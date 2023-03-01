|Batsmen
|R
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|Bowlers
|O
|M
|R
|W
|Econ
|Recent overs : 0wd . . 2 4 4nb . . | . 2 . . . 1
|Last bat : Taijul Islamc & b Moeen Ali10(13b1x40x6) SR:76.92, FoW:209/10 (47.2 Ovs)
|47.2 : Right then, Bangladesh have been bundled out for a score of 209 runs and their bowlers will now have to bowl their skins out to defend this one. For the visitors, the onus is on their batters to chase this target down have to take a lead in this series. Which side will get over the line? To find out, do join us for the second essay in a short while.
|England's side was positive from the start and kept on picking up wickets at regular intervals. They never let the hosts settle and each of their bowlers was economical. Adil Rashid, Jofra Archer, Moeen Ali, and Mark Wood picked up two wickets each for their side whilst Will JacksÂ and Chris Woakes have one in their kitty. They struggled a bit at the end but they are certainly the happier side going into the break.
|It was a tough day for the hosts as they struggled a bit with the bat on this bowling pitch. The opening start was broken in the fifth over and the wickets kept on tumbling at regular intervals. Najmul Hossain Shanto was the sole batter who stood firm, but the nonstrikers kept on losing wickets. He fell later for a short ball after scoring a half-century. Later, the tailenders added some crucial runs on the board and made their team reach a par total of 209 runs.
|Moeen Ali to Taijul Islam, OUT! CAUGHT AND BOWLED! That's it. Moeen AliÂ takes the final wicket. It is floated and full, on middle and leg. Taijul IslamÂ steps out of the crease and tries to slog it away. The ball lobs off the top-edge. Moeen AliÂ takes a simple catch moving to his right. BangladeshÂ end their innings at 209/10.
|47.1 : Moeen Ali to Taijul Islam, Full, on leg. Islam tucks it to the on side.
|46.6 : Jofra Archer to Mustafizur Rahman, Fraction short, wide of off. Mustafizur RahmanÂ tries to slap it away but misses.
|Jofra Archer to Mustafizur Rahman, NO BALL! Much fuller, outside off. Mustafizur RahmanÂ looks to chase it but misses. The umpire signals a no ball as the bowler oversteps.Â
|Jofra Archer to Mustafizur Rahman, Much fuller, outside off. Mustafizur RahmanÂ looks to chase it but misses.
|46.5 : Jofra Archer to Mustafizur Rahman, Length and on off, defended out.
|46.4 : Mustafizur RahmanÂ is the last batter in.
|Jofra Archer to Taskin Ahmed, OUT! CAUGHT! Jofra ArcherÂ gets his second wicket of the match. It is a short ball, around off, nips back in a touch. Taskin AhmedÂ stays inside the crease and tries to punch it through the line without any footwork. The ball takes a thick inside edge. Jos ButtlerÂ takes a sharp catch low to his right.Â
|Jofra Archer to Taskin Ahmed, WIDE! The umpire now extends his arms to signal a wide as it goes down the leg side.
|46.3 : Jofra Archer to Taskin Ahmed, Jofra ArcherÂ now serves a full toss, outside off. Taskin AhmedÂ tries to knock it down the park but misses it completely.
|46.2 : Jofra Archer to Taskin Ahmed, Good length, on top of off. Taskin AhmedÂ tries to heave it away but misses.
|46.1 : Jofra Archer to Taijul Islam, Archer serves a length ball, on fourth stump. Taijul IslamÂ taps it to point and takes a quick single.
|45.6 : Mark Wood to Taskin Ahmed, Length ball, angled into the pads. Taskin AhmedÂ tucks it to the leg side.
|45.5 : Mark Wood to Taijul Islam, Taijul IslamÂ now pulls this short one behind square on the leg side for one.
|45.4 : Mark Wood to Taijul Islam, FOUR! Nicely played! The tail-enders are frustrating the English bowlers here. It is very full, on the pads. Taijul IslamÂ clips it through mid-wicket for a cracking boundary.
|45.3 : Mark Wood to Taskin Ahmed, LEG BYE! A length ball, on the pads. Taskin AhmedÂ tries to flick it away but misses. The batters cross for a leg bye.
|45.1 : Mark Wood to Taskin Ahmed, A short ball, on middle and leg. Taskin AhmedÂ swivels and tries to pull it away but itÂ deflects off his arm. They collect a leg bye.
|45.2 : Mark Wood to Taijul Islam, Short one, on off. Taijul IslamÂ pulls it to mid-wicket for a single. 200 is up for the hosts and the crowd makes a loud cheer.
|Mark Wood to Taijul Islam, WIDE! Mark WoodÂ now spills it down the leg side and the umpire signals a wide.
|44.6 : Jofra Archer to Taijul Islam, On a length just outside off, Taijul IslamÂ looks to block it but gets beaten.
|44.5 : Jofra Archer to Taskin Ahmed, Back of a length and on off, Taskin AhmedÂ pulls it to square leg for one.
|44.4 : Jofra Archer to Taijul Islam, Lands it on off, Taijul IslamÂ miscues his heave towards point for one.
|44.3 : Jofra Archer to Taijul Islam, Too full on off, Taijul IslamÂ looks to play at it but gets an inside edge onto his pads. Dot.
|44.2 : Jofra Archer to Taijul Islam, In the channel just outside off, Taijul IslamÂ looks to drive it but gets beaten.
|44.1 : Jofra Archer to Taijul Islam, Shorter one outside off, Taijul IslamÂ looks to play at it but misses.
|Jofra Archer to Taijul Islam, Wide! Lands it down leg, Taijul IslamÂ misses his flick.
|43.6 : Adil Rashid to Taskin Ahmed, Bowls it outside off, Taskin AhmedÂ taps it to the man at point.
|43.5 : Adil Rashid to Taskin Ahmed, FOUR! Lands it outside off, it turns away, Taskin AhmedÂ opens the face of the bat and guides it through third man for a boundary!
|43.2 : Adil Rashid to Taskin Ahmed,Â This one lands on off and turns it sharply off the deck, Taskin AhmedÂ looks to heave it but gets beaten on the inside edge and gets rapped on his pads. A loud appeal and the finger goes up.Â Taskin AhmedÂ goes upstairs. The replay shows that it was missing the bails. The onfield decision is changed to NOT OUT!
|43.4 : Adil Rashid to Taskin Ahmed, SIX! All the way. Fuller and on off, slower too, Taskin AhmedÂ gets low and slogs it over mid-wicket for a maximum.
