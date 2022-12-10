|Batsmen
|Recent overs : . . 1 1 1 1 | . . 1 . . .
|Last bat : Shikhar Dhawanlbw b Mehidy Hasan3(8b0x40x6) SR:37.50, FoW:15/1 (4.1 Ovs)
|16.3 : Taskin Ahmed to Virat Kohli, 1 run.
|16.2 : Taskin Ahmed to Virat Kohli, Hard length and pushed well outside off, Kohli looks to hammer it down the ground but mistimes it towards mid on.
|16.1 : Taskin Ahmed to Virat Kohli, Back of a length around off, Kohli stands tall and punches it towards cover.
|15.6 : Mehidy Hasan to Ishan Kishan, FOUR! Lovely use of the feet from Ishan KishanÂ on this occasion. Mehidy HasanÂ tosses it up outside off, Kishan dances down the track and backs away before lofting it inside-out over extra cover. The ball almost travels the distance but it will be a boundary.
|15.5 : Mehidy Hasan to Virat Kohli, Pushed through quicker and into the pads, Kohli flicks it well in front of mid-wicket for one more.
|15.4 : Mehidy Hasan to Ishan Kishan, On middle, this is driven through mid on for a run.
|15.3 : Mehidy Hasan to Ishan Kishan, Floated up full and drifting onto middle and leg, Kishan backs away and eases it back to the bowler.
|15.2 : Mehidy Hasan to Virat Kohli, On a length and angling into the pads, Kohli wrists it through mid-wicket for a single.
|15.1 : Mehidy Hasan to Virat Kohli, Tosses it up on a length, Kohli looks to use his feet but ends up just defending it onto the leg side.
|14.6 : Taskin Ahmed to Ishan Kishan, Kishan pre-meditates and backs away, Taskin follows him with a short ball. Kishan connects the pull shot well but the fielder at deep square leg makes a brilliant diving stop to his left. A couple of runs are taken.
|14.5 : Taskin Ahmed to Ishan Kishan, FOUR! This is very full and wide of the off stump, Ishan KishanÂ throws his hands at it and is able to thump it over the extra cover region for a boundary. Kishan looks all set for a big one here.
|14.4 : Taskin Ahmed to Virat Kohli, Length ball, around off and angling in. Kohli punches it on the up and through covers for a run.
|14.3 : Taskin Ahmed to Ishan Kishan, Good length around off, Ishan KishanÂ looks to cut but ends up chopping it off the face of the bat and down to third man for a single.
|14.2 : Taskin Ahmed to Virat Kohli, Length again angling it into the pads, Kohli works it 'round the corner and rotates the strike.
|14.1 : Taskin Ahmed to Ishan Kishan, Slower delivery, on a length and around off, Kishan waits for it and steers it past backward point for a single.
|0.0 : Taskin Ahmed (3-1-16-0)Â replaces Shakib Al Hasan.
|14.1 : Taskin Ahmed to Ishan Kishan, WIDE! Taskin AhmedÂ starts the new spell with a bumper over the stumps. This is just a bit too high and a wide is called.
|13.6 : Mehidy Hasan to Ishan Kishan, Tosses one up now around off, Kishan pushes it through mid off and picks up a single.
|13.5 : Mehidy Hasan to Ishan Kishan, And again! Angling into middle and leg, pushes out towards the bowler.
|13.4 : Mehidy Hasan to Ishan Kishan, Four dots in a row now. Around middle and leg, just stopping a bit on the batter, Kishan pushes it uppishly back to the bowler.
|0.0 : Mehidy HasanÂ (2-0-8-1) comes back into the attack.
|13.3 : Mehidy Hasan to Ishan Kishan, Mehidy just slides this one into leg stump but Kishan yet again pats it back to the bowler.
|13.2 : Mehidy Hasan to Ishan Kishan, On a length and angling it into middle and leg, Kishan blocks it out.
|13.1 : Mehidy Hasan to Ishan Kishan, Nicley held back by Mehidy Hasan, around off stump, Ishan KishanÂ watchfully keeps it out.
