|Batsmen
|R
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|Bowlers
|O
|M
|R
|W
|Econ
|Recent overs : . . 4 1 . . | . . . . . .
|Last bat : Virat Kohlic Litton Das b Shakib Al Hasan9(15b1x40x6) SR:60.00, FoW:49/3 (10.4 Ovs)
|12.5 : Shakib Al Hasan to Shreyas Iyer, 2 runs.
|12.4 : Shakib Al Hasan to KL Rahul, Pulls his length back once again outside off, KL RahulÂ mistimes his cut through point for another single.Â
|12.3 : Shakib Al Hasan to Shreyas Iyer, Goes full once again and flights this outside off, Shreyas IyerÂ taps this past cover for one more.Â
|12.2 : Shakib Al Hasan to KL Rahul, This is slightly short and fired into the pads, KL RahulÂ clips this through the square leg region for a run.
|12.1 : Shakib Al Hasan to Shreyas Iyer, Shakib Al HasanÂ floats a full delivery outside off, Shreyas IyerÂ looks to be positive but mistimes his shot into the air towards long off for a single.Â
|11.6 : Shakib Al HasanÂ to continue.
|Ebadot Hossain to KL Rahul, On a good length and just outside the off pole, KL RahulÂ defends this towards point. Another tight over for BangladeshÂ as just 1 run comes off it.Â
|11.5 : Ebadot Hossain to Shreyas Iyer, Continue bowling short but this is outside the off stump, Shreyas IyerÂ gets on his toes and punches the ball to deep cover-point for a single.Â
|11.4 : Ebadot Hossain to Shreyas Iyer, Bowls this back of a length and towards the leg side. Shreyas IyerÂ tucks this towards the square leg fielder.Â
|11.3 : Ebadot Hossain to Shreyas Iyer, Goes really full this time and just outside off at 140 clicks. Shreyas IyerÂ digs this out towards mid off.Â
|11.2 : Ebadot Hossain to Shreyas Iyer, What a delivery! That came out of nowhere. Ebadot HossainÂ bangs this in and directs the bouncer at the batter. Shreyas IyerÂ sways out of the way and does well to let it through to the keeper.Â
|11.1 : Ebadot Hossain to Shreyas Iyer, Ebadot HossainÂ starts off with a good-length delivery served outside off, Shreyas IyerÂ raises his arms and leaves this one alone.Â
|10.6 : Will Mehidy HasanÂ continue? No, Ebadot HossainÂ replaces him.
|Shakib Al Hasan to KL Rahul, Bowls this slightly short and into the leg stump, KL RahulÂ taps this into the leg side to end a successful over for Bangladesh. Just 1 run coming from it and 2 wickets have been taken.
|10.5 : Shakib Al Hasan to KL Rahul, Another loopy delivery bowled full and outside off, KL RahulÂ blocks this towards cover.Â
|10.4 : KL RahulÂ is the new man in.
|Shakib Al Hasan to Virat Kohli, OUT! That is an absolute blinder from Litton Das! BangladeshÂ have pulled off the spectacular to have IndiaÂ reeling at the moment! Shakib Al HasanÂ floats this one full and outside the off stump, Virat KohliÂ looks to drive this uppishly through covers but Litton DasÂ at cover had different ideas. He dives to his right and takes a unbelivable one-handed catch to leave Virat KohliÂ stunned. Two wickets in the over and it is advantage Bangladesh.
|10.3 : Shakib Al Hasan to Shreyas Iyer, Another ball fired into the stumps on a fuller length, Shreyas IyerÂ clips this towards square leg and gets off the mark with a single.Â
|10.2 : Shreyas IyerÂ comes in at number 4 for India.
|Shakib Al Hasan to Rohit Sharma, OUT! TIMBER! Shakib Al HasanÂ strikes straight away and gets the big wicket of the Indian captain! Bowls a skidder full and angling into the stumps. Rohit SharmaÂ looks to defend but plays the wrong line as the ball goes on straight to beat the inside edge of his bat. There is ample space between the bat and the pad for the ball to sneak in and shatter the stumps. BangladeshÂ have their second wicket now.
|10.1 : Shakib Al Hasan to Rohit Sharma, Shakib Al HasanÂ floats this one into the pads on a fuller length, Rohit SharmaÂ blocks this back to the right of the bowler.
|9.6 : Time for Powerplay 2. BangladeshÂ will be allowed to place four fielders outside the circle till the 40th over. Shakib Al HasanÂ has been brought into the attack.
