share
52102L
Home » Live Cricket Score » England in Bangladesh, 3 T20I Series, 2023 » Summary

Bangladesh vs England Live Cricket Score, 2nd T20, England in Bangladesh, 3 T20I Series, 2023, March 12, 2023

ENG 197/10 (81.1) , 263/10 (76.5) , 204/10 (53) , 31/1 (4.3)
Live
CRR: 6.89
Batsmen R B 4s 6s SR
TA Boult 4 14 0 0 28.57
N Wagner 5 43 0 0 11.63
Bowlers O M R W Econ
Mohammed Shami 18.1 5 46 3 2.53
B Kumar 12 4 28 1 2.33
Recent overs : . 3 . 1 . 1 | . . . . . . | . . . . . .
Last bat : TA Boultc: Vijay b: Shami4(14b0x40x6) SR:28.57, FoW:197/10 (81.1 Ovs)
Commentary :
81.1 : Mohammed Shami to Boult, OUT, no run
End of over: NZL 197/9 (Wagner 5, Boult 4)
80.6 : Kumar to Wagner, no run, good length, beaten outside off as it shapes away.
80.5 : Kumar to Wagner, no run, short and wide, left alone
80.4 : Kumar to Boult, one run, worked behind square for one
80.3 : Kumar to Wagner, one run, full, pushed through point
80.2 : Kumar to Wagner, two runs, full, flicked through square for a couple
80.1 : Kumar to Boult, one run, full, flicked through square leg
End of over: NZL 192/9 (Wagner 2, Boult 2)
79.6 : Mohammed Shami to Wagner, no run,full, forward defence.
New ball taken
79.5 : Mohammed Shami to Wagner, no run, full, defended
79.4 : Mohammed Shami to Wagner, no run, good length, edged just short of second slip
79.3 : Mohammed Shami to Wagner, no run, good length, beaten outside off
79.2 : Mohammed Shami to Wagner, no run, driven to mid off
79.1 : Mohammed Shami to Wagner, no run, big appeal for LBW turned down, big inside edge
End of over: NZL 192/9 (Wagner 2, Boult 2)
78.6 : Jadeja to Boult, no run, full, forward defence.
78.5 : Jadeja to Boult, no run, just short of the close in fielder
78.4 : Jadeja to Boult, no run, full, defended
78.3 : Jadeja to Boult, no run, full, defended
78.2 : Jadeja to Boult, no run, full, forward defence
78.1 : Jadeja to Boult, no run, good length, beaten outside off
End of over: NZL 192/9 (Wagner 2, Boult 2)
77.6 : Mohammed Shami to Wagner, no run, full, forward defence.
77.5 : Mohammed Shami to Wagner, no run, full, defended
77.4 : Mohammed Shami to Wagner, no run, full, forward defence
77.3 : Mohammed Shami to Wagner, no run, short, ducked under
77.2 : Mohammed Shami to Wagner, no run, good length, beaten
77.1 : Mohammed Shami to Wagner, no run, good length, defended
End of over: NZL 192/9 (Wagner 2, Boult 2)
76.6 : Jadeja to Boult, no run, full, forward defence.
76.5 : Jadeja to Boult, no run, good length, beaten by sharp turn
76.4 : Jadeja to Boult, two runs, worked behind square for two
76.3 : Jadeja to Boult, no run, good length, beaten
76.2 : Jadeja to Boult, no run, full, forward defence
76.1 : Jadeja to Henry, OUT, no run, lobbed straight to Kohli at short cover
End of over: NZL 190/8 (Wagner 2, Henry 18)
75.6 : Ashwin to Wagner, no run, full, forward defence.
75.5 : Ashwin to Wagner, no run, full, forward defence
75.4 : Ashwin to Wagner, no run, good length, left alone
75.3 : Ashwin to Wagner, no run, full, hit to short cover
75.2 : Ashwin to Wagner, no run, cut to point
75.1 : Ashwin to Wagner, no run, full, left alone
End of over: NZL 190/8 (Wagner 2, Henry 18)
74.6 : Jadeja to Henry, two runs, driven to long off for two.
74.5 : Jadeja to Henry, no run, full, driven to extra cover
74.4 : Jadeja to Henry, no run, cut to cover
74.3 : Jadeja to Henry, no run, full, forward defence
74.2 : Jadeja to Henry, no run, full, defended
74.1 : Jadeja to Henry, DROPPED, no run, put down at slip
End of over: NZL 188/8 (Wagner 2, Henry 16)
73.6 : Ashwin to Wagner, no run, full, forward defence.
73.5 : Ashwin to Wagner, no run, slides down leg
73.4 : Ashwin to Wagner, no run, good length, defended to leg
73.3 : Ashwin to Wagner, no run, full, forward defence
73.2 : Ashwin to Wagner, no run, appeal for caught off the pad, not out
73.1 : Ashwin to Wagner, no run, good length, back in defence
End of over: NZL 188/8 (Wagner 2, Henry 16)
72.6 : Jadeja to Henry, no run, worked to mid on.
