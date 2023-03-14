|Batsmen
|R
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|TA Boult
|4
|27
|1
|0
|14.81
|BJ Watling
|23
|64
|3
|0
|35.94
|Bowlers
|O
|M
|R
|W
|Econ
|R Ashwin
|13.5
|2
|59
|7
|4.27
|RA Jadeja
|16
|3
|45
|2
|2.81
|Recent overs : 1 . . . 1 . | . . . . . 1 | . 4 1 . . 1
|Last bat : TA Boultc&b: Ashwin4(27b1x40x6) SR:14.81, FoW:153/10 (44.5 Ovs)
|44.5 : Ashwin to Boult, OUT, no run, fuller ball, lobs it back and Ashwin takes the safe catch low
|44.4 : Ashwin to Boult, no run, full ball, defends to the off side
|44.3 : Ashwin to Boult, no run, fuller ball, works it to long on
|44.2 : Ashwin to Boult, no run, full ball, defends it to the off side
|44.1 : Ashwin to Boult, no run, full ball, defends it to the off side
End of over: NZL 153/9 (Watling 23, Boult 4)
|43.6 : Jadeja to Watling, FOUR, full ball, sweeps fine to the fine leg fielder.
|43.5 : Jadeja to Watling, no run, fuller ball, drives on the up to the off side
|43.4 : Jadeja to Watling, no run, fuller ball, defends it to the leg side
|43.3 : Jadeja to Watling, no run, full ball, defends to the leg side
|43.2 : Jadeja to Watling, no run, fuller ball, defends it to the leg side
|43.1 : Jadeja to Watling, no run, good length ball, defends to the leg side
End of over: NZL 149/9 (Watling 19, Boult 4)
|42.6 : Ashwin to Boult, no run, good length ball, hits the pad and balloons to slip.
|42.5 : Ashwin to Boult, no run, fuller ball, defends to the off side
|42.4 : Ashwin to Watling, one run, full ball, sweeps it out to the square fielder for one
|42.3 : Ashwin to Watling, FOUR, short ball, pulls it down to fine leg to the boundary
|42.2 : Ashwin to Watling, no run, good length ball, defends to the off side no run
|42.1 : Ashwin to Watling, no run, full ball, defends it to the off side
End of over: NZL 144/9 (Watling 14, Boult 4)
|41.6 : Yadav to Watling, one run, full on the pads, works it to deep square.
|41.5 : Yadav to Watling, no run, full ball, works to mid wicket
|41.4 : Yadav to Watling, no run, full ball, defends it to mid on
|41.3 : Yadav to Watling, no run, full ball, defends to the leg side no run
|41.2 : Yadav to Watling, no run, full ball, defends to the leg side
|41.1 : Yadav to Watling, no run, fuller ball, on the pads, APPEAL for LBW denied - going down
End of over: NZL 143/9 (Watling 13, Boult 4)
|40.6 : Jadeja to Boult, no run, good length ball, floats up and left alone.
|40.5 : Jadeja to Boult, no run, full ball, defends to the off side
|40.4 : Jadeja to Boult, no run, fuller ball, defends it out to point
|40.3 : Jadeja to Boult, no run, fuller ball, defends it to the off side
|40.2 : Jadeja to Boult, no run, short ball, dabs to the off side no run
|40.1 : Jadeja to Boult, no run, full ball, defends out to the off side
End of over: NZL 143/9 (Watling 13, Boult 4)
|39.6 : Yadav to Watling, no run, good length ball, left alone outside the off stump.
|39.5 : Yadav to Watling, no run, full ball, works it to mid wicket
|39.4 : Yadav to Watling, no run, full ball, defends to the off side
|39.3 : Yadav to Watling, no run, good length ball, left alone outside the off stump
|39.2 : Yadav to Watling, no run, full ball, works it down to fine leg they refuse the run
|39.1 : Yadav to Watling, no run, fuller ball, swings back in and defends to mid on
End of over: NZL 143/9 (Watling 13, Boult 4)
|38.6 : Jadeja to Boult, no run, good length ball, gets an edge just past the slip fielders.