|Mehidy Hasan to Virat Kohli, Flatter on middle, Virat KohliÂ works it to mid-wicket for a dot.
|9.5 : Mehidy Hasan to Rohit Sharma, Short and at the pads, Rohit Sharma pushes it to deep square legÂ for a single.
|9.4 : Mehidy Hasan to Virat Kohli, Tad short on off, Virat KohliÂ punches it to deep mid-wicket for a single.
|9.3 : Mehidy Hasan to Virat Kohli, Fuller on leg, Virat KohliÂ uses his feet and clips it to square leg. The fielder fires in a poor throw and it goes over the keeper. The batters are alert and run the second on the overthrow.
|9.2 : Mehidy Hasan to Virat Kohli, Flatter and quicker on off, Virat KohliÂ looks to work this one on the leg side but gets a leading edge that rolls towards cover.
|9.1 : Mehidy Hasan to Virat Kohli, FOUR! Full on middle, Virat KohliÂ gets down on one knee and slog sweeps this one behind square on the leg side for a boundary. First boundary for Virat Kohli.
|8.6 : Hasan Mahmud to Rohit Sharma, Short and outside off, Rohit SharmaÂ looks to smash this one through the covers but does not time this one. Mishits it back to the bowler.
|8.5 : Hasan Mahmud to Rohit Sharma, Short of a length outside off, Rohit SharmaÂ pushes it to point.
|8.4 : Hasan Mahmud to Rohit Sharma, FOUR! Short and wide outside off, Rohit SharmaÂ frees his arms and cuts this one past backward point for a boundary. The third man fielder ran to his right but could not prevent the ball from racing away to the fence.
|8.3 : Hasan Mahmud to Rohit Sharma, Short and outside off, Rohit SharmaÂ goes for the cut but gets an under edge that rolls behind the wicket.
|8.2 : Hasan Mahmud to Virat Kohli, Short outside off, Virat KohliÂ opens the bat face and guides it to deep backward point for a single.
|8.1 : Hasan Mahmud to Virat Kohli, Back of a length on off, Virat KohliÂ pushes it to mid-wicket.
|7.6 : Mehidy Hasan to Rohit Sharma, Flighted outside off, Rohit SharmaÂ gets across to sweep this one and gets hit the pads. There's a loud appeal but the umpire shakes his head. BangladeshÂ discuss but do not send it upstairs.
|7.5 : Mehidy Hasan to Rohit Sharma, FOUR! Floated on middle, Rohit SharmaÂ gets in the line of the ball and sweeps this one over square leg for a boundary. Smart batting by Rohit Sharma.
|7.4 : Mehidy Hasan to Rohit Sharma, Flatter on middle, Rohit SharmaÂ pushes it back to the bowler.
|7.3 : Mehidy Hasan to Virat Kohli, Short on leg, Virat KohliÂ pulls it to deep mid-wicket and gets off the mark with a single.
|7.2 : Mehidy Hasan to Virat Kohli, Short on middle, Virat KohliÂ pushes it to mid-wicket for a dot.
|7.1 : Mehidy Hasan to Virat Kohli, Tossed up middle, Virat KohliÂ advances and works it to short leg.
|6.6 : Hasan Mahmud to Rohit Sharma, Back of a length on off, Rohit SharmaÂ punches it off the back foot to cover for no run.
|Hasan Mahmud to Rohit Sharma, WIDE! Short and too wide outside off, Rohit SharmaÂ looks to cut this one but misses.
|6.5 : Hasan Mahmud to Rohit Sharma, SIX! Short and at the waist of the batter, Rohit SharmaÂ gets into the position early and helps this one over fine leg for a maximum.
|6.4 : Hasan Mahmud to Rohit Sharma, Short of a length outside off, Rohit SharmaÂ pulls it towards mid-wicket for a dot.
|6.3 : Hasan Mahmud to Rohit Sharma, Short and outside off, Rohit SharmaÂ punches it straight to extra cover.
|6.2 : Hasan Mahmud to Rohit Sharma, Touch fuller outside off, Rohit SharmaÂ defends it to extra cover for a dot.
|6.1 : Hasan Mahmud to Rohit Sharma, Back of a length on off, Rohit SharmaÂ pushes it to mid off.
|5.6 : Mehidy Hasan to Virat Kohli, Short on leg, Virat KohliÂ flicks it to square leg for a dot.
