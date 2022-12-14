|Batsmen
|R
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|Bowlers
|O
|M
|R
|W
|Econ
|Recent overs : . . . . . 1 | . 4 . . . .
|Last bat : Shubman Gillc Yasir Ali b Taijul Islam20(40b3x40x6) SR:50.00, FoW:41/1 (13.2 Ovs)
|13.2 : Taijul Islam to Shubman Gill, OUT! CAUGHT! Shubman GillÂ departs and Taijul IslamÂ finds the breakthrough! Gill would be extremely disappointed with this, he was looking quite comfortable in the middle.
|Drinks!
|13.1 : Taijul Islam to Shubman Gill, Tossed up nicely on middle at 86 kph. Gill defends it off the front foot.
|12.6 : Khaled Ahmed to KL Rahul, On a length and angling into middle at 138 kph. Rahul dabs it towards the off side and looks for a single but is sent back by his partner.
|12.5 : Khaled Ahmed to KL Rahul, Solid block! On a length, on middle. Rahul defends it off the front foot.
|12.4 : Khaled Ahmed to KL Rahul,Â Serves it full and drifts it on the pads. Rahul flicks it past the square leg fielder for a couple.
|12.3 : Khaled Ahmed to Shubman Gill, Lands it on a length, on off. Gill defends it towards the off side and takes a single.
|12.2 : Khaled Ahmed to KL Rahul, Back of a length and around off. Rahul steers it towards third man for a single.
|12.1 : Khaled Ahmed to KL Rahul, Goes fuller and on middle at 137 kph. Rahul drives it firmly to mid off.
|11.6 : Taijul Islam to Shubman Gill, Slower through the air and on off. Gill drives but finds the cover fielder.
|11.5 : Taijul Islam to Shubman Gill, Lovely loopy delivery on middle. Gill fends it towards the off side.
|11.4 : Taijul Islam to Shubman Gill, Pushes it bit quicker on off at 88 kph. Gill blocks it off the front foot.
|11.3 : Taijul Islam to KL Rahul, Bowls it fuller and on middle at 82 kph. Rahul works it wide of mid on for a single.
|11.2 : Taijul Islam to Shubman Gill, Loopy delivery again on off. Gill drives it firmly to long off for a single this time.
|11.1 : Taijul Islam to Shubman Gill, Tossed up, on off. Gill tries to drive it but gets a thick outside edge that goes off the bounce to point.
|10.6 : Ebadot Hossain to KL Rahul, Nice delivery and it's a maiden! On a good length and outside off. It shapes into Rahul and he lets it go keeping his bat inside the line of the ball.
|10.5 : Ebadot Hossain to KL Rahul, Pulls his length back and on off. Rahul gets right behind it and defends it towards the off side.
|10.4 : Ebadot Hossain to KL Rahul, Lands it on a good length and outside off at 138 kph. Rahul sees it carefully and leaves it alone.
|10.3 : Ebadot Hossain to KL Rahul, Good effort ball! Bowls it short and around off. Rahul sways away from the line of the ball.
|10.2 : Ebadot Hossain to KL Rahul, Angles a length delivery on off as he goes wide of the crease and Rahul makes a solid block again from his crease.
|10.1 : Ebadot Hossain to KL Rahul, Back of a length, on off. Rahul fends it towards the off side with ease.
|9.6 : Taijul Islam to KL Rahul,Â Fuller length around off, KL RahulÂ pushes it to the cover fielder for a single.
|9.5 : Taijul Islam to Shubman Gill, Bowls it outside off, Shubman GillÂ moves forward and guides it to deep covers for one more.
|9.4 : Taijul Islam to Shubman Gill, Tosses it up on off, Shubman GillÂ defends it to short covers.
|9.2 : Taijul Islam to KL Rahul, This one lands on leg, KL RahulÂ knocks it to mid on for one.
|9.3 : Taijul Islam to Shubman Gill, Another fuller one and on off, Shubman GillÂ eases it to short mid-wicket.
|9.1 : Taijul Islam to KL Rahul, Fuller and on off, KL RahulÂ eases it to the fielder at covers.
|8.6 : Ebadot Hossain to Shubman Gill, On a length and on off, Shubman GillÂ defends it back towards the bowler.
|8.5 : Ebadot Hossain to KL Rahul, Fuller and outside off shaping it in, KL RahulÂ looks to defend it but gets a thick inside edge as the ball rolls towards short fine leg. They collect one. Close!
|8.4 : Ebadot Hossain to KL Rahul, Bowls it outside off this time as KL RahulÂ leaves it alone.
|8.3 : Ebadot Hossain to KL Rahul, On a length and on leg, KL RahulÂ fends it to the fielder at mid-wicket.
|8.2 : Ebadot Hossain to Shubman Gill, Good length angling it into the batter, Shubman GillÂ flicks it to backward square leg for one.