|38.5 : Jadeja to Boult, no run, fuller ball, defends it to the off side
|38.4 : Jadeja to Boult, no run, good length ball, defends to the off side
|38.3 : Jadeja to Boult, no run, full ball, defends it nicely to the off side
|38.2 : Jadeja to Boult, no run, full ball, defends it to the off side
|38.1 : Jadeja to Boult, no run, full ball, defends it to the leg side
End of over: NZL 143/9 (Watling 13, Boult 4)
|37.6 : Yadav to Watling, no run, full ball, left alone outside the off stump.
|37.5 : Yadav to Watling, no run, full ball, defends it down the pitch
|37.4 : Yadav to Watling, no run, full ball, swings back in and defends to the off side
|37.3 : Yadav to Watling, no run, full ball, defends it to the off side no run
|37.2 : Yadav to Watling, no run, fuller Yorker, swings in sharply does well to dig it out
|37.1 : Yadav to Watling, no run, fuller ball, pushes it to mid off
End of over: NZL 143/9 (Watling 13, Boult 4)
|36.6 : Ashwin to Boult, no run, faster ball, defends to the off side.
|36.5 : Ashwin to Boult, no run, good length ball, defends to the off side no run
|36.4 : Ashwin to Watling, one run, full ball, sweeps it down to fine leg for one
|36.3 : Ashwin to Watling, no run, fuller ball, drives it to cover
|36.2 : Ashwin to Watling, no run, good length ball, defends it nicely to the off side
|36.1 : Ashwin to Watling, no run, fuller ball, defends it down the pitch
End of over: NZL 142/9 (Watling 12, Boult 4)
|35.6 : Yadav to Boult, no run, good length ball, left alone outside the off stump.
|35.5 : Yadav to Boult, no run, full ball, dabs to the leg side no run
|35.4 : Yadav to Boult, no run, good length ball, defends it to the leg side
|35.3 : Yadav to Boult, no run, short ball, dabs it to the leg side no run
|35.2 : Yadav to Boult, FOUR, full ball, goes down leg side and Boult gets a fine edge down to fine leg
|35.1 : Yadav to Boult, no run, good length ball, Boult goes across the stumps and goes down leg side
End of over: NZL 138/9 (Watling 12, Boult 0)
|34.6 : Ashwin to Watling, no run, good length ball, the one that goes the other way is defended by Watling to the off side.
|34.5 : Ashwin to Watling, no run, fuller ball, defends it to the leg side no run
|34.4 : Ashwin to Henry, OUT, no run, fuller ball, goes over the top from outside the off stump and he only finds Shami at mid off
|34.3 : Ashwin to Henry, no run, fuller ball, the ball spins in and hits the pad and the ball pops up and the catch at short leg by Nair is denied by Oxenford
|34.2 : Ashwin to Henry, no run, fuller ball, defends out to the off side no run
|34.1 : Ashwin to Patel, OUT, no run, fuller ball, tosses it up and the ball spins and hits off and middle stump as Patel looks to hoick the ball to the leg side
End of over: NZL 138/7 (Watling 12, Patel 0)
|33.6 : Jadeja to Watling, no run, fuller ball, defends it out to the off side no run.
|33.5 : Jadeja to Watling, two runs, fuller ball, sweeps it down to fine leg for two runs
|33.4 : Jadeja to Watling, no run, good length ball, spins away and goes past the edge of the bat
|33.3 : Jadeja to Watling, no run, fuller ball, defends it to the off side
|33.2 : Jadeja to Watling, no run, fuller ball, defends it to the leg side
|33.1 : Jadeja to Watling, no run, shorter ball, spins away and beats the bat
End of over: NZL 136/7 (Watling 10, Patel 0)
|32.6 : Ashwin to Patel, no run, good length ball, spins sharply, hits the bat and is dropped by the short leg fielder Karun Nair.
|32.5 : Ashwin to Santner, OUT, no run, fuller ball, gets an inside edge and hits the stumps and Santner has to depart
|32.4 : Ashwin to Santner, no run, fuller ball, pads it away no runs
|32.3 : Ashwin to Watling, one run, shorter ball, works it out to the off side for one run
|32.2 : Ashwin to Watling, no run, shorter ball, defends it nicely to the off side
|32.1 : Ashwin to Watling, no run, fuller ball, defends to the off side
End of over: NZL 135/6 (Santner 14, Watling 9)
|31.6 : Jadeja to Santner, no run, shorter ball, lobs to the leg side off the bat but not close to any fielders.
