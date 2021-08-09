|0.0 : ... MATCH DAY ...
|One final time in this series, we welcome you for the coverage! Twenty20 cricket is supposed to be all about the batsmen flexing their biceps and scoring big sixes while the bowlers have to find a way to survive and contain runs. But, exactly the opposite has happened in this series, so far. 120 is the new 190 on the kind of pitches we have witnessed in Dhaka and even a score of 104 proved to be too tough to overhaul. A violent knock from Dan ChristianÂ was required by the Aussies to chase down
|This series has been heavily loaded in favour of the bowlers. The pitches have been on the slower side and the spinners have enjoyed it. Having said that, the leading wicket-takers of this series at the moment are Josh Hazlewood, Mustafizur RahmanÂ and Shoriful Islam, so it tells you that as a pace bowler if you have accuracy and variation, you can succeed on any type of pitches. The batting from both sides has been abysmal and let's see whether the picture changes in this match or not.Â Â
|Bangladesh (Playing XI) - Mohammad Naim, Soumya Sarkar, Shakib Al Hasan, Mahmudullah (C), Afif Hossain, Nurul Hasan (WK), Mosaddek HossainÂ (In for Shamim Hossain), Mahedi Hasan, Mustafizur Rahman, Mohammad SaifuddinÂ (In for Shoriful Islam), Nasum Ahmed.
|Australia (Playing XI) - Matthew Wade (WK/C), Ben McDermott, Mitchell Marsh, Moises Henriques, Alex Carey, Ashton Turner, Dan Christian, Ashton Agar, Nathan EllisÂ (In for Andrew Tye), Mitchell Swepson, Adam ZampaÂ (In for Josh Hazlewood).
|Right then, Bangladesh have finally made a change to their playing XI. Two changes for them with Mosaddek HossainÂ included to strengthen their batting and Mohammad SaifuddinÂ will add variety to the pace department. For Australia, as hinted by Matthew WadeÂ after the last match, both the leggies are playing, so they have four spinners at their disposal. Nathan EllisÂ is the only genuine pacer in the XI, so you can expect Mitchell MarshÂ and Dan ChristianÂ to bowl more, if needed.
|Pitch report - Once again they are using a used pitch. It's hard and the grass is nicely rolled in. The team doing the tactical part better will come out on top.
|Toss - MahmudullahÂ has once again won the toss and BANGLADESH ELECT TO BAT!Â The Bangla skipperÂ says that they want to forget the last match as they are a much better batting unit. Adds that it's another opportunity to click as a batting unit. Informs about a couple of changes in the playing XI.Â Matthew Wade says that they would have batted as well as it is a used wicket. Shares that they have made a couple of changes in the bowling unit. Mentions that they will love to win this game before f
|All in readiness! The players are on the ground. Mohammad NaimÂ has a new opening partner in Mahedi Hasan. Ashton TurnerÂ to begin proceedings with the ball. Here we go...Â
|0.1 : Ashton Turner to Mahedi Hasan, A flatter delivery, short and around leg, Mahedi tucks it away behind square leg and gets off the mark with a single.
|0.2 : Ashton Turner to Mohammad Naim, Beaten! Full and flighted, outside off, turning away a bit, Naim is forward to push it through covers but it spins past his blade.
|0.3 : Ashton Turner to Mohammad Naim, Quicker this time, flat and short on off, Naim is on the back foot as he defends it back.
|0.4 : Ashton Turner to Mohammad Naim,Â Slows it up and bowls it full around off, Naim caresses it towards covers where the fielder misfields and concedes a couple of runs.
|0.5 : Ashton Turner to Mohammad Naim, Fires a fuller one outside off, an arm ball at 99.1 kph, Naim throws his hands at it and forces it down to long off for a run.
|0.6 : Ashton Turner to Mahedi Hasan, FOUR! A boundary to close the over. That will be Mahedi's job at the top, to find the boundaries in the Powerplay. Loopy and full around leg, Hasan goes down and sweeps it sweetly behind square leg. 8 from the first over!
|Who will bowl from the other end? Ashton AgarÂ it is.
|1.1 : Ashton Agar to Mohammad Naim, SIX! Naim is not going to hang around wondering. Tossed up ball landing full around middle, Naim clears his front leg and smokes it all the way over mid-wicket. Seems he spent the entire night thinking about this shot and played it as soon as he found the correct length.
