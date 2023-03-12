|Batsmen
|R
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|TA Boult
|4
|14
|0
|0
|28.57
|N Wagner
|5
|43
|0
|0
|11.63
|Bowlers
|O
|M
|R
|W
|Econ
|Mohammed Shami
|18.1
|5
|46
|3
|2.53
|B Kumar
|12
|4
|28
|1
|2.33
|Recent overs : . 3 . 1 . 1 | . . . . . . | . . . . . .
|Last bat : TA Boultc: Vijay b: Shami4(14b0x40x6) SR:28.57, FoW:197/10 (81.1 Ovs)
|81.1 : Mohammed Shami to Boult, OUT, no run
End of over: NZL 197/9 (Wagner 5, Boult 4)
|80.6 : Kumar to Wagner, no run, good length, beaten outside off as it shapes away.
|80.5 : Kumar to Wagner, no run, short and wide, left alone
|80.4 : Kumar to Boult, one run, worked behind square for one
|80.3 : Kumar to Wagner, one run, full, pushed through point
|80.2 : Kumar to Wagner, two runs, full, flicked through square for a couple
|80.1 : Kumar to Boult, one run, full, flicked
through square leg
End of over: NZL 192/9 (Wagner 2, Boult 2)
|79.6 : Mohammed Shami to Wagner, no run,full, forward defence.
|New ball taken
|79.5 : Mohammed Shami to Wagner, no run, full, defended
|79.4 : Mohammed Shami to Wagner, no run, good length, edged just short of second slip
|79.3 : Mohammed Shami to Wagner, no run, good length, beaten outside off
|79.2 : Mohammed Shami to Wagner, no run, driven to mid off
|79.1 : Mohammed Shami to Wagner, no run, big appeal for LBW turned down, big inside edge
End of over: NZL 192/9 (Wagner 2, Boult 2)
|78.6 : Jadeja to Boult, no run, full, forward defence.
|78.5 : Jadeja to Boult, no run, just short of the close in fielder
|78.4 : Jadeja to Boult, no run, full, defended
|78.3 : Jadeja to Boult, no run, full, defended
|78.2 : Jadeja to Boult, no run, full, forward defence
|78.1 : Jadeja to Boult, no run, good length, beaten outside off
End of over: NZL 192/9 (Wagner 2, Boult 2)
|77.6 : Mohammed Shami to Wagner, no run, full, forward defence.
|77.5 : Mohammed Shami to Wagner, no run, full, defended
|77.4 : Mohammed Shami to Wagner, no run, full, forward defence
|77.3 : Mohammed Shami to Wagner, no run, short, ducked under
|77.2 : Mohammed Shami to Wagner, no run, good length, beaten
|77.1 : Mohammed Shami to Wagner, no run, good length, defended
End of over: NZL 192/9 (Wagner 2, Boult 2)
|76.6 : Jadeja to Boult, no run, full, forward defence.
|76.5 : Jadeja to Boult, no run, good length, beaten by sharp turn
|76.4 : Jadeja to Boult, two runs, worked behind square for two
|76.3 : Jadeja to Boult, no run, good length, beaten
|76.2 : Jadeja to Boult, no run, full, forward defence
|76.1 : Jadeja to Henry, OUT, no run, lobbed straight to Kohli at short cover
End of over: NZL 190/8 (Wagner 2, Henry 18)
|75.6 : Ashwin to Wagner, no run, full, forward defence.
|75.5 : Ashwin to Wagner, no run, full, forward defence
|75.4 : Ashwin to Wagner, no run, good length, left alone
|75.3 : Ashwin to Wagner, no run, full, hit to short cover
|75.2 : Ashwin to Wagner, no run, cut to point
|75.1 : Ashwin to Wagner, no run, full, left alone
End of over: NZL 190/8 (Wagner 2, Henry 18)
|74.6 : Jadeja to Henry, two runs, driven to long off for two.
|74.5 : Jadeja to Henry, no run, full, driven to extra cover
|74.4 : Jadeja to Henry, no run, cut to cover
|74.3 : Jadeja to Henry, no run, full, forward defence
|74.2 : Jadeja to Henry, no run, full, defended
|74.1 : Jadeja to Henry, DROPPED, no run, put down at slip
End of over: NZL 188/8 (Wagner 2, Henry 16)
|73.6 : Ashwin to Wagner, no run, full, forward defence.
|73.5 : Ashwin to Wagner, no run, slides down leg
|73.4 : Ashwin to Wagner, no run, good length, defended to leg
|73.3 : Ashwin to Wagner, no run, full, forward defence
|73.2 : Ashwin to Wagner, no run, appeal for caught off the pad, not out
|73.1 : Ashwin to Wagner, no run, good length, back in defence
End of over: NZL 188/8 (Wagner 2, Henry 16)
|72.6 : Jadeja to Henry, no run, worked to mid on.
|72.5 : Jadeja to Henry, no run, full, driven to short cover
|72.4 : Jadeja to Henry, no run, full, forward defence
|72.3 : Jadeja to Henry, no run, good length, beaten outside off
|72.2 : Jadeja to Henry, two runs, pushed through point for a couple
|72.1 : Jadeja to Henry, no run, good length, beaten
End of over: NZL 186/8 (Wagner 2, Henry 14)
|71.6 : Ashwin to Wagner, no run, full, forward defence.
