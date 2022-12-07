|Batsmen
|R
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|Bowlers
|O
|M
|R
|W
|Econ
|Recent overs : 4 4 2 . w . | . . . 1 . .
|Last bat : Litton Das (C)b Mohammed Siraj7(23b1x40x6) SR:30.43, FoW:39/2 (9.2 Ovs)
|9.6 : Time for Powerplay 2! IndiaÂ can now place four fielders at the boundary till the 40th over.Â
|Mohammed Siraj to Shakib Al Hasan, That is a snorter!
|9.5 : Mohammed Siraj to Shakib Al Hasan, FOUR! Right off the screws! This is overpitched around off stump, Shakib Al HasanÂ gets on the front foot and creams it through covers to get off the mark with a boundary.
|9.4 : Mohammed Siraj to Shakib Al Hasan, Siraj comes from around the wicket now and angles it into the off pole. Shakib Al HasanÂ punches it back to the bowler.
|9.3 : Mohammed Siraj to Shakib Al Hasan, Fullish length around leg stump and skidding through. Shakib Al HasanÂ pushes it out on the leg side.
|Mohammed Siraj to Shakib Al Hasan, WIDE! A bumper now from Siraj over leg stump and Shakib Al HasanÂ ducks under it. It is deemed too short though and a wide is signalled.
|9.2 : Shakib Al HasanÂ makes his way out to the middle. There is a massive roar from the crowd as they watch their most-loved player make his way out.
|Mohammed Siraj to Litton Das, OUT! CLEANED UP! Right through the gate! Mohammed SirajÂ goes full and angles this one into middle stump. The ball hasÂ some good pace on it and Litton DasÂ ends up playing down the wrong line. This one skids in from off stump and Das looks to drive it straight back. The ball goes in between bat and pad and crashes into the middle stump. A big wicket this for India and Siraj has his second as well.
|9.1 : Mohammed Siraj to Litton Das, This is pitched up around the off pole and angling in, Litton DasÂ blocks it off the front foot.
|8.6 : Shardul Thakur to Litton Das, LEG BYE! This is shorter and around the body, Litton DasÂ looks to work it off his hips but misses. The ball goes off the thigh pad and towards square leg. They get a leg bye.
|8.5 : Some worrisome news for IndiaÂ here! Rohit SharmaÂ has gone to the hospital for some x-rays and scans to understand the extent of the injury to his left hand.Â
|Shardul Thakur to Litton Das, Pitches it up now on off stump, Das plays it on the up and towards mid off.
|8.4 : Shardul Thakur to Litton Das, Good length, around the fifth stump line and left alone by the batter.
|8.3 : Shardul Thakur to Litton Das, Litton DasÂ looks to come down the track but Shardul ThakurÂ sees him coming. Thakur shortens the length and bowls it well outside off, Das checks his shot and leaves it alone.
|8.2 : Shardul Thakur to Litton Das, Thakur goes a bit wider of the crease and angles it into the off stump, Litton DasÂ blocks it out towards cover-point.
|8.1 : Shardul Thakur to Litton Das, Good length, around off and shaping away, left alone by Litton Das.
|7.6 : Mohammed Siraj to Najmul Hossain Shanto, JAFFA! This is bowled on a nagging length and angled into the off pole. The ball pitches and just seams away, completely squaring up the batter who gets beaten past the outside edge yet again. A good tussle in that over between bat and ball.
|7.5 : Mohammed Siraj to Najmul Hossain Shanto, FOUR! Najmul Hossain ShantoÂ letting his bat do the talking here. This is full and straight, Shanto just punches it on the up and the ball goes to the right of the fielder at mid on and into the fence again.
|7.4 : Mohammed Siraj to Najmul Hossain Shanto, Nicely bowled and Mohammed SirajÂ trying to get under the skin of the batter with a few words here as well. Length ball, in that channel around off and angling in. The ball straightens after pitching and zips past the outside edge.