|12.6 : Shakib Al Hasan to Virat Kohli, Floated up on a length, Virat KohliÂ works it off the back foot and wide of the man at long on for a couple of runs.
|12.5 : Shakib Al Hasan to Virat Kohli, That one kept low. This is bowled flatter and angled in, the ball keeps low and Kohli does well to keep it out.
|12.4 : Shakib Al Hasan to Ishan Kishan, Quicker one, sliding it into leg stump, Kishan forces it off the back foot and towards long on for one more.
|12.3 : Shakib Al Hasan to Virat Kohli, Nicely flighted and on a nagging length, Kohli leans forward and is able to uppishly clip it down the ground for another single.
|12.2 : Shakib Al Hasan to Ishan Kishan, That's FIFTY for Ishan KishanÂ and this has been a blistering knock from him, his 4th fifty in ODIs. Flighted and on middle, Kishan comes forward and eases it down to long on for a run.
|12.1 : Shakib Al Hasan to Virat Kohli, Tosses it up full and outside off, Kohli hits it square of the wicket towards sweeper cover and picks up a single.
|11.6 : Ebadot Hossain to Ishan Kishan, FOUR! Not perfectly timed but well enough. Good length on off stump, Kishan looks to smash it back past the bowler but mistimes it. The outfield is quick and the ball beats the diving fielder at mid on for a boundary. 18 off the over, a big one for India.
|11.5 : Ebadot Hossain to Ishan Kishan, SIX! Classy shot from the southpaw. This is short and around the hips, Kishan picks it up and pulls it all the way over the man at deep square leg for a maximum.
|11.4 : Ebadot Hossain to Ishan Kishan, This is pitched up around off, Kishan punches it towards extra cover. Kohli wants the single but Kishan denies it.
|11.3 : Ebadot Hossain to Ishan Kishan, FOUR LEG BYES! Erring in line here Ebadot. This is bowled at 141 clicks and down the leg side, Kishan looks to flick but the ball comes off the thigh pads and runs away into the fine leg fence.
|11.2 : Ebadot Hossain to Ishan Kishan, FOUR! Cut away! Just a fraction shorter and around off, Ishan KishanÂ cuts it late and behind backward point for a boundary. The 50 is now up for India.
|11.1 : Ebadot Hossain to Ishan Kishan, Ebadot bowls this fuller and around leg stump and angling across, Kishan pushes it out on the off side.
|10.6 : Shakib Al Hasan to Virat Kohli, This is flatter and skidding on with the arm. Virat KohliÂ gets pegged back as he tries to block but gets hit on the pads outside the line of leg stump.
|10.5 : Shakib Al Hasan to Ishan Kishan, Nicely drifted into middle, Kishan leans on and strokes it towards long off for a single.
|10.4 : Shakib Al Hasan to Virat Kohli, This is around middle and off, Kohli pushes it through mid off for one more.
|10.3 : Shakib Al Hasan to Ishan Kishan, Chipped but into the gap. Shakib Al HasanÂ slows it up and floats it around middle. Ishan KishanÂ is drawn forward and ends up just lofting it over mid on for a run.
|10.2 : Shakib Al Hasan to Virat Kohli, Tossed up around off, this is eased down to long off for a single.
|10.1 : Shakib Al Hasan to Virat Kohli, Flatter delivery outside off, Virat KohliÂ hits it hard but straight towards cover.
|9.6 : Powerplay 2! The fielding side can now have up to 4 fielders outside the 30-yard circle till the 40th over.
|Ebadot Hossain to Ishan Kishan, This is on a length and on off, Ishan KishanÂ blocks it with the outer half towards covers.
|9.5 : Ebadot Hossain to Ishan Kishan, Full and on leg, Ishan KishanÂ knocks it towards mid on.
|9.4 : Ebadot Hossain to Ishan Kishan, In the air....safe! Ebadot HossainÂ bangs this short, on middle, Ishan KishanÂ goes for the pull shot, but mistimes it. Luckily for him it lands safely in the deep mid-wicket region. Two runs taken!
|9.3 : Ebadot Hossain to Ishan Kishan, On a length and on off, Ishan KishanÂ taps it to the off side.
