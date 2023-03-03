|Batsmen
|R
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|Bowlers
|O
|M
|R
|W
|Econ
|Recent overs : 1 . . 4 . . | 4 . . . . 1
|Last bat : Philip Saltc Najmul Hossain Shanto b Taskin Ahmed7(15b1x40x6) SR:46.67, FoW:25/1 (6.3 Ovs)
|11.4 : Mustafizur Rahman to Jason Roy, On a length and around leg, Jason RoyÂ misses his flick as the ball goes off his pads towards fine leg. A leg bye is taken.
|11.3 : Mustafizur Rahman to Jason Roy, Another short delivery outside off, Jason RoyÂ slaps it with no timing, but it just flies wide and over mid off. Two runs taken!
|11.2 : Mustafizur Rahman to Dawid Malan, Short and around off, Dawid MalanÂ goes for the pull, but gets a bottom edge onto the pitch andÂ to the leg side. They cross.
|11.1 : Mustafizur Rahman to Jason Roy, Full and on middle, Jason RoyÂ clips it towards deep mid-wicket for a single.
|10.6 : Mustafizur RahmanÂ continues.
|Taskin Ahmed to Jason Roy, Goes fuller this time, on off, Jason RoyÂ drives it towards sweeper covers for one.
|10.5 : Taskin Ahmed to Dawid Malan, Taskin AhmedÂ lands this short again and on middle, Dawid MalanÂ pulls it this time towards deep square leg for a run.
|10.4 : Taskin Ahmed to Jason Roy, Short and on middle, Jason RoyÂ mistimes his pull shot towards deep square leg for a single.
|10.3 : Taskin Ahmed to Jason Roy, Back of a length and around off, Jason RoyÂ cuts it straight to point.
|10.2 : Taskin Ahmed to Jason Roy, FOUR! Lovely shot! Taskin AhmedÂ serves this touch fuller and around middle, Jason RoyÂ stays there and shows the full face of the bat to drive it towards the long on fence for a boundary.
|10.1 : Taskin Ahmed to Jason Roy, This is on a good length, outside off, Jason RoyÂ moves across to defend, but misses and gets hit on the pads as the ball loops up towards backward point. Taskin AhmedÂ appeals for it, almost begs for it, but turned down.
|9.6 : Mustafizur Rahman to Dawid Malan, Full and around off, driven straight to cover. At the end of the first Powerplay, EnglandÂ are 40/1!
|POWERPLAYÂ 2! With 10 overs completed, BangladeshÂ will be allowed to place four fielders at the boundary line till the 40th over.Â
|9.5 : Mustafizur Rahman to Dawid Malan, Misfield! Pitched up around off, Dawid MalanÂ gets on the front foot and drives it crisply but straight to cover-point where the fielder misfields and allows the batters to pick up a couple of runs.
|9.4 : Mustafizur Rahman to Jason Roy, Short and outside off, this is dabbed away off the back foot toward deep backward point for one more.
|9.3 : Mustafizur Rahman to Dawid Malan, A tad shorter and outside off, this is slashed away toward wide third man for a single.
|9.2 : Mustafizur Rahman to Dawid Malan, Nicely bowled! On a good length again, pace on this time and angling in from around off. Dawid MalanÂ looks to block but is beaten on the outside edge.
|9.1 : Mustafizur Rahman to Dawid Malan, Mustafizur RahmanÂ comes into the attack and starts off with a cutter. This is on a good length and outside off, Malan looks to play it on the off side but the ball hits the toe end and gets miscued onto the leg side.
|8.6 : Taskin Ahmed to Dawid Malan, Full and on off stump, Dawid MalanÂ bunts it out in front of mid off and scampers through for a quick single.
|8.5 : Taskin Ahmed to Jason Roy, Hard length again, on a closer line around off, Roy hangs back and dabs it down to third man for one.
|8.4 : Taskin Ahmed to Jason Roy, Pitches this one up around off stump, Roy keeps it out on the off side.
