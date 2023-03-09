|Batsmen
|R
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|N Wagner
|0
|12
|0
|0
|0.00
|TA Boult
|2
|30
|0
|0
|6.67
|Bowlers
|O
|M
|R
|W
|Econ
|R Ashwin
|35.3
|5
|132
|6
|3.72
|RA Jadeja
|34
|17
|58
|1
|1.71
|Recent overs : . . . . . . | w . . 1 w . | . . . . . .
|Last bat : N Wagnerlbw: Ashwin0(12b0x40x6) SR:0, FoW:236/10 (87.3 Ovs)
|87.3 : India wins by 197 runs
|Ashwin to Wagner, OUT, no run
|87.2 : Ashwin to Wagner, no run, pushes it back to the bowler
|87.1 : Ashwin to Wagner, no run, looks to defend but misses and gets beaten
End of over: NZL 236/9 (Wagner 0, Boult 2)
|86.6 : Jadeja to Boult, no run, blocks it towards short leg.
|86.5 : Jadeja to Boult, no run, defends it towards cover
|86.4 : Jadeja to Boult, no run, defends it to the silly point fielder
|86.3 : Jadeja to Boult, no run, defends it back to the bowler
|86.2 : Jadeja to Boult, no run, defends it towards silly point
|86.1 : Jadeja to Boult, no run, defends it towards cover
End of over: NZL 236/9 (Wagner 0, Boult 2)
|85.6 : Ashwin to Wagner, no run, looks to defend but misses and gets beaten.
|85.5 : Ashwin to Wagner, no run, defends it towards gully
|85.4 : Ashwin to Wagner, no run, looks to defend but misses and gets beaten
|85.3 : Ashwin to Wagner, no run, defends it back to the bowler
|85.2 : Ashwin to Wagner, no run, defends it back to the bowler
|85.1 : Ashwin to Wagner, no run, defends it to the silly point fielder
End of over: NZL 236/9 (Wagner 0, Boult 2)
|84.6 : Jadeja to Boult, no run, looks to defend but misses and gets hit on the pad. The ball was missing leg stump though.
|84.5 : Jadeja to Boult, no run, defends it back to the bowler
|84.4 : Jadeja to Boult, no run, leaves it for the keeper
|84.3 : Jadeja to Boult, no run, pushes it towards gully
|84.2 : Jadeja to Boult, no run, defends it towards short leg
|84.1 : Jadeja to Boult, no run, looks to drive but misses
End of over: NZL 236/9 (Wagner 0, Boult 2)
|83.6 : Ashwin to Wagner, no run, defends it back to the bowler.
|83.5 : Ashwin to Wagner, no run, looks to defend but misses and gets beaten
|83.4 : Ashwin to Wagner, no run, defends it to the silly point fielder
|83.3 : Ashwin to Sodhi, OUT, no run
|19th 5 wicket haul in his 37th test match for Ashwin
|83.2 : Ashwin to Sodhi, no run, defends it off the back foot
|83.1 : Ashwin to Sodhi, SIX, swings this tossed up ball over deep square leg for SIX
End of over: NZL 230/8 (Sodhi 11, Boult 2)
|82.6 : Jadeja to Boult, no run, leaves it for the keeper.
|82.5 : Jadeja to Boult, no run, defends it towards silly point
|82.4 : Jadeja to Boult, no run, looks to defend but misses and gets hit on the pad
|82.3 : Jadeja to Boult, no run, leaves it for the keeper again
|82.2 : Jadeja to Boult, no run, lets it go outside off stump
|82.1 : Jadeja to Boult, no run, leaves it for the keeper
End of over: NZL 230/8 (Sodhi 11, Boult 2)
|81.6 : Ashwin to Boult, one run, bends down and sweeps it towards deep square leg.
|India takes the 2nd new ball
|81.5 : Ashwin to Boult, no run, defends it back to the bowler
|81.4 : Ashwin to Sodhi, one run, cuts it towards backward point for a single
|81.3 : Ashwin to Sodhi, no run, defends it back to the bowler
|81.2 : Ashwin to Sodhi, FOUR, swings this low full toss past the short leg fielder for a boundary
|81.1 : Ashwin to Sodhi, APPEAL, no run, bends down on his knee and tries to slog but misses and gets hit on the pad outside the line of off stump
End of over: NZL 224/8 (Sodhi 6, Boult 1)
|80.6 : Jadeja to Boult, no run, defends it towards mid wicket.
|80.5 : Jadeja to Boult, no run, drives it to the mid off fielder
|80.4 : Jadeja to Boult, no run, pushes it towards mid off
|80.3 : Jadeja to Boult, no run, defends it back to the bowler
|80.2 : Jadeja to Boult, no run, defends it back to the bowler
|80.1 : Jadeja to Boult, no run, drives it to the mid off fielder
End of over: NZL 224/8 (Sodhi 6, Boult 1)
|79.6 : Ashwin to Boult, one run, turns it towards square leg for a single.
|2nd new ball is available now
|79.5 : Ashwin to Boult, APPEAL, no run, looks to defend but misses and gets hit on the pad outside the line of off stump
|79.4 : Ashwin to Boult, no run, blocks it on the pitch
|79.3 : Ashwin to Boult, no run, defends it
|79.2 : Ashwin to Santner, OUT, no run, looks to defend it from outside but the ball bounces, hits the outside half of the bat and pops up towards silly point. Rohit Sharma takes an easy catch.
|79.1 : Ashwin to Santner, two runs, goes on the back foot and steers it towards third man for two runs
End of over: NZL 221/7 (Santner 69, Sodhi 6)
|78.6 : Jadeja to Sodhi, no run, looks to glance it but misses.
|78.5 : Jadeja to Sodhi, no run, tries to cut but misses
|78.4 : Jadeja to Sodhi, no run, defends it to the silly point fielder
|78.3 : Jadeja to Sodhi, no run, punches it to the silly point fielder
|78.2 : Jadeja to Sodhi, no run, defends it off the front foot
|78.1 : Jadeja to Santner, one run, turns it towards backward square leg
End of over: NZL 220/7 (Santner 68, Sodhi 6)
|77.6 : Ashwin to Sodhi, APPEAL, no run, looks to defend but misses and gets hit on the pad outside the line of off stump.
