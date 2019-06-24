|Batsmen
|Recent overs : . . . . . . | . 1 1 . 1 . 2 | . . . 2 0wd . .
|Last bat : Ikram Ali Khil (W)run out (Liton Das)11(12b1x40x6) SR:91.67, FoW:132/6 (35.1 Ovs)
|37.6 : M Hossain to N Zadran, No run.
|37.5 : M Hossain to S Shinwari, Shinwari guides this through point for one.
|37.4 : M Hossain to N Zadran, Now plays the reverse sweep! It is towards point where the fielder fumbles and the batters take one.
|37.3 : M Hossain to N Zadran, FOUR! Hammered! Zadran comes down the track and also makes room, gets to the pitch of it and smashes it through covers for a boundary.
|37.2 : M Hossain to N Zadran, Floats it up on off, this is pushed back to the bowler.
|37.1 : M Hossain to S Shinwari, Flatter and on the pads, this is worked through square leg for one.
|M Rahman to S Shinwari, Full on pads, Shinwari flicks it to mid-wicket and the batsmen take a single.
|36.5 : M Rahman to S Shinwari, Back of a length delivery on middle and leg, Shinwari hops and flicks this of his pads to fine leg and takes a couple.
|36.4 : M Rahman to N Zadran, Zadran runs this length delivery outside off to third man and takes a single.
|36.3 : M Rahman to N Zadran, On a length and outside off, Najibullah taps it to covers.
|M Rahman to N Zadran, WIDE! Rahman sprays one down leg. Wided by the umpire.
|36.2 : M Rahman to N Zadran, Fuller in length amd outside off, Najibullah drives it straight to covers.
|36.1 : M Rahman to S Shinwari, Shinwari pushes this fuller length delivery to covers and takes a quick single.
|35.6 : M Hasan to N Zadran, He goes for the reverse sweep not but does not beat the fielder at backward point.Zadran has come out with an attacking approach here. 9 runs and a wicket from the over.
|35.5 : M Hasan to N Zadran, FOUR! Up and over! That is some way to get off the mark. Zadran steps out and hits it over mid on and bags a boundary. Second in the over.
|35.4 : M Hasan to S Shinwari, This is worked with the turn through mid-wicket for one.
|35.3 : M Hasan to S Shinwari, FOUR! Swept and swept nicely! On the pads, Shinwari hits it through backward square leg. The fielder in the deep Mithun runs to his right and dives but his effort goes in vain.
|35.2 : M Hasan to S Shinwari, On middle, it is hit to mid-wicket.
|35.1 : M Hasan to S Shinwari, OUT! Ikram is short! Poor, poor running by him. This is a big mistake. He has literally thrown away a chance to spend some time out in the middle. Hasan bowls this one on middle, Shinwari looks to flick but misses to get hit on the pads. The bowler is appealing as the ball rolls on the leg side. The umpire shakes his head and Ikram in the meantime sets off for a run. Shinwari is not interested. Das picks the ball up from mid-wicket, turns and then fires it at the bow
|DRINKS! It is becoming tough for Afghanistan and they would want both Samiullah Shinwari and Ikram Ali Khil to stay till the end. The required rate is creeping up and they need many big overs. On the other hand, Bangladesh need just 5 wickets to win the match. They have kept it very tight till now. Afghanistan need 131 runs in 90 balls to win the match. Also, this is an extended Drinks Break as the Zing bails are not working and the umpires are waiting for the other ones to come out.
|M Rahman to Ali Khil, FOUR! Educational edge! A welcome boundary for Afghanistan but they need a lot more. This is outside off, Ikram looks to run it down to third man but it goes off the outside edge and to the third man fence.
|34.5 : M Rahman to S Shinwari, On the pads, Ikram works it through square leg for one.
|34.4 : M Rahman to Ali Khil, A low full toss outside off, Ikram hits it uppishly but well wide of cover for one.
|34.3 : M Rahman to Ali Khil, Full and on off, Ikram jams it out to covers.
|M Rahman to Ali Khil, The ball is way wide on the leg side but the batsman still goes after it. Wide signalled by the umpire.
