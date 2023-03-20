|Batsmen
|0.5 : Mark Adair to Litton Das, 2 runs.
|0.0 : We are all set to start! The players are already out in the middle. Tamim IqbalÂ and Litton DasÂ are the two openers for Bangladesh. Mark AdairÂ has the new ball in hand and in raring to go. Let's play...
|0.4 : Mark Adair to Litton Das, Back of a length around middle, Litton DasÂ defends this off the front foot for no run.
|0.0 : Tamim Iqbal, the captain of BangladeshÂ says that they would have bowled first as well. Adds that they have been doing quiet well and there are one or two players reting for them. Tells that he don't really sets targets and says they will have to bat well in the first 15 overs and then take it from there.
|0.3 : Mark Adair to Litton Das, Fuller one around pads with a bit of movement on this, Litton DasÂ looks to tuck this on the on side but gets beaten ad the ball has hit his front pad. Loud appeal from the visitors but the umpire has turned this down. Andy BalbirnieÂ asks for a review here. The ultra-edge shows a spike when the ball passes his bat hence IrelandÂ lose a review and the umpire has been asked to stay with his original decision.
|0.0 : PITCH REPORT - Athar Ali Khan is pitchside. He says that the conditions are a bit gloomy and overcast with a lot of cloud cover. Adds that there is a bit of grass on it and it usually is good for batting. Tells that the seamers can get some help of they pitch in the right areas.
|0.1 : Mark Adair to Tamim Iqbal, On a length around pads, Tamim IqbalÂ looks to play across but gets a leading edge to point for no run. A hint of movement early on.
|0.2 : Mark Adair to Tamim Iqbal, Fuller around middle, Tamim IqbalÂ gets behind this and flicks this to fine leg for a single. Tamim IqbalÂ gets off the mark and so does Bangladesh.
|0.0 : Andy Balbirnie, the skipper of IrelandÂ saysÂ they will bowl first as the conditions are a bit more overcast and the wicket has been undercover so a bit more movement early on. On missing key players he says that the workload needs to be managed and the players missing out is not an issue as it gives opportunities to other players. We have got one change as Matthew Humphreys makes his ODI debut.
|Bangladesh (Playing XI) - Tamim Iqbal (C), Litton Das, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Mushfiqur Rahim (WK), Shakib Al Hasan, Towhid Hridoy, Yasir Ali, Taskin Ahmed, Ebadot Hossain, Nasum Ahmed, Hasan Mahmud (In for Mustafizur Rahman).Â
|Ireland (Playing XI) - Paul Stirling, Stephen Doheny, Andy Balbirnie (C), Harry Tector, Curtis Campher, Lorcan Tucker (WK), George Dockrell, Andy McBrine, Mark Adair, Matthew Humphreys (In for Gareth DelanyÂ and On Debut), Graham Hume.
|TOSS - IrelandÂ have won the toss and they have elected to BOWL first.