|77.5 : Ashwin to Sodhi, no run, defends it towards short leg
|77.4 : Ashwin to Sodhi, no run, defends it towards short leg
|77.3 : Ashwin to Sodhi, no run, comes on the front foot and blocks
|77.2 : Ashwin to Santner, one run, works it through square leg for a single
|77.1 : Ashwin to Santner, no run, pushes it to the cover fielder
End of over: NZL 219/7 (Santner 67, Sodhi 6)
|76.6 : Jadeja to Sodhi, no run, defends it back to the bowler.
|76.5 : Jadeja to Sodhi, no run, defends it back to the bowler
|76.4 : Jadeja to Sodhi, no run, goes back and cuts it to the point fielder
|76.3 : Jadeja to Sodhi, no run, defends it on the pitch
|76.2 : Jadeja to Sodhi, FOUR, bends down and sweeps it towards fine leg for a boundary
|76.1 : Jadeja to Sodhi, no run, defends it back to the bowler
End of over: NZL 215/7 (Santner 67, Sodhi 2)
|75.6 : Ashwin to Santner, no run, looks to defend but misses and gets beaten.
|75.5 : Ashwin to Santner, no run, flicks it to the short fine leg fielder
|75.4 : Ashwin to Santner, no run, defends it towards cover
|75.3 : Ashwin to Santner, no run, defends it towards cover
|75.2 : Ashwin to Santner, no run, defends it towards silly point
|75.1 : Ashwin to Santner, FOUR, goes on the back foot and cuts it through point for a boundary
End of over: NZL 211/7 (Santner 63, Sodhi 2)
|74.6 : Jadeja to Sodhi, no run, goes back and cuts it to the 2nd slip fielder.
|74.5 : Jadeja to Sodhi, no run, defends it back to the bowler
|74.4 : Jadeja to Sodhi, no run, drives it to the cover fielder
|74.3 : Jadeja to Santner, one run, goes on the back foot and pushes it towards cover
|74.2 : Jadeja to Santner, FOUR, goes on the back foot and punches it nicely through cover for a boundary
|74.1 : Jadeja to Santner, no run, goes on the back foot and punches it to the point fielder
End of over: NZL 206/7 (Santner 58, Sodhi 2)
|73.6 : Ashwin to Sodhi, no run, defends it off the front foot.
|73.5 : Ashwin to Santner, one run, drives it towards mid wicket for a single
|73.4 : Ashwin to Santner, no run, looks to defend but misses and gets beaten
|73.3 : Ashwin to Santner, no run, defends it back to the bowler
|73.2 : Ashwin to Santner, APPEAL, no run, looks to defend but misses and gets beaten . Saha whips off the bails but Santner had his back foot grounded
|73.1 : Ashwin to Santner, no run, defends it off the front foot
|
3rd umpire in action for a stumping appeal
End of over: NZL 205/7 (Santner 57, Sodhi 2)
|72.6 : Jadeja to Sodhi, no run, comes forward and pushes it back to the bowler.
|That will be Lunch on day 5. 112 runs were scored in the session and India managed to pick 3 wicket. Santner is unbeaten on 57 runs. India needs 3 more wickets to win and go 1-0 in the 3 match test series
|Join us back in 35 minutes for the coverage of Post lunch session
|India is just 3 wickets away from the win and Indian bowlers will be keen to do it as quickly as possible
|Welcome back
|72.5 : Jadeja to Sodhi, no run, defends it back to the bowler
|72.4 : Jadeja to Sodhi, no run, defends it on the pitch
|72.3 : Jadeja to Sodhi, no run, defends it towards short cover
|72.2 : Jadeja to Santner, one run, pushes it towards mid off for a single
|72.1 : Jadeja to Santner, APPEAL, no run, comes forward and looks to defend but misses. Saha whips off the bails but Santner had his back foot in crease
End of over: NZL 204/7 (Santner 56, Sodhi 2)
|71.6 : Mohammed Shami to Sodhi, no run, looks to glance it but misses.
|3rd Umpire in action for a stumping appeal
|71.5 : Mohammed Shami to Sodhi, no run, defends it towards short mid wicket
|71.4 : Mohammed Shami to Santner, one run, pushes it towards cover point for a quick single
|71.3 : 200 comes up for New Zealand
|Mohammed Shami to Santner, FOUR, flicks it nicely through mid wicket for a boundary
|71.2 : Mohammed Shami to Santner, APPEAL, no run, looks to defend but misses and gets hit on the pad. The ball was missing leg stump though
|71.1 : Mohammed Shami to Santner, no run, looks to glance it down the leg side but misses
End of over: NZL 199/7 (Santner 51, Sodhi 2)
|70.6 : Yadav to Sodhi, no run, defends it towards short mid wicket.
|70.5 : Yadav to Sodhi, no run, defends it towards cover
|70.4 : Yadav to Santner, one run, turns it towards square leg for a single
|70.3 : Yadav to Santner, no run, lifts his bat and leaves it for the keeper
|70.2 : Yadav to Santner, no run, pokes at this back of length ball outside off stump but misses and gets beaten
|70.1 : Yadav to Sodhi, one run, pushes it towards point for a quick single
End of over: NZL 197/7 (Santner 50, Sodhi 1)
|69.6 : Mohammed Shami to Santner, no run, lets it go outside off stump.
|69.5 : Mohammed Shami to Santner, APPEAL, no run, looks to defend but misses and gets hit on the pad. The ball was missing leg stump though
|69.4 : Mohammed Shami to Sodhi, one run, glances it towards fine leg for a single
|69.3 : Mohammed Shami to Sodhi, no run, defends it
|69.2 : Mohammed Shami to Sodhi, no run, looks to defend but misses and gets beaten
|69.1 : Mohammed Shami to Craig, OUT, no run, full ball on the middle stump, Craig looks to drive but misses. The ball crashes into the middle stump
|
Shami is on a hat trick
End of over: NZL 196/6 (Santner 50, Craig 1)
|68.6 : Vijay to Craig, one run, drives it towards extra cover for a single.