|9.2 : Ebadot Hossain to Virat Kohli, Pulls his length back a bit and on off, Virat KohliÂ drives it towards covers who makes a good stop diving to his left. They cross.
|9.1 : Ebadot Hossain to Virat Kohli, Full and on middle, Virat KohliÂ miscues his drive towards mid-wicket.
|8.6 : Shakib Al Hasan to Ishan Kishan, Flighted delivery, full and on off, Ishan KishanÂ is solid in his defense again.
|8.5 : Shakib Al Hasan to Ishan Kishan, Gives this one some air, on middle, Ishan KishanÂ leans on and blocks it out.
|8.4 : Shakib Al Hasan to Virat Kohli, Looped up, full and on off, Virat KohliÂ uses his feet and drives it towards long off for a run.
|8.3 : Shakib Al Hasan to Ishan Kishan, Short and on middle, Ishan KishanÂ moves back and forces it towards long on for a single.
|0.0 : Shakib Al HasanÂ replaces Mehidy HasanÂ now.
|8.2 : Shakib Al Hasan to Ishan Kishan, Tossed up, full and outside off, Ishan KishanÂ drives it towards covers.
|8.1 : Shakib Al Hasan to Ishan Kishan, Floated, short and on middle, turning in, Ishan KishanÂ pushes it with the leading edge towards the bowler.
|7.6 : Ebadot Hossain to Ishan Kishan, Full and on off, Ishan KishanÂ knocks it with soft hand towards mid off and gets across for a quick single.
|7.5 : Ebadot Hossain to Ishan Kishan, FOUR! Nice placement! Ebadot HossainÂ lands this short and on middle, Ishan KishanÂ gets into position quickly and pulls it towards the deep mid-wicket fence for a boundary.
|7.4 : Ebadot Hossain to Ishan Kishan, Four dots in a row! This is short and outside off, Ishan KishanÂ cuts it straight to point.
|7.3 : Ebadot Hossain to Ishan Kishan, On a length and around leg, Ishan KishanÂ helps it towards short fine leg.
|7.2 : Ebadot Hossain to Ishan Kishan, Short of a length and on off, Ishan KishanÂ defends it to the off side.
|7.1 : Ebadot Hossain to Ishan Kishan, Ebadot HossainÂ starts with a full delivery, on off, Ishan KishanÂ blocks it out.
|6.6 : Ebadot HossainÂ is brought into the attack now.
|6.3 : Mehidy Hasan to Virat Kohli, DROPPED! This is flighted, full and on middle, Virat KohliÂ flicks it uppishly towards short-mid-wicket where Litton DasÂ drops a sitter moving to his left. This could prove to be costly.
|6.6 : Mehidy Hasan to Ishan Kishan, Short and on off, Ishan KishanÂ slaps it towards long off for a run.
|6.5 : Mehidy Hasan to Virat Kohli, Looped up, full and on middle, Virat KohliÂ eases it towards long on for a single.
|6.4 : Mehidy Hasan to Virat Kohli, FOUR! A streaky boundary! Mehidy HasanÂ slows this one up, on middle, turining in, Virat KohliÂ uses his feet and goes for the heave, but hits it with the inner half past square leg for a boudnary.
|6.2 : Mehidy Hasan to Virat Kohli, Floated around middle, Virat KohliÂ nudges it towards short mid-wicket.
|6.1 : Mehidy Hasan to Virat Kohli, Tossed up, full and on off, Virat KohliÂ knocks it towards mid off.
|5.6 : Taskin Ahmed to Ishan Kishan, Short and outisde off, Ishan KishanÂ guides it wide of third man for a couple of runs.
|5.5 : Taskin Ahmed to Ishan Kishan, Back of a length and outside off, Ishan KishanÂ dabs it towards point.
|5.4 : Taskin Ahmed to Ishan Kishan, FOUR! Lovely shot! Taskin AhmedÂ serves this fuller and outside off, Ishan KishanÂ strokes it through covers for a boundary.Â
|5.3 : Taskin Ahmed to Ishan Kishan, Length again, on middle and leg, angling in, Ishan KishanÂ knocks it towards mid-wicket.