|1.2 : Ashton Agar to Mohammad Naim, Fires a flatter delivery down the leg side, it's kept out to backward square leg.
|1.4 : Ashton Agar to Mohammad Naim, Wide! Another flatter delivery, down the leg side, Naim lets it through.
|Ashton Agar to Mohammad Naim, Flatter and wide outside off, tapped down in front of short third man for a run.
|1.3 : Ashton Agar to Mohammad Naim, Quicker again, full and on off, Naim goes back to defend but gets an inside edge. Nearly played it on.
|1.5 : Ashton Agar to Mahedi Hasan,Â Arm ball, fired in around off, Mahedi tries to defend but does so off the inside half to square leg. They steal a quick run.
|1.6 : Ashton Agar to Mohammad Naim, Loopy and full around off, Naim is down on one knee and slogs it across the line. The ball goes to deep mid-wicket and they collect two. 11 from this over!
|Change. Adam ZampaÂ comes into the attack.
|2.1 : Adam Zampa to Mahedi Hasan, Zampa begins with a fuller length ball on middle, Mahedi helps it in front of square leg and scampers across for a sharp single. The fielder has a shy but misses.
|2.2 : Adam Zampa to Mohammad Naim, FOUR! Bang! Full in length and around off, Naim hangs on the back foot and smashes it over the bowler's head for a boundary at long on.
|2.3 : Adam Zampa to Mohammad Naim, FOUR BYES! Zampa serves a leg spinner down the leg side, Naim gets across to sweep but misses and Wade is blinded. He also fails to collect and the ball races behind.
|2.4 : Adam Zampa to Mohammad Naim, Flatter and on off, turning in, Naim moves back and defends it to the leg side.
|2.5 : Adam Zampa to Mohammad Naim, Gives the ball some air, fuller and on middle, Naim works it down through wide mid on for a run.
|2.6 : Adam Zampa to Mahedi Hasan, FOUR! Straight as an arrow! Loopy delivery but it's too full and around middle, Mahedi clears his front leg and hammers it over the bowler's head for another boundary in the over. 14 from this over, clear intent is shown by the Bangla openers.
|3.1 : Nathan Ellis to Mohammad Naim, Ellis brings with a slower delivery, a touch short and on middle, Naim helps it in the gap in front of square leg and gets off strike.
|3.2 : Nathan Ellis to Mahedi Hasan, Shout for an lbw! Not given. Another slower one, full and on middle, Mahedi tries to flick but misses and is hit on the pads. The appeal is made but nothing from the umpire. Maybe, too high.
|0.0 : Change. Nathan EllisÂ comes into the attack.
|3.3 : Nathan Ellis to Mahedi Hasan, Ellis continues to bowl the slower ones, Mahedi pushes it back to the bowler.
|3.4 : Nathan Ellis to Mahedi Hasan, Mahedi is not picking the cutters. Fullish and around leg, straightening a bit, Hasan tries to flick but closes the face of the bat early. It takes the leading edge and rolls back to the bowler.
|3.5 : Nathan Ellis to Mahedi Hasan, Beaten all ends up! Ellis bowls a quicker one this time. He lands it on a good length and closer to off, the ball pitches and seams away to beat the defensive bat of Mahedi.
|3.6 : Nathan Ellis to Mahedi Hasan, The line is straighter and this time Mahedi manages to flick it from the middle of his bat. It goes to mid-wicket and they pick up a run. 2 from the over, a good one by Nathan.
|Change. Ashton TurnerÂ comes back into the attack.
|4.1 : Ashton Turner to Mahedi Hasan, Wide! Flatter delivery, down the leg side, Mahedi tries to sweep but misses.
|Ashton Turner to Mahedi Hasan, Fires a full ball, this time angling away from the batsman, wide outside off, the batsman flashes and misses. WIDE!
|Ashton Turner to Mahedi Hasan,Â Too full in length and on middle, Mahedi goes hard at it but only manages to drill it down to long on for one.
|4.2 : Ashton Turner to Mohammad Naim, Slower through the air, a touch short and around off, Naim goes back and drops it down with gentle hands towards short third man. They collect a brisk run.
|4.3 : Ashton Turner to Mahedi Hasan, THREE WIDES!Â Quicker one, down the leg side, very erratic from the bowler, Mahedi fails to sweep and this time Wade misses as well. The batsmen take two.
|Shakib Al HasanÂ walks out to bat.