|68.5 : Vijay to Santner, one run
|Maiden test fifty for Santner and it has come from 149 balls with 4 FOURS and 2 SIXES in 167 minutes
|Vijay to Santner, one run, pushes it towards cover point for a single
|68.4 : Vijay to Santner, no run, lets it go outside off stump
|68.3 : Vijay to Santner, no run, drives it to the cover fielder
|68.2 : Vijay to Santner, no run, pushes it to the point fielder
|68.1 : Vijay to Santner, no run, defends it off the front foot
End of over: NZL 194/6 (Watling 18, Santner 49)
|67.6 : Mohammed Shami to Watling, OUT, no run, looks to defend it off the back foot but misses and gets hit on the pad. LBW appeal is upheld.
|67.5 : Mohammed Shami to Santner, one run, opens the face of the bat and drives it through backward point
|67.4 : Mohammed Shami to Santner, no run, ducks under the bouncer
|67.3 : Mohammed Shami to Santner, no run, pushes it towards mid on
|67.2 : Mohammed Shami to Santner, no run, looks to glance it down the leg side but misses
|67.1 : Mohammed Shami to Santner, no run, ducks under the bouncer
End of over: NZL 193/5 (Watling 18, Santner 48)
|66.6 : Vijay to Watling, no run, turns it towards backward square leg.
|66.5 : Vijay to Watling, no run, defends it off the back foot
|66.4 : Vijay to Watling, no run, defends it towards mid on,
|66.3 : Vijay to Watling, no run, pushes it towards cover point
|66.2 : Vijay to Watling, no run, drives it towards square leg
|66.1 : Vijay to Santner, one run, goes on the back foot and cuts it towards deep point
End of over: NZL 192/5 (Watling 18, Santner 47)
|65.6 : Mohammed Shami to Watling, no run, defends it towards short mid on.
|65.5 : Mohammed Shami to Santner, one run, turns it towards square leg for a quick single
|65.4 : Mohammed Shami to Santner, FOUR, goes for the pull and gets a glove on it as the ball rolls into the fine leg fence
|Highest test score for Santner
|65.3 : Mohammed Shami to Santner, no run, defends it towards short cover
|65.2 : Mohammed Shami to Santner, APPEAL, no run, looks to defend but misses and gets hit high on the pad. LBW appeal is turned down
|65.1 : Mohammed Shami to Santner, no run, defends it towards cover
End of over: NZL 187/5 (Watling 18, Santner 42)
|64.6 : Ashwin to Watling, no run, defends it towards square leg.
|64.5 : Ashwin to Watling, no run, blocks it on the pitch
|64.4 : Ashwin to Watling, FOUR, goes on the back foot and cuts it through point for a boundary
|64.3 : Ashwin to Watling, no run, defends it towards short leg
|64.2 : Ashwin to Watling, no run, defends it back to the bowler
|64.1 : Ashwin to Santner, one run, drives it through mid wicket for a single
End of over: NZL 182/5 (Watling 14, Santner 41)
|63.6 : Jadeja to Watling, no run, goes back and cuts it towards point.
|63.5 : Jadeja to Watling, no run, pushes it back to the bowler
|63.4 : Jadeja to Watling, no run, defends it towards short square leg
|63.3 : Jadeja to Watling, APPEAL, no run, looks to defend but misses and gets hit on the pad. The ball was sliding down leg side and LBW appeal is turned down
|63.2 : Jadeja to Watling, no run, defends it off the back foot
|63.1 : Jadeja to Watling, FOUR, goes on the back foot and cuts this short ball through point for a boundary
End of over: NZL 178/5 (Watling 10, Santner 41)
|62.6 : Ashwin to Santner, no run, defends it coming forward.
|62.5 : Ashwin to Santner, two runs, goes on the back foot and punches it through cover for two runs
|62.4 : Ashwin to Santner, no run, defends it towards cover
|62.3 : Ashwin to Santner, no run, drives it to the cover fielder
|62.2 : Ashwin to Santner, no run, drives it back to the bowler
|62.1 : Ashwin to Watling, one run, pushes it towards backward point
End of over: NZL 175/5 (Watling 9, Santner 39)
|61.6 : Jadeja to Santner, no run, defends it towards point.
|61.5 : Jadeja to Santner, APPEAL, no run, looks to defend it off the back foot but misses and gets hit on the pad just outside the line of off stump. LBW appeal is turned down
|61.4 : Jadeja to Santner, no run, defends it off the back foot
|61.3 : Jadeja to Santner, no run, turns it towards short leg
|61.2 : Jadeja to Santner, no run, goes on the back foot and defends,
|61.1 : Jadeja to Santner, no run, defends it towards short mid wicket
End of over: NZL 175/5 (Watling 9, Santner 39)
|60.6 : Ashwin to Watling, no run, defends it off the back foot.
|60.5 : Ashwin to Watling, FOUR, rocks back and cuts this short ball through point for a boundary
|60.4 : Ashwin to Watling, no run, defends it coming forward
|60.3 : Ashwin to Watling, no run, defends it off the front foot
|60.2 : Ashwin to Santner, one run, turns it towards wide mid on and takes a quick single
|60.1 : Ashwin to Santner, no run, defends it off the back foot
End of over: NZL 170/5 (Watling 5, Santner 38)
|59.6 : Jadeja to Watling, no run, pushes it towards mid off.
|59.5 : Jadeja to Watling, no run, defends it towards short cover
|59.4 : Jadeja to Watling, no run, pushes it to the cover fielder
|59.3 : Jadeja to Watling, FOUR, gets down on his knee and sweeps it through square leg for a boundary
|59.2 : Jadeja to Santner, one run, pushes it towards cover point for a quick single
|59.1 : Jadeja to Watling, one run, looks to defend but gets a thick outside edge towards third man
End of over: NZL 164/5 (Watling 0, Santner 37)
|58.6 : Ashwin to Santner, SIX, uses his feet and swings it over mid wicket for SIX.
|58.5 : Ashwin to Santner, no run, defends it towards short cover
|58.4 : Ashwin to Santner, no run, defends it back to the bowler
|58.3 : Ashwin to Santner, no run, defends it back to the bowler
|58.2 : Ashwin to Santner, no run, looks to defend but gets an inside edge onto the pad
|58.1 : Ashwin to Santner, no run, defends it back to the bowler
End of over: NZL 158/5 (Watling 0, Santner 31)
|57.6 : Jadeja to Watling, no run, defends it back to the bowler.
