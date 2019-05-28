|0.0 : Hello and welcome to the final day of warmup game. Favorites, India take on Bangladesh in their final preparation before the main event. The Men in Blue were completely demolished by the Kiwis in the last game. Their batsmen will look to put up a better show before heading into the tournament. Bangladesh, on the other hand, will finally look to have a complete game before they kick off their World Cup campaign. They did not even take to the field in the last game and might feel a little uncertai
|TOSS - Indian skipper, Virat Kohli calls HEADS but the coin comes down as TAILS. Bangladesh win the toss and elect to bowl first.
|Bangladesh skipper, Mashrafe Mortaza mentions that because of the conditions and the fact that the wicket was under cover, they want to bowl first. Informs that most of the players are playing today as it is their last chance before the World Cup starts. Ends by saying India are one of the biggest sides and it will be a good test for them against their Asian rivals.
|India skipper, Virat Kohli says that they were looking to bowl first as well. He states that they did test themselves in the first game under difficult conditions but now if they are batting first, they will try to do their best having already got a hang of conditions. About the previous game, Kohli mentions that they played a practice game within 2 days of coming to England and it is not easy to do that. Virat feels that they have played a lot of cricket and are in good frame and that they have
|PITCH REPORT - Michael Slater is the pitch analyst. He says that there is a little bit of greenness on the surface which was also used between South Africa and Sri Lanka earlier. Sourav Ganguly joining him, reminds us that in that game, most wickets were off short pitch deliveries. Ganguly though says that the pacers will be better off trying to get the ball up and making it swing as there will be assistance for them early on. He feels that it is a good toss for Bangladesh to win. Sourav though
|It was about time to start the game but the covers had come out as a precautionary measure. They though have been removed within no time and we should be starting soon! The umpires, players are seen in the dressing room itching to get out to begin the game in live visuals! Can't wait for the game to get underway...
|Finally we are all set to begin. The umpires are out in the middle. The Bangladesh players follow them onto the field. Out walk the Indian opening pair of Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan. Rohit will take the strike. The first new ball for Bangladesh is in the hands of Mustafizur Rahman. The umpire says play and so we shall begin.
|0.1 : M Rahman to R Sharma, India are off the mark straightaway. Mustafizur bowls it on a length first up. It goes with the angle, Rohit taps it through covers and gets three as the fielder gives it a chase. Solid start from Rohit.
|There is a steady drizzle that has begun.
|0.2 : M Rahman to S Dhawan, Good length ball coming in to the batsman, Shikhar tucks it to square leg and gets off the mark with a single.
|And we are going off! After just two balls. Not what we wanted to see but let us hope that this is a passing shower. The rain has got heavier and in come the covers on the field and up go the umbrellas in the stands. Afraid to say that the rain has picked up pace!
|Update 1058 local - Good scenes from the ground as the groundstaff are seen rolling up the main cover and slowly removing the others as well. Hopefully, we should be resuming soon!
|Update 1104 local - We have got an official word. The game will be resuming at 1110 local time (1010 GMT). Not too long to go... Also, good news is that the dark clouds seem to have cleared and the SUN is showing up!
|The players are seen walking back out to the middle. Shikhar Dhawan and Rohit Sharma will resume batting, with the latter on strike. Mustafizur to bowl the third ball of the opening over. Let's play!!!
|0.3 : M Rahman to R Sharma, Bowls it fuller on middle, Rohit looks in good touch as he astutely blocks it.
|0.4 : M Rahman to R Sharma, Length ball on off and middle, Rohit tucks it to the man at square leg.
|0.5 : M Rahman to R Sharma, Pulls his length back slightly on this occasion. It is once again on off, Rohit defends it to the man at cover.
|0.6 : M Rahman to R Sharma, Dot to finish the over. 4 runs off the first one. The last ball is on off, Rohit defends it off his front foot.
|Skipper, Mashrafe Mortaza to bowl from the other end with the second new ball. He will start from around the wicket.
|1.1 : M Mortaza to S Dhawan, Starts with a length ball coming in with the angle, Dhawan looks to flick but gets hit on the thigh pad.
|1.2 : M Mortaza to S Dhawan, Length delivery on the off stump line, Dhawan defends it to cover.
|1.3 : M Mortaza to S Dhawan, Once again he bowls it on the pads, Dhawan looks to flick but it goes off the thigh pad towards square leg and they take a leg bye.
|1.4 : M Mortaza to R Sharma, Comes over the wicket to the right-hander. He bowls it on a length outside off. No swing for the skipper there. Rohit shoulders arms to it.
|1.5 : M Mortaza to R Sharma, This time gets a little bit of away swing though he induces it late. It is outside off, Rohit once again leaves it. The ball swings away after it goes past the stumps towards the keeper.
|1.6 : M Mortaza to R Sharma, Straight ball on the fifth stump line, Rohit offers no shot. Tidy start from Mashrafe. Just a leg bye off his first.
|2.1 : M Rahman to S Dhawan, Good ball. Full and pace just outside off. The ball swings away after hitting the deck. Dhawan looks to defend but gets beaten.
|2.2 : M Rahman to S Dhawan, On the fourth stump line. No swing on offer, Dhawan leaves it alone.
|2.3 : M Rahman to S Dhawan, Length ball pitching on leg and it comes in slightly. Dhawan looks to defend but gets hit on the thigh pad.
|2.4 : M Rahman to S Dhawan, Length ball on middle, Dhawan tucks it to the man at mid-wicket. Four dots on the trot. Is something going to happen here?
|2.5 : M Rahman to S Dhawan, OUT! Yes, something has happened. Something big. Bangladesh have got the first breakthrough. Mustafizur has got the reward for troubling Dhawan throughout this over. Length ball pitching around off and coming in to the southpaw. Dhawan looks to flick it but misses and gets hit on the pads. Bangladesh players put in a big appeal and the umpire after a few thought raises his finger. Dhawan does not take the review. Good decision as it looked plumb. Hawk Eye later on rol
|Cheers around the ground as the Indian skipper, Virat Kohli walks out to bat at number 3!
|2.6 : M Rahman to V Kohli, Wicket maiden from Mustafizur. Brilliant stuff. Length ball pitching on off and moving away, Kohli shoulders arms to it.
|3.1 : M Mortaza to R Sharma, Poor shot! A length ball wide outside off and moves away, Rohit goes for a wild slash but misses the ball. Very loose from the Indian opener.
|3.2 : M Mortaza to R Sharma, Much better. Rohit comes ahead to prevent the movement and defends this length ball on off back towards cover with a straight bat.
|3.3 : M Mortaza to R Sharma, Good ball! Gets the outside edge but it does not carry. A length ball outside off, Rohit looks to defend it but gets an outside edge. The Indian vice-captain did well to play it with soft hands and ensure that the ball does not carry. This is good tight bowling though from Mortaza. He does not have the pace but is very accurate.
|3.4 : M Mortaza to R Sharma, RS comes down a step or two before keeping this ball out solidly.
|3.5 : M Mortaza to R Sharma, Bowled on the pads, Rohit looks to work it away but misses the ball. It goes off the thigh pad towards square leg. A leg bye is taken.