72.5 : Jadeja to Henry, no run, full, driven to short cover
72.4 : Jadeja to Henry, no run, full, forward defence
72.3 : Jadeja to Henry, no run, good length, beaten outside off
72.2 : Jadeja to Henry, two runs, pushed through point for a couple
72.1 : Jadeja to Henry, no run, good length, beaten
End of over: NZL 186/8 (Wagner 2, Henry 14)
71.6 : Ashwin to Wagner, no run, full, forward defence.
71.5 : Ashwin to Wagner, no run, defended to off
71.4 : Ashwin to Wagner, two runs, pulled through square for two
71.3 : Ashwin to Wagner, no run, defended
71.2 : Ashwin to Wagner, no run, defended to the off side
71.1 : Ashwin to Wagner, no run, good length, beats the edge
End of over: NZL 183/8 (Wagner 0, Henry 13)
70.6 : Jadeja to Henry, no run, defended.
70.5 : Jadeja to Henry, no run, pushed to short cover
70.4 : Jadeja to Henry, two runs, cut to deep point
70.6 : Jadeja to Wagner, no run, worked to mid wicket.
70.5 : Jadeja to Wagner, no run, full, pushed to cover
70.4 : Jadeja to Henry, one run, pushed through point
70.3 : Jadeja to Henry, no run, flicked to mid on
70.2 : Jadeja to Henry, no run, good length, beaten outside off
70.1 : Jadeja to Henry, no run, full, forward defence
End of over: NZL 182/8 (Wagner 0, Henry 12)
69.6 : Kumar to Wagner, no run, good length, defended.
69.5 : Kumar to Wagner, no run, short, ducked under
69.4 : Kumar to Wagner, no run, full, forward defence
69.3 : Kumar to Wagner, no run, tries to work to leg but misses
69.2 : Kumar to Wagner, no run, defended
69.1 : Kumar to Wagner, no run, good length, beaten outside off
End of over: NZL 182/8 (Wagner 0, Henry 12)
68.6 : Jadeja to Henry, no run, full, forward defence.
68.5 : Jadeja to Henry, no run, forward defence
68.4 : Jadeja to Henry, no run, defended
68.3 : Jadeja to Henry, FOUR, punched through cover for four
68.2 : Jadeja to Henry, no run, ful, forward defence
68.1 : Jadeja to Henry, no run, full, forward defence
End of over: NZL 178/8 (Wagner 0, Henry 8)
67.6 : Kumar to Wagner, no run, good length, left alone.
67.5 : Kumar to Wagner, no run, defended to leg
67.4 : Kumar to Wagner, no run, good length, beaten outside off
67.3 : Kumar to Patel, OUT, no run, good length, reverse swing takes out off stump again!
67.2 : Kumar to Patel, no run, full, defended
67.1 : Kumar to Patel, no run, good length, defended
End of over: NZL 178/7 (Patel 2, Henry 8)
66.6 : Jadeja to Patel, one run, full, punched to the cover sweeper.
66.5 : Jadeja to Patel, no run, full, forward defence
66.4 : Jadeja to Patel, no run, can't flick it away
66.3 : Jadeja to Henry, one run, goes back and punches through cover
66.2 : Jadeja to Patel, one run, full, pushed through mid on
66.1 : Jadeja to Ronchi, OUT, no run, slides on, goes back and is clean bowled
End of over: NZL 175/6 (Ronchi 32, Henry 7)
65.6 : Kumar to Henry, no run, good length, beaten.
65.5 : Kumar to Henry, no run, back of a length, defended
65.4 : Kumar to Henry, no run, slides down leg side
65.3 : Kumar to Henry, no run, good length, defended
65.2 : Kumar to Henry, no run, shaping in, wrapped on the pads to slip
65.1 : Kumar to Henry, no run, worked to mid on
End of over: NZL 175/6 (Ronchi 32, Henry 7)
64.6 : Jadeja to Ronchi, no run, good length, defended.
64.5 : Jadeja to Ronchi, no run, full, defended
64.4 : Jadeja to Ronchi, no run, back of a length, defended
64.3 : Jadeja to Henry, one run, skews through point
64.2 : Jadeja to Henry, no run, back of a length, turns sharply and beats the edge
64.1 : Jadeja to Henry, no run, full, defended
End of over: NZL 174/6 (Ronchi 32, Henry 6)
63.6 : Ashwin to Ronchi, no run, good length, defended to leg.
63.5 : Ashwin to Ronchi, no run, good length, defended
63.4 : Ashwin to Henry, one run, quick single to mid off
63.3 : Ashwin to Henry, FOUR, full, driven through backward point for four
63.2 : Ashwin to Henry, no run, full, defended
63.1 : Ashwin to Henry, no run, good length, defended
End of over: NZL 169/6 (Ronchi 32, Henry 1)
62.6 : Mohammed Shami to Ronchi, two runs, leading edge through cover for two.
62.5 : Mohammed Shami to Ronchi, FOUR, hard hands and thick edge past slip for four
62.4 : Mohammed Shami to Ronchi, no run, good length, defended
62.3 : Mohammed Shami to Henry, one run, pushed to cover for one
62.2 : Mohammed Shami to Henry, no run, back of a length, defended
62.1 : Mohammed Shami to Ronchi, one run, good length, pushed to cover
End of over: NZL 161/6 (Ronchi 25, Henry 0)
61.6 : Ashwin to Henry, no run. full, defended.
