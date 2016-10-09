share
Bangladesh vs England Live Cricket Score, 2nd ODI, Bangladesh vs England ODI Series 2016, October 9, 2016

BAN 238/8 (50)
Bangladesh won by 34 runs
ENG 204/10 (44.4)
Match over
Commentary :
0.0 : Hello and welcome to the live coverage of 2nd ODI between Bangladesh and England being played at Shere Bangla National Stadium, Mirpur, Dhaka
England lead the 3 match series 1-0 after winning the first ODI and they will be keen to win this match today and also take an unbeatable 2-0 lead in the series.
Bangladesh will be keen to bounce back from their shocking defeat in the first ODI to make it 1-1. They looked well on course to chase down 310 runs in the first match before suffering a dramatic collapse and losing the match
Toss and Team news is on your way shortly. Stay tuned.
Toss: England have won the toss and elected to bowl first.
England team is unchanged from the last ODI. Nasir Hossain replaces Mosharraf Hossain in the Bangladesh team
Overcast conditions at the moment and England opting to bowl
England (Playing XI): Jason Roy, James Vince, Ben Duckett, Jonny Bairstow, Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler(w k & c), Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes, David Willey, Jake Ball, Adil Rashid
Bangladesh (Playing XI): Tamim Iqbal, Imrul Kayes, Sabbir Rahman, Mushfiqur Rahim(w k), Shakib Al Hasan, Mahmudullah, Nasir Hossain, Mosaddek Hossain Saikat, Mashrafe Mortaza(c), Shafiul Islam, Taskin Ahmed
Woakes to Tamim
2 slips in place
0.1 : Woakes to Tamim Iqbal, no run, gets his bat down in time to defend this Yorker on the stumps
0.2 : Woakes to Tamim Iqbal, no run, looks to defend it from the crease but misses
0.3 : Woakes to Tamim Iqbal, no run, goes on the back foot and pushes it to the point fielder
0.4 : Woakes to Tamim Iqbal, one run, turns it through mid wicket for a single
0.5 : Woakes to Imrul Kayes, FOUR, goes on the back foot and punches it through point for a boundary
0.6 : Woakes to Imrul Kayes, no run, defends it to the cover fielder.
End of over: BAN 5/0 (Tamim Iqbal 1, Imrul Kayes 4)
1.1 : Willey to Tamim Iqbal, no run, defends it to the cover fielder
1.2 : Willey to Tamim Iqbal, no run, pushes it to the cover fielder
1.3 : Willey to Tamim Iqbal, one run, drives it through mid wicket for a single
1.4 : Willey to Imrul Kayes, no run, defends it to the point fielder
1.5 : Willey to Imrul Kayes, no run, lets it go outside off stump
1.6 : Willey to Imrul Kayes, no run, drives it well but finds the point fielder.
End of over: BAN 6/0 (Tamim Iqbal 2, Imrul Kayes 4)
2.1 : Woakes to Tamim Iqbal, no run, drives it to the cover fielder
2.2 : Woakes to Tamim Iqbal, no run, drives it to the point fielder
2.3 : Woakes to Tamim Iqbal, no run, defends it towards short mid wicket
2.4 : Woakes to Tamim Iqbal, no run, drives it to the point fielder
2.5 : Woakes to Tamim Iqbal, one run, glances it through backward square leg
2.6 : Woakes to Imrul Kayes, no run, pushes this slower ball back to the bowler.
End of over: BAN 7/0 (Tamim Iqbal 3, Imrul Kayes 4)
3.1 : Willey to Tamim Iqbal, one run, comes down the track and turns it towards short mid wicket
3.2 : Willey to Imrul Kayes, no run, slashes and misses outside off stump
3.3 : Willey to Imrul Kayes, one run, looks to drive but gets an inside edge towards backward square leg
3.4 : Willey to Tamim Iqbal, no run, defends it to the cover fielder
3.5 : Willey to Tamim Iqbal, no run, defends it towards short cover
3.6 : Willey to Tamim Iqbal, no run, defends it to the point fielder.
End of over: BAN 9/0 (Tamim Iqbal 4, Imrul Kayes 5)
4.1 : Woakes to Imrul Kayes, one run, works it through backward square leg
4.2 : Woakes to Tamim Iqbal, no run, goes on the back foot and punches it to the point fielder
4.3 : Woakes to Tamim Iqbal, no run, drives it back to the bowler
4.4 : Woakes to Tamim Iqbal, one run, pulls it towards square leg. Ali dives and takes the pace of the ball
4.5 : Woakes to Imrul Kayes, no run, makes room and tries to cut but misses
4.6 : Woakes to Imrul Kayes, FOUR, goes on the back foot and pulls the short ball through backward square leg for a boundary.
End of over: BAN 15/0 (Tamim Iqbal 5, Imrul Kayes 10)
5.1 : Willey to Tamim Iqbal, one run, drives it towards deep square leg
5.2 : Willey to Imrul Kayes, no run, defends it off the back foot
5.3 : Willey to Imrul Kayes, no run, drives it to the cover fielder
5.4 : Willey to Imrul Kayes, one run, turns it through backward square leg
5.5 : Willey to Tamim Iqbal, FOUR, comes forward and drives it back past the bowler for a boundary
5.6 : Willey to Tamim Iqbal, two runs, drives it through backward point for a couple of runs. Roy dives at backward point but fails to catch it.
End of over: BAN 23/0 (Tamim Iqbal 12, Imrul Kayes 11)
6.1 : Woakes to Imrul Kayes, no run, defends it to the point fielder
6.2 : Woakes to Imrul Kayes, leg bye, tries to pull but misses and off the pad the ball goes towards backward square leg
6.3 : Woakes to Tamim Iqbal, one run, turns it towards mid wicket
6.4 : Woakes to Imrul Kayes, no run, tries to hook the bouncer but misses
6.5 : Woakes to Imrul Kayes, OUT, no run, pulls the short ball and gets a top edge towards deep square leg. Willey settles himself under the ball and takes the catch
6.6 : Woakes to Sabbir Rahman, no run, defends it back to the bowler.
End of over: BAN 25/1 (Tamim Iqbal 13, Sabbir Rahman 0)
7.1 : Willey to Tamim Iqbal, no run, drives it back to the bowler
7.2 : Willey to Tamim Iqbal, no run, punches it to the cover fielder
7.3 : Willey to Tamim Iqbal, no run, drives it to the cover fielder
7.4 : Willey to Tamim Iqbal, one run, punches it towards cover point for a quick single
7.5 : Willey to Sabbir Rahman, no run, drives it towards backward square leg
7.6 : Willey to Sabbir Rahman, no run, lets it go outside off stump.
End of over: BAN 26/1 (Tamim Iqbal 14, Sabbir Rahman 0)
8.1 : Woakes to Tamim Iqbal, no run, drives it to the square leg fielder
8.2 : Woakes to Tamim Iqbal, no run, pulls it to the square leg fielder
8.3 : Woakes to Tamim Iqbal, no run, defends it towards square leg
8.4 : Woakes to Tamim Iqbal, OUT, no run, pulls the short ball straight into the hands of Ali fielding at short mid wicket
8.5 : Woakes to Mahmudullah, FOUR, flicks it through square leg for a boundary
8.6 : Woakes to Mahmudullah, no run, defends it to the cover fielder.
End of over: BAN 30/2 (Sabbir Rahman 0, Mahmudullah 4)
9.1 : Willey to Sabbir Rahman, no run, drives it back to the bowler
9.2 : Willey to Sabbir Rahman, no run, lets it go outside off stump
9.3 : Willey to Sabbir Rahman, no run, pulls it to the mid on fielder
9.4 : Willey to Sabbir Rahman, no run, defends it to the cover fielder
9.5 : Willey to Sabbir Rahman, no run, turns it to the square leg fielder
9.6 : Willey to Sabbir Rahman, no run, works it to the backward square leg fielder.
End of over: BAN 30/2 (Sabbir Rahman 0, Mahmudullah 4)
10.1 : Woakes to Mahmudullah, one run, goes on the back foot and cuts it towards square third man
10.2 : Woakes to Sabbir Rahman, no run, gives the charge and swings but misses
10.3 : Woakes to Sabbir Rahman, one run, turns it towards mid wicket. A slight fumble allows a single
10.4 : Woakes to Mahmudullah, one run, works it through backward square leg for a single
10.5 : Woakes to Sabbir Rahman, no run, defends it towards cover
10.6 : Woakes to Sabbir Rahman, no run, lets it go outside off stump.
End of over: BAN 33/2 (Sabbir Rahman 1, Mahmudullah 6)
11.1 : Willey to Mahmudullah, one run, looks to work it towards the leg side but gets a leading edge through backward point
11.2 : Willey to Sabbir Rahman, no run, slashes and misses outside off stump
11.3 : Willey to Sabbir Rahman, one run, looks to work it towards the leg side but gets hit on the glove. A single towards backward square leg
Willey to Mahmudullah, wide, a very high bouncer and called a wide
11.4 : Willey to Mahmudullah, no run, defends it towards short leg
11.5 : Willey to Mahmudullah, one run, rolls his wrists and pulls it through backward square leg
11.6 : Spin from Rashid
Willey to Sabbir Rahman, no run, turns it to the mid wicket fielder.
End of over: BAN 37/2 (Sabbir Rahman 2, Mahmudullah 8)
12.1 : Rashid to Mahmudullah, no run, turns it towards short mid wicket
12.2 : Rashid to Mahmudullah, one run, pushes it towards wide long off for a single
12.3 : Rashid to Sabbir Rahman, no run, pulls it towards short fine leg
12.4 : Rashid to Sabbir Rahman, no run, turns it towards backward square leg
12.5 : Rashid to Sabbir Rahman, one run, works it through mid wicket for a single
12.6 : Jake Ball comes to bowl now
Rashid to Mahmudullah, no run, defends it on the pitch.
End of over: BAN 39/2 (Sabbir Rahman 3, Mahmudullah 9)
13.1 : Ball to Sabbir Rahman, no run, gives the charge and drives it hard towards mid on. A good diving stop by the fielder
13.2 : Ball to Sabbir Rahman, OUT, no run, looks to run it down towards third man but gets an inside edge onto the stumps. Extra bounce counts for his wicket
13.3 : Ball to Mushfiqur Rahim, FOUR, opens the face of the bat and steers it past the first slip fielder for a boundary
13.4 : Ball to Mushfiqur Rahim, FOUR, comes on the front foot and drives it through cover for another boundary
13.5 : Ball to Mushfiqur Rahim, no run, looks to defend but gets an inside edge onto the pad
13.6 : Ball to Mushfiqur Rahim, no run, slashes and misses outside off stump.
End of over: BAN 47/3 (Mahmudullah 9, Mushfiqur Rahim 8)
14.1 : Rashid to Mahmudullah, no run, defends it off the front foot
14.2 : Rashid to Mahmudullah, no run, goes on the back foot and cuts it towards cover
14.3 : Rashid to Mahmudullah, no run, looks to defend but misses and gets hit on the pad
14.4 : Rashid to Mahmudullah, two runs, pushes it through backward point for two runs
14.5 : Rashid to Mahmudullah, no run, defends it to the cover fielder
14.6 : 50 comes up for Bangladesh
Rashid to Mahmudullah, one run, drives it towards long on for a single.
End of over: BAN 50/3 (Mahmudullah 12, Mushfiqur Rahim 8)
15.1 : Ball to Mahmudullah, one run, cuts it down towards square third man
15.2 : Ball to Mushfiqur Rahim, no run, defends it back to the bowler
15.3 : Ball to Mushfiqur Rahim, no run, defends it to the cover fielder
15.4 : Ball to Mushfiqur Rahim, no run, leaves it for the keeper
15.5 : Ball to Mushfiqur Rahim, no run, defends it to the point fielder
15.6 : Drinks Break
Ball to Mushfiqur Rahim, two runs, goes on the back foot and cuts it through backward point for two runs.
End of over: BAN 53/3 (Mahmudullah 13, Mushfiqur Rahim 10)
16.1 : Rashid to Mahmudullah, no run, defends it towards square leg
16.2 : Rashid to Mahmudullah, two runs, swings it through mid wicket for a couple of runs
16.3 : Rashid to Mahmudullah, one run, turns it towards square leg for a quick single
16.4 : Rashid to Mushfiqur Rahim, one run, drives it towards long off for a single
16.5 : Rashid to Mahmudullah, one run, cuts it towards deep cover
16.6 : Rashid to Mushfiqur Rahim, one run, punches it to the long off fielder.
End of over: BAN 59/3 (Mahmudullah 17, Mushfiqur Rahim 12)
17.1 : Ball to Mushfiqur Rahim, one run, turns it towards short mid wicket for a quick single
17.2 : Ball to Mahmudullah, no run, looks to drive it through cover but misses
17.3 : Ball to Mahmudullah, one run, drives it towards deep cover for a single
17.4 : Ball to Mushfiqur Rahim, leg bye, misses the flick and off the pad the ball goes towards square leg
17.5 : Ball to Mahmudullah, one run, drives it towards deep cover
17.6 : Ball to Mushfiqur Rahim, no run, drives it to the cover fielder.
End of over: BAN 63/3 (Mahmudullah 19, Mushfiqur Rahim 13)
18.1 : Rashid to Mahmudullah, FOUR, comes on the front foot and drives it through cover for a boundary
18.2 : Rashid to Mahmudullah, one run, pushes it into the gap at cover for a quick single
18.3 : Rashid to Mushfiqur Rahim, no run, defends it to the point fielder
18.4 : Rashid to Mushfiqur Rahim, one run, sweeps it to the fine leg fielder
18.5 : Rashid to Mahmudullah, one run, drives it towards deep cover
18.6 : Rashid to Mushfiqur Rahim, FOUR, bends down and slogs it through mid wicket.
End of over: BAN 74/3 (Mahmudullah 25, Mushfiqur Rahim 18)
19.1 : Ball to Mahmudullah, no run, drives it to the point fielder
19.2 : Ball to Mahmudullah, FOUR, pulls this short ball through mid wicket for a boundary
19.3 : Ball to Mahmudullah, two runs, drives it towards deep cover for a single
19.4 : Ball to Mahmudullah, no run, defends it to the point fielder
19.5 : Ball to Mahmudullah, one run, drives it towards deep point
19.6 : Ball to Mushfiqur Rahim, one run, drives it towards deep cover.
End of over: BAN 82/3 (Mahmudullah 32, Mushfiqur Rahim 19)
20.1 : Rashid to Mushfiqur Rahim, one run, drives it towards long off
20.2 : Rashid to Mahmudullah, one run, drives it towards long off for another single
20.3 : Rashid to Mushfiqur Rahim, no run, pushes it towards backward point
20.4 : Rashid to Mushfiqur Rahim, one run, drives it towards deep cover
20.5 : Rashid to Mahmudullah, one run, drives it to the long off fielder
20.6 : Rashid to Mushfiqur Rahim, no run, flicks it to the short mid wicket fielder.
End of over: BAN 86/3 (Mahmudullah 34, Mushfiqur Rahim 21)
21.1 : Ball to Mahmudullah, no run, defends it to the point fielder
21.2 : Ball to Mahmudullah, two runs, drives it towards deep extra cover for two runs
21.3 : Ball to Mahmudullah, no run, drives it to the point fielder
21.4 : Ball to Mahmudullah, no run, defends it to the mid off fielder
21.5 : 50 Partnership from 51 balls
Ball to Mahmudullah, one run, pushes it towards backward point for a quick single
21.6 : Ball to Mushfiqur Rahim, OUT, no run, pulls the short ball towards fine leg. Ali runs forward and takes good low catch.
End of over: BAN 89/4 (Mahmudullah 37, Mushfiqur Rahim 21)
22.1 : Rashid to Mahmudullah, no run, glances it to the short fine leg fielder
22.2 : Rashid to Mahmudullah, no run, drives it back to the bowler
22.3 : Rashid to Mahmudullah, no run, drives it towards short mid wicket
22.4 : Rashid to Mahmudullah, two runs, drives it towards deep point for a couple of runs
22.5 : Rashid to Mahmudullah, two runs, drives it through backward point for two more
22.6 : Rashid to Mahmudullah, no run, drives it to the point fielder.
End of over: BAN 93/4 (Mahmudullah 41, Shakib Al Hasan 0)
23.1 : Ball to Shakib Al Hasan, one run, drives it through backward square leg
23.2 : Ball to Mahmudullah, no run, defends it back to the bowler
23.3 : Ball to Mahmudullah, one run, dabs it down towards third man for a single
Ball to Shakib Al Hasan, wide, a high bouncer and called a wide
23.4 : Ball to Shakib Al Hasan, no run, drives it to the point fielder
23.5 : Ball to Shakib Al Hasan, no run, looks to defend it from the crease but gets a bottom edge that rolls towards the keeper
23.6 : Ball to Shakib Al Hasan, no run, drives it to the point fielder.
End of over: BAN 96/4 (Mahmudullah 42, Shakib Al Hasan 1)
24.1 : Rashid to Mahmudullah, three runs, bends down and sweeps it towards fine leg for three runs
24.2 : Rashid to Shakib Al Hasan, no run, drives it to the mid off fielder
24.3 : Rashid to Shakib Al Hasan, no run, defends it off the back foot
Rashid to Shakib Al Hasan, wide, looks to glance it down the leg side but misses,. Given as a wide ball
24.4 : Rashid to Shakib Al Hasan, one run, drives it through square leg for a single
24.5 : Rashid to Mahmudullah, no run, drives it to the mid wicket fielder
24.6 : Stokes is the new bowler
Rashid to Mahmudullah, one run, drives it towards deep point for a single.
End of over: BAN 102/4 (Mahmudullah 46, Shakib Al Hasan 2)
25.1 : 16th ODI fifty for Mahmudullah and it has come from 51 balls with 4 FOURS
Stokes to Mahmudullah, FOUR, opens the face of the bat and dabs it down towards third man for a boundary
25.2 : Stokes to Mahmudullah, no run, drives it back to the bowler
25.3 : Stokes to Mahmudullah, one run, drives it towards deep cover for a single
25.4 : Stokes to Shakib Al Hasan, no run, looks to flick but misses
25.5 : Stokes to Shakib Al Hasan, no run, defends it back to the bowler
25.6 : Moeen Ali to bowl now
Stokes to Shakib Al Hasan, no run, drives it to the mid off fielder.
End of over: BAN 107/4 (Mahmudullah 51, Shakib Al Hasan 2)
26.1 : Ali to Mahmudullah, one run, drives it to the long on fielder
26.2 : Ali to Shakib Al Hasan, one run, cuts it towards deep cover
26.3 : Ali to Mahmudullah, no run, looks to defend but misses and gets beaten
26.4 : Ali to Mahmudullah, one run, turns it towards backward square leg
26.5 : Ali to Shakib Al Hasan, no run, pushes it towards cover point and wants a single but Mahmudullah sends him back. A wild throw helps Shakib escape
26.6 : Ali to Shakib Al Hasan, no run, defends it towards point.
End of over: BAN 110/4 (Mahmudullah 53, Shakib Al Hasan 3)
27.1 : Stokes to Mahmudullah, two runs, swings it towards deep mid wicket
27.2 : Stokes to Mahmudullah, no run, plays and misses outside off stump
27.3 : Stokes to Mahmudullah, no run, defends it on the pitch
27.4 : Stokes to Mahmudullah, no run, defends it to the cover fielder
27.5 : Stokes to Mahmudullah, one run, drives it towards square third man
27.6 : Stokes to Shakib Al Hasan, OUT, no run, looks to glance it down the leg side but gets a glove on it. Buttler dives to his right and takes a good catch.
End of over: BAN 113/5 (Mahmudullah 56, Shakib Al Hasan 3)
28.1 : Ali to Mahmudullah, no run, turns it towards mid wicket
28.2 : Ali to Mahmudullah, no run, defends it towards short mid wicket
28.3 : Ali to Mahmudullah, no run, looks to turn it towards the leg side but misses
28.4 : Ali to Mahmudullah, no run, comes down the track and defends it
28.5 : Ali to Mahmudullah, no run, defends it towards square leg
28.6 : Ali to Mahmudullah, one run, turns it through backward square leg.
End of over: BAN 114/5 (Mahmudullah 57, Mosaddek Hossain 0)
29.1 : Stokes to Mahmudullah, one run, pulls the short ball towards deep square leg
29.2 : Stokes to Mosaddek Hossain, no run, goes on the back foot and defends it to the point fielder
29.3 : 108 dot balls in the inning already ( 18 Overs)
Stokes to Mosaddek Hossain, no run, leaves it for the keeper
29.4 : Stokes to Mosaddek Hossain, no run, defends it towards square leg
29.5 : Stokes to Mosaddek Hossain, no run, comes forward and pushes it towards short cover
29.6 : Stokes to Mosaddek Hossain, no run, goes on the back foot and defends it towards short cover.
End of over: BAN 115/5 (Mahmudullah 58, Mosaddek Hossain 0)
30.1 : Ali to Mahmudullah, one run, drives it through square leg for a single
30.2 : Ali to Mosaddek Hossain, no run, drives it back to the bowler
30.3 : Ali to Mosaddek Hossain, one run, drives it to the long on fielder
30.4 : Ali to Mahmudullah, no run, defends it to the point fielder
30.5 : Ali to Mahmudullah, no run, turns it towards square leg
30.6 : Ali to Mahmudullah, no run, punches it to the cover fielder.
End of over: BAN 117/5 (Mahmudullah 59, Mosaddek Hossain 1)
31.1 : Stokes to Mosaddek Hossain, no run, looks to drive it through cover but misses
31.2 : Stokes to Mosaddek Hossain, no run, looks to drive it again but misses again
31.3 : Stokes to Mosaddek Hossain, no run, another play and miss outside off stump
31.4 : Stokes to Mosaddek Hossain, no run, drives it to the mid wicket fielder
31.5 : Stokes to Mosaddek Hossain, no run, defends it to the square leg fielder
31.6 : Stokes to Mosaddek Hossain, no run, drives it to the point fielder.
End of over: BAN 117/5 (Mahmudullah 59, Mosaddek Hossain 1)
32.1 : Ali to Mahmudullah, no run, defends it back to the bowler
32.2 : Ali to Mahmudullah, one run, turns it through backward square leg
32.3 : Ali to Mosaddek Hossain, two runs, glances it towards fine leg for two runs
32.4 : Ali to Mosaddek Hossain, FOUR, glances it between the keeper and leg slip fielder for a boundary
32.5 : Ali to Mosaddek Hossain, no run, defends it to the mid wicket fielder
32.6 : Drinks Break
Ali to Mosaddek Hossain, no run, drives it to the mid on fielder.
End of over: BAN 124/5 (Mahmudullah 60, Mosaddek Hossain 7)
33.1 : Stokes to Mahmudullah, no run, defends it towards short mid wicket
33.2 : Stokes to Mahmudullah, no run, drives it to the mid off fielder
33.3 : A slight drizzle has started
Stokes to Mahmudullah, no run, drives it to the square leg fielder
33.4 : Stokes to Mahmudullah, two leg byes, misses the flick and off the pad the ball rolls towards fine leg. Ai runs across, dives to stop the ball
33.5 : Stokes to Mahmudullah, one run, drives it to the deep square leg fielder
33.6 : Stokes to Mosaddek Hossain, no run, cuts it to the cover fielder.
End of over: BAN 127/5 (Mahmudullah 61, Mosaddek Hossain 7)
34.1 : Ali to Mahmudullah, one run, reverse sweeps it towards short third man
34.2 : Ali to Mosaddek Hossain, no run, drives it to the mid wicket fielder
34.3 : Ali to Mosaddek Hossain, one run, turns it through mid wicket
34.4 : Ali to Mahmudullah, one run, turns it towards backward square leg
34.5 : Ali to Mosaddek Hossain, no run, pushes it to the cover fielder
34.6 : Ali to Mosaddek Hossain, no run, drives it just wide of the bowler to the mid off fielder.
End of over: BAN 130/5 (Mahmudullah 63, Mosaddek Hossain 8)
35.1 : Stokes to Mahmudullah, one run, pulls it to the deep mid wicket fielder
35.2 : Stokes to Mosaddek Hossain, FOUR, goes on the back foot and punches it through cover point for a boundary
35.3 : Stokes to Mosaddek Hossain, FOUR, opens the face of the bat and dabs it into the third man fence
35.4 : Stokes to Mosaddek Hossain, no run, defends it to the point fielder
35.5 : Stokes to Mosaddek Hossain, no run, looks to drive it through point but misses
Stokes to Mosaddek Hossain, (no ball) one run, cuts it towards deep point. Stokes oversteps and it is a no ball. Time for a free hit
35.6 : Stokes to Mahmudullah, one run, Free Hit
36.1 : Ali to Mahmudullah, FOUR, bends down and sweeps it into the fine leg fence
36.2 : Ali to Mahmudullah, one run, turns it towards square leg
36.3 : Ali to Mosaddek Hossain, no run, looks to run it down towards third man but misses
36.4 : Ali to Mosaddek Hossain, no run, defends it towards square leg
36.5 : Ali to Mosaddek Hossain, no run, drives it to the point fielder
36.6 : Rashid is back
Ali to Mosaddek Hossain, one run, drives it towards long on for a single.
End of over: BAN 148/5 (Mahmudullah 70, Mosaddek Hossain 18)
37.1 : Rashid to Mosaddek Hossain, no run, drives it to the cover fielder
37.2 : Rashid to Mosaddek Hossain, no run, turns it to the backward square leg
37.3 : Rashid to Mosaddek Hossain, two runs, drives it towards deep extra cover for two runs. Willey makes a good stop on the boundary
150 comes up for Bangladesh
37.4 : England wants a review of LBW appeal against Hossain
Rashid to Mosaddek Hossain, FOUR, pulls this short ball towards deep mid wicket for a boundary
37.5 : Rashid to Mosaddek Hossain, APPEAL, no run, REVIEW ( England), looks to defend but gets an inside edge onto the pad. LBW appeal is turned down and it stays not out after England opts to review the decision
37.6 : Rashid to Mosaddek Hossain, no run, looks to defend it off the back foot but misses and gets beaten.
End of over: BAN 154/5 (Mahmudullah 70, Mosaddek Hossain 24)
38.1 : Ali to Mahmudullah, one run, turns it towards square leg
38.2 : Ali to Mosaddek Hossain, no run, drives it to the mid wicket fielder
38.3 : Ali to Mosaddek Hossain, no run, defends it towards cover
38.4 : Ali to Mosaddek Hossain, no run, defends it back to the bowler
38.5 : Ali to Mosaddek Hossain, no run, pushes it back to the bowler
38.6 : Ali to Mosaddek Hossain, one run, drives it to the long on fielder for a single.
End of over: BAN 156/5 (Mahmudullah 71, Mosaddek Hossain 25)
39.1 : Rashid to Mosaddek Hossain, no run, defends it back to the bowler
39.2 : Rashid to Mosaddek Hossain, one run, drives it towards deep mid wicket
39.3 : Rashid to Mahmudullah, FOUR, goes down on his knee and sweeps it into the fine leg fence
39.4 : Rashid to Mahmudullah, OUT, no run, REVIEW ( Bangladesh), Mahmudullah bends down and tries to sweep but misses and gets hit on the pad. LBW appeal is upheld. Mahmudullah was walking off but he was advised to review it but it stays out
39.5 : Rashid to Nasir Hossain, two runs, drives it towards deep extra cover for two runs
39.6 : Rashid to Nasir Hossain, no run, pushes it to the mid on fielder.
End of over: BAN 163/6 (Nasir Hossain 2, Mosaddek Hossain 26)
40.1 : Ali to Mosaddek Hossain, one run, drives it to the long on fielder
40.2 : Ali to Nasir Hossain, no run, looks to flick but misses
40.3 : Ali to Nasir Hossain, no run, drives it to the point fielder
40.4 : Ali to Nasir Hossain, no run, pushes it towards mid on
40.5 : Ali to Nasir Hossain, no run, defends it off the back foot
40.6 : Ali to Nasir Hossain, two runs, works it towards fine leg for two runs.
End of over: BAN 166/6 (Nasir Hossain 4, Mosaddek Hossain 27)
41.1 : Rashid to Mosaddek Hossain, no run, defends it towards short cover
Rashid to Mosaddek Hossain, wide, too far outside off stump
41.2 : Rashid to Mosaddek Hossain, two runs, pulls it towards deep mid wicket for two runs
41.3 : Rashid to Mosaddek Hossain, no run, cuts it to the point fielder
41.4 : Rashid to Mosaddek Hossain, OUT, no run, pulls the short ball towards deep mid wicket and picks out the fielder. Ali takes an easy catch on the boundary
41.5 : Rashid to Mashrafe Mortaza, one run, drives it towards cover. A fumble from Roy allows a single
41.6 : Rashid to Nasir Hossain, no run, lets it go outside off stump.
End of over: BAN 170/7 (Nasir Hossain 4, Mashrafe Mortaza 1)
42.1 : Ali to Mashrafe Mortaza, SIX, comes down the track and lofts it over long off for SIX
42.2 : Ali to Mashrafe Mortaza, no run, flicks it to the short fine leg fielder
42.3 : Ali to Mashrafe Mortaza, no run, looks to defend but misses
42.4 : Ali to Mashrafe Mortaza, no run, looks to turn it towards the leg side but misses
42.5 : Ali to Mashrafe Mortaza, no run, defends it back to the bowler
42.6 : Willey is back
Ali to Mashrafe Mortaza, SIX, comes forward and launches it over long on to finish the over.
End of over: BAN 182/7 (Nasir Hossain 4, Mashrafe Mortaza 13)
43.1 : Willey to Nasir Hossain, no run, looks to drive it outside off stump but misses and gets beaten
43.2 : Willey to Nasir Hossain, no run, drives it to the short cover fielder
43.3 : Willey to Nasir Hossain, one run, runs it down towards third man
43.4 : Willey to Mashrafe Mortaza, one run, drives it towards deep cover for a single
43.5 : Willey to Nasir Hossain, two runs, pulls it towards deep mid wicket. Roy dives and stops the ball. Had his throw from the boundary hit the stumps, Mortaza was gone a long way
43.6 : Woakes is back
Willey to Nasir Hossain, one run,, drives it towards square third man.
End of over: BAN 187/7 (Nasir Hossain 8, Mashrafe Mortaza 14)
44.1 : Woakes to Nasir Hossain, one run, drives it towards deep square leg
44.2 : Woakes to Mashrafe Mortaza, no run, makes room and blocks it to the cover fielder
44.3 : Woakes to Mashrafe Mortaza, no run, tries to pull the slower short ball but misses and takes it on the pad
44.4 : Woakes to Mashrafe Mortaza, FOUR, swings it through mid wicket. A fumble from the fielder and the ball tickles over the fence. Bairstow was the fielder on that ocassion
44.5 : Woakes to Mashrafe Mortaza, two runs, smashes it straight down the ground. Bairstow dives and stops the ball this time, saves two runs
44.6 : Woakes to Mashrafe Mortaza, one run, swings and gets an inside edge through backward square leg.
End of over: BAN 195/7 (Nasir Hossain 9, Mashrafe Mortaza 21)
45.1 : Willey to Mashrafe Mortaza, no run, makes room and swings but gets a bottom edge that rolls to the keeper
Willey to Mashrafe Mortaza, wide, too far outside off stump
45.2 : Willey to Mashrafe Mortaza, no run, drives it to the mid off fielder
45.3 : Willey to Mashrafe Mortaza, SIX, swings this short ball and just clears Bairstow on the long on fence
45.4 : Willey to Mashrafe Mortaza, two runs, drives it towards deep extra cover
45.5 : Willey to Mashrafe Mortaza, FOUR, clears the front leg and launches it through wide mid off for a boundary
Willey to Mashrafe Mortaza, wide, too far outside off stump
45.6 : Willey to Mashrafe Mortaza, one run, drives it through mid wicket for a single.
Ball replaces Woakes
End of over: BAN 210/7 (Nasir Hossain 9, Mashrafe Mortaza 34)
46.1 : Ball to Mashrafe Mortaza, two runs, drives it towards wide long on for two runs
46.2 : Ball to Mashrafe Mortaza, one run, swings it towards long on for a single
46.3 : Ball to Nasir Hossain, two runs, drives it towards deep point for two runs
46.4 : Ball to Nasir Hossain, one run, pushes it towards deep mid on for a single
46.5 : Ball to Mashrafe Mortaza, one run, blocks this Yorker towards point for a single
46.6 : Ball to Nasir Hossain, no run, looks to slice it past the keeper but misses.
End of over: BAN 217/7 (Nasir Hossain 12, Mashrafe Mortaza 38)
47.1 : Woakes to Mashrafe Mortaza, one run, drives it towards square third man
47.2 : Woakes to Nasir Hossain, one run, pushes it towards deep mid on for a single
47.3 : Woakes to Mashrafe Mortaza, two runs, drives it towards deep extra cover for two runs
47.4 : Woakes to Mashrafe Mortaza, no run, makes room and looks to drive but misses
47.5 : Woakes to Mashrafe Mortaza, no run, makes room and looks to swing it across the line but misses
47.6 : Woakes to Mashrafe Mortaza, two runs, backs away and slices it towards deep backward point for a couple of runs.
End of over: BAN 223/7 (Nasir Hossain 13, Mashrafe Mortaza 43)
48.1 : Ball to Nasir Hossain, no run, comes down the track and leaves it for the keeper
48.2 : Ball to Nasir Hossain, no run, tries to cut it off the back foot but misses
48.3 : Ball to Nasir Hossain, FOUR, drives it trough backward point for a boundary
48.4 : Ball to Nasir Hossain, FOUR, uses the pace of the ball and slices it just wide of Buttler. The ball rolls into the third man fence
48.5 : Ball to Nasir Hossain, one run, drives it to the long on fielder
48.6 : Ball to Mashrafe Mortaza, no run, blocks this Yorker back to the bowler.
62 runs have come in last 7 Overs
Final over of the inning is coming up. Woakes to bowl it
End of over: BAN 232/7 (Nasir Hossain 22, Mashrafe Mortaza 43)
49.1 : Woakes to Nasir Hossain, one run, drives it towards mid off for am quick single
49.2 : Woakes to Mashrafe Mortaza, one run, squeezes this full and wide ball to the point fielder
49.3 : Woakes to Nasir Hossain, two runs, lofts it through cover for a couple of runs
49.4 : 3rd umpire in action for a run out appeal against Mortaza. He looks out
Woakes to Nasir Hossain, two runs, drives it through mid wicket. A fumble from the fielder allows the 2nd run. Mortaza was happy with one but Nasir forced him into the 2nd run
49.5 : Woakes to Nasir Hossain, OUT, no run, looks to drive but misses. A quick bye is attempted but the under arm direct hit from Buttler catches Mortaza short of crease
49.6 : Bangladesh finishes with 238/8 in their 50 overs thanks to some wonderful hitting from Mortaza, who smashed 44 runs from 29 balls. Mahmudullah made 75 runs
Woakes to Shafiul Islam, no run, makes room and swings but misses.
Join us back in 35 minutes for the coverage of England run chase
Woakes, Rashid and Ball took 2 wickets each for England
End of over: BAN 238/8 (Nasir Hossain 27, Shafiul Islam 0)