|71.5 : Ashwin to Wagner, no run, defended to off
|71.4 : Ashwin to Wagner, two runs, pulled through square for two
|71.3 : Ashwin to Wagner, no run, defended
|71.2 : Ashwin to Wagner, no run, defended to the off side
|71.1 : Ashwin to Wagner, no run, good length, beats the edge
End of over: NZL 183/8 (Wagner 0, Henry 13)
|70.6 : Jadeja to Henry, no run, defended.
|70.5 : Jadeja to Henry, no run, pushed to short cover
End of over: NZL 182/8 (Wagner 0, Henry 12)
|69.6 : Kumar to Wagner, no run, good length, defended.
|69.5 : Kumar to Wagner, no run, short, ducked under
|69.4 : Kumar to Wagner, no run, full, forward defence
|69.3 : Kumar to Wagner, no run, tries to work to leg but misses
|69.2 : Kumar to Wagner, no run, defended
|69.1 : Kumar to Wagner, no run, good length, beaten outside off
End of over: NZL 182/8 (Wagner 0, Henry 12)
|68.6 : Jadeja to Henry, no run, full, forward defence.
|68.5 : Jadeja to Henry, no run, forward defence
|68.4 : Jadeja to Henry, no run, defended
|68.3 : Jadeja to Henry, FOUR, punched through cover for four
|68.2 : Jadeja to Henry, no run, ful, forward defence
|68.1 : Jadeja to Henry, no run, full, forward defence
End of over: NZL 178/8 (Wagner 0, Henry 8)
|67.6 : Kumar to Wagner, no run, good length, left alone.
|67.5 : Kumar to Wagner, no run, defended to leg
|67.4 : Kumar to Wagner, no run, good length, beaten outside off
|67.3 : Kumar to Patel, OUT, no run, good length, reverse swing takes out off stump again!
|67.2 : Kumar to Patel, no run, full, defended
|67.1 : Kumar to Patel, no run, good length, defended
End of over: NZL 178/7 (Patel 2, Henry 8)
|66.6 : Jadeja to Patel, one run, full, punched to the cover sweeper.
|66.5 : Jadeja to Patel, no run, full, forward defence
|66.4 : Jadeja to Patel, no run, can't flick it away
|66.3 : Jadeja to Henry, one run, goes back and punches through cover
|66.2 : Jadeja to Patel, one run, full, pushed through mid on
|66.1 : Jadeja to Ronchi, OUT, no run, slides on, goes back and is clean bowled
End of over: NZL 175/6 (Ronchi 32, Henry 7)
|65.6 : Kumar to Henry, no run, good length, beaten.
|65.5 : Kumar to Henry, no run, back of a length, defended
|65.4 : Kumar to Henry, no run, slides down leg side
|65.3 : Kumar to Henry, no run, good length, defended
|65.2 : Kumar to Henry, no run, shaping in, wrapped on the pads to slip
|65.1 : Kumar to Henry, no run, worked to mid on
End of over: NZL 175/6 (Ronchi 32, Henry 7)
|64.6 : Jadeja to Ronchi, no run, good length, defended.
|64.5 : Jadeja to Ronchi, no run, full, defended
|64.4 : Jadeja to Ronchi, no run, back of a length, defended
|64.3 : Jadeja to Henry, one run, skews through point
|64.2 : Jadeja to Henry, no run, back of a length, turns sharply and beats the edge
|64.1 : Jadeja to Henry, no run, full, defended
End of over: NZL 174/6 (Ronchi 32, Henry 6)
|63.6 : Ashwin to Ronchi, no run, good length, defended to leg.
|63.5 : Ashwin to Ronchi, no run, good length, defended
|63.4 : Ashwin to Henry, one run, quick single to mid off
|63.3 : Ashwin to Henry, FOUR, full, driven through backward point for four
|63.2 : Ashwin to Henry, no run, full, defended
|63.1 : Ashwin to Henry, no run, good length, defended
End of over: NZL 169/6 (Ronchi 32, Henry 1)
|62.6 : Mohammed Shami to Ronchi, two runs, leading edge through cover for two.
|62.5 : Mohammed Shami to Ronchi, FOUR, hard hands and thick edge past slip for four
|62.4 : Mohammed Shami to Ronchi, no run, good length, defended
|62.3 : Mohammed Shami to Henry, one run, pushed to cover for one
|62.2 : Mohammed Shami to Henry, no run, back of a length, defended
|62.1 : Mohammed Shami to Ronchi, one run, good length, pushed to cover
End of over: NZL 161/6 (Ronchi 25, Henry 0)
|61.6 : Ashwin to Henry, no run. full, defended.
|61.5 : Ashwin to Ronchi, one run, cut through point for one
|61.4 : Ashwin to Ronchi, no run, good length, defended
|61.3 : Ashwin to Ronchi, no run, full, forward defence
|61.2 : Ashwin to Ronchi, no run, full, defended
|61.1 : Ashwin to Ronchi, FOUR, short, rocks back and carves it through cover
End of over: NZL 156/6 (Ronchi 20, Henry 0)
|60.6 : Mohammed Shami to Henry, no run, full, left alone.