|8.3 : Taskin Ahmed to Jason Roy, Back of a length around off, Jason RoyÂ lets it through to the keeper.
|8.2 : Taskin Ahmed to Jason Roy, Oh, that has taken off! On a hard length around off, Roy looks to cut but the ball shoots up off the deck and Roy is left bamboozled.
|8.1 : Taskin Ahmed to Jason Roy, EDGED AND FOUR! Good length around the top of off, Jason RoyÂ pushes at it with hard hands and gets an inside edge that goes past the leg stump and into the fine leg fence.
|7.6 : Shakib Al Hasan to Jason Roy, Flighted delivery, on off stump, Roy knocks it down to long off for a run.
|7.5 : Shakib Al Hasan to Jason Roy, Quicker and a bit short around off, tapped away onto the off side.
|7.4 : Shakib Al Hasan to Jason Roy, Fires one in on the leg stump, Roy manages to keep it out.
|7.3 : Shakib Al Hasan to Jason Roy, FOUR! Slapped away! A touch short and outside off, Jason RoyÂ goes on the back foot and cuts it hard through the cover region for a boundary.
|7.2 : Shakib Al Hasan to Jason Roy, Floats this one up full and on middle and leg, Roy pushes it back to the bowler.
|7.1 : Shakib Al Hasan to Jason Roy, Shorter and around middle, kept out off the back foot.
|6.6 : Taskin Ahmed to Dawid Malan, Bangs it in short around leg stump, trying to attack the body. Malan awkwardly gets out of the way and no wide is called either.
|6.5 : Taskin Ahmed to Dawid Malan, This is pitched up around off, Malan leans forward and pushes it toward cover.
|6.4 : Taskin Ahmed to Dawid Malan, Top delivery! Pitches it a bit further up around off stump at 141.3 clicks and angles it across the left-hander. Dawid MalanÂ looks to get on the front foot and defend but the ball just zips past the outside edge.
|6.3 : Taskin Ahmed to Philip Salt, OUT! TAKEN! Excellent bowling and an even better take in the slips! Taskin AhmedÂ steams in and bowls this one on a good length at 141 clicks. The ball is angled in from outside off and Philip SaltÂ gets on the back foot as he tries to cut it really late. Salt does so with hard hands and gets an outside edge. The ball goes quickly to first slip and Najmul Hossain ShantoÂ takes a sharp catch as the ball was also dying on him. The umpires go upstairs to check for
|Dawid Malan, the centurion from the last game, walks out to the middle at number 3.Â
|6.2 : Taskin Ahmed to Philip Salt, Pitched up on off stump, Salt drives it straight to mid off.
|6.1 : Taskin Ahmed to Jason Roy, Goes wide of the crease and angles it in on a good length from outside off. Jason RoyÂ edges it down to third man and picks up a single.
|5.6 : Shakib Al Hasan to Jason Roy, Did that carry? Doesn't look like it. Tossed up on the pads and Jason RoyÂ pushes at it. The ball sticks in the surface and Roy ends up pushing it uppishly just in front of mid-wicket. The fielder there makes a half stop and they get a single.
|5.5 : Shakib Al Hasan to Jason Roy, Floated up around off, pushed out on the off side.
|5.4 : Shakib Al Hasan to Jason Roy, A tad short around off, this is tapped away in front of cover.
|5.3 : Shakib Al Hasan to Jason Roy, An absolute ripper! Shakib Al HasanÂ cannot believe how he hasn't got a wicket there. Drifts this one in beautifully onto middle and draws Jason RoyÂ forward. The ball grips and turns away sharply going past the outside edge and missing the off stump by milimeters.
|5.2 : Shakib Al Hasan to Jason Roy, Chipped! Flights this one up around off stump, Jason RoyÂ leans forward and lofts it over the extra cover region for a couple of runs.
|5.1 : Shakib Al Hasan to Philip Salt, This is short and wide outside off, Philip SaltÂ rocks back and slaps it away well in front of square on the off side for a single.