|31.5 : Jadeja to Santner, no run, fuller flatter ball, down the leg side no run
|31.4 : Jadeja to Watling, one run, full ball, works it out to the leg side for one
|31.3 : Jadeja to Watling, no run, fuller ball, gets an inside edge onto the pads
|31.2 : Jadeja to Watling, no run, full ball, defends it down the pitch
|31.1 : Jadeja to Watling, no run, fuller ball, defends it nicely down the pitch
End of over: NZL 134/6 (Santner 14, Watling 8)
|30.6 : Ashwin to Santner, SIX, fuller ball, tosses it up and smashes it for 6 over long on.
|30.5 : Ashwin to Santner, no run, full ball, defends it down the pitch
|30.4 : Ashwin to Santner, no run, good length ball, flatter and left alone
|30.3 : Ashwin to Watling, one run, full ball, paddle sweeps it down to fine leg
|30.2 : Ashwin to Watling, no run, good length ball, defends to the leg side
|30.1 : Ashwin to Watling, no run, fuller ball, defends it nicely to the leg side
End of over: NZL 127/6 (Santner 8, Watling 7)
|29.6 : Jadeja to Santner, FOUR.
|29.5 : Jadeja to Santner, no run, full ball, defends it to the off side no run
|29.4 : Jadeja to Watling, one run, full ball, sweeps it down to fine leg
|29.3 : Jadeja to Watling, no run, fuller ball, defends nicely to the off side
|29.2 : Jadeja to Watling, no run, good length ball, defends it to the off side
|29.1 : Jadeja to Watling, no run, full toss, drives to short cover
End of over: NZL 122/6 (Santner 4, Watling 6)
|28.6 : Mohammed Shami to Santner, no run, full ball, pushes it out to point.
|28.5 : Mohammed Shami to Santner, no run, full ball, defends to the leg side
|28.4 : Mohammed Shami to Santner, APPEAL, no run, good length ball, kept low and hits him on middle stump and looked very close, looks to be hitting some of leg stump
|28.3 : Mohammed Shami to Santner, FOUR, fuller ball, gets an outside edge down to third man to the boundary
|28.2 : Mohammed Shami to Santner, no ball, fuller ball, no balled for overstepping, defends it to the off side
|Mohammed Shami to Santner, no run, full ball, defends it nicely to the off side
|28.1 : Mohammed Shami to Santner, no run, fuller Yorker, swings back in and defends it to the leg side
End of over: NZL 117/6 (Santner 0, Watling 6)
|27.6 : Jadeja to Watling, no run, fuller ball, defends it to the leg side.
|At Drinks, India only need 4 wickets for victory and the pitch is turning. Shami is getting some reverse swing and was unlucky not to get Santner in his last over LBW.
|27.5 : Jadeja to Watling, no run, fuller ball, defends down the pitch
|27.4 : Jadeja to Watling, no run, fuller ball, defends it down the pitch, appeal for run out at the bowlers end is denied
|27.3 : Jadeja to Watling, no run, fuller ball, defends it out to the leg side
|27.2 : Jadeja to Watling, no run, fuller ball, defends to the off side
|27.1 : Jadeja to Watling, FOUR, fuller ball, tossed up and drives through extra cover
End of over: NZL 113/6 (Santner 0, Watling 2)
|26.6 : Mohammed Shami to Santner, no run, good length ball, left alone nicely.
|26.5 : Mohammed Shami to Santner, no run, fuller ball, defends it out to mid on
|26.4 : Mohammed Shami to Santner, no run, short ball, defends it out to the off side
|26.3 : Mohammed Shami to Santner, no run, good length ball, left alone outside the off stump
|26.2 : Mohammed Shami to Santner, APPEAL, no run, fuller ball, swings back in and hits him on the pad, shout for LBW denied, going down leg side from around the wicket
|26.1 : Mohammed Shami to Watling, one run, fuller ball, drives to cover for a quick single
End of over: NZL 112/6 (Santner 0, Watling 1)
|25.6 : Jadeja to Santner, no run, shorter ball, defends out to the off side.