|60.5 : Mohammed Shami to Henry, no run, defended to cover
|60.4 : Mohammed Shami to Watling, OUT, no run, good length, off stump cleaned out!
|60.3 : Mohammed Shami to Watling, no run, good length, beaten
|60.2 : Mohammed Shami to Watling, no run, full, left alone
|60.1 : Mohammed Shami to Watling, no run, full, defended to mid wicket
End of over: NZL 156/5 (Ronchi 20, Watling 1)
|59.6 : Ashwin to Watling, one run, pushed to cover for one.
|59.5 : Ashwin to Watling, no run, appeal for caught at short leg, not out
|59.4 : Ashwin to Ronchi, one run, cut behind point for one
|59.3 : Ashwin to Ronchi, no run, good length, defended
|59.2 : Ashwin to Ronchi, no run, full, driven to the bowler
|59.1 : Ashwin to Ronchi, no run, full, appeal for LBW turne down, inside edge
End of over: NZL 154/5 (Ronchi 19, Watling 0)
|58.6 : Mohammed Shami to Watling, no run, good length, beaten.
|58.5 : Mohammed Shami to Watling, no run, left alone
|58.4 : Mohammed Shami to Santner, OUT, no run, full shaping in, Santner misses and he's given out LBW
|58.3 : Mohammed Shami to Santner, no run, full, defended
|58.2 : Mohammed Shami to Santner, no run, good length, defended
|58.1 : Mohammed Shami to Ronchi, one run, full, driven firmly to the ocver sweeper
End of over: NZL 153/4 (Ronchi 18, Santner 9)
|57.6 : Ashwin to Santner, no run, full, forward defence.
|57.5 : Ashwin to Santner, no run, full, defended
|57.4 : Ashwin to Santner, FOUR, shot, rocks back and cuts through cover for four
|57.3 : Ashwin to Santner, no run, full, defended
|57.2 : Ashwin to Santner, no run, full, forward defence
|57.1 : Ashwin to Santner, no run, back of a length, beaten outside off
End of over: NZL 149/4 (Ronchi 18, Santner 5)
|56.6 : Mohammed Shami to Ronchi, no run, chipped just short of mid off.
|56.5 : Mohammed Shami to Santner, one run, full toss flicked through mid wicket
|56.4 : Mohammed Shami to Santner, no run, good length, forward defence
|56.3 : Mohammed Shami to Santner, no run, good length, defended
|56.2 : Mohammed Shami to Santner, no run, good length, beaten
|56.1 : Mohammed Shami to Ronchi, one run, short, cut to deep point
End of over: NZL 147/4 (Ronchi 17, Santner 4)
|55.6 : Ashwin to Ronchi, one run, short, pulled behind square.
|55.5 : Ashwin to Ronchi, no run, full, forward defence
|55.4 : Ashwin to Ronchi, no run, full, punched back to the bowler
|55.3 : Ashwin to Ronchi, no run, full toss, defended
|55.2 : Ashwin to Ronchi, no run, full, forward defence
|55.1 : Ashwin to Ronchi, no run, full, defended
End of over: NZL 146/4 (Ronchi 16, Santner 4)
|54.6 : Mohammed Shami to Santner, FOUR, edged through slips for four.
|54.5 : Mohammed Shami to Santner, no run, back of a length, left alone
|54.4 : Mohammed Shami to Santner, no run, good length, turned to mid wicket
|54.3 : Mohammed Shami to Santner, no run, full, left alone
|54.2 : Mohammed Shami to Ronchi, one run, cut behind point for one
|54.1 : Mohammed Shami to Ronchi, no run, short and wide, play and miss
End of over: NZL 141/4 (Ronchi 15, Santner 0)
|53.6 : Ashwin to Santner, no run, full, defended.
|53.5 : Ashwin to Santner, no run, full, driven back to the bowler
|53.4 : Ashwin to Santner, no run, full, forward defence
|53.3 : Ashwin to Latham, OUT, no run, drawn forward, edged through to the keeper who takes a good catch
|53.2 : Ashwin to Latham, no run, full, forward defence
|53.1 : Ashwin to Ronchi, one run, short, cut to the cover sweeper
End of over: NZL 140/3 (Latham 74, Ronchi 14)
|52.6 : Mohammed Shami to Latham, no run, back of a length, defended.
|52.5 : Mohammed Shami to Latham, no run, sliding into Latham, appeal for LBW turned down, well down leg
|52.4 : Mohammed Shami to Ronchi, one run, flicked through mid wicket for one
|52.3 : Mohammed Shami to Ronchi, no run, good length, left alone
|52.2 : Mohammed Shami to Ronchi, FOUR, good length, thick edge runs fine for four
|52.1 : Mohammed Shami to Ronchi, no run, worked to mid wicket
End of over: NZL 135/3 (Latham 74, Ronchi 9)
|51.6 : Jadeja to Latham, no run, back of a length, defended.