61.5 : Ashwin to Ronchi, one run, cut through point for one
61.4 : Ashwin to Ronchi, no run, good length, defended
61.3 : Ashwin to Ronchi, no run, full, forward defence
61.2 : Ashwin to Ronchi, no run, full, defended
61.1 : Ashwin to Ronchi, FOUR, short, rocks back and carves it through cover
End of over: NZL 156/6 (Ronchi 20, Henry 0)
60.6 : Mohammed Shami to Henry, no run, full, left alone.
60.5 : Mohammed Shami to Henry, no run, defended to cover
60.4 : Mohammed Shami to Watling, OUT, no run, good length, off stump cleaned out!
60.3 : Mohammed Shami to Watling, no run, good length, beaten
60.2 : Mohammed Shami to Watling, no run, full, left alone
60.1 : Mohammed Shami to Watling, no run, full, defended to mid wicket
End of over: NZL 156/5 (Ronchi 20, Watling 1)
59.6 : Ashwin to Watling, one run, pushed to cover for one.
59.5 : Ashwin to Watling, no run, appeal for caught at short leg, not out
59.4 : Ashwin to Ronchi, one run, cut behind point for one
59.3 : Ashwin to Ronchi, no run, good length, defended
59.2 : Ashwin to Ronchi, no run, full, driven to the bowler
59.1 : Ashwin to Ronchi, no run, full, appeal for LBW turne down, inside edge
End of over: NZL 154/5 (Ronchi 19, Watling 0)
58.6 : Mohammed Shami to Watling, no run, good length, beaten.
58.5 : Mohammed Shami to Watling, no run, left alone
58.4 : Mohammed Shami to Santner, OUT, no run, full shaping in, Santner misses and he's given out LBW
58.3 : Mohammed Shami to Santner, no run, full, defended
58.2 : Mohammed Shami to Santner, no run, good length, defended
58.1 : Mohammed Shami to Ronchi, one run, full, driven firmly to the ocver sweeper
End of over: NZL 153/4 (Ronchi 18, Santner 9)
57.6 : Ashwin to Santner, no run, full, forward defence.
57.5 : Ashwin to Santner, no run, full, defended
57.4 : Ashwin to Santner, FOUR, shot, rocks back and cuts through cover for four
57.3 : Ashwin to Santner, no run, full, defended
57.2 : Ashwin to Santner, no run, full, forward defence
57.1 : Ashwin to Santner, no run, back of a length, beaten outside off
End of over: NZL 149/4 (Ronchi 18, Santner 5)
56.6 : Mohammed Shami to Ronchi, no run, chipped just short of mid off.
56.5 : Mohammed Shami to Santner, one run, full toss flicked through mid wicket
56.4 : Mohammed Shami to Santner, no run, good length, forward defence
56.3 : Mohammed Shami to Santner, no run, good length, defended
56.2 : Mohammed Shami to Santner, no run, good length, beaten
56.1 : Mohammed Shami to Ronchi, one run, short, cut to deep point
End of over: NZL 147/4 (Ronchi 17, Santner 4)
55.6 : Ashwin to Ronchi, one run, short, pulled behind square.
55.5 : Ashwin to Ronchi, no run, full, forward defence
55.4 : Ashwin to Ronchi, no run, full, punched back to the bowler
55.3 : Ashwin to Ronchi, no run, full toss, defended
55.2 : Ashwin to Ronchi, no run, full, forward defence
55.1 : Ashwin to Ronchi, no run, full, defended
End of over: NZL 146/4 (Ronchi 16, Santner 4)
54.6 : Mohammed Shami to Santner, FOUR, edged through slips for four.
54.5 : Mohammed Shami to Santner, no run, back of a length, left alone
54.4 : Mohammed Shami to Santner, no run, good length, turned to mid wicket
54.3 : Mohammed Shami to Santner, no run, full, left alone
54.2 : Mohammed Shami to Ronchi, one run, cut behind point for one
54.1 : Mohammed Shami to Ronchi, no run, short and wide, play and miss
End of over: NZL 141/4 (Ronchi 15, Santner 0)
53.6 : Ashwin to Santner, no run, full, defended.
53.5 : Ashwin to Santner, no run, full, driven back to the bowler
53.4 : Ashwin to Santner, no run, full, forward defence
53.3 : Ashwin to Latham, OUT, no run, drawn forward, edged through to the keeper who takes a good catch
53.2 : Ashwin to Latham, no run, full, forward defence
53.1 : Ashwin to Ronchi, one run, short, cut to the cover sweeper
End of over: NZL 140/3 (Latham 74, Ronchi 14)
52.6 : Mohammed Shami to Latham, no run, back of a length, defended.
52.5 : Mohammed Shami to Latham, no run, sliding into Latham, appeal for LBW turned down, well down leg
52.4 : Mohammed Shami to Ronchi, one run, flicked through mid wicket for one
52.3 : Mohammed Shami to Ronchi, no run, good length, left alone
52.2 : Mohammed Shami to Ronchi, FOUR, good length, thick edge runs fine for four
52.1 : Mohammed Shami to Ronchi, no run, worked to mid wicket
End of over: NZL 135/3 (Latham 74, Ronchi 9)
51.6 : Jadeja to Latham, no run, back of a length, defended.