|34.2 : M Rahman to Ali Khil, Bends his back on this one and lands it short. Ikram hops and guides it to point.
|34.1 : M Rahman to Ali Khil, Back of a length on off, Ikram keeps it out.
|M Mortaza to Ali Khil, This is on middle, this is worked towards mid-wicket for one. Singles won't do it for Afghanistan. They need to go, the run rate needed is above 8.5.
|33.5 : M Mortaza to Ali Khil, Good length and around off, Ikram pushes it wide of sweeper cover and takes another two.
|33.4 : M Mortaza to Ali Khil, Shorter in length and outside off, Ikram hits it hard but to point.
|33.3 : M Mortaza to Ali Khil, This is bowled into the pads, it is worked towards fine leg for two.
|33.2 : M Mortaza to Ali Khil, Back of a length on off, Ikram guides it to point.
|33.1 : M Mortaza to S Shinwari, This is angled into the batsman, he works it through mid-wicket for one.
|32.6 : Al Hasan to S Shinwari, Flatter and on off, this is kept out. Another successful over for Shakib.
|32.5 : Al Hasan to S Shinwari, Very full and on middle, this is hit down to mid on.
|32.4 : Al Hasan to Ali Khil, Ikram is off the mark as he eases it down to long on for one.
|32.3 : Al Hasan to Ali Khil, The batsman works it down the leg side.
|Al Hasan to A Afghan, OUT! Afghan holes out! He needed to go for it, he went against the turn and picks the fielder out. Shakib has his fourth. He tosses it up outside off. Afghan looks to play the slog sweep. He does not hit it that well and it goes down the throat of Sabbir Rahman, the sub at deep mid-wicket. Half the side is back in the hut for Afghanistan and chasing this total now seems very difficult. 146 needed in 106.
|32.1 : Al Hasan to A Afghan, Mix-up but safe! Flatter and on off, Afghan taps it towards cover. Shinwari is off for a run but is sent back. He makes it in, in time as he wasn't a long way down the wicket.
|31.6 : M Mortaza to A Afghan, Shorter and on middle, this is worked through square leg for one.
|31.5 : M Mortaza to A Afghan, Overthrow! This is worked towards mid-wicket and the batsmen take one. Shakib has a needless shy at the non-striker's end. He hits the stumps, the ball deflects away from the fielder backing up and another run is taken.
|31.4 : M Mortaza to A Afghan, Another dot! Full and outside off, this is hit to covers.
|31.3 : M Mortaza to A Afghan, Once again Mashrafe gets away with a ball on the pads. Afghan flicks but straight to short fine leg.
|31.2 : M Mortaza to S Shinwari, On a good length around off, the batter pushes it through covers for one.
|31.1 : M Mortaza to S Shinwari, This is on the pads, it is worked to short fine leg.
|Al Hasan to S Shinwari, Works this with the angle through square leg for one.
|30.5 : Al Hasan to S Shinwari, On the stumps, this is kept out.
|30.4 : Al Hasan to S Shinwari, On off, this is kept out.
|30.3 : Al Hasan to S Shinwari, This is flatter and on middle, the batter works it towards the leg side. He wants a run but is sent back.
|30.2 : Al Hasan to S Shinwari, Floats it on off, this is kept out.
|30.1 : Al Hasan to A Afghan, Flatter and on off, this is pushed back to the bowler who misfields and a run is taken.
|29.6 : M Saifuddin to S Shinwari, Shorter and outside off, the batter looks to cut but misses.
|29.5 : M Saifuddin to A Afghan, A little too straight, this is flicked through square leg for one.
|29.4 : M Saifuddin to S Shinwari, Fuller and on off, this is hit through covers for one.
|29.3 : M Saifuddin to S Shinwari, Good length on off, this is pushed to covers.
|29.2 : M Saifuddin to A Afghan, Shorter and outside off, it is on the slower side. The batter lets it be. The ball bounces in front of Rahim who does not collect it cleanly. A single taken.
|29.1 : M Saifuddin to A Afghan, Good shot! Full and on off, this is hit past mid off. Long on runs to his left and keeps it down to two.