|3.6 : M Mortaza to V Kohli, Good end to the over. Again just a leg bye from the Mortaza over. Length ball on off, defended back towards the right of the bowler by Kohli. Mashrafe's figures read 2-2-0-0!
|4.1 : M Rahman to R Sharma, Full on off, Rohit defends it back to the bowler.
|4.2 : M Rahman to R Sharma, Pulls his length back now and bowls it just outside off, Rohit tucks it to mid-wicket and grunts a loud no to his partner.
|4.3 : M Rahman to R Sharma, Finally a run after a while off Mustafizur's bowling. He bowls it on a length around off, Rohit guides it to third man and gets a run.
|4.4 : M Rahman to V Kohli, FOUR! Edge and between the second slip and the keeper. All the Indian supporters had their heart in the mouth there. Length ball moving away from the batsman. It is on the off stump line. Kohli has had issues facing such deliveries in the past. Mustafizur does everything right but the first slip region is vacant and Kohli gets a boundary
|Now they have plugged the gap and two slips are in place...
|4.5 : M Rahman to V Kohli, Length ball on off, this time Kohli pushes it to cover.
|4.6 : M Rahman to V Kohli, Excellent shot to finish the over. This will give the Indian skipper good confidence. Length ball on off, Kohli drives it magnificently through covers. The boundaries are big on that side so he does not get four but they run three.
|5.1 : M Mortaza to V Kohli, Almost a run out there. Length ball on the pads, Kohli flicks it to fine leg and takes a run. Rohit gets off for the second but Kohli sends him back. He makes his ground quickly and safely back home.
|5.2 : M Mortaza to R Sharma, Excellent running. Length ball on off, Sharma defends it with soft hands to cover. Kohli calls for a quick single and gets it with relative ease.
|5.3 : M Mortaza to V Kohli, On the pads, Virat flicks it towards mid-wicket and gets to the other end.
|5.4 : M Mortaza to R Sharma, On off, Rohit defends it off the front foot.
|5.5 : M Mortaza to R Sharma, Good length ball on off, Sharma tucks it to mid-wicket.
|5.6 : M Mortaza to R Sharma, Once again Rohit finds the same man with his tuck. Has been a slow start for Rohit here. 3 runs off this over from the Bangladesh skipper.
|6.1 : M Rahman to V Kohli, Mustafizur hits the deck hard on off, the ball angles away from Kohli. He lets it carry to the keeper.
|6.2 : M Rahman to V Kohli, Length ball on off, Kohli defends it back towards the bowler. Mustafizur cannot hold onto it and it deflects off him towards mid on.
|6.3 : M Rahman to V Kohli, Good quick single again from these two. Back of a length ball on off, Kohli tucks it to mid-wicket and sets off for a run.
|6.4 : M Rahman to R Sharma, Length ball on the off stump line, Rohit is in no hurry and defends it.
|6.5 : M Rahman to R Sharma, Outside off, width provided by Mustafizur. Rohit looks to slash it but it goes off the lower half of his bat to third man for one.
|6.6 : M Rahman to V Kohli, Right off the meat but straight to the fielder. Full ball on off, Virat drives it perfectly but straight to mid off.
|7.1 : M Mortaza to R Sharma, Good length ball on off, Rohit taps it back to the bowler. Mashrafe cannot hold onto it but mid off is there to block that single.
|7.2 : M Mortaza to R Sharma, Takes the charge and comes down the track to this length ball but it goes off the inner half of his bat towards square leg and they get a couple.
|7.3 : M Mortaza to R Sharma, FOUR! This will boost his confidence. Full on off, Rohit drives it through mid off. The fielder there misfields it. The boundaries are big on that side of the field but such is the timing of Rohit Sharma that it still crosses the ropes.
|7.4 : M Mortaza to R Sharma, Back of length ball on off, Rohit looks to pull but gets hit on the body as he misses the pull.
|7.5 : M Mortaza to R Sharma, On middle and leg, RS flicks it to square leg and gets a single.
|7.6 : M Mortaza to V Kohli, Full on middle and leg, Kohli nudges it wide of mid on and keeps the strike with a single.
|8.1 : M Rahman to V Kohli, Good length ball on off, turned towards mid-wicket by Kohli.
|8.2 : M Rahman to V Kohli, Back of a length ball on the body, Kohli plays a very controlled pull towards deep mid-wicket for a single.
|8.3 : M Rahman to R Sharma, Comes 'round the wicket and bowls it on off, Rohit defends it to mid off.
|8.4 : M Rahman to R Sharma, Slashed but only for one. Mustafizur bowls it on the fourth stump line, Rohit slashes it but to third man and gets a single.
|8.5 : M Rahman to V Kohli, Bouncer! Nice surprise delivery from Mustafizur. He has directed it well to. It is close to the body. Kohli sways away from it.
|8.6 : M Rahman to V Kohli, Good shot! Length ball on off, Kohli gets on top of the ball and drives it through cover. The long boundary there means that the ball does not reach the fence but they get three once again. These two are good runners between the wicket.
|9.1 : M Mortaza to V Kohli, Length ball on off, Kohli taps it back to the bowler.
|9.2 : M Mortaza to V Kohli, Fuller on off, Kohli looks to flick it but gets a leading edge back towards the bowler.
|9.3 : M Mortaza to V Kohli, OH! Good length ball outside off, Kohli comes down the track and looks to hit it on the off side. He misses, Mushfiqur behind the stumps looks to hit the stumps with an underarm throw but he misses.
|9.4 : M Mortaza to V Kohli, On middle and leg, this time Virat strokes it wide of mid on and gets a run.
|9.5 : M Mortaza to R Sharma, Edge but just short of second slip. Length ball swinging away from the batsman. Rohit looks to defend but gets a thick outside edge. He plays it with soft hands and hence it bounce just short of the diving Soumya Sarkar at second slip. It goes past him to third man and they take a run.
|9.6 : M Mortaza to V Kohli, Good length ball on off, Virat pushes it to the man at cover.
|Powerplay 2 time! Four fielders can be kept outside the 30-yard circle till the end of the 40th over. Meanwhile there is a change in bowling, Mohammad Saifuddin replaces Mustafizur Rahman.
|10.1 : M Saifuddin to R Sharma, Hits the deck hard first up on off, Rohit blocks it off the back foot.
|10.2 : M Saifuddin to R Sharma, Oh! Luck going India's way at the moment. Length ball on off, it keeps low after pitching. Rohit defends it with soft hands and it goes to second slip on a bounce. A fraction lower and this would have been a wicket.
|10.3 : M Saifuddin to R Sharma, Good length ball outside off, Sharma plays it to point and gets a single.
|10.4 : M Saifuddin to V Kohli, Good length ball on off, Virat defends it to cover.
|10.5 : M Saifuddin to V Kohli, Outside off, Kohli strokes it wide of cover and gets to the other end.
|10.6 : M Saifuddin to R Sharma, Dot to finish the over. Just 2 off Saifuddin's first. He bowls the last one on the stumps and Rohit blocks it to see off the over.