|5.2 : Taskin Ahmed to Ishan Kishan, On a length and around leg, Ishan KishanÂ flicks it towards deep square leg for a brace.
|5.1 : Taskin Ahmed to Ishan Kishan, FOUR! Good shot! Tamim IqbalÂ bowls this short of a length and outside off, Ishan KishanÂ accepts the width and cuts it through point for a boundary.
|4.6 : Mehidy Hasan to Virat Kohli, This is served around middle, Virat KohliÂ is able to block it out. Just 2 runs and a wicket off Mehidy's first over.
|4.5 : Mehidy Hasan to Ishan Kishan, Floated up, full and around middle, Ishan KishanÂ pushes it to the left of the diving bowler for a quick run.
|4.4 : Mehidy Hasan to Virat Kohli, A slight fumble and Virat KohliÂ is off the mark. This is tossed up on the pads, Kohli flicks it towards square leg for a single.
|4.3 : Mehidy Hasan to Virat Kohli, This is pushed through quicker and on off stump, Virat KohliÂ keeps it out.
|4.2 : Mehidy Hasan to Virat Kohli, This is flighted up on a length and around off, Virat KohliÂ defends it out on the off side.
|0.0 : Virat KohliÂ walks in at number 3.
|4.1 : Mehidy Hasan to Shikhar Dhawan, OUT! Mehidy HasanÂ strikes on his very first ball! Shikhar DhawanÂ goes for another low score. Mehidy HasanÂ comes around the wicket and bowls a flatter delivery, on middle, skidding through,Â Shikhar DhawanÂ looks to block it out, but misses and gets hit on the pads. The bat and pad are very close to each other, and it looks close. There is a huge appeal for LBW, but turned down. Litton DasÂ takes the review. The UltraEdge shows that the ball hit the pad fir
|3.6 : Mehidy HasanÂ comes on as first change.
|Taskin Ahmed to Ishan Kishan, Maiden over! Taskin AhmedÂ bowsl this back of a length and around leg, Ishan KishanÂ keeps it out again.
|1.3 : Taskin Ahmed to Shikhar Dhawan, Back of a length and around off, Shikhar DhawanÂ guides it with the outer half towards third man for a run.
|1.2 : Taskin Ahmed to Ishan Kishan, This is on a hard length and on middle, shaping in, Ishan KishanÂ gets cramped and taps it towards point for a single and gets off the mark.
|1.1 : Taskin Ahmed to Shikhar Dhawan, Taskin AhmedÂ begins with a full delivery, on the pads, Shikhar DhawanÂ misses his flick and the ball goes off his pads towards square leg. A leg bye is taken.
|3.5 : Taskin Ahmed to Ishan Kishan, Five dots in a row! This is on a length and on leg, Ishan KishanÂ blocks it out to the leg side.
|3.4 : Taskin Ahmed to Ishan Kishan, Short and on middle, Ishan KishanÂ is early into his pull shot and gets an inside edge onto his pads. It coulde have easily gone onto the stumps.
|3.3 : Taskin Ahmed to Ishan Kishan, Taskin AhmedÂ bangs in a boucner, on middle and leg, Ishan KishanÂ ducks under it.
|3.2 : Taskin Ahmed to Ishan Kishan, Back of a length and on leg, Ishan KishanÂ defends it to the leg side.
|3.1 : Taskin Ahmed to Ishan Kishan, This is full and on middle, shaping in, Ishan KishanÂ works it with the inner half towards square leg.
|2.6 : Mustafizur Rahman to Ishan Kishan, Good running! This is on a good length and on off, angling in sharply, Ishan KishanÂ gets cramped and inside edges it onto the pads as the ball stays there. The batters steal a quick run.
|2.5 : Mustafizur Rahman to Ishan Kishan, Goes fuller this time, on off, Ishan KishanÂ pushes it towards covers.
|2.4 : Mustafizur Rahman to Ishan Kishan, On a length and on middle, Ishan KishanÂ blocks it to the off side.