|7.3 : Mohammed Siraj to Najmul Hossain Shanto, A bit of late movement on this occasion. Siraj angles it in from outside off as Shanto makes a leave and the ball shapes away after leaving the batter.
|7.2 : Mohammed Siraj to Najmul Hossain Shanto, Fullish length again, angled in from a bit wider of the off pole, Shanto punches it off the front foot and towards cover.
|7.1 : Mohammed Siraj to Najmul Hossain Shanto, FOUR! Thumped! Siraj comes from around the wicket and angles in a fullish delivery from around off. Najmul Hossain ShantoÂ leans on and hammers it away to the left of the bowler and into the fence.
|6.6 : Shardul Thakur to Litton Das, BEATEN! Thakur bowls this one on a good length and outside off. Litton DasÂ looks to get on the front foot and drive it through covers but the ball seams away and beats the outside edge.
|6.5 : Shardul Thakur to Najmul Hossain Shanto, Around the top of off and angling away, Najmul Hossain ShantoÂ waits for it and just opens the face of the blade to guide it down to third man for one.
|6.4 : Shardul Thakur to Najmul Hossain Shanto, Najmul Hossain ShantoÂ just looking to survive the new ball here. Fullish length around off stump, this is pushed away gently towards the cover region.
|6.3 : Shardul Thakur to Najmul Hossain Shanto, This is full and straight, Najmul Hossain ShantoÂ punches it off the front foot but straight to mid on.
|6.2 : Shardul Thakur to Litton Das, Goes fuller now on off stump, Litton DasÂ eases it towards extra cover and gets through for a quick single.
|0.0 : Shardul ThakurÂ has been brought into the attack.
|6.1 : Shardul Thakur to Litton Das, A lovely delivery to start with by Shardul Thakur. This is a bit pitched up in that channel around off and the ball curves away beautifully from the right-hander. Litton DasÂ looks to push it away but gets beaten past the outside edge.
|5.6 : Mohammed Siraj to Najmul Hossain Shanto, Length ball, on leg stump and skidding through. Najmul Hossain ShantoÂ tucks it away towards mid-wicket.
|5.5 : Mohammed Siraj to Najmul Hossain Shanto, Slightly pitched up on middle and off, Shanto presses forward to make the block.
|5.4 : Mohammed Siraj to Najmul Hossain Shanto, Good length, around leg stump, this is worked away towards short mid-wicket.
|Mohammed Siraj to Najmul Hossain Shanto, FIVE WIDES! That one has flown off the deck! Mohammed SirajÂ bangs in a good bumper over middle and leg but the ball shoots up off the surface and goes well over the keeper's head into the fence.
|5.3 : Mohammed Siraj to Najmul Hossain Shanto, Well left! Just a tad fuller and slanted across the left-hander. Najmul Hossain ShantoÂ watches it all the way through and makes a leave.
|5.2 : Mohammed Siraj to Najmul Hossain Shanto, On a length and around the pads, Najmul Hossain ShantoÂ tentatively nudges it towards square leg.
|5.1 : Mohammed Siraj to Najmul Hossain Shanto, Siraj pitches this one up on middle and the ball skids through. Najmul Hossain ShantoÂ blocks it towards mid on.
