Ahmed to Paul Stirling, FOUR! Perfectly picked up and deposited to the fence. Over-pitched outside off, Paul StirlingÂ drives this through cover for a boundary.
|3.1 : Taskin Ahmed to Paul Stirling, On a length around off, Paul StirlingÂ leaves this for Mushfiqur RahimÂ to collect this behind the wickets.
|2.6 : Hasan Mahmud to Stephen Doheny, On a length outside off, Stephen DohenyÂ throws his bat at this and toe pokes this to second slip for no run.
|2.5 : Hasan Mahmud to Stephen Doheny, Short-pitched delivery around off, Stephen DohenyÂ ducks down on this.
|2.4 : Hasan Mahmud to Stephen Doheny, Full and wide of off, Stephen DohenyÂ advances down the track and drives this to point for no run.
|2.3 : Hasan Mahmud to Stephen Doheny, Touch fuller wide of off, Stephen DohenyÂ dabs this back toward the bowler for no run.
|2.2 : Hasan Mahmud to Stephen Doheny, Good length delivery around off, Stephen DohenyÂ defends this back to the bowler.
|2.1 : Hasan Mahmud to Stephen Doheny, On a length pitching outside off, Stephen DohenyÂ looks to block but gets beaten. He is in a survival mode here.
|1.6 : Taskin Ahmed to Stephen Doheny, Good length delivery around off, Stephen DohenyÂ looks to roll his wrists but gets a leading edge toward third man for a single.
|1.5 : Taskin Ahmed to Stephen Doheny, On a length around off, Stephen DohenyÂ blocks this back to the bowler.
|1.4 : Taskin Ahmed to Stephen Doheny, On a length around off, Stephen DohenyÂ blocks this out in front of him.
|1.3 : Taskin Ahmed to Stephen Doheny, Full and wide of off, Stephen DohenyÂ strides forward and leaves this for the keeper to collect.
|1.2 : Taskin Ahmed to Stephen Doheny, On a length around middle, Stephen DohenyÂ rolls this to mid on.
|0.6 : Taskin AhmedÂ to steam in from the other end.
|1.1 : Taskin Ahmed to Stephen Doheny, Fuller and just wide of off, Stephen DohenyÂ looks to drive but gets beaten by the late movement on this.
|0.6 : Hasan Mahmud to Stephen Doheny, Full and wide of off, Stephen DohenyÂ drives this through cover and collects three runs here. Good effort in the field by skipper Tamim IqbalÂ to chase this down and save one run for his team.
|0.0 : Andy Balbirnie, the captain of IrelandÂ says they will bat first as they want to change things from the first two games. He adds that in the second ODI there was rain and the wicket has been under cover for long and they are a bit uncertain on what to do but they will go with batting first. He closes by saying that theyÂ would like to win and close the series on a high.
|0.5 : Hasan Mahmud to Stephen Doheny, On a length around off, Stephen DohenyÂ defends this off the front foot.
|0.4 : Hasan Mahmud to Stephen Doheny, Fuller around middle, Stephen DohenyÂ pushes this to mid on for no run.
|0.0 : We are ready for the start of play! The umpires are out in the middle and so are the players of Bangladesh. Paul StirlingÂ and Stephen DohenyÂ are the openers for Ireland. Hasan MahmudÂ has the new ball in hand and is raring to go. Let's play...
|0.3 : Hasan Mahmud to Stephen Doheny, On a length angling down leg, Shapes away from the batter after pitching, Stephen DohenyÂ looks to block but gets beaten on the outside edge.
|0.2 : Hasan Mahmud to Stephen Doheny, Full and wide outside off, Stephen DohenyÂ leaves this for the keeper to collect.
|0.1 : Hasan Mahmud to Stephen Doheny, Short and wide of off, Stephen DohenyÂ looks to poke but misses out.
|0.0 : Bangladesh's skipper Tamim IqbalÂ says that there was plenty in it for the seamers early on in the last game and it should be the same in this game as well. Adds that they have three spinners to help in the middle overs and hopes they can restrict Ireland to a low total. Mentions that a washout happens in an international game and it is what it is. Informs that they have one change in the side.
|PITCH REPORT - Atar Ali Khan is pitchside. He says that the surface is the same one as the second game and BangladeshÂ put up a big total and there isn't much difference in the surface for this game as well. Adds that the sun is out but it has been wet in the last couple of days and there are dark patches on the deck and reckons the first 10 overs will be crucial.
|Ireland (Unchanged Playing XI) - Paul Stirling, Stephen Doheny, Andy Balbirnie (C), Harry Tector, Curtis Campher, Lorcan Tucker (WK), George Dockrell, Andy McBrine, Mark Adair, Graham Hume, and Matthew Humphreys,
|Bangladesh (Playing XI) - Tamim Iqbal (C), Litton Das, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Mushfiqur Rahim (WK), Shakib Al Hasan, Towhid Hridoy, Mehidy Hasan (in place of Yasir Ali), Taskin Ahmed, Hasan Mahmud, Ebadot Hossain, and Nasum Ahmed.
|TOSS - IrelandÂ have won the toss and they will BAT first.