|28.6 : Al Hasan to S Shinwari, Another tossed up ball and Shenwari hits it to covers again. An over with two wickets in it.
|28.5 : Al Hasan to S Shinwari, Floats it up on off, this is pushed to covers.
|28.4 : Al Hasan to S Shinwari, Shinwari straightaway looks to play the reverse sweep, gets it fine on the off side for two.
|28.3 : Samiullah Shinwari is the new man in at number 6, replacing Nabi.
|Al Hasan to M Nabi, OUT! TIMBER! Nabi is out of here for a duck! Shakib gets two in three balls. Afghanistan in huge trouble now. The slider does the trick this time. Shakib bowls it from wide of the crease and this starts from outside off, it drifts back in. Nabi plays outside the line, the ball kisses the inside edge and deflects onto the stumps. The crowd here is going bonkers.
|28.2 : Al Hasan to M Nabi, On the stumps, this is kept out.
|28.1 : Al Hasan to G Naib, OUT! No fifty for Gulbadin! Excellent catch even more impressive field placement! Also, Shakib bowls to that plan. He has a short cover and a normal cover in place. He gives it extra flight tempting the batsman to drive. Naib does get tempted, he looks to drive but does not keep it down. Das at short cover is low and ready for it and then takes a sharp chance. Naib probably falls at the wrong time for Afghanistan. He was set and they needed him to step on the gas, he wa
|27.6 : M Saifuddin to A Afghan, A dot to end as well! A low full toss on off, Afghan strokes it back to the bowler. 159 needed in 132 balls.
|27.5 : M Saifuddin to A Afghan, A dot now! Back of a length on off, Afghan pushes it to covers.
|27.4 : M Saifuddin to G Naib, Length again and around middle, Naib drags it through mid-wicket for another run. Naib looking to step on the gas now.
|27.3 : M Saifuddin to A Afghan, A yorker on middle, this is jammed out to long on for one.
|27.2 : M Saifuddin to A Afghan, Back of a length on off, this is guided to point.
|27.1 : M Saifuddin to G Naib, Slower one outside off, Naib walks down the track and drags it through mid-wicket for one.
|26.6 : Al Hasan to A Afghan, The batsman has defended it by getting right behind the line of the delivery.
|26.5 : Al Hasan to A Afghan, Outside off, pushed straight to cover.
|26.4 : Al Hasan to A Afghan, The batsman has defended it by getting right behind the line of the delivery.
|26.3 : Al Hasan to A Afghan, Full and around off, watchfully defended.
|26.2 : Al Hasan to A Afghan, Outside off, pushed straight to cover.
|26.1 : Al Hasan to A Afghan, Full and around off, driven back to the bowler.
|M Saifuddin to G Naib, Down the leg side, a full toss at that, Naib misses out, aiming to flick. The ball goes towards square leg and Gulbadin wants a single but Afghan sends him back. There was an easy single on offer.
|25.5 : M Saifuddin to A Afghan, On middle and leg, flicked through mid-wicket for a run.
|25.4 : M Saifuddin to A Afghan, Outside off, played straight to point.
|25.3 : M Saifuddin to A Afghan, Outside off, driven back to the bowler.
|25.2 : M Saifuddin to G Naib, Full and around off, driven back to the bowler who leaps to his right and gets a hand to it. Deflects it behind and the ball almost hits umpire Michael Gough who manages to evade it. A run taken to long on. 100 UP FOR AFGHANISTAN. It is a good position to be in, only two wickets down but they need a set batsman to bat through.
|25.1 : M Saifuddin to A Afghan, On middle and leg, worked through square leg for a single.
|24.6 : Mohammad Saifuddin is back on. 2-0-5-0 so far.
|Al Hasan to A Afghan, Fired in around off, AA looks to defend but gets a thick inside edge towards square leg. A run taken.
|24.5 : Al Hasan to A Afghan, Excellent loop, outside off, Asghar initially looks to play a big slog sweep but then the ball never arrives. He has to change his shot, making it a forward defense to the off side.
|24.4 : Al Hasan to A Afghan, Around off, pushed back to the bowler.
|24.3 : Al Hasan to G Naib, Outside off, punched through the covers for a single.