|4.6 : Deepak Chahar to Litton Das, This is on a good length and outside off, Litton DasÂ does not offer a shot and the ball goes through to the keeper.Â
|4.4 : Deepak Chahar to Litton Das, FOUR! Litton DasÂ gets his first boundary and this is a gift! Deepak ChaharÂ bowls this short and wide outside the off pole, Litton DasÂ is onto this in a flash as he slaps this over the infield towards deep point for four runs.Â
|4.5 : Deepak Chahar to Litton Das, Goes really full and attacks the stumps, Litton DasÂ gets his bat down and outside edges this towards the point fielder.Â
|4.3 : Deepak Chahar to Najmul Hossain Shanto, This is outside the off stump and back of a length, Najmul Hossain ShantoÂ guides this to deep backward point and collects a single.Â
|4.2 : Deepak Chahar to Najmul Hossain Shanto, Edged! That was close but there is only one slip in place! This is bowled on a good length and outside the off pole, taking some pace off. Najmul Hossain ShantoÂ pushes at the ball and gets a thick edge that goes towards third man and they take two more runs.Â
|4.1 : Deepak Chahar to Najmul Hossain Shanto, Deepak ChaharÂ bowls this full and in line with the stumps, Najmul Hossain ShantoÂ charges down the wicket immediately and looks to heave this leg side. He mistimes his shot towards deep square leg and takes a couple of runs.Â
|3.6 : Mohammed Siraj to Litton Das, Bowls this well outside the off pole on a good length. Litton DasÂ raises his arms high into the air and leaves the ball alone. Just one run from the over.Â
|3.5 : Mohammed Siraj to Najmul Hossain Shanto, On a good length this time and outside the off stump, Najmul Hossain ShantoÂ guides this towards deep backward point and finally gets off the mark with a single.Â
|3.4 : Mohammed Siraj to Najmul Hossain Shanto, Bowls this in line with the stumps on a fuller length, Najmul Hossain ShantoÂ shimmies down the wicket and digs the ball back towards the bowler.Â
|3.3 : Mohammed Siraj to Najmul Hossain Shanto, Goes wider this time outside off and gets this slightly fuller. Najmul Hossain ShantoÂ looks to drive but does not connect and is beaten once again.Â
|3.2 : Mohammed Siraj to Najmul Hossain Shanto, Keeps angling this away from the southpaw on a good length. Najmul Hossain ShantoÂ pushes at the ball and gets beaten all ends up.Â
|3.1 : Mohammed Siraj to Najmul Hossain Shanto, What a beauty! Mohammed SirajÂ bowls this on a good length and pitches this on off stump. The ball goes away slightly and beats the outside edge.
|2.6 : Deepak Chahar to Litton Das, Gets this one closer to the stumps on a good length. Litton DasÂ blocks this solidly towards cover. Another tight over from Deepak Chahar.
|2.5 : Deepak Chahar to Litton Das, Chahar bowls this from a bit wider of the crease and angles it in on a shorter length. Litton DasÂ stays put and just blocks it back onto the deck.
|2.4 : Deepak Chahar to Litton Das, Continues bowling on a good length and wide outside the off stump. Litton DasÂ is happy to let it go through to the keeper.Â
|2.3 : Deepak Chahar to Litton Das, On a good length and outside off, Litton DasÂ blocks this towards point.Â
|2.2 : Deepak Chahar to Litton Das, Some aggression from Bangladesh! Deepak ChaharÂ bowls this on a good length as well and outside off, Litton DasÂ charges down the wicket and lofts the ball uppishly into the vacant deep cover-point region. They take a couple of runs.Â
|2.1 : Deepak Chahar to Litton Das, Deepak ChaharÂ bowls this on a good length and just outside the off pole. He is getting some vicious movement and Litton DasÂ leaves this one alone.Â
|1.5 : Najmul Hossain ShantoÂ is in at number 3.
|1.6 : Mohammed Siraj to Najmul Hossain Shanto, This is on a good length and angling away from the left-hander. Najmul Hossain ShantoÂ leaves this one alone as it goes through to the keeper.Â
|1.5 : Mohammed Siraj to Anamul Haque, OUT! PLUMB! Mohammed SirajÂ draws first blood and he gets his man! After an expensive start, this has been a great comeback from the fast bowler. Bowls this on a good length and just outside the off pole, and gets the ball to nip back in sharply. Anamul HaqueÂ does not get his bat down in time and gets hit flush on the pads. There is a huge appeal from the Indian players and the umpire raises his finger. Anamul HaqueÂ decides to review this and UltraEdge show
|1.4 : The Indian captain, Rohit SharmaÂ seems to have split a webbing while attempting the catch off the previous delivery and he is going off the field for a bit of repair work.