|43.3 : Adil Rashid to Taskin Ahmed, Lands it on off, Taskin AhmedÂ blocks it to mid off.
|0.0 : Review! Taskin AhmedÂ takes a review for lbw. The original decision is OUT. The UltraEdge confirms that there is no bat involved. The Ball Tracking shows that the ball is missing the wickets. The on-field decision has to be overturned. Taskin AhmedÂ stays at the crease.
|43.1 : Adil Rashid to Taijul Islam, Quicker one, on off, Taijul IslamÂ guides it to backward point for one.
|42.6 : Jofra Archer to Taskin Ahmed, Short of a length and outside off, Taskin AhmedÂ looks to slap it but misses.
|42.5 : Jofra Archer to Taskin Ahmed, Lands it on off, Taskin AhmedÂ eases it to mid off.
|42.4 : Jofra Archer to Taijul Islam, Too full and outside off, Taijul IslamÂ drives it to deep covers for one.
|42.3 : Taijul IslamÂ comes in at number 10.
|42.2 : Jofra Archer to Mehidy Hasan, Bowls it on off, Mehidy HasanÂ defends it to mid on.
|42.3 : Jofra Archer to Mehidy Hasan, OUT! CAUGHT BEHIND! On a length and outside off, shaping away and pace on. Mehidy HasanÂ looks to guide it but endsÂ up getting a thick outside edge. It lobs behind the sticks andÂ Jos Buttler takes a fine catch diving to his right. Thing are going bad to worse for the hosts now!
|42.1 : Jofra Archer to Mehidy Hasan, Too full and on off, Mehidy HasanÂ blocks it back.
|41.6 : Adil Rashid to Mehidy Hasan, Lands it down leg, Mehidy HasanÂ tickles it to fine leg for one. He keeps his strike for the next over.
|41.5 : Adil Rashid to Taskin Ahmed, Quicker one, on off, Taskin AhmedÂ tucks it to mid-wicket for a quick single.
|Adil Rashid to Taskin Ahmed, Wide! Bowls it down leg, Taskin AhmedÂ looks to sweep it but misses.
|41.4 : Adil Rashid to Mehidy Hasan, Bowls it on off, Mehidy HasanÂ taps it to covers for one.
|41.3 : Adil Rashid to Mehidy Hasan, Lands it on off, Mehidy HasanÂ guides it to the man at short third man.
|41.2 : Adil Rashid to Taskin Ahmed, Bowls it on off, it keeps a tad low, Taskin AhmedÂ clips it to mid-wicket for one.
|41.1 : Adil Rashid to Taskin Ahmed, Quicker one, on middle, Taskin AhmedÂ eases it to covers.
|40.6 : Chris Woakes to Mehidy Hasan, Shorter and on middle, Mehidy HasanÂ looks to pull it but misses.
|40.5 : Chris Woakes to Mehidy Hasan, Bowls it shorter and on off, Mehidy HasanÂ fends it to backward point.
|40.4 : Chris Woakes to Mehidy Hasan, Full and on off, shaping away, Mehidy HasanÂ eases it to covers.
|40.3 : Chris Woakes to Taskin Ahmed, Lands it on off, Taskin AhmedÂ taps it to point for one.
|0.0 : Taskin AhmedÂ walks in now. Also, it is time for Powerplay 3! Now, 5 fielders can be placed outside the inner circle until the end of the innings.Â
|40.2 : Chris Woakes to Mehidy Hasan, Lands it on middle and leg, Mehidy HasanÂ tickles it to fine leg for one.
|40.1 : Chris Woakes to Mehidy Hasan, Short and wide, Mehidy HasanÂ slaps it but finds the man at point.
|39.6 : Will Jacks to Afif Hossain, OUT! CAUGHT! Will JacksÂ strikes and gets his maiden ODI wicket. He will surely remember it for a long, long time. It is tossed up, full and on off. Afif HossainÂ bends his knee and goes for the slog sweep, although he does not middle it. It flies off the inner half towards mid on. Adil RashidÂ takes a dolly at mid on.
|39.5 : Will Jacks to Mehidy Hasan, A single now as this full one is hit down to long on.
|39.3 : Will Jacks to Afif Hossain, Full and on leg. Hossain clips it to mid-wicket for one.
|39.5 : Will Jacks to Mehidy Hasan,Â WIDE! This is floated, and full, sliding down leg. Wide called.
|39.4 : Will Jacks to Mehidy Hasan,Â Tossed up, on off, eases to the left of the bowler.
|39.2 : Will Jacks to Mehidy Hasan, A single now as this is knocked down to long on.
|39.1 : Will Jacks to Mehidy Hasan, Full and on off, defended out.
|38.6 : Chris Woakes to Mehidy Hasan, Fuller, angled into the pads. Mehidy HasanÂ flicks it through mid-wicket for a single.
|38.5 : Chris Woakes to Mehidy Hasan, Fraction short, in the channel. Mehidy HasanÂ tries to punch it away, although it takes an inside edge and bounces over the sticks.Â
|38.4 : Chris Woakes to Mehidy Hasan, Length, on fourth stump, jagging back in touch. Mehidy HasanÂ fends it to the off side.
|38.3 : Chris Woakes to Afif Hossain, Length, on leg. Afif HossainÂ flicks it through square leg for one.
|38.2 : Chris Woakes to Afif Hossain, Afif HossainÂ charges down the track to this good-length ball, on off. Afif HossainÂ tries to heave it across the line. It takes an inside edge on to his pads.
|38.1 : Chris Woakes to Afif Hossain, On a length, around off. It holds into the surface. Afif HossainÂ blocks it back to the bowler.
|37.6 : Adil Rashid to Afif Hossain, A bit short, on off. Afif HossainÂ works it down to long on for a single.
|37.5 : Adil Rashid to Afif Hossain, Full, on off. Afif HossainÂ presses forward and blocks it into the deck.
|37.4 : Adil Rashid to Afif Hossain,Â Floats it up, around off, it grips and spins away sharply. Hossain tries to defend it but does so inside the line.
|37.3 : Adil Rashid to Mehidy Hasan,Â Flatter, outside off. Hasan punches it to sweeper cover and gets off the mark with a single.
|37.2 : Adil Rashid to Afif Hossain, Full, outside off. Afif HossainÂ drives it to deep point for one.Â
|37.1 : Adil Rashid to Afif Hossain, FOUR! Wonderful shot. It is a short one, outside off. Afif HossainÂ goes back and cuts it through cover for a fine boundary.
|36.6 : Mark Wood to Mahmudullah, OUT! CAUGHT BEHIND! Mark WoodÂ gets his second wicket of the innings.Â Mark Wood dishes a full-length ball, sliding down leg. Mahmudullah stays back and tries to glance it around the corner. Jos Buttler dives to that side and takes a sharp catch. He is up and makes an appeal. The umpire converge and take it upstairs. The soft-signal is Not Out. Although, the UltraEdge shows a spike as the ball crosses the blade. A huge wicket for England. The crowd has gone silent
|Mehidy HasanÂ walks in.
|36.5 : Mark Wood to Afif Hossain,Â A length, on the pads. Hossain tucks it to mid-wicket but does not take a single here.
|36.4 : Mark Wood to Afif Hossain,Â It is a short ball, around middle and off. Afif Hossain bends his knees and tries to go for the ramp shot. Although he fails to get any bat on ball.Â
|36.3 : Mark Wood to Mahmudullah,Â Wood goes full, angling into the pads. Mahmudullah stays back to clips it towards deep square leg. Only one taken as there is protection in the deep.
|Mark Wood to Mahmudullah, WIDE! A sharp bouncer, sliding down leg. The umpire extends his arms and signals a wide.
|36.2 : Mark Wood to Mahmudullah,Â Length, on off, defended back to the bowler.
|36.1 : Mark Wood to Mahmudullah, Back of a length, in the channel. MahmudullahÂ tries to hit it through the line but gets beaten on the outside edge.
|35.6 : Afif HossainÂ walks in.
|Adil Rashid to Najmul Hossain Shanto, OUT! CAUGHT! Adil RashidÂ strikes against the run of play here and Najmul Hossain ShantoÂ is in shock. He cannot believe that Jason RoyÂ has managed to hold on to this one. It is slightly short, around off. Najmul Hossain ShantoÂ swivels and pulls it hard towards mid-wicket, although he does not middle it. In fact it comes off the toe end. Jason RoyÂ takes a sharp catch going to his right at chest height.
|35.5 : Adil Rashid to Mahmudullah, Flatter, on the pads. MahmudullahÂ goes back and clips it to square leg for a single.
|35.4 : Adil Rashid to Najmul Hossain Shanto, Goes full and on leg. Shanto nudges it to the leg side and crosses.
|35.3 : Adil Rashid to Najmul Hossain Shanto, On off, defended to the leg side.
|35.2 : Adil Rashid to Mahmudullah, Short, on leg. Mahmudullah pulls it behind square on the leg side for a single.
|35.1 : Adil Rashid to Mahmudullah, FOUR!Â It is looped up, around middle and leg. Mahmudullah goes down on one knee and sweeps it through the gap at mid-wicket for a cracking boundary. This should release some pressure.
|34.6 : Mark Wood to Mahmudullah,Â Wood goes short, in the channel. Mahmudullah steers it down to third man for a single.
|34.5 : Mark Wood to Mahmudullah,Â Wood bends his back hard and serves a short ball, on off. Mahmudullah hangs back and sways away from the line of the delivery.
|34.4 : Mark Wood to Mahmudullah, A sharp bouncer, on middle. MahmudullahÂ ducks under this one.
|34.3 : Mark Wood to Najmul Hossain Shanto, Najmul Hossain ShantoÂ works this length ball towards mid on and takes a quick single.Â
|34.2 : Mark Wood to Najmul Hossain Shanto, This is a length ball, angled across. Najmul Hossain ShantoÂ throws the kitchen sink at it but gets an inside edge towards the keeper. Fortunately for him, it meets the keeper on a bounce.
|34.1 : Mark Wood to Mahmudullah, Back of a length, outside off. MahmudullahÂ hops and punches it past point for a single.
|33.6 : Adil Rashid to Mahmudullah, A single now as this is worked towards deep point.
|33.5 : Adil Rashid to Mahmudullah, Flatter, on middle. MahmudullahÂ goes back and knocks it to mid on.
|33.4 : Adil Rashid to Najmul Hossain Shanto, Goes full, on off. Najmul Hossain ShantoÂ gets it to the off side off the leading edge, as he tries to flick it away. One taken.
|33.3 : Adil Rashid to Najmul Hossain Shanto,Â FOUR! Exceptional shot! It is tossed up, on off. Shanto now reverse-sweeps it through backward point. It races away to the fence.
|33.2 : Adil Rashid to Mahmudullah, Full and on off, pushed to mid off for one.
|33.1 : Adil Rashid to Mahmudullah,Â Floated and full, around off. It turns away sharply. Mahmudullah goes chasing at first but does not go through with his shot.
|32.6 : Mark Wood to Mahmudullah, It is full, tucking into the pads. MahmudullahÂ flicks it to deep square leg for one.
|32.5 : Mark Wood to Mahmudullah,Â FOUR! Top shot! It is a good-length ball, in the channel. MahmudullahÂ waits for it and punches it late past backward point. He gets it through the gap and it races away to the fence.
|32.4 : Mark Wood to Najmul Hossain Shanto, LEG BYE! On the pads once again, Najmul Hossain ShantoÂ fails to glance it around the corner. It goes to square leg off the pads and they collect a leg bye.
|32.3 : Mark Wood to Najmul Hossain Shanto,Â Wood continues to attack the leg stump. This one stays low as well. Shanto fails to work it to the leg side. He gets pinged on his pads but just outside the line.
|32.2 : Mark Wood to Najmul Hossain Shanto,Â Wood goes full, down leg. Shanto goes back and tries to flick it away. He misses to take another blow on his pads.
|32.1 : Mark Wood to Najmul Hossain Shanto,Â A length ball, on leg, this one stays a bit low. Shanto fails to tuck it away. He takes a blow on his pads.
|31.6 : Drinks! BangladeshÂ are currently on 136/4 and they will need to gear up now to put up a challenging total on the board. EnglandÂ will look for some quick wickets in the game and put the hosts under pressure.Â The pitch has a lot to offer for the bowlers, especially the spinners, and anything above 260 will be a good score for the hosts.
|Adil Rashid to Mahmudullah, A googly now, around off, turning in sharply. MahmudullahÂ stays inside the crease but is unable to put it away. He wears a blow on his thigh pads.
|31.5 : Adil Rashid to Mahmudullah, A bit flatter, outside off. MahmudullahÂ looks to chase it but misses.
|31.4 : Adil Rashid to Najmul Hossain Shanto, Full and on off. Shanto gets low and sweeps it through square leg for a single.
|Adil Rashid to Najmul Hossain Shanto, WIDE! Floats it up, turning down leg. Najmul Hossain ShantoÂ misses to flick it away. Wide called.
|31.3 : Adil Rashid to Najmul Hossain Shanto, On off, blocked out.
|31.2 : Adil Rashid to Najmul Hossain Shanto, Adil RashidÂ gives it a bit more flight this time, around off. Najmul Hossain ShantoÂ tries to punch it through the line but misses. The ball grips and turns in sharply with some extra bounce. Moeen AliÂ gathers it at leg slip. Boy, what was this bounce!
|Adil Rashid to Najmul Hossain Shanto, WIDE! Fuller, down the leg side. The umpire signals a wide.
|31.1 : Adil Rashid to Najmul Hossain Shanto,Â It is flatter, angled across the left-hander, outside off. Shanto tries to defend it out but gets beaten on the inside edge.
|30.6 : Jofra Archer to Mahmudullah, A length ball, on off, blocked out solidly.
|30.4 : Jofra Archer to Najmul Hossain Shanto, A length ball, on leg. Najmul Hossain ShantoÂ flicks it through square leg and collects a brace.
|Jofra Archer to Najmul Hossain Shanto, WIDE!Â A sharp bouncer, on off. Shanto tries to heave it across the line but misses. The umpire signals a wide as the ball goes over the head.
|30.5 : Jofra Archer to Najmul Hossain Shanto,Â MAIDEN ODI FIFTY for Shanto. An incredible knock against a strong England side. It is a bit short, around the hips. Najmul Hossain ShantoÂ clips it behind square on the leg side and crosses. A standing ovation from the crowd and the dressing room as well.
|30.3 : Jofra Archer to Najmul Hossain Shanto,Â A length ball, on the pads, Shnto nudges it to the leg side.
|30.2 : Jofra Archer to Najmul Hossain Shanto,Â Archer steams in from 'round the wicket and dishes a good-length ball, on off. Shanto drags his pull to short mid-wicket.
|30.1 : Jofra Archer to Najmul Hossain Shanto,Â Full length, on fourth stump. Shanto pushes it gently towards backward point.
|29.6 : Adil Rashid to Mahmudullah, Some turn and bounce, outside off, Mahmudullah looks to play at it but misses.
|29.5 : Adil Rashid to Najmul Hossain Shanto, Short and wide, Shanto cuts it to point for one.
|29.4 : Adil Rashid to Najmul Hossain Shanto, Darts it on off, Shanto eases it to the mid on fielder.
|29.3 : Adil Rashid to Mahmudullah, Lands it on off, Mahmudullah pushes it to covers for a single.
|29.2 : Adil Rashid to Mahmudullah, Fuller one on leg, it turns away, Mahmudullah looks to block it but gets rapped on his pads. A loud appeal but turned down. They decide not to review it. Perhaps missing leg.
|29.1 : Adil Rashid to Mahmudullah, Some turn and bounce, outside off as it beats Mahmudullah on the outside edge towards the keeper.
|28.6 : Jofra Archer to Najmul Hossain Shanto, On a length and on off, Shanto blocks it away solidly.
|28.5 : Jofra Archer to Najmul Hossain Shanto, Shorter and on off, Shanto looks to work it to the leg side but gets a top edge. It lobs in the air and lands safely at the vacant silly point region. Safe!
|28.4 : Jofra Archer to Najmul Hossain Shanto, Good length, angling in, Shanto steers it to the point fielder.
|28.3 : Jofra Archer to Najmul Hossain Shanto, Shorter one, on off, Shanto guides it to the man at short third man.
|28.2 : Jofra Archer to Mahmudullah, On a length, angling in, Mahmudullah works it to mid-wicket for one.
|28.1 : Jofra Archer to Mahmudullah, Lands it outside off, Mahmudullah eases it to the gully fielder.
|27.6 : Will Jacks to Najmul Hossain Shanto, Short and wide, Shanto cuts it but finds the man at point.
|27.5 : Will Jacks to Mahmudullah, Touch fuller with a hint of turn, Mahmudullah drills it to long on for one.
|27.4 : Will Jacks to Mahmudullah, Lands it fuller again, Mahmudullah eases it to the cover fielder.
|27.3 : Will Jacks to Mahmudullah, Too full and on off, Mahmudullah blocks it to the man at mid-wicket.
|27.2 : Will Jacks to Najmul Hossain Shanto, Tossed up, outside off, Shanto drives it to covers for one.
|27.1 : Will Jacks to Mahmudullah, Darts it on leg, Mahmudullah turns it to square leg for one.
|26.6 : Jofra Archer to Mahmudullah, Some extra bounce, on leg, Mahmudullah misses his flick and gets rapped on his pads. The ball rolls towards the right of the keeper as the batters collect a leg bye.
|26.5 : Jofra Archer to Mahmudullah, Bowls it on off, Mahmudullah tucks it to the man at mid-wicket.
|26.3 : Jofra Archer to Najmul Hossain Shanto, Bowls it outside off, Shanto looks to play at it but gets rapped on his pads.
|26.4 : Jofra Archer to Najmul Hossain Shanto, Short and wide, Shanto slaps it to point for one.
|26.2 : Jofra Archer to Mahmudullah, Lands it on middle, Mahmudullah miscues his flick towards point for one.
|26.1 : Jofra Archer to Mahmudullah, On a length and on off, Mahmudullah drives it but finds the man at covers.
|25.6 : Change. Jofra ArcherÂ comes back into the attack now.
|Will Jacks to Najmul Hossain Shanto, Lands it on off, Shanto tucks it to the man at mid-wicket.
|25.5 : Will Jacks to Najmul Hossain Shanto, Some turn and bounce this time, Shanto looks to play at it but misses.
|25.4 : Will Jacks to Mahmudullah, Good length, on middle, Mahmudullah tucks it to mid-wicket for a single.
|25.3 : Will Jacks to Najmul Hossain Shanto, Quicker one, Shanto drives it to covers for a single.
|25.2 : Will Jacks to Mahmudullah, Fuller one, angling in, Mahmudullah drills it to long on for one.
|25.1 : Will Jacks to Mahmudullah, Bowls it on off, Mahmudullah eases it to the on side.
|24.6 : Moeen Ali to Mahmudullah, On a length and on leg, Mahmudullah looks to flick it but gets an inside edge as the ball rolls towards fine leg. They cross.
|24.5 : Moeen Ali to Mahmudullah, FOUR! Fine shot. Fuller and on off, Mahmudullah moves forward and lofts it over mid off as the ball races away from the fence.
|24.4 : Moeen Ali to Najmul Hossain Shanto, Short and wide, Shanto cuts it to point for one.
|24.3 : Moeen Ali to Mahmudullah, Bowls it on off, Mahmudullah pushes it to point for one.
|23.6 : Will Jacks to Mahmudullah, Flatter and angling in, Mahmudullah eases it to mid-wicket.
|24.2 : Moeen Ali to Mahmudullah, Fuller and on off, Mahmudullah defends it forward.
|23.5 : Will Jacks to Mahmudullah, Lands it on off, Mahmudullah turns it to square leg.
|24.1 : Moeen Ali to Najmul Hossain Shanto, Shorter and wide outside off, Shanto drives it to covers for one.
|23.4 : Will Jacks to Najmul Hossain Shanto, A single now as this is pushed to cover.
|23.3 : Will Jacks to Mahmudullah, Tossed up, on off, Mahmudullah uses his feet and works it to mid-wicket for one.
|23.2 : Will Jacks to Mahmudullah, Around off, defended back.
|23.1 : Will Jacks to Mahmudullah, Fuller one, this is defended towards short covers.
|22.6 : Moeen Ali to Mahmudullah, Bowls it on off, Mahmudullah drives it to covers for a single.
|22.5 : Moeen Ali to Mahmudullah, Fuller and on off, MahmudullahÂ drives it to covers for one.
|22.4 : MahmudullahÂ is the new man at the crease.
|Moeen Ali to Shakib Al Hasan, OUT! TIMBER!Â Full and straight angling in, Shakib goes for the wild slog sweep shot across the line and misses it. The ball holds it line and goes onto hit the stumps. Shakib Al HasanÂ makes his way back into the hut.
|22.3 : Moeen Ali to Shakib Al Hasan, Fuller and on off, Shakib Al HasanÂ drives it to covers for a brace.
|22.1 : Moeen Ali to Najmul Hossain Shanto, Fuller and on off, Shanto blocks it forward.
|22.2 : Moeen Ali to Najmul Hossain Shanto, Lands it on off, Shanto drills it to long off for one.
|21.6 : Will Jacks to Najmul Hossain Shanto, Bowls it on off, Najmul Hossain ShantoÂ drives it to covers for one.
|21.5 : Will Jacks to Najmul Hossain Shanto, Lands it on off, this is played towards the man at mid off.
|21.4 : Will Jacks to Shakib Al Hasan,Â Fuller length outside off, Shakib plays the slog sweep and gets a top edge. It carries and lands safely at square leg. They cross.
|21.3 : Will Jacks to Shakib Al Hasan,Â On off, defended out.
|21.2 : Will Jacks to Shakib Al Hasan,Â Fuller length, angling in, Shakib pushes to short cover.Â
|21.1 : Will Jacks to Shakib Al Hasan, FOUR! Shorter and slower too, Shakib Al HasanÂ hangs back and slaps it through point for a boundary!
|20.6 : Moeen Ali to Shakib Al Hasan, Lands it on middle and leg, Shakib Al HasanÂ flicks it to square leg for one. He gets off the mark.
|20.5 : Moeen Ali to Shakib Al Hasan, Around off, played towards covers.
|20.4 : Moeen Ali to Shakib Al Hasan, Bowls it outside off, this is played towards point.
|20.3 : Moeen Ali to Shakib Al Hasan, Flatter and on off, Shakib Al HasanÂ eases it back.
|20.2 : Moeen Ali to Najmul Hossain Shanto, Lands it on off, this is pushed to covers for one.
|20.1 : Moeen Ali to Najmul Hossain Shanto,Â Full and on off, this is defended back towards the bowler.
|19.6 : Adil Rashid to Shakib Al Hasan, It is full, in-line with the stumps. Shakib Al HasanÂ whips it to short mid-wicket but could not find the gap. A successful over from Adil RashidÂ comes to an end.
|19.5 : Adil Rashid to Shakib Al Hasan, Floated and full, on off, defended out.
|19.4 : Shakib Al HasanÂ walks in.
|Adil Rashid to Mushfiqur Rahim, OUT! CAUGHT! This time EnglandÂ need not wait for any time to start their celebrations. Finally, Adil RashidÂ is the one who finds the breakthrough. It is tossed up, around middle. It grips and turns away. Mushfiqur RahimÂ gets down and plays it against the turn, as he slogs it to deep mid-wicket. He does not get the desired distance on it. Mark WoodÂ takes a sharp catch diving forward in the deep.
|19.3 : Adil Rashid to Mushfiqur Rahim, Looped up, full, on off. Mushfiqur RahimÂ miscues it back to the bowler.
|19.2 : Adil Rashid to Mushfiqur Rahim, On off, defended to point.
|19.1 : Adil Rashid to Najmul Hossain Shanto, Fuller, on leg stump. Shanto flicks it through mid-wicket and crosses.
|18.6 : Moeen Ali to Mushfiqur Rahim, Touch short, on off. Rahim fends it to backward point.
|18.5 : Moeen Ali to Mushfiqur Rahim, On off, defended out.
|18.4 : Moeen Ali to Mushfiqur Rahim, This is fired fuller and on leg. Mushfiqur RahimÂ goes back and dabs it out watchfully.
|18.3 : Moeen Ali to Mushfiqur Rahim, Mushfiqur RahimÂ gets down on one knee to this full one and goes for the sweep but misses it completely.
|18.2 : Moeen Ali to Mushfiqur Rahim, Outside off, pushed to point.
|18.1 : Moeen Ali to Najmul Hossain Shanto, Flatter and on off. Shanto punches it to mid off and crosses.
|17.6 : Adil Rashid to Najmul Hossain Shanto, A single now as this is worked through mid-wicket.
|17.5 : Adil Rashid to Najmul Hossain Shanto, Najmul Hossain ShantoÂ gets a lifeline here and crowd errupts here. It is a flighted full toss, on off. Najmul Hossain ShantoÂ whips it towards short mid-wicket. Jason RoyÂ takes the ball low to the ground and lobs it up to complete the catch. The umpire takes it upstairs to confirm. The soft-signal is OUT, although the third umpire has enough evidence to rule this one in favour of the home side.
|17.4 : Adil Rashid to Mushfiqur Rahim, A single now as this is clipped towards mid on.
|17.3 : Adil Rashid to Mushfiqur Rahim, Gives it some air this time, on off. Rahim eases it to short cover.
|17.2 : Adil Rashid to Najmul Hossain Shanto, On leg, Shanto tucks it to square leg for one more.
|17.1 : Adil Rashid to Mushfiqur Rahim, Tosses it up, around off. Mushfiqur RahimÂ gets on his front foot, pushes it to cover for one.
|16.6 : Moeen Ali to Najmul Hossain Shanto, Full and on off, blocked out solidly.
|16.5 : Moeen Ali to Mushfiqur Rahim, Ali serves it on the pads. Mushfiqur RahimÂ flicks it to square leg for one.
|16.4 : Moeen Ali to Mushfiqur Rahim, On off, defended out.
|16.3 : Moeen Ali to Mushfiqur Rahim, SIX! Fortunate boundary. Philip SaltÂ almost took a stunner in the deep but froze a bit near the ropes which led to a biggie. It is short, on off. Rahim pulls it to deep mid-wicket. Philip SaltÂ back-pedals in the deep, he grabs the ball but the momentum takes him over the ropes. Philip SaltÂ was in position to toss the ball in the air, but was a bit late into the movement as his back leg touched the ground past the ropes.Â
|16.2 : Moeen Ali to Mushfiqur Rahim, Much quicker and full, on off. It turns in off the deck. Mushfiqur RahimÂ prods and tries to defend but misses. A stifled appeal for lbw but turned down.
|16.1 : Moeen Ali to Najmul Hossain Shanto, Floated and full, on off. Najmul Hossain ShantoÂ drives it down to long off for a single.
|15.6 : Mark Wood to Mushfiqur Rahim, Mushfiqur RahimÂ stays back to this length ball and dabs it towards backward point.
|15.5 : Mark Wood to Mushfiqur Rahim, A bouncer this time, on middle. Mushfiqur RahimÂ bends his knee and lets the ball sail over him.
|15.4 : Mark Wood to Najmul Hossain Shanto, Shorter, on the bodyline. Shanto hops and flicks it to the leg side for a single.
|15.3 : Mark Wood to Najmul Hossain Shanto, Full and on off, defended out.
|0.0 : Drinks! BangladeshÂ are currently on 75/2 and will be hoping to carry on. Mushfiqur RahimÂ and Najmul Hossain ShantoÂ are looking well settled in the middle and they will look to put up a good total on the board. EnglandÂ will be looking for some quick wickets in the game.
|15.2 : Mark Wood to Najmul Hossain Shanto, FOUR! Smacked! Back of a length, on off. Najmul Hossain ShantoÂ rides the bounce and pulls it to deep square leg for four runs.
|15.1 : Mark Wood to Mushfiqur Rahim, LEG BYE! It is full, sliding down leg. Mushfiqur RahimÂ fails to flick it away. The ball brushes the pads and rolls out to square leg. They collect a leg bye.
|14.6 : Moeen Ali to Mushfiqur Rahim, A bit of miscommunication but no damage done. It is tossed up, on off. Rahim pushes it gently towards point. Rahim ventures out for a single but is sent back. Jos ButtlerÂ overthrows and the batters sneak a single eventually.
|14.5 : Moeen Ali to Najmul Hossain Shanto, Najmul Hossain ShantoÂ goes back and flicks it off his pads to the leg side for a single.
|14.4 : Moeen Ali to Najmul Hossain Shanto, On off, blocked out.
|14.3 : Moeen Ali to Najmul Hossain Shanto, FOUR! A much-needed boundary. It is a half-tracker, on off. Najmul Hossain ShantoÂ goes on his back foot and slaps it past mid off for four runs.
|14.2 : Moeen Ali to Najmul Hossain Shanto, Pushed through quicker, outside off. Najmul Hossain ShantoÂ fends it to point.
|14.1 : Moeen Ali to Mushfiqur Rahim, A single now as this is knocked down to long on.
|13.6 : Mark Wood to Najmul Hossain Shanto, Mark WoodÂ serves a short ball, on fourth stump. Najmul Hossain ShantoÂ gets it to point off the outer half.
|13.5 : Mark Wood to Najmul Hossain Shanto, Shoter, tailing into the pads. Najmul Hossain ShantoÂ nudges it to the leg side.
|13.4 : Mark Wood to Najmul Hossain Shanto, Back of a length, on middle. Najmul Hossain ShantoÂ pulls it to deep square leg for a brace.
|Mark Wood to Najmul Hossain Shanto, WIDE! A sharp bouncer, on off. Najmul Hossain ShantoÂ tries to hook it away but misses. He gets beaten by the outside edge. It is way to high for the umpire and signals a wide.
|13.3 : Mark Wood to Najmul Hossain Shanto, Mark WoodÂ serves a full-length ball, on off. Najmul Hossain ShantoÂ stays back and fends it out to safety.
|13.1 : Mark Wood to Najmul Hossain Shanto, Mark WoodÂ changes the angle by coming around the wicket. It is a short ball, outside off. Najmul Hossain ShantoÂ rides the bounce and cuts it through point for a brace.
|13.2 : Mark Wood to Najmul Hossain Shanto, Length and on off, blocked out.
|12.6 : Moeen Ali to Najmul Hossain Shanto, Tossed up, on off. Najmul Hossain ShantoÂ eases it to the off side and takes another single.Â
|12.5 : Moeen Ali to Mushfiqur Rahim, Half-tracker once again, turning in from outside off. Rahim dabs it to point and gets to the other end.
|12.4 : Moeen Ali to Najmul Hossain Shanto, Shorter, on middle. Shanto pulls it to deep mid-wicket and crosses.
|12.3 : Moeen Ali to Mushfiqur Rahim, Flatter, on leg pole. Mushfiqur RahimÂ clips it past square leg for one run.
|12.2 : Moeen Ali to Najmul Hossain Shanto, Darted on the pads. Najmul Hossain ShantoÂ flicks it to square leg for a single.
|12.1 : Moeen Ali to Najmul Hossain Shanto, Ali comes from 'round the wicket and angles it in full and leg. Shanto gets an inside edge on his pads.
|11.6 : Change. Time for some spin now as Moeen AliÂ comes into the attack.
|Mark Wood to Najmul Hossain Shanto, It is a short ball, angled down the leg side. Najmul Hossain ShantoÂ swivels and pulls it to deep square leg for a single. A tidy over from Wood comes to an end.
|11.5 : Mark Wood to Najmul Hossain Shanto, Najmul Hossain ShantoÂ stays back to this length ball and fends it out to the off side.
|11.4 : Mark Wood to Mushfiqur Rahim, On a length, outside off. Mushfiqur RahimÂ guides it down to third man and gets a single this time. It has been a while since BangladeshÂ scored a boundary.
|11.3 : Mark Wood to Mushfiqur Rahim, BEATEN! Beauifully bowled! Woakes dishes a length ball, in the channel. Mushfiqur RahimÂ tries to have a poke at it but gets beaten on the outside edge.
|11.2 : Mark Wood to Mushfiqur Rahim, A well-directed short ball, on middle. Mushfiqur RahimÂ ducks under it wisely.
|11.1 : Mark Wood to Najmul Hossain Shanto, Length ball, drifting down leg. Najmul Hossain ShantoÂ flicks it behind square on the leg side for one.
|10.6 : Chris Woakes to Mushfiqur Rahim, Fuller in length, on off. Mushfiqur RahimÂ stays inside the crease and jams it out to safety. Just a single off the over then.
|10.5 : Chris Woakes to Mushfiqur Rahim, Chris WoakesÂ dishes a short ball, on off. Mushfiqur RahimÂ goes back and dabs it to the off side.
|10.4 : Chris Woakes to Mushfiqur Rahim, Mushfiqur RahimÂ stays back to this length ball and fends it back to the bowler.
|10.3 : Chris Woakes to Mushfiqur Rahim, A bit short, outside off, shaping away. Mushfiqur RahimÂ lets it be.
|10.2 : Chris Woakes to Mushfiqur Rahim, On a length, wide of off. Mushfiqur RahimÂ hangs his bat away from his body and gets it to backward point off the outer half.
|10.1 : Chris Woakes to Najmul Hossain Shanto, Good-length ball, on top of off. Najmul Hossain ShantoÂ stays inside the crease and knocks it through covers for a single.
|9.6 : Powerplay 1 comes to an end. Now, 4 fielders can be placed outside the 30-yard circle until the end on the 40th over.Â
|Mark Wood to Mushfiqur Rahim, Lands it outside off, and some extra bounce, Mushfiqur RahimÂ looks to play at it but misses.
|9.4 : Mark Wood to Mushfiqur Rahim, Shorter and on off, Mushfiqur RahimÂ looks to pull it but gets a top edge. It goes towards fine leg. The fielder stops it well to his right near the ropes. They collect two.
|9.5 : Mark Wood to Mushfiqur Rahim, Too full and on off, Mushfiqur RahimÂ blocks it back towards the bowler.
|9.4 : Mark Wood to Mushfiqur Rahim, On a length and on off, Mushfiqur RahimÂ eases it to the man at point. Oh, its a no ball. Free hit coming up...
|9.3 : Mushfiqur RahimÂ is the new man in.
|Mark Wood to Tamim Iqbal, OUT! Peach of a delivery! Tamim Iqbal's cameo comes to an end.Â On a length and some extra bounce off the deck, on off, Tamim IqbalÂ misses it completely as he gets an inside edge and the ball rattles over the stumps. Tamim IqbalÂ makes his way back into the hut.
|9.2 : Mark Wood to Tamim Iqbal, Fuller and on off, Iqbal eases it to square leg.
|9.1 : Mark Wood to Tamim Iqbal, On a length and outside off, Iqbal leaves it alone.
|8.6 : Change. Mark WoodÂ comes into the attack now.
|Chris Woakes to Najmul Hossain Shanto, Good length, angling in, Shanto eases it to covers.
|8.5 : Chris Woakes to Najmul Hossain Shanto, FOUR MORE! Overpitched and on off, Shanto picks it well and drills it through mid on as the ball races away from the fence in no time.
|8.4 : Chris Woakes to Najmul Hossain Shanto, FOUR! Lands it on off, Shanto hangs back and drives it through covers for a boundary!
|8.3 : Chris Woakes to Tamim Iqbal, Bowls it on off, Iqbal pulls it to square leg for one.
|8.2 : Chris Woakes to Tamim Iqbal, On a length and on off, Iqbal blocks it back.
|8.1 : Chris Woakes to Tamim Iqbal, Shorter and outside off, Iqbal let's it go.
|7.6 : Jofra Archer to Najmul Hossain Shanto, Dropped! On a length and outside off, Shanto guides it as the ball carries towards backward point. Roy attempts it diving to his right and shells it. That would have been a stunning catch.
|7.5 : Jofra Archer to Najmul Hossain Shanto, On a length and on off, Shanto eases it to point.
|7.4 : Jofra Archer to Najmul Hossain Shanto, Too full, angling in, Shanto blocks it to backward point.
|7.3 : Jofra Archer to Najmul Hossain Shanto, Shorter and on off, Shanto fends it to short leg.
|7.2 : Jofra Archer to Najmul Hossain Shanto, Touch fuller and on middle, Shanto blocks it back.
|7.1 : Jofra Archer to Najmul Hossain Shanto, FOUR! Fine shot. On a length and outside off, Shanto uses the pace of the ball and guides it through third man for a boundary!
|6.6 : Chris Woakes to Tamim Iqbal, Another one on off, Iqbal blocks it to mid off.
|6.5 : Chris Woakes to Tamim Iqbal, Lands it on off, Iqbal taps it to the man at covers.
|6.4 : Chris Woakes to Tamim Iqbal, Full and on off, Iqbal eases it to square leg. He wanted a single but Shanto sends him back.
|6.3 : Chris Woakes to Tamim Iqbal, On a hard length and just outside off, Iqbal looks to defend it but gets beaten.
|5.6 : Jofra Archer to Najmul Hossain Shanto, Shorter one, on middle, Shanto fends it back towards the bowler.
|6.2 : Chris Woakes to Tamim Iqbal, FOUR! Short and wide outside off, Iqbal rocks back and slaps it through point. The fielder chases it but the ball wins the race.
|6.1 : Chris Woakes to Tamim Iqbal, Fuller and on off, Iqbal eases it to the man at covers.
|5.5 : Jofra Archer to Najmul Hossain Shanto, Slightly shorter and outside off, Shanto leaves it alone towards the keeper.
|5.4 : Jofra Archer to Tamim Iqbal, Fuller and on off, Iqbal flicks it to backward square leg for one.
|5.3 : Jofra Archer to Tamim Iqbal, Some extra bounce, on off, Iqbal fends it to the off side.
|5.2 : Jofra Archer to Tamim Iqbal, Lands it outside off, shaping away, Iqbal let's it go.
|5.1 : Jofra Archer to Tamim Iqbal, Fuller one, angling in, Iqbal blocks it back towards the bowler.
|4.6 : Chris Woakes to Najmul Hossain Shanto, On a length and on off, Shanto covers his line and blocks it solidly.
|4.5 : Najmul Hossain ShantoÂ comes in at number 3.
|4.4 : Review! Litton DasÂ takes a review for lbw. The on-field decision is OUT. The UltraEdge confirms that no bat is involved. The Ball Tracking shows three reds and the original decision stands.
|4.5 : Chris Woakes to Litton Das, OUT! LBW! This one lands on a hard length and on off, Litton DasÂ looks to block it but gets rapped on his pads. A loud appeal and the fingers goes up. Litton DasÂ goes upstairs. Fair delivery and Ultra Edge shows no spike. Ball Tracking shows three reds and the on-field decision stands OUT!
|4.4 : Chris Woakes to Litton Das, SIX! Up, up and over. On a length and on middle and leg, Das picks it well and helps it over fine leg for a biggie.
|4.3 : Chris Woakes to Litton Das, On a hard length, and some extra bounce, Das looks to play at it but misses.
|4.2 : Chris Woakes to Litton Das, Fuller and on off, Das blocks it back towards the bowler.
|4.1 : Chris Woakes to Litton Das, Lands it outside off, Das eases it to point.
|3.6 : Jofra Archer to Litton Das, Bowls it on middle, Das tucks it to mid-wicket for one. Good comeback from Archer.
|3.5 : Jofra Archer to Litton Das, Good length, outside off, shaping away, Das looks to defend it but gets beaten.
|3.4 : Jofra Archer to Litton Das, Too full and on off, Das eases it to the cover fielder.
|3.3 : Jofra Archer to Litton Das, On off, this is defended towards square leg.
|3.2 : Jofra Archer to Tamim Iqbal, Over the wicket. On a length and outside off, Iqbal leaves it alone. Buttler fails to collect it cleanly as the batters cross for a bye.
|3.1 : Jofra Archer to Tamim Iqbal, FOUR! Slower and outside off, Iqbal picks it well and smashes it through mid-wicket for a boundary.
|Jofra Archer to Tamim Iqbal, Around the wicket. Full and outside off, Iqbal looks to play at it but misses. Oh, it's a no ball. Free hit coming up...
|2.6 : Chris Woakes to Litton Das, Another fuller one, on off, Das blocks it back. He is yet to get off the mark!
|2.5 : Chris Woakes to Litton Das, Full and on off, this is defended towards covers.
|Chris Woakes to Litton Das, Wide! Bowls it outside leg again, Litton DasÂ lets it go.
|2.4 : Chris Woakes to Litton Das, FOUR LEG BYYES! Lands it down leg, Litton DasÂ looks to flick it but the ball brushes his pads and races away from the fine leg fence.
|1.5 : Jofra Archer to Tamim Iqbal, Lands it on off, Iqbal eases it to mid on.
|2.3 : Chris Woakes to Litton Das, Good length, angling in, Das taps it to the man at point.
|2.2 : Chris Woakes to Litton Das, Bowls it on off, Litton DasÂ eases it to the on side.
|2.1 : Chris Woakes to Litton Das, On a length and down leg, and some extra bounce, Litton DasÂ looks to flick it but gets rapped on his pads. A loud appeal, but turned down. They decide not to review it. Perhaps, slipping down leg.
|Jofra Archer to Tamim Iqbal, Slower one, outside off, Iqbal looks to slap it but misses.
|Jofra Archer to Tamim Iqbal, FOUR! Fine shot. Too full and on leg, Iqbal works it through square leg for a boundary. Oh it's a no ball as well. Free hit coming up...
|1.6 : Jofra Archer to Tamim Iqbal, FOUR! Beautifully played. Fuller and down leg, Iqbal uses the pace of the ball and clips it through square leg as the ball races away from the fence.
|1.3 : Jofra Archer to Tamim Iqbal, Bowls it outside off, Iqbal guides it towards through square leg. The fielder does well to stop it in the deep. They collect two.
|1.4 : Jofra Archer to Tamim Iqbal, Fuller and on off, Iqbal blocks it away.
|1.2 : Jofra Archer to Tamim Iqbal, Lands it outside off, shorter in length, Iqbal looks to play at it but misses again.
|1.1 : Jofra Archer to Tamim Iqbal, Wide! Wayward and outside off, Iqbal leaves it alone.
|0.6 : It will be Jofra ArcherÂ to steam in with the second new ball.
|Chris Woakes to Tamim Iqbal, Too full and on off, Iqbal flicks it to square leg for one.
|0.5 : Chris Woakes to Tamim Iqbal, Dropped! Fuller and on off, Iqbal looks to block it but gets the upper part of the bat. It carries towards the bowler whi drops it diving forward. It was a tough chance!
|0.4 : Chris Woakes to Tamim Iqbal, Another one outside off, shaping away, Iqbal shoulders arms at it.
|0.3 : Chris Woakes to Tamim Iqbal, Lands it outside off, shaping away, Iqbal leaves it alone.
|0.2 : Chris Woakes to Tamim Iqbal, Bangladesh are away! Fuller and on off, Iqbal drills it to long on for a brace.
|0.0 : We are all set for the game to begin! The EnglandÂ players are quick to take the field. Soon, Tamim IqbalÂ and Litton DasÂ stride out to open for Bangladesh. It will be Chris WoakesÂ who will start with the new ball.
|0.1 : Chris Woakes to Tamim Iqbal, Starts with a length ball just outside off, shaping away a touch, Iqbal looks to defend it but gets beaten.
|0.0 : England (Playing XI) - Jason Roy, Philip Salt, Dawid Malan, James Vince, Jos Buttler (C/ WK), Will Jacks, Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes, Adil Rashid, Jofra Archer, Mark Wood.
|Bangladesh (Playing XI) - Tamim Iqbal (C), Litton Das, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Mushfiqur Rahim (WK), Shakib Al Hasan, Mahmudullah, Afif Hossain, Mehidy Hasan, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Taijul Islam.Â
|TOSS - BangladeshÂ have won the toss and will BAT first.