|24.2 : Al Hasan to G Naib, Outside off, very full, driven back to the bowler.
|24.1 : Al Hasan to G Naib, Fuller in length to start off, watchfully defended.
|M Hasan to G Naib, Full in length, pushed through to long on for another single.
|23.5 : M Hasan to A Afghan, On middle and leg, flicked behind square leg for one.
|23.4 : M Hasan to A Afghan, FOUR! Fine, fine shot. This is what Afghanistan need. Some momentum. Afghan is providing that. At least he is not bottling up the runs.
|23.3 : M Hasan to A Afghan, On middle and leg, flicked straight to short mid-wicket.
|23.2 : M Hasan to A Afghan, Full and outside off again, Afghan reaches out, looks to paddle but gets it off the inner half of the bat. Just eludes a leaping Rahim and goes to fine leg. Two runs taken.
|23.1 : M Hasan to G Naib, Full and outside off, slogged over mid-wicket for a single.
|22.6 : M Hossain to A Afghan, Full and outside off, driven back to the bowler.
|22.5 : M Hossain to A Afghan, Around off, watchfully defended.
|22.4 : M Hossain to G Naib, The batsman has driven it through mid on. The batsmen have run through for a single.
|22.3 : M Hossain to G Naib, FOUR! Nice shot. Tossed up outside off, Naib comes down the track and lofts it over mid off for a boundary!
|22.2 : M Hossain to A Afghan, Fuller on middle, Afghan gets down and sweeps it through square leg for a single.
|22.1 : M Hossain to A Afghan, On middle, flicked towards mid-wicket.
|21.6 : M Hasan to G Naib, LEADING EDGE, SAFE! Full and around middle, Naib looks to flick but gets a leading edge over the bowler down to mid off.
|21.5 : M Hasan to G Naib, On middle and leg, flicked towards mid-wicket.
|21.4 : M Hasan to G Naib, Around off, watchfully defended.
|21.3 : M Hasan to A Afghan, The batsman flicks it away with a wristy shot. One run added to the total.
|21.2 : M Hasan to A Afghan, Drives this towards mid off.
|21.1 : M Hasan to G Naib, Full on middle, pushed through mid on for a single.
|20.6 : M Hossain to A Afghan, Full on middle, flicked towards short mid-wicket.
|20.5 : Asghar Afghan walks in at number 4, replacing Shahidi.
|M Hossain to H Shahidi, OUT! STUMPED! Mosaddek gets the second wicket for Bangladesh. Nicely bowled. Flighted outside off, Hashmatullah lunges out to drive but the ball pitches and spins away. Beats the outside edge and Rahim collects nicely, whipping the bails off. It is referred upstairs and replays show that Shahidi has not dragged his foot back in. This does not help Afghanistan. Both batsmen were trying to absorb the pressure but then one of those has not converted his start. 184 more
|M Hossain to G Naib, Outside off, punched off the back foot for a run.
|20.3 : M Hossain to H Shahidi, Full on middle, worked through mid-wicket for a single.
|20.2 : M Hossain to H Shahidi, RUN OUT MISSED! Mosaddek is not happy. Mortaza is not happy either. Sloppy from Liton Das. Shahidi pushes this towards covers and calls for a single.
|20.1 : M Hossain to H Shahidi, Short and outside off, cut straight to point.
|19.6 : M Hasan to G Naib, The batsman has played it towards mid-wicket.
|19.5 : M Hasan to G Naib, Full and around off, watchfully defended.
|19.4 : M Hasan to H Shahidi, On middle and off, Hashmatullah looks to drive but the ball goes off the inner half of his bat towards mid on. A run taken.
|19.3 : M Hasan to G Naib, The passage of singles continues. This one is through mid on.
|19.2 : M Hasan to H Shahidi, Full and outside off, driven through mid off for a run.
|19.1 : M Hasan to G Naib, Outside off, pushed through point for an easy single.
|18.6 : M Hossain to H Shahidi, The batsman has defended it by getting right behind the line of the delivery.
|18.5 : M Hossain to H Shahidi, Outside off, punched towards point.