|11.1 : M Mortaza to V Kohli, Short of a length, Kohli pulls this away to deep mid-wicket without much timing for a single.
|11.2 : M Mortaza to R Sharma, Outside off on a good length, punched towards mid-wicket by Rohit.
|11.3 : M Mortaza to R Sharma, Thick inside edge! A length ball outside off, Rohit comes ahead to punch this through cover but the ball goes off the inside edge to backward square leg! A single is taken. Sharma is not finding his timing here.
|11.4 : M Mortaza to V Kohli, Five wides! A bouncer on leg stump from Mortaza, Virat goes ahead initially to play the ball but it bounces really too high and over the head of Kohli. The keeper cannot hold onto the ball either with a dive. The ball goes away behind to the rope. Free runs for India.
|M Mortaza to V Kohli, Virat works it down the leg side. They pick up a single.
|11.5 : M Mortaza to R Sharma, Rohit Sharma rocks onto the back foot and slashes this ball to deep third man for a single.
|11.6 : M Mortaza to V Kohli, Pushed away to deep cover for a single by VK. The Indian skipper retains strike. 10 runs off this over, might give India some push.
|12.1 : M Saifuddin to V Kohli, Good length ball on off, Kohli drives it to deep cover and gets a single.
|12.2 : M Saifuddin to R Sharma, Full on off, Rohit drives it to mid on and gets a single.
|12.3 : M Saifuddin to V Kohli, Length ball on off, Kohli strokes it to mid-wicket and gets a run.
|12.4 : M Saifuddin to R Sharma, Outside off on a length, Kohli slaps it to point.
|12.5 : M Saifuddin to R Sharma, Hits the deck hard on a length, Rohit hits it straight to cover.
|12.6 : M Saifuddin to R Sharma, Excellent finish to the over. Saifuddin bowls a pin-point yorker on off, Rohit does well to jam it out.
|Rubel Hossain comes on to bowl now.
|13.1 : R Hossain to V Kohli, Good ball to start. On a length outside off, slight away movement. Kohli pats it solidly towards point.
|13.2 : R Hossain to V Kohli, Flicked away to deep mid-wicket by Virat for a run. The 50 comes up for India.
|13.3 : R Hossain to R Sharma, OUT! Chopped on! Rohit's tough stay in the middle has been brought to an end by Rubel Hossain. The change of bowling has worked. A short length ball outside off, Rohit plays a lazy pull but the ball does not bounce as much as he expects. Also looks like he was a little late on that shot. The ball goes off the under edge and onto the stumps. Bangladesh have a good grip on the game now.
|Lokesh Rahul walks out to bat at number 4.
|13.4 : R Hossain to L Rahul, Good ball to the new batsman. On top of middle, Rahul defends it with soft hands back down to the bowler.
|13.5 : R Hossain to L Rahul, Good shot! Confident one. A fuller length ball outside off, Rahul leans into the ball and drives it to cover. The ball goes straight to the fielder though.
|13.6 : R Hossain to L Rahul, On a length outside off, Lokesh defends it off the back foot towards the off side.
|14.1 : M Saifuddin to V Kohli, Punched confidently on the back foot towards cover by Kohli. Good shot but not in the gap.
|14.2 : M Saifuddin to V Kohli, Bowled on middle, tucked away through square leg for a single by Kohli.
|14.3 : M Saifuddin to L Rahul, Bowled on the pads of Rahul, the batsman flicks it through square leg and gets off the mark as well. He brings his skipper back on strike with a single.
|14.4 : M Saifuddin to V Kohli, FOUR! That is the shot of the day! Outside off on a length, hit on the up by Kohli through cover. The timing is such that even if the boundary is a long one, the sweeper still does not have a chance to reach that one.
|14.5 : M Saifuddin to V Kohli, Smart batting this. On a length on middle, pushed towards mid on with soft hands by Kohli. Quick single taken.
|14.6 : M Saifuddin to L Rahul, Another single to end the over. Rahul pats this ball to the right of mid on for a quick run.
|15.1 : R Hossain to L Rahul, Good ball! On a length outside off and shapes slightly away. Rahul looks to defend the ball but it goes past the outside edge.
|15.2 : R Hossain to L Rahul, Back of a length outside off, run down to third man with real delicate hands by Rahul. Single picked up.
|15.3 : R Hossain to V Kohli, FOUR! That was a deliberate shot but was too close for comfort! A length ball outside off, Kohli wanted to run this down to third man but it goes uppishly and too close to the slip fielder. The fielder though cannot get a hand to the ball despite the dive and it runs away to the third man boundary.
|15.4 : R Hossain to V Kohli, The Indian skipper has flicked the ball off his pads. One run added to the total.
|15.5 : R Hossain to L Rahul, On a length outside off, pushed away to deep cover for a run by Rahul.
|15.6 : R Hossain to V Kohli, FOUR! Poor ball and Kohli takes full toll. On the middle and leg stump line, easy pickings for a batsman of this caliber. Virat comes inside the line and glances it away to deep fine leg for a boundary.
|16.1 : M Saifuddin to L Rahul, Good length ball on off, Rahul defends it to point.
|16.2 : M Saifuddin to L Rahul, Fuller on off, Rahul once again defends it.
|16.3 : M Saifuddin to L Rahul, Almost chopped on! Length ball outside off. It is not wide enough to cut but Rahul still goes for it. He gets an inside edge which goes past the stump and towards the fine leg region for a single.
|16.4 : M Saifuddin to V Kohli, Driven excellently. Length ball on off, Kohli drives it through covers but the fielder stops it before the cushion and they take three.
|16.5 : M Saifuddin to L Rahul, Fuller on off, KL drives it to the man at mid off.
|16.6 : M Saifuddin to L Rahul, On the pads, Rahul flicks it wide of deep mid-wicket and gets a couple.
|Drinks break! Bangladesh holding things quite tightly here in this game so far after their skipper elected to bowl first. They have sent back both the Indian openers. As for India, their skipper has looked in real good touch but he will need support from the other end if they have to improve the scoring rate. The next passage of play will be a vital one!
|17.1 : R Hossain to V Kohli, Full on the fourth stump line, Kohli drives it to the man at mid off.
|17.2 : R Hossain to V Kohli, This time on off, Kohli taps it to point and takes a quick single.
|17.3 : R Hossain to L Rahul, WIDE! Rubel bowls it down the leg side, Rahul looks to flick but misses. The umpire stretches out his arms to signal wide.
|R Hossain to L Rahul, Good length ball on off, Rahul defends off the front foot.
|17.4 : R Hossain to L Rahul, Slower delivery on off, Rahul plays it to third man and gets one.
|17.5 : R Hossain to V Kohli, FOUR! Rubel bowls it full on the pads. He was asking to be hit there. Kohli obligies and thrashes his flick through mid-wicket for a boundary.
|17.6 : R Hossain to V Kohli, Back of a length ball on the body, Kohli pulls it to fine leg for a single.
|18.1 : M Saifuddin to V Kohli, Bouncer on off, Kohli plays a controlled pull which falls short of Mehidy Hassan at short mid-wicket.