|25.5 : Jadeja to Santner, no run, shorter ball, defends off the back foot down the pitch
|25.4 : Jadeja to Santner, no run, fuller ball, defends it out to the off side
|25.3 : Jadeja to Guptill, OUT, no run, fuller ball, goes on with the arm and hits him in front of middle stump and looks to be hitting the stumps
|25.2 : Jadeja to Guptill, no run, fuller ball, pushes it out to cover no run
|25.1 : Jadeja to Watling, one run, short ball, works to the leg side for one
End of over: NZL 111/5 (Guptill 29, Watling 0)
|24.6 : Mohammed Shami to Guptill, no run, good length ball, defends down the pitch.
|24.5 : Mohammed Shami to Guptill, no run, fuller ball, defends it out to the off side
|24.4 : Mohammed Shami to Guptill, FOUR, fuller ball, swings back in and gets the leading edge down through long off to the boundary
|24.3 : Mohammed Shami to Guptill, no run, fuller ball, guides it out to point no run
|24.2 : Mohammed Shami to Guptill, FOUR, good length ball, gets the outside edge and the ball goes through the slips to third man
|24.1 : Mohammed Shami to Guptill, no run, good length ball, hangs the bat out and beats the outside edge
End of over: NZL 103/5 (Guptill 21, Watling 0)
|23.6 : Jadeja to Watling, no run, fuller ball, defends it nicely to the leg side.
|23.5 : Jadeja to Watling, no run, fuller ball, defends down the pitch
|23.4 : Jadeja to Neesham, OUT, no run, fuller ball, gets a leading edge to short mid wicket where Kohli takes the catch low to his right
|23.3 : Jadeja to Neesham, no run, fuller ball, defends it down the pitch
|23.2 : Jadeja to Guptill, one run, fuller ball, drives out to extra cover for one
|23.1 : Jadeja to Guptill, no run, fuller ball, defends it out to the off side no run
End of over: NZL 102/4 (Guptill 20, Neesham 0)
|22.6 : Ashwin to Neesham, no run, fuller ball, defends it down the pitch no run.
|22.5 : Ashwin to Neesham, no run, fuller ball, defends it out to the off side
|22.4 : Ashwin has 9 wickets in the match now.
|Ashwin to Ronchi, OUT, no run, good length ball, the ball spins and keeps low and takes off stump out of the ground with a unplayable ball
|22.3 : Ashwin to Ronchi, no run, fuller ball, gets forward and drives to cover no run
|22.2 : Ashwin to Ronchi, no run, short ball, defends it nicely out to the off side no run
|22.1 : Ashwin to Guptill, one run, short ball, works it out to the leg side for one
End of over: NZL 101/3 (Guptill 19, Ronchi 15)
|21.6 : Jadeja to Ronchi, no run, shorter ball, defends it out to the leg side.
|21.5 : Jadeja to Ronchi, no run, fuller ball, defends it down the pitch
|21.4 : Jadeja to Ronchi, FOUR, shorter ball, cuts it out to the off side to the boundary square
|21.3 : Jadeja to Guptill, one run, fuller ball, gets forward and drives through the off side for one
|21.2 : Jadeja to Guptill, no run, full ball, defends it out to the off side
|21.1 : Jadeja to Guptill, FOUR, fuller ball, smashes it for 4 through extra cover
End of over: NZL 92/3 (Guptill 14, Ronchi 11)
|20.6 : Ashwin to Ronchi, no run, fuller ball, drives it down the pitch no run.
|20.5 : Ashwin to Ronchi, two runs, fuller ball, dabs it to the off side to third man and they get two runs
|20.4 : Ashwin to Ronchi, two runs, fuller ball, gets a leading edge down to third man for two runs
|20.3 : Ashwin to Ronchi, two runs, shorter ball, works it down to fine leg for one
|20.2 : Ashwin to Ronchi, no run, short ball, defends to the leg side to the leg side
|20.1 : Ashwin to Ronchi, no run, full ball, gets a leading edge to the leg side
End of over: NZL 86/3 (Guptill 14, Ronchi 5)
|19.6 : Jadeja to Ronchi, one run, shorter ball, defends it out to the off side off the back foot.