|51.5 : Jadeja to Latham, no run, good length, defended
|51.4 : Jadeja to Latham, no run, full, defended
|51.3 : Jadeja to Latham, no run, full, forward defence
|51.2 : Jadeja to Ronchi, one run, full, driven to long off
|51.1 : Jadeja to Ronchi, no run, pushed to cover
End of over: NZL 134/3 (Latham 74, Ronchi 8)
|50.6 : Ashwin to Latham, no run, full, forward defence.
|50.5 : Ashwin to Ronchi, one run, goes back and punches to deep cover
|50.4 : Ashwin to Ronchi, no run, turned to mid wicket
|50.3 : Ashwin to Latham, one run, back of a length, punched to the cover sweeper
|50.2 : Ashwin to Latham, no run, full, forward defence
|50.1 : Ashwin to Latham, no run, good length, back in defence
End of over: NZL 132/3 (Latham 73, Ronchi 7)
|49.6 : Mohammed Shami to Latham, one run, back of a length, guided to third man.
|49.5 : Mohammed Shami to Latham, no run, full, driven to mid on
|49.4 : Mohammed Shami to Latham, no run, full, left alone
|49.3 : Mohammed Shami to Ronchi, one run, back of a length, pushed to point for one
|49.2 : Mohammed Shami to Ronchi, no run, good length, defended
|49.1 : Mohammed Shami to Ronchi, no run, back of a length, defended
End of over: NZL 130/3 (Latham 72, Ronchi 6)
|48.6 : Ashwin to Latham, no run, good length, left alone.
|48.5 : Ashwin to Latham, no run, full, forward defence
|48.4 : Ashwin to Latham, no run, chipped just short of mid on
|48.3 : Ashwin to Latham, FOUR, full, flicked past mid on for four
|48.2 : Ashwin to Latham, no run, full, forward defence
|48.1 : Ashwin to Latham, no run, full, defended
End of over: NZL 126/3 (Latham 68, Ronchi 6)
|47.6 : Jadeja to Ronchi, no run, good length, back in defence.
|47.5 : Jadeja to Ronchi, no run, full, defended
|47.4 : Jadeja to Ronchi, no run, defended to cover
|47.3 : Jadeja to Ronchi, no run, full, driven to the bowler
|47.2 : Jadeja to Ronchi, no run, full, pushed to point
|47.1 : Jadeja to Ronchi, no run, full, forward defence
End of over: NZL 126/3 (Latham 68, Ronchi 6)
|46.6 : Ashwin to Latham, two runs, full, flicked through mid wicket.
|46.5 : Ashwin to Latham, no run, appeal for LBW, sliding down leg
|46.4 : Ashwin to Latham, no run, spoons up just short of cover
|46.3 : Ashwin to Ronchi, one run, pushed through point for one
|46.2 : Ashwin to Ronchi, no run, good length, back in defence
|46.1 : Ashwin to Ronchi, no run, good length, defended
End of over: NZL 123/3 (Latham 66, Ronchi 5)
|45.6 : Jadeja to Latham, no run, full, forward defence.
|45.5 : Jadeja to Latham, two runs, guided throgh gully for a couple
|45.4 : Jadeja to Latham, no run, full, forward defence
|45.3 : Jadeja to Latham, no run, missed sweep
|45.2 : Jadeja to Latham, no run, full, forward defence
|45.1 : Jadeja to Latham, no run, full, defended
End of over: NZL 121/3 (Latham 64, Ronchi 5)
|44.6 : Ashwin to Ronchi, no run, good length, beaten outside off.
|44.5 : Ashwin to Ronchi, no run, good length, back in defence
|44.4 : Ashwin to Ronchi, no run, uppish drive to mid off
|44.3 : Ashwin to Ronchi, no run, good length, defended
|44.2 : Ashwin to Ronchi, no run, full, forward defence
|44.1 : Ashwin to Ronchi, FOUR, short, cut through cover for four
End of over: NZL 117/3 (Latham 64, Ronchi 1)
|43.6 : Jadeja to Latham, no run, full, forward defence.
|43.5 : Jadeja to Ronchi, one run, punched forward of point
|43.4 : Jadeja to Ronchi, no run, play and miss outside off
|43.3 : Jadeja to Ronchi, no run, edged, just short of Rahane at slip
|43.2 : Jadeja to Latham, one run
|Jadeja to Latham, no run, full, forward defence
|43.1 : Jadeja to Latham, APPEAL, no run, appeal for LBW, missing by a mile
End of over: NZL 115/3 (Latham 63, Taylor 4)
|42.6 : Ashwin to Taylor, OUT, no run, Taylor plays across the line and that's plumb in front.
|42.5 : Ashwin to Taylor, no run, good length, defended
|42.4 : Ashwin to Taylor, no run, flicked to mid wicket
|42.3 : Ashwin to Taylor, no run, full, defended
|42.2 : Ashwin to Taylor, no run, back of a length, back in defence
|42.1 : Ashwin to Taylor, no run, good length, back in defence
End of over: NZL 115/2 (Latham 63, Taylor 4)
|41.6 : Jadeja to Taylor, one run, worked in front of square.