|Ashton Turner to Mahedi Hasan, OUT! Soft dismissal for Mahedi Hasana! Turner gets his line right. Delivers an off spinner around middle, slower through the air but a bit on the shorter side. Mahedi goes across and deep inside the crease as he aims to heave it over the leg side. The only thing he manages is a big top edge and Ashton Agar at mid-wicket takes a simple catch. The 42-run opening stand is broken.
|4.4 : Ashton Turner to Shakib Al Hasan, Tossed up ball around off, Shakib tries to defend but it takes the bottom edge and brushes his pads.
|4.5 : Ashton Turner to Shakib Al Hasan, Fuller and on off, Shakib drives it down through mid off and collects a single to open his account.
|4.6 : Ashton Turner to Mohammad Naim, Flatter one, a touch short and on off, Turner alters his length and Naim taps it down to point to complete an eventful over. 8 runs and a wicket from it.
|5.1 : Nathan Ellis to Shakib Al Hasan, Starts with a slower ball, around leg. Shakib Al HasanÂ misses the flick and gets hit on the pads. Nathan EllisÂ appeals but the umpire is unmoved. Pitching outside leg!
|5.2 : Nathan Ellis to Shakib Al Hasan, Length ball, around off. Shakib Al HasanÂ just taps it towards point for a run.
|5.3 : Nathan Ellis to Mohammad Naim, Slower ball, outside off. Mohammad NaimÂ gets deceived by the change of pace as he misses the shot towards the off side.
|5.4 : Nathan Ellis to Mohammad Naim, Length ball, outside off. Mohammad NaimÂ slices his attempted drive over cover-point for a run.
|5.5 : Nathan Ellis to Shakib Al Hasan, A quicker off spinner from Nathan Ellis,Â outside off. The pacer gets it to grip and move away.Â Shakib Al HasanÂ is outfoxed as he pushes at it initially and then withdraws his bat.
|5.6 : Nathan Ellis to Shakib Al Hasan, Good length ball, on middle and leg. Shakib Al HasanÂ works it towards mid-wicket for a run. BangladeshÂ are 46-1 at the end of the Powerplay.
|Powerplay is one. Here comes Dan ChristianÂ into the attack.Â
|6.1 : Dan Christian to Shakib Al Hasan, Slower and fuller on middle. Shakib Al HasanÂ blocks it watchfully.
|6.2 : Dan Christian to Shakib Al Hasan, LEG BYE! A leg cutter, outside off. Shakib Al HasanÂ looks to scoop by shuffling across but misses. It goes off his hands to point and they take a leg bye.
|6.3 : Dan Christian to Mohammad Naim, Short and wide. Mohammad NaimÂ stays back to punch it through the line but it goes off the outer half and drops in front of short third man.Â
|6.4 : Dan Christian to Mohammad Naim, Slower ball, outside off. Mohammad NaimÂ cuts it but gets an outside edge towards third man for one.
|6.5 : Dan Christian to Shakib Al Hasan, Change of pace from Dan ChristianÂ again. Shakib Al HasanÂ makes room to cut but misses.
|6.6 : Dan Christian to Shakib Al Hasan, Uppish but safe! A length ball outside off, from 'round the wicket, Shakib hits it aerially and straight back but since Dan ChristianÂ consciously was trying to stay away from the danger area, he moves across to his right in the followthrough and the ball whistles past his left side. It's down to long off and they take a run.
|Mitchell SwepsonÂ to operate now. He delivered a Man of the Match performance in the last game and would love to repeat that.
|7.1 : Mitchell Swepson to Shakib Al Hasan, Quicker ball, down leg. Shakib Al HasanÂ looks to flick but misses.
|7.2 : Mitchell Swepson to Shakib Al Hasan, Short ball, outside off. Shakib Al HasanÂ rocks back and pulls it towards deep mid-wicket for a couple of runs.
|7.3 : Mitchell Swepson to Shakib Al Hasan, Tossed up, around middle. Shakib Al HasanÂ gets down and paddles it towards fine leg for another couple of runs.
|7.4 : Mitchell Swepson to Shakib Al Hasan, Tossed up, outside off. Shakib Al HasanÂ goes back and forces it uppishly towards long off for one.
|7.5 : Mitchell Swepson to Mohammad Naim, EXCELLENT RUNNING BETWEEN THE WICKETS! Flatter ball, on off. Mohammad NaimÂ works it on the leg side towards square leg and they scamper back for two.