|Mohammed Siraj to Anamul Haque, DROPPED! Rohit SharmaÂ lets one slip out of his hands! This is on a good length and just outside off, the ball comes in sharply and takes the outside edge of the bat as Anamul HaqueÂ looks to block. The ball goes into the hands of slip and comes out. Rohit SharmaÂ looks to have hurt himself as well in the process.Â
|1.3 : Mohammed Siraj to Anamul Haque, Angled into the pads once again on a fuller length, Anamul HaqueÂ clips this past mid-wicket for a couple of runs.Â
|1.2 : Mohammed Siraj to Anamul Haque, FOUR! Two boundaries in a row and BangladeshÂ are off the blocks! Mohammed SirajÂ overcompensates and goes outside the off stump on a fuller length. Anamul HaqueÂ drives this to deep cover and collects four more runs.Â
|0.6 : Mohammed SirajÂ to operate from the other end.
|1.1 : Mohammed Siraj to Anamul Haque, FOUR! Not a good start for Mohammed Siraj! He stays onto the pads on a fuller length, Anamul HaqueÂ flicks this towards deep square leg and gets the first boundary of the inning.Â
|0.6 : Deepak Chahar to Litton Das, Bowls this on a good length and outside the off stump, Litton DasÂ blocks this solidly towards cover. Just 1 run coming from the first over.Â
|0.5 : Deepak Chahar to Litton Das, That is another jaffa! Goes slightly fuller and just outside the off pole. Litton DasÂ loses his body shape as he looks to work this leg side and gets beaten all ends up.Â
|0.4 : Deepak Chahar to Anamul Haque, Gets this to angle into the pads on a good length, Anamul HaqueÂ clips this to deep backward square leg and takes a single to get himself and BangladeshÂ off the mark.Â
|0.3 : Deepak Chahar to Anamul Haque, Another out-swinger bowled on a good length and outside off. Anamul HaqueÂ shoulders his arms to this one as well.Â
|0.2 : Deepak Chahar to Anamul Haque, Goes slightly wider this time on a good length. Anamul HaqueÂ leaves this one alone as there is good shape away.Â
|0.1 : Deepak Chahar to Anamul Haque, Deepak ChaharÂ starts off with a beauty! Bowls this on on a fuller length and gets it to pitch on an off stump line. Massive movement away as it beats the outside edge of the batter.Â
|0.0 : All in readiness for the play to begin! The umpires are out in the middle as the Indian players can be seen forming a huddle around the boundary rope. Litton DasÂ and Anamul HaqueÂ are the opening batters for Bangladesh. Deepak ChaharÂ has the new ball in hand and is raring to go. Let's play...
|Rohit SharmaÂ the skipper of IndiaÂ says that it does not matter what they want to do and they need to play good cricket. Mentions that they did not play well in the last game but their bowling performance was up to the mark. Informs that there are two changes to the side from the last game with the inclusion of Axar PatelÂ and Umran MalikÂ in place of Shahbaz AhmedÂ and Kuldeep Sen. ExplainsÂ that they went back to the drawing board to understand how to play in these conditions butÂ did not wan
|Litton DasÂ the captain of BangladeshÂ says that they will have a bat first. Mentions that given what happened in the first game, it is difficult to bat second here and they don't want to take the pressure. Informs that they have one change with Hasan MahmudÂ going out and Nasum AhmedÂ replacing him. ClaimsÂ that the boys are well prepared and will look to get another win here.
|India (Playing XI) - Rohit Sharma (C), Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (WK), Washington Sundar, Axar Patel (In place of Shahbaz Ahmed), Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar, Mohammed Siraj, Umran Malik (In place of Kuldeep Sen).
|Bangladesh (Playing XI) - Najmul Hossain Shanto, Litton Das (C), Anamul Haque, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim (WK), Mahmudullah, Afif Hossain, Mehidy Hasan, Ebadot Hossain, Nasum Ahmed (In place of Hasan Mahmud), Mustafizur Rahman.
|TOSS - The captains are out in the middle. The coin is flipped into the air and lands in favor of Bangladesh. They have elected to BAT first.