|18.2 : M Saifuddin to V Kohli, Good length ball on off, Virat defends it off the back foot.
|18.3 : M Saifuddin to V Kohli, On middle, Kohli flicks it to the man at mid-wicket.
|18.4 : M Saifuddin to V Kohli, OUT! The Indian supporters here in Cardiff have gone silent here. Saifuddin bowls it full on middle and off, Virat comes ahead, shuffles across and looks to flick but it goes off the inside edge, flicks his pad and goes onto disturb the stumps. Saifuddin is ecstatic and why wouldn't he be? The Indian skipper who was looking so good out in the middle departs. Huge moment in the game!
|Vijay Shankar walks out to bat at number 5.
|18.5 : M Saifuddin to V Shankar, Good length ball on off, Shankar starts his innings with a back foot defense.
|18.6 : M Saifuddin to V Shankar, Shorter on off, Shankar sways away from it. Tremendous over from Saifuddin. It's a wicket maiden and it had the big wicket of Virat Kohli.
|19.1 : R Hossain to L Rahul, Outside off, Rahul leaves it alone.
|19.2 : R Hossain to L Rahul, Good length ball on off, Rahul defends it off the front foot.
|19.3 : R Hossain to L Rahul, FOUR! Short, wide and punished. Rubel bowls it outside off, Rahul frees his arm and slashes it over covers for a boundary.
|19.4 : R Hossain to L Rahul, Now follows it up with a good solid front defense.
|19.5 : R Hossain to L Rahul, Length ball around off, Rahul cuts it to point and gets one.
|19.6 : R Hossain to V Shankar, Fuller on off, Shankar defends it off the front foot.
|20.1 : M Saifuddin to L Rahul, FOUR! That was four the moment he hit it. Saifuddin bowls it on a length on off, Rahul picks the length early and pulls it over square leg wide of the fielder in the deep for a boundary.
|20.2 : M Saifuddin to L Rahul, Full on off, Rahul drives it wide of the man at cover and takes one.
|20.3 : M Saifuddin to V Shankar, Shankar is off the mark. Length ball outside off, Vijay guides it down to the man at third man and gets one.
|20.4 : M Saifuddin to L Rahul, On middle and leg, Rahul flicks it wide of deep mid-wicket and gets a couple.
|20.5 : M Saifuddin to L Rahul, How has that been kept out? Length ball on off, the ball keeps very low after pitching. Rahul looks to defend but is taken aback by how low it kept. He somehow manages to get bat on ball. It hits it bottom edge of his bat and goes over the off stump.
|20.6 : M Saifuddin to L Rahul, On the pads, Rahul flicks it to mid-wicket.
|21.1 : R Hossain to V Shankar, Good drive from Shankar. He comes well ahead to this length ball outside off, pushed towards cover by Vijay. There was a good stride forward.
|21.2 : R Hossain to V Shankar, Eased down to third man for a single this time.
|21.3 : R Hossain to L Rahul, Length ball on off, defended back towards the bowler by Rahul.
|21.4 : R Hossain to L Rahul, FOUR! Rahul is looking incredible in the middle. Short on off, Rahul stands tall and pulls this away with ease wide of deep mid-wicket. It was well-controlled. He is not going to be dictated terms to. The 100 comes up for India.
|21.5 : R Hossain to L Rahul, Smart batting this. A length ball on off, patted towards the mid on region. Single taken.
|21.6 : R Hossain to V Shankar, OUT! Shankar departs. He has lost the opportunity to claim for a place in the playing eleven. A length ball outside off, Vijay looks to punch this off the back foot but gets an outside edge on its way through to the keeper. Rubel strikes for the second time today. Another budding partnership has been nipped. Bangladesh wresting good control in this game.
|Out walks MS Dhoni to a huge cheer from the crowd. Also, Abu Jayed comes onto bowl now.
|22.1 : Abu Jayed to L Rahul, Wide! Starts off on a wrong note. Jayed bowls this down the leg side and it has been wided by the umpire.
|Abu Jayed to L Rahul, FOUR! What a shot! A length ball wide outside off, cut away hard by Rahul after backing away. The ball flies wide of point and beats third man with ease. Such control.
|22.2 : Abu Jayed to L Rahul, Length ball on off, defended back towards the bowler watchfully by KL.
|22.3 : Abu Jayed to L Rahul, On a length outside off once more, Rahul comes ahead and defends the ball with soft hands towards cover.
|22.4 : Abu Jayed to L Rahul, Another good defensive stroke by Rahul towards mid on. He covered the ball well before defending it.
|22.5 : Abu Jayed to L Rahul, On the money once more from Jayed, Lokesh pats it towards cover coming ahead.
|22.6 : Abu Jayed to L Rahul, FOUR! Fabulous shot! Overpitched by Abu this time on off, driven past mid off by Rahul. The timing and placement is such that it reaches the boundary with ease. India reach Nelson.
|23.1 : R Hossain to MS Dhoni, Back of a length outside off, cuts in a bit after landing. Dhoni lets it go through.
|23.2 : R Hossain to MS Dhoni, FOUR! Dhoni is off the mark in style. What a shot. A length ball just outside off, nothing wrong with the ball. Dhoni just quite remarkably just comes ahead and pushes this ball in the gap through covers. The ball is so well-timed the only running the fielders had to do was to get the ball back from the other side of the rope.
|23.3 : R Hossain to MS Dhoni, The batsman shows the full face of the bat and defends the ball off the back foot.
|23.4 : R Hossain to MS Dhoni, Another back foot push towards cover by MSD. Good shot.
|23.5 : R Hossain to MS Dhoni, Cut away to deep cover for a single by MS.
|23.6 : R Hossain to L Rahul, Punched off the back foot to deep cover for a single by Rahul. A good over for India this, 6 off it.
|Just one over for Jayed. Shakib Al Hasan is now on.
|24.1 : Al Hasan to L Rahul, SIX! Welcome to the attack, Shakib. A short ball on middle, Rahul goes back and pulls this way over deep mid-wicket. He has his eye well in here and will not miss out on half-trackers like that.
|24.2 : Al Hasan to L Rahul, Flighted on middle, pushed back to the bowler by Rahul.
|24.3 : Al Hasan to L Rahul, Turned towards mid-wicket by Lokesh. He wants the single but Dhoni declines.
|24.4 : Al Hasan to L Rahul, Slower through the air on off, Rahul comes ahead to defend but the ball goes off the thick inside half and on the leg side. Single taken.
|24.5 : Al Hasan to MS Dhoni, Slower again outside off, Dhoni comes down the track but misses the ball as he tries to defend. The ball hits him on the pads but well outside the line.
|24.6 : Al Hasan to MS Dhoni, Pushed to the cover region by the batsman.
|Abu Jayed with a change of ends.
|25.1 : Abu Jayed to L Rahul, FOUR! Terrific shot. Rahul plays yet another gorgeous drive. This time to the right of the bowler. A half-volley but it has to be put away nonetheless. The ball is driven past mid on with such calmness.