|18.4 : M Hossain to H Shahidi, Outside off, cuts back in sharply, Shahidi looks to cut but mistimes it to point. Rahim thinks that the ball has hit the pad first and appeals for LBW but is not entertained.
|18.3 : M Hossain to H Shahidi, A touch short, Shahidi goes back and cuts it straight to point.
|18.2 : M Hossain to H Shahidi, Around off, pushed back to the bowler.
|18.1 : M Hossain to G Naib, Full and down the leg side, worked through mid-wicket for a single.
|17.6 : M Hasan to G Naib, Another flick, another single.
|17.5 : M Hasan to G Naib, Flicks this away for a couple.
|17.4 : M Hasan to G Naib, On middle, pushed towards mid on.
|17.3 : M Hasan to H Shahidi, Full and around middle, swept through square leg. Sabbir Rahman runs to his left, the substitute and dives to save the boundary. Three runs taken.
|17.2 : M Hasan to H Shahidi, Outside off, punched off the back foot.
|17.1 : M Hasan to G Naib, Full on middle, pushed through mid on for a single.
|16.6 : M Hossain to H Shahidi, No slip for a spinner! Strange tactics. Full and outside off, Shahidi looks to defend but the ball goes off the outside edge, through the vacant slip cordon towards third man. A run taken.
|16.5 : M Hossain to G Naib, On middle and leg, worked through mid-wicket for one more.
|16.4 : M Hossain to H Shahidi, Full and outside off, Shahidi drives it through mid off for a single.
|16.3 : M Hossain to H Shahidi, Landed outside off, dabbed to short third man.
|16.2 : M Hossain to H Shahidi, Outside off, punched off the back foot.
|16.1 : M Hossain to G Naib, Full on middle, flicked through mid-wicket for a single.
|15.6 : Naib may be suffering from cramps! The physio is out and some stretching is going on. In the meantime, the umpires have called for DRINKS! Afghanistan are going at a steady rate but would want to step up. They have lost just one wicket and would want this partnership going. On the other hand, Bangladesh have kept it tight and would want quick wickets to put pressure on Afghanistan. Afghanistan need 203 runs in 204 balls to win the match.
|M Hasan to G Naib, Loopy delivery on middle, the skipper nudges it towards mid-wicket. The batsmen cross ends.
|15.5 : M Hasan to G Naib, Floated delivery on middle, Naib plays it to mid on off the back foot.
|15.4 : M Hasan to H Shahidi, Tossed up on middle, Shahidi sweeps it through square leg for a run.
|15.3 : M Hasan to H Shahidi, Floated delivery on middle, Shahidi keeps it out.
|15.2 : M Hasan to H Shahidi, Flighted delivery on off, Shahidi plays it to point.
|15.1 : M Hasan to H Shahidi, Tossed up on off, Shahidi defends it off the front foot.
|14.6 : M Hossain to G Naib, FOUR! Releases the pressure somewhat! Naib comes down the track and lofts it over mid off and bags a boundary. Picks his spot nicely there.
|14.5 : M Hossain to G Naib, 5 dots! Once again it is on the pads, Naib works it to mid-wicket.
|14.4 : M Hossain to G Naib, On the stumps again and Naib works it to mid-wicket.
|14.3 : M Hossain to G Naib, Quicker and on off, this is pushed back to the bowler.
|14.2 : M Hossain to G Naib, Floats it up on off, the batter hits it to cover.
|14.1 : M Hossain to G Naib, Flatter and on middle, this is pushed to mid-wicket.
|M Hasan to H Shahidi, Sharp turn! Brilliantly bowled! This is flatter and just around off, the length is the one in which the batsman is not sure whether to come forward or stay back. Shahidi goes back and looks to defend. The ball spins away and beats the outside edge.
|13.5 : M Hasan to G Naib, Floats it up on middle, Naib strokes it down to long on for one.
|13.4 : M Hasan to G Naib, On middle, Naib works it with the turn to mid-wicket.
|13.3 : M Hasan to H Shahidi, A run out chance goes abegging! Fuller and on middle, this is worked towards mid on. Shahidi sets off but Naib is ball watching. He then realizes his partner wants a run and sets off. Mashrafe gets to the ball quickly but can't keep his balance. Had he done so, it could have been close.
