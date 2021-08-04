|0.0 : BangladeshÂ (Unchanged XI) - Mohammad Naim, Soumya Sarkar, Shakib Al Hasan, MahmudullahÂ (C), Nurul HasanÂ (WK), Afif Hossain, Shamim Hossain, Mahedi Hasan, Mustafizur Rahman, Shoriful Islam, Nasum Ahmed.
|AustraliaÂ (Unchanged XI) - Alex Carey, Josh Philippe, Mitchell Marsh, Moises Henriques, Matthew WadeÂ (C/WK), Ashton Turner, Mitchell Starc, Andrew Tye, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood.
|TOSSÂ - The news from the middle is that AustraliaÂ have won the toss and they will BAT first.
|Hello and welcome to the coverage of the second T20I between Bangladesh and Australia. The hosts stunned the Aussies in the first T20I and will look to extend their lead. The momentum is clearly on their side and Bangladesh would not want that to slip away. Meanwhile, the Kangaroos need to regroup quickly. They would be keen to right their wrongs and will look to get back to winning ways. Will the Tigers extend their lead? Or will the visitors bounce back? Let's find out.
|Australia have lost 5 of their last 6 T20I matches and the template of their loss remains the same - surrendering to spinners. They need to work on their game against spin. It will be interesting to see how they face the spinners of the Bangladesh team today. It will be also interesting to see whether depleted Australia will make any changes to the side after suffering aÂ defeat in the first T20I.
|The first Test between England and India is underway. England have won the toss and have elected to bat first. By the time we bring you the updates of this match, you can switch tabs to enjoy the action of that match.
|For the unversed, Bangladesh were scheduled to host ODI and T20I series against England in September-October. However, the tour has been postponed which means that the English players are available for participation in the Indian T20 League which will commence on September 19. Great news for cricket fans worldwide.
|It is raining T20Is! With so much T20 action already happening around the globe, the recent is that Bangladesh will welcome New Zealand for 5 T20Is in the next month in the build-up of both the team's preparations for the 2021 T20 World Cup.Â