|25.2 : Abu Jayed to L Rahul, Rahul looks to cut this ball wide outside off but misses it.
|25.3 : Abu Jayed to L Rahul, Wide! Bowled wide down the leg side and it is penalised by the umpire.
|Abu Jayed to L Rahul, The batsman has defended it by getting right behind the line of the delivery.
|25.4 : Abu Jayed to L Rahul, Punched off the back foot towards cover-point by Rahul. Dot ball.
|25.5 : Abu Jayed to L Rahul, FOUR! No one moves when Rahul hits the ball like that. A length ball outside off, Lokesh leans into the drive as he just pushes the ball past extra-cover with superlative timing. Picks up another boundary.
|25.6 : Abu Jayed to L Rahul, FIFTY COMES UP FOR RAHUL! He is ringing all the right bells before the mega-event. A fuller length ball on off, driven past mid off for a couple of runs as Rahul gets to the landmark. This has been a really pleasing innings to watch so far but Rahul would love to go on and make this into a big score. 11 runs off this Abu Jayed over.
|26.1 : Al Hasan to MS Dhoni, Floated on middle, Dhoni comes down and looks to flick it but gets an inside edge onto his pads.
|26.2 : Al Hasan to MS Dhoni, Tossed up on middle and leg, Dhoni drives it to the right of short mid-wicket who gets to it quickly.
|26.3 : Al Hasan to MS Dhoni, Shorter on off, Dhoni gets on his back foot and hits it to long on for one.
|26.4 : Al Hasan to L Rahul, Gives it flight on off, KL defends it with calmness.
|26.5 : Al Hasan to L Rahul, Slower through the air on off, Rahul blocks it.
|26.6 : Al Hasan to L Rahul, Short on off, Rahul cuts it but finds the man at point.
|Mehidy Hasan replaces Abu Jayed.
|27.1 : M Hasan to MS Dhoni, Flatter one on middle, pushed along the ground back to the bowler by Dhoni.
|27.2 : M Hasan to MS Dhoni, Flighted on off and middle, turned towards mid-wicket by MS.
|27.3 : M Hasan to MS Dhoni, Another flighted ball that is met by the straight bat of Dhoni. It goes back to the bowler.
|27.4 : M Hasan to MS Dhoni, MSD runs down the track and hits this ball down to long on for a single.
|27.5 : M Hasan to L Rahul, Flatter on the pads, Rahul pushes this ball to the right of mid-wicket for a single.
|27.6 : M Hasan to MS Dhoni, Dhoni pushes this ball to long off for a single. He keeps strike for the next over.
|28.1 : Al Hasan to MS Dhoni, Bowled flatter on middle, pushed towards cover by Dhoni.
|28.2 : Al Hasan to MS Dhoni, Slower through the air on off, MS comes ahead and looks to defend the ball but it lobs off the pads towards the mid-wicket fielder.
|28.3 : Al Hasan to MS Dhoni, FOUR! Dhoni decides enough is enough and runs down the track to this ball. He finds the gap wide of long on even though he does not time the ball as well as he would have liked to. Gets into double figures with that four.
|28.4 : Al Hasan to MS Dhoni, Shorter and quicker on middle, Dhoni wants to punch it off the back foot but it goes off the inside edge towards square leg. A run is taken.
|28.5 : Al Hasan to L Rahul, The batsman rocks onto the back foot and punches the ball back to the bowler.
|28.6 : Al Hasan to L Rahul, Pushed towards mid-wicket by Rahul staying nice and tall.
|29.1 : M Hasan to MS Dhoni, Flatter one on the pads, Dhoni works this away to deep mid-wicket for a single.
|29.2 : M Hasan to L Rahul, Five wides! A slower off spinner on middle, Rahul initially wants to tuck this away but the excess spin on it takes it down the leg side. The batsman leaves it alone and the keeper too misses the ball. It goes behind to the rope.
|M Hasan to L Rahul, Flatter on off, turned towards mid-wicket by Rahul.
|29.3 : M Hasan to L Rahul, Rahul stays back to this flatter one on middle, he turns his bat early in an attempt to flick but the ball goes off the leading edge and rolls back to the bowler.
|29.4 : M Hasan to L Rahul, The batsman flicks it away with a wristy shot but finds the fielder at mid-wicket.
|29.5 : M Hasan to L Rahul, Defended off the front foot by Rahul presenting the full face of the bat.
|29.6 : M Hasan to L Rahul, A flatter one on middle which is kept out by KL to end the over.
|30.1 : Al Hasan to MS Dhoni, Keeps a tad low! Flatter and fired wide outside off, Dhoni looks to cut but misses the ball.
|30.2 : Al Hasan to MS Dhoni, Shorter one outside off, cut away to deep cover for a run by MSD.
|30.3 : Al Hasan to L Rahul, FOUR! Shot! A flatter one on the pads, Rahul comes inside the line early before lifting it over deep backward square leg. The ball reaches the boundary. The 50-run stand comes up between these two.
|30.4 : Al Hasan to L Rahul, SIX! That has gone out of the ground! Rahul, you beauty. This is some striking. A flighted ball outside off, Lokesh takes full toll of the overpitched nature of the delivery and flies above the sightscreen and out of the park. Huge! The ball will take some retrieving. 2 boundaries in 2 balls, Shakib will be wondering what to bowl now.
|30.5 : Al Hasan to L Rahul, KL has played that off the front foot and into the ground.
|30.6 : Al Hasan to L Rahul, FOUR! Make it 15 off the over! A really expensive one from Shakib. A flatter ball on the pads, Rahul comes inside the line and then sweeps it over deep backward square leg for a boundary.
|31.1 : M Hasan to MS Dhoni, SIX! Dhoni's time to go big now! Looks like the Indians have decided to attack the spinners. A flatter one on middle, MS lifts it with his traditional shot over wide long on. The ball ends up in the stands.
|31.2 : M Hasan to MS Dhoni, Leading edge that lobs through no-man's region at cover. A flatter on middle, Dhoni looks to flick the ball away but it takes the leading edge and goes aerially through cover. Luckily there is no fielder there and two runs can be taken.
|31.3 : M Hasan to MS Dhoni, The batsman works it down the leg side. They pick up a single.
|31.4 : M Hasan to L Rahul, Lovely shot! A flatter one outside off, driven hard by Rahul after making room. He finds the gap to the left of cover. Two runs taken.
|31.5 : M Hasan to L Rahul, Rahul shows the full face of the bat and defends the ball off the back foot.
|31.6 : M Hasan to L Rahul, Another one kept out by Lokesh from the crease to end the over. 11 runs off this.
|Drinks break! Dhoni and Rahul have turned the game around and started India's fightback. The two have added 74 runs in just 60 balls and attacked the Bangladeshi spinners. Rahul in particular, has looked scintillating. Bangladesh, on the other hand, will not be too worried yet as the run-rate can still be controlled but they would love a wicket or two because they know that if these two continue till the 40th over or so, the ending can be destructive from India as Hardik Pandya and Ravindra Jade
|32.1 : M Hossain to MS Dhoni, Starts with a straighter ball on off, Dhoni pushes it to mid off.