|13.2 : M Hasan to G Naib, A single as Naib pushes it down to long on.
|13.1 : M Hasan to G Naib, On the stumps, this is kept out.
|12.6 : Al Hasan to H Shahidi, Another dot as Shahidi pushes it back to the bowler. The spinners are choking the runs here.
|12.5 : Al Hasan to H Shahidi, Flatter and on off, Shahidi guides it to point.
|12.4 : Al Hasan to H Shahidi, Floats it up on middle, this is pushed back to the bowler.
|12.3 : Al Hasan to H Shahidi, This is on middle, this is worked to mid-wicket.
|12.2 : Al Hasan to G Naib, Well played and well stopped! This is on off, it straightens after pitching. Naib covers the spin by opening the face of the bat. It goes towards backward point where the fielder makes a good stop diving to his left. A single taken.
|12.1 : Al Hasan to G Naib, The arm ball on middle, Naib defends it.
|11.6 : M Hasan to H Shahidi, Another dot to end! Back-to-back good overs for Bangladesh! This is flatter and on middle, HS works it to mid-wicket.
|11.5 : M Hasan to H Shahidi, Sees the batsman coming down the track and fires it on the stumps, it is kept out.
|11.4 : M Hasan to H Shahidi, Flatter and on off, Shahidi prods forward and keeps it out.
|11.3 : M Hasan to G Naib, Outside off, Naib opens the face of the bat and guides it towards point for one. 50 up for Afghanistan.
|11.2 : M Hasan to G Naib, On the pads, this is worked to square leg.
|11.1 : M Hasan to G Naib, Flatter and on middle, this is worked towards square leg.
|BREAKING NEWS - Andre Russell has been ruled out of the tournament due to a knee injury. Sunil Ambris has been called up as his replacement. How will that affect West Indies' chances, if they had any?
|Al Hasan to H Shahidi, Floats it up on middle, this is defended. A brilliant first over by Shakib comes to an end. Just the run and a wicket from it.
|Al Hasan to R Shah, OUT! In the air... caught! Shakib strikes straightaway and provides the much-needed breakthrough. This is slightly shorter but quicker. Rahmat goes back and looks to pull but the ball hurries onto him. A top edge is induced which lobs towards mid on. Tamim takes a good catch running backwards. Shah walks back after getting off to a start. This is a good wicket as Rahmat is one of Afghanistan's best batters. 214 needed in 235 balls.
|10.4 : Al Hasan to R Shah, Rahmat dances down the track and strokes it to covers. Another dot.
|10.3 : Al Hasan to R Shah, On the stumps, it is kept out.
|10.2 : Al Hasan to R Shah, Shorter and outside off, Shah slaps it to covers.
|10.1 : Al Hasan to G Naib, Floats it up on off, this is hit down to long off for one.
|Powerplay 2 begins! No more than 4 fielders allowed outside the 30-yard circle till the 40th over.
|M Saifuddin to R Shah, Full on middle, Shah drives it back towards the bowler where Saifuddin in return throws it back towards Rahim. A very good Powerplay 1 for Afghanistan. They are 48/0. Afghanistan need 215 runs in 240 balls.
|9.5 : M Saifuddin to G Naib, Length delivery on middle, Naib flicks it towards mid-wicket for a single.
|9.4 : M Saifuddin to G Naib, On a good length on off, Naib plays it to mid off.
|9.3 : M Saifuddin to G Naib, BEATEN! On a good length and outside off, Naib looks to cut but misses it.
|9.2 : M Saifuddin to G Naib, Full on middle, Naib drives it to mid on.
|9.1 : M Saifuddin to G Naib, On a length on middle, Naib flicks it through square leg. The batsmen get two runs.
|8.6 : M Mortaza to R Shah, A dot to end but a lovely over for Afghanistan! Full and on middle, this is pushed back to the bowler.
|8.5 : M Mortaza to R Shah, FOUR! Beauitful shot! Lovely to the eyes! Slightly shorter and around off, Shah waits for it and then just guides it through cover-point.