|19.5 : Jadeja to Ronchi, no run, fuller ball, defends it nicely to the off side
|19.4 : Jadeja to Guptill, one run, fuller ball, works it to the leg side for one
|19.3 : Jadeja to Ronchi, one run, fuller ball, drives it to cover for one
|19.2 : Jadeja to Ronchi, two runs, fuller ball, drives it to cover and they get two runs from the over throw
|19.1 : Jadeja to Ronchi, no run, fuller ball, defends nicely to the off side
End of over: NZL 81/3 (Guptill 13, Ronchi 1)
|18.6 : Ashwin to Guptill, no run, short ball, works to short mid wicket.
|18.5 : Ashwin to Guptill, no run, fuller ball, defends it to the off side
|18.4 : Ashwin to Ronchi, one run, shorter ball, pulled it out square to the sweeper
|18.3 : Ashwin to Taylor, OUT, no run, fuller ball, goes for the slog sweep misses the ball and it hits middle stump
|18.2 : Ashwin to Taylor, no run, fuller ball, gets a leading edge to the leg side
|18.1 : Ashwin to Taylor, FOUR, fuller ball, drives on the full through the covers to the boundary
End of over: NZL 76/2 (Guptill 13, Taylor 28)
|17.6 : Jadeja to Guptill, no run, full ball, works to the leg side.
|17.5 : Jadeja to Guptill, no run, fuller ball, gets forward and defends to the off side
|17.4 : Jadeja to Taylor, one run, fuller ball, works it out to deep square
|17.3 : Jadeja to Taylor, no run, fuller ball, defends it to the leg side
|17.2 : Jadeja to Taylor, no run, fuller ball, drives it out to cover
|17.1 : Jadeja to Taylor, no run, fuller ball, defends it to the leg side
End of over: NZL 75/2 (Guptill 13, Taylor 27)
|16.6 : Ashwin to Guptill, no run, fuller ball, works it out to mid on.
|16.5 : Ashwin to Guptill, no run, shorter ball, works to mid wicket
|16.4 : Ashwin to Guptill, no run, fuller ball, defends it out to the off side
|16.3 : Ashwin to Guptill, no run, fuller ball, defends it to the leg side
|16.2 : Ashwin to Guptill, no run, full ball, spins and goes for the sweep but misses it
|16.1 : Ashwin to Guptill, no run, fuller ball, defends it down the pitch
End of over: NZL 75/2 (Guptill 13, Taylor 27)
|15.6 : Jadeja to Guptill, one run, fuller ball, drives it down to long off .
|15.5 : Jadeja to Guptill, no run, fuller ball, defends down the pitch
|15.4 : Jadeja to Taylor, bye, fuller ball, comes down the track and the ball turns sharply and he misses it and it goes for byes
|15.3 : Jadeja to Taylor, two runs, fuller ball, works it out to the leg side for two runs
|15.2 : Jadeja to Taylor, no run, full ball, defends to the off side
|15.1 : Jadeja to Taylor, no run, shorter ball, spins away wildly thinks about the cut shot but plays under it
End of over: NZL 71/2 (Guptill 12, Taylor 25)
|14.6 : Ashwin to Guptill, no run, full ball, defends it down the pitch.
|14.5 : Ashwin to Guptill, no run, full ball, defends it to the off side
|14.4 : Ashwin to Taylor, one run, fuller ball, smashes it down to long on for one run
|14.3 : Ashwin to Taylor, FOUR, fuller ball, goes over mid wicket with a lofted flick one bounce into the fence
|14.2 : Ashwin to Taylor, no run, fuller ball, comes down the track, Ashwin throws it straighter and works it to mid wicket
|14.1 : Ashwin to Taylor, no run, fuller ball, works it to mid wicket
End of over: NZL 66/2 (Guptill 12, Taylor 20)
|13.6 : Jadeja to Guptill, no run, fuller ball, defends it nicely down the pitch.
|13.5 : Jadeja to Guptill, no run, fuller ball, defends it out nicely to the off side
|13.4 : Jadeja to Taylor, one run, shorter ball, works it to the leg side for one run
|13.3 : Jadeja to Taylor, FOUR, fuller ball, gets the bat out and paddles it down through fine leg to the boundary
|13.2 : Jadeja to Taylor, no run, fuller ball, works it down to deep mid off
|13.1 : Jadeja to Taylor, no run, full ball, defends it to the leg side
End of over: NZL 61/2 (Guptill 12, Taylor 15)
|12.6 : Ashwin to Taylor, one run, full ball, drops it to the off side for one.