|7.6 : Mitchell Swepson to Mohammad Naim, Flighted ball, outside off. Mohammad NaimÂ looks to cut but the ball turns in sharply and it goes towards short third man.
|8.1 : Dan Christian to Shakib Al Hasan, In the air, but safe. Shakib Al HasanÂ shimmies down the ground and lofts it in the air just over the bowler's head. Two fielders converge,Â but it lands in no man's land. They takeÂ one.
|8.2 : Dan Christian to Mohammad Naim, OUT! CAUGHT! Dan ChristianÂ gets a crucialÂ wicket for his side and it is of the set batter. Slower ball, around off. Mohammad NaimÂ looks to play the reverse-batted shot but gets a top edge which goes straight towards backward point where Ashton AgarÂ takes a simple catch. The bottom hand also came off the handle, as shown in the replays.Â Mohammad NaimÂ has thrown away his wicket and it's a sorry dismissal. Completely needless. Dan has a wicket in this form
|Soumya SarkarÂ walks in next, to bat at number 4.
|8.3 : Dan Christian to Soumya Sarkar, Slower one, on a length and outside off, Sarkar is deceived and is beaten.
|8.4 : Dan Christian to Soumya Sarkar, Slower in pace again, around off, Sarkar tries to tap and run but the ball goes quickly to point and Shakib sends him back.
|8.5 : Dan Christian to Soumya Sarkar, Back of a length delivery on off, Sarkar punches from the back foot but fails to pierce the gap on the off side.
|8.6 : Dan Christian to Soumya Sarkar, Yorker around off. Soumya SarkarÂ digs it out watchfully back to the bowler. Just 1 run from the over along with aÂ wicket.
|Adam Zampa is back on.
|9.1 : Adam Zampa to Shakib Al Hasan, Tossed up, around off. Shakib Al HasanÂ prods forward and defends it back to the bowler.
|Adam Zampa to Shakib Al Hasan, WIDE! Googly this time from Adam Zampa. Flighted ball, outside off. Shakib Al HasanÂ leaves it alone and the umpire calls it a wide.
|9.2 : Adam Zampa to Shakib Al Hasan, Flighted ball, on off. Shakib Al HasanÂ defends it off the front foot.
|9.3 : Adam Zampa to Shakib Al Hasan, Flatter and quicker, outside off. Shakib Al HasanÂ rocks back to cut but misses.
|9.4 : Adam Zampa to Shakib Al Hasan, Tossed up, around off. Shakib Al HasanÂ pushes it off the front foot towards covers for a run.
|9.5 : Adam Zampa to Soumya Sarkar, Flighted ball, outside off. Soumya SarkarÂ works it down to long off for a single.
|9.6 : Adam Zampa to Shakib Al Hasan, OUT! Shakib has been trapped in front of the wicket! This is the first time the Bangla superstar has got out lbw in this format. Fuller in length and on middle, Shakib tries to work it across the line but misses and is pinged on the pads. The appeal is made and the umpire nods before raising his finger. Bangladesh have lost three wickets now at the halfway mark.
|MahmudullahÂ is the new batsman. Ashton Agar is back on as well.
|10.1 : Ashton Agar to Soumya Sarkar, Flatter and a touch shorter on off, Sarkar punches it down to long on for a run.
|10.2 : Ashton Agar to Mahmudullah, Quicker and on middle, flicked on the leg side but not in the gap.
|10.3 : Ashton Agar to Mahmudullah, Lovely delivery, slower through the air, grips and turns away with extra bounce, Mahmudullah pushes from the back foot and misses.
|10.4 : Ashton Agar to Mahmudullah, Agar fires it on middle and leg, Mahmudullah gets deep inside the crease and tickles it through backward square leg. The fielder chases it down near the fence and the batsmen get three runs.
|10.6 : Ashton Agar to Soumya Sarkar, Strides forward to a full ball and knocks it down to long on for a single.
|10.5 : Ashton Agar to Soumya Sarkar, A muted appeal for an lbw! Flatter delivery, a touch short and turning in, Sarkar fails to work it around and is hit high on the pads. The appeal dies down soon.
|11.1 : Adam Zampa to Soumya Sarkar, Beaten! A googly around off, Sarkar fails to read it as he tries to flick but it spins away to beat his blade.
|11.2 : Adam Zampa to Soumya Sarkar, The line is quite straight and Sarkar works it through square leg for a run.