|8.1 : Ebadot Hossain to Shubman Gill, Fuller and on off, Shubman GillÂ defends it to mid on.Â
|7.6 : Taijul Islam to KL Rahul, Fuller and on off, KL RahulÂ defends it back towards the bowler.
|7.5 : Taijul Islam to KL Rahul, Bowls it on leg, KL RahulÂ flicks it but finds the fielder at square leg.
|7.4 : Taijul Islam to KL Rahul, Bowls it outside off, KL RahulÂ eases it to the fielder at point.
|0.0 : Taijul IslamÂ is introduced into the attack now. Indian batters have looked very comfortable in the middle so far and let's see how Taijul IslamÂ goes about his business now.
|7.3 : Taijul Islam to KL Rahul, Another fuller ball as this is again blocked towards mid off.
|7.2 : Taijul Islam to KL Rahul, Fuller again, and on off. KL RahulÂ defends it to mid off again.
|7.1 : Taijul Islam to KL Rahul, Tossed up, on middle. KL RahulÂ defends it to mid off.
|6.6 : Ebadot Hossain to Shubman Gill, Good length angling it into the batter as Shubman GillÂ defends it to covers.
|6.5 : Ebadot Hossain to Shubman Gill, On a length and on leg, Shubman GillÂ defends it to short mid-wicket.
|6.4 : Ebadot Hossain to Shubman Gill, Length and on off, Shubman GillÂ guides it to the fielder at point.
|Ebadot Hossain to Shubman Gill, NO BALL AND FOUR! Back to back boundaries. Slightly shorter one and on off, Shubman GillÂ pulls it hard and through mid-wicket for another boundary! Oh, its a no ball as well as Ebadot HossainÂ has overstepped.
|6.3 : Ebadot Hossain to Shubman Gill, FOUR! Fine shot. Length and outside off, Shubman GillÂ rocks back an chops it in the gap through the cover-point region for a boundary!
|6.2 : Ebadot Hossain to Shubman Gill, Another length ball and outside off, Shubman GillÂ defends it to short covers.
|6.1 : Ebadot Hossain to Shubman Gill, On a length and on off, Shubman GillÂ defends it back towards the bowler.
|5.6 : Shakib Al Hasan to Shubman Gill, Fuller and on off, Shubman GillÂ taps it to covers for one.
|5.5 : Shakib Al Hasan to KL Rahul, Bowls it on middle again, KL RahulÂ flicks it to square leg for one.
|5.4 : Shakib Al Hasan to KL Rahul, Another fuller one and on middle, KL RahulÂ defends it to point.
|5.3 : Shakib Al Hasan to KL Rahul, Fuller and on off, KL RahulÂ defends it to mid on.
|5.2 : Shakib Al Hasan to KL Rahul, FOUR! Another slower one outside off, KL RahulÂ waits for the ball and cuts it in the gap through point for a boundary!
|0.0 : Time for some spin now. Shakib Al HasanÂ is into the attack.
|5.1 : Shakib Al Hasan to KL Rahul, Slower one on off, KL RahulÂ punches it but finds the fielder at covers.
|4.6 : Ebadot Hossain to Shubman Gill, Bowls it on off, Shubman GillÂ stands tall and eases it to the fielder at point.
|4.5 : Ebadot Hossain to Shubman Gill, Slightly shorter one as Shubman GillÂ defends it back towards Ebadot Hossain.
|4.4 : Ebadot Hossain to Shubman Gill, Touch fuller and on off, Shubman GillÂ defends it to covers.
|4.2 : Ebadot Hossain to Shubman Gill, FOUR! Good length and just outside off, Shubman GillÂ hangs back and guides it in the gap through the cover-point region for a boundary!
|4.3 : Ebadot Hossain to Shubman Gill, Fuller and on leg, Shubman GillÂ defends it to short mid-wicket.
|4.1 : Ebadot Hossain to Shubman Gill, On a length and just outside off, this one keeps a tad low. Shubman GillÂ reads it well and makes a tight leave.
|3.6 : Khaled Ahmed to KL Rahul, This one lands outside off as well, KL RahulÂ looks to block it but misses again.
|3.5 : Khaled Ahmed to KL Rahul, On a length and shapesÂ it away, this one kept a tad low. KL RahulÂ looks to defend it but misses. Close!
|3.4 : Khaled Ahmed to KL Rahul, Another length ball outside off as KL RahulÂ leaves this one to the keeper.
|3.3 : Khaled Ahmed to KL Rahul, On a length and on middle, KL RahulÂ defends it back towards the bowler.
|3.2 : Khaled Ahmed to KL Rahul,Â Back of a length angling away, KL RahulÂ lets it go through to the keeper.Â
|3.1 : Khaled Ahmed to KL Rahul, FOUR! Bowls it fuller and outside off, KL RahulÂ gets on his knee and guides it through backward pointÂ for a boundary!
|2.6 : Ebadot Hossain to Shubman Gill,Â Back of a length angling away, Shubman GillÂ lets it go through to the keeper to end the over.