|41.5 : Jadeja to Taylor, no run, full, defended
|41.4 : Jadeja to Taylor, no run, full, defended
|41.3 : Jadeja to Taylor, no run, good length, back in defence
|41.2 : Jadeja to Latham, one run, full, swept to fine leg
|41.1 : Jadeja to Latham, no run, full, forward defence
End of over: NZL 113/2 (Latham 62, Taylor 3)
|40.6 : Ashwin to Taylor, no run, full, defended.
|40.5 : Ashwin to Taylor, no run, good length, back in defence
|40.4 : Ashwin to Taylor, no run, full, forward defence
|40.3 : Ashwin to Taylor, no run, full, defended
|40.2 : Ashwin to Taylor, no run, good length, defended
|40.1 : Ashwin to Taylor, no run, hit into short leg
End of over: NZL 113/2 (Latham 62, Taylor 3)
|39.6 : Jadeja to Latham, no run, big appeal for caught behind, no edge.
|39.5 : Jadeja to Latham, APPEAL, no run, big appeal for LBW turned down
|39.4 : Jadeja to Latham, no run, good length, back in defence
|39.3 : Jadeja to Latham, no run, swept into short leg
|39.2 : Jadeja to Latham, no run, bit of bounce, gloved down leg side
|39.1 : Jadeja to Latham, no run, full, forward defence
End of over: NZL 113/2 (Latham 62, Taylor 3)
|38.6 : Ashwin to Taylor, no run, full, forward defence.
|38.5 : Ashwin to Taylor, no run, driven to mid off
|38.4 : Ashwin to Taylor, no run, full, forward defence
|38.3 : Ashwin to Taylor, no run, full, defended
|38.2 : Ashwin to Latham, one run, worked behind square for one
|38.1 : Ashwin to Latham, no run, full, forward defence
End of over: NZL 112/2 (Latham 61, Taylor 3)
|37.6 : Jadeja to Taylor, no run, pushed to cover.
|37.5 : Jadeja to Taylor, no run, full, defended
|37.4 : Jadeja to Taylor, no run, full, defended
|37.3 : Jadeja to Taylor, no run, full, forward defence
|37.2 : Jadeja to Taylor, no run, full, defended
|37.1 : Jadeja to Taylor, two runs, full, punched through cover for two
End of over: NZL 110/2 (Latham 61, Taylor 1)
|36.6 : Jadeja to Taylor, one run, full, worked to long on.
|36.5 : Jadeja to Latham, one run, full, swept to fine leg
|36.4 : Jadeja to Latham, no run, fire down leg
|36.3 : Jadeja to Latham, FOUR, full toss, put away to fine leg
|36.2 : Jadeja to Latham, no run, full, tickled fine
|36.1 : Jadeja to Latham, no run, slides down leg side
End of over: NZL 104/2 (Latham 56, Taylor 0)
|35.6 : Ashwin to Taylor, no run, full, forward defence.
|35.5 : Ashwin to Nicholls, OUT, no run, slides across him and edges a simple catch to Rahane at slip
|35.4 : Ashwin to Nicholls, no run, full, forward defence
|35.3 : Ashwin to Latham, one run, full, swept to deep square
|35.2 : Ashwin to Latham, no run, full, forward defence
|35.1 : Ashwin to Nicholls, one run, full, swept through mid wicket
End of over: NZL 102/1 (Latham 55, Nicholls 23)
|34.6 : Jadeja to Latham, no run, full, defended.
|34.5 : Jadeja to Latham, no run, full, forward defence
|34.4 : Jadeja to Latham, no run, full, driven back to the bowler
|34.3 : Jadeja to Latham, no run, full, forward defence
|34.2 : Jadeja to Latham, two runs, full, swept down to fine leg for two
|34.1 : Jadeja to Latham, no run, full, forward defence
End of over: NZL 100/1 (Latham 53, Nicholls 23)
|33.6 : Ashwin to Nicholls, no run, full, forward defence.
|33.5 : Ashwin to Nicholls, no run, good length, beaten outside off
|33.4 : Ashwin to Latham, one run, full, flicked through mid wicket
|33.3 : Ashwin to Nicholls, one run, swept to deep square for one
|33.2 : Ashwin to Nicholls, no run, defended to leg
|33.1 : Ashwin to Latham, one run, pushed to long on
|
Jadeja to Latham, no run, full, defended
End of over: NZL 97/1 (Latham 51, Nicholls 22)
|32.6 : Ashwin to Nicholls, no run, good length, forward defence.
|32.5 : Ashwin to Nicholls, no run, full, driven to mid off
|32.4 : Ashwin to Nicholls, no run, full, defended
|32.3 : Ashwin to Nicholls, no run, full, defended
|32.2 : Ashwin to Latham, one run, full, driven to long off
|32.1 : Ashwin to Latham, no run, full, driven to the bowler
to the bowler
End of over: NZL 96/1 (Latham 50, Nicholls 22)
|31.6 : Jadeja to Nicholls, no run, full, defended.