|32.2 : M Hossain to MS Dhoni, FOUR! What a shot! Dhoni comes down the track and whips it wide of short fine leg for a boundary.
|32.3 : M Hossain to MS Dhoni, Follows it up with a single down to long on.
|32.4 : M Hossain to L Rahul, Tossed up on middle, Rahul milks it to long on and gets one.
|32.5 : M Hossain to MS Dhoni, Fuller on middle, Dhoni strokes it to mid-wicket.
|32.6 : M Hossain to MS Dhoni, Short around off, Dhoni punches it through covers and they get three as the ball does not have the legs to go to the fence.
|33.1 : M Hasan to MS Dhoni, Floated on middle and leg, Dhoni turns it to short fine leg.
|33.2 : M Hasan to MS Dhoni, Tossed up on leg, Dhoni comes down the track and milks it to long on.
|33.3 : M Hasan to L Rahul, FOUR! Mehidy bowls it short outside off. He serves it on the plate for Rahul cuts it through point for a boundary.
|33.4 : M Hasan to L Rahul, On the pads, Rahul flicks it straight to mid-wicket.
|33.5 : M Hasan to L Rahul, Tossed up on off, Rahul defends it onto the ground.
|33.6 : M Hasan to L Rahul, Once again Rahul finds the man at mid-wicket with his flick.
|34.1 : M Hossain to MS Dhoni, Flatter on middle, pushed down to long on for a single by Dhoni.
|34.2 : M Hossain to L Rahul, Flatter one on the pads, turned towards mid-wicket by KL.
|34.3 : M Hossain to L Rahul, Another one fired in on the pads, pushed towards mid-wicket by Rahul.
|34.4 : M Hossain to L Rahul, Eased down to long on for a single by Rahul.
|34.5 : M Hossain to MS Dhoni, Pushed away to the right of deep cover by Dhoni but the former Indian skipper decides only a single is enough there.
|34.6 : M Hossain to L Rahul, 2 wides! A wide down the leg side, the keeper cannot collect it cleanly. Dhoni runs through to the other end as the short fine leg fielder mops up.
|M Hossain to MS Dhoni, FOUR! Flatter on middle, Dhoni comes down the track and lifts this ball over mid-wicket. It flies away to the deep mid-wicket boundary. The acceleration is well and truly on from the Indians, 9 runs off this over. 1 shy of 200 now.
|35.1 : M Hasan to L Rahul, 200 comes up for India with this single. It is on the pads, Rahul flicks it to square leg and gets one.
|35.2 : M Hasan to MS Dhoni, SIX! Don't bother looking this is out of here. Tossed up on off, it is under Dhoni's bat and he whacks it over mid-wicket for a maximum.
|35.3 : M Hasan to MS Dhoni, WIDE! Has to reload that again. He has bowled it way outside the off stump. Dhoni has a go at it but misses.
|M Hasan to MS Dhoni, WIDE! This time down the leg side. Wide signalled.
|M Hasan to MS Dhoni, Tossed up on off, MS blocks it.
|35.4 : M Hasan to MS Dhoni, Shorter on off, Dhoni punches it to the man at cover.
|35.5 : M Hasan to MS Dhoni, NO BALL! Mehidy has taken the stumps on his followthrough. He bowls it on middle and leg, Dhoni squeezes it to long on and gets a single. Free Hit to follow.
|FREE HIT TIME!!!
|M Hasan to L Rahul, FOUR! Makes the full use of the free hit. He gets a floated ball on off, Rahul plays the reverse sweep through the third man region for a boundary.
|35.6 : M Hasan to L Rahul, On the pads, Rahul flicks it to mid-wicket. End of a big and expensive over. 15 runs came off the over.
|36.1 : M Hossain to MS Dhoni, FOUR! That brings up the FIFTY FOR DHONI! What a way to get to it as well. Also, what a time for him to get into such form. A flatter one on the pads, Dhoni whips it over deep backward square leg for a boundary. Such a vital knock for the team and personally.
|36.2 : M Hossain to MS Dhoni, SIX! Four first, now six! Vintage Dhoni time. A flighted ball on middle, Dhoni gives this a full swing of the bat, down on one knee. That was six from the time it left the bat. Ends up going out of the park over cow corner.
|New ball please! That shot from Dhoni has seen the ball getting lost. The fourth umpire comes in with a box.
|36.3 : M Hossain to MS Dhoni, Flatter on middle, pushed down to long on for a single.
|36.4 : M Hossain to L Rahul, Pushed through the cover region by the batsman. They pick up a single.
|36.5 : M Hossain to MS Dhoni, Dhoni eases this ball away to deep cover for another single.
|36.6 : M Hossain to L Rahul, Runs off all the balls in this over. A single to end, 14 off the over totally. Punched off the back foot to long on.
|Sabbir Rahman to have a go with the ball now.
|37.1 : S Rahman to L Rahul, Bowls it short on off, Rahul hits it hard over mid on which goes to long on on a couple of bounces. They take a single.
|37.2 : S Rahman to MS Dhoni, Tossed up on middle, Dhoni strokes it to long on for one.
|37.3 : S Rahman to L Rahul, Shorter on middle, Rahul gets on his back foot and whips it to deep mid-wicket for one.
|37.4 : S Rahman to MS Dhoni, On the pads, MS looks to flick but it goes off his pad and they run through. Leg bye signalled by the umpire.
|37.5 : S Rahman to L Rahul, Tossed up on middle and leg, KL plays it to long on and rotates the strike.
|37.6 : S Rahman to MS Dhoni, Flighted on the stumps, MS blocks it to see off Sabbir's first.
|Mustafizur Rahman comes back on to bowl now.
|38.1 : M Rahman to L Rahul, FOUR! Edge but they will take it however it comes. Length ball outside off, Rahul loks to slash it but gets an outside edge through the vacant slip cordon for a boundary.
|38.2 : M Rahman to L Rahul, Now blocks the following ball confidently off the back foot.
|38.3 : M Rahman to L Rahul, Length ball outside off, Rahul runs it down to third man for one.
|38.4 : M Rahman to MS Dhoni, Outside off on a length, Dhoni slaps it to sweeper cover and gets to the other end.
|38.5 : M Rahman to L Rahul, Good length ball on middle and leg, Rahul taps it to cover and looks for a quick single but Dhoni sends him back.
|38.6 : M Rahman to L Rahul, Length ball on middle, Rahul blocks it to get through the over.
|39.1 : S Rahman to MS Dhoni, Dhoni shows aggression again as he comes down the track and hits it hard to long on. There is a man there so just a single.
|39.2 : S Rahman to L Rahul, On the pads, Rahul turns it to square leg and gets one.
|39.3 : S Rahman to MS Dhoni, Oh, he will feel he has missed it. Comes down the track and Sabbir offers him a juicy full toss. Dhoni cannot do much but just stroke it to long on for one.
|39.4 : S Rahman to L Rahul, Short outside off, Rahul looks to cut but misses.
|39.5 : S Rahman to L Rahul, Tossed up on the pads, Rahul taps it back to the bowler.