51.5 : Jadeja to Latham, no run, good length, defended
51.4 : Jadeja to Latham, no run, full, defended
51.3 : Jadeja to Latham, no run, full, forward defence
51.2 : Jadeja to Ronchi, one run, full, driven to long off
51.1 : Jadeja to Ronchi, no run, pushed to cover
End of over: NZL 134/3 (Latham 74, Ronchi 8)
50.6 : Ashwin to Latham, no run, full, forward defence.
50.5 : Ashwin to Ronchi, one run, goes back and punches to deep cover
50.4 : Ashwin to Ronchi, no run, turned to mid wicket
50.3 : Ashwin to Latham, one run, back of a length, punched to the cover sweeper
50.2 : Ashwin to Latham, no run, full, forward defence
50.1 : Ashwin to Latham, no run, good length, back in defence
End of over: NZL 132/3 (Latham 73, Ronchi 7)
49.6 : Mohammed Shami to Latham, one run, back of a length, guided to third man.
49.5 : Mohammed Shami to Latham, no run, full, driven to mid on
49.4 : Mohammed Shami to Latham, no run, full, left alone
49.3 : Mohammed Shami to Ronchi, one run, back of a length, pushed to point for one
49.2 : Mohammed Shami to Ronchi, no run, good length, defended
49.1 : Mohammed Shami to Ronchi, no run, back of a length, defended
End of over: NZL 130/3 (Latham 72, Ronchi 6)
48.6 : Ashwin to Latham, no run, good length, left alone.
48.5 : Ashwin to Latham, no run, full, forward defence
48.4 : Ashwin to Latham, no run, chipped just short of mid on
48.3 : Ashwin to Latham, FOUR, full, flicked past mid on for four
48.2 : Ashwin to Latham, no run, full, forward defence
48.1 : Ashwin to Latham, no run, full, defended
End of over: NZL 126/3 (Latham 68, Ronchi 6)
47.6 : Jadeja to Ronchi, no run, good length, back in defence.
47.5 : Jadeja to Ronchi, no run, full, defended
47.4 : Jadeja to Ronchi, no run, defended to cover
47.3 : Jadeja to Ronchi, no run, full, driven to the bowler
47.2 : Jadeja to Ronchi, no run, full, pushed to point
47.1 : Jadeja to Ronchi, no run, full, forward defence
End of over: NZL 126/3 (Latham 68, Ronchi 6)
46.6 : Ashwin to Latham, two runs, full, flicked through mid wicket.
46.5 : Ashwin to Latham, no run, appeal for LBW, sliding down leg
46.4 : Ashwin to Latham, no run, spoons up just short of cover
46.3 : Ashwin to Ronchi, one run, pushed through point for one
46.2 : Ashwin to Ronchi, no run, good length, back in defence
46.1 : Ashwin to Ronchi, no run, good length, defended
End of over: NZL 123/3 (Latham 66, Ronchi 5)
45.6 : Jadeja to Latham, no run, full, forward defence.
45.5 : Jadeja to Latham, two runs, guided throgh gully for a couple
45.4 : Jadeja to Latham, no run, full, forward defence
45.3 : Jadeja to Latham, no run, missed sweep
45.2 : Jadeja to Latham, no run, full, forward defence
45.1 : Jadeja to Latham, no run, full, defended
End of over: NZL 121/3 (Latham 64, Ronchi 5)
44.6 : Ashwin to Ronchi, no run, good length, beaten outside off.
44.5 : Ashwin to Ronchi, no run, good length, back in defence
44.4 : Ashwin to Ronchi, no run, uppish drive to mid off
44.3 : Ashwin to Ronchi, no run, good length, defended
44.2 : Ashwin to Ronchi, no run, full, forward defence
44.1 : Ashwin to Ronchi, FOUR, short, cut through cover for four
End of over: NZL 117/3 (Latham 64, Ronchi 1)
43.6 : Jadeja to Latham, no run, full, forward defence.
43.5 : Jadeja to Ronchi, one run, punched forward of point
43.4 : Jadeja to Ronchi, no run, play and miss outside off
43.3 : Jadeja to Ronchi, no run, edged, just short of Rahane at slip
43.2 : Jadeja to Latham, one run
Jadeja to Latham, no run, full, forward defence
43.1 : Jadeja to Latham, APPEAL, no run, appeal for LBW, missing by a mile
End of over: NZL 115/3 (Latham 63, Taylor 4)
42.6 : Ashwin to Taylor, OUT, no run, Taylor plays across the line and that's plumb in front.
42.5 : Ashwin to Taylor, no run, good length, defended
42.4 : Ashwin to Taylor, no run, flicked to mid wicket
42.3 : Ashwin to Taylor, no run, full, defended
42.2 : Ashwin to Taylor, no run, back of a length, back in defence
42.1 : Ashwin to Taylor, no run, good length, back in defence
End of over: NZL 115/2 (Latham 63, Taylor 4)
41.6 : Jadeja to Taylor, one run, worked in front of square.
41.5 : Jadeja to Taylor, no run, full, defended
41.4 : Jadeja to Taylor, no run, full, defended
41.3 : Jadeja to Taylor, no run, good length, back in defence
41.2 : Jadeja to Latham, one run, full, swept to fine leg
41.1 : Jadeja to Latham, no run, full, forward defence
End of over: NZL 113/2 (Latham 62, Taylor 3)
40.6 : Ashwin to Taylor, no run, full, defended.