|57.5 : Jadeja to Watling, no run, defends it
|57.4 : Jadeja to Ronchi, OUT, no run, looks it swing it towards the leg side but gets a leading edge towards point. Ashwin takes an easy catch
|57.3 : Jadeja to Ronchi, no run, defends it well
|57.2 : Jadeja to Ronchi, no run, looks to drive but gets an inside edge onto the pad
|57.1 : Jadeja to Ronchi, no run, drives it to the mid on fielder
End of over: NZL 158/4 (Ronchi 80, Santner 31)
|56.6 : Yadav to Santner, no run, drives it to the mid off fielder.
|That will be drinks. New Zealand batsmen have successfully negotiated the first hour of play today. Still a huge mountain to climb!
|102 runs is the Partnership for the 5th wicket so far
|56.5 : Yadav to Santner, no run, lets it go outside off stump
|56.4 : Yadav to Santner, no run, defends it towards cover
|56.3 : Yadav to Santner, no run, looks to drive it outside off stump but misses and gets beaten
|56.2 : Yadav to Santner, no run, goes on the back foot and defends it
|56.1 : Yadav to Santner, no run, defends it off the back foot
End of over: NZL 158/4 (Ronchi 80, Santner 31)
|55.6 : Jadeja to Ronchi, FOUR, drills it hard back past the bowler for a boundary.
|55.5 : Jadeja to Ronchi, no run, pushes it back to the bowler
|55.4 : Jadeja to Ronchi, no run, drives it back to the bowler
|55.3 : Jadeja to Ronchi, no run, looks to defend but misses and gets beaten
|55.2 : Jadeja to Ronchi, no run, defends it towards point
|55.1 : Jadeja to Ronchi, no run, drives it back to the bowler
End of over: NZL 154/4 (Ronchi 76, Santner 31)
|54.6 : Yadav to Santner, no run, ducks under the bouncer.
|54.5 : Yadav to Santner, no run, defends it towards short leg
|54.4 : Yadav to Santner, no run, defends it off the front foot
|54.3 : Yadav to Ronchi, one run, pulls the short ball through backward square leg for a single
|54.2 : 150 comes up for New Zealand
|Yadav to Ronchi, FOUR
|54.1 : Yadav to Ronchi, no run, defends it back to the bowler
End of over: NZL 149/4 (Ronchi 71, Santner 31)
|53.6 : Jadeja to Santner, SIX, bends down on his knee and swings it over deep mid wicket for a huge SIX.
|53.5 : Jadeja to Ronchi, one run, pushes it towards cover point for a single
|53.4 : Jadeja to Santner, one run, looks to defend but gets an inside edge past the short leg fielder
|53.3 : Jadeja to Santner, no run, defends it off the front foot
|53.2 : Jadeja to Ronchi, three runs, drives it through point for three runs this time
|53.1 : Jadeja to Ronchi, two runs, goes on the back foot and punches it through point for a couple of runs
End of over: NZL 136/4 (Ronchi 65, Santner 24)
|52.6 : Yadav to Santner, no run, covers the line of the stumps and leaves it outside off stump.
|52.5 : Yadav to Ronchi, one run, opens the face of the bat and steers it towards square third man
|52.4 : Yadav to Ronchi, no run, defends it towards mid wicket
|52.3 : Yadav to Ronchi, FOUR, drives it nicely over the mid on fielder for a boundary
|52.2 : Yadav to Ronchi, no run, defends it to the point fielder
|52.1 : Yadav to Ronchi, no run, looks to glance it down the leg side but misses
End of over: NZL 131/4 (Ronchi 60, Santner 24)
|51.6 : Ashwin to Ronchi, one run, drives it towards deep mid on for a single.
|51.5 : Ashwin to Ronchi, no run, defends it off the front foot
|51.4 : Ashwin to Ronchi, FOUR, gives the charge and swings it over mid on. The ball bounces once before going over the fence
|51.3 : Ashwin to Santner, one run, turns it towards square leg
|51.2 : Ashwin to Santner, no run, defends it off the front foot
|51.1 : Ashwin to Santner, FOUR, puls the short ball through mid wicket for a boundary
End of over: NZL 121/4 (Ronchi 55, Santner 19)
|50.6 : Yadav to Ronchi, APPEAL, no run, looks to flick but misses and gets hit high on the pad. The ball was missing leg stump as well.
|50.5 : Yadav to Ronchi, no run, defends it to the short cover fielder
|50.4 : Yadav to Ronchi, no run, leaves this short ball for the keeper to collect
|50.3 : Yadav to Ronchi, two runs, opens the face of the bat and drives it through backward point for two runs
|50.2 : Yadav to Ronchi, no run, presses forward and pushes it towards cover
|50.1 : Yadav to Ronchi, no run, drives it to the cover fielder
End of over: NZL 119/4 (Ronchi 53, Santner 19)
|49.6 : Ashwin to Santner, no run, defends it back to the bowler.
|49.5 : Ashwin to Santner, no run, defends it back to the bowler
|49.4 : Ashwin to Santner, no run, defends it towards point
|49.3 : Ashwin to Santner, FOUR, goes on the back foot and cuts it through point for a boundary
|49.2 : Ashwin to Ronchi, one run, gives the charge and flicks it through mid wicket
|49.1 : Ashwin to Ronchi, no run, turns it towards short mid wicket
End of over: NZL 114/4 (Ronchi 52, Santner 15)
|48.6 : Jadeja to Santner, no run, defends it.
|48.5 : Jadeja to Santner, no run, turns it to the square leg fielder
|48.4 : Jadeja to Ronchi, one run, drives it towards long off for a single
|48.3 : Jadeja to Ronchi, no run, drives it to the cover fielder
|48.2 : Jadeja to Ronchi, no run, looks to defend but gets an outside edge that drops short of 2nd slip fielder
|48.1 : Jadeja to Ronchi, no run, goes back and cuts it towards point
End of over: NZL 113/4 (Ronchi 51, Santner 15)
|47.6 : Ashwin to Santner, no run, defends it off the back foot.
|47.5 : Ashwin to Santner, no run, defends it off the front foot
|47.4 : Ashwin to Santner, no run, defends it towards silly point
|47.3 : Ashwin to Ronchi, one run, cuts it towards deep point
|47.2 : Ashwin to Ronchi, two runs
|2nd test fifty fro Ronchi. It has come from 83 balls with 5 FOURS and 1 SIX
|Ashwin to Ronchi, two runs, come son the front foot and drives it through cover for two runs
|47.1 : Ashwin to Ronchi, no run, goes on the back foot and cuts it to the point fielder
End of over: NZL 110/4 (Ronchi 48, Santner 15)
|46.6 : Jadeja to Santner, two runs, flicks it past the backward short leg fielder for a couple of runs.