|8.4 : M Mortaza to G Naib, Over the fielder! Slower one and fuller in length. Naib mistimes his loft. There are shouts of catch it but it clears mid on. Tamim runs back and fields it before the ropes. The batsmen take three.
|8.3 : M Mortaza to R Shah, Length and around off, this is guided down to third man for one.
|8.2 : M Mortaza to R Shah, That is an absolute jaffa! Unplayable! This lands around off and then straightens. Rahmat does nothing wrong as he plays the original trajectory but the away movement beats the outside edge.
|8.1 : M Mortaza to R Shah, FOUR! Good start to the over! Short and on the body, Shah swivels and pulls it over the short fine leg fielder for a boundary. Poor ball with fine leg up.
|7.6 : M Saifuddin to G Naib, A good first over by MS! Length ball around middle, this is pushed to mid off.
|M Saifuddin to G Naib, Naib misses out there! This is on the pads, GN looks to flick but misses. The ball hits the pads and rolls to short fine leg.
|7.4 : M Saifuddin to G Naib, Slower one on off, Naib pushes it to mid off.
|7.3 : M Saifuddin to R Shah, Slightly fuller and on middle, Rahmat works it through mid-wicket for one.
|7.2 : M Saifuddin to G Naib, On the pads, this is worked to deep square leg for one.
|7.1 : M Saifuddin to G Naib, This is angled into the batsman, Naib looks to flick but closes the face of the bat early. He gets a soft leading edge to point.
|M Mortaza to R Shah, This is angled onto the pads, Shah flicks but to mid-wicket.
|6.5 : M Mortaza to R Shah, Length again and on middle, Shah slaps it to mid on. He maybe looking to go after Mortaza.
|6.4 : M Mortaza to R Shah, Up and over! You just need to clear the in-field in the first 10 overs. Shah dances down the track and Mash bowls it on a length. Shah swings but does not get it off the middle. he hits it well enough to clear mid on and two taken.
|6.3 : M Mortaza to R Shah, This is on the pads, Shah looks to work it on the leg side but misses to get hit high on the pads.
|6.2 : M Mortaza to R Shah, A couple now! This is on the pads, Shah works it over mid-wicket and takes an easy two.
|6.1 : M Mortaza to R Shah, Back of a length and on middle, this is pushed back to the bowler.
|5.6 : M Rahman to G Naib, FOUR! First sign of intent from Afghanistan and Naib! Rahman bowls it full and on middle, Naib clears his front leg and hits it over mid off. It is not off the middle but trickles over the fence. Rahman's last ball once again spoils the over.
|5.5 : M Rahman to G Naib, Good length and on off, Naib pushes it to mid off.
|5.4 : M Rahman to R Shah, This is shorter in length, Rahmat waits for it and then guides it down to third man for one.
|5.3 : M Rahman to R Shah, BEATEN! That is exactly what the Fizz wants the batsman to do. This is full and outside off, Shah throws his bat at it but the ball whizzes past the outside edge.
|5.2 : M Rahman to G Naib, Good running! This is fuller and on off, Naib pushes it towards mid off and gets to the other end.
|5.1 : M Rahman to G Naib, BEAUTY! This lands on a length around off and then moves away. Naib looks to defend but is beaten by the away movement.
|4.6 : M Mortaza to R Shah, A good nut to end a good over! Length and around off, Shah looks to push at it away from the body, he gets an inside edge onto the pads.
|4.5 : M Mortaza to R Shah, On a length around off, Rahmat lunges and defends it to covers.
|4.4 : M Mortaza to R Shah, Continues bowling it on a length and around off, Shah stands tall and keeps it out.
|4.3 : M Mortaza to R Shah, Another back of a length ball on middle, Shah defends it onto the ground.
|4.2 : M Mortaza to G Naib, Fuller and on the pads, Naib flicks it uppishly but well short of deep square leg for one.
|4.1 : M Mortaza to G Naib, Back of a length and on middle, Naib pushes it to mid on.
|3.6 : M Rahman to R Shah, FOUR! That has been nailed! First boundary of the bat! Rahman goes short and on middle, Shah goes back quickly and pulls it over the square leg fielder for a boundary.