|11.3 : Adam Zampa to Mahmudullah, Neatly played! Too full and around off, Mahmudullah goes down and across before paddling it towards fine leg for two.
|11.4 : Adam Zampa to Mahmudullah, SIX! Mahmudullah showing good intent! Tossed up ball landing full and around middle, the Bangla skipper goes down on one knee and slog sweeps it clinically over mid-wicket for a maximum.
|11.5 : Adam Zampa to Mahmudullah, Full and floated, around off, Mahmudullah lunges and pushes it with soft hands to covers. The intention is to pick a single but it has gone quickly to the fielder.
|11.6 : Adam Zampa to Mahmudullah, Use of the wrists this time as MahmudullahÂ helps it in front of square leg for a single. 10 from the over and Zampa has gone for 23 in his 3 overs.
|Change. Mitchell SwepsonÂ comes into the attack now.Â 0/7 in his 1 over so far.
|12.1 : Mitchell Swepson to Mahmudullah, Too full and around leg, Mahmudullah flicks but finds the square leg fielder.
|12.2 : Mitchell Swepson to Mahmudullah, Flatter one, a touch short on middle, Mahmudullah moves back and turns it with gentle hands through mid-wicket. Two runs taken.
|12.3 : Mitchell Swepson to Mahmudullah, Fullish and on the pads, Mahmudullah clips it behind square leg and rotates the strike.
|12.4 : Mitchell Swepson to Soumya Sarkar, Fires a fuller one on leg, Sarkar sweeps it down to long leg for a single.
|12.5 : Mitchell Swepson to Mahmudullah, Fullish and around off, Mahmudullah knocks it down to wide long on and another couple of runs in the over.
|12.6 : Change. Ashton AgarÂ comes back to bowl.
|13.1 : Ashton Agar to Mahmudullah, Floated one, full and outside off, Mahmudullah presses forward to defend but it takes the inside edge, beats the stumps and rolls to fine leg. The batsmen take a run.
|13.3 : Ashton Agar to Mahmudullah, OUT! Yet another soft dismissal in the Bangla innings. Agar slows it up and lands it a touch short outside off. It holds up a bit as it reaches the batsman, Mahmudullah shuffles across to play it on the leg side but closes the face of the bat early. The ball arrives late, takes the leading edge and loops up towards the bowler. Agar takes the simplest of catches to bag his first wicket. Nurul HasanÂ has walked out to join Sarkar.
|12.6 : Mitchell Swepson to Mahmudullah, Drags his length short, around off, Mahmudullah camps back and works it through mid-wicket for one.Â
|13.2 : Ashton Agar to Soumya Sarkar, Mishit! Flatter and fuller on off, Sarkar advances down the track for a big heave over mid-wicket but only manages to drag it through square leg. Another run taken.
|13.4 : Ashton Agar to Nurul Hasan, Fuller and on off, it's eased down to long off for a single.
|13.5 : Ashton Agar to Soumya Sarkar, Spinning down the leg side from around off, Sarkar tickles it off the inner half but finds short fine leg.
|13.6 : Ashton Agar to Soumya Sarkar, SIX! Clean connection made and it has gone the distance. Spoils a good over of Agar. Tossed up delivery, much fuller and around off, Sarkar hammers it by going down on one knee and smokes it over mid-wicket.
|14.1 : Dan Christian to Nurul Hasan, Fullish and outside off, it's driven through extra cover for a single.
|14.2 : Dan Christian to Soumya Sarkar, Full in length and around off, Sarkar runs down the track and pushes it back to the bowler. Christian collects and has a shy at the striker's end but misses as the batter returns.
|14.3 : Dan Christian to Soumya Sarkar, Around off on a length, angling in, Sarkar plays late and taps it down to point.
|14.4 : Dan Christian to Soumya Sarkar, FOUR! Wonderfully played, bisects the two fielders at short third man and backward point. Width on offer outside off, Sarkar delays his shot and uses the pace of the bowler to guide it through the gap. A boundary results.
|14.5 : Dan Christian to Soumya Sarkar, OUT! Handsome shot, not handsome enough and now it's looking ugly. Sarkar holes out. Fuller in length and outside off, Sarkar plays a lofted shot and it appeared to be a good connection from him. But he has not got the desired elevation and Ashton Turner grabs the catch safely at long off. Possibly, Sarkar checked his shot and didn't go full throttle.
|Who will come out to bat next? Afif HossainÂ walks out to bat.