|31.5 : Jadeja to Nicholls, no run, full, forward defence
|31.4 : Jadeja to Nicholls, no run, full, forward defence
|31.3 : Jadeja to Latham, one run, full, swept in the air to fine leg to bring up his fifty
|31.2 : Jadeja to Nicholls, one run, full, swept to backward square
|31.1 : Jadeja to Nicholls, no run, full, defended
End of over: NZL 94/1 (Latham 49, Nicholls 21)
|30.6 : Ashwin to Latham, no run, full, forward defence.
|30.5 : Ashwin to Nicholls, one run, worked to mid wicket for one
|30.4 : Ashwin to Nicholls, no run, good length, back in defence
|30.3 : Ashwin to Nicholls, no run, full, driven to mid off
|30.2 : Ashwin to Latham, one run, full, swept to fine leg for one
|30.1 : Ashwin to Latham, no run, full, forward defence
End of over: NZL 92/1 (Latham 48, Nicholls 20)
|29.6 : Mohammed Shami to Nicholls, no run, defended to gully.
|29.5 : Mohammed Shami to Nicholls, no run, full, forward defence
|29.4 : Mohammed Shami to Nicholls, no run, back of a length, defended
|29.3 : Mohammed Shami to Nicholls, no run, full, left alone outside off
|29.2 : Mohammed Shami to Nicholls, no run, good length, left alone
|29.1 : Mohammed Shami to Latham, one run, full, flicked out to deep mid wicket
End of over: NZL 91/1 (Latham 47, Nicholls 20)
|28.6 : Ashwin to Nicholls, no run, full, defended.
|28.5 : Ashwin to Nicholls, no run, full, forward defence
|28.4 : Ashwin to Latham, one run, full, worked to mid wicket for one
|28.3 : Ashwin to Latham, FOUR, back of a length, punched firmly past mid on for four
|28.2 : Ashwin to Latham, no run, full, defended
|28.1 : Ashwin to Nicholls, one run, good length, pushed to mid wicket
End of over: NZL 85/1 (Latham 42, Nicholls 19)
|27.6 : Mohammed Shami to Latham, no run, full, defended.
|27.5 : Mohammed Shami to Latham, no run, short, ducked under
|27.4 : Mohammed Shami to Latham, no run, short, left alone
|27.3 : Mohammed Shami to Latham, no run, full, forward defence
|27.2 : Mohammed Shami to Latham, FOUR, flicked nicely off his pads to the fine leg fence
|27.1 : Mohammed Shami to Latham, no run, full, left alone
End of over: NZL 81/1 (Latham 38, Nicholls 19)
|26.6 : Ashwin to Nicholls, no run, full, defended to leg.
|26.5 : Ashwin to Latham, one run, swept through square
|26.4 : Ashwin to Nicholls, one run, full, leading edge through cover for one
|26.3 : Ashwin to Nicholls, FOUR, full on leg, swept hard through square leg for four
|26.2 : Ashwin to Nicholls, no run, padded away outside leg
|26.1 : Ashwin to Latham, one run, paddled fine for one
End of over: NZL 74/1 (Latham 36, Nicholls 14)
|25.6 : Mohammed Shami to Latham, one run, back of a length, turned to short leg.
|25.5 : Mohammed Shami to Latham, no run, good length, defended to mid off
|25.4 : Mohammed Shami to Nicholls, one run, pushed behind point for one
|25.3 : Mohammed Shami to Nicholls, no run, good length, forward defence
|25.2 : Mohammed Shami to Nicholls, no run, good length, defended
|25.1 : Mohammed Shami to Nicholls, no run, full and wide, left alone
End of over: NZL 72/1 (Latham 35, Nicholls 13)
|24.6 : Ashwin to Nicholls, one run, worked to mid on.
|24.5 : Ashwin to Nicholls, no run, full, defended
|24.4 : Ashwin to Nicholls, no run, good length, forward defence
|24.3 : Ashwin to Nicholls, no run, full, defended to leg
|24.2 : Ashwin to Nicholls, no run, full, defended
|24.1 : Ashwin to Nicholls, no run, full, back in defence
End of over: NZL 71/1 (Latham 35, Nicholls 12)
|23.6 : Kumar to Latham, no run, full, flicked to mid on.
|23.5 : Kumar to Latham, no run, good length, defended
|23.4 : Kumar to Latham, no run, good length, defended
|23.3 : Kumar to Nicholls, one run, worked through mid wicket for one
|23.2 : Kumar to Nicholls, no run, good length, forward defence
|23.1 : Kumar to Nicholls, two runs, back of a length, whipped through square for two
End of over: NZL 68/1 (Latham 35, Nicholls 9)
|22.6 : Ashwin to Latham, no run, full, defended.
|22.5 : Ashwin to Latham, no run, full, defended
|22.4 : Ashwin to Nicholls, three runs, short, punched off the back foot through mid wicket
|22.3 : Ashwin to Nicholls, no run, full, forward defence
|22.2 : Ashwin to Latham, one run, full, pushed behind point for one
|22.1 : Ashwin to Latham, no run, full, forward defence
End of over: NZL 64/1 (Latham 34, Nicholls 6)
|21.6 : Kumar to Nicholls, no run, good length, left alone.
