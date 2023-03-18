|Batsmen
|Recent overs : 1 1 1 . 1 4 | . . 1 . . 1 .
|Last bat : Litton Dasc Paul Stirling b Curtis Campher26(31b2x41x6) SR:83.87, FoW:49/2 (9.3 Ovs)
|11.5 : Curtis Campher to Shakib Al Hasan, No run.
|11.4 : Curtis Campher to Shakib Al Hasan, No run.
|11.3 : Curtis Campher to Shakib Al Hasan, FOUR! Smacked! This should release some pressure. Back of a length, outside off. Shakib Al HasanÂ rocks back,frees his arm and cuts it powerfully through the gap at covers for four runs.
|11.2 : Curtis Campher to Shakib Al Hasan, Curtis CampherÂ hurls in a length ball, around middle and leg, it nips back in to catch the front pad of Shakib Al Hasan. There is an appeal for lbw but the umpire is unmoved.
|11.1 : Curtis Campher to Shakib Al Hasan, Fraction short, on top of off. Shakib Al HasanÂ hangs back and dabs it to the off side.
|10.6 : Andy McBrine to Najmul Hossain Shanto, Around off, Najmul Hossain ShantoÂ defends eases it out.
|10.5 : Andy McBrine to Shakib Al Hasan, A single now as this is played down the park to long on.
|10.4 : Andy McBrine to Shakib Al Hasan, On off, driven into covers.
|10.3 : Andy McBrine to Shakib Al Hasan, EDGED but safe! Tossed up, outside off. It grips and turns away. Shakib Al HasanÂ tries to play away from his body but only catches the outside edge. The ball is in the air briefly as it goes towards point. Lands safely in the end.
|10.2 : Andy McBrine to Shakib Al Hasan, Full, coming in with the arm once again. Shakib Al HasanÂ this time defends it on his front foot.
|10.1 : Andy McBrine to Shakib Al Hasan, McBrine comes 'round the wicket and angles it in, full and on leg. Shakib Al HasanÂ gets beaten on the inside edge as he looks to defend it. He gets pinged on his pads, but going down leg.
|9.6 : Curtis Campher to Najmul Hossain Shanto, On a length outside off, Najmul Hossain ShantoÂ defends this on the off side to end this over.
|Powerplay 1 comes to an end! Now, 4 fielders can be placed outside the 30-yard circle.Â
|9.5 : Curtis Campher to Najmul Hossain Shanto, Fuller one on off, Najmul Hossain ShantoÂ defends this back to the bowler.
|9.4 : Curtis Campher to Shakib Al Hasan, Short pitched delivery around pads, Shakib Al HasanÂ tucks this to square leg and takes a single.
|9.3 : The veteran Shakib Al HasanÂ walks in at number 4. Can he get his side out of trouble here. Two early blows certainly have put the hosts on the back foot here.
|Curtis Campher to Litton Das, OUT! Change of pace does the trick for Ireland. On a length much slower this time, Litton DasÂ gets early into his stroke ad lofts this into the hands of Paul StirlingÂ at short cover. Change of bowling works for Ireland.
|9.2 : Curtis Campher to Litton Das, On a length outside off, Litton DasÂ pushes this to point for no run.
|9.1 : Curtis Campher to Litton Das, FOUR! Beautifully struck for four. Overpitched on pads, Litton DasÂ glances this and finds the gap at mid-wicket region for a boundary.
|8.6 : Change. Curtis CampherÂ now is being introduced into the attack. Will he be able to find the breakthrough?
|Andy McBrine to Litton Das, Fuller around middle, Litton DasÂ pushes this to long on for a single.
|8.5 : Andy McBrine to Najmul Hossain Shanto, Full and wide outside off, Najmul Hossain ShantoÂ drives this to sweeper cover for a single.
|8.1 : Andy McBrine to Litton Das, Tossed up outside off, Litton DasÂ drives this to long off for a single.
|8.4 : Andy McBrine to Litton Das, Tossed up around middle, Litton DasÂ flicks this to deep mid-wicket for a single.
|8.3 : Andy McBrine to Litton Das, Short in length around middle, Litton DasÂ pushes this to short mid-wicket.
|8.2 : Andy McBrine to Najmul Hossain Shanto,Â Quicker and flatter on off, Najmul Hossain ShantoÂ hits this from the inside of his bat towards mid on and they take a single.
|7.6 : Graham Hume to Najmul Hossain Shanto,Â Fuller and on off, Najmul Hossain ShantoÂ defends this back to the bowler.
|7.5 : Graham Hume to Litton Das, On a length around pads, Litton DasÂ pushes this with soft hands to short mid-wicket and takes a quick single.