|2.3 : Mustafizur Rahman to Ishan Kishan, Full again and on middle, Ishan KishanÂ knocks it back to the bowler.
|2.2 : Mustafizur Rahman to Ishan Kishan, FOUR! Two-in-two for Kishan! This is full and on off, Ishan KishanÂ stays there and drives it through covers for another boundary.
|2.1 : Mustafizur Rahman to Ishan Kishan, FOUR! That is the first boundary of the innings! Mustafizur RahmanÂ bowls this short of a length and outside off, Ishan KishanÂ frees his arms and cuts it past point for a boundary.
|Mustafizur Rahman to Ishan Kishan, Mustafizur RahmanÂ loses his line and serves this full, but down the leg side. Ishan KishanÂ misses his flick. It is called a wide.
|1.4 : Taskin Ahmed to Ishan Kishan, Pitched up and on the leg stumpÂ line, Ishan KishanÂ tucks it through square leg for one more.
|1.6 : Taskin Ahmed to Shikhar Dhawan, Another full delivery, on leg, Shikhar DhawanÂ strokes it towards mid-wicket and denies for the run.
|1.5 : Taskin Ahmed to Shikhar Dhawan, Full and on off, angling away, Shikhar DhawanÂ leaves it alone.
|0.6 : Taskin AhmedÂ to take the other new ball.
|Mustafizur Rahman to Ishan Kishan, Fuller one, on middle, Ishan KishanÂ pushes it back towards the bowler.
|0.5 : Mustafizur Rahman to Ishan Kishan, BEATEN! Mustafizur RahmanÂ bowls this on a hard length and on off, holds it line after hitting the deck, Ishan KishanÂ looks to play at it, but gets beaten on the outside edge.
|0.4 : Mustafizur Rahman to Ishan Kishan, Full again and on middle, Ishan KishanÂ knocks it towards mid on.
|0.3 : Mustafizur Rahman to Shikhar Dhawan, IndiaÂ and Shikhar DhawanÂ are underway! This is a touch fuller and on the pads, Shikhar DhawanÂ flicks it towards square leg for a single.
|0.2 : Mustafizur Rahman to Shikhar Dhawan, This is on a good lenght and outside off, shaping away a bit, Shikhar DhawanÂ lets it got to the keeper.
|0.1 : Mustafizur Rahman to Shikhar Dhawan, Mustafizur RahmanÂ starts with a full delivery, on off, Shikhar DhawanÂ looks to drive it, but gets an inside edge to the leg side.
|0.0 : We are ready for the start of play. The umpires are out in the middle and so are the players of Bangladesh. Shikhar DhawanÂ and Ishan KishanÂ are all set to open the innings for India. Mustafizur RahmanÂ has been handed the new ball and isÂ raring to go. Let's play...
|KL Rahul, the stand-in captain of IndiaÂ says that injuries do not help, but it also gives opportunity to the guys who are ready to come in. Adds that it is important to get better as individuals and get runs in different conditions. Mentions that it is a new wicket and they need to assess it and try to put pressure back on the home team. Informs they have also made two changes.
|PITCH REPORT - Anjum Chopra is pitchside. She says that the dimensions are quite similar to Mirpur andÂ there is a green cover on the pitch. Adds that the pacers might get some help and the batters need to be watchful at the start.
|India (Playing XI) - Ishan Kishan (In place of Rohit Sharma), Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (C) (WK), Washington Sundar, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav (In place of Deepak Chahar), Umran Malik, Mohammed Siraj.
|Bangladesh (Playing XI) - Anamul Haque, Litton Das (C), Yasir Ali (In place of Najmul Hossain Shanto), Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim (WK), Mahmudullah, Afif Hossain, Mehidy Hasan, Taskin Ahmed (In for Nasum Ahmed), Mustafizur Rahman, Ebadot Hossain.Â
|Litton Das, the skipper of BangladeshÂ says that they will bowl first. Adds that there is some grass on the pitch and they will look to take early wickets to put pressure on India. Informs they have made two changes.
|TOSS - The coin lands in favour of Bangladesh. They have elected to BOWL first.