40.5 : Ashwin to Taylor, no run, good length, back in defence
40.4 : Ashwin to Taylor, no run, full, forward defence
40.3 : Ashwin to Taylor, no run, full, defended
40.2 : Ashwin to Taylor, no run, good length, defended
40.1 : Ashwin to Taylor, no run, hit into short leg
End of over: NZL 113/2 (Latham 62, Taylor 3)
39.6 : Jadeja to Latham, no run, big appeal for caught behind, no edge.
39.5 : Jadeja to Latham, APPEAL, no run, big appeal for LBW turned down
39.4 : Jadeja to Latham, no run, good length, back in defence
39.3 : Jadeja to Latham, no run, swept into short leg
39.2 : Jadeja to Latham, no run, bit of bounce, gloved down leg side
39.1 : Jadeja to Latham, no run, full, forward defence
End of over: NZL 113/2 (Latham 62, Taylor 3)
38.6 : Ashwin to Taylor, no run, full, forward defence.
38.5 : Ashwin to Taylor, no run, driven to mid off
38.4 : Ashwin to Taylor, no run, full, forward defence
38.3 : Ashwin to Taylor, no run, full, defended
38.2 : Ashwin to Latham, one run, worked behind square for one
38.1 : Ashwin to Latham, no run, full, forward defence
End of over: NZL 112/2 (Latham 61, Taylor 3)
37.6 : Jadeja to Taylor, no run, pushed to cover.
37.5 : Jadeja to Taylor, no run, full, defended
37.4 : Jadeja to Taylor, no run, full, defended
37.3 : Jadeja to Taylor, no run, full, forward defence
37.2 : Jadeja to Taylor, no run, full, defended
37.1 : Jadeja to Taylor, two runs, full, punched through cover for two
End of over: NZL 110/2 (Latham 61, Taylor 1)
36.6 : Jadeja to Taylor, one run, full, worked to long on.
36.5 : Jadeja to Latham, one run, full, swept to fine leg
36.4 : Jadeja to Latham, no run, fire down leg
36.3 : Jadeja to Latham, FOUR, full toss, put away to fine leg
36.2 : Jadeja to Latham, no run, full, tickled fine
36.1 : Jadeja to Latham, no run, slides down leg side
End of over: NZL 104/2 (Latham 56, Taylor 0)
35.6 : Ashwin to Taylor, no run, full, forward defence.
35.5 : Ashwin to Nicholls, OUT, no run, slides across him and edges a simple catch to Rahane at slip
35.4 : Ashwin to Nicholls, no run, full, forward defence
35.3 : Ashwin to Latham, one run, full, swept to deep square
35.2 : Ashwin to Latham, no run, full, forward defence
35.1 : Ashwin to Nicholls, one run, full, swept through mid wicket
End of over: NZL 102/1 (Latham 55, Nicholls 23)
34.6 : Jadeja to Latham, no run, full, defended.
34.5 : Jadeja to Latham, no run, full, forward defence
34.4 : Jadeja to Latham, no run, full, driven back to the bowler
34.3 : Jadeja to Latham, no run, full, forward defence
34.2 : Jadeja to Latham, two runs, full, swept down to fine leg for two
34.1 : Jadeja to Latham, no run, full, forward defence
End of over: NZL 100/1 (Latham 53, Nicholls 23)
33.6 : Ashwin to Nicholls, no run, full, forward defence.
33.5 : Ashwin to Nicholls, no run, good length, beaten outside off
33.4 : Ashwin to Latham, one run, full, flicked through mid wicket
33.3 : Ashwin to Nicholls, one run, swept to deep square for one
33.2 : Ashwin to Nicholls, no run, defended to leg
33.1 : Ashwin to Latham, one run, pushed to long on
Jadeja to Latham, no run, full, defended
End of over: NZL 97/1 (Latham 51, Nicholls 22)
32.6 : Ashwin to Nicholls, no run, good length, forward defence.
32.5 : Ashwin to Nicholls, no run, full, driven to mid off
32.4 : Ashwin to Nicholls, no run, full, defended
32.3 : Ashwin to Nicholls, no run, full, defended
32.2 : Ashwin to Latham, one run, full, driven to long off
32.1 : Ashwin to Latham, no run, full, driven to the bowler
End of over: NZL 96/1 (Latham 50, Nicholls 22)
31.6 : Jadeja to Nicholls, no run, full, defended.
31.5 : Jadeja to Nicholls, no run, full, forward defence
31.4 : Jadeja to Nicholls, no run, full, forward defence
31.3 : Jadeja to Latham, one run, full, swept in the air to fine leg to bring up his fifty
31.2 : Jadeja to Nicholls, one run, full, swept to backward square
31.1 : Jadeja to Nicholls, no run, full, defended
End of over: NZL 94/1 (Latham 49, Nicholls 21)
30.6 : Ashwin to Latham, no run, full, forward defence.