|46.5 : Jadeja to Santner, no run, defends it back to the bowler
|46.4 : Jadeja to Santner, no run, defends it on the pitch
|46.3 : Jadeja to Ronchi, one run, drives it towards long off
|46.2 : Jadeja to Ronchi, no run, defends it off the back foot
|46.1 : Jadeja to Ronchi, no run, goes on the back foot and pushes it towards point
End of over: NZL 107/4 (Ronchi 47, Santner 13)
|45.6 : Ashwin to Santner, no run, defends it off the back foot.
|45.5 : Ashwin to Santner, no run, defends it back to the bowler
|45.4 : Ashwin to Santner, no run, defends it on the pitch
|45.3 : Ashwin to Santner, no run, looks to pad it away but the ball is well outside leg stump and no contact is made
|45.2 : Ashwin to Santner, no run, pads it away outside leg stump
|45.1 : Ashwin to Santner, no run, defends it off the back foot
End of over: NZL 107/4 (Ronchi 47, Santner 13)
|44.6 : Jadeja to Ronchi, no run, defends it towards cover.
|44.5 : Jadeja to Ronchi, FOUR, comes forward and drives it through cover for a boundary
|50 Partnership from 140 balls
|44.4 : Jadeja to Ronchi, no run, drives it to the mid off fielder
|44.3 : Jadeja to Ronchi, no run, pads it away outside leg stump
|44.2 : Jadeja to Santner, one run, goes on the back foot and pushes it towards short third man
|44.1 : Jadeja to Ronchi, one run, goes back and cuts it towards cover point for a quick single
End of over: NZL 101/4 (Ronchi 42, Santner 12)
|43.6 : Ashwin to Santner, no run, defends it to the silly point fielder.
|43.5 : Ashwin to Santner, four runs
|100 comes up for New Zealand
|Ashwin to Santner, four runs, swings it nicely through mid on for a boundary
|43.4 : Ashwin to Santner, no run, stays back and blocks
|43.3 : Ashwin to Santner, no run, defends it back to the bowler
|43.2 : Ashwin to Santner, no run, defends it off the back foot
|43.1 : Ashwin to Ronchi, one run, pushes it towards point for a single
End of over: NZL 96/4 (Ronchi 41, Santner 8)
|42.6 : Jadeja to Santner, no run, blocks it on the pitch.
|42.5 : Jadeja to Santner, no run, flicks it towards the square leg fielder
|42.4 : Jadeja to Santner, no run, looks to defend but misses and gets hit on the pad
|42.3 : Jadeja to Santner, no run, defends it back to the bowler
|42.2 : Jadeja to Ronchi, one run, flicks it through mid wicket for a single
|42.1 : Jadeja to Ronchi, no run, goes on the back foot and pushes it to the point fielder
End of over: NZL 95/4 (Ronchi 40, Santner 8)
|41.6 : Ashwin to Santner, no run, defends it towards square leg.
|41.5 : Ashwin to Ronchi, one run, goes on the back foot, opens the face of the bat and steers it towards short third man
|41.4 : Ashwin to Ronchi, no run, blocks it on the pitch
|41.3 : Ashwin to Ronchi, no run, defends it off the front foot
|41.2 : Ashwin to Ronchi, no run, pushes it towards cover
|41.1 : Ashwin to Ronchi, no run, defends it back to the bowler
End of over: NZL 94/4 (Ronchi 39, Santner 8)
|40.6 : Jadeja to Santner, no run, defends it back to the bowler.
|40.5 : Jadeja to Santner, no run, defends it towards silly point
|40.4 : Jadeja to Santner, no run, looks to defend but misses and gets hit high on the pad
|40.3 : Jadeja to Santner, no run, goes on the back foot and defends
|40.2 : Jadeja to Santner, no run, defends it back to the bowler
|40.1 : Jadeja to Ronchi, one run, goes on the back foot and punches it towards cover point for a single. First run on day 5.
End of over: NZL 93/4 (Ronchi 38, Santner 8)
|39.6 : Ashwin to Santner, no run, goes on the back foot and pushes it to the point fielder.
|39.5 : Ashwin to Santner, no run, comes forward and looks to defend but misses and gets beaten
|39.4 : Ashwin to Santner, no run, leaves it for the keeper
|39.3 : Ashwin to Santner, no run, looks to defend but misses and gets hit on the pad. The ball was missing leg stump
|39.2 : Ashwin to Santner, no run, defends it back to the bowler
|39.1 : Ashwin to Santner, no run, defends it towards mid on
End of over: NZL 93/4 (Ronchi 38, Santner 8)
|38.6 : Jadeja to Ronchi, no run, defends it towards short cover.
|38.5 : Jadeja to Ronchi, no run, looks to defend but misses and gets hit high on the pad
|38.4 : Jadeja to Ronchi, no run, drives it back to the bowler
|38.3 : Jadeja to Ronchi, no run, blocks it to the point fielder
|38.2 : Jadeja to Ronchi, no run, defends it off the front foot
|38.1 : Jadeja to Ronchi, no run, drives it to the mid on fielder
End of over: NZL 93/4 (Ronchi 38, Santner 8)
|37.6 : Ashwin to Santner, no run, looks to defend but misses. Turn and bounce for Ashwin.
|37.5 : Ashwin to Santner, no run, defends it off the front foot
|37.4 : Ashwin to Santner, no run, defends it back to the bowler
|37.3 : Ashwin to Santner, no run, comes on the front foot and blocks it
|37.2 : Ashwin to Santner, no run, looks to defend it off the back foot but misses and gets beaten
|37.1 : Ashwin to Santner, no run, comes forward and defends it back to the bowler
End of over: NZL 93/4 (Ronchi 38, Santner 8)
|36.6 : Jadeja to Ronchi, no run, full, forward defence.