|7.3 : Graham Hume to Najmul Hossain Shanto, On a length just outside off, Najmul Hossain ShantoÂ looked uncertain about what to do with this. Gets lucky that it beats his outside edge.
|7.4 : Graham Hume to Najmul Hossain Shanto, Short and just outside off, Najmul Hossain ShantoÂ cuts this to backward point for a single.
|7.2 : Graham Hume to Najmul Hossain Shanto, Short-pitched delivery outside off, Najmul Hossain ShantoÂ drags this from outside off and pulls this to deep mid-wicketÂ for a couple of runs.
|7.1 : Graham Hume to Litton Das, Short and wide of off, Litton DasÂ stands tall and cuts this to third man for a single.
|6.6 : Andy McBrine to Litton Das, Fuller one on off, Litton DasÂ works this to deep square leg for a single.
|6.5 : Andy McBrine to Najmul Hossain Shanto, Short in length outside off, Najmul Hossain ShantoÂ cuts this but Curtis CampherÂ at extra cover does well to dive and save a certain boundary. Single taken though.
|6.4 : Andy McBrine to Najmul Hossain Shanto, Tossed up outside off, Najmul Hossain ShantoÂ defends this off the front foot.
|6.3 : Andy McBrine to Litton Das, Fuller on off, Litton DasÂ flicks this to deep square leg for a single.
|0.0 : Change. Andy McBrineÂ comes into the attack now.
|6.2 : Andy McBrine to Litton Das,Â Tossed up and turning in, Litton DasÂ works this on the on side for no run.
|6.1 : Andy McBrine to Litton Das, Off-break outside off, Litton DasÂ tucks this to short mid-wicket.
|5.6 : Graham Hume to Najmul Hossain Shanto, On a length outside off, Najmul Hossain ShantoÂ leaves this.
|5.5 : Graham Hume to Litton Das, Litton DasÂ gets fortunate here as this could have gone straight to point. Fuller one outside off, Litton DasÂ goes searching and gets a leading edge that flies just over the point fielder for a single.
|5.4 : Graham Hume to Litton Das, Short and wide outside off, Litton DasÂ cuts this to point.
|5.3 : Graham Hume to Litton Das, Full and wide outside off, Litton DasÂ takes a stride forward and leaves this for the keeper to collect.
|5.2 : Graham Hume to Litton Das, Length dragged back a bit, Litton DasÂ taps this to point.
|5.1 : Graham Hume to Litton Das, Back of a length around middle, Litton DasÂ defends this textbook style back to the bowler.
|4.6 : Mark Adair to Litton Das, Short-pitched delivery head high, Litton DasÂ rolls his wrists and plays this down to deep square leg for a single.
|4.5 : Mark Adair to Litton Das, Touch fuller around off, Litton DasÂ pushes this to point.
|4.4 : Mark Adair to Litton Das, Back of a length outside off, Litton DasÂ guides this to point.
|4.3 : Mark Adair to Litton Das, Back of a length around middle, Litton DasÂ pushes this to short mid-wicket.
|Mark Adair to Litton Das, Wide! Banged in by Mark AdairÂ down leg, Litton DasÂ looks to pull but misses out. Wide signaled.
|4.2 : Mark Adair to Litton Das, SIX! High and handsome from Litton Das. Short-pitched delivery body bound, Litton DasÂ leans back a bit and upper cuts this for a maximum just above the third man fielder on the fence.
|4.1 : Mark Adair to Litton Das, On a length outside off, Litton DasÂ gets behind this and rolls it to cover.
|3.6 : Graham Hume to Najmul Hossain Shanto, Fuller delivery on off, Najmul Hossain ShantoÂ pushes this to the off side for no run.
|3.5 : Graham Hume to Najmul Hossain Shanto, On alength around middle, Najmul Hossain ShantoÂ defends this out.
|3.4 : Graham Hume to Najmul Hossain Shanto, Good length delivery on off, Najmul Hossain ShantoÂ defends this to short mid-wicket.
|3.3 : Graham Hume to Najmul Hossain Shanto, Fuller one around pads, Najmul Hossain ShantoÂ flicks this wide of deep square leg for a couple.
|3.2 : Graham Hume to Najmul Hossain Shanto, On alength around pads, Najmul Hossain ShantoÂ places this to the vacant deep square leg and takes a couple.
|3.1 : Graham Hume to Najmul Hossain Shanto, Fuller on around off, Najmul Hossain ShantoÂ blocks this out.
|2.4 : Mark Adair to Najmul Hossain Shanto, Wide! On a length angling away from the batter. This was way too wide and Najmul Hossain ShantoÂ leaves this. Wide signaled by the umpire.