|12.5 : Ashwin to Taylor, SIX, fuller ball, comes down the track and lofts it for a flat 6 down long on with a solid shot
|12.4 : Ashwin to Taylor, FOUR, fuller ball, comes down the track and flicks it through mid wicket
|12.3 : Ashwin to Taylor, FOUR, full ball, gets a leading edge down to third man to the boundary
|12.2 : Ashwin to Taylor, no run, fuller ball, defends it down the pitch
|12.1 : Ashwin to Taylor, no run, fuller ball, flicks it to the leg side
End of over: NZL 46/2 (Guptill 12, Taylor 0)
|11.6 : Jadeja to Guptill, no run.
|11.5 : Jadeja to Guptill, FOUR, full ball, gets an edge through the slips down to third man
|11.4 : Jadeja to Guptill, no run, fuller ball, gets forward and defends to the off side
|11.3 : Jadeja to Guptill, no run, good length ball, spins away left alone
|11.2 : Jadeja to Guptill, no run, good length ball, gets a leading edge to the off side
|11.1 : Jadeja to Guptill, no run, full ball, defends to the off side
End of over: NZL 42/2 (Guptill 8, Williamson 27)
|10.6 : Ashwin to Williamson, OUT, no run, good length ball, spins back in sharply and hit in front of middle and leg and Oxenford gives him out.
|10.5 : Ashwin to Williamson, no run, fuller ball, defends it nicely to the off side
|10.4 : Ashwin to Williamson, no run, good length ball, defends it to the leg side
|10.3 : Ashwin to Williamson, FOUR, fuller ball, comes down the track and lofts it over mid wicket to the boundary
|10.2 : Ashwin to Williamson, no run, good length ball, defends it to the off side
|10.1 : Ashwin to Williamson, no run, good length ball, defends it nicely to the leg side
End of over: NZL 38/1 (Guptill 8, Williamson 23)
|9.6 : Jadeja to Guptill, no run, fuller ball, defends it to the off side no run.
|9.5 : Jadeja to Guptill, no run, shorter ball, defends it nicely down the pitch
|9.4 : Jadeja to Guptill, no run, good length ball, defends it nicely to the off side
|9.3 : Jadeja to Guptill, no run, fuller ball, defends it out to the off side no run
|9.2 : Jadeja to Guptill, no run, good ball, defends to the off side
|9.1 : Jadeja to Guptill, no run, full ball, defends out to the off side
End of over: NZL 38/1 (Guptill 8, Williamson 23)
|8.6 : Ashwin to Williamson, no run, short ball, goes or the pull but gets a bottom edge.
|At Tea, New Zealand are 38/1 and 437 runs behind. Williamson is providing resistance with 23 from 27 but New Zealand are a long way behind the game at the moment.
|8.5 : Ashwin to Williamson, FOUR, short ball, pulls it away through mid wicket to the boundary
|8.4 : Ashwin to Williamson, FOUR, short ball, gets back and flicks it through the air off the hips through mid wicket
|8.3 : Ashwin to Williamson, no run, full ball, defends to the lge side
|8.2 : Ashwin to Williamson, no run, full ball, gets forward and defends to the leg side
|8.1 : Ashwin to Guptill, one run, fuller ball, drives it down to long on for one
End of over: NZL 29/1 (Guptill 7, Williamson 15)
|7.6 : Yadav to Williamson, two runs, short ball, pulls it square for two runs.
|7.5 : Yadav to Guptill, one run, short ball, works it down to fine leg for one
|7.4 : Yadav to Guptill, FOUR, short ball, works it fine down to the fine leg boundary
|7.3 : Yadav to Guptill, no run, short ball, tries to back away and hits him on the arm and he looks in pain
|Guptill is getting treatment on his left wrist where the ball hit. There is a bruise there.
|7.2 : Yadav to Guptill, no run, Yorker length defends it to mid wicket
|7.1 : Yadav to Guptill, no run, fuller ball, defends it out to mid on
End of over: NZL 22/1 (Guptill 2, Williamson 13)
|6.6 : Mohammed Shami to Williamson, FOUR, short ball, works it through mid wicket to the boundary.