30.5 : Ashwin to Nicholls, one run, worked to mid wicket for one
30.4 : Ashwin to Nicholls, no run, good length, back in defence
30.3 : Ashwin to Nicholls, no run, full, driven to mid off
30.2 : Ashwin to Latham, one run, full, swept to fine leg for one
30.1 : Ashwin to Latham, no run, full, forward defence
End of over: NZL 92/1 (Latham 48, Nicholls 20)
29.6 : Mohammed Shami to Nicholls, no run, defended to gully.
29.5 : Mohammed Shami to Nicholls, no run, full, forward defence
29.4 : Mohammed Shami to Nicholls, no run, back of a length, defended
29.3 : Mohammed Shami to Nicholls, no run, full, left alone outside off
29.2 : Mohammed Shami to Nicholls, no run, good length, left alone
29.1 : Mohammed Shami to Latham, one run, full, flicked out to deep mid wicket
End of over: NZL 91/1 (Latham 47, Nicholls 20)
28.6 : Ashwin to Nicholls, no run, full, defended.
28.5 : Ashwin to Nicholls, no run, full, forward defence
28.4 : Ashwin to Latham, one run, full, worked to mid wicket for one
28.3 : Ashwin to Latham, FOUR, back of a length, punched firmly past mid on for four
28.2 : Ashwin to Latham, no run, full, defended
28.1 : Ashwin to Nicholls, one run, good length, pushed to mid wicket
End of over: NZL 85/1 (Latham 42, Nicholls 19)
27.6 : Mohammed Shami to Latham, no run, full, defended.
27.5 : Mohammed Shami to Latham, no run, short, ducked under
27.4 : Mohammed Shami to Latham, no run, short, left alone
27.3 : Mohammed Shami to Latham, no run, full, forward defence
27.2 : Mohammed Shami to Latham, FOUR, flicked nicely off his pads to the fine leg fence
27.1 : Mohammed Shami to Latham, no run, full, left alone
End of over: NZL 81/1 (Latham 38, Nicholls 19)
26.6 : Ashwin to Nicholls, no run, full, defended to leg.
26.5 : Ashwin to Latham, one run, swept through square
26.4 : Ashwin to Nicholls, one run, full, leading edge through cover for one
26.3 : Ashwin to Nicholls, FOUR, full on leg, swept hard through square leg for four
26.2 : Ashwin to Nicholls, no run, padded away outside leg
26.1 : Ashwin to Latham, one run, paddled fine for one
End of over: NZL 74/1 (Latham 36, Nicholls 14)
25.6 : Mohammed Shami to Latham, one run, back of a length, turned to short leg.
25.5 : Mohammed Shami to Latham, no run, good length, defended to mid off
25.4 : Mohammed Shami to Nicholls, one run, pushed behind point for one
25.3 : Mohammed Shami to Nicholls, no run, good length, forward defence
25.2 : Mohammed Shami to Nicholls, no run, good length, defended
25.1 : Mohammed Shami to Nicholls, no run, full and wide, left alone
End of over: NZL 72/1 (Latham 35, Nicholls 13)
24.6 : Ashwin to Nicholls, one run, worked to mid on.
24.5 : Ashwin to Nicholls, no run, full, defended
24.4 : Ashwin to Nicholls, no run, good length, forward defence
24.3 : Ashwin to Nicholls, no run, full, defended to leg
24.2 : Ashwin to Nicholls, no run, full, defended
24.1 : Ashwin to Nicholls, no run, full, back in defence
End of over: NZL 71/1 (Latham 35, Nicholls 12)
23.6 : Kumar to Latham, no run, full, flicked to mid on.
23.5 : Kumar to Latham, no run, good length, defended
23.4 : Kumar to Latham, no run, good length, defended
23.3 : Kumar to Nicholls, one run, worked through mid wicket for one
23.2 : Kumar to Nicholls, no run, good length, forward defence
23.1 : Kumar to Nicholls, two runs, back of a length, whipped through square for two
End of over: NZL 68/1 (Latham 35, Nicholls 9)
22.6 : Ashwin to Latham, no run, full, defended.
22.5 : Ashwin to Latham, no run, full, defended
22.4 : Ashwin to Nicholls, three runs, short, punched off the back foot through mid wicket
22.3 : Ashwin to Nicholls, no run, full, forward defence
22.2 : Ashwin to Latham, one run, full, pushed behind point for one
22.1 : Ashwin to Latham, no run, full, forward defence
End of over: NZL 64/1 (Latham 34, Nicholls 6)
21.6 : Kumar to Nicholls, no run, good length, left alone.
21.5 : Kumar to Nicholls, no run, good length, forward defence
21.4 : Kumar to Nicholls, no run, good length, back in defence
21.3 : Kumar to Nicholls, no run, good length, defended to mid wicket
21.2 : Kumar to Latham, one run, turned to mid wicket for one
21.1 : Kumar to Latham, no run, full, defended
End of over: NZL 63/1 (Latham 33, Nicholls 6)
20.6 : Ashwin to Nicholls, no run, full, defended.
20.5 : Ashwin to Nicholls, no run, good length, beaten outside off
20.4 : Ashwin to Nicholls, no run, full, defended
20.3 : Ashwin to Nicholls, no run, good length, defended
20.2 : Ashwin to Latham, one run, swept to deep backward square
20.1 : Ashwin to Latham, no run, full, forward defence
End of over: NZL 62/1 (Latham 32, Nicholls 6)
19.6 : Kumar to Nicholls, no run, good length, left alone.