|4.6 : Shakib Al HasanÂ (2-0-7-0) changes ends now.
|Taskin Ahmed to Jason Roy, Bowls this one back of a length and outside the off pole. Jason RoyÂ gets up on his toes and fends the ball towards point. An outstanding over from Taskin AhmedÂ with only the boundary coming off the outside edge.Â
|4.5 : Taskin Ahmed to Jason Roy, Goes full this time and outside the off stump. Jason RoyÂ looks to push at this but gets an inside edge onto the pads.Â
|4.4 : Taskin Ahmed to Jason Roy, Gets this one to nip back in sharply from a good length and from outside the off stump. Jason RoyÂ shuffles across the stumps and gets hit highÂ on the pads as he looks to work this away. There is a massive appeal from the bowler but the umpire remains unmoved. They do not opt for a review.Â
|4.3 : Taskin Ahmed to Jason Roy, FOUR! A streaky boundary from Jason RoyÂ and Taskin AhmedÂ will feel hard done here! This is bowled on a good length and outside the off stump. Jason RoyÂ looks to hit through the line but gets an outside edge that flies past the first slip fielder for four runs to third man.Â
|4.2 : Taskin Ahmed to Jason Roy, Bowls this one a touch fuller and attacks the off stump. Jason RoyÂ blocks this solidly towards mid on.Â
|4.1 : Taskin Ahmed to Jason Roy, Taskin AhmedÂ begins with a good length delivery bowled outside the off pole. Jason RoyÂ is watchful as he shoulders his arms to this one.Â
|3.6 : Taijul Islam to Jason Roy, Gets this full as well and outside the off pole. Jason RoyÂ clips this to the right of mid on and takes one to retain strike.Â
|3.5 : Taijul Islam to Jason Roy, Loopy delivery bowled full and outside off. Jason RoyÂ opts to leave this one alone.Â
|3.4 : Taijul Islam to Jason Roy, This is served wide outside off on a fuller length. Jason RoyÂ reaches for it and gets bat on the ball. The ball is miscued into the air but clears the infield and they take two runs as it goes towards deep cover-point.Â
|3.3 : Taijul Islam to Philip Salt, Goes full once again and outside off. Philip SaltÂ shimmies down the wicket and strokes this towards long off for a run.Â
|3.2 : Taijul Islam to Philip Salt, Tosses this one full and outside off. Philip SaltÂ knocks this straight to cover.Â
|3.1 : Taijul Islam to Philip Salt, BEATEN! Taijul IslamÂ flights this full and outside off. Philip SaltÂ looks to go hard at the ball but misses as there is some vicious turn away from the bat.Â
|2.6 : Shakib Al Hasan to Jason Roy, Short once again and angled in from outside off. Jason RoyÂ rocks back and cuts hard but finds the short third man fielder.Â
|2.5 : Shakib Al Hasan to Philip Salt, Loops this one full and outside off. Philip SaltÂ pushes this to long off and takes a single.Â
|2.4 : Shakib Al Hasan to Philip Salt, Slightly short this time and just outside off. Philip SaltÂ punches this straight to the point fielder off the back foot.Â
|2.3 : Shakib Al Hasan to Philip Salt, Continues to toss this one full and outside off. Philip SaltÂ defends this towards cover.Â
|2.2 : Shakib Al Hasan to Philip Salt, Goes full once again and outside off. Philip SaltÂ hits this firmly to extra cover.Â
|2.1 : Shakib Al Hasan to Jason Roy, Shakib Al HasanÂ floats this one full and outside off. Jason RoyÂ eases this down to long off for one.Â
|1.6 : Taijul Islam to Jason Roy, Fires this one full and outside off. Jason RoyÂ taps this towards short third man and takes a quick single.Â
|1.5 : Taijul Islam to Jason Roy, Loopy delivery bowled full and outside off. Jason RoyÂ blocks this to the cover fielder.Â
|1.4 : Taijul Islam to Jason Roy, Gets sharp turn as he flights this one full and outside off. Jason RoyÂ leaves this one alone.Â
|1.3 : Taijul Islam to Jason Roy, Goes full this time and outside the off stump. Jason RoyÂ dabs this towards cover.Â
|1.2 : Taijul Islam to Jason Roy, This is short as well and outside off. Jason RoyÂ knocks this towards mid on.Â
|1.1 : Taijul Islam to Jason Roy, FOUR! A poor delivery to start off by Taijul IslamÂ and it gets the treatment! He bowls this short and outside off. Jason RoyÂ gets back in the crease and the ball sits up nicely for him to pull this towards deep mid-wicket for four runs.Â
|0.6 : Taijul IslamÂ to operate from the other end.