|The players walks out in the middle and we are all set for the play to start on day 5
|Slightly overcast conditions to start with on day 5
|It appears to be just a matter of time before India wraps it up on a day 5 Kanpur Pitch. How long will these two continue to resist? Stay tuned to find out
|Chasing a victory target of 434 runs, New Zealand had reached 93/4 at close of play on day 4, with Ronchi unbeaten on 38 and giving him company was Santner, unbeaten on 8
|Hello and welcome to the live coverage of day 5 of 1t cricket test between India and New Zealand
|Stumps day 4. India have dominated play today scoring quick runs and picking up four NZ wickets. India will need 6 wickets to win tomorrow, NZ still require 341 runs.
|Ashwin to bowl
|36.5 : Jadeja to Ronchi, no run, full, defended
|36.4 : Jadeja to Ronchi, no run, full, forward defence
|36.3 : Jadeja to Ronchi, no run, good length, beats the outside edge
|36.2 : Jadeja to Ronchi, no run, good length, defended
|36.1 : Jadeja to Ronchi, no run, full, defended
End of over: NZL 93/4 (Ronchi 38, Santner 8)
|35.6 : Ashwin to Santner, no run, full, defended.
|35.5 : Ashwin to Santner, no run, full, defended
|35.4 : Ashwin to Santner, no run, full, forward defence
|35.3 : Ashwin to Santner, no run, full, forward defence
|35.2 : Ashwin to Santner, no run, good length, defended
|35.1 : Ashwin to Ronchi, one run, short, punched to long on
End of over: NZL 92/4 (Ronchi 37, Santner 8)
|34.6 : Jadeja to Santner, no run, full, defended.
|34.5 : Jadeja to Santner, no run, back of a length, defended
|34.4 : Jadeja to Santner, no run, back of a length, defended
|34.3 : Jadeja to Santner, no run, good length, defended
|34.2 : Jadeja to Santner, no run, dabbed to point
|34.1 : Jadeja to Santner, no run, back in defence
End of over: NZL 92/4 (Ronchi 37, Santner 8)
|33.6 : Ashwin to Santner, one run.
|33.5 : Ashwin to Santner, no run, good length, defended
|33.4 : Ashwin to Santner, no run, full, driven to cover
|33.3 : Ashwin to Santner, no run, charges and defends
|33.2 : Ashwin to Santner, no run, full, defended to leg
|33.1 : Ashwin to Ronchi, one run, short, cuts wide of mid off for one
End of over: NZL 90/4 (Ronchi 36, Santner 7)
|32.6 : Jadeja to Santner, no run.
|32.5 : Jadeja to Santner, no run, beaten outside off
|32.4 : Jadeja to Santner, no run, cut to cover
|32.3 : Jadeja to Santner, no run, back of a length, back in defence
|32.2 : Jadeja to Santner, no run, worked square
|32.1 : Jadeja to Santner, no run, full, defended
End of over: NZL 90/4 (Ronchi 36, Santner 7)
|31.6 : Ashwin to Ronchi, no run, full, defended.
|31.5 : Ashwin to Ronchi, FOUR, short, cut through point for four
|31.4 : Ashwin to Ronchi, no run, good length, beats the inside edge
|31.3 : Ashwin to Ronchi, no run, full, back in defence
|31.2 : Ashwin to Santner, one run, short, flicked to mid on
|31.1 : Ashwin to Santner, no run, good length, defended
End of over: NZL 85/4 (Ronchi 32, Santner 6)
|30.6 : Jadeja to Ronchi, no run, back of a length, defended.
|30.5 : Jadeja to Ronchi, no run, full, defended
|30.4 : Jadeja to Ronchi, no run, flicked ot backward square
|30.3 : Jadeja to Ronchi, no run, good length, back in defence
|30.2 : Jadeja to Ronchi, no run, full, defended
|30.1 : Jadeja to Ronchi, no run, good length, forward defence
End of over: NZL 85/4 (Ronchi 32, Santner 6)
|29.6 : Mohammed Shami to Santner, no run, short, ducked under.
|29.5 : Mohammed Shami to Santner, no run, full, forward defence
|29.4 : Mohammed Shami to Ronchi, one run, back of a length, pushed to deep point
|29.3 : Mohammed Shami to Ronchi, no run, full, driven to mid off
|29.2 : Mohammed Shami to Ronchi, FOUR, guided fine for four
|29.1 : Mohammed Shami to Ronchi, no run, good length, defended
End of over: Yadav to Ronchi, one run, whipped fine for one NZL 80/4 (Ronchi 27, Santner 6)
|28.6 : .
|28.5 : Yadav to Ronchi, no run, flicked to mid wicket
|28.4 : Yadav to Ronchi, no run, full, defended
|28.3 : Yadav to Ronchi, no run, full, slides down leg side
|28.2 : Yadav to Ronchi, no run, back of a length, defended
|28.1 : Yadav to Ronchi, no run, good length, defended
End of over: NZL 79/4 (Ronchi 26, Santner 6)
|27.6 : Mohammed Shami to Santner, no run, full, defended.
|27.5 : Mohammed Shami to Santner, no run, yorker, defended
|27.4 : Mohammed Shami to Santner, no run, back of a length, defended
|27.3 : Mohammed Shami to Santner, no run, good length, beaten
|27.2 : Mohammed Shami to Santner, no run, full, left alone
|27.1 : Mohammed Shami to Santner, no run, back of a length, defended to leg
End of over: NZL 79/4 (Ronchi 26, Santner 6)
|26.6 : Yadav to Santner, one run, guided through gully.
|26.5 : Yadav to Santner, no run, full, defended
|26.4 : Yadav to Santner, no run, good length, defended to gully
|26.3 : Yadav to Santner, no run, good length, defended
|26.2 : Yadav to Santner, no run, back of a length, left alone
|26.1 : Yadav to Ronchi, one run, full, flicked wide of mid on
End of over: NZL 77/4 (Ronchi 25, Santner 5)
|25.6 : Ashwin to Santner, no run, full, forward defence.
|25.5 : Ashwin to Santner, two runs, whipped through mid wicket for two
|25.4 : Ashwin to Santner, no run, good length, beaten
|25.3 : Ashwin to Ronchi, one run, worked down to long on
|25.2 : Ashwin to Ronchi, SIX, full, smashed over wide long on for six
|25.1 : Ashwin to Ronchi, no run, back of a length, defended
End of over: NZL 68/4 (Ronchi 18, Santner 3)
|24.6 : Yadav to Ronchi, leg bye, deflected down the leg side.