|39.6 : S Rahman to L Rahul, Short on off, Rahul punches it to sweeper cover for a single.
|Powerplay 3 signalled by the umpire. Now 5 fielders can be placed outside the 30 yard circle till the 50th over.
|40.1 : M Rahman to L Rahul, Length ball on middle and leg, Rahul looks to play it on the off side but gets an inside edge which goes towards the fine leg region for a single.
|40.2 : M Rahman to MS Dhoni, Back of a length ball outside off, MS looks to cut but misses.
|40.3 : M Rahman to MS Dhoni, Short on off, Dhoni pulls it to deep mid-wicket for a single.
|40.4 : M Rahman to L Rahul, Back of a length ball outside off, Rahul sways away from it.
|40.5 : M Rahman to L Rahul, Length ball on off, Rahul blocks it to cover.
|40.6 : M Rahman to L Rahul, SIX! 250 comes up with that maximum. Also, Rahul moves to 98 with that maximum. It is shorter in length, Rahul plays the pull and whacks it over square leg for a maximum.
|41.1 : S Rahman to MS Dhoni, Flatter on middle, punched off the back foot towards cover.
|41.2 : S Rahman to MS Dhoni, Turned towards deep mid-wicket for a run by Dhoni.
|41.3 : S Rahman to L Rahul, Pushed off the back foot to long on by Rahul. He moves to 99!
|41.4 : S Rahman to MS Dhoni, Driven straight to cover this time by Dhoni.
|41.5 : S Rahman to MS Dhoni, Flatter outside off, chopped away to deep cover for a run by Dhoni. The crowd realises that Rahul is on strike now and makes noise.
|41.6 : S Rahman to L Rahul, HUNDRED FOR RAHUL! What an innings for him. What a time for it to come to. A flatter one outside off, driven to deep cover by Lokesh to get to the landmark. Such an important knock going into the World Cup. This inning has been full of class from him. If there were any doubts who might bat at number 4 for India, this innings should have quashed them.
|42.1 : M Rahman to L Rahul, Full on off, Rahul strokes it to deep cover and gets a single.
|42.2 : M Rahman to MS Dhoni, Full on middle this time Dhoni plays it to deep cover and gets to the other end.
|42.3 : M Rahman to L Rahul, Pull his length back on middle, Rahul taps it down to third man and gets a run.
|42.4 : M Rahman to MS Dhoni, Length ball on middle, Dhoni flicks it to mid-wicket and gets one.
|42.5 : M Rahman to L Rahul, Good length ball on off, Rahul taps it to point and grunts a loud no.
|42.6 : M Rahman to L Rahul, SIX! As soon as the ball hit the bat it was six. The sound it made was as sweet as sugar. Back of a length ball on off, Rahul pulls it over the square leg fence for a biggie.
|43.1 : S Rahman to MS Dhoni, Flatter on middle, Dhoni punches it to long on for a single.
|43.2 : S Rahman to L Rahul, OUT! Rahul has been bowled. A terrific knock comes to an end. Sabbir gets the centurion. A flatter one on leg, Rahul tries to come inside the line and sweep it over deep square leg but the ball keeps low and gets him on the glove before going onto the stumps. This has been a lovely innings though and makes a lot of things simpler in the Indian camp. Also, in the context of this game, India has moved to a strong position with the help of Lokesh's 100!
|The new man in is Hardik Pandya.
|43.3 : S Rahman to H Pandya, Flatter on middle, punched back down to long on for a single by Hardik.
|43.4 : S Rahman to MS Dhoni, Pushed off the outside half towards point by MS.
|43.5 : S Rahman to MS Dhoni, Left alone now by Dhoni as this one is well outside off. It just ends up inside the tramline though and is not adjudged wide.
|43.6 : S Rahman to MS Dhoni, Pushed to deep cover for a single by MSD. He keeps strike for the next over.
|Rubel Hossain is back on.
|44.1 : R Hossain to MS Dhoni, Wide outside off, driven to deep cover by Dhoni for a run.
|44.2 : R Hossain to H Pandya, On a length on middle, Hardik flicks it away wristily to deep mid-wicket for a single.
|44.3 : R Hossain to MS Dhoni, Punched away to cover off the back foot by Dhoni.
|44.4 : R Hossain to MS Dhoni, SIX! That has been deposited on the sightscreen. A half-volley outside off, Dhoni just reaches out and jabs this ball over long on. Huge! And that too with such ease.
|44.5 : R Hossain to MS Dhoni, Terrible fielding. A fuller length ball outside off, Dhoni pushes this ball to the left of mid off. The fielder there tumbles over the ball and fails to stop it completely. Three runs are taken!
|44.6 : R Hossain to H Pandya, Another wristy flick to deep mid-wicket for a single by Hardik. He keeps strike for the next over.
|45.1 : S Rahman to H Pandya, FOUR! Jeez! That was hit with venom. Short and straight outside off, Hardik smacks it straight through the legs of the bowler for a boundary.
|45.2 : S Rahman to H Pandya, Now follows it up with a single by punching it towards cover.
|45.3 : S Rahman to MS Dhoni, DROPPED AND FOUR! Liton Das has dropped the dangerous MS Dhoni here. Tossed up on middle and off, Dhoni looks to go over the man at long on. The bat flips in his hand as he tries to hit it. Liton Das there runs to his right and gets to the ball but cannot hold onto it. The ball hits his hand and goes through him. The ball bounces in front of the ropes and crosses for a boundary.
|45.4 : S Rahman to MS Dhoni, FOUR! This is a clean strike. He is demolishing the bowlers here. Short outside off, Dhoni smashes it over mid off for a boundary.
|45.5 : S Rahman to MS Dhoni, Outside off, Dhoni cuts it to point and gets a single.
|45.6 : S Rahman to H Pandya, Tossed up on off, HP strokes it to covers and keeps the strike with one.
|46.1 : R Hossain to H Pandya, Good yorker! In the blockhole, Hardik can only jam it away to long on for a single.
|46.2 : R Hossain to MS Dhoni, SIX! That is out of the park again! A half-volley from Rubel, Dhoni has his eyes in and easily lifts this ball over long on. No doubt where the ball was going, always the other side of the rope. 300 up for India! Also, Dhoni is into his 90s now.
|46.3 : R Hossain to MS Dhoni, Slower delivery outside off. It is on a length, Dhoni pulls it to deep mid-wicket for a single.
|46.4 : R Hossain to H Pandya, Short on the body, Hardik pulls it hard but it goes to deep mid-wicket on a bounce for a single.
|46.5 : R Hossain to MS Dhoni, Back of a length ball outside off, Dhoni does not play any stroke to it.
|46.6 : R Hossain to MS Dhoni, FOUR! Moves to 99! Length ball on the body, Dhoni pulls it through backward square leg for a boundary with ease. He will have to wait though a bit for his 100 as the over is done. 13 off it in the end.
|Shakib is back on now.
|47.1 : Al Hasan to H Pandya, FIVE WIDES. Shakib bowls it down the leg side, Hardik looks to paddle it but misses. The ball goes between Mushfiqur's leg and into the fence for a boundary.
