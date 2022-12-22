|Batsmen
|0.6 : Mohammed Siraj to Najmul Hossain Shanto, Good length shaping it away, outside off. Najmul Hossain ShantoÂ lets it go.
|Who will bowl from the other end?
|0.5 : Mohammed Siraj to Najmul Hossain Shanto, FOUR! Fine shot. Goes fuller and on off, Najmul Hossain ShantoÂ gets on his knee and drills it straight down the ground for a boundary!
|0.4 : Mohammed Siraj to Najmul Hossain Shanto, On a length and on leg with some extra bounce, Najmul Hossain ShantoÂ looks to block it but misses and gets a rap on his pads. A stifled appeal but the umpire is unmoved.
|0.3 : Mohammed Siraj to Najmul Hossain Shanto, Good length and just outside off, Najmul Hossain ShantoÂ defends it solidly to mid off.
|0.2 : Mohammed Siraj to Najmul Hossain Shanto, Another one shaping it away, this was a tad wider. Najmul Hossain ShantoÂ leaves this alone as well.
|0.1 : Mohammed Siraj to Najmul Hossain Shanto, Starts with a good-length delivery in the channel shaping it away, Najmul Hossain ShantoÂ shoulders arms at it.
|0.0 : We are all set for the play to begin! The umpires are out in the middle and the Indian team can be seen in a huddleÂ just inside the ropes. Najmul Hossain ShantoÂ and Zakir HasanÂ are the openers for Bangladesh. Mohammed SirajÂ has been handed the bran new cherry and is raring to go. Let's play...
|The Indian skipper, KL RahulÂ says that they would have batted first as well but he doesn't know what to make of the pitch and says that the pitch here generally has something in it for everyone. Mentions that he has no idea what to expect from the pitch and will need to take advice from the experienced personnel and hopes that they can use the momentum in their favor. Adds that it seems a bit damp and hopes to get early wickets. Informs that Jaydev UnadkatÂ comes in for Kuldeep YadavÂ and it wa
|Shakib Al Hasan, the captain of BangladeshÂ says they will bat first. Says that it will be challenging but they will give their best and if they can survive the first session then they can score big. Adds that the pitch is going to get better for batting and will also have a good assist for the spinners. Ends by saying that Yasir AliÂ makes way for Mominul HaqueÂ and Ebadot HossainÂ is out and Taskin AhmedÂ comes in.
|Bangladesh (Playing XI) - Najmul Hossain Shanto, Zakir Hasan, Mominul Haque (In for Yasir Ali), Litton Das, Mushfiqur Rahim, Shakib Al Hasan (C), Nurul Hasan (WK), Mehidy Hasan, Taijul Islam, Taskin Ahmed (In for Ebadot Hossain) andÂ Khaled Ahmed.
|India (Playing XI) - KL Rahul (C), Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant (WK), Shreyas Iyer, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Umesh Yadav, Mohammed Siraj andÂ Jaydev Unadkat (In for Kuldeep Yadav).
|TOSS - Up goes the coin and it lands in favor of BangladeshÂ and they have elected to BAT first.