19.5 : Kumar to Nicholls, no run, back of a length, defended to mid on
19.4 : Kumar to Nicholls, APPEAL, no run, comes forward and misses, big appeal for LBW turned down
19.3 : Kumar to Nicholls, two runs, short, pulled high over mid wicket for a couple
19.2 : Kumar to Nicholls, no run, defended to mid on
19.1 : Kumar to Nicholls, no run, pushed to point
End of over: NZL 60/1 (Latham 32, Nicholls 4)
18.6 : Ashwin to Latham, no run, defended.
18.5 : Ashwin to Latham, no run, full, defended
18.4 : Ashwin to Latham, no run, full, forward defence
18.3 : Ashwin to Latham, no run, full, defended
18.2 : Ashwin to Latham, no run, full, forward defence
18.1 : Ashwin to Latham, no run, back of a length, defended
End of over: NZL 60/1 (Latham 32, Nicholls 4)
17.6 : Kumar to Nicholls, no run, good length, left alone.
17.5 : Kumar to Nicholls, FOUR, full, punched nicely through the covers
17.4 : Kumar to Nicholls, no run, good length, forward defence
17.3 : Kumar to Nicholls, no run, good length, defended
17.2 : Kumar to Nicholls, no run, left alone outsdie off
17.1 : Kumar to Latham, one run, worked through square
Mohammed Shami to Latham, one run, full, flicked through mid wicket
End of over: NZL 55/1 (Latham 31, Nicholls 0)
16.6 : Ashwin to Nicholls, no run, full, forward defence.
16.5 : Ashwin to Guptill, OUT, no run, full, misses it and is given LBW
16.4 : Ashwin to Guptill, no run, appeal for caught at short leg turned down
16.3 : Ashwin to Guptill, no run, full, forward defence
16.2 : Ashwin to Guptill, no run, full, padded away
16.1 : Ashwin to Guptill, no run, full, play and miss outside off
End of over: NZL 55/0 (Latham 31, Guptill 24)
15.6 : Mohammed Shami to Guptill, one run, full, worked to fine leg for one.
A solid opening session for New Zealand, heading to lunch at 55 without loss, needing a further 321 runs to win.
15.5 : Mohammed Shami to Latham, one run, clipped through square leg
15.4 : Mohammed Shami to Latham, two runs, cut out to deep point
15.3 : Mohammed Shami to Latham, no run, back of a length, defended
15.2 : Mohammed Shami to Latham, two runs, flicked through square leg
15.1 : Mohammed Shami to Latham, no run, good length, left alone
End of over: NZL 49/0 (Latham 26, Guptill 23)
14.6 : Ashwin to Guptill, no run, full, forward defence.
14.5 : Ashwin to Latham, one run, flicked to mid wicket
14.4 : Ashwin to Latham, no run, full, defended
14.3 : Ashwin to Guptill, one run, flicked to long on
14.2 : Ashwin to Guptill, no run, full, defended
14.5 : Ashwin to Guptill, no run, full, forward defence
14.4 : Ashwin to Latham, one run, worked to mid wicket
14.3 : Ashwin to Latham, no run, defended to leg
14.2 : Ashwin to Guptill, one run, full, flicked to long on.
14.1 : Ashwin to Guptill, no run, full, defended
End of over: NZL 47/0 (Latham 25, Guptill 22)
13.6 : Jadeja to Latham, no run, full, defended.
13.5 : Jadeja to Latham, no run, full, forward defence
13.4 : Jadeja to Guptill, three runs, full, punched through extra cover for three
13.3 : Jadeja to Guptill, no run, full, forward defence
13.2 : Jadeja to Guptill, no run, full, forward defence
13.1 : Jadeja to Guptill, no run, full, defended
End of over: NZL 44/0 (Latham 25, Guptill 19)
12.6 : Ashwin to Latham, no run, full, forward defence.
12.5 : Ashwin to Latham, no run, full, defended
12.4 : Ashwin to Latham, FOUR, short, puleld through mid wicket
12.3 : Ashwin to Latham, no run, good length, forward defence
Ashwin to Latham, FOUR, short, pulled through mid wicket for four
12.2 : Ashwin to Latham, no run, good length, defended
12.1 : Ashwin to Latham, no run, full, misses a sweep, small appeal for LBW
End of over: NZL 40/0 (Latham 21, Guptill 19)
11.6 : Jadeja to Guptill, FOUR, short, cut through point for four.
11.5 : Jadeja to Latham, one run, swept fine
11.4 : Jadeja to Latham, no run, good length, back in defence
11.3 : Jadeja to Guptill, one run, full, pushed through point
11.2 : Jadeja to Guptill, no run, full, forward defence
11.1 : Jadeja to Guptill, no run, full, pushed to cover
End of over: NZL 34/0 (Latham 20, Guptill 14)
10.6 : Ashwin to Guptill, one run, driven down to long off.