|24.5 : Yadav to Santner, one run, full, pushed through point for one
|24.4 : Yadav to Santner, no run, back of a length, defended
|24.3 : Yadav to Ronchi, one run, worked wide of mid on
|24.2 : Yadav to Ronchi, no run, cut to cover
|24.1 : Yadav to Ronchi, FOUR, punched through extra cover for four
End of over: NZL 61/4 (Ronchi 13, Santner 2)
|23.5 : Ashwin to Santner, no run
|23.6 : Ashwin to Santner, no run.
|23.5 : Ashwin to Santner, two runs, short, punched through cover for two
|23.4 : Ashwin to Santner, no run, full, forward defence
|23.3 : Ashwin to Santner, no run, full, forward defence
|23.2 : Ashwin to Santner, no run, good length, defended
|23.1 : Ashwin to Santner, no run, full, forward defence
End of over: NZL 59/4 (Ronchi 13, Santner 0)
|22.6 : Jadeja to Ronchi, no run, full, forward defence.
|22.5 : Jadeja to Ronchi, no run, short, defended
|22.4 : Jadeja to Ronchi, no run, full, forward defence
|22.3 : Jadeja to Ronchi, no run, full, forward defence
|22.2 : Jadeja to Ronchi, no run, good length, defended
|22.1 : Jadeja to Ronchi, no run, full, forward defence
End of over: NZL 59/4 (Ronchi 13, Santner 0)
|21.6 : Ashwin to Santner, no run, good length, defended.
|21.5 : Ashwin to Santner, no run, full, forward defence
|21.4 : Ashwin to Ronchi, three runs, cut through cover for three
|21.3 : Ashwin to Ronchi, OUT, one run, Taylor caught short after failing to ground his bat past the crease
|21.2 : Ashwin to Ronchi, no run, good length, defended
|21.1 : Ashwin to Taylor, three runs, cut fine for for three
End of over: NZL 52/3 (Taylor 14, Ronchi 9)
|20.6 : Jadeja to Ronchi, no run, full, forward defence.
|20.5 : Jadeja to Ronchi, no run, short, cut to point
|20.4 : Jadeja to Ronchi, no run, full, forward defence
|20.3 : Jadeja to Ronchi, no run, goes back and misses a cut
|20.2 : Jadeja to Ronchi, no run, cut into the off side
|20.1 : Jadeja to Ronchi, APPEAL, no run, LBW appeal turned down
End of over: NZL 52/3 (Taylor 14, Ronchi 9)
|19.6 : Ashwin to Ronchi, DROPPED, three runs, lofted over cover, Vijay can't quite collect it running back.
|19.5 : Ashwin to Ronchi, no run, full, forward defence
|19.4 : Ashwin to Ronchi, no run, defended to leg
|19.3 : Ashwin to Ronchi, FOUR, full, powerfully hit past mid off
|19.2 : Ashwin to Ronchi, no run, short, flicked to mid on
|19.1 : Ashwin to Ronchi, no run, short, pulled to mid wicket
End of over: NZL 45/3 (Taylor 14, Ronchi 2)
|18.6 : Jadeja to Taylor, no run, cut to backward point.
|18.5 : Jadeja to Taylor, no run, full, defended
|18.4 : Jadeja to Taylor, no run, full, forward defence
|18.3 : Jadeja to Taylor, no run, full, defended
|18.2 : Jadeja to Taylor, no run, full, defended
|18.1 : Jadeja to Taylor, no run, pops out of the rough and turns sharply
End of over: NZL 45/3 (Taylor 14, Ronchi 2)
|17.6 : Ashwin to Ronchi, two runs, guided fine.
|17.5 : Ashwin to Williamson, OUT, no run, turns sharply, trapepd in front LBW
|17.4 : Ashwin to Williamson, no run, worked to short fine leg
|17.3 : Ashwin to Williamson, FOUR, short, lofted over mid wicket to the fence
|17.2 : Ashwin to Taylor, one run, worked behind square
|17.1 : Ashwin to Taylor, no run, full, misses a sweep
End of over: NZL 38/2 (Williamson 21, Taylor 13)
|16.6 : Jadeja to Williamson, no run, good length, beats the edge.
|16.5 : Jadeja to Williamson, no ball, oversteps, defended
|Jadeja to Williamson, no run, short, cut to point
|16.4 : Jadeja to Williamson, no run, full, driven to extra cover
|16.3 : Jadeja to Williamson, no run, good length, defended
|16.2 : Jadeja to Williamson, no run, full, forward defence
|16.1 : Jadeja to Williamson, no run, good length, defended
End of over: Ashwin to Taylor, no run, defended NZL 37/2 (Williamson 21, Taylor 13)
|15.6 : .
|15.5 : Ashwin to Taylor, no run, swept to leg, Pujara goes down with injury after being hit
|15.4 : Ashwin to Taylor, FOUR, full, flicked through mid on for four after a poor misfield
|15.3 : Ashwin to Taylor, no run, good length, defended to leg
|15.2 : Ashwin to Taylor, no run, flicked to mid on
|15.1 : Ashwin to Taylor, no run, full, driven to mid on
End of over: NZL 33/2 (Williamson 21, Taylor 9)
|14.6 : Jadeja to Williamson, no run, full, forward defence.
|14.5 : Jadeja to Williamson, no run, full, beats the edge
|14.4 : Jadeja to Williamson, no run, good length, defended
|14.3 : Jadeja to Williamson, no run, full, forward defence
|14.2 : Jadeja to Williamson, no run, full, defended
|14.1 : Jadeja to Williamson, no run, full, forward defence
End of over: NZL 33/2 (Williamson 21, Taylor 9)
|13.6 : Ashwin to Williamson, one run, dab to off to one.
|13.5 : Ashwin to Williamson, no run, back of a length, slides down leg
|13.4 : Ashwin to Williamson, FOUR, sweeps just over the head of the fielder at backward square
|13.3 : Ashwin to Taylor, one run, goes back and dabs through point
|13.2 : Ashwin to Williamson, one run, short, flicked square for one
|13.1 : Ashwin to Williamson, no run, slider beats the edge
End of over: NZL 26/2 (Williamson 15, Taylor 8)
|12.6 : Jadeja to Taylor, FOUR, nice late cut for four.