|Al Hasan to H Pandya, SIX! That is out of here. Shakib tosses it up on middle and leg, Hardik swings his bat at it and whacks it over the mid-wicket fence for a maximum.
|47.2 : Al Hasan to H Pandya, FOUR! In the air but in the gap. Floated on middle and leg, Hardik smashes it between deep mid-wicket and long on for a boundary.
|47.3 : Al Hasan to H Pandya, WIDE! Pressure getting the better of Shakib. Shakib fires one in down the leg side. Hardik has a go at it but misses. Wide signalled.
|Al Hasan to H Pandya, WIDE! Two in two here. Once again Shakib misses his line and bowls it down the leg side. Wide signalled.
|Al Hasan to H Pandya, OUT! Hardik holes out. His cameo comes to an end. Shakib after bowling two wides finally gets his line correct and tosses it up on middle and leg, Hardik swings his bat at it and looks to clear the man at long on. He hits it to the right of Sabbir Rahman but does not get the elevation he was looking for. Sabbir runs to his right and takes a good running catch.
|Dinesh Karthik walks out to bat now.
|47.4 : Al Hasan to D Karthik, Swept straight to the man at short fine leg. He gets a tossed up ball on the pads first up and DK sweeps it to the man at short fine leg.
|Review time! Dinesh Karthik has missed a flatter one and got rapped on the front pad. Considering the line, it looked to the naked eye though as if it landed outside leg. It was given not out by the umpire and Shakib hence reviews. Let's see what the replays say...
|47.5 : Al Hasan to D Karthik, SAFE! Bangladesh lose their only review. Floated ball on leg, Dinesh looks to block it but gets hit on the pad. The keeper and the bowler go up in appeal. Shakib is confident he has got his man. He convinces his skipper to take the review. Mashrafe takes it and the replays roll in. Hawk Eye shows the ball was pitching outside leg and the on field call stays.
|47.6 : Al Hasan to D Karthik, Floated on middle and leg, Karthik sweeps it wide of short fine leg. It looks to be going to the fence but the fielder from deep mid-wicket mops it up before the ropes. Two taken. End of an expensive over from Shakib. A brilliant one for India though. 19 runs and a wicket. Despite getting a wicket this is not what Bangladesh would have wanted from their star player.
|Al Hasan to D Karthik, 2 runs.
|Abu Jayed to bowl the penultimate over.
|48.1 : Abu Jayed to MS Dhoni, Wide! Very wide outside off, Dhoni leaves it alone. It is wided by the umpire as it outside the tramline.
|Abu Jayed to MS Dhoni, SIX! Dhoni gets to his century! What a way to get to the mark. MAHENDRA SINGH DHONI! Stand up and salute this man. A length ball on off, Dhoni smashes this way over the bowler's head and into the stands there. An excellent innings that will give him a massive boost going into the mega-tournament.
|48.2 : Abu Jayed to MS Dhoni, Wide! Bouncer down the leg side and it is wided.
|Abu Jayed to MS Dhoni, Short one on middle, pulled away to deep mid-wicket by Dhoni from deep in the crease. Single taken.
|48.3 : Abu Jayed to D Karthik, FOUR! Karthik gets into the act now. A fuller one on middle, Dinesh goes really deep in the crease so that he can get under the ball. Hits it through mid-wicket and splits the gap between the two men in the deep. Boundary.
|48.4 : Abu Jayed to D Karthik, On a length outside off, pushed away to deep cover for a single by Karthik. He gets Dhoni back on strike now. A biggie upcoming?
|48.5 : Abu Jayed to MS Dhoni, SIX! YES IT IS A MAXIMUM! Over fine leg! A short ball on the body, Dhoni swivels and pulls it away over deep fine leg. The boundary is really short there and the ball ends up in the crowd. Carnage!
|48.6 : Abu Jayed to MS Dhoni, The batsman drives the ball straight down the ground and picks up a single. Dhoni keeps strike for the next over at the end of 21-run one!
|49.1 : Al Hasan to MS Dhoni, Tossed up on the pads, Dhoni comes down the track and looks to heave it over the bowler's head. The ball lobs over Mushfiqur off the pads and Dhoni does not take a single.
|49.2 : Al Hasan to MS Dhoni, OUT! Bowled! End of an excellent knock from MS Dhoni. Once again Dhoni looks to come down the track and heave it over the bowler's head. He misses it and the ball goes onto disturb the timber. Shakib has something to be relieved at. Dhoni's knock comes to an end and he walks off to a huge ovation from the crowd. He raises his bat to appreciate the crowd's applause. With this innings he has sent a warning to the rest of the teams just before the start of the showpiece
|49.3 : Al Hasan to R Jadeja, Shorter on off, Jadeja punches it straight to the man at cover.
|49.4 : Al Hasan to R Jadeja, SIX! Jadeja has no time to settle and he needs none. Shakib bowls a tossed up ball on middle and leg, Jadeja takes the full toll of it and smokes it over the long on fence for a maximum.
|49.5 : Al Hasan to R Jadeja, FOUR! Now follows the maximum with a boundary. 10 runs off the last two balls. Shakib floats it on the pads, Jadeja sweeps it wide of short fine leg for a boundary.
|49.6 : Al Hasan to R Jadeja, Floated on middle and leg, Jadeja hits it over mid-wicket. The ball reaches the man in the deep there on a bounce. They get just a single. 30 off Shakib's last two. 64 runs off the last 4 overs has seen India finish with 359/7 off their 50 overs.
|India have absolutely punched their way back into this game. After being 102/4 at the end of the 22nd over, they have finished with a massive 359/7! All thanks to smashing tons from Lokesh Rahul and the legend, MS Dhoni. Both of them took the Bangladeshi bowlers to cleaners and hit them to all parts of the park and ensured that India end up with a really strong total on the board.
|After being put into bat, India lost their first wicket really early as Dhawan departed getting LBW to Mustafizur. Rohit Sharma too did not look at all comfortable in his stay of 19 out in the middle. The Indian skipper, Virat Kohli looked ominous while he was there but fell against the run of play and when Shankar fell as the fourth wicket, it looked like the Indians would end up with a below-par total once more.
|Enter MS Dhoni, a pushed cover-drive four off the second ball he faced showed that he meant business. Along with KL Rahul who looked absolutely stunning in the middle, the former Indian skipper added 164. The Karnataka lad, Rahul brought up his century while showing an array of excellent and eye-pleasing shots! He was dismissed soon though but his partner, Dhoni took on the baton of scoring the quick runs and accelerated from there. He reached his 100 as well and with the help of the cameo from
|In an innings where 9 bowlers were used, the opening 20 overs bowled by the pacers were the only ones that were good. Thereafter, it was all too easy for the Indian batsmen and the spin attack was absolutely ripped apart by them. A sorry reading for the Tigers after it was looking promising at one stage for them. Nevertheless now they will have to concentrate on batting well. 360 to win, a really tough total but not impossible. Bangladesh will have to bat really well to overhaul it. India will b