10.5 : Ashwin to Guptill, FOUR, full, edged to the third man fence
10.4 : Ashwin to Guptill, two runs, charges, thick edge to third man
10.3 : Ashwin to Guptill, no run, full, forward defence
10.2 : Ashwin to Guptill, no run, full, driven to the bowler
10.1 : Ashwin to Guptill, no run, full, pushed to the bowler
End of over: NZL 27/0 (Latham 20, Guptill 7)
9.6 : Mohammed Shami to Latham, FOUR, full, punches nicely down the ground for four.
9.5 : Mohammed Shami to Latham, no run, back of a length, defended
9.4 : Mohammed Shami to Latham, no run, good length, left alone
9.3 : Mohammed Shami to Latham, no run, good length, left alone
9.2 : Mohammed Shami to Latham, no run, short, ducked under
9.1 : Mohammed Shami to Latham, no run, pushed to mid on
End of over: NZL 23/0 (Latham 16, Guptill 7)
8.6 : Ashwin to Guptill, no run, full, defended.
8.5 : Ashwin to Guptill, no run, full, defended
8.4 : Ashwin to Latham, one run, worked to mid wicket
8.3 : Ashwin to Latham, no run, good length, beaten outside off
8.2 : Ashwin to Latham, no run, full, defended
8.1 : Ashwin to Latham, FOUR, full, punched firmly through extra cover for four
End of over: NZL 18/0 (Latham 11, Guptill 7)
7.6 : Mohammed Shami to Guptill, no run, pushed to cover.
7.5 : Mohammed Shami to Guptill, no run, good length, beaten outside off
7.4 : Mohammed Shami to Latham, one run, pushed to mid on
7.3 : Mohammed Shami to Guptill, one run, big LBW shout, no inside edge and that looked plumb!
Mohammed Shami to Guptill, no run, full, wrapped on the pads but given not out, looked very close
7.2 : Mohammed Shami to Guptill, no run, good length, defended
7.1 : Mohammed Shami to Guptill, no run, good length, play and miss
End of over: NZL 16/0 (Latham 10, Guptill 6)
6.6 : Kumar to Latham, no run, good length, defended.
6.5 : Kumar to Latham, no run, full, left alone
6.4 : Kumar to Guptill, one run, back of a length, pushed to deep point
6.3 : Kumar to Guptill, FOUR, full, flicked just wide of mid on for four
6.2 : Kumar to Guptill, no run, worked to mid on
6.1 : Kumar to Guptill, no run, back of a length, left alone
End of over: NZL 11/0 (Latham 10, Guptill 1)
5.6 : Mohammed Shami to Latham, no run, full, forward defence.
5.5 : Mohammed Shami to Latham, no run, good length, left alone
5.4 : Mohammed Shami to Latham, no run, full, pushed to mid off
5.3 : Mohammed Shami to Latham, no run, full, left alone
5.2 : Mohammed Shami to Latham, FOUR, full, flicked off his legs for four through mid wicket
5.1 : Mohammed Shami to Latham, no run, short, ducked under
End of over: Kumar to Guptill, no run, goes back and punches to cover NZL 7/0 (Latham 6, Guptill 1)
4.6 : .
4.5 : Kumar to Guptill, no run, back of a length, worked to mid wicket
4.4 : Kumar to Guptill, no run, good length, defended
4.3 : Kumar to Guptill, no run, back of a length, defended
4.2 : Kumar to Guptill, no run, full, left alone
4.1 : Kumar to Guptill, no run, good length, beaten
End of over: NZL 7/0 (Latham 6, Guptill 1)
3.6 : Mohammed Shami to Latham, no run, full, left alone.
3.5 : Mohammed Shami to Latham, no run, good length, forward defence
3.4 : Mohammed Shami to Latham, no run, back of a length, defended
3.3 : Mohammed Shami to Latham, no run, short down leg, left alone
3.2 : Mohammed Shami to Latham, no run, full, defended
3.1 : Mohammed Shami to Latham, APPEAL, no run, LBW appeal sliding across Lathan, turned down
End of over: NZL 7/0 (Latham 6, Guptill 1)
2.6 : Kumar to Latham, one run, good length, pushed to cover.
2.5 : Kumar to Latham, no run, back of a length, defended
2.4 : Kumar to Guptill, one run, pushed through point for one
2.3 : Kumar to Guptill, no run, good length, defended
2.2 : Kumar to Latham, three runs, guided through gully for three
2.1 : Kumar to Latham, no run, good length, left alone
End of over: NZL 2/0 (Latham 2, Guptill 0)
1.6 : Mohammed Shami to Guptill, no run, good length, beaten.
1.5 : Mohammed Shami to Guptill, no run, back of a length, back in defence
1.4 : Mohammed Shami to Guptill, no run, full, driven to mid off
1.3 : Mohammed Shami to Guptill, no run, full, left alone outside off
1.2 : Mohammed Shami to Guptill, no run, good length, left alone
1.1 : Mohammed Shami to Guptill, no run, good length, left alone
End of over: NZL 2/0 (Latham 2, Guptill 0)
0.6 : Kumar to Latham, no run, good length, left alone.
0.5 : Kumar to Latham, no run, good length, defended
0.4 : Kumar to Latham, no run, good length, left alone
0.3 : Kumar to Latham, no run, short down leg, left alone
0.2 : Kumar to Latham, no run, full, left alone
0.1 : Kumar to Latham, two runs, back of a length, worked through mid wicket