|Shakib Al Hasan to Philip Salt, Another loopy delivery bowled full and outside the off stump. Philip SaltÂ gets well forward and dabs this solidly towards cover. 5 runs from the first over.Â
|0.5 : Shakib Al Hasan to Philip Salt, Tosses this one full and outside the off pole. Philip SaltÂ defends this towards the point fielder.Â
|0.4 : Shakib Al Hasan to Philip Salt, FOUR! Philip SaltÂ is off the mark in style! Shakib Al HasanÂ bowls this one slightly short and angles this into the stumps. Philip SaltÂ goes deep in the crease and punches this towards deep cover-point for four runs.Â
|0.3 : Shakib Al Hasan to Philip Salt, Loopy delivery bowled full and outside the off stump. Philip SaltÂ blocks this back towards the bowler.Â
|0.2 : Shakib Al Hasan to Philip Salt, Bowls this slightly short and in line with the stumps. Philip SaltÂ rocks back and tucks this towards short fine leg.Â
|0.1 : Shakib Al Hasan to Jason Roy, Shakib Al HasanÂ begins with a floated delivery bowled full and outside the off stump. Jason RoyÂ pushes this watchfully towards long off for a single to open his account.Â
|0.0 : Jos Buttler, the English skipper says that they were looking to bat first and the wicket looks a bit tacky. Adds that Dawid Malan played an outstanding inning last time around and they have plenty of areas to improve upon in this game. Mentions that they have to assess the conditions and adjust quickly and reckons that it is a tough challenge playing against Bangladesh at home. Informs that they have made a couple of changes to the side with Sam Curran and Saqib Mahmood coming in.
|PITCH REPORT -Â Dominic Cork is pitchside. He says that the conditions are a bit warmer from the first game and there's a bit of breeze as well. Reckons that there will be a bit more bounce and there is grass but it has been rolled in. Says that there's no a lot difference in batting first or second here.
|We are all set to begin! The umpires are out in the middle and so are the players of Bangladesh. It will be Jason RoyÂ and Philip SaltÂ to open the innings for England. Shakib Al HasanÂ has been handed the new ball and will get proceedings underway. Let's play...
|Tamim IqbalÂ the captain of BangladeshÂ says that they want to ball first today as he claims the wicket looks a bit soft and tacky. Claims that it is a fantastic ground for themÂ and theyÂ were good in the last game even though the batters failed, the bowling and fielding were really good. Adds that they hope to bat well in this game and do the same things on the field. Mentions that they had a long chat aboutÂ what theyÂ needÂ to do but the main thing is to execute the plans. Informs that they
|England (Playing XI) - Jason Roy, Philip Salt, Dawid Malan, James Vince, Jos Buttler (C/WK), Will Jacks, Moeen Ali, Sam Curran (In place of Chris Woakes), Adil Rashid, Saqib Mahmood (In place of Jofra Archer), Mark Wood.
|Bangladesh (Unchanged Playing XI) - Tamim Iqbal (C), Litton Das, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Mushfiqur Rahim (WK), Shakib Al Hasan, Mahmudullah, Afif Hossain, Mehidy Hasan, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Taijul Islam.
|TOSSÂ - The captains are out in the middle. The coin is flipped into the air and lands in favor of Bangladesh. They have elected to BOWL first.