|5.5 : Mehidy Hasan to Virat Kohli, Uppish but safe! Tossed up on leg, Virat KohliÂ looks to work it on the leg side and plays it a bit early. Gets a leading edge and the ball lobs up in the air but wide of square leg.
|5.4 : Mehidy Hasan to Virat Kohli, Fuller on leg, Virat KohliÂ gets forward and clips it to square leg.
|5.3 : Mehidy Hasan to Virat Kohli, Short on middle, Virat KohliÂ punches it to mid-wicket for aÂ dot.
|5.2 : Mehidy Hasan to Shikhar Dhawan, OUT! BOWLED! BangladeshÂ get an early breakthrough and Shikhar DhawanÂ seemed to be struggling at the wicket! Mehidy HasanÂ tosses thisÂ up on middle, Shikhar DhawanÂ gets into the position early to reverse sweep this one. The ball comes off his gloves, back onto the pads, and sneaks its way onto the stumps. First blood has been drawn and the southpaw has to make the long walk back to the shed.Â
|Virat KohliÂ makes his way out to the middle to a massive roar from the crowd.Â
|5.1 : Mehidy Hasan to Shikhar Dhawan, Flighted on off, Shikhar DhawanÂ defends it to cover for a dot.
|4.6 : Hasan Mahmud to Rohit Sharma, Tad short on off and nips back into the batter, cuts Rohit SharmaÂ in half as he tried to defend. Kept a bit low for Rohit Sharma's liking.
|4.5 : Hasan Mahmud to Rohit Sharma, Good-length delivery on off, Rohit SharmaÂ gets forward to defend and gets an inside edge back onto his pads.
|4.4 : Hasan Mahmud to Rohit Sharma, Full and outside off, Rohit SharmaÂ goes for the drive but mishits it wide of mid-wicket and collects a couple of runs.
|4.3 : Hasan Mahmud to Rohit Sharma, Touch short outside off, Rohit SharmaÂ pushes it to backward point for a dot.
|4.2 : Hasan Mahmud to Rohit Sharma, FOUR! Short and outside off, Rohit SharmaÂ pushes this nicely through the covers and collects a boundary. Second boundary for the Indian captain.
|Hasan Mahmud to Rohit Sharma, 3 Wides! Short of a length and down the leg side, nips back furtherÂ and goes away from the diving keeper to his left. Three runs are taken.
|0.0 : Spin from both ends? No! It will be Hasan MahmudÂ who changes sides.Â
|4.1 : Hasan Mahmud to Shikhar Dhawan, Back of a length on off, Shikhar DhawanÂ guides it to third man for a single.
|3.6 : Mehidy Hasan to Rohit Sharma, Fuller again, on off. Rohit SharmaÂ eases it to mid on. A dot to end the over.
|3.5 : Mehidy Hasan to Rohit Sharma, Tossed up, outside off. Rohit SharmaÂ eases it to covers.
|3.4 : Mehidy Hasan to Rohit Sharma,Â Â Full on the middle stump, spinning in.Â Rohit SharmaÂ defends it off the front foot back to the bowler.
|3.3 : Mehidy Hasan to Shikhar Dhawan,Â Good length and angling in, Shikhar DhawanÂ bends low and pulls it to deep square leg for one.
|3.2 : Mehidy Hasan to Shikhar Dhawan,Â Full again and on the off stump, Shikhar DhawanÂ defends it this time on the front foot.
|0.0 : Litton DasÂ has turned to spin straight away and Mehidy HasanÂ has been brought into the attack.
|3.1 : Mehidy Hasan to Shikhar Dhawan, Tossed up, outside off with a hint of turn. Shikhar DhawanÂ looks to defend it but misses.
|2.6 : Mustafizur Rahman to Shikhar Dhawan, Shorter one on leg, Shikhar DhawanÂ fends it to square leg for one.
|2.5 : Mustafizur Rahman to Shikhar Dhawan, Outside off, this is driven towards covers.
|2.4 : Mustafizur Rahman to Shikhar Dhawan, Fuller and on off, Shikhar DhawanÂ eases it to the leg side.
|2.3 : Mustafizur Rahman to Shikhar Dhawan, This one lands on off, Shikhar DhawanÂ blocks it solidly.
|2.2 : Mustafizur Rahman to Shikhar Dhawan, FOUR! Agressive from Shikhar Dhawan. Fuller and on off, Shikhar DhawanÂ shimmies down the track and smashes it through covers for a boundary!