|3.5 : M Rahman to R Shah, Another back of a length ball, Shah stands tall and defends it onto the ground.
|3.4 : M Rahman to R Shah, Back of a length and on off, Shah goes back and defends it.
|3.3 : M Rahman to R Shah, Good length again and just outside off, Shah lets it be.
|3.2 : M Rahman to R Shah, Solid defense! On a length and around off, Shah lunges and keeps it out.
|3.1 : M Rahman to G Naib, Another leg bye! On the pads again, Naib looks to flick but misses to get hit on the thigh pad. The ball rolls towards the leg side. A leg bye taken.
|2.6 : M Mortaza to R Shah, A couple to end! A good punch shot! Rahmat stands tall and pushes this back of a length delivery down the ground. Saifuddin runs after it from mid on. He slides and looks to parry but fails in the first attempt. Does so in the second but Tamim does not collect it cleanly. Still only two taken.
|2.5 : M Mortaza to R Shah, Well bowled! Mashrafe bowls an off cutter. It pitches and then jags back in. Shah looks to defend being half-forward. The ball though kisses the inside edge and goes on the bounce to the keeper who makes another half-stop but this time no runs taken.
|2.4 : M Mortaza to G Naib, Back of a length on off, Naib pushes it wide of mid on and gets to the other end.
|2.3 : M Mortaza to G Naib, Once again Mash lands it on a length around off, this is blocked.
|2.2 : M Mortaza to R Shah, Another ball on a good length. Shah looks to defend but it goes off the inner half through square leg for one.
|2.1 : M Mortaza to G Naib, Angled into the body, this is worked through square leg for one.
|M Mortaza to R Shah, NOT OUT! Shah is well in! This is down the leg side, Rahmat fails to flick it. The ball bounces just ahead of Rahim. He does not collect it cleanly. The batters go for a run. The fielder from square leg runs in, picks the ball up and hits bull's eye at the non-striker's end. The appeal. The umpire first signals it as a wide and then takes it up. Replays roll in and they show Shah is fine.
|M Rahman to G Naib, Back of a length on middle, Naib stands tall and keeps it out.
|1.5 : M Rahman to G Naib, FOUR LEG BYES! Poor ball and a boundary! On the pads, Naib looks to flick but misses, it brushes the pads and races to the fine leg fence. First boundary of the chase comes via leg byes!
|1.4 : M Rahman to G Naib, The Fizz goes full again on off, Naib strokes it to covers.
|1.3 : M Rahman to G Naib, Back of a length and on middle, Gulbadin goes back and pushes it to mid on.
|1.2 : M Rahman to G Naib, On the fuller side and outside off, Naib strokes it to mid off.
|1.1 : M Rahman to G Naib, A little shape back in! This starts around middle and then tails back in. Naib looks to flick but misses to get hit high on the pads. The bowler makes an appeal but the umpire shakes his head. Right decision as Ball Tracking shows it to be pitching outside leg.
|M Mortaza to R Shah, A dot to end! Length and around off, Rahmat guides it to point. Two good balls to end.
|0.5 : M Mortaza to R Shah, On the fuller side around off, Shah is guilty of going too hard at it, he gets an inside edge onto his pads.
|M Mortaza to R Shah, WIDE! Down the leg side, Shah looks to flick but misses. It has been wided. Mortaza has been a little too straight.
|0.4 : M Mortaza to R Shah, This is a little too straight, Shah works it through mid-wicket, wide of the fielder in the deep and two is taken.
|0.3 : M Mortaza to R Shah, Good length and on off, Shah keeps it out.
|0.2 : M Mortaza to G Naib, Afghanistan are underway! This is bowled on the pads, Naib looks to flick but misses. It hits the pad and goes to the keeper. Rahim dives to his left and makes a half-stop. Saves three for his side. Leg bye taken.
|0.1 : M Mortaza to G Naib, Back of a length and on off, Naib stands tall and keeps it out.
|0.0 : We are back for the chase! Gulbadin Naib and Rahmat Shah are the openers for Afghanistan. Mashrafe Mortaza has the first new ball in hand. Here we go...