|6.5 : Mohammed Shami to Williamson, no run, shorter ball, pushes it to cover off the back foot
|6.4 : Mohammed Shami to Williamson, no run, full ball, defends it down the pitch
|6.3 : Mohammed Shami to Williamson, no run, good length ball, left alone outside the off stump
|6.2 : Mohammed Shami to Williamson, two runs, full on the pads, works it out to deep square for two
|6.1 : Mohammed Shami to Williamson, no run, fuller ball, defends it out to the off side no run
End of over: NZL 16/1 (Guptill 2, Williamson 7)
|5.6 : Yadav to Guptill, no run, fuller ball, defends it nicely to the off side.
|5.5 : Yadav to Guptill, no run, full on the pads, works it to the leg side no run
|5.4 : Yadav to Guptill, no run, shorter ball, ducks under it nicely
|5.3 : Yadav to Guptill, no run, fuller ball, defends it out to the off side
|5.2 : Yadav to Guptill, no run, fuller ball, defends it to mid on
|5.1 : Yadav to Guptill, no run, shorter ball, defends it into the pitch no run
End of over: NZL 16/1 (Guptill 2, Williamson 7)
|4.6 : Mohammed Shami to Guptill, one run, good length ball, works it to the leg side for one.
|4.5 : Mohammed Shami to Guptill, no run, good length ball, left just inches from off stump
|4.4 : Mohammed Shami to Guptill, no run, fuller ball, defends it nicely to the off side
|4.3 : Mohammed Shami to Williamson, one run, short ball, pulls it around the corner to deep square
|4.2 : Mohammed Shami to Williamson, FOUR, full ball, on the pads, whips it away through square leg
|4.1 : Mohammed Shami to Williamson, no run, fuller ball, defends it nicely to the off side
End of over: NZL 10/1 (Guptill 1, Williamson 2)
|3.6 : Yadav to Williamson, one run, short ball, works to the leg side and they pick up a quick tight single.
|3.5 : Yadav to Williamson, no run, short ball, defends it nicely to the leg side
|3.4 : Yadav to Williamson, no run, fuller ball, drives it nicely to mid off
|3.3 : Yadav to Williamson, no run, short ball, defends it to the leg side no run
|3.2 : Yadav to Williamson, no run, fuller ball, defends it nicely down the pitch
|3.1 : Yadav to Williamson, no run, good length ball, seams away past the outside edge of the bat very close to the edge
End of over: NZL 9/1 (Guptill 1, Williamson 1)
|2.6 : Mohammed Shami to Guptill, no run, good length ball, defends it off the back foot.
|2.5 : Mohammed Shami to Williamson, one run, fuller ball, drives it down the ground for one
|2.4 : Mohammed Shami to Williamson, no run, good length ball, defends to the off side
|2.3 : Mohammed Shami to Williamson, no run, fuller ball, defends it out to the off side
|2.2 : Mohammed Shami to Williamson, no run, fuller ball, defends it to the off side
|2.1 : Mohammed Shami to Guptill, one run, full ball, works to the leg side for one run
End of over: NZL 7/1 (Guptill 0, Williamson 0)
|1.6 : Yadav to Williamson, no run, full ball, defends it nicely to the leg side.
|1.5 : Yadav to Williamson, no run, good length ball, defends it to the leg side no run
|1.4 : Yadav to Latham, OUT, no run, fuller ball, swings back in and hits him on middle and leg from around the wicket and Dharmasena put's the finger up
|1.3 : Yadav to Latham, no run, good length ball, leaves it nicely outside the off stump no run
|1.2 : Yadav to Latham, no run, full ball, pushes it to short cover
|1.1 : Yadav to Latham, no run, fuller ball, leaves it nicely outside the off stump no run
End of over: NZL 7/0 (Latham 6, Guptill 0)
|0.6 : Mohammed Shami to Latham, bye, good length ball, beats everyone for a bye.
|0.5 : Mohammed Shami to Latham, no run, full ball, defends to the off side
|0.4 : Mohammed Shami to Latham, SIX, full ball, flicks it off his pads over square leg for 6
|Mohammed Shami to Latham, FOUR, full ball, swings back in and flicks it for 6 over squar eleg
|0.3 : Mohammed Shami to Latham, no run, good length ball, left alone outside the off stump no run
|0.2 : Mohammed Shami to Latham, no run, shorter ball, left alone outside the off stump
|0.1 : Mohammed Shami to Latham, no run, short ball, left alone outside the off stump