|2.1 : Mustafizur Rahman to Rohit Sharma, Overpitched and down leg, Rohit SharmaÂ whips it to backward square leg for one.
|1.6 : Hasan Mahmud to Shikhar Dhawan, Good length and outside off shaping it away, Shikhar DhawanÂ looks to defend it but misses.
|1.5 : Hasan Mahmud to Shikhar Dhawan, Touch fuller and on off, Shikhar DhawanÂ eases it to leg side and calls for one but Rohit SharmaÂ sends him back.
|1.4 : Hasan Mahmud to Rohit Sharma, Fuller and outside off, Rohit SharmaÂ flicks it to backward square leg for one.
|1.3 : Hasan Mahmud to Rohit Sharma, FOUR!Â Short and room outside off, Rohit SharmaÂ stands tall and slaps it hard and past the point fielder for a boundary!
|1.2 : Hasan Mahmud to Rohit Sharma, On a length and outside off, Rohit SharmaÂ cuts it but finds a fielder at backward point who does well to stop it.
|0.6 : Hasan MahmudÂ will take the second new ball and bowl from the other end.Â
|1.1 : Hasan Mahmud to Rohit Sharma, Good length and outside off, Rohit SharmaÂ lets it go.
|0.6 : Mustafizur Rahman to Shikhar Dhawan, Length again and just outside off with some extra bounce, Shikhar DhawanÂ looks to block it but misses. A good over to kick off thisÂ series.
|0.5 : Mustafizur Rahman to Shikhar Dhawan, An outswinger outside off and Shikhar DhawanÂ shoulders arms to it. Dot again.
|0.4 : Mustafizur Rahman to Shikhar Dhawan, Outside off this time, Shikhar DhawanÂ taps it to the cover fielder.
|0.3 : Mustafizur Rahman to Shikhar Dhawan, Good length angling it into the batter, Shikhar DhawanÂ stands firm and defends it back towards Mustafizur Rahman.
|0.2 : Mustafizur Rahman to Rohit Sharma, Bowls it down leg, Rohit SharmaÂ looks to flick it but the ball brushes his pads and rolls towards leg gully. They cross for a leg bye.
|0.1 : Mustafizur Rahman to Rohit Sharma, Starts with a length ball outside off, Rohit SharmaÂ defends it to the left of the bowler. A dot to start with.
|0.0 : The match is about to begin as the umpires make their way out to the center. The Bangladesh players have taken their respective positions on the field as Rohit SharmaÂ and Shikhar DhawanÂ stride out to the middle. The players seem to have made their way out earlier than expected and are now waiting for the official start time. Mustafizur RahmanÂ has been handed the new ball and he will begin proceedings. Let's play...
|Litton DasÂ the captain of Bangladesh says that they will bowl first. Explains that the pitch looks a bit sticky and that might help them in the first 10 overs. Informs that they have three fast bowlers and two spinners. Mentions that they are looking to further the process and play good cricket.
|Some team news coming out for IndiaÂ as Axar PatelÂ was not available for selection today. Rishabh PantÂ has also been released from the squad after consultation with the BCCI medical team and will return for the Test series. There has been no replacement announced in his place.Â
|Pitch Report - Anjum Chopra is next to the patch in the middle and she says that it looks like a hard surface. Adds that it will be a batting paradise. Mentions that there is some grass cover on the surface but that is mainly to hold the pitch together. Ends by saying that there maybe some help for the bowlers early on.Â
|Rohit SharmaÂ the skipper of India says that he is not sure what he wants to do. Adds that there seems to be a bit of moisture in the pitch so they would have probably bowled first. Explains that it has been a chasing ground so would have liked to have a target to bat towards. Adds that they will now look to put a good score on the board. Informs there have been some injuries so they are going withÂ four all-rounders in the team. Mentions thatÂ Kuldeep SenÂ will make his debut and he has done we
|Bangladesh (Playing XI) - Litton Das (C), Anamul Haque, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim (WK), Mahmudullah, Afif Hossain, Mehidy Hasan, Hasan Mahmud, Mustafizur Rahman, Ebadot Hossain.
|India (Playing XI) - Rohit Sharma (C), Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (WK), Washington Sundar, Shahbaz Ahmed, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar, Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Sen (On debut).
|TOSS - The captains are out in the middle. The coin is flipped into the air and lands in favor of Bangladesh. They have elected to BAT first.