|2.6 : Mark Adair to Litton Das, On a length on top of off, Litton DasÂ defends this of the back foot for no run.
|2.5 : Mark Adair to Najmul Hossain Shanto, Too full around off, Najmul Hossain ShantoÂ pushes this wide of cover and they run 3 for this. Good effort in the field to save 1 run for the team.
|2.4 : Mark Adair to Najmul Hossain Shanto, Fuller outside off, Najmul Hossain ShantoÂ leaves this for the keeper to collect.
|1.6 : Graham Hume to Litton Das, FOUR! A bit short, outside off. Litton DasÂ rocks back and slashes it hard through covers. It races away to the fence.
|1.5 : Graham Hume to Tamim Iqbal,Â Fuller around pads, Tamim guides this off his hips to fine leg for a single.
|1.4 : Graham Hume to Tamim Iqbal,Â On a length outside off, Tamim leaves this for the keeper to collect.
|1.3 : Graham Hume to Litton Das,Â Fuller delivery down leg, Litton works this to fine leg for a single.
|1.2 : Graham Hume to Tamim Iqbal,Â On a length around pads, Tamim flicks this to square leg and takes a single.
|1.1 : Graham Hume to Litton Das, Full, on the pads, Das clips it to the leg side for one.
|2.3 : Mark Adair to Tamim Iqbal, OUT! TAKEN AT FIRST SLIP! BangladeshÂ lose an early wicket and the crowd has gone completely silent here. Fuller one outside off, Tamim IqbalÂ chases this and gets an outside edge that flies to Paul StirlingÂ at first slip. Sterling makes no mistake and accepts this gift from Tamim to dismiss him. Mark AdairÂ makes an instant impact here. Can IrelandÂ build on this early wicket?
|Najmul Hossain ShantoÂ comes in at number 3.
|2.2 : Mark Adair to Tamim Iqbal, Full and wide outside off, Tamim IqbalÂ lets this go to the keeper. A hint of movement here.
|2.1 : Mark Adair to Tamim Iqbal,Â Full and wide outside off, Tamim mishits this in front of square on the on side for no run.
|0.6 : Graham HumeÂ to start with the second new ball from the other end.
|Mark Adair to Tamim Iqbal, Fuller and on middle, Tamim IqbalÂ tucks this to square leg for nothing to end the first over.
|0.5 : Mark Adair to Litton Das, Full and wide outside off, Litton DasÂ drives this and the fielder at cover-point spills this as they take a single.
|0.4 : Mark Adair to Litton Das, Good length delivery outside off, Litton DasÂ presents full face of his bat as he defends this too.
|0.3 : Mark Adair to Litton Das, On a length on top of off, Litton DasÂ defends this on the off side for no run.
|0.2 : Mark Adair to Tamim Iqbal, Back of a length around pads, Tamim IqbalÂ tucks this to square leg for a single. First runs off the bat.
|Mark Adair to Tamim Iqbal, 5 Wides! Fuller one wide down leg, Tamim IqbalÂ looks to flick but misses out and the keeper misses this too. Five wides.
|0.0 : The match is set to begin. IrelandÂ players make their way out on the field. Followed by Tamim IqbalÂ and Litton DasÂ who walk out to open for Bangladesh. It will be Mark AdairÂ to start with the first new ball.
|0.1 : Mark Adair to Tamim Iqbal,Â On a length outside off, Tamim IqbalÂ looks to poke but leaves it right at the end.
|0.0 : Andy Balbirnie, the Irish skipper is in for a chat. HeÂ says they will bowl first as the wicket looks really good and later there will be dew as well. He adds that theÂ venue is really good as he has been part of the BPL recently and knows that these the track here stays true.
|Tamim Iqbal, the captain of Bangladesh, is in for a chat. He says that he does not mind batting first. The wicket looks good with some grass on it. Adds that the dressing room is really happy with the momentum on their side. Mentions that it is all about getting off to a solid start with the blade.
|BangladeshÂ (Playing XI) - Tamim IqbalÂ (C), Litton Das, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Mushfiqur Rahim (WK), Shakib Al Hasan, Towhid Hridoy (On ODI debut), Yasir Ali, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Ebadot Hossain, Nasum Ahmed.
|IrelandÂ (Playing XI) - Paul Stirling, Stephen Doheny,Â Andy BalbirnieÂ (C), Harry Tector, George Dockrell, Curtis Campher, Lorcan TuckerÂ (WK), Gareth Delany, Andy McBrine, Mark Adair, Graham Hume.
|TOSS - The coin goes up and lands in favour of Ireland. They will BOWL first.