|2.5 : Ebadot Hossain to Shubman Gill, Slightly shorter one, Shubman GillÂ pulls it to backward square leg. The fielder at fine leg runs and collects it. They collect two runs.
|2.4 : Ebadot Hossain to Shubman Gill, Another length ball on off, Shubman GillÂ defends it but gets an outside edge towards gully. Dot.
|2.3 : Ebadot Hossain to Shubman Gill, Good length angling it into the batter, Shubman GillÂ fends it to mid on.
|2.2 : Ebadot Hossain to Shubman Gill, On a length shaping it away from the batter, Shubman GillÂ lets it go towards the keeper.
|2.1 : Ebadot Hossain to Shubman Gill, On a length and on off, Shubman GillÂ defends it to point.
|1.6 : Khaled Ahmed to Shubman Gill, Shubman GillÂ is away. A yorker length and on off, Shubman GillÂ digs it to mid onÂ and scampers through for a single.Â
|1.5 : Khaled Ahmed to Shubman Gill, Similar to the last delivery shaping it away, Shubman GillÂ leaves it alone towards the keeper again.
|1.1 : Khaled Ahmed to Shubman Gill, Bowls it outside leg, Shubman GillÂ leaves it alone towards the keeper.
|1.4 : Khaled Ahmed to Shubman Gill, Bowls it outside leg, Shubman GillÂ shoulders arms at it.
|1.3 : Khaled Ahmed to Shubman Gill, On a length and down leg, Shubman GillÂ looks to flick it but misses and the ball brushes this thigh pad and rolls towards the keeper.
|1.2 : Khaled Ahmed to Shubman Gill, Another length ball, this one lands on off. Shubman GillÂ defends it to short covers.
|0.6 : Khaled AhmedÂ to share the new ball with Ebadot Hossain.
|Ebadot Hossain to KL Rahul, Good length again shaping it away from the batter, KL RahulÂ leavesÂ the harmless delivery.
|0.5 : Ebadot Hossain to KL Rahul, Similar to the last delivery, on middle. KL RahulÂ defends it solidly.
|0.1 : Ebadot Hossain to KL Rahul, Starts with a length ball outside off, KL RahulÂ leaves it through towards the keeper.
|0.4 : Ebadot Hossain to KL Rahul, Good length angling it into the batter, KL RahulÂ defends it back towards the bowler.
|0.3 : Ebadot Hossain to KL Rahul, FOUR! Poor delivery angling down leg, KL RahulÂ just gives it a fine tickle as the ball races away the fine leg fence. Easy pickings! First boundary of the Test match and India and KL RahulÂ are underway!
|0.2 : Ebadot Hossain to KL Rahul, On a length angling in, KL RahulÂ opens the face of the bat and taps it to short covers.
|0.0 : We are moments away from the start of this first Test match! BangladeshÂ players have made their way out to the middle and it is a bright and sunny morning here in Chattogram. The Indian openers, KL RahulÂ and Shubman GillÂ also make their way out to the middle now. There might be some help for the seamers early on and we have Ebadot HossainÂ to start the proceedings with the ball. Three slips and a gully in position. KL RahulÂ is on the strike. Here we go...
|Shakib Al Hasan, the skipper of BangladeshÂ says thatÂ they would have batted first and tells that it looks like a good wicket. Mentions that history says more wickets fall on the first day than the last day and hopes to take early wickets and put pressure on India. Informs that they will play Test cricket after five months and it is a bit difficult to adjust but feelsÂ that they have prepared well. Says that they have not got the results they wanted in Test cricket but hopes to do well and get
|Mohammed SirajÂ is down for a quick chat. He says that Test cricketÂ is his favourite format and tells that he loves Test cricket. He mentions that he prepares well for this format. Feels that he is playing well and adds that the ODI series went well for him and that gives him some more confidence coming into this Test series.
|KL Rahul, the skipper of IndiaÂ says thatÂ they will bat firstÂ as it's a good wicket and try and put more runs on board and play well. Adds that they have lost Rohit Sharma and some guys due to injuries but it gives chance to the new guys and they will be happy to contribute to the team. Ends by saying that Kuldeep YadavÂ is playing alongside Ravichandran AshwinÂ and Axar PatelÂ and the two pacers are Umesh YadavÂ and Mohammed Siraj.
|Bangladesh (Playing XI) - Zakir Hasan (ON DEBUT), Najmul Hossain Shanto, Yasir Ali, Mushfiqur Rahim, Shakib Al Hasan (C), Litton Das, Nurul Hasan (WK), Mehidy Hasan, Taijul Islam, Khaled Ahmed, Ebadot Hossain.Â
|India (Playing XI) - KL Rahul (C), Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (WK), Ravichandran Ashwin, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Umesh Yadav, Mohammed Siraj.
|TOSS - The coin goes up and lands in favour of KL Rahul. IndiaÂ have elected to BATÂ first.