|12.5 : Jadeja to Williamson, one run, flicked past mid on for one
|12.4 : Jadeja to Williamson, no run, cut o backward point
|12.3 : Jadeja to Williamson, no run, full, forward defence
|12.2 : Jadeja to Williamson, DROPPED, no run, cut and dropped by Vijay at slip
|12.1 : Jadeja to Williamson, no run, full, forward defence
End of over: NZL 21/2 (Williamson 14, Taylor 4)
|11.6 : Ashwin to Taylor, APPEAL, no run, big appeal for LBW turned down.
|11.5 : Ashwin to Williamson, one run, full, swept to square leg
|11.4 : Ashwin to Williamson, no run, flicked to mid wicket
|11.3 : Ashwin to Williamson, no run, good length, back in defence
|11.2 : Ashwin to Williamson, FOUR, goes back and punches down the ground for four
|11.1 : Ashwin to Williamson, no run, turned to short fine leg
End of over: NZL 16/2 (Williamson 9, Taylor 4)
|10.6 : Jadeja to Taylor, no run, cut to point.
|10.5 : Jadeja to Taylor, no run, charges and drives to extra cover
|10.4 : Jadeja to Taylor, no run, short, cut to point
|10.3 : Jadeja to Williamson, one run, good length, turned to leg for one
|10.2 : Jadeja to Williamson, no run, good length, back in defence
|10.1 : Jadeja to Williamson, no run, full, forward defence
End of over: NZL 15/2 (Williamson 8, Taylor 4)
|9.6 : Ashwin to Taylor, no run, full, defended.
|9.5 : Ashwin to Taylor, no run, full, forward defence
|9.4 : Ashwin to Williamson, one run, pushed through point for one
|9.3 : Ashwin to Williamson, two runs, back foot punch through cover point
|9.2 : Ashwin to Taylor, one run, pushed to point for one
|9.1 : Ashwin to Taylor, APPEAL, no run, big shout for LBW as it keeps low
End of over: NZL 11/2 (Williamson 5, Taylor 3)
|8.6 : Jadeja to Williamson, no run, full, forward defence.
|8.5 : Jadeja to Williamson, no run, good length, back in defence
|8.4 : Jadeja to Williamson, no run, full, forward defence
|8.3 : Jadeja to Williamson, no run, full, defended
|8.2 : Jadeja to Williamson, no run, full, punched to extra cover
|8.1 : Jadeja to Williamson, no run, full, forward defence
End of over: NZL 11/2 (Williamson 5, Taylor 3)
|7.6 : Ashwin to Williamson, one run, full, swept behind square.
|7.5 : Ashwin to Williamson, no run, good length, defended
|7.4 : Ashwin to Taylor, one run, short, pulled through mid wicket
|7.3 : Ashwin to Williamson, three runs, short, goes back and cuts through cover point
|7.2 : Ashwin to Taylor, one run, full, flicked through mid wicket
|7.1 : Ashwin to Taylor, no run, worked to mid wicket
End of over: NZL 5/2 (Williamson 1, Taylor 1)
|6.6 : Jadeja to Williamson, no run,full, forward defence.
|6.5 : Jadeja to Williamson, no run, back in defence
|6.4 : Jadeja to Williamson, no run, full, beats the edge
|6.3 : Jadeja to Williamson, no run, full, forward defence
|6.2 : Jadeja to Taylor, one run, deflected to the leg side for one
|6.1 : Jadeja to Taylor, no run, charges and pads to leg
End of over: NZL 4/2 (Williamson 1, Taylor 0)
|5.6 : Ashwin to Williamson, no run, defended.
|5.4 : Ashwin to Williamson, no run, padded to leg
|5.3 : Ashwin to Williamson, no run, swept into short leg
|5.2 : Ashwin to Williamson, no run, beaten outside off, appeal for caught turned down
|5.1 : Ashwin to Taylor, one run, turned to square
End of over: NZL 3/2 (Williamson 1, Taylor 0)
|4.6 : Jadeja to Williamson, no run, full, defended.
|4.5 : Jadeja to Williamson, no run, full, defended
|4.4 : Jadeja to Williamson, no run, spins past the edge
|4.3 : Jadeja to Williamson, no run, full, forward defence
|4.2 : Jadeja to Williamson, no run, full, defended
|4.1 : Jadeja to Williamson, no run, full, forward defence
End of over: NZL 3/2 (Williamson 1, Taylor 0)
|3.6 : Ashwin to Taylor, no run, full, forward defence.
|3.5 : Ashwin to Latham, OUT, no run, trapped in front LBW,
|3.4 : Ashwin to Williamson, one run
|3.3 : Ashwin to Williamson, no run, good length, back in defence
|3.2 : Ashwin to Williamson, no run, turned to leg
|3.1 : Ashwin to Guptill, OUT, no run, full, goes for the sweep and hits it into his shoe, pops up for Vijay to take an easy catch
End of over: NZL 2/0 (Guptill 0, Latham 2)
|2.6 : Mohammed Shami to Latham, no run, short, ducked under.
|2.5 : Mohammed Shami to Latham, no run, good length, defended
|2.4 : Mohammed Shami to Latham, no run, short, ducked under
|2.3 : Mohammed Shami to Latham, no run, good length, left alone
|2.2 : Mohammed Shami to Latham, no run, full, forward defence
|2.1 : Mohammed Shami to Latham, no run, good length, left alone
End of over: NZL 2/0 (Guptill 0, Latham 2)
|1.6 : Ashwin to Guptill, no run, defended to leg.
|1.5 : Ashwin to Guptill, no run, full, defended
|1.4 : Ashwin to Guptill, no run, full, forward defence
|1.3 : Ashwin to Latham, one run, full, skewed behind point
|1.2 : Ashwin to Latham, no run, left alone outside off
|1.1 : Ashwin to Latham, no run, presses forward and is beaten
End of over: NZL 1/0 (Guptill 0, Latham 1)
|0.6 : Mohammed Shami to Guptill, no run, defended to leg.
|0.5 : Mohammed Shami to Latham, one run, full, dug out through gully
|0.4 : Mohammed Shami to Latham, no run, swings a long way in, padded to leg
|0.3 : Mohammed Shami to Latham, no run, full, left alone
|0.2 : Mohammed Shami to Latham, no run, back of a length, defended
|0.1 : Mohammed Shami to Latham, no run, good length, padded to leg