|14.6 : Dan Christian to Afif Hossain, SIX! Boom! What a cracking shot! Fuller in length and around off, Afif HossainÂ hurries down to the pitch of the ball and rockets his inside-out shot over extra cover for a biggie.
|Ashton AgarÂ will bowl his last over.
|15.1 : Ashton Agar to Nurul Hasan, Shortish and on around leg, cramping the batsman for room who had stepped back. Somehow Nurul keeps it out to mid-wicket.
|15.2 : Ashton Agar to Nurul Hasan, Walks forward to a full ball and eases it through mid-wicket for a single.
|0.0 : Change!Â Dan ChristianÂ comes back into the attack. 1 for 3 from his 2 overs so far.
|15.3 : Ashton Agar to Afif Hossain, Flatter and fuller on leg, it's helped to square leg for one.
|15.4 : Ashton Agar to Nurul Hasan, Short and outside off, Nurul slaps it with the spin but finds the cover fielder.
|15.5 : Ashton Agar to Nurul Hasan, Tossed up ball around off, Nurul paddles it down to fine leg and collects a single.
|15.6 : Ashton Agar to Afif Hossain, Quicker and on middle, Afif pushes it away off his pads to mid-wicket. Agar is done with the ball, 4-0-28-1!
|Change. Adam ZampaÂ comes back into the attack.
|16.1 : Adam Zampa to Nurul Hasan, Floated one, full and around off, Nurul lunges and defends it back to Zampa.
|16.2 : Adam Zampa to Nurul Hasan, Fuller in length and around leg, Hasan sweeps it off the inner half to short fine leg. Looks for a run but Afif sends him back.
|16.4 : Adam Zampa to Nurul Hasan, Short again, around off, Nurul goes back and hits it down towards short fine leg where the fielder dives and saves a certain boundary. Only one run is taken.
|16.5 : Adam Zampa to Afif Hossain, Flat and short outside off, Afif reaches out and plays it down to point.
|16.3 : Adam Zampa to Nurul Hasan, Flatter and shorter on middle, this one hurries off the pitch, Nurul goes deep inside the crease to pull but fails to connect properly.
|16.6 : Adam Zampa to Afif Hossain, Tossed up delivery close to off, a leg spinner, Afif tries to guide it late but doesn't get the connection right. The ball rolls off his gloves, behind the keeper, and the short third man fielder quickly reaches the ball. A top over by Zampa, just one from it. He finishes with figures of 4-0-24-1!
|Change. Nathan EllisÂ comes back into the attack to bowl his third over. Just 5 runs from his 2 overs so far.
|17.1 : Nathan Ellis to Nurul Hasan, Slower one, short and wide outside off, Nurul steers it through point for a couple of runs.
|17.2 : Nathan Ellis to Nurul Hasan, Ellis once again delivers a slower short ball around off, Nurul stands back and pulls it behind square leg. There is a fielder present in the deep and they take a run.
|17.3 : Nathan Ellis to Afif Hossain, On a length around middle, Afif plays it down with soft hands to mid-wicket and scampers across for a run. Nathan EllisÂ collects the ball to his left and has a shy at the striker's end but misses.
|17.4 : Who will come out to bat? Mosaddek HossainÂ it is.
|Nathan Ellis to Nurul Hasan, OUT! Drags it on! Pace on the ball this time, it's on the shorter side outside off and Nurul camps back to pull it over the leg side. The ball though hurries onto his bat, gathers the inside edge and cannons onto the stumps. Nurul departs, he never got going in this inninngs.
|17.5 : Nathan Ellis to Mosaddek Hossain, No pace offered to the new batsman. On a length and close to off, Mosaddek tries his best to put the bat on ball but fails.
|17.6 : Nathan Ellis to Mosaddek Hossain, Slower delivery, short and outside off, Hossain cuts from the back foot but finds point. Fantastic over by Nathan Ellis, 4 runs and a wicket from it.Â
|Dan ChristianÂ comes back to bowl his last over.
|18.1 : Dan Christian to Afif Hossain, WIDE! Christian returns and speeds in from 'round the wicket! It's angling down the leg side, on a good length, Afif tries to flick but misses.
|Dan Christian to Afif Hossain, Slower one, on a length around middle and leg, Afif tickles it behind square leg and runs the first run hard. Wants the second as well, takes off but then sees the short fine leg fielder getting to the ball quickly. Immediately aborts the plan.