|21.5 : Kumar to Nicholls, no run, good length, forward defence
|21.4 : Kumar to Nicholls, no run, good length, back in defence
|21.3 : Kumar to Nicholls, no run, good length, defended to mid wicket
|21.2 : Kumar to Latham, one run, turned to mid wicket for one
|21.1 : Kumar to Latham, no run, full, defended
End of over: NZL 63/1 (Latham 33, Nicholls 6)
|20.6 : Ashwin to Nicholls, no run, full, defended.
|20.5 : Ashwin to Nicholls, no run, good length, beaten outside off
|20.4 : Ashwin to Nicholls, no run, full, defended
|20.3 : Ashwin to Nicholls, no run, good length, defended
|20.2 : Ashwin to Latham, one run, swept to deep backward square
|20.1 : Ashwin to Latham, no run, full, forward defence
End of over: NZL 62/1 (Latham 32, Nicholls 6)
|19.6 : Kumar to Nicholls, no run, good length, left alone.
|19.5 : Kumar to Nicholls, no run, back of a length, defended to mid on
|19.4 : Kumar to Nicholls, APPEAL, no run, comes forward and misses, big appeal for LBW turned down
|19.3 : Kumar to Nicholls, two runs, short, pulled high over mid wicket for a couple
|19.2 : Kumar to Nicholls, no run, defended to mid on
|19.1 : Kumar to Nicholls, no run, pushed to point
End of over: NZL 60/1 (Latham 32, Nicholls 4)
|18.6 : Ashwin to Latham, no run, defended.
|18.5 : Ashwin to Latham, no run, full, defended
|18.4 : Ashwin to Latham, no run, full, forward defence
|18.3 : Ashwin to Latham, no run, full, defended
|18.2 : Ashwin to Latham, no run, full, forward defence
|18.1 : Ashwin to Latham, no run, back of a length, defended
End of over: NZL 60/1 (Latham 32, Nicholls 4)
|17.6 : Kumar to Nicholls, no run, good length, left alone.
|17.5 : Kumar to Nicholls, FOUR, full, punched nicely through the covers
|17.4 : Kumar to Nicholls, no run, good length, forward defence
|17.3 : Kumar to Nicholls, no run, good length, defended
|17.2 : Kumar to Nicholls, no run, left alone outsdie off
|17.1 : Kumar to Latham, one run, worked through square
|
Mohammed Shami to Latham, one run, full, flicked through mid wicket
End of over: NZL 55/1 (Latham 31, Nicholls 0)
|16.6 : Ashwin to Nicholls, no run, full, forward defence.
|16.5 : Ashwin to Guptill, OUT, no run, full, misses it and is given LBW
|16.4 : Ashwin to Guptill, no run, appeal for caught at short leg turned down
|16.3 : Ashwin to Guptill, no run, full, forward defence
|16.2 : Ashwin to Guptill, no run, full, padded away
|16.1 : Ashwin to Guptill, no run, full, play and miss outside off
End of over: NZL 55/0 (Latham 31, Guptill 24)
|15.6 : Mohammed Shami to Guptill, one run, full, worked to fine leg for one.
|A solid opening session for New Zealand, heading to lunch at 55 without loss, needing a further 321 runs to win.
|15.5 : Mohammed Shami to Latham, one run, clipped through square leg
|15.4 : Mohammed Shami to Latham, two runs, cut out to deep point
|15.3 : Mohammed Shami to Latham, no run, back of a length, defended
|15.2 : Mohammed Shami to Latham, two runs, flicked through square leg
|15.1 : Mohammed Shami to Latham, no run, good length, left alone
End of over: NZL 49/0 (Latham 26, Guptill 23)
End of over: NZL 47/0 (Latham 25, Guptill 22)
|13.6 : Jadeja to Latham, no run, full, defended.
|13.5 : Jadeja to Latham, no run, full, forward defence
|13.4 : Jadeja to Guptill, three runs, full, punched through extra cover for three
|13.3 : Jadeja to Guptill, no run, full, forward defence
|13.2 : Jadeja to Guptill, no run, full, forward defence
|13.1 : Jadeja to Guptill, no run, full, defended
End of over: NZL 44/0 (Latham 25, Guptill 19)
|12.6 : Ashwin to Latham, no run, full, forward defence.
|12.5 : Ashwin to Latham, no run, full, defended
|12.3 : Ashwin to Latham, no run, good length, forward defence
|12.2 : Ashwin to Latham, no run, good length, defended
|12.1 : Ashwin to Latham, no run, full, misses a sweep, small appeal for LBW
End of over: NZL 40/0 (Latham 21, Guptill 19)
|11.6 : Jadeja to Guptill, FOUR, short, cut through point for four.
|11.5 : Jadeja to Latham, one run, swept fine
|11.4 : Jadeja to Latham, no run, good length, back in defence
|11.3 : Jadeja to Guptill, one run, full, pushed through point
|11.2 : Jadeja to Guptill, no run, full, forward defence
|11.1 : Jadeja to Guptill, no run, full, pushed to cover
End of over: NZL 34/0 (Latham 20, Guptill 14)
|10.6 : Ashwin to Guptill, one run, driven down to long off.
|10.5 : Ashwin to Guptill, FOUR, full, edged to the third man fence
|10.4 : Ashwin to Guptill, two runs, charges, thick edge to third man
|10.3 : Ashwin to Guptill, no run, full, forward defence
|10.2 : Ashwin to Guptill, no run, full, driven to the bowler
|10.1 : Ashwin to Guptill, no run, full, pushed to the bowler
End of over: NZL 27/0 (Latham 20, Guptill 7)
|9.6 : Mohammed Shami to Latham, FOUR, full, punches nicely down the ground for four.
|9.5 : Mohammed Shami to Latham, no run, back of a length, defended
|9.4 : Mohammed Shami to Latham, no run, good length, left alone
|9.3 : Mohammed Shami to Latham, no run, good length, left alone
|9.2 : Mohammed Shami to Latham, no run, short, ducked under
|9.1 : Mohammed Shami to Latham, no run, pushed to mid on
End of over: NZL 23/0 (Latham 16, Guptill 7)
|8.6 : Ashwin to Guptill, no run, full, defended.
|8.5 : Ashwin to Guptill, no run, full, defended
|8.4 : Ashwin to Latham, one run, worked to mid wicket
|8.3 : Ashwin to Latham, no run, good length, beaten outside off
|8.2 : Ashwin to Latham, no run, full, defended
|8.1 : Ashwin to Latham, FOUR, full, punched firmly through extra cover for four
End of over: NZL 18/0 (Latham 11, Guptill 7)
|7.6 : Mohammed Shami to Guptill, no run, pushed to cover.
|7.5 : Mohammed Shami to Guptill, no run, good length, beaten outside off
|7.4 : Mohammed Shami to Latham, one run, pushed to mid on
|7.2 : Mohammed Shami to Guptill, no run, good length, defended
|7.1 : Mohammed Shami to Guptill, no run, good length, play and miss
End of over: NZL 16/0 (Latham 10, Guptill 6)
|6.6 : Kumar to Latham, no run, good length, defended.
|6.5 : Kumar to Latham, no run, full, left alone
|6.4 : Kumar to Guptill, one run, back of a length, pushed to deep point
|6.3 : Kumar to Guptill, FOUR, full, flicked just wide of mid on for four
|6.2 : Kumar to Guptill, no run, worked to mid on
|6.1 : Kumar to Guptill, no run, back of a length, left alone
End of over: NZL 11/0 (Latham 10, Guptill 1)
|5.6 : Mohammed Shami to Latham, no run, full, forward defence.
|5.5 : Mohammed Shami to Latham, no run, good length, left alone
|5.4 : Mohammed Shami to Latham, no run, full, pushed to mid off
|5.3 : Mohammed Shami to Latham, no run, full, left alone
|5.2 : Mohammed Shami to Latham, FOUR, full, flicked off his legs for four through mid wicket
|5.1 : Mohammed Shami to Latham, no run, short, ducked under
|4.5 : Kumar to Guptill, no run, back of a length, worked to mid wicket
|4.4 : Kumar to Guptill, no run, good length, defended
|4.3 : Kumar to Guptill, no run, back of a length, defended
|4.2 : Kumar to Guptill, no run, full, left alone
|4.1 : Kumar to Guptill, no run, good length, beaten
End of over: NZL 7/0 (Latham 6, Guptill 1)
|3.6 : Mohammed Shami to Latham, no run, full, left alone.
|3.5 : Mohammed Shami to Latham, no run, good length, forward defence
|3.4 : Mohammed Shami to Latham, no run, back of a length, defended
|3.3 : Mohammed Shami to Latham, no run, short down leg, left alone
|3.2 : Mohammed Shami to Latham, no run, full, defended
|3.1 : Mohammed Shami to Latham, APPEAL, no run, LBW appeal sliding across Lathan, turned down
End of over: NZL 7/0 (Latham 6, Guptill 1)
|2.6 : Kumar to Latham, one run, good length, pushed to cover.
|2.5 : Kumar to Latham, no run, back of a length, defended
|2.4 : Kumar to Guptill, one run, pushed through point for one
|2.3 : Kumar to Guptill, no run, good length, defended
|2.2 : Kumar to Latham, three runs, guided through gully for three
|2.1 : Kumar to Latham, no run, good length, left alone
End of over: NZL 2/0 (Latham 2, Guptill 0)
|1.6 : Mohammed Shami to Guptill, no run, good length, beaten.
|1.5 : Mohammed Shami to Guptill, no run, back of a length, back in defence
|1.4 : Mohammed Shami to Guptill, no run, full, driven to mid off
|1.3 : Mohammed Shami to Guptill, no run, full, left alone outside off
|1.2 : Mohammed Shami to Guptill, no run, good length, left alone
|1.1 : Mohammed Shami to Guptill, no run, good length, left alone
End of over: NZL 2/0 (Latham 2, Guptill 0)
|0.6 : Kumar to Latham, no run, good length, left alone.
|0.5 : Kumar to Latham, no run, good length, defended
|0.4 : Kumar to Latham, no run, good length, left alone
|0.3 : Kumar to Latham, no run, short down leg, left alone
|0.2 : Kumar to Latham, no run, full, left alone
|0.1 : Kumar to Latham, two runs, back of a length, worked through mid wicket