|18.2 : Dan Christian to Mosaddek Hossain, Play and a miss! Christain returns to over the wicket line and delivers a length ball around off, Mosaddek gives himself room for a big shot over covers but no connection is made.
|18.3 : Dan Christian to Mosaddek Hossain, Slower one, on a good length around off, Hossain stays leg side and pushes it through the line. Finds point.
|18.4 : Dan Christian to Mosaddek Hossain, Three dots. Pressure building. A cutter, on a shortish length and outside off, Mosaddek loses his posture as he blindly attempts to swing it. Misses.
|18.5 : Dan Christian to Mosaddek Hossain, Attempts a reverse-batted shot this time. The delivery once again is carrying no pace and Mosaddek is unable to connect. Afif calls his partner for a quick bye.
|18.6 : Dan Christian to Afif Hossain, Slower short ball around off, Afif attempts the reverse-batted shot, the connection is not meaty but it's enough to send it towards short third man. A tumbling stop inside the ring and a single is taken. Another tidy over for Australia, only 4 from it.
|19.2 : Nathan Ellis to Afif Hossain, Even slower this time, at 106 kph. A touch short and around middle and off, Afif is down the track in a flash, swings his blade but again, there is no connection.
|19.1 : Nathan Ellis to Afif Hossain, Swing and a miss! A length delivery on off, angling away at 111 kph, Afif is way too early with his attempted slog and misses.
|19.3 : Nathan Ellis to Afif Hossain, OUT! Connection made but only to find the fielder. A length delivery around off, at 110.4 kph, Â Afif walks across the stumps with his attempted paddle scoop but again there is no proper connection. The lack of pace has undone him and he ends up chipping it to Mitchell Marsh at short fine leg.
|Who will walk out to bat? Mohammad SaifuddinÂ it is.
|19.4 : Nathan Ellis to Mosaddek Hossain, FOUR! Another back of the hand delivery, full and on middle, Mosaddek attacks it, gets the timing and connection right as he hammers it over the bowler's head for a much-needed boundary.
|19.5 : Nathan Ellis to Mosaddek Hossain, OUT! Run out! Diamond duck for Mohammad Saifuddin!Â Slower length delivery outside off, Mosaddek goes hard at it but is early into the shot. It takes the bottom edge and rolls behind in front of the keeper. They attempt to steal a bye but Matthew WadeÂ is quick to remove his right glove and scores a direct hit at the striker's end to find Mohammad SaifuddinÂ short.Â
|Who will be the next man in? Mustafizur RahmanÂ is the new man in.
|19.6 : Nathan Ellis to Mustafizur Rahman, Three wides! This slower one has gone wrong. It's too wide outside off, Rahman flashes and misses. They attempt to steal a run as Wade decides to have a shy at the bowler's end but is too wide. The batsmen get one more run.
|Nathan Ellis to Mustafizur Rahman, A touch short and outside off, slower in pace again, Mustafizur RahmanÂ fails to connect and they decide to collect a bye. Wade misses at his end and Ellis fails to gather the ball cleanly. Bangladesh end on 122/8!
|Outstanding work done by the Australian bowlers yet again in the series. Their bowling was a shade off-colour in the Powerplay but then they pulled up their socks and were brilliant after the period of six overs. The visitors will be especially pleased with the way they bowled at the death. Bangladesh managed to pick just 20 runs in the last 5 overs as the runs dried out completely.
|After opting to bat, Bangladesh came out with some intent to maximize the Powerplay and they were quite successful in doing so as they were 33/0 after 3 overs. Mohammad Naim got a new opening partner in Mahedi HasanÂ and theyÂ did get off to a decent start but could not convert their starts into something substantial. The Aussie spinners kept things tight in the middle and Bangladesh kept losing wickets at regular intervals which hampered their scoring rate. Captain Mahmudullah was looking solid
|The AussieÂ bowlers would be pretty pleased with their bowling effort as they brought back things in their favour after leaking a few runs early in the innings. Every bowler managed to get into the wickets column apart from Mitchell Swepson. Their pace bowlers used theÂ slower ones and cutters very well on this slow pitch. They bowled as a unit by keeping things tight from both ends and hardly gave any loose balls. Nathan Ellis was the pick of the bowlers who conceded only 16 runs from his four
|Yet another target in front! Let's see how Australia approach this chase.
|Time for the run chase! Dan ChristianÂ has got yet another promotion. Batted at 3 in the last match